No. 2 UConn puts perfect mark on line vs. No. 22 Xavier
Unbeaten and second-ranked UConn will face one of its toughest tests of the season when it travels to Cincinnati for a Big East Conference game against No. 22 Xavier on Saturday afternoon.
The Huskies (14-0, 3-0 Big East) fought off a challenge from Villanova on Wednesday and remained perfect with a 74-66 win in Hartford, Conn.
Jordan Hawkins scored 16 of his game-high 22 points in the first half and finished with seven assists to lead the Huskies to the win.
"I have always been confident in my game," Hawkins said postgame. "It's just been hard work. These tough games have been boosting our confidence, it's hard work. And that's all you need to build your confidence."
UConn has been tested in its last two games, coming from seven points down with under 12 minutes remaining to defeat Georgetown and erasing an early second-half hole against Villanova. Both of those victories came on the Huskies' home court.
On Saturday in Cincinnati, UConn not only will be battling an Xavier team on a seven-game win streak but one of the loudest crowds in the Big East.
"This is more of a reality of what conference play type of games are all about," UConn coach Dan Hurley said after the Wednesday win. "I think we got (the lead) to 10. We had opportunities to walk away with a double-figure win, but we didn't defensive rebound on some key stops that turned into points for them."
Xavier (11-3, 3-0) enters the showdown after withstanding a late St. John's rally for an 84-79 win on Wednesday in New York. Jack Nunge paced the Musketeers with 23 points and 11 rebounds.
"I definitely think UConn, if they're not the best team in America, they're right there on that top line," Xavier coach Sean Miller said. "It's great for our conference that we have a team as powerful as them. They've not lost. We would have to play a great game on Saturday to have a chance to beat them."
After trading baskets in the game's opening minutes, Xavier used a 16-0 run to erase a one-point St. John's lead, the Red Storm's only advantage of the game. However, the hosts made it a tight game in the end.
"We held on for dear life," Miller said. "St. John's deserves a lot of credit. Unless you're in the game, you can't simulate the pace and the pressure that they put on you for 40 minutes."
Souley Boum had another strong game for the Musketeers, scoring 17 points, handing out six assists and grabbing six rebounds. Boum committed just two turnovers in 40 minutes.
"It's hard to do that against St. John's," Miller said. "We trusted him."
Xavier held a 48-37 halftime edge before St. John's made it close in the final three minutes.
"We're not 16 points better than St. John's on the road. I thought they made a great comeback," Miller said. "At the end of the day in conference play to be able to go on the road and win, that's really the name of the game for everybody."
--Field Level Media
Copyright 2022 STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.
|Min. Per Game
|Pts. Per Game
|Ast. Per Game
|Reb. Per Game
|Field Goal %
|Three Point %
|Free Throw %
|Team Stats
|2 Connecticut 14-0
|82.9 PPG
|42.1 RPG
|18.8 APG
|22 Xavier 11-3
|83.9 PPG
|40.6 RPG
|21.1 APG
|
|0
|FG%
|0
|
|
|0
|3PT FG%
|0
|
|
|0
|FT%
|0
|
|Roster
|GP
|MPG
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|SPG
|BPG
|TOG
|FG%
|3PT%
|FT%
|ORPG
|DRPG
|A. Sanogo
|14
|25
|17.8
|6.8
|1.3
|1.10
|0.60
|1.9
|61.4
|40.9
|76.6
|2.2
|4.6
|J. Hawkins
|12
|25.4
|14.9
|3.3
|1.5
|0.80
|0.50
|1.0
|41.3
|40.9
|79.4
|0.7
|2.6
|T. Newton
|14
|27.5
|9.9
|4.2
|4.4
|1.10
|0.30
|2.4
|34.4
|34.0
|83.3
|0.8
|3.4
|A. Karaban
|14
|27.4
|9.8
|3.9
|1.8
|0.50
|0.60
|1.2
|47.4
|37.5
|80.8
|1.4
|2.5
|D. Clingan
|14
|14.1
|9.1
|6.4
|0.4
|0.60
|1.90
|0.9
|74.0
|0.0
|55.9
|2.4
|4
|J. Calcaterra
|14
|18.4
|8.4
|2.6
|1.8
|0.70
|0.10
|0.9
|51.9
|51.1
|83.3
|0.6
|2
|S. Johnson
|1
|17
|7.0
|3.0
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|0.0
|100.0
|0.0
|100.0
|2
|1
|A. Jackson Jr.
