Florida to face Texas A&M in search of offense
Florida will look to break a two-game losing streak and get on track in Southeastern Conference play when it hosts Texas A&M on Wednesday.
The Gators (7-6, 0-1 SEC) have lost games against Oklahoma and Auburn, averaging just 55.5 points during the two-game stretch.
The offensive struggles have centered on an inability to hit shots from the perimeter. Florida is just 5 for 41 from 3-point range (12.2 percent) over its last two games.
"We just need to stay the course," Gators coach Todd Golden said. "The encouraging thing for us is early in the year when we were playing the better opponents on our schedule, we struggled to get good shots. The last two games, against Oklahoma and on the road against Auburn, I don't think that was the case. We did a really good job of manufacturing good looks, we just didn't knock them down."
Florida is coming off a 61-58 loss at Auburn in its SEC opener. The Gators held the Tigers to just 38.2-percent shooting from the floor but were bullied on the boards. Florida was outrebounded 40-28 as Auburn scored 12 second-chance points off 17 offensive rebounds.
The Gators will begin a stretch of three of their next four games at home, which will include a matchup Saturday against Georgia and former head coach Mike White, as well as a Jan. 14 meeting with No. 20 Missouri.
"They are must-win games for our resume," Florida guard Myreon Jones said. "I just think they are games that we're supposed to win, that we should win."
Texas A&M (8-5, 0-0) is coming off an 86-66 win over Prairie View A&M last week. The Aggies will take a two-game win streak into their SEC opener.
Sophomore guard Wade Taylor IV has sparked Texas A&M's offense this season, averaging a team-high 15.5 points per game while shooting 38.8 percent from 3-point range.
"We need to take everything we've learned thus far into the season and execute those things going forward," Texas A&M coach Buzz Williams said. "We have to have pace and we have to have purpose. It's important to go fast and know what you're doing."
Florida leads the overall series against Texas A&M 9-6 and is 5-0 at home all-time against the Aggies. The last time the two teams met, Texas A&M knocked Florida out of the SEC Tournament quarterfinals with an 83-80 overtime win last March at Tampa, Fla.
--Field Level Media
