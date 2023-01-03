Penn State aims to extend win streak at Michigan
Led by dynamic guard Jalen Pickett, Penn State is emerging as a potential contender in the Big Ten.
The surging Nittany Lions aim for their sixth straight victory on Wednesday when they visit Michigan in Big Ten action at Ann Arbor, Mich.
The Nittany Lions (11-3, 2-1 Big Ten) began their winning streak by defeating then-No. 17 Illinois by 15 points, and most recently knocked off Iowa 83-79 on Sunday. They also have earned wins this season over Butler and Colorado State and nearly knocked off Virginia Tech (61-59) and Clemson (101-94 in double overtime).
Pickett is the do-it-all star for Penn State, as he once again proved against the Hawkeyes. The senior guard notched 26 points on 10-of-16 shooting in addition to registering seven rebounds and six assists.
The Nittany Lions led by 18 points at halftime before holding on for the four-point victory, to the relief of coach Micah Shrewsberry.
"I'm proud of our guys and how we played. I thought we were really locked in defensively in the first half," Shrewsberry said. "Knowing their tendencies, what they wanted to do, how they were trying to attack us. I thought we let our foot off the gas in the second half. But they had a lot to do with that as well."
Michigan (8-5, 2-0) had lost four of six but rebounded with a crisp 81-46 romp over Maryland on New Year's Day. The Wolverines held a players-only meeting leading up to the game against the Terrapins.
"It's deeper than basketball. We had to figure out stuff within ourselves," freshman guard Dug McDaniel said. "We just got everything off our chests and we just let everybody know where our heads (are) at and how we feel. And I feel like that was very important. It got everyone on the same track."
Hunter Dickinson shot 13 of 16 from the field for 32 points against Maryland, adding 12 rebounds and two blocks. He leads the Wolverines in all three categories (18.8 points, 8.5 rebounds, 1.8 blocks per game).
Dickinson posted 19 points and 15 rebounds in last season's matchup, as Michigan won 58-57 at Penn State.
--Field Level Media
Copyright 2023 STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.
|Min. Per Game
|Pts. Per Game
|Ast. Per Game
|Reb. Per Game
|Field Goal %
|Three Point %
|Free Throw %
|Team Stats
|Penn State 11-3
|76.0 PPG
|36.9 RPG
|15.6 APG
|Michigan 8-5
|76.3 PPG
|39.5 RPG