|11
|27.2
|6.0
|6.0
|4.8
|1.50
|0.90
|1.6
|39.0
|30.0
|78.6
|1.3
|4.7
|N. Alleyne
|14
|21.4
|5.6
|1.4
|1.1
|0.60
|0.00
|0.7
|37.2
|29.3
|88.9
|0.4
|1
|H. Diarra
|14
|16.4
|3.2
|1.9
|2.7
|1.10
|0.20
|1.4
|30.4
|18.2
|54.2
|0.4
|1.6
|R. Springs
|9
|3
|1.2
|1.0
|0.3
|0.00
|0.00
|0.0
|57.1
|0.0
|60.0
|0.2
|0.8
|A. Roumoglou
|9
|1.7
|0.4
|0.6
|0.1
|0.10
|0.00
|0.2
|50.0
|0.0
|100.0
|0.1
|0.4
|A. Hurley
|7
|1.4
|0.3
|0.0
|0.0
|0.10
|0.00
|0.1
|25.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0
|0
|Y. Hasson
|6
|1.2
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.00
|0.20
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0
|0
|E. Hendry
|6
|0.8
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0
|0
|A. Johnson Jr.
|6
|1.2
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0
|0
|Total
|14
|0.0
|82.9
|42.1
|18.8
|7.90
|5.00
|12.4
|48.0
|36.7
|75.7
|11.7
|27.4
|Roster
|GP
|MPG
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|SPG
|BPG
|TOG
|FG%
|3PT%
|FT%
|ORPG
|DRPG
|S. Boum
|14
|33.4
|17.3
|3.9
|4.7
|1.40
|0.10
|2.1
|51.8
|50.0
|86.8
|0.3
|3.6
|J. Nunge
|14
|28.5
|15.2
|7.9
|1.8
|1.10
|1.40
|1.4
|54.1
|42.5
|66.7
|2.6
|5.3
|Z. Freemantle
|14
|28.4
|14.3
|7.6
|2.9
|0.60
|0.90
|2.9
|59.3
|60.0
|66.7
|1.4
|6.1
|C. Jones
|13
|32.7
|14.2
|5.3
|5.7
|1.50
|0.80
|2.2
|48.8
|44.4
|78.6
|1.5
|3.8
|A. Kunkel
|12
|27.4
|10.3
|1.8
|2.3
|1.00
|0.20
|1.6
|46.9
|39.3
|81.8
|0.1
|1.8
|J. Hunter
|14
|11.6
|4.2
|3.4
|0.8
|0.10
|0.60
|0.7
|61.0
|0.0
|60.0
|1.7
|1.6
|D. Claude
|14
|18.2
|3.7
|2.3
|2.2
|0.90
|0.10
|1.7
|36.8
|21.4
|46.7
|0.3
|2
|K. Tandy
|12
|13.9
|3.3
|1.1
|1.2
|0.70
|0.30
|0.4
|31.8
|29.6
|60.0
|0.2
|0.9
|K. Craft
|11
|7.9
|2.8
|1.7
|0.3
|0.30
|0.10
|0.8
|50.0
|38.5
|0.0
|0.5
|1.3
|C. Edwards
|7
|3.9
|2.3
|1.0
|0.0
|0.00
|0.10
|0.6
|66.7
|0.0
|0.0
|0.1
|0.9
|D. Miles
|10
|7
|1.3
|1.4
|0.2
|0.20
|0.20
|0.4
|45.5
|0.0
|25.0
|0.6
|0.8
|E. Tucker
|3
|2
|0.7
|0.7
|0.3
|0.00
|0.00
|0.3
|25.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.7
|0
|B. Colbert
|2
|1
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0
|0
|B. Nunge
|2
|0.5
|0.0
|0.5
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|0.5