Copyright 2023 STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.
|Min. Per Game
|Pts. Per Game
|Ast. Per Game
|Reb. Per Game
|Field Goal %
|Three Point %
|Free Throw %
|
|0
|FG%
|0
|
|
|0
|3PT FG%
|0
|
|
|0
|FT%
|0
|
|Roster
|GP
|MPG
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|SPG
|BPG
|TOG
|FG%
|3PT%
|FT%
|ORPG
|DRPG
|W. Taylor IV
|13
|25.3
|15.5
|2.5
|3.5
|2.30
|0.10
|2.1
|43.1
|38.8
|79.5
|0.5
|2.1
|T. Radford
|13
|28.3
|12.3
|5.2
|1.8
|0.80
|0.50
|1.8
|39.6
|33.3
|84.7
|2.1
|3.2
|H. Coleman III
|13
|24.9
|11.0
|5.3
|1.3
|0.90
|0.20
|1.5
|54.5
|0.0
|66.0
|1.8
|3.5
|J. Marble
|13
|18.8
|7.7
|4.2
|0.5
|0.50
|0.20
|1.1
|59.7
|0.0
|43.8
|1.2
|2.9
|D. Dennis
|13
|25.7
|7.2
|4.3
|1.5
|0.80
|0.60
|0.8
|36.1
|26.0
|74.1
|1
|3.3
|M. Obaseki
|13
|17.1
|7.1
|1.6
|1.2
|0.50
|0.20
|2.0
|46.4
|41.7
|82.1
|0.2
|1.4
|H. Hefner
|10
|14
|5.4
|0.7
|0.4
|0.40
|0.30
|1.1
|40.5
|28.0
|92.9
|0.1
|0.6
|S. Washington
|12
|14.1
|4.3
|3.1
|0.6
|0.60
|0.60
|0.8
|50.0
|40.0
|77.8
|1.4
|1.7
|A. Garcia
|12
|13.7
|2.6
|4.0
|0.8
|0.70
|0.20
|0.4
|47.6
|0.0
|68.8
|1.6
|2.4
|J. Brown
|4
|3.5
|2.0
|2.0
|0.3
|0.00
|0.50
|0.3
|66.7
|0.0
|0.0
|0.8
|1.3
|A. Gordon
|13
|14.5
|1.9
|1.5
|1.7
|0.50
|0.00
|0.6
|27.3
|31.8
|0.0
|0.2
|1.2
|K. Robinson
|10
|7.6
|1.9
|0.7
|0.6
|0.60
|0.00
|0.7
|46.2
|28.6
|50.0
|0.1
|0.6
|E. Pratt
|6
|4
|1.0
|0.2
|0.3
|0.20
|0.00
|0.2
|18.2
|28.6
|0.0
|0
|0.2
|Total
|13
|0.0
|75.7
|38.8
|13.8
|8.30
|2.80
|12.8
|44.8
|32.5
|74.1
|12.0
|23.8
|Roster
|GP
|MPG
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|SPG
|BPG
|TOG
|FG%
|3PT%
|FT%
|ORPG
|DRPG
|C. Castleton
|13
|28.9
|15.0
|7.6
|2.5
|1.20
|2.60
|2.3
|47.4
|11.1
|71.6
|1.7
|5.9
|K. Reeves
|11
|21.2
|10.4
|3.0
|0.7
|0.50
|0.20
|0.9
|47.2
|40.8
|66.7
|0.4
|2.6
|W. Richard
|12
|27
|10.0
|3.9
|0.6
|0.90
|0.60
|0.9
|49.4
|41.5
|91.3
|1.2
|2.8
|T. Bonham
|13
|19.5
|9.8
|2.8
|1.8
|1.20
|0.10
|1.1
|39.4
|35.2
|74.5
|0.5
|2.4
|K. Lofton
|11
|29.5
|8.4
|2.7
|3.7
|0.50
|0.20
|1.4
|38.2
|29.2
|85.0
|0.1
|2.6
|A. Fudge
|13
|23.4
|8.2
|5.3
|0.2
|0.50
|1.10
|1.5
|47.6
|40.0
|91.3
|1.4
|3.9
|R. Kugel
|12
|17.1
|5.8
|1.7
|0.8
|0.80
|0.30
|1.5
|39.7
|31.3
|60.0
|0.5
|1.2
|M. Jones
|13
|14.1
|3.5
|2.2
|1.6
|0.50
|0.10
|0.5
|31.0
|20.7
|92.9
|0.1
|2.1
|J. Jitoboh
|13
|11.1
|3.2
|1.8
|0.6
|0.20
|0.60
|0.5
|69.6
|50.0
|52.9
|0.8
|1
|C. Felder
|12
|14.4
|2.9
|3.3
|0.3
|0.30
|0.30
|0.7
|55.6
|33.3
|100.0
|0.9
|2.4
|N. Lane
|5
|7.4
|1.8
