No. 22 New Mexico takes 13-0 record to Wyoming
No. 22 New Mexico is off to its best start in 55 years at 13-0 as it heads into its Mountain West game Saturday against Wyoming in Laramie, Wyo.
The Lobos (13-0, 1-0 MWC) are chasing the 1967-68 squad that started 17-0 before finishing 23-5 and ranked No. 6 in the final Associated Press poll.
New Mexico is coming off an 88-69 win over Colorado State on Wednesday in front of a crowd of 15,215 -- the largest at The Pit in Albuquerque in seven years.
Jaelen House had a season-high 26 points on 10-of-14 shooting, including 5-for-6 from 3-point range, to go along with five assists and three steals.
Jamal Mashburn Jr. added 19 points and Morris Udeze had a double-double with 10 points and 13 rebounds. KJ Jenkins added 11 points off the bench.
New Mexico, one of three remaining unbeaten teams this season (Purdue, UConn), made a season-high 15 3-pointers, shooting 60 percent from beyond the arc (15 of 25).
"Our guys did a great job of locking in on the offensive scouting report," New Mexico coach Richard Pitino said. "That's why we took so many threes, because they were going to pack the paint. We were able to knock down a bunch in the first half.
"Jaelen was phenomenal. He was just unbelievably disruptive. I thought overall it was a terrific game."
Wyoming (5-8, 0-1) rallied from 18 points down at Fresno State on Wednesday before falling 58-53.
The Cowboys held Fresno State to 1-of-23 shooting from the field in one stretch of the second half to rally back.
"Hopefully, this is a game we can build off of by the way we played defensively in the second half," Wyoming coach Jeff Linder said. "You can't spot a team an 18-point lead. But that's when we had the sense of urgency to guard."
Noah Reynolds gave the Cowboys their first lead of the second half, 51-49, on a layup with 3:11 left. He made another layup with 1:36 remaining that put Wyoming ahead, 53-51, but that ended the scoring for the Cowboys.
Jemarl Baker hit a go-ahead 3-pointer off an offensive rebound with 1:01 left and the Bulldogs tacked on four free throws to cement the win.
Reynolds leads the Cowboys with 14.8 points per game on 53.5 percent shooting from the field.
Hunter Maldonado is averaging 12.3 points and 4.1 rebounds per game.
The Lobos have utilized the same starting lineup in all 13 games to start the season.
Mashburn, who is averaging 16.9 points a game, scored in double figures for the 34th consecutive game, the longest active streak in the Mountain West.
House leads the Lobos with 17.2 points per game and is shooting 50 percent (27 of 54) from 3-point range.
Udeze is averaging 16.9 points and 7.8 rebounds a game. He has made 59.1 percent (81 of 137) of his shots from the field.
--Field Level Media
Copyright 2022 STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.
|Min. Per Game
|Pts. Per Game
|Ast. Per Game
|Reb. Per Game
|Field Goal %
|Three Point %
|Free Throw %
|Team Stats
|22 New Mexico 13-0
|84.8 PPG
|44.0 RPG
|16.5 APG
|Wyoming 5-8
|70.5 PPG
|37.2 RPG
|12.2 APG
|
|0
|FG%
|0
|
|
|0
|3PT FG%
|0
|
|
|0
|FT%
|0
|
|Roster
|GP
|MPG
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|SPG
|BPG
|TOG
|FG%
|3PT%
|FT%
|ORPG
|DRPG
|J. House
|13
|29.1
|17.2
|3.5
|5.3
|2.70
|0.70
|2.2
|48.2
|50.0
|80.5
|0.5
|3
|J. Mashburn Jr.
