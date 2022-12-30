No. 13 Virginia looks to maintain mastery of Georgia Tech
Since Tony Bennett took over as coach at Virginia in 2009-10, he has won 16 of 18 meetings with Atlantic Coast Conference foe Georgia Tech, including each of the past nine.
On Saturday afternoon, when the Yellow Jackets host the No. 13 Cavaliers, they will try to solve Bennett's distinctive pack-line defense and deliberate brand of offense.
Neither team enters in top form, each having lost two of its past three. While Georgia Tech (7-5, 0-2 ACC) has dropped a pair of league games by double-digit margins, Virginia (9-2, 1-1) has lost twice after opening with eight straight wins and reaching a No. 3 rank.
Georgia Tech's loss in its most recent game, 79-66 to Clemson on Dec. 21, was particularly distressing. It was the Yellow Jackets' first setback on their home floor this season, and they put up little resistance.
After Clemson took command with a 20-2 run in the first half, Georgia Tech never made a serious charge. During the dry spell that lasted nearly 10 minutes, the Yellow Jackets missed eight field-goal attempts and committed six turnovers.
Georgia Tech's lack of inside presence was apparent throughout as Clemson amassed a 48-34 edge on points in the paint and a 40-28 advantage on the boards.
"That's where us being a little bit smaller in some areas really got a little exposed," Yellow Jackets coach Josh Pastner said.
Miles Kelly (17 points), Kyle Sturdivant (14 points) and Jalon Moore (12 points, nine rebounds) led Georgia Tech, which had no answer for Clemson's P.J. Hall (25 points, 10 rebounds) or Hunter Tyson (14 points, 13 rebounds).
Afterward, Pastner said that nine days off would give his team time to regroup as it prepares for a "great challenge but a great opportunity against Virginia."
"Next week will kind of be the first week -- almost like in a preseason way -- to maybe clean some things up to get ourselves reorganized and recentered," Pastner said.
Virginia had seven days off before it took care of business Wednesday night at home against Albany, 66-46. Armaan Franklin (20 points) and Jayden Gardner (16 points) fueled an offense quarterbacked by Kihei Clark (eight points, 10 assists).
Albany was up 24-22 with five minutes left in the first half before Virginia went on an 18-0 run that bridged intermission.
Clark highlighted the spree with breakaway layups 11 seconds apart after he stole the ball twice from the same Albany player.
"I told him, 'I've not seen a guy pick someone's pocket two times in a row,'" said Bennett, who added that he later told Clark that he remembered former NBA player Muggsy Bogues pulling off the feat.
The Cavaliers were without defensive stopper Reece Beekman, who has been limited this month by ankle and hamstring issues. It was the first time the junior missed a game after playing in 70 straight.
"We need Reece as close as 100 percent as possible," Bennett said. "I think (the hamstring is) improving. It just didn't feel quite right."
Another change to the lineup was the insertion of Ben Vander Plas at the 5 spot for Kadin Shedrick.
Vander Plas, who scored 20 points in a 66-64 loss at Miami on Dec. 20, got into early foul trouble and produced three points and two rebounds on Wednesday. Shedrick had eight points and six rebounds off the bench.
--Field Level Media
Copyright 2022 STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.
