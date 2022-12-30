No. 10 Gonzaga has streaks on line vs. Pepperdine
No. 10 Gonzaga has won 73 consecutive home games entering Saturday's West Coast Conference opener against Pepperdine in Spokane, Wash. It is the longest streak since the expansion of the NCAA Tournament in 1985 -- considered the modern era of the game.
Gonzaga also has defeated Pepperdine 43 consecutive times dating back to the 2001-02 season.
Despite the homecourt dominance, some of their most recent games were closer than the Bulldogs (11-3) would have liked.
In December alone, there were less-than-dominant victories against Kent State (73-66), Northern Illinois (88-67) and Montana (85-75) at the McCarthey Athletic Center.
But the Bulldogs put on a record-breaking show in their final tune-up before WCC play, defeating NAIA program Eastern Oregon 120-42 Wednesday -- the most lopsided victory in school history.
"Well, thank God we finally took care of a team we're supposed to like that," said All-American Drew Timme, who scored 18 points and grabbed seven rebounds in just 17 minutes of playing time. "Tired of playing barnburner with NIU, Kent (State) and Montana. It was nice for all of us to play good."
All 12 Gonzaga players scored and seven finished in double-figures. The bench alone outscored the Mountaineers 52-42.
Gonzaga set a single-game record for field goals made (51) and shot 70.8 percent, just missing the school mark for highest field-goal percentage (71.8).
The assault came in the Bulldogs' first game in eight days after the holiday break.
"It was good for us to be able to get up and down and play against somebody as we try to get our legs back," Gonzaga coach Mark Few said.
Efton Reid III, a 7-foot sophomore who transferred from LSU in an effort to fill the hole left by Chet Holmgren, came off the bench in the second half to score 16 points on 8-for-8 shooting, outscoring the Mountaineers (14 in the half) by himself. That matched his career-high set last season at LSU.
Reid had played sparingly during the nonconference slate.
"That's kind of what we've been asking him to do and when he does what we ask him to do, he can be pretty effective," Few said. "Obviously, those aren't Division I athletes or Division I size, but at least he was in the right place and delivering and did some nice things defensively ... so that's good. We can keep growing that piece, hopefully."
The Waves (7-7) kept busy during the holidays, participating in the Diamond Head Classic in Hawaii.
Pepperdine defeated George Washington 81-70 in the tournament but lost to host Hawaii 76-70 and to Iona 76-66.
While Gonzaga faced five ranked teams in nonconference play, Pepperdine played just one -- then-No. 19 UCLA on Nov. 23. The Waves suffered a 100-53 loss at Pauley Pavilion.
"I talked to our guys, we have a young team, and I said, 'Learn from it. Learn from what they do. That's how it's supposed to look when you're playing the right way and you put everything together,'" Pepperdine coach Lorenzo Romar said. "We'll learn from it."
The Waves, who have already matched last season's win total, have some talent. Sophomore Maxwell Lewis, considered one of the WCC's top pro prospects, is averaging 19.4 points per game. Lewis is the conference's reigning Player of the Week, while teammate Jevon Porter earned Freshman of the Week honors.
--Field Level Media
Copyright 2022 STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.
|Min. Per Game
|Pts. Per Game
|Ast. Per Game
|Reb. Per Game
|Field Goal %
|Three Point %
|Free Throw %
|Team Stats
|Pepperdine 7-7
|77.9 PPG
|40.6 RPG
|15.4 APG
|10 Gonzaga 11-3
|85.1 PPG
|42.0 RPG
|16.3 APG
|
|0
|FG%
|0
|
|
|0
|3PT FG%
|0
|
|
|0
|FT%
|0
|
|Roster
|GP
|MPG
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|SPG
|BPG
|TOG
|FG%
|3PT%
|FT%
|ORPG
|DRPG
|M. Lewis
|14
|31.4
|19.4
|5.9
|2.7
|1.10
|1.10
|2.9
|53.3
|42.9
|84.9
|1.4
|4.5
|H. Mallette
|14
|33.7
|13.4
|4.0
|3.2
|1.00
|0.10
|1.4
|41.7
|39.0
|80.0
|0
|4
|M. Mitchell Jr.
