No. 22 Auburn set to face resurgent Georgia
Georgia is off to its best start in 13 seasons and will face the toughest test to date in the opener of SEC play when it hosts No. 22 Auburn on Wednesday in Athens, Ga.
Georgia's 78-72 win over visiting Rider on Dec. 28 marked the first time since the 2010-11 season -- and just the fourth time in the program's 118-year history -- that the Bulldogs (10-3, 0-0 SEC) reached double-digit wins before Jan. 1.
While it has yet to play a ranked team, Georgia's nonconference accomplishments are impressive considering the Bulldogs are coming off the worst season in SEC history.
After losing to Vanderbilt in the first round of the SEC tournament, the Bulldogs finished the season at 6-26, including 1-17 in league play. The Bulldogs' 26 losses were the most by a team in a single season in SEC history.
Coach Tom Crean was let go after going 47-75 in four seasons and replaced by Mike White, who arrived after leading Florida to four NCAA Tournament appearances in seven seasons.
Georgia will attempt to find out how good it really is when it begins conference play against the Tigers (11-2, 1-0), who opened league play with a 61-58 win over Florida on Dec. 28.
"We just have to lock in even more," Georgia guard Jabri Abdur-Rahim said when asked what the Bulldogs need to do to be successful in the SEC.
"Our theme and our word this season is 'details.' When we lock in and do the little things like we did tonight, we are hard to beat."
Georgia is led by Kario Oquendo (14.3 points per game, 3.9 rebounds) and Terry Roberts (14.1 points, 3.8 rebounds, 4.4 assists), while Braelen Bridges averages 7.6 points and 4.3 rebounds. Justin Hill averages 7.3 points and 3.1 assists. Abdur-Rahim scores 6.2 points.
Auburn, which beat Georgia twice last year en route to winning the SEC's regular-season title, has won three of its past four games. The Tigers were a No. 2 seed in last season's NCAA Tournament.
Auburn forced Florida to shoot 19 of 47 (40.4 percent) from the field, including an abysmal 3 of 19 (15.8 percent) from 3-point range.
"That's our team. We've got to win defensively," Auburn guard Wendell Green Jr. said. "You know, (the) offense is not always going to be there. And you know, championship teams, they have the best defense. So, I think that's our biggest thing this year for the whole conference play."
Green averages a team-high 12.7 points and 3.5 assists per game, while Johni Broome, a transfer from Morehead State, averages 12.3 points, a team-high 8.4 rebounds and 2.7 blocks per game. Jaylin Williams chips in 10.3 points and 5.3 rebounds per game, with K.D. Johnson averaging 9.8 points per game.
"Our guys understand it's going to be a grind this year," Auburn coach Bruce Pearl said after the Tigers overcame a four-point deficit in the final five minutes against the Gators. "(It's) going to be a rock fight."
--Field Level Media
Copyright 2023 STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.
|Min. Per Game
|Pts. Per Game
|Ast. Per Game
|Reb. Per Game
|Field Goal %
|Three Point %
|Free Throw %
|
|0
|FG%
|0
|
|
|0
|3PT FG%
|0
|
|
|0
|FT%
|0
|
|Roster
|GP
|MPG
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|SPG
|BPG
|TOG
|FG%
|3PT%
|FT%
|ORPG
|DRPG
|W. Green Jr.