|Min. Per Game
|Pts. Per Game
|Ast. Per Game
|Reb. Per Game
|Field Goal %
|Three Point %
|Free Throw %
|Team Stats
|13 Virginia 9-2
|69.8 PPG
|36.3 RPG
|15.4 APG
|Georgia Tech 7-5
|72.5 PPG
|39.8 RPG
|13.0 APG
|
|0
|FG%
|0
|
|
|0
|3PT FG%
|0
|
|
|0
|FT%
|0
|
|Roster
|GP
|MPG
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|SPG
|BPG
|TOG
|FG%
|3PT%
|FT%
|ORPG
|DRPG
|J. Gardner
|11
|24.8
|11.8
|6.0
|0.5
|1.00
|0.60
|0.9
|54.9
|0.0
|61.2
|2.2
|3.8
|K. Clark
|11
|32.5
|11.2
|2.6
|5.5
|1.40
|0.10
|1.8
|40.0
|40.0
|75.9
|0.5
|2.2
|A. Franklin
|11
|26.3
|10.7
|3.5
|0.6
|0.50
|0.40
|1.1
|41.3
|40.8
|81.5
|0.3
|3.3
|R. Beekman
|10
|28.5
|9.4
|3.5
|5.1
|1.30
|0.60
|2.0
|43.5
|42.9
|80.6
|0.6
|2.9
|K. Shedrick
|11
|22.6
|9.0
|4.4
|0.7
|1.30
|1.70
|0.8
|68.6
|33.3
|80.0
|1.2
|3.2
|B. Vander Plas
|11
|22.3
|7.6
|3.7
|1.5
|0.30
|0.40
|0.6
|40.6
|31.7
|63.3
|0.8
|2.9
|I. McKneely
|11
|20.7
|4.9
|2.1
|0.8
|0.40
|0.10
|0.8
|30.4
|31.7
|63.6
|0.3
|1.8
|T. How
|1
|5
|3.0
|3.0
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|0.0
|100.0
|0.0
|50.0
|1
|2
|F. Caffaro
|8
|8.4
|2.8
|2.0
|0.1
|0.00
|0.10
|0.6
|88.9
|0.0
|50.0
|0.9
|1.1
|R. Dunn
|10
|12.5
|2.6
|2.4
|0.2
|0.20
|1.00
|0.3
|47.4
|33.3
|66.7
|0.2
|2.2
|T. Murray
|6
|9.2
|2.0
|1.5
|0.5
|0.00
|0.30
|0.2
|33.3
|12.5
|75.0
|0
|1.5
|C. Coleman
|3
|6
|1.0
|0.0
|1.3
|0.00
|0.00
|0.7
|20.0
|33.3
|0.0
|0
|0
|Total
|11
|0.0
|69.8
|36.3
|15.4
|6.20
|5.00
|9.6
|45.7
|35.7
|70.9
|8.3
|25.0
|Roster
|GP
|MPG
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|SPG
|BPG
|TOG
|FG%
|3PT%
|FT%
|ORPG
|DRPG
|M. Kelly
|12
|29.6
|13.6
|3.6
|1.1
|0.80
|0.10
|1.3
|43.4
|37.9
|83.3
|0.4
|3.2
|J. Moore
|12
|24.6
|10.1
|6.2
|0.8
|1.10
|1.40
|1.4
|48.9
|7.1
|71.4
|2.3
|3.8
|D. Coleman
|12
|28.1
|9.7
|2.7
|0.7
|0.60
|0.30
|1.1
|42.0
|34.0
|66.7
|0.5
|2.2
|J. Franklin
|11
|22.7
|8.2
|5.9
|1.9
|1.10
|2.00
|0.8
|54.1
|0.0
|82.8
|2.5
|3.5
|D. Smith
|12
|24.2
|8.1
|5.3
|3.3
|1.40
|0.60
|1.2
|39.6
|14.3
|55.0
|1.3
|4
|K. Sturdivant
|12
|18.2
|7.1
|1.9
|2.3
|0.70
|0.20
|1.4
|37.8
|36.7
|52.2
|0.1
|1.8
|L. Terry
|12
|23.3
|7.1
|2.3
|1.1
|0.50
|0.20
|0.4
|43.8
|32.4
|90.0
|0.2
|2.1
|R. Howard
|11
|15.6
|5.7
|4.5
|1.2
|0.40
|0.30
|1.4
|65.1
|0.0
|70.0
|1.7
|2.7
|T. Maxwell
|10
|12.7
|3.5
|0.9
|1.0
|0.40
|0.10
|0.1
|24.5
|27.3
|83.3
|0.2
|0.7
|C. Martynov
|4
|3.5
|1.3
