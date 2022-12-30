No. 24 West Virginia, K-State exceeding expectations ahead of clash
West Virginia and Kansas State have won 21 of 24 games between them, but only one of those contests was against a ranked team. All that will change Saturday as No. 24 West Virginia travels to Manhattan, Kan., for the Big 12 opener for both squads.
Not much was expected of either team coming into the season as they were picked to finish last (K-State) and next-to-last (West Virginia) in the Big 12 coaches' preseason poll.
West Virginia (10-2) has just five players returning from last season's squad that finished 16-17. But that looks like a veteran squad compared to Kansas State (11-1), which has a new coaching staff and only two players from last year's 14-17 team.
The Mountaineers suffered one of their two losses to Purdue, the team currently holding down the nation's No. 1 ranking. The other losses were road defeats in the Big East-Big 12 Battle; K-State fell at Butler while West Virginia lost at Xavier.
West Virginia has four straight double-digit wins in Morgantown since the Xavier game. Coach Bob Huggins was not pleased with his team's effort in their last victory, a 75-64 win over Stony Brook. Huggins went with a four-guard lineup in the second half, even with two players over 6-foot-10 for the Seawolves.
"Frustrating," Huggins said. "It was a very poor showing tonight on our part.
"I was just looking for someone who would play hard and somebody who would pass the ball. We don't pass the ball. We're trying to run what we've run for however many years, and it's been really good to us because we had guys who can pass the ball and wanted to pass the ball. We need willing passers."
The Mountaineers, as usual, get their scoring from several places. They have four players averaging in double figures, led by Erik Stevenson at 14.5 points per game, and eight players with at least 5.0 points per game.
They're fifth in the Big 12 and 24th nationally in scoring margin at 15.3 points per game. Kansas State is just three spots below them nationally at 14.3.
The Wildcats have showed athleticism in the nonconference season, but they haven't faced a team that is currently even receiving votes in the AP Top 25 poll.
Two players expected to be team leaders -- holdover guard Markquis Nowell and Florida transfer Keyontae Johnson -- have delivered. Johnson leads the Wildcats with 17.7 points per game and Nowell is second with 13.7.
But the third player in double figures, Nae'Qwan Tomlin at 11.7, has taken people by surprise. The 6-foot-10 forward poured in a season-high 26 points in the Wildcats' last game, a 73-65 win over Radford.
"Energy," coach Jerome Tang said after the game when asked what Tomlin has brought to the team lately. "He's physically capable of doing more on both ends of the floor. And especially defensively, he's getting his hands on a lot of balls. He's blocking shots. He's keeping things alive.
"Offensively, offensive rebounding. We always say it takes a junior college kid a semester. He had a little drop-off because I think his energy level dropped off. But he's been really good the last few games."
--Field Level Media
Copyright 2022 STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.
|Min. Per Game
|Pts. Per Game
|Ast. Per Game
|Reb. Per Game
|Field Goal %
|Three Point %
|Free Throw %
|Team Stats
|24 West Virginia 10-2
|81.3 PPG
|37.7 RPG
|15.1 APG
|Kansas State 11-1
|75.1 PPG
|38.9 RPG
|18.4 APG
|
|0
|FG%
|0
|
|
|0
|3PT FG%
|0
|
|
|0
|FT%
|0
|
|Roster
|GP
|MPG
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|SPG
|BPG
|TOG
|FG%
|3PT%
|FT%
|ORPG
|DRPG
|E. Stevenson
|12
|23.6
|14.5
|3.1
|2.5
|1.20
|0.30
|2.0
|52.5
|46.6
|70.0
|0.3
|2.8
|T. Mitchell
|12
|25.3
|12.8
|4.7
|1.9
|0.70
|0.30
|2.0
|54.3
|35.5
|82.9
|0.9
|3.8
|E. Matthews Jr.
|10
|30.7
|10.8
|3.8
|1.4
|0.70
|0.30
|0.8
|47.4
|48.4
|90.5
|0.5
|3.3
|J. Toussaint
|12
|22.7
|10.8
|3.2
|3.3
|1.00
|0.10
|1.7
|40.4
|31.4
|81.1
|0.7
|2.5
|K. Johnson
|12
|24.3
|9.6
|1.9
|3.3
|1.90
|0.00
|1.7
|39.5
|29.0
|82.4
|0.5
|1.4
|J. Bell Jr.