|13.1 APG
|
|0
|FG%
|0
|
|
|0
|3PT FG%
|0
|
|
|0
|FT%
|0
|
|Roster
|GP
|MPG
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|SPG
|BPG
|TOG
|FG%
|3PT%
|FT%
|ORPG
|DRPG
|J. Pickett
|14
|34.6
|16.8
|7.4
|7.5
|1.40
|0.60
|2.0
|48.2
|27.7
|83.3
|0.9
|6.5
|S. Lundy
|13
|29.6
|13.5
|6.8
|1.2
|0.80
|0.50
|0.8
|48.7
|40.3
|81.3
|1.1
|5.8
|A. Funk
|14
|33.1
|12.4
|2.2
|1.5
|0.60
|0.00
|1.0
|45.5
|43.6
|69.2
|0.2
|2
|C. Wynter
|14
|27.4
|9.9
|2.9
|2.0
|0.40
|0.00
|1.2
|45.4
|38.6
|92.0
|0.4
|2.6
|M. Dread
|14
|22.9
|7.6
|2.8
|1.0
|0.80
|0.10
|0.4
|46.7
|45.8
|75.0
|0.4
|2.4
|K. Njie
|14
|13.4
|4.6
|3.9
|0.5
|0.20
|0.70
|0.9
|49.0
|20.0
|73.7
|1
|2.9
|M. Henn
|8
|7.1
|3.4
|1.0
|0.4
|0.30
|0.00
|0.1
|64.7
|50.0
|100.0
|0.4
|0.6
|C. Dorsey
|11
|12.4
|3.0
|2.4
|0.5
|0.50
|0.10
|0.6
|43.3
|50.0
|60.0
|0.7
|1.6
|K. Clary
|10
|7.6
|2.8
|0.4
|0.5
|0.40
|0.00
|0.9
|52.2
|50.0
|100.0
|0.1
|0.3
|D. Johnson
|13
|11.1
|2.8
|1.3
|0.5
|0.20
|0.00
|0.2
|35.9
|29.6
|0.0
|0.1
|1.2
|E. Mahaffey
|13
|9.3
|2.5
|1.6
|0.3
|0.10
|0.20
|0.6
|48.1
|16.7
|50.0
|0.5
|1.2
|J. Brown
|7
|7.3
|1.4
|1.9
|0.3
|0.10
|0.10
|0.3
|23.1
|18.2
|100.0
|0
|1.9
|D. Lilley
|4
|3.3
|1.0
|0.5
|0.0
|0.00
|0.30
|0.5
|66.7
|0.0
|0.0
|0
|0.5
|A. Christos
|2
|1.5
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0
|0
|D. Conlan
|4
|2.8
|0.0
|0.3
|0.0
|0.30
|0.00
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0
|0.3
|I. Jagiasi
|2
|1
|0.0
|0.0
|0.5
|0.00
|0.00
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0
|0
|Total
|14
|0.0
|76.0
|36.9
|15.6
|5.30
|2.40
|8.8
|46.5
|38.8
|77.9
|6.1
|28.4
|Roster
|GP
|MPG
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|SPG
|BPG
|TOG
|FG%
|3PT%
|FT%
|ORPG
|DRPG
|H. Dickinson
|13
|30
|18.8
|8.5
|1.2
|0.60
|1.80
|1.8
|57.1
|38.5
|75.0
|2.3
|6.2
|J. Howard
|13
|31.1
|14.6
|2.7
|2.6
|0.60
|1.00
|1.0
|45.4
|36.8
|71.4
|0.4
|2.3
|K. Bufkin
|13
|30.2
|12.1
|3.6
|2.6
|1.50
|0.80
|1.3
|47.1
|34.1
|82.4
|0.7
|2.9
|T. Williams II
|13
|29
|7.5
|6.7
|0.8
|0.50
|0.20
|0.8
|36.7
|30.0
|69.0
|1.8
|4.9
|J. Llewellyn
|8
|26.4
|7.0
|3.3
|2.8
|0.60
|0.10
|1.1
|30.9
|18.5
|68.0
|0.4
|2.9
|D. McDaniel
|13
|20.8
|6.2
|2.5
|2.9
|1.20
|0.00
|1.8
|37.5
|31.8
|76.5
|0.2
|2.3
|J. Baker
|13
|14.1
|4.5
|2.2
|0.6
|0.20
|0.30
|0.3
|41.5
|48.3
|57.9
|0.1
|2.2
|T. Reed Jr.
|13
|9.7
|3.0
|3.2
|0.2
|0.40
|0.80
|0.8
|53.1
|0.0
|22.7
|1.2
|2.1
|W. Tschetter
|9
|6.8
|2.1
|0.8
|0.0
|0.00
|0.20
|0.2
|40.0
|16.7
|75.0
|0.3
|0.4
|J. Howard
|12
|7.8
|1.7
|0.9
|0.2
|0.00
|0.00
|0.3
|58.3
