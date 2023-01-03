MARQET
STJOHN
1st Half
1st Half
|Time
|Team
|Play
|Score
|14:37
|TV timeout
|14:37
|David Jones shooting foul (Chase Ross draws the foul)
|14:37
|+2
|Chase Ross makes two point layup (Tyler Kolek assists)
|11-14
|14:40
|+2
|Joel Soriano makes two point layup
|9-14
|14:45
|Joel Soriano offensive rebound
|14:47
|David Jones misses two point layup
|15:16
|+2
|David Joplin makes two point layup
|9-12
|15:19
|David Joplin offensive rebound
|15:21
|Tyler Kolek misses three point jump shot
|15:32
|+2
|O'Mar Stanley makes two point layup (Dylan Addae-Wusu assists)
|7-12
|15:47
|Dylan Addae-Wusu defensive rebound
|15:49
|David Joplin misses three point jump shot
|15:59
|+2
|Joel Soriano makes two point jump shot (Montez Mathis assists)
|7-10
|16:08
|O'Mar Stanley defensive rebound
|16:10
|Chase Ross misses two point dunk
|16:28
|+2
|David Jones makes two point jump shot
|7-8
|16:46
|Olivier-Maxence Prosper turnover (traveling)
|16:48
|Olivier-Maxence Prosper offensive rebound
|16:48
|Oso Ighodaro misses regular free throw 1 of 1
|16:48
|O'Mar Stanley shooting foul (Oso Ighodaro draws the foul)
|16:48
|+2
|Oso Ighodaro makes two point layup
|7-6
|17:00
|+2
|O'Mar Stanley makes two point dunk (Dylan Addae-Wusu assists)
|5-6
|17:07
|Olivier-Maxence Prosper turnover (lost ball) (Dylan Addae-Wusu steals)
|17:22
|Stevie Mitchell defensive rebound
|17:24
|Dylan Addae-Wusu misses three point jump shot
|17:55
|+2
|Kam Jones makes two point layup
|5-4
|18:01
|Montez Mathis turnover (lost ball) (Tyler Kolek steals)
|18:13
|+3
|Stevie Mitchell makes three point jump shot (Kam Jones assists)
|3-4
|18:20
|David Jones turnover (bad pass) (Tyler Kolek steals)
|18:27
|Golden Eagles turnover (shot clock violation)
|19:01
|+2
|Joel Soriano makes two point running alley-oop dunk (Dylan Addae-Wusu assists)
|0-4
|19:07
|Tyler Kolek turnover (bad pass) (David Jones steals)
|19:17
|+1
|Joel Soriano makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|0-2
|19:17
|+1
|Joel Soriano makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|0-1
|19:17
|Olivier-Maxence Prosper shooting foul (Joel Soriano draws the foul)
|19:16
|Joel Soriano offensive rebound
|19:18
|Montez Mathis misses two point layup
|19:30
|Red Storm defensive rebound
|19:32
|Olivier-Maxence Prosper misses two point layup
|20:00
|Oso Ighodaro vs. Joel Soriano (Tyler Kolek gains possession)
Key Players
|Min. Per Game
|Pts. Per Game
|Ast. Per Game
|Reb. Per Game
|Field Goal %
|Three Point %
|Free Throw %
|Team Stats
|Points
|11
|14
|Field Goals
|5-9 (55.6%)
|6-9 (66.7%)
|3-Pointers
|1-3 (33.3%)
|0-1 (0.0%)
|Free Throws
|0-1 (0.0%)
|2-2 (100.0%)
|Total Rebounds
|3
|5
|Offensive
|2
|2
|Defensive
|1
|2
|Team
|0
|1
|Assists
|2
|4
|Steals
|2
|2
|Blocks
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|3
|2
|Fouls
|1
|2
|Technicals
|0
|0
Video Carousel
3 PTS, 1 REB
8 PTS, 2 REB
|Team Stats
|Marquette 11-4
|81.5 PPG
|36.3 RPG
|17.9 APG
|St. John's 11-4
|78.6 PPG
|44.6 RPG
|16.1 APG
|Key Players
|
00
|. Mitchell G
|6.9 PPG
|2.5 RPG
|1.5 APG
|44.9 FG%
|
00
|. Soriano C
|15.8 PPG
|12.2 RPG
|0.7 APG
|59.5 FG%
|Top Scorers
|S. Mitchell G
|3 PTS
|1 REB
|0 AST
|J. Soriano C
|8 PTS
|2 REB
|0 AST
|
|55.6
|FG%
|66.7
|
|
|33.3
|3PT FG%
|0.0
|
|
|0.0
|FT%
|100.0
|
|On Court
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|D. Joplin
|2
|1
|0
|1/2
|0/1
|0/0
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|K. Jones
|2
|0
|1
|1/1
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|C. Ross
|2
|0
|0
|1/2
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|O. Ighodaro
|2
|0
|0
|1/1
|0/0
|0/1
|0
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|T. Kolek
|0
|0
|1
|0/1
|0/1
|0/0
|0
|5
|2
|0
|1
|0
|0
|On Court
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|J. Soriano
|8
|2
|0
|3/3
|0/0
|2/2
|0
|5
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|O. Stanley
|4
|1
|0
|2/2
|0/0
|0/0
|1
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|D. Jones
|2
|0
|0
|1/2
|0/0
|0/0
|1
|5
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|M. Mathis
|0
|0
|1
|0/1
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|5
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|D. Addae-Wusu
|0
|1
|3
|0/1
|0/1
|0/0
|0
|5
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|On Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|R. Pinzon
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|D. Traore
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|E. Nyiwe
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Simpson
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|M. Keita
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|A. Storr
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|K. King
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|P. Williams
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|P. Alexander
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|A. Curbelo
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|14
|4
|4
|6/9
|0/1
|2/2
|2
|25
|2
|0
|2
|2
|2
