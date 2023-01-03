MARQET
STJOHN

1st Half
MARQ
Golden Eagles
11
SJU
Red Storm
14

Time Team Play Score
14:37   TV timeout  
14:37   David Jones shooting foul (Chase Ross draws the foul)  
14:37 +2 Chase Ross makes two point layup (Tyler Kolek assists) 11-14
14:40 +2 Joel Soriano makes two point layup 9-14
14:45   Joel Soriano offensive rebound  
14:47   David Jones misses two point layup  
15:16 +2 David Joplin makes two point layup 9-12
15:19   David Joplin offensive rebound  
15:21   Tyler Kolek misses three point jump shot  
15:32 +2 O'Mar Stanley makes two point layup (Dylan Addae-Wusu assists) 7-12
15:47   Dylan Addae-Wusu defensive rebound  
15:49   David Joplin misses three point jump shot  
15:59 +2 Joel Soriano makes two point jump shot (Montez Mathis assists) 7-10
16:08   O'Mar Stanley defensive rebound  
16:10   Chase Ross misses two point dunk  
16:28 +2 David Jones makes two point jump shot 7-8
16:46   Olivier-Maxence Prosper turnover (traveling)  
16:48   Olivier-Maxence Prosper offensive rebound  
16:48   Oso Ighodaro misses regular free throw 1 of 1  
16:48   O'Mar Stanley shooting foul (Oso Ighodaro draws the foul)  
16:48 +2 Oso Ighodaro makes two point layup 7-6
17:00 +2 O'Mar Stanley makes two point dunk (Dylan Addae-Wusu assists) 5-6
17:07   Olivier-Maxence Prosper turnover (lost ball) (Dylan Addae-Wusu steals)  
17:22   Stevie Mitchell defensive rebound  
17:24   Dylan Addae-Wusu misses three point jump shot  
17:55 +2 Kam Jones makes two point layup 5-4
18:01   Montez Mathis turnover (lost ball) (Tyler Kolek steals)  
18:13 +3 Stevie Mitchell makes three point jump shot (Kam Jones assists) 3-4
18:20   David Jones turnover (bad pass) (Tyler Kolek steals)  
18:27   Golden Eagles turnover (shot clock violation)  
19:01 +2 Joel Soriano makes two point running alley-oop dunk (Dylan Addae-Wusu assists) 0-4
19:07   Tyler Kolek turnover (bad pass) (David Jones steals)  
19:17 +1 Joel Soriano makes regular free throw 2 of 2 0-2
19:17 +1 Joel Soriano makes regular free throw 1 of 2 0-1
19:17   Olivier-Maxence Prosper shooting foul (Joel Soriano draws the foul)  
19:16   Joel Soriano offensive rebound  
19:18   Montez Mathis misses two point layup  
19:30   Red Storm defensive rebound  
19:32   Olivier-Maxence Prosper misses two point layup  
20:00   Oso Ighodaro vs. Joel Soriano (Tyler Kolek gains possession)  
Key Players
Min. Per Game
Pts. Per Game
Ast. Per Game
Reb. Per Game
Field Goal %
Three Point %
Free Throw %
Team Stats
Points 11 14
Field Goals 5-9 (55.6%) 6-9 (66.7%)
3-Pointers 1-3 (33.3%) 0-1 (0.0%)
Free Throws 0-1 (0.0%) 2-2 (100.0%)
Total Rebounds 3 5
Offensive 2 2
Defensive 1 2
Team 0 1
Assists 2 4
Steals 2 2
Blocks 0 0
Turnovers 3 2
Fouls 1 2
Technicals 0 0
4
S. Mitchell G
3 PTS, 1 REB
11
J. Soriano C
8 PTS, 2 REB
12T
Marquette 11-4 11-11
St. John's 11-4 14-14
Carnesecca Arena Jamaica, NY
Team Stats
Marquette 11-4 81.5 PPG 36.3 RPG 17.9 APG
St. John's 11-4 78.6 PPG 44.6 RPG 16.1 APG
Key Players
00
. Mitchell G 6.9 PPG 2.5 RPG 1.5 APG 44.9 FG%
00
. Soriano C 15.8 PPG 12.2 RPG 0.7 APG 59.5 FG%
Top Scorers
4
S. Mitchell G 3 PTS 1 REB 0 AST
11
J. Soriano C 8 PTS 2 REB 0 AST
55.6 FG% 66.7
33.3 3PT FG% 0.0
0.0 FT% 100.0
Marquette
On Court PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
D. Joplin 2 1 0 1/2 0/1 0/0 0 2 0 0 0 1 0
K. Jones 2 0 1 1/1 0/0 0/0 0 5 0 0 0 0 0
C. Ross 2 0 0 1/2 0/0 0/0 0 2 0 0 0 0 0
O. Ighodaro 2 0 0 1/1 0/0 0/1 0 5 0 0 0 0 0
T. Kolek 0 0 1 0/1 0/1 0/0 0 5 2 0 1 0 0
On Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
K. Itejere - - - - - - - - - - - - -
E. Ellis - - - - - - - - - - - - -
C. Brown - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Z. Wrightsil - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Lucas - - - - - - - - - - - - -
C. Kozinski - - - - - - - - - - - - -
S. Jones - - - - - - - - - - - - -
B. Gold - - - - - - - - - - - - -
R. Walson - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Ciardo - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Kennedy - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 11 3 2 5/9 1/3 0/1 1 19 2 0 3 2 1
St. John's
On Court PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
J. Soriano 8 2 0 3/3 0/0 2/2 0 5 0 0 0 2 0
O. Stanley 4 1 0 2/2 0/0 0/0 1 5 0 0 0 0 1
D. Jones 2 0 0 1/2 0/0 0/0 1 5 1 0 1 0 0
M. Mathis 0 0 1 0/1 0/0 0/0 0 5 0 0 1 0 0
D. Addae-Wusu 0 1 3 0/1 0/1 0/0 0 5 1 0 0 0 1
On Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
R. Pinzon - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Traore - - - - - - - - - - - - -
E. Nyiwe - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Simpson - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Keita - - - - - - - - - - - - -
A. Storr - - - - - - - - - - - - -
K. King - - - - - - - - - - - - -
P. Williams - - - - - - - - - - - - -
P. Alexander - - - - - - - - - - - - -
A. Curbelo - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 14 4 4 6/9 0/1 2/2 2 25 2 0 2 2 2