|12
|18.3
|6.3
|6.1
|0.6
|0.50
|0.50
|1.3
|64.1
|0.0
|61.9
|2.6
|3.5
|M. Wague
|12
|12.3
|5.3
|2.9
|0.4
|0.70
|0.50
|0.8
|76.5
|0.0
|54.5
|1.5
|1.4
|S. Wilson
|12
|15.1
|5.0
|1.3
|0.9
|0.60
|0.00
|0.1
|38.9
|45.2
|80.0
|0.8
|0.5
|K. Johnson
|12
|13.3
|3.4
|1.4
|0.8
|0.30
|0.10
|0.7
|64.3
|33.3
|60.0
|0.3
|1.2
|J. Okonkwo
|11
|9
|1.7
|1.8
|0.0
|0.00
|0.50
|0.3
|52.9
|0.0
|33.3
|0.4
|1.5
|P. Suemnick
|6
|3.3
|1.5
|0.8
|0.0
|0.00
|0.50
|0.2
|66.7
|100.0
|0.0
|0.3
|0.5
|J. Harris
|11
|7.4
|1.4
|1.2
|0.0
|0.30
|0.00
|0.3
|27.8
|20.0
|75.0
|0.4
|0.8
|J. King
|6
|4
|1.2
|0.7
|0.3
|0.00
|0.00
|0.2
|33.3
|20.0
|0.0
|0.2
|0.5
|J. Davis
|5
|1.4
|1.0
|0.4
|0.2
|0.00
|0.00
|0.4
|33.3
|0.0
|50.0
|0
|0.4
|Total
|12
|0.0
|81.3
|37.7
|15.1
|7.70
|2.60
|12.2
|49.2
|38.3
|73.9
|10.4
|24.1
|Roster
|GP
|MPG
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|SPG
|BPG
|TOG
|FG%
|3PT%
|FT%
|ORPG
|DRPG
|K. Johnson
|12
|31.9
|17.7
|6.8
|2.3
|1.40
|0.20
|2.9
|58.0
|45.9
|74.1
|2.2
|4.7
|M. Nowell
|12
|33.3
|13.7
|3.0
|8.3
|2.00
|0.10
|2.7
|37.5
|33.3
|85.5
|0.3
|2.8
|N. Tomlin
|12
|27.8
|11.7
|6.1
|0.8
|1.20
|1.20
|1.0
|47.7
|30.0
|75.8
|2.1
|4
|D. Sills
|12
|27.3
|9.0
|3.2
|2.8
|0.90
|0.20
|2.3
|45.7
|21.4
|75.0
|0.4
|2.8
|D. N'Guessan
|12
|23.1
|7.8
|5.1
|1.3
|0.50
|0.80
|1.1
|67.9
|50.0
|46.7
|2.3
|2.8
|C. Carter
|12
|26.2
|6.6
|2.7
|1.4
|1.00
|0.30
|1.3
|37.7
|31.6
|75.0
|0.3
|2.4
|T. Greene
|11
|13.9
|4.1
|2.0
|0.5
|0.50
|0.10
|0.6
|40.5
|26.3
|40.0
|1.1
|0.9
|I. Massoud
|8
|11.3
|3.5
|1.3
|0.4
|0.30
|0.30
|0.5
|38.5
|42.9
|100.0
|0.8
|0.5
|A. Iyiola
|7
|11.7
|2.9
|2.4
|0.3
|0.30
|0.40
|1.3
|47.4
|0.0
|66.7
|0.7
|1.7
|D. Finister
|6
|8.8
|2.0
|2.3
|1.2
|0.30
|0.00
|0.3
|50.0
|100.0
|0.0
|0.3
|2
|N. Awbrey
|4
|1.8
|0.0
|0.0
|0.3
|0.00
|0.00
|0.3
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0
|0
|Total
|12
|0.0
|75.1
|38.9
|18.4
|7.90
|3.10
|13.7
|47.0
|34.2
|71.6
|11.1
|24.4
-
CENTRY
FDU0
0
12:00pm
-
COC
TOWS0
0143 O/U
+2.5
