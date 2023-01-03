Improved Wake Forest set to face North Carolina
Wake Forest has struggled on the road, while North Carolina, despite all its faults, remains unbeaten at home.
The Demon Deacons will aim to reverse that trend with their in-state trip to face North Carolina on Wednesday night at Chapel Hill, N.C.
Wake Forest (10-4, 2-1 ACC) recovered from a tough stretch to knock off nationally-ranked Duke and formerly-ranked Virginia Tech in back-to-back home games. Now, the Demon Deacons will see if that kind of play can travel behind Tyree Appleby (18.4 points per game).
"It will be a tough environment for us," Wake Forest coach Steve Forbes said. "But we'll go down there and compete and play hard. We've been on the road. We've been to Wisconsin. We've been to Clemson. We've been to Rutgers."
In that trio of games, Wake Forest only defeated Wisconsin.
The Tar Heels (9-5, 1-2) made it back into the national rankings at No. 25 a week ago after a three-week absence only to fall out again after a 76-74 setback at Pittsburgh on Friday.
"Their record is their record right now; I'm not looking at that," Forbes said. "I also know that coming off a loss, they'll be even more on edge. But they would be like that anyway."
North Carolina coach Hubert Davis said some of the progress that had been made wasn't evident in the Pittsburgh game.
"I felt like we took a step back," Davis said. I felt like we took a step back in our discipline in details. I felt like we took a step back defensively. I feel like we took a step back in the consistency of doing that."
On the offensive end, the Tar Heels count on guard Caleb Love (17.5 points per game, 3.6 assists), who has been inconsistent. Armando Bacot scores 18.5 points per game.
"We definitely need Caleb very aggressive on the offensive end and taking the right shots," Davis said. "He's just an important piece for our success."
The game will mark the Demon Deacons' first appearance at Chapel Hill with full arena capacity permitted since 2020.
Wake Forest has put together a specific strategy when it comes to rebounding and hope to reduce second-chance points.
"Something we've been emphasizing a lot," Forbes said. "We work on your path to (offensive) rebounding."
--Field Level Media
Copyright 2023 STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.
|Min. Per Game
|Pts. Per Game
|Ast. Per Game
|Reb. Per Game
|Field Goal %
|Three Point %
|Free Throw %
|Team Stats
|Wake Forest 10-4
|75.6 PPG
|39.1 RPG
|12.6 APG
|North Carolina 9-5
|80.9 PPG
|43.0 RPG
|13.1 APG
|
|0
|FG%