|13
|25
|12.7
|3.8
|3.5
|1.10
|0.10
|3.2
|38.8
|29.4
|80.0
|0.3
|3.5
|J. Broome
|12
|24.1
|12.3
|8.4
|1.3
|1.10
|2.70
|1.8
|49.6
|16.7
|52.5
|3.1
|5.3
|J. Williams
|12
|25.9
|10.3
|5.3
|1.8
|1.30
|0.90
|1.3
|48.4
|41.2
|67.9
|1.4
|3.9
|K. Johnson
|12
|21.6
|9.8
|1.8
|1.7
|1.10
|0.10
|1.8
|35.8
|27.7
|78.3
|0.3
|1.4
|A. Flanigan
|13
|23
|7.2
|4.4
|1.5
|0.50
|0.50
|2.2
|40.8
|31.6
|71.4
|0.9
|3.5
|C. Moore
|13
|18.2
|6.7
|2.6
|0.6
|0.80
|0.40
|0.7
|55.8
|57.1
|77.8
|1.4
|1.2
|D. Cardwell
|13
|15.7
|4.9
|4.9
|1.3
|0.50
|2.20
|0.8
|85.3
|0.0
|46.2
|2.2
|2.8
|Z. Jasper
|13
|18.1
|3.2
|0.8
|0.4
|0.70
|0.00
|0.2
|33.3
|26.7
|50.0
|0.3
|0.5
|Y. Traore
|13
|13
|3.2
|2.1
|0.3
|0.00
|0.10
|0.5
|44.1
|18.8
|38.1
|0.9
|1.2
|T. Donaldson
|11
|11.2
|2.7
|2.0
|1.6
|1.10
|0.00
|0.9
|39.3
|27.3
|55.6
|0.3
|1.7
|C. Westry
|10
|10.3
|2.7
|0.8
|1.1
|0.80
|0.20
|0.9
|31.6
|0.0
|42.9
|0.4
|0.4
|L. Berman
|5
|6
|1.2
|0.2
|0.2
|0.40
|0.00
|0.0
|40.0
|50.0
|0.0
|0
|0.2
|B. Akingbola
|4
|3.8
|0.3
|0.5
|0.0
|0.30
|0.30
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|50.0
|0.5
|0
|J. Harper
|2
|0.5
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0
|0
|C. Leopard
|3
|0.7
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0
|0
|C. Sobera
|2
|0.5
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0
|0
|Total
|13
|0.0
|72.7
|42.7
|14.3
|8.70
|6.80
|14.2
|44.2
|29.7
|67.1
|13.2
|25.9
|Roster
|GP
|MPG
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|SPG
|BPG
|TOG
|FG%
|3PT%
|FT%
|ORPG
|DRPG
|K. Oquendo
|10
|26.6
|14.3
|3.9
|0.6
|0.50
|0.50
|2.0
|42.1
|33.3
|76.0
|1.6
|2.3
|T. Roberts
|12
|29.3
|14.1
|3.8
|4.4
|1.80
|0.30
|2.8
|40.8
|30.6
|83.9
|1.1
|2.7
|B. Bridges
|13
|17.6
|7.6
|4.3
|0.8
|0.40
|0.40
|2.1
|61.1
|0.0
|84.6
|1.1
|3.2
|J. Hill
|13
|20.8
|7.3
|3.1
|2.8
|0.50
|0.00
|1.7
|36.1
|31.0
|75.6
|0.5
|2.6
|J. Abdur-Rahim
|13
|15
|6.2
|2.6
|0.2
|0.50
|0.50
|0.4
|39.0
|36.4
|90.5
|0.8
|1.8
|J. Ingram
|7
|13.6
|6.0
|1.9
|1.0
|0.70
|0.00
|0.7
|46.4
|52.9
|63.6
|0.3
|1.6
|M. Moncrieffe
|9
|21.3
|6.0
|4.9
|0.9
|0.30
|0.40
|1.2
|71.0
|0.0
|45.5
|1.3
|3.6
|M. McBride
|13
|19.5
|5.3
|2.8
|1.3
|0.80
|0.30
|0.8
|34.3
|34.8
|63.6
|0.2
|2.7
