Penn State looks to continue momentum facing Iowa
Penn State will look to complete a perfect four-game homestand and extend its winning streak to a season-high five games on Sunday when it hosts Iowa in University Park, Pa.
The Nittany Lions (10-3, 1-1 Big Ten) continued their winning ways, albeit in a sluggish offensive performance, in a 60-46 victory over Delaware State on Thursday.
Seth Lundy collected 15 points and 10 rebounds in his return from a one-game absence due to an ankle injury.
"He's probably not all the way back 100 percent. He's still a little bit hobbled," Penn State coach Micah Shrewsberry said. "His energy and how he played -- he affects the game so much for us. Fifteen points and 10 rebounds. He got two steals. He got some more deflections. I thought he was great with what he was doing."
Last season, Lundy was limited to just eight points in the Nittany Lions' 68-51 loss at Iowa on Jan. 22 before erupting for 17 points and 11 rebounds nine days later in a 90-86 victory in double overtime against the Hawkeyes.
Lundy's 13.8 points and 7.0 rebounds per contest trail only Big Ten Player of the Week Jalen Pickett (16.1, 7.4, 7.6 assists per game) for top honors on the club.
While Penn State aims to continue its winning streak, Iowa (8-5, 0-2) is looking to put the brakes on its two-game skid.
"You lose two in a row, nobody is going to be in a good mood," Connor McCaffery said after the Hawkeyes' offense struggled mightily in a 66-50 setback at Nebraska on Thursday. "But you're right back at it. You can't let it linger. I feel like guys will probably be down on the bus, on the plane, but we'll be right back at it.
"Even in the locker room, I think spirits were as good as they can be. You've got to fight back and be ready to go against Penn State. There's no time to feel bad."
Kris Murray recorded 17 points and eight rebounds in his return from a four-game absence due to a left foot injury.
Filip Rebraca is averaging 20.4 points, 9.8 rebounds and 3.2 assists over his last five games. He is shooting 70 percent from the floor (42 of 60) in that span.
--Field Level Media
|Min. Per Game
|Pts. Per Game
|Ast. Per Game
|Reb. Per Game
|Field Goal %
|Three Point %
|Free Throw %
|Team Stats
|Iowa 8-5
|81.2 PPG
|43.0 RPG
|16.8 APG
|Penn State 10-3
|75.5 PPG
|37.2 RPG
|15.9 APG
|
|0
|FG%
|0
|
|
|0
|3PT FG%
|0
|
|
|0
|FT%
|0
|
|Roster
|GP
|MPG
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|SPG
|BPG
|TOG
|FG%
|3PT%
|FT%
|ORPG
|DRPG
|K. Murray
|9
|31.9
|19.1
|9.9
|1.8
|0.40
|1.10
|1.3
|48.8
|37.7
|81.3
|3.6
|6.3
|F. Rebraca
|13
|30.5
|14.2
|8.7
|2.2
|0.80
|1.50
|1.6
|60.7
|40.0
|58.0