|14
|34.1
|10.9
|4.2
|4.6
|1.10
|0.10
|2.9
|39.8
|47.3
|73.3
|0.8
|3.4
|J. Porter
|14
|25.6
|10.5
|7.5
|0.7
|0.90
|1.00
|1.9
|47.1
|34.1
|62.5
|2
|5.5
|J. Zidek
|13
|17.8
|6.5
|2.1
|0.7
|0.20
|0.20
|1.0
|36.8
|25.0
|66.7
|0.5
|1.5
|C. Basham
|13
|16.8
|6.2
|4.2
|1.2
|0.60
|1.30
|1.0
|63.0
|0.0
|57.1
|1.7
|2.5
|B. Coulibaly
|12
|17.9
|5.8
|4.5
|0.6
|0.40
|1.30
|1.2
|56.0
|0.0
|46.4
|1.2
|3.3
|J. Pitre
|8
|11.4
|5.0
|3.1
|0.1
|0.30
|0.00
|0.0
|73.1
|0.0
|33.3
|1
|2.1
|M. Moore
|14
|21.5
|3.9
|2.1
|1.8
|0.40
|0.10
|1.8
|36.0
|33.3
|70.0
|0.1
|1.9
|J. Yoon
|5
|2.6
|0.4
|0.4
|0.0
|0.20
|0.00
|0.2
|33.3
|0.0
|0.0
|0
|0.4
|M. Deng
|6
|3
|0.3
|1.2
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|0.5
|0.0
|0.0
|100.0
|0.2
|1
|P. Jordan
|5
|2.2
|0.0
|0.4
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0
|0.4
|Total
|14
|0.0
|77.9
|40.6
|15.4
|5.90
|4.90
|14.5
|46.6
|38.0
|69.1
|9.1
|29.1
|Roster
|GP
|MPG
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|SPG
|BPG
|TOG
|FG%
|3PT%
|FT%
|ORPG
|DRPG
|D. Timme
|14
|32.4
|21.8
|8.2
|3.3
|1.00
|1.10
|2.9
|64.6
|10.0
|61.2
|2.4
|5.8
|J. Strawther
|14
|29.4
|12.9
|7.7
|0.8
|0.90
|0.30
|1.9
|45.9
|41.3
|76.7
|0.8
|6.9
|R. Bolton
|14
|26.6
|10.6
|1.4
|2.6
|0.70
|0.10
|1.4
|40.7
|39.2
|85.7
|0.3
|1.1
|A. Watson
|14
|27.3
|9.2
|5.2
|1.8
|1.80
|0.60
|1.5
|57.6
|27.8
|56.3
|1.7
|3.5
|N. Hickman
|14
|28.9
|8.6
|2.4
|3.8
|0.90
|0.30
|1.6
|41.9
|35.7
|86.7
|0.3
|2.1
|M. Smith
|14
|21
|8.6
|3.5
|1.2
|1.30
|0.00
|1.0
|50.5
|48.5
|76.5
|0.9
|2.6
|C. Brooks
|2
|3.5
|5.5
|2.0
|0.0
|0.50
|0.00
|0.5
|80.0
|100.0
|100.0
|0.5
|1.5
|H. Sallis
|14
|17
|4.9
|2.1
|1.6
|0.50
|0.20
|0.7
|45.6
|29.4
|80.0
|0.6
|1.4
|B. Gregg
|13
|9.9
|4.5
|2.9
|0.6
|0.60
|0.50
|0.5
|48.7
|40.0
|100.0
|1.2
|1.8
|E. Reid III
|12
|5.7
|3.2
|1.6
|0.2
|0.30
|0.10
|0.9
|75.0
|0.0
|50.0
|0.7
|0.9
|A. Eagle
|1
|4
|2.0
|0.0
|1.0
|0.00
|0.00
|0.0
|100.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0
|0
|D. Harris
|5
|5.8
|1.8
|0.6
|1.2
|0.20
|0.20
|0.0
|57.1
|25.0
|0.0
|0
|0.6
|Total