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.5
|0
|I. Sabourin
|1
|0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0
|0
|M. Wolf
|2
|0.5
|0.0
|0.5
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0
|0.5
|Total
|14
|0.0
|83.9
|40.6
|21.1
|7.30
|4.40
|14.1
|50.6
|40.8
|71.6
|10.1
|27.9
-
CENTRY
FDU0
0
12:00pm
-
COC
TOWS0
0143 O/U
+2.5
12:00pm
-
LOU
19UK0
0137 O/U
-23.5
12:00pm CBS
-
MIL
DET0
0150 O/U
-7
12:00pm
-
MTSM
NIAG0
0123 O/U
-2.5
12:00pm
-
NH
ALB0
0132 O/U
-1.5
12:00pm
-
SJU
HALL0
0146 O/U
-3.5
12:00pm FS1
-
STON
NE0
0131 O/U
-9
12:00pm CBSSN
-
TTU
18TCU0
0138.5 O/U
-6
12:00pm ESPU
-
2CONN
22XAV0
0149 O/U
+3
12:00pm FOX
-
13UVA
GT0
0125 O/U
+9
12:00pm ACCN
-
VT
WAKE0
0141 O/U
+1
12:00pm ESP+
-
YALE
CLMB0
0131.5 O/U
+14
12:00pm
-
BING
BRY0
0153 O/U
-13
1:00pm
-
ETSU
VMI0
0145.5 O/U
+4.5
1:00pm
-
FSU
17DUKE0
0143.5 O/U
-16.5
1:00pm ESP2
-
HARV
PRIN0
0135.5 O/U
-5.5
1:00pm
-
JU
FGCU0
0129.5 O/U
-6.5
1:00pm
-
MRMK
WAG0
0120.5 O/U
-5
1:00pm
-
NCAT
HOFS0
0148.5 O/U
-12
1:00pm
-
URI
DUQ0
0140.5 O/U
-9
1:00pm
-
SHU
LIU0
0151.5 O/U
+6
1:00pm
-
SAM
CIT0
0141 O/U
+4.5
1:00pm
-
STFR
CCSU0
0130.5 O/U
-1.5
1:00pm
-
STL
JOES0
0148.5 O/U
+7
1:00pm
-
GB
OAK0
0141 O/U
-12
1:00pm
-
5ARIZ
ASU0
0155.5 O/U
+5.5
2:00pm FOX
-
12BAY
ISU0
0131.5 O/U
+2
2:00pm ESPU
-
BC
SYR0
0133.5 O/U
-9.5
2:00pm ACCN
-
CARK
KENN0
0148 O/U
-10
2:00pm
-
CHAT
MER0
0141.5 O/U
+1
2:00pm
-
DAY
DAV0
0131 O/U
+3.5
2:00pm
-
ELON
DEL0
0143 O/U
-12.5
2:00pm
-
FRES
UTST0
0135 O/U
-11.5
2:00pm CBSSN
-
GASO
CCAR0
0134 O/U
-4
2:00pm
-
GWEB
HIPT0
0144 O/U
+2
2:00pm
-
HAMP
UNCW0
0140 O/U
-15.5
2:00pm
-
UIC
BRAD0
0132 O/U
-14.5
2:00pm
-
JMAD
MRSH0
0160.5 O/U
-4
2:00pm ESP+
-
LT
CHAR0
0132.5 O/U
-5.5
2:00pm ESP+
-
LON
CAMP0
0136.5 O/U
+1.5
2:00pm
-
LAS
VCU0
0134 O/U
-13
2:00pm
-
MARQ
NOVA0
0144.5 O/U
-3
2:00pm FS1
-
LOW
NJIT0
0136.5 O/U
+10
2:00pm
-
UNCA
WINT0
0149.5 O/U
-1.5
2:00pm
-
UNCG
WOFF0
0128.5 O/U
-3
2:00pm
-
NEV
AF0
0130.5 O/U
+3.5
2:00pm
-
NKY
IUPU0
0123 O/U
+15.5
2:00pm
-
OKST
4KAN0
0138.5 O/U
-10
2:00pm CBS
-
PEAY
UNF0
0141 O/U
-3.5
2:00pm
-
PRES
RAD0
0130.5 O/U
-8.5
2:00pm
-
RICH
GMU0
0130.5 O/U
-3
2:00pm
