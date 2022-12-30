Improved Utah looks to take down Stanford
Utah looks to remain unbeaten in conference play on Saturday when it visits Pac-12 rival Stanford.
The Utes (10-4, 3-0 Pac-12) have won their first three games to open conference play for the first time since 2014-15. Utah, in fact, only won four Pac-12 games all of last season.
The Utes countered a sluggish performance on offense with a sterling effort on defense in their 58-43 victory over California on Thursday. Utah limited the Bears to just 34.1 percent shooting from the floor (15 of 44) and 16.7 percent from 3-point range (2 of 12).
"The bright side is we held them to 43 points," Utes coach Craig Smith said, per the Deseret News. "That is hard to do. I don't care who you play, when you play. To do that, that is hard. Defense travels, so super excited about that."
Branden Carlson, who averages a team-best 15.1 points and 7.3 rebounds, had 11 and six, respectively, on Thursday. He misfired on all four of his 3-point attempts in a game in which Utah shot a season-low 15.8 percent from beyond the arc (3 of 19).
Carlson scored 13 points and Gabe Madsen sank the go-ahead 3-pointer with 1:42 remaining in the second half of the Utes' 60-56 victory at Stanford last season.
As for the Cardinal (5-8, 0-3), they fell for the fifth time in seven games with a 73-70 setback versus Colorado on Thursday. Three of Stanford's eight losses this season have been by four points or fewer.
"It's obvious we're close against a lot of good teams," Cardinal coach Jerod Haase said. "We need to find a way to squeeze out another basket, one more stop in order to finish the deal."
Spencer Jones scored a season-high 25 points en route to becoming the school's 50th member of the 1,000-point club. He also had a team high-tying six rebounds to go along with two blocks and two steals.
Jones averages a team-leading 12.0 points per game. Michael Jones (10.1) is the lone other Stanford player averaging in double digits.
--Field Level Media
|Min. Per Game
|Pts. Per Game
|Ast. Per Game
|Reb. Per Game
|Field Goal %
|Three Point %
|Free Throw %
|
|0
|FG%
|0
|
|
|0
|3PT FG%
|0
|
|
|0
|FT%
|0
|
|Roster
|GP
|MPG
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|SPG
|BPG
|TOG
|FG%
|3PT%
|FT%
|ORPG
|DRPG
|B. Carlson
|14
|27.2
|15.1
|7.3
|1.5
|0.20
|2.50
|2.1
|54.7
|40.9
|68.2
|1.7
|5.6
|G. Madsen
|14
|29.1
|13.4
|3.1
|2.0
|0.90
|0.50
|2.1
|38.7
|40.6
|76.2
|0.6
|2.6
|M. Anthony
|11
|30
|11.1
|6.8
|2.5
|0.70
|0.40
|1.5
|54.4
|100.0
|59.0
|2.4
|4.5
|L. Stefanovic
|14
|24.4
|9.3
|2.9
|2.4
|0.80
|0.30
|1.3
|37.6
|36.7
|96.0
|0.4
|2.4
|R. Worster
|14
|31
|9.0
|5.5
|4.9
|0.60
|0.20
|2.2
|43.5
|27.8
|78.6
|0.1
|5.4
|B. Carlson
|14
|19.8
|4.9
|5.7
|0.4
|0.40
|0.10
|0.7
|45.2
|22.2
|47.1
|2
|3.7
|K. Keita
|13
|11.8
|3.9
|3.5
|0.2
|0.60
|1.20
|0.9
|69.7
|0.0
|31.3
|1.4
|2.2
|M. Saunders Jr.