|14
|0.0
|85.1
|42.0
|16.3
|8.00
|3.20
|12.6
|51.9
|37.5
|71.8
|10.2
|28.3
-
CENTRY
FDU0
0
12:00pm
-
COC
TOWS0
0143 O/U
+2.5
12:00pm
-
LOU
19UK0
0137.5 O/U
-23.5
12:00pm CBS
-
MIL
DET0
0150 O/U
-7
12:00pm
-
MTSM
NIAG0
0123 O/U
-2.5
12:00pm
-
NH
ALB0
0132 O/U
-1.5
12:00pm
-
SJU
HALL0
0146 O/U
-3.5
12:00pm FS1
-
STON
NE0
0131 O/U
-9
12:00pm CBSSN
-
TTU
18TCU0
0138.5 O/U
-6
12:00pm ESPU
-
2CONN
22XAV0
0149 O/U
+3
12:00pm FOX
-
13UVA
GT0
0125 O/U
+9
12:00pm ACCN
-
VT
WAKE0
0141 O/U
+1
12:00pm ESP+
-
YALE
CLMB0
0131.5 O/U
+14
12:00pm
-
BING
BRY0
0153 O/U
-13
1:00pm
-
ETSU
VMI0
0145.5 O/U
+4.5
1:00pm
-
FSU
17DUKE0
0143.5 O/U
-16.5
1:00pm ESP2
-
HARV
PRIN0
0135.5 O/U
-5.5
1:00pm
-
JU
FGCU0
0129.5 O/U
-6.5
1:00pm
-
MRMK
WAG0
0120.5 O/U
-5
1:00pm
-
NCAT
HOFS0
0148.5 O/U
-12
1:00pm
-
URI
DUQ0
0140.5 O/U
-9
1:00pm
-
SHU
LIU0
0151.5 O/U
+6
1:00pm
-
SAM
CIT0
0141 O/U
+4.5
1:00pm
-
STFR
CCSU0
0130.5 O/U
-1.5
1:00pm
-
STL
JOES0
0148.5 O/U
+7
1:00pm
-
GB
OAK0
0141 O/U
-12
1:00pm
-
5ARIZ
ASU0
0155.5 O/U
+5.5
2:00pm FOX
-
12BAY
ISU0
0131.5 O/U
+2
2:00pm ESPU
-
BC
SYR0
0133.5 O/U
-9.5
2:00pm ACCN
-
CARK
KENN0
0148 O/U
-10
2:00pm
-
CHAT
MER0
0141.5 O/U
+1
2:00pm
-
DAY
DAV0
0131 O/U
+3.5
2:00pm
-
ELON
DEL0
0143 O/U
-12.5
2:00pm
-
FRES
UTST0
0135 O/U
-11.5
2:00pm CBSSN
-
GASO
CCAR0
0134 O/U
-4
2:00pm
-
GWEB
HIPT0
0144 O/U
+2
2:00pm
-
HAMP
UNCW0
0140 O/U
-15.5
2:00pm
-
UIC
BRAD0
0132 O/U
-14.5
2:00pm
-
JMAD
MRSH0
0160.5 O/U
-4
2:00pm ESP+
-
LT
CHAR0
0132.5 O/U
-5.5
2:00pm ESP+
-
LON
CAMP0
0136.5 O/U
+1.5
2:00pm
-
LAS
VCU0
0134 O/U
-13
2:00pm
-
MARQ
NOVA0
0144.5 O/U
-3
2:00pm FS1
-
LOW
NJIT0
0136.5 O/U
+10
2:00pm
-
UNCA
WINT0
0149.5 O/U
-1.5
2:00pm
-
UNCG
WOFF0
0128.5 O/U
-3
2:00pm
-
NEV
AF0
0130.5 O/U
+3.5
2:00pm
-
NKY
IUPU0
0123 O/U
+15.5
2:00pm
-
OKST
4KAN0
0138.5 O/U
-10
2:00pm CBS
-
PEAY
UNF0
0141 O/U
-3.5
2:00pm
-
PRES
RAD0
0130.5 O/U
-8.5
2:00pm
-
RICH
GMU0
0130.5 O/U
-3
2:00pm
-
USA
GAST0
0130 O/U
PK
2:00pm
-
SFA
UTA0
0134.5 O/U
+3.5
2:00pm
-
6TEX
OKLA0
0133 O/U
+3
2:00pm ESP+
-
UCF
3HOU0
0120 O/U