-
USA
GAST0
0130 O/U
PK
2:00pm
-
SFA
UTA0
0134.5 O/U
+3.5
2:00pm
-
6TEX
OKLA0
0133 O/U
+3
2:00pm ESP+
-
UCF
3HOU0
0120 O/U
-15.5
2:00pm ESP+
-
UL
ODU0
0137 O/U
-2
2:00pm
-
MASS
STBN0
0136 O/U
+1
2:00pm
-
WIU
SDAK0
0148 O/U
-3.5
2:00pm
-
W&M
DREX0
0127.5 O/U
-7.5
2:00pm
-
UMKC
NEOM0
0134 O/U
-4
2:05pm
-
PFW
YSU0
0151.5 O/U
-4
2:45pm
-
APP
USM0
0133 O/U
-6.5
3:00pm ESP+
-
CLST
RMU0
0130.5 O/U
-2
3:00pm
-
ULM
ARST0
0127 O/U
-5.5
3:00pm
-
UNI
ILST0
0134.5 O/U
+1.5
3:00pm
-
ORU
DU0
0156.5 O/U
+11
3:00pm
-
RIDE
CAN0
0
3:00pm
-
SIUE
SEMO0
0147.5 O/U
+2.5
3:00pm
-
STTHMN
SDST0
0145 O/U
-4.5
3:00pm
-
UTRGV
SUU0
0165 O/U
-14
3:00pm
-
SCUP
CHSO0
0143.5 O/U
-2.5
3:00pm
-
TXCC
NWST0
0150 O/U
-3.5
3:30pm
-
ECU
WICH0
0126 O/U
-6.5
4:00pm ESP+
-
EWU
MTST0
0143.5 O/U
-6
4:00pm
-
FIU
NTEX0
0125 O/U
-17
4:00pm ESP+
-
FUR
WCU0
0146 O/U
+12
4:00pm
-
GW
LCHI0
0138 O/U
-7.5
4:00pm
-
IDHO
MONT0
0138.5 O/U
-8.5
4:00pm
-
NAU
WEB0
0138 O/U
-7.5
4:00pm
-
22NMEX
WYO0
0144 O/U
+2
4:00pm FS1
-
QUEEN
EKY0
0151 O/U
PK
4:00pm
-
RICE
UTEP0
0138.5 O/U
-4
4:00pm
-
SDSU
UNLV0
0137.5 O/U
+4
4:00pm CBS
-
SJSU
COLST0
0133.5 O/U
-9
4:00pm
-
STONEH
SFU0
0151 O/U
-2
4:00pm
-
TRLST
ABIL0
0137.5 O/U
-3
4:00pm
-
UTSA
UAB0
0157 O/U
-23
4:00pm ESP+
-
UCI
CSUB0
0126 O/U
+9.5
4:00pm
-
UTAH
STAN0
0134.5 O/U
-3
4:00pm PACN
-
UTU
UTVA0
0145 O/U
-9.5
4:00pm
-
WKY
MTSU0
0140 O/U
-5.5
4:00pm CBSSN
-
UALR
TNST0
0153 O/U
-5
4:30pm
-
MORE
UTM0
0144.5 O/U
-3
4:30pm
-
SNIND
EIU0
0143.5 O/U
+5.5
4:30pm
-
TNTC
LIND0
0137 O/U
+2
4:30pm
-
LMU
UOP0
0145 O/U
+4.5
5:00pm
-
MCNS
LAM0
0138 O/U
+5
5:00pm
-
PEP
10GONZ0
0160.5 O/U
-21
5:00pm ROOT
-
PRST
SAC0
0142 O/U
-2
5:00pm
-
TROY
TXST0
0132 O/U
+1
5:00pm
-
UIW
TXAMC0
0136.5 O/U
-8
5:30pm
-
CABP
SEA0
0138.5 O/U
-4
6:00pm
-
COLO
CAL0
0129.5 O/U
+10
6:00pm PACN
-
SHOU
NMST0
0137.5 O/U
-2
6:00pm
-
UCRV
LBSU0
0147 O/U
-2
6:00pm
-
UCSD
UCSB0
0129.5 O/U
-12.5
7:00pm
-
CSN
CSUF0
0124.5 O/U
-7
7:00pm
-
SMC
SACL0
0134 O/U
+6
7:00pm
-
USD
SF0
0152 O/U
-10
7:00pm
-
24WVU
KSU0
0141.5 O/U
PK
7:00pm ESP+
-
NCO
IDST0
0145 O/U
+2
8:00pm
-
ORST
ORE0
0132 O/U
-14
8:00pm PACN
-
PORT
BYU0
0151 O/U
-9
9:00pm
-
CP
HAW0
0121.5 O/U
-10
10:00pm