|3.4
|5.3
|P. McCaffery
|13
|26
|13.4
|5.0
|1.3
|0.70
|0.20
|1.1
|40.7
|33.3
|80.0
|1.2
|3.8
|T. Perkins
|12
|26.9
|10.8
|3.0
|3.1
|1.30
|0.30
|1.7
|40.7
|34.6
|65.8
|0.7
|2.3
|P. Sandfort
|13
|20
|8.7
|3.6
|1.8
|0.50
|0.20
|0.9
|35.7
|22.2
|86.4
|0.9
|2.7
|C. McCaffery
|12
|24.9
|7.3
|4.0
|2.4
|1.50
|0.00
|0.9
|44.6
|35.9
|95.8
|1
|3
|A. Ulis
|12
|23.6
|5.8
|1.8
|2.6
|0.50
|0.20
|0.9
|36.6
|25.8
|75.0
|0.3
|1.5
|D. Bowen
|13
|13.6
|5.1
|1.2
|1.5
|0.40
|0.10
|1.3
|47.9
|36.4
|69.6
|0.3
|0.9
|J. Dix
|11
|11.4
|2.2
|1.1
|0.5
|0.60
|0.10
|0.2
|34.8
|35.7
|60.0
|0.2
|0.9
|J. Ogundele
|9
|7.1
|2.1
|1.6
|0.7
|0.70
|0.30
|0.7
|80.0
|0.0
|42.9
|0.9
|0.7
|C. Kingsbury
|6
|4.3
|1.2
|1.0
|0.3
|0.20
|0.00
|0.2
|40.0
|100.0
|50.0
|0.2
|0.8
|L. Laketa
|4
|2.3
|1.0
|1.0
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|0.0
|33.3
|33.3
|50.0
|0.3
|0.8
|R. Mulvey
|5
|5.4
|1.0
|1.4
|0.4
|0.00
|0.60
|0.2
|28.6
|0.0
|50.0
|0.4
|1
|D. Eldridge
|3
|2.7
|0.7
|0.3
|0.7
|0.00
|0.00
|0.0
|50.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0
|0.3
|Total
|13
|0.0
|81.2
|43.0
|16.8
|6.90
|3.70
|10.2
|44.6
|32.0
|71.5
|12.8
|27.2
|Roster
|GP
|MPG
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|SPG
|BPG
|TOG
|FG%
|3PT%
|FT%
|ORPG
|DRPG
|J. Pickett
|13
|34.5
|16.1
|7.4
|7.6
|1.40
|0.70
|1.8
|47.0
|28.3
|80.0
|0.9
|6.5
|S. Lundy
|12
|29.1
|13.8
|7.0
|1.3
|0.70
|0.60
|0.8
|51.0
|41.3
|79.1
|1.2
|5.8
|A. Funk
|13
|32.8
|11.8
|2.3
|1.6
|0.60
|0.00
|1.1
|44.2
|41.9
|80.0
|0.2
|2.1
|C. Wynter
|13
|27.2
|9.5
|2.9
|2.0
|0.50
|0.00
|1.3
|43.4
|36.6
|92.0
|0.4
|2.5
|M. Dread
|13
|22.8
|7.6
|2.6
|1.0
|0.80
|0.20
|0.3
|45.1
|45.7
|75.0
|0.5
|2.2
|K. Njie
|13
|13.9
|5.0
|4.1
|0.5
|0.20
|0.80
|0.9
|49.0
|20.0
|73.7
|1.1
|3
|M. Henn
|7
|7.1
|3.9
|1.0
|0.4
|0.30
|0.00
|0.1
|64.7
|50.0
|100.0
|0.4
|0.6
|K. Clary
|9
|8.4
|3.1
|0.4
|0.6
|0.40
|0.00
|1.0
|52.2
|50.0
|100.0
|0.1
|0.3
|C. Dorsey
|11
|12.4
|3.0
|2.4
|0.5
|0.50
|0.10
|0.6
|43.3
|50.0
|60.0
|0.7
|1.6
|D. Johnson
|12
|11.7
|3.0
|1.4
|0.6
|0.30
|0.00
|0.3
|35.9
|29.6
|0.0
|0.1
|1.3
|E. Mahaffey
|12
|8.6
|2.3
|1.5
|0.2
|0.00
|0.10
|0.5
|45.8
|16.7
|40.0
|0.4
|1.1
|J. Brown
|6
|8.2
|1.7
|2.0
|0.2
|0.20
|0.20
|0.3
|27.3
|20.0
|100.0
|0
|2
|D. Lilley
|4
|3.3
|1.0
|0.5
|0.0
|0.00
|0.30
|0.5
|66.7
|0.0
|0.0
|0
|0.5
|A. Christos
|2
|1.5
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0
|0
|D. Conlan
|4
|2.8
|0.0
|0.3
|0.0
|0.30
|0.00
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0
|0.3
|I. Jagiasi
|2
|1
|0.0
|0.0
|0.5
|0.00
|0.00
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0
|0
|Total
|13
|0.0
|75.5
|37.2
|15.9
|5.30
|2.50
|8.8
|46.0
|38.4
|76.9
|6.4
|28.5