|0
|
|
|0
|3PT FG%
|0
|
|
|0
|FT%
|0
|
|Roster
|GP
|MPG
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|SPG
|BPG
|TOG
|FG%
|3PT%
|FT%
|ORPG
|DRPG
|T. Appleby
|14
|34.2
|18.4
|3.1
|5.4
|1.60
|0.00
|3.4
|50.3
|45.0
|86.8
|0.4
|2.6
|C. Hildreth
|14
|31.3
|12.0
|6.6
|3.0
|1.10
|0.00
|2.5
|45.9
|29.6
|76.6
|1.2
|5.4
|D. Monsanto
|13
|20.9
|10.5
|2.9
|0.4
|1.30
|0.20
|0.8
|38.0
|38.0
|75.0
|0.3
|2.6
|A. Carr
|14
|29.9
|10.4
|5.4
|1.3
|0.80
|0.70
|1.7
|45.2
|31.4
|75.0
|1.6
|3.8
|D. Williamson
|12
|27.8
|9.5
|2.1
|0.8
|0.50
|0.00
|1.1
|36.1
|38.9
|88.5
|0.1
|2
|M. Marsh
|11
|19.3
|7.2
|5.0
|0.1
|0.40
|0.20
|0.5
|89.5
|0.0
|42.3
|1.2
|3.8
|B. Klintman
|14
|19.2
|4.3
|4.1
|0.7
|0.60
|0.40
|0.8
|37.5
|22.7
|76.5
|1.4
|2.7
|J. Ituka
|6
|8.5
|3.0
|1.2
|0.8
|0.00
|0.20
|1.7
|33.3
|33.3
|87.5
|0.3
|0.8
|G. van Beveren
|2
|2
|3.0
|1.0
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|0.0
|100.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.5
|0.5
|D. Bradford
|13
|10
|2.8
|1.9
|0.2
|0.10
|0.70
|1.0
|80.0
|0.0
|38.5
|0.8
|1.1
|Z. Keller
|11
|13.9
|2.5
|1.7
|0.2
|0.60
|0.20
|0.5
|32.1
|22.2
|60.0
|0.5
|1.2
|L. Taylor
|7
|9.9
|1.1
|1.1
|0.7
|0.10
|0.30
|0.4
|27.3
|40.0
|0.0
|0
|1.1
|R. Kennah
|2
|3
|1.0
|0.5
|0.5
|0.00
|0.50
|0.0
|50.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.5
|0
|K. Dunn
|2
|2
|0.0
|0.5
|0.5
|0.00
|0.00
|0.5
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0
|0.5
|O. Kmety
|2
|2
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0
|0
|X. Xu
|2
|2
|0.0
|0.5
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|1.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0
|0.5
|Total
|14
|0.0
|75.6
|39.1
|12.6
|6.60
|2.50
|13.4
|45.7
|35.6
|75.6
|9.1
|26.6
|Roster
|GP
|MPG
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|SPG
|BPG
|TOG
|FG%
|3PT%
|FT%
|ORPG
|DRPG
|A. Bacot
|13
|33.5
|18.5
|11.2
|1.4
|0.50
|1.30
|2.8
|56.7
|0.0
|66.7
|4.7
|6.5
|C. Love
|14
|36.1
|17.5
|4.1
|3.5
|1.30
|0.30
|2.4
|41.5
|28.7
|76.4
|0.6
|3.5
|R. Davis
|14
|35.1
|15.9
|5.4
|3.2
|1.10
|0.10
|2.1
|41.8
|30.3
|88.7
|0.6
|4.8
|P. Nance
|14
|31
|11.7
|6.5
|1.8
|0.30
|1.10
|2.0
|50.0
|34.0
|78.4
|0.7
|5.8
|L. Black
|14
|31.4
|6.7
|6.2
|1.4
|1.10
|0.60
|0.9
|44.0
|35.7
|64.3
|1.4
|4.9
|P. Johnson
|11
|14.8
|3.5
|2.1
|0.5
|1.20
|0.10
|0.4
|44.4
|42.9
|63.2
|0.9
|1.2
|T. Nickel
|12
|7.3
|3.1
|0.8
|0.3
|0.20
|0.20
|0.3
|44.0
|25.0
|78.6
|0.4
|0.3
|D. Dunn
|9
|11
|3.0
|0.4
|0.1
|0.20
|0.30
|0.0
|45.8
|36.4
|50.0
|0.2
|0.2
|J. Watkins
|1
|2
|3.0
|0.0
|1.0
|0.00
|0.00
|0.0
|100.0
|100.0
|0.0
|0
|0
|S. Trimble
|14
|12.9
|2.4
|0.9
|0.9
|0.40
|0.20
|0.6
|39.3
|25.0
|64.7
|0.1
|0.9
|J. Washington