|0.6
|0.0
|0.40
|0.20
|0.8
|40.0
|0.0
|25.0
|0.4
|0.2
|D. Aberdeen
|6
|2.3
|1.7
|0.3
|0.2
|0.00
|0.00
|0.0
|57.1
|0.0
|66.7
|0.2
|0.2
|A. Klatsky
|4
|2
|0.8
|0.0
|0.0
|0.30
|0.00
|0.0
|100.0
|100.0
|0.0
|0
|0
|A. Szymczyk
|5
|2
|0.8
|0.4
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|0.4
|50.0
|0.0
|100.0
|0.2
|0.2
|J. May
|4
|1.5
|0.5
|0.3
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|0.3
|50.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.3
|0
|Total
|13
|0.0
|75.1
|38.9
|12.2
|6.50
|5.90
|11.5
|45.1
|34.1
|74.9
|8.6
|27.5
-
23COC
NCAT0
0151.5 O/U
+12
5:00pm CBSSN
-
GOUCHR
MORG0
0
6:00pm
-
22AUB
UGA0
0136.5 O/U
+7.5
6:30pm SECN
-
NOVA
GTWN0
0143.5 O/U
+10
6:30pm FS1
-
CHAT
UNCG0
0135 O/U
-1.5
7:00pm
-
CIT
FUR0
0148.5 O/U
-15.5
7:00pm
-
16DUKE
NCST0
0144.5 O/U
+5
7:00pm ACCN
-
FOR
URI0
0136 O/U
-2.5
7:00pm
-
GMU
STBN0
0127 O/U
PK
7:00pm
-
GW
RICH0
0139 O/U
-8.5
7:00pm
-
GWEB
CAMP0
0128.5 O/U
+3.5
7:00pm
-
25ISU
OKLA0
0125 O/U
-3
7:00pm ESP2
-
LON
CHSO0
0144.5 O/U
+7.5
7:00pm
-
LCHI
DAV0
0134.5 O/U
-4
7:00pm CBSSN
-
12MIA
GT0
0146.5 O/U
+6.5
7:00pm ESP+
-
UNCA
HIPT0
0155.5 O/U
-2.5
7:00pm
-
UNCW
ELON0
0132.5 O/U
+10.5
7:00pm
-
UNI
VALP0
0137.5 O/U
+3
7:00pm
-
PRES
WINT0
0135 O/U
-6.5
7:00pm
-
PSWB
NORF0
0
7:00pm
-
PSU
MICH0
0141.5 O/U
-4
7:00pm BTN
-
JOES
DAY0
0133.5 O/U
-14
7:00pm
-
TEMP
USF0
0136 O/U
-2
7:00pm ESP+
-
TA&M
FLA0
0138.5 O/U
-6
7:00pm ESPU
-
TLSA
TUL0
0153.5 O/U
-13.5
7:00pm ESP+
-
UCF
ECU0
0129.5 O/U
+6
7:00pm ESP+
-
SCUP
RAD0
0138.5 O/U
-8
7:00pm
-
VCU
DUQ0
0138 O/U
-1
7:00pm
-
WCU
ETSU0
0138.5 O/U
-6.5
7:00pm
-
WOFF
MER0
0135 O/U
-1.5
7:00pm
-
NMST
SFA0
0144 O/U
-2.5
7:30pm
-
STL
MASS0
0150.5 O/U
+3.5
7:30pm
-
VMI
SAM0
0143 O/U
-13.5
7:30pm
-
BELM
UIC0
0143.5 O/U
+5
8:00pm
-
BRAD
MURR0
0131.5 O/U
+5
8:00pm
-
DRKE
SIU0
0127.5 O/U
-1
8:00pm
-
EVAN
MOSU0
0128 O/U
-14
8:00pm
-
INST
ILST0
0143.5 O/U
+7
8:00pm
-
MVSU
AAMU0
0133 O/U
-11.5
8:00pm
-
UAPB
ALST0
0141.5 O/U
-3
8:30pm
-
GRAM
TXSO0
0131.5 O/U
-2.5
8:30pm
-
LIND
UALR0
0148 O/U
-6.5
8:30pm
-
SOU
PVAM0
0141 O/U
-1.5
8:30pm
-
4CONN
PROV0
0141.5 O/U
+5
8:30pm FS1
-
UIW
TXCC0
0141 O/U
-13.5
8:30pm
-
CLEM
VT0
0137.5 O/U
-6
9:00pm ESPU
-
DEP
BUT0
0136 O/U
-8
9:00pm CBSSN
-
ILL
NW0
0133 O/U
+3.5
9:00pm BTN
-
17TCU
19BAY0
0144 O/U
-6
9:00pm ESP2
-
WAKE
UNC0
0152 O/U
-10
9:00pm ACCN
-
20MIZZ
13ARK0
0155 O/U
-7.5
9:30pm SECN
-
COLST
NEV0
0140.5 O/U
-4.5
10:30pm FS1