|1.5
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|1.0
|40.0
|0.0
|50.0
|0.5
|1
|F. Bagatskis
|4
|3
|0.8
|0.0
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|0.0
|50.0
|50.0
|0.0
|0
|0
|C. Boyd
|4
|1.3
|0.8
|0.0
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|0.3
|33.3
|50.0
|0.0
|0
|0
|J. Meka
|5
|6.6
|0.8
|1.6
|0.0
|0.20
|0.60
|0.0
|33.3
|0.0
|0.0
|0.6
|1
|B. Daniels
|4
|1.3
|0.0
|0.5
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.3
|0.3
|J. Hill
|4
|1
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|0.3
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0
|0
|Total
|12
|0.0
|72.5
|39.8
|13.0
|6.80
|5.10
|10.1
|43.6
|31.8
|70.1
|10.9
|25.7
-
CENTRY
FDU0
0
12:00pm
-
COC
TOWS0
0143 O/U
+2.5
12:00pm
-
LOU
19UK0
0137 O/U
-23.5
12:00pm CBS
-
MIL
DET0
0150 O/U
-7
12:00pm
-
MTSM
NIAG0
0123 O/U
-2.5
12:00pm
-
NH
ALB0
0132 O/U
-1.5
12:00pm
-
SJU
HALL0
0146 O/U
-3.5
12:00pm FS1
-
STON
NE0
0131 O/U
-9
12:00pm CBSSN
-
TTU
18TCU0
0138.5 O/U
-6
12:00pm ESPU
-
2CONN
22XAV0
0149 O/U
+3
12:00pm FOX
-
13UVA
GT0
0125 O/U
+9
12:00pm ACCN
-
VT
WAKE0
0141 O/U
+1
12:00pm ESP+
-
YALE
CLMB0
0131.5 O/U
+14
12:00pm
-
BING
BRY0
0153 O/U
-13
1:00pm
-
ETSU
VMI0
0145.5 O/U
+4.5
1:00pm
-
FSU
17DUKE0
0143.5 O/U
-16.5
1:00pm ESP2
-
HARV
PRIN0
0135.5 O/U
-5.5
1:00pm
-
JU
FGCU0
0129.5 O/U
-6.5
1:00pm
-
MRMK
WAG0
0120.5 O/U
-5
1:00pm
-
NCAT
HOFS0
0148.5 O/U
-12
1:00pm
-
URI
DUQ0
0140.5 O/U
-9
1:00pm
-
SHU
LIU0
0151.5 O/U
+6
1:00pm
-
SAM
CIT0
0141 O/U
+4.5
1:00pm
-
STFR
CCSU0
0130.5 O/U
-1.5
1:00pm
-
STL
JOES0
0148.5 O/U
+7
1:00pm
-
GB
OAK0
0141 O/U
-12
1:00pm
-
5ARIZ
ASU0
0155.5 O/U
+5.5
2:00pm FOX
-
12BAY
ISU0
0131.5 O/U
+2
2:00pm ESPU
-
BC
SYR0
0133.5 O/U
-9.5
2:00pm ACCN
-
CARK
KENN0
0148 O/U
-10
2:00pm
-
CHAT
MER0
0141.5 O/U
+1
2:00pm
-
DAY
DAV0
0131 O/U
+3.5
2:00pm
-
ELON
DEL0
0143 O/U
-12.5
2:00pm
-
FRES
UTST0
0135 O/U
-11.5
2:00pm CBSSN
-
GASO
CCAR0
0134 O/U
-4
2:00pm
-
GWEB
HIPT0
0144 O/U
+2
2:00pm
-
HAMP
UNCW0
0140 O/U
-15.5
2:00pm
-
UIC
BRAD0
0132 O/U
-14.5
2:00pm
-
JMAD
MRSH0
0160.5 O/U
-4
2:00pm ESP+
-
LT
CHAR0
0132.5 O/U
-5.5
2:00pm ESP+
-
LON
CAMP0
0136.5 O/U
+1.5
2:00pm
-
LAS
VCU0
0134 O/U
-13
2:00pm
-
MARQ
NOVA0
0144.5 O/U
-3
2:00pm FS1
-
LOW
NJIT0
0136.5 O/U
+10
2:00pm
-
UNCA
WINT0
0149.5 O/U
-1.5
2:00pm
-
UNCG
WOFF0
0128.5 O/U
-3
2:00pm
-
NEV
AF0
0130.5 O/U
+3.5
