Butler, DePaul battle early doldrums in tilt
It's not always accurate to compare scores against a common opponent in order to determine who might have the upper hand in a head-to-head matchup.
But as DePaul heads to Butler for a conference clash Wednesday night in Indianapolis, their recent meetings with Georgetown look like a fair barometer of where the teams stand.
On Thursday, DePaul (7-8, 1-3 Big East) outlasted Georgetown for a seven-point win at home. Three days later, Butler (9-6, 1-3) traveled to Washington, D.C., and blasted the Hoyas by 29.
Using Providence as a common foe, however, perhaps DePaul and Butler should be a more competitive game. On Thursday, the Friars won by 20 at Butler before cruising up to Chicago and administering a 15-point bruising to the Blue Demons on New Year's Day.
"They came out and really brought the fight to us today," DePaul coach Tony Stubblefield said. "I don't think our guys did a good job of responding to the physicality of the game and the pace of the game."
Both Butler and DePaul are trying to retool on the fly as they welcome back valuable players into their rotations.
The Bulldogs recently regained the services of transfers Jalen Thomas and Ali Ali.
Head coach Thad Matta has given the powerful Thomas the start in the last two games -- and the Georgia State transfer has responded with 14 points, 10 rebounds and four blocks in 44 minutes.
The move sent Jayden Taylor to the bench, which apparently inspired him to produce a career-high 24 points against Georgetown that featured 6-of-8 shooting from 3-point range.
Taylor's outburst was much-needed, as Butler shot just 35.7 percent from the field while dropping each of its first three Big East games by at least 20 points. The Bulldogs hit 50 percent as a squad in the 80-51 blowout win.
DePaul, meanwhile, welcomed back 6-foot-10 center Yor Anei for the last three games after he missed six weeks with a foot issue. Judging by his three blocks and five steals against Providence, he seems to have regained his footing defensively -- but he has canned just 1 of 16 shots from the field since returning.
--Field Level Media
Copyright 2023 STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.
|Min. Per Game
|Pts. Per Game
|Ast. Per Game
|Reb. Per Game
|Field Goal %
|Three Point %
|Free Throw %
|
|0
|FG%
|0
|
|
|0
|3PT FG%
|0
|
|
|0
|FT%
|0
|
|Roster
|GP
|MPG
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|SPG
|BPG
|TOG
|FG%
|3PT%
|FT%
|ORPG
|DRPG
|J. Johnson
|15
|35.7
|16.4
|4.9
|1.9
|0.70
|0.70
|2.5
|44.6
|44.4
|79.1
|1.1
|3.8
|U. Gibson
|15
|34.3
|15.5
|2.8
|4.9
|2.30
|0.10
|3.0
|38.8
|37.9
|91.8
|0.7
|2.1
|E. Penn
|15
|31.1
|10.5
|7.3
|0.9
|0.80
|1.20
|1.1
|46.9
|25.8
|66.7
|2.7
|4.6
|D. Nelson
|15
|23.8
|8.9
|5.2
|1.8
|0.70
|0.80
|2.7
|54.5
|31.6
|71.4
|1.9
|3.3
|P. Gebrewhit
|14
|24.9
|6.9
|2.4
|1.0
|0.80
|0.10
|1.1
|40.0
|38.6
|76.0
|0.4
|1.9
|J. Terry
|13
|23.2
|6.5
|3.4
|1.6
|0.90
|0.00
|1.8
|36.1
|32.4
|83.3
|0.3
|3.1
|A. Bynum
|10
|13.2
|4.2
|1.4
|0.6
|0.20
|0.00
|0.9
|28.6
|21.4
|57.1
|0.1
|1.3
|Y. Anei
|6
|20.5
|3.8
|5.0
|1.0
|1.70
|2.00
|1.0
|24.2
|0.0
|87.5
|2.3
|2.7
|Z. Cruz
|15
|11.9
|2.7
|1.3
|0.1
|0.10
|0.00
|0.3
|31.5
|35.3
|0.0
|0.1
|1.1
|K. Raimey
|10
|8.4
|2.3
|1.2
|0.6
|0.10
|0.00
|0.4
|29.2
|27.3
|100.0
|0.4
|0.8
|B. Favre
|2
|1