12:00pm
-
LOU
19UK0
0137 O/U
-23.5
12:00pm CBS
-
MIL
DET0
0150 O/U
-7
12:00pm
-
MTSM
NIAG0
0123 O/U
-2.5
12:00pm
-
NH
ALB0
0132 O/U
-1.5
12:00pm
-
SJU
HALL0
0146 O/U
-3.5
12:00pm FS1
-
STON
NE0
0131.5 O/U
-9
12:00pm CBSSN
-
TTU
18TCU0
0138.5 O/U
-6
12:00pm ESPU
-
2CONN
22XAV0
0149 O/U
+3
12:00pm FOX
-
13UVA
GT0
0125 O/U
+9
12:00pm ACCN
-
VT
WAKE0
0141 O/U
+1
12:00pm ESP+
-
YALE
CLMB0
0131.5 O/U
+14
12:00pm
-
BING
BRY0
0153 O/U
-13
1:00pm
-
ETSU
VMI0
0145.5 O/U
+4.5
1:00pm
-
FSU
17DUKE0
0143.5 O/U
-16.5
1:00pm ESP2
-
HARV
PRIN0
0135.5 O/U
-5.5
1:00pm
-
JU
FGCU0
0129.5 O/U
-6.5
1:00pm
-
MRMK
WAG0
0120.5 O/U
-5
1:00pm
-
NCAT
HOFS0
0148.5 O/U
-12
1:00pm
-
URI
DUQ0
0140.5 O/U
-9
1:00pm
-
SHU
LIU0
0151.5 O/U
+6
1:00pm
-
SAM
CIT0
0141 O/U
+4.5
1:00pm
-
STFR
CCSU0
0130.5 O/U
-1.5
1:00pm
-
STL
JOES0
0148.5 O/U
+7
1:00pm
-
GB
OAK0
0141 O/U
-12
1:00pm
-
5ARIZ
ASU0
0155.5 O/U
+5.5
2:00pm FOX
-
12BAY
ISU0
0131.5 O/U
+2
2:00pm ESPU
-
BC
SYR0
0133.5 O/U
-9.5
2:00pm ACCN
-
CARK
KENN0
0148 O/U
-10
2:00pm
-
CHAT
MER0
0141.5 O/U
+1
2:00pm
-
DAY
DAV0
0131 O/U
+3.5
2:00pm
-
ELON
DEL0
0143 O/U
-12.5
2:00pm
-
FRES
UTST0
0135 O/U
-11.5
2:00pm CBSSN
-
GASO
CCAR0
0134 O/U
-4
2:00pm
-
GWEB
HIPT0
0144 O/U
+2
2:00pm
-
HAMP
UNCW0
0140 O/U
-15.5
2:00pm
-
UIC
BRAD0
0132 O/U
-14.5
2:00pm
-
JMAD
MRSH0
0160.5 O/U
-4
2:00pm ESP+
-
LT
CHAR0
0132.5 O/U
-5.5
2:00pm ESP+
-
LON
CAMP0
0136.5 O/U
+1.5
2:00pm
-
LAS
VCU0
0134 O/U
-13
2:00pm
-
MARQ
NOVA0
0144.5 O/U
-3
2:00pm FS1
-
LOW
NJIT0
0136.5 O/U
+10
2:00pm
-
UNCA
WINT0
0149.5 O/U
-1.5
2:00pm
-
UNCG
WOFF0
0128.5 O/U
-3
2:00pm
-
NEV
AF0
0130.5 O/U
+3.5
2:00pm
-
NKY
IUPU0
0123 O/U
+15.5
2:00pm
-
OKST
4KAN0
0138.5 O/U
-10
2:00pm CBS
-
PEAY
UNF0
0141 O/U
-3.5
2:00pm
-
PRES
RAD0
0130.5 O/U
-8.5
2:00pm
-
RICH
GMU0
0130.5 O/U
-3
2:00pm
-
USA
GAST0
0130 O/U
PK
2:00pm
-
SFA
UTA0
0134.5 O/U
+3.5
2:00pm
-
6TEX
OKLA0
0133 O/U
+3
2:00pm ESP+
-
UCF
3HOU0
0120 O/U
-15.5
2:00pm ESP+
-
UL
ODU0
0137 O/U
-2
2:00pm
-
MASS
STBN0