|13
|31.3
|16.9
|3.2
|2.0
|1.00
|0.10
|1.3
|45.0
|39.5
|77.8
|0.3
|2.8
|M. Udeze
|13
|28.5
|16.9
|7.8
|1.5
|0.50
|0.80
|1.8
|59.1
|0.0
|70.7
|2.2
|5.6
|J. Allick
|13
|28.1
|8.9
|7.7
|1.8
|0.40
|0.90
|1.7
|57.7
|11.1
|66.7
|2.3
|5.4
|K. Jenkins
|13
|19
|8.5
|2.5
|1.0
|1.20
|0.00
|0.7
|47.5
|39.6
|71.4
|0.3
|2.2
|D. Dent
|13
|19
|6.3
|2.4
|3.2
|0.90
|0.80
|1.5
|49.1
|50.0
|68.4
|0.3
|2.1
|J. Johnson
|13
|22.8
|4.6
|4.1
|0.9
|0.30
|0.20
|1.2
|39.7
|25.0
|100.0
|0.7
|3.4
|S. Forsling
|11
|7.9
|2.2
|2.3
|0.3
|0.20
|0.50
|0.5
|66.7
|0.0
|80.0
|0.9
|1.4
|B. Seck
|12
|6.3
|1.8
|1.7
|0.3
|0.10
|0.40
|0.3
|50.0
|0.0
|66.7
|0.8
|0.9
|B. Appelhans
|9
|6.9
|1.1
|1.3
|0.1
|0.10
|0.30
|0.1
|26.7
|18.2
|0.0
|0
|1.3
|S. Fino-A-Laself
|6
|1.3
|0.8
|0.0
|0.2
|0.00
|0.00
|0.0
|25.0
|25.0
|0.0
|0
|0
|M. Manzanares
|5
|1
|0.4
|0.4
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|0.0
|100.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.4
|0
|E. Kuac
|1
|2
|0.0
|1.0
|0.0
|0.00
|1.00
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|1
|0
|Total
|13
|0.0
|84.8
|44.0
|16.5
|7.30
|4.80
|11.5
|49.3
|36.1
|73.5
|10.4
|29.8
|Roster
|GP
|MPG
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|SPG
|BPG
|TOG
|FG%
|3PT%
|FT%
|ORPG
|DRPG
|N. Reynolds
|12
|23.3
|14.8
|2.4
|1.8
|0.30
|0.20
|2.3
|53.5
|39.0
|66.7
|0.4
|2
|H. Maldonado
|12
|31.3
|12.3
|4.1
|3.6
|1.40
|0.10
|2.8
|43.3
|26.9
|75.8
|0.6
|3.5
|M. Agbonkpolo
|8
|20
|8.6
|3.6
|1.0
|0.90
|0.40
|2.0
|41.3
|31.3
|77.8
|0.9
|2.8
|B. Wenzel
|11
|27
|8.4
|4.1
|0.6
|0.30
|0.00
|0.7
|41.7
|43.8
|80.8
|1.2
|2.9
|H. Thompson
|13
|30.3
|7.2
|5.1
|1.0
|0.50
|0.50
|0.4
|37.3
|32.3
|76.2
|1.4
|3.7
|E. Anderson
|12
|23.8
|6.3
|4.3
|3.1
|0.50
|0.30
|2.1
|52.5
|25.0
|30.8
|0.8
|3.5
|K. Foster
|10
|17.8
|5.9
|2.4
|0.2
|0.30
|0.10
|0.4
|60.0
|35.7
|75.0
|0.6
|1.8
|J. Kyman
|12
|13.6
|5.9
|1.7
|0.9
|0.60
|0.00
|0.8
|41.7
|31.0
|100.0
|0.3
|1.4
|J. Oden
|12
|14.8
|5.8
|2.3
|0.6
|0.30
|0.30
|0.8
|41.7
|29.6
|75.0
|0.5
|1.8
|X. DuSell
|13
|17
|3.5
|1.8
|0.5
|0.60
|0.10
|0.2
|30.6
|31.7
|50.0
|0.2
|1.7
|C. Powell
|11
|6.5
|1.2
|1.5
|0.2
|0.10
|0.20
|0.8
|50.0