|4
|2.3
|2.3
|0.3
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|0.0
|60.0
|0.0
|60.0
|0
|0.3
|C. Lebo
|1
|2
|2.0
|0.0
|1.0
|0.00
|0.00
|0.0
|50.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0
|0
|D. Styles
|7
|5.9
|1.3
|1.6
|0.1
|0.10
|0.00
|0.4
|33.3
|20.0
|100.0
|0.4
|1.1
|J. McKoy
|5
|3.4
|1.0
|0.6
|0.0
|0.00
|0.40
|0.2
|25.0
|33.3
|100.0
|0
|0.6
|W. Shaver
|3
|2
|0.7
|0.3
|0.3
|0.00
|0.00
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|100.0
|0
|0.3
|D. Farris
|1
|2
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0
|0
|R. Landry
|1
|1
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0
|0
|B. Maye
|1
|2
|0.0
|2.0
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0
|2
|Total
|14
|0.0
|80.9
|43.0
|13.1
|5.90
|4.10
|11.6
|45.7
|30.8
|73.9
|10.6
|29.6
-
23COC
NCAT0
0151.5 O/U
+12
5:00pm CBSSN
-
GOUCHR
MORG0
0
6:00pm
-
22AUB
UGA0
0136.5 O/U
+7.5
6:30pm SECN
-
NOVA
GTWN0
0143.5 O/U
+10
6:30pm FS1
-
CHAT
UNCG0
0135 O/U
-1.5
7:00pm
-
CIT
FUR0
0148.5 O/U
-15.5
7:00pm
-
16DUKE
NCST0
0144.5 O/U
+5
7:00pm ACCN
-
FOR
URI0
0136 O/U
-2.5
7:00pm
-
GMU
STBN0
0127 O/U
PK
7:00pm
-
GW
RICH0
0139 O/U
-8.5
7:00pm
-
GWEB
CAMP0
0128.5 O/U
+3.5
7:00pm
-
25ISU
OKLA0
0125 O/U
-3
7:00pm ESP2
-
LON
CHSO0
0144.5 O/U
+7.5
7:00pm
-
LCHI
DAV0
0134.5 O/U
-4
7:00pm CBSSN
-
12MIA
GT0
0146.5 O/U
+6.5
7:00pm ESP+
-
UNCA
HIPT0
0155.5 O/U
-2.5
7:00pm
-
UNCW
ELON0
0132.5 O/U
+10.5
7:00pm
-
UNI
VALP0
0137.5 O/U
+3
7:00pm
-
PRES
WINT0
0135 O/U
-6.5
7:00pm
-
PSWB
NORF0
0
7:00pm
-
PSU
MICH0
0141.5 O/U
-4
7:00pm BTN
-
JOES
DAY0
0133.5 O/U
-14
7:00pm
-
TEMP
USF0
0136 O/U
-2
7:00pm ESP+
-
TA&M
FLA0
0138.5 O/U
-6
7:00pm ESPU
-
TLSA
TUL0
0153.5 O/U
-13.5
7:00pm ESP+
-
UCF
ECU0
0129.5 O/U
+6
7:00pm ESP+
-
SCUP
RAD0
0138.5 O/U
-8
7:00pm
-
VCU
DUQ0
0138 O/U
-1
7:00pm
-
WCU
ETSU0
0138.5 O/U
-6.5
7:00pm
-
WOFF
MER0
0135 O/U
-1.5
7:00pm
-
NMST
SFA0
0144 O/U
-2.5
7:30pm
-
STL
MASS0
0150.5 O/U
+3.5
7:30pm
-
VMI
SAM0
0143 O/U
-13.5
7:30pm
-
BELM
UIC0
0143.5 O/U
+5
8:00pm
-
BRAD
MURR0
0131.5 O/U
+5
8:00pm
-
DRKE
SIU0
0127.5 O/U
-1
8:00pm
-
EVAN
MOSU0
0128 O/U
-14
8:00pm
-
INST
ILST0
0143.5 O/U
+7
8:00pm
-
MVSU
AAMU0
0133 O/U
-11.5
8:00pm
-
UAPB
ALST0
0141.5 O/U
-3
8:30pm
-
GRAM
TXSO0
0131.5 O/U
-2.5
8:30pm
-
LIND
UALR0
0148 O/U
-6.5
8:30pm
-
SOU
PVAM0
0141 O/U
-1.5
8:30pm
-
4CONN
PROV0
0141.5 O/U
+5
8:30pm FS1
-
UIW
TXCC0
0141 O/U
-13.5
8:30pm
-
CLEM
VT0
0137.5 O/U
-6
9:00pm ESPU
-
DEP
BUT0
0136 O/U
-8
9:00pm CBSSN
-
ILL
NW0
0133 O/U
+3.5
9:00pm BTN
-
17TCU
19BAY0
0144 O/U
-6
9:00pm ESP2
-
WAKE
UNC0
0152 O/U
-10
9:00pm ACCN
-
20MIZZ
13ARK0
0155 O/U
-7.5
9:30pm SECN
-
COLST
NEV0
0140.5 O/U
-4.5
10:30pm FS1