|66.7
|50.0
|0.3
|0.6
|I. Barnes
|9
|5.9
|1.6
|1.4
|0.1
|0.00
|0.00
|0.3
|40.0
|33.3
|80.0
|0.6
|0.9
|G. Glenn III
|4
|2.5
|1.5
|1.5
|0.5
|0.80
|0.00
|0.0
|40.0
|0.0
|50.0
|0.5
|1
|Y. Khayat
|6
|5.3
|1.5
|0.5
|0.2
|0.00
|0.00
|0.3
|37.5
|60.0
|0.0
|0.3
|0.2
|I. Burns
|3
|2
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0
|0
|J. Selvala
|3
|2
|0.0
|0.3
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|0.7
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0
|0.3
|C. Smith
|2
|2
|0.0
|0.5
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0
|0.5
|Total
|13
|0.0
|76.3
|39.5
|13.1
|5.50
|5.10
|9.6
|45.2
|35.0
|68.1
|8.8
|28.3
-
23COC
NCAT0
0151.5 O/U
+12
5:00pm CBSSN
-
GOUCHR
MORG0
0
6:00pm
-
22AUB
UGA0
0136.5 O/U
+7.5
6:30pm SECN
-
NOVA
GTWN0
0143.5 O/U
+10
6:30pm FS1
-
CHAT
UNCG0
0135 O/U
-1.5
7:00pm
-
CIT
FUR0
0148.5 O/U
-15.5
7:00pm
-
16DUKE
NCST0
0144.5 O/U
+5
7:00pm ACCN
-
FOR
URI0
0136 O/U
-2.5
7:00pm
-
GMU
STBN0
0127 O/U
PK
7:00pm
-
GW
RICH0
0139 O/U
-8.5
7:00pm
-
GWEB
CAMP0
0128.5 O/U
+3.5
7:00pm
-
25ISU
OKLA0
0125 O/U
-3
7:00pm ESP2
-
LON
CHSO0
0144.5 O/U
+7.5
7:00pm
-
LCHI
DAV0
0134.5 O/U
-4
7:00pm CBSSN
-
12MIA
GT0
0146.5 O/U
+6.5
7:00pm ESP+
-
UNCA
HIPT0
0155.5 O/U
-2.5
7:00pm
-
UNCW
ELON0
0132.5 O/U
+10.5
7:00pm
-
PRES
WINT0
0135 O/U
-6.5
7:00pm
-
PSWB
NORF0
0
7:00pm
-
PSU
MICH0
0141.5 O/U
-4
7:00pm BTN
-
JOES
DAY0
0133.5 O/U
-14
7:00pm
-
TEMP
USF0
0136 O/U
-2
7:00pm ESP+
-
TA&M
FLA0
0138.5 O/U
-6
7:00pm ESPU
-
TLSA
TUL0
0153.5 O/U
-13.5
7:00pm ESP+
-
UCF
ECU0
0129.5 O/U
+6
7:00pm ESP+
-
SCUP
RAD0
0138.5 O/U
-8
7:00pm
-
VCU
DUQ0
0138 O/U
-1
7:00pm
-
WCU
ETSU0
0138.5 O/U
-6.5
7:00pm
-
WOFF
MER0
0135 O/U
-1.5
7:00pm
-
NMST
SFA0
0144 O/U
-2.5
7:30pm
-
STL
MASS0
0150.5 O/U
+3.5
7:30pm
-
VMI
SAM0
0143 O/U
-13.5
7:30pm
-
BELM
UIC0
0143.5 O/U
+5
8:00pm
-
BRAD
MURR0
0131.5 O/U
+5
8:00pm
-
DRKE
SIU0
0127.5 O/U
-1
8:00pm
-
EVAN
MOSU0
0128 O/U
-14
8:00pm
-
INST
ILST0
0143.5 O/U
+7
8:00pm
-
MVSU
AAMU0
0133 O/U
-11.5
8:00pm
-
UNI
VALP0
0137.5 O/U
+3
8:00pm
-
UAPB
ALST0
0141.5 O/U
-3
8:30pm
-
GRAM
TXSO0
0131.5 O/U
-2.5
8:30pm
-
LIND
UALR0
0148 O/U
-6.5
8:30pm
-
SOU
PVAM0
0141 O/U
-1.5
8:30pm
-
4CONN
PROV0
0141.5 O/U
+5
8:30pm FS1
-
UIW
TXCC0
0141 O/U
-13.5
8:30pm
-
CLEM
VT0
0137.5 O/U
-6
9:00pm ESPU
-
DEP
BUT0
0136 O/U
-8
9:00pm CBSSN
-
ILL
NW0
0133 O/U
+3.5
9:00pm BTN
-
17TCU
19BAY0
0144 O/U
-6
9:00pm ESP2
-
WAKE
UNC0
0152 O/U
-10
9:00pm ACCN
-
20MIZZ
13ARK0
0155 O/U
-7.5
9:30pm SECN
-
COLST
NEV0
0140.5 O/U
-4.5
10:30pm FS1