|0.0
|42.9
|0.9
|0.5
|N. Barnhart
|4
|3.8
|1.0
|0.5
|0.0
|0.30
|0.50
|0.0
|33.3
|0.0
|100.0
|0
|0.5
|C. Roberson
|1
|3
|1.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|50.0
|0
|0
|Total
|13
|0.0
|70.5
|37.2
|12.2
|5.20
|1.80
|11.8
|44.7
|33.5
|69.4
|8.4
|24.9
-
CENTRY
FDU0
0
12:00pm
-
COC
TOWS0
0143 O/U
+2.5
12:00pm
-
LOU
19UK0
0137.5 O/U
-23.5
12:00pm CBS
-
MIL
DET0
0150 O/U
-7
12:00pm
-
MTSM
NIAG0
0123 O/U
-2.5
12:00pm
-
NH
ALB0
0132 O/U
-1.5
12:00pm
-
SJU
HALL0
0146 O/U
-3.5
12:00pm FS1
-
STON
NE0
0131 O/U
-9
12:00pm CBSSN
-
TTU
18TCU0
0138.5 O/U
-6
12:00pm ESPU
-
2CONN
22XAV0
0149 O/U
+3
12:00pm FOX
-
13UVA
GT0
0125 O/U
+9
12:00pm ACCN
-
VT
WAKE0
0141 O/U
+1
12:00pm ESP+
-
YALE
CLMB0
0131.5 O/U
+14
12:00pm
-
BING
BRY0
0153 O/U
-13
1:00pm
-
ETSU
VMI0
0145.5 O/U
+4.5
1:00pm
-
FSU
17DUKE0
0143.5 O/U
-16.5
1:00pm ESP2
-
HARV
PRIN0
0135.5 O/U
-5.5
1:00pm
-
JU
FGCU0
0129.5 O/U
-6.5
1:00pm
-
MRMK
WAG0
0120.5 O/U
-5
1:00pm
-
NCAT
HOFS0
0148.5 O/U
-12
1:00pm
-
URI
DUQ0
0140.5 O/U
-9
1:00pm
-
SHU
LIU0
0151.5 O/U
+6
1:00pm
-
SAM
CIT0
0141 O/U
+4.5
1:00pm
-
STFR
CCSU0
0130.5 O/U
-1.5
1:00pm
-
STL
JOES0
0148.5 O/U
+7
1:00pm
-
GB
OAK0
0141 O/U
-12
1:00pm
-
5ARIZ
ASU0
0155.5 O/U
+5.5
2:00pm FOX
-
12BAY
ISU0
0131.5 O/U
+2
2:00pm ESPU
-
BC
SYR0
0133.5 O/U
-9.5
2:00pm ACCN
-
CARK
KENN0
0148 O/U
-10
2:00pm
-
CHAT
MER0
0141.5 O/U
+1
2:00pm
-
DAY
DAV0
0131 O/U
+3.5
2:00pm
-
ELON
DEL0
0143 O/U
-12.5
2:00pm
-
FRES
UTST0
0135 O/U
-11.5
2:00pm CBSSN
-
GASO
CCAR0
0134 O/U
-4
2:00pm
-
GWEB
HIPT0
0144 O/U
+2
2:00pm
-
HAMP
UNCW0
0140 O/U
-15.5
2:00pm
-
UIC
BRAD0
0132 O/U
-14.5
2:00pm
-
JMAD
MRSH0
0160.5 O/U
-4
2:00pm ESP+
-
LT
CHAR0
0132.5 O/U
-5.5
2:00pm ESP+
-
LON
CAMP0
0136.5 O/U
+1.5
2:00pm
-
LAS
VCU0
0134 O/U
-13
2:00pm
-
MARQ
NOVA0
0144.5 O/U
-3
2:00pm FS1
-
LOW
NJIT0
0136.5 O/U
+10
2:00pm
-
UNCA
WINT0
0149.5 O/U
-1.5
2:00pm
-
UNCG
WOFF0
0128.5 O/U
-3
2:00pm
-
NEV
AF0
0130.5 O/U
+3.5
2:00pm
-
NKY
IUPU0
0123 O/U
+15.5
2:00pm
-
OKST
4KAN0
0138.5 O/U
-10
2:00pm CBS
-
PEAY
UNF0
0141 O/U
-3.5
2:00pm
-
PRES
RAD0
0130.5 O/U
-8.5
2:00pm
-
RICH
GMU0
0130.5 O/U
-3
2:00pm
-
USA
GAST0
0130 O/U
PK