|11
|10.4
|3.5
|1.1
|0.8
|0.30
|0.00
|0.6
|37.5
|11.1
|65.0
|0.1
|1
|W. Exacte
|14
|10.6
|3.3
|1.4
|0.8
|0.10
|0.00
|0.9
|38.9
|42.9
|100.0
|0.1
|1.2
|B. Holt
|9
|7.9
|1.8
|1.6
|0.2
|0.30
|0.10
|0.4
|55.6
|33.3
|71.4
|0.3
|1.2
|L. Tarlac
|8
|7.1
|1.5
|1.4
|0.1
|0.40
|0.30
|0.8
|75.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.3
|1.1
|G. Baxter
|7
|7.7
|1.4
|1.6
|0.1
|0.00
|0.90
|0.4
|37.5
|0.0
|66.7
|0.7
|0.9
|E. Ballstaedt
|9
|3.3
|1.0
|0.7
|0.1
|0.00
|0.00
|0.0
|33.3
|33.3
|85.7
|0.1
|0.6
|J. Brenchley
|5
|4.2
|0.8
|0.6
|0.2
|0.00
|0.00
|0.0
|28.6
|0.0
|0.0
|0.6
|0
|B. Haddock
|2
|1
|0.0
|0.5
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.5
|0
|H. Mecum
|2
|1
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.50
|0.00
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0
|0
|Total
|14
|0.0
|73.6
|46.2
|15.1
|4.90
|5.70
|13.1
|45.9
|36.0
|68.7
|11.2
|31.2
|Roster
|GP
|MPG
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|SPG
|BPG
|TOG
|FG%
|3PT%
|FT%
|ORPG
|DRPG
|S. Jones
|12
|26.9
|12.0
|4.3
|0.9
|1.00
|1.40
|1.6
|38.1
|29.7
|82.1
|2
|2.3
|M. Jones
|13
|26.3
|10.1
|2.8
|2.2
|1.00
|0.20
|0.8
|38.2
|24.6
|74.5
|0.4
|2.5
|H. Ingram
|13
|26.3
|9.2
|4.5
|2.8
|0.50
|0.70
|2.5
|36.6
|27.5
|68.4
|1.4
|3.1
|B. Angel
|13
|23
|7.8
|4.0
|1.4
|0.70
|0.20
|1.9
|44.2
|25.8
|92.9
|1.2
|2.8
|M. Raynaud
|13
|17.2
|6.7
|5.2
|0.5
|0.50
|0.80
|1.3
|56.7
|33.3
|54.5
|1.4
|3.8
|J. Keefe
|13
|20.8
|6.2
|5.2
|1.2
|1.00
|0.50
|1.4
|66.7
|0.0
|52.5
|1.5
|3.7
|M. O'Connell
|13
|21.5
|4.6
|2.5
|1.8
|1.00
|0.00
|1.8
|40.7
|16.7
|87.5
|0.5
|2
|R. Agarwal
|10
|9
|4.2
|0.7
|0.3
|0.40
|0.00
|0.7
|57.7
|54.5
|0.0
|0
|0.7
|J. Moss
|4
|6.8
|4.0
|1.5
|0.3
|0.00
|0.00
|0.0
|40.0
|44.4
|0.0
|0.3
|1.3
|M. Murrell
|13
|13
|3.9
|2.2
|0.5
|0.50
|0.50
|0.3
|50.0
|45.0
|83.3
|0.4
|1.8
|I. Silva
|13
|14.3
|3.1
|0.7
|1.2
|0.40
|0.00
|1.2
|35.9
|16.7
|76.9
|0
|0.7
|B. Gealer
|4
|8.3
|2.8
|1.0
|1.3
|0.50
|0.00
|1.5
|66.7
|60.0
|0.0
|0.3
|0.8
|N. Begovich
|2
|5.5
|2.0
|0.5
|1.0
|0.50
|0.00
|0.0
|33.3
|0.0
|0.0
|0
|0.5
|J. Gil-Silva
|1
|2
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0
|0
|R. Yuan
|1
|2
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0
|0
|Total
|13
|0.0
|68.3
|38.1
|13.3
|7.00
|4.20
|14.6
|43.6
|30.7
|73.1
|10.2
|25.0