-15.5
2:00pm ESP+
-
UL
ODU0
0137 O/U
-2
2:00pm
-
MASS
STBN0
0136 O/U
+1
2:00pm
-
WIU
SDAK0
0148 O/U
-3.5
2:00pm
-
W&M
DREX0
0127.5 O/U
-7.5
2:00pm
-
UMKC
NEOM0
0134 O/U
-4
2:05pm
-
PFW
YSU0
0151.5 O/U
-4
2:45pm
-
APP
USM0
0133 O/U
-6.5
3:00pm ESP+
-
CLST
RMU0
0130.5 O/U
-2
3:00pm
-
ULM
ARST0
0127 O/U
-5.5
3:00pm
-
UNI
ILST0
0134.5 O/U
+1.5
3:00pm
-
ORU
DU0
0156.5 O/U
+11
3:00pm
-
RIDE
CAN0
0
3:00pm
-
SIUE
SEMO0
0147.5 O/U
+2.5
3:00pm
-
STTHMN
SDST0
0145 O/U
-4.5
3:00pm
-
UTRGV
SUU0
0165 O/U
-14
3:00pm
-
SCUP
CHSO0
0143.5 O/U
-2.5
3:00pm
-
TXCC
NWST0
0150 O/U
-3.5
3:30pm
-
ECU
WICH0
0126 O/U
-6.5
4:00pm ESP+
-
EWU
MTST0
0143.5 O/U
-6
4:00pm
-
FIU
NTEX0
0125 O/U
-17
4:00pm ESP+
-
FUR
WCU0
0146 O/U
+12
4:00pm
-
GW
LCHI0
0138 O/U
-7.5
4:00pm
-
IDHO
MONT0
0138.5 O/U
-8.5
4:00pm
-
NAU
WEB0
0138 O/U
-7.5
4:00pm
-
22NMEX
WYO0
0144 O/U
+2
4:00pm FS1
-
QUEEN
EKY0
0151 O/U
PK
4:00pm
-
RICE
UTEP0
0138.5 O/U
-4
4:00pm
-
SDSU
UNLV0
0137.5 O/U
+4
4:00pm CBS
-
SJSU
COLST0
0133.5 O/U
-9
4:00pm
-
STONEH
SFU0
0151 O/U
-2
4:00pm
-
TRLST
ABIL0
0137.5 O/U
-3
4:00pm
-
UTSA
UAB0
0157 O/U
-23
4:00pm ESP+
-
UCI
CSUB0
0126 O/U
+9.5
4:00pm
-
UTAH
STAN0
0134.5 O/U
-3
4:00pm PACN
-
UTU
UTVA0
0145 O/U
-9.5
4:00pm
-
WKY
MTSU0
0140 O/U
-5.5
4:00pm CBSSN
-
UALR
TNST0
0153 O/U
-5
4:30pm
-
MORE
UTM0
0144.5 O/U
-3
4:30pm
-
SNIND
EIU0
0143.5 O/U
+5.5
4:30pm
-
TNTC
LIND0
0137 O/U
+2
4:30pm
-
LMU
UOP0
0145 O/U
+4.5
5:00pm
-
MCNS
LAM0
0138 O/U
+5
5:00pm
-
PEP
10GONZ0
0160.5 O/U
-21
5:00pm ROOT
-
PRST
SAC0
0142 O/U
-2
5:00pm
-
TROY
TXST0
0132 O/U
+1
5:00pm
-
UIW
TXAMC0
0136.5 O/U
-8
5:30pm
-
CABP
SEA0
0138.5 O/U
-4
6:00pm
-
COLO
CAL0
0129.5 O/U
+10
6:00pm PACN
-
SHOU
NMST0
0137.5 O/U
-2
6:00pm
-
UCRV
LBSU0
0147 O/U
-2
6:00pm
-
UCSD
UCSB0
0129.5 O/U
-12.5
7:00pm
-
CSN
CSUF0
0124.5 O/U
-7
7:00pm
-
SMC
SACL0
0134 O/U
+6
7:00pm
-
USD
SF0
0152 O/U
-10
7:00pm
-
24WVU
KSU0
0141.5 O/U
PK
7:00pm ESP+
-
NCO
IDST0
0145 O/U
+2
8:00pm
-
ORST
ORE0
0132 O/U
-14
8:00pm PACN
-
PORT
BYU0
0151 O/U
-9
9:00pm
-
CP
HAW0
0121.5 O/U
-10
10:00pm