2:00pm
-
SFA
UTA0
0134.5 O/U
+3.5
2:00pm
-
6TEX
OKLA0
0133 O/U
+3
2:00pm ESP+
-
UCF
3HOU0
0120 O/U
-15.5
2:00pm ESP+
-
UL
ODU0
0137 O/U
-2
2:00pm
-
MASS
STBN0
0136 O/U
+1
2:00pm
-
WIU
SDAK0
0148 O/U
-3.5
2:00pm
-
W&M
DREX0
0127.5 O/U
-7.5
2:00pm
-
UMKC
NEOM0
0134 O/U
-4
2:05pm
-
PFW
YSU0
0151.5 O/U
-4
2:45pm
-
APP
USM0
0133 O/U
-6.5
3:00pm ESP+
-
CLST
RMU0
0130.5 O/U
-2
3:00pm
-
ULM
ARST0
0127 O/U
-5.5
3:00pm
-
UNI
ILST0
0134.5 O/U
+1.5
3:00pm
-
ORU
DU0
0156.5 O/U
+11
3:00pm
-
RIDE
CAN0
0
3:00pm
-
SIUE
SEMO0
0147.5 O/U
+2.5
3:00pm
-
STTHMN
SDST0
0145 O/U
-4.5
3:00pm
-
UTRGV
SUU0
0165 O/U
-14
3:00pm
-
SCUP
CHSO0
0143.5 O/U
-2.5
3:00pm
-
TXCC
NWST0
0150 O/U
-3.5
3:30pm
-
ECU
WICH0
0126 O/U
-6.5
4:00pm ESP+
-
EWU
MTST0
0143.5 O/U
-6
4:00pm
-
FIU
NTEX0
0125 O/U
-17
4:00pm ESP+
-
FUR
WCU0
0146 O/U
+12
4:00pm
-
GW
LCHI0
0138 O/U
-7.5
4:00pm
-
IDHO
MONT0
0138.5 O/U
-8.5
4:00pm
-
NAU
WEB0
0138 O/U
-7.5
4:00pm
-
22NMEX
WYO0
0144 O/U
+2
4:00pm FS1
-
QUEEN
EKY0
0151 O/U
PK
4:00pm
-
RICE
UTEP0
0138.5 O/U
-4
4:00pm
-
SDSU
UNLV0
0137.5 O/U
+4
4:00pm CBS
-
SJSU
COLST0
0133.5 O/U
-9
4:00pm
-
STONEH
SFU0
0151 O/U
-2
4:00pm
-
TRLST
ABIL0
0137.5 O/U
-3
4:00pm
-
UTSA
UAB0
0157 O/U
-23
4:00pm ESP+
-
UCI
CSUB0
0126 O/U
+9.5
4:00pm
-
UTAH
STAN0
0134.5 O/U
-3
4:00pm PACN
-
UTU
UTVA0
0145 O/U
-9.5
4:00pm
-
WKY
MTSU0
0140 O/U
-5.5
4:00pm CBSSN
-
UALR
TNST0
0153 O/U
-5
4:30pm
-
MORE
UTM0
0144.5 O/U
-3
4:30pm
-
SNIND
EIU0
0143.5 O/U
+5.5
4:30pm
-
TNTC
LIND0
0137 O/U
+2
4:30pm
-
LMU
UOP0
0145 O/U
+4.5
5:00pm
-
MCNS
LAM0
0138 O/U
+5
5:00pm
-
PEP
10GONZ0
0160.5 O/U
-21
5:00pm ROOT
-
PRST
SAC0
0142 O/U
-2
5:00pm
-
TROY
TXST0
0132 O/U
+1
5:00pm
-
UIW
TXAMC0
0136.5 O/U
-8
5:30pm
-
CABP
SEA0
0138.5 O/U
-4
6:00pm
-
COLO
CAL0
0129.5 O/U
+10
6:00pm PACN
-
SHOU
NMST0
0137.5 O/U
-2
6:00pm
-
UCRV
LBSU0
0147 O/U
-2
6:00pm
-
UCSD
UCSB0
0129.5 O/U
-12.5
7:00pm
-
CSN
CSUF0
0124.5 O/U
-7
7:00pm
-
SMC
SACL0
0134 O/U
+6
7:00pm
-
USD
SF0
0152 O/U
-10
7:00pm
-
24WVU
KSU0
0141.5 O/U
PK
7:00pm ESP+
-
NCO
IDST0
0145 O/U
+2
8:00pm
-
ORST
ORE0
0132 O/U
-14
8:00pm PACN
-
PORT
BYU0
0151 O/U
-9
9:00pm
-
CP
HAW0
0121.5 O/U
-10
10:00pm