0136 O/U
+1
2:00pm
-
WIU
SDAK0
0148 O/U
-3.5
2:00pm
-
W&M
DREX0
0127.5 O/U
-7.5
2:00pm
-
UMKC
NEOM0
0134 O/U
-4
2:05pm
-
PFW
YSU0
0151.5 O/U
-4
2:45pm
-
APP
USM0
0133 O/U
-6.5
3:00pm ESP+
-
CLST
RMU0
0130.5 O/U
-2
3:00pm
-
ULM
ARST0
0127 O/U
-5.5
3:00pm
-
UNI
ILST0
0134.5 O/U
+1.5
3:00pm
-
ORU
DU0
0156.5 O/U
+11
3:00pm
-
RIDE
CAN0
0
3:00pm
-
SIUE
SEMO0
0147.5 O/U
+2.5
3:00pm
-
STTHMN
SDST0
0145 O/U
-4.5
3:00pm
-
UTRGV
SUU0
0165 O/U
-14
3:00pm
-
SCUP
CHSO0
0143.5 O/U
-2.5
3:00pm
-
TXCC
NWST0
0150 O/U
-3.5
3:30pm
-
ECU
WICH0
0126 O/U
-6.5
4:00pm ESP+
-
EWU
MTST0
0143.5 O/U
-6
4:00pm
-
FIU
NTEX0
0125 O/U
-17
4:00pm ESP+
-
FUR
WCU0
0146 O/U
+12
4:00pm
-
GW
LCHI0
0138 O/U
-7.5
4:00pm
-
IDHO
MONT0
0138.5 O/U
-8.5
4:00pm
-
NAU
WEB0
0138 O/U
-7
4:00pm
-
22NMEX
WYO0
0144 O/U
+2
4:00pm FS1
-
QUEEN
EKY0
0151 O/U
PK
4:00pm
-
RICE
UTEP0
0138.5 O/U
-4
4:00pm
-
SDSU
UNLV0
0137.5 O/U
+4
4:00pm CBS
-
SJSU
COLST0
0133.5 O/U
-9
4:00pm
-
STONEH
SFU0
0151 O/U
-2
4:00pm
-
TRLST
ABIL0
0137.5 O/U
-3
4:00pm
-
UTSA
UAB0
0157 O/U
-23
4:00pm ESP+
-
UCI
CSUB0
0126 O/U
+9.5
4:00pm
-
UTAH
STAN0
0134.5 O/U
-3
4:00pm PACN
-
UTU
UTVA0
0145 O/U
-9.5
4:00pm
-
WKY
MTSU0
0140 O/U
-5.5
4:00pm CBSSN
-
UALR
TNST0
0153 O/U
-5
4:30pm
-
MORE
UTM0
0144.5 O/U
-3
4:30pm
-
SNIND
EIU0
0143.5 O/U
+5.5
4:30pm
-
TNTC
LIND0
0137 O/U
+2
4:30pm
-
LMU
UOP0
0145 O/U
+4.5
5:00pm
-
MCNS
LAM0
0138 O/U
+5
5:00pm
-
PEP
10GONZ0
0160.5 O/U
-21
5:00pm ROOT
-
PRST
SAC0
0142 O/U
-2
5:00pm
-
TROY
TXST0
0132 O/U
+1
5:00pm
-
UIW
TXAMC0
0136.5 O/U
-8
5:30pm
-
CABP
SEA0
0138.5 O/U
-4
6:00pm
-
COLO
CAL0
0129.5 O/U
+10
6:00pm PACN
-
SHOU
NMST0
0137.5 O/U
-2
6:00pm
-
UCRV
LBSU0
0147 O/U
-2
6:00pm
-
UCSD
UCSB0
0129.5 O/U
-12.5
7:00pm
-
CSN
CSUF0
0124.5 O/U
-7
7:00pm
-
SMC
SACL0
0134 O/U
+6
7:00pm
-
USD
SF0
0152 O/U
-10
7:00pm
-
24WVU
KSU0
0141.5 O/U
PK
7:00pm ESP+
-
NCO
IDST0
0145 O/U
+2
8:00pm
-
ORST
ORE0
0132 O/U
-14
8:00pm PACN
-
PORT
BYU0
0151 O/U
-9
9:00pm
-
CP
HAW0
0121.5 O/U
-10
10:00pm