|J. Holt
|12
|21.3
|4.1
|3.6
|0.9
|0.90
|0.50
|0.6
|30.4
|32.1
|85.7
|1.1
|2.5
|F. Anselem
|12
|14.8
|3.3
|3.3
|0.4
|0.30
|0.70
|1.3
|50.0
|0.0
|72.2
|1.5
|1.8
|J. Etter
|8
|14
|3.1
|1.1
|0.8
|0.40
|0.00
|0.5
|37.5
|18.2
|83.3
|0
|1.1
|Total
|13
|0.0
|71.3
|42.1
|12.8
|6.90
|3.50
|14.4
|43.7
|33.9
|73.7
|12.1
|26.3
-
23COC
NCAT0
0151.5 O/U
+12
5:00pm CBSSN
-
GOUCHR
MORG0
0
6:00pm
-
22AUB
UGA0
0136.5 O/U
+7.5
6:30pm SECN
-
NOVA
GTWN0
0143.5 O/U
+10
6:30pm FS1
-
CHAT
UNCG0
0135 O/U
-1.5
7:00pm
-
CIT
FUR0
0148.5 O/U
-15.5
7:00pm
-
16DUKE
NCST0
0144.5 O/U
+5
7:00pm ACCN
-
FOR
URI0
0136 O/U
-2.5
7:00pm
-
GMU
STBN0
0127.5 O/U
PK
7:00pm
-
GW
RICH0
0139 O/U
-8.5
7:00pm
-
GWEB
CAMP0
0128.5 O/U
+3.5
7:00pm
-
25ISU
OKLA0
0125 O/U
-3
7:00pm ESP2
-
LON
CHSO0
0144.5 O/U
+7.5
7:00pm
-
LCHI
DAV0
0134.5 O/U
-4
7:00pm CBSSN
-
12MIA
GT0
0146.5 O/U
+6.5
7:00pm ESP+
-
UNCA
HIPT0
0155.5 O/U
-2.5
7:00pm
-
UNCW
ELON0
0132.5 O/U
+10.5
7:00pm
-
PRES
WINT0
0135 O/U
-6.5
7:00pm
-
PSWB
NORF0
0
7:00pm
-
PSU
MICH0
0141.5 O/U
-4
7:00pm BTN
-
JOES
DAY0
0133.5 O/U
-14
7:00pm
-
TEMP
USF0
0136 O/U
-2
7:00pm ESP+
-
TA&M
FLA0
0138.5 O/U
-6
7:00pm ESPU
-
TLSA
TUL0
0153.5 O/U
-13.5
7:00pm ESP+
-
UCF
ECU0
0129.5 O/U
+6
7:00pm ESP+
-
SCUP
RAD0
0138.5 O/U
-8
7:00pm
-
VCU
DUQ0
0138 O/U
-1
7:00pm
-
WCU
ETSU0
0138.5 O/U
-6.5
7:00pm
-
WOFF
MER0
0135 O/U
-1.5
7:00pm
-
NMST
SFA0
0144 O/U
-2.5
7:30pm
-
STL
MASS0
0150.5 O/U
+3.5
7:30pm
-
VMI
SAM0
0143 O/U
-13.5
7:30pm
-
BELM
UIC0
0143.5 O/U
+5
8:00pm
-
BRAD
MURR0
0131.5 O/U
+5
8:00pm
-
DRKE
SIU0
0127.5 O/U
-1
8:00pm
-
EVAN
MOSU0
0128 O/U
-14
8:00pm
-
INST
ILST0
0143.5 O/U
+7
8:00pm
-
MVSU
AAMU0
0133 O/U
-11.5
8:00pm
-
UNI
VALP0
0137.5 O/U
+3
8:00pm
-
UAPB
ALST0
0141.5 O/U
-3
8:30pm
-
GRAM
TXSO0
0131.5 O/U
-2.5
8:30pm
-
LIND
UALR0
0148 O/U
-6.5
8:30pm
-
SOU
PVAM0
0141 O/U
-1.5
8:30pm
-
4CONN
PROV0
0141.5 O/U
+5
8:30pm FS1
-
UIW
TXCC0
0141 O/U
-13.5
8:30pm
-
CLEM
VT0
0137.5 O/U
-6
9:00pm ESPU
-
DEP
BUT0
0136 O/U
-8
9:00pm CBSSN
-
ILL
NW0
0133 O/U
+3.5
9:00pm BTN
-
17TCU
19BAY0
0144 O/U
-6
9:00pm ESP2
-
WAKE
UNC0
0152 O/U
-10
9:00pm ACCN
-
20MIZZ
13ARK0
0155 O/U
-7.5
9:30pm SECN
-
COLST
NEV0
0140.5 O/U
-4.5
10:30pm FS1