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|0.5
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0
|0
|M. Sall
|1
|1
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0
|0
|M. Williams
|2
|1
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0
|0
|Total
|15
|0.0
|71.9
|37.1
|13.1
|7.10
|3.70
|13.8
|41.0
|35.5
|79.0
|9.9
|23.8
|Roster
|GP
|MPG
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|SPG
|BPG
|TOG
|FG%
|3PT%
|FT%
|ORPG
|DRPG
|C. Harris
|15
|32.8
|13.7
|4.1
|3.0
|0.90
|0.10
|1.5
|44.4
|33.3
|86.7
|0.5
|3.6
|M. Bates
|15
|29.9
|13.5
|6.2
|1.5
|0.80
|2.30
|1.5
|63.8
|0.0
|68.8
|1.3
|4.9
|J. Taylor
|15
|29.4
|13.4
|3.7
|1.3
|1.50
|0.50
|2.1
|47.2
|36.8
|83.3
|0.4
|3.3
|S. Lukosius
|15
|32.3
|10.3
|4.2
|3.1
|0.80
|0.00
|1.8
|42.7
|39.4
|73.9
|0.8
|3.4
|E. Hunter Jr
|15
|34.1
|10.2
|3.9
|2.7
|1.50
|0.70
|2.1
|45.5
|34.0
|60.9
|0.7
|3.2
|A. Ali
|4
|20.5
|7.5
|2.0
|1.5
|0.30
|0.30
|1.3
|34.5
|38.5
|71.4
|0.3
|1.8
|J. Thomas
|4
|15.5
|5.5
|3.0
|0.3
|0.30
|1.30
|1.0
|50.0
|50.0
|75.0
|1.3
|1.8
|P. Thomas
|15
|16.6
|3.1
|2.9
|0.8
|1.00
|0.30
|0.7
|51.4
|40.0
|46.7
|0.6
|2.3
|D. Hughes
|10
|10
|1.8
|2.6
|0.1
|0.30
|0.30
|0.5
|47.1
|0.0
|25.0
|1.3
|1.3
|M. Tate
|9
|7.8
|1.8
|1.0
|0.9
|0.40
|0.00
|0.4
|24.0
|9.1
|75.0
|0
|1
|C. Turnbull
|10
|3.8
|1.0
|0.7
|0.1
|0.00
|0.50
|0.2
|36.4
|14.3
|50.0
|0.1
|0.6
|M. Wilmoth
|3
|2.3
|0.0
|0.3
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0
|0.3
|Total
|15
|0.0
|70.6
|35.1
|13.7
|7.10
|4.80
|11.7
|47.3
|34.6
|72.5
|6.8
|25.4
-
23COC
NCAT0
0151.5 O/U
+12
5:00pm CBSSN
-
GOUCHR
MORG0
0
6:00pm
-
22AUB
UGA0
0136.5 O/U
+7.5
6:30pm SECN
-
NOVA
GTWN0
0143.5 O/U
+10
6:30pm FS1
-
CHAT
UNCG0
0135 O/U
-1.5
7:00pm
-
CIT
FUR0
0148.5 O/U
-15.5
7:00pm
-
16DUKE
NCST0
0144.5 O/U
+5
7:00pm ACCN
-
FOR
URI0
0136 O/U
-2.5
7:00pm
-
GMU
STBN0
0127.5 O/U
PK
7:00pm
-
GW
RICH0
0139 O/U
-8.5
7:00pm
-
GWEB
CAMP0
0128.5 O/U
+3.5
7:00pm
-
25ISU
OKLA0
0125 O/U
-3
7:00pm ESP2
-
LON
CHSO0
0144.5 O/U
+7.5
7:00pm
-
LCHI
DAV0
0134.5 O/U
-4
7:00pm CBSSN
-
12MIA
GT0
0146.5 O/U
+6.5
7:00pm ESP+
-
UNCA
HIPT0
0155.5 O/U
-2.5
7:00pm
-
UNCW
ELON0
0132.5 O/U
+10.5
7:00pm
-
PRES
WINT0
0135 O/U
-6.5
7:00pm
-
PSWB
NORF0
0
7:00pm
-
PSU
MICH0
0141.5 O/U
-4
7:00pm BTN
-
JOES
DAY0
0133.5 O/U
-14
7:00pm
-
TEMP
USF0
0136 O/U
-2
7:00pm ESP+
-
TA&M
FLA0
0138.5 O/U
-6
7:00pm ESPU
-
TLSA
TUL0
0153.5 O/U
-13.5
7:00pm ESP+
-
UCF
ECU0
0129.5 O/U
+6
7:00pm ESP+
-
SCUP
RAD0
0138.5 O/U
-8
7:00pm
-
VCU
DUQ0
0138 O/U
-1
7:00pm
-
WCU
ETSU0
0138.5 O/U
-6.5
7:00pm
-
WOFF
MER0
0135 O/U
-1.5
7:00pm
-
NMST
SFA0
0144 O/U
-2.5
7:30pm
-
STL
MASS0
0150.5 O/U
+3.5
7:30pm
-
VMI
SAM0
0143 O/U
-13.5
7:30pm
-
BELM
UIC0
0143.5 O/U
+5
8:00pm
-
BRAD
MURR0
0131.5 O/U
+5
8:00pm
-
DRKE
SIU0
0127.5 O/U
-1
8:00pm
-
EVAN
MOSU0
0128 O/U
-14
8:00pm
-
INST
ILST0
0143.5 O/U
+7
8:00pm
-
MVSU
AAMU0
0133 O/U
-11.5
8:00pm
-
UNI
VALP0
0137.5 O/U
+3
8:00pm
-
UAPB
ALST0
0141.5 O/U
-3
8:30pm
-
GRAM
TXSO0
0131.5 O/U
-2.5
8:30pm
-
LIND
UALR0
0148 O/U
-6.5
8:30pm
-
SOU
PVAM0
0141 O/U
-1.5
8:30pm
-
4CONN
PROV0
0141.5 O/U
+5
8:30pm FS1
-
UIW
TXCC0
0141 O/U
-13.5
8:30pm
-
CLEM
VT0
0137.5 O/U
-6
9:00pm ESPU
-
DEP
BUT0
0136 O/U
-8
9:00pm CBSSN
-
ILL
NW0
0133 O/U
+3.5
9:00pm BTN
-
17TCU
19BAY0
0144 O/U
-6
9:00pm ESP2
-
WAKE
UNC0
0152 O/U
-10
9:00pm ACCN
-
20MIZZ
13ARK0
0155 O/U
-7.5
9:30pm SECN
-
COLST
NEV0
0140.5 O/U
-4.5
10:30pm FS1