2:00pm
-
NKY
IUPU0
0123 O/U
+15.5
2:00pm
-
OKST
4KAN0
0138.5 O/U
-10
2:00pm CBS
-
PEAY
UNF0
0141 O/U
-3.5
2:00pm
-
PRES
RAD0
0130.5 O/U
-8.5
2:00pm
-
RICH
GMU0
0130.5 O/U
-3
2:00pm
-
USA
GAST0
0130 O/U
PK
2:00pm
-
SFA
UTA0
0134.5 O/U
+3.5
2:00pm
-
6TEX
OKLA0
0133 O/U
+3
2:00pm ESP+
-
UCF
3HOU0
0120 O/U
-15.5
2:00pm ESP+
-
UL
ODU0
0137 O/U
-2
2:00pm
-
MASS
STBN0
0136 O/U
+1
2:00pm
-
WIU
SDAK0
0148 O/U
-3.5
2:00pm
-
W&M
DREX0
0127.5 O/U
-7.5
2:00pm
-
UMKC
NEOM0
0134 O/U
-4
2:05pm
-
PFW
YSU0
0151.5 O/U
-4
2:45pm
-
APP
USM0
0133 O/U
-6.5
3:00pm ESP+
-
CLST
RMU0
0130.5 O/U
-2
3:00pm
-
ULM
ARST0
0127 O/U
-5.5
3:00pm
-
UNI
ILST0
0134.5 O/U
+1.5
3:00pm
-
ORU
DU0
0156.5 O/U
+11
3:00pm
-
RIDE
CAN0
0
3:00pm
-
SIUE
SEMO0
0147.5 O/U
+2.5
3:00pm
-
STTHMN
SDST0
0145 O/U
-4.5
3:00pm
-
UTRGV
SUU0
0165 O/U
-14
3:00pm
-
SCUP
CHSO0
0143.5 O/U
-2.5
3:00pm
-
TXCC
NWST0
0150 O/U
-3.5
3:30pm
-
ECU
WICH0
0126 O/U
-6.5
4:00pm ESP+
-
EWU
MTST0
0143.5 O/U
-6
4:00pm
-
FIU
NTEX0
0125 O/U
-17
4:00pm ESP+
-
FUR
WCU0
0146 O/U
+12
4:00pm
-
GW
LCHI0
0138 O/U
-7.5
4:00pm
-
IDHO
MONT0
0138.5 O/U
-8.5
4:00pm
-
NAU
WEB0
0138 O/U
-7.5
4:00pm
-
22NMEX
WYO0
0144 O/U
+2
4:00pm FS1
-
QUEEN
EKY0
0151 O/U
PK
4:00pm
-
RICE
UTEP0
0138.5 O/U
-4
4:00pm
-
SDSU
UNLV0
0137.5 O/U
+4
4:00pm CBS
-
SJSU
COLST0
0133.5 O/U
-9
4:00pm
-
STONEH
SFU0
0151 O/U
-2
4:00pm
-
TRLST
ABIL0
0137.5 O/U
-3
4:00pm
-
UTSA
UAB0
0157 O/U
-23
4:00pm ESP+
-
UCI
CSUB0
0126 O/U
+9.5
4:00pm
-
UTAH
STAN0
0134.5 O/U
-3
4:00pm PACN
-
UTU
UTVA0
0145 O/U
-9.5
4:00pm
-
WKY
MTSU0
0140 O/U
-5.5
4:00pm CBSSN
-
UALR
TNST0
0153 O/U
-5
4:30pm
-
MORE
UTM0
0144.5 O/U
-3
4:30pm
-
SNIND
EIU0
0143.5 O/U
+5.5
4:30pm
-
TNTC
LIND0
0137 O/U
+2
4:30pm
-
LMU
UOP0
0145 O/U
+4.5
5:00pm
-
MCNS
LAM0
0138 O/U
+5
5:00pm
-
PEP
10GONZ0
0160.5 O/U
-21
5:00pm ROOT
-
PRST
SAC0
0142 O/U
-2
5:00pm
-
TROY
TXST0
0132 O/U
+1
5:00pm
-
UIW
TXAMC0
0136.5 O/U
-8
5:30pm
-
CABP
SEA0
0138.5 O/U
-4
6:00pm
-
COLO
CAL0
0129.5 O/U
+10
6:00pm PACN
-
SHOU
NMST0
0137.5 O/U
-2
6:00pm
-
UCRV
LBSU0
0147 O/U
-2
6:00pm
-
UCSD
UCSB0
0129.5 O/U
-12.5
7:00pm
-
CSN
CSUF0
0124.5 O/U
-7
7:00pm
-
SMC
SACL0
0134 O/U
+6
7:00pm
-
USD
SF0
0152 O/U
-10
7:00pm
-
24WVU
KSU0
0141.5 O/U
PK
7:00pm ESP+
-
NCO
IDST0
0145 O/U
+2
8:00pm
-
ORST
ORE0
0132 O/U
-14
8:00pm PACN
-
PORT
BYU0
0151 O/U
-9
9:00pm
-
CP
HAW0
0121.5 O/U
-10
10:00pm