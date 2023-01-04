Next target for take-charge Rutgers: Maryland
Giant-killer Rutgers is drawing attention again.
Just over a year after the Scarlet Knights toppled No. 1 Purdue, they pulled off another stunning upset of the No. 1 Boilermakers on Monday, handing the Big Ten Conference foe their first loss for the second straight year.
With a sellout crowd set to greet the conquering heroes Thursday in Piscataway, N.J., Rutgers (10-4, 2-1 Big Ten) tries to continue its roll against visiting Maryland (10-4, 1-2).
The Scarlet Knights enter on a high following their 65-64 win at Purdue. Paul Mulcahy scored 16 points with eight rebounds, six assists, four steals and zero turnovers. He scored nine of his points in the final six minutes.
The Scarlet Knights' Cam Spencer added 14 points and knocked down the game-winning 3-pointer with 14 seconds left.
It was the fourth straight win for Rutgers, which has been led this season by 6-foot-11 Cliff Omoruyi, who averages 14.8 points, 9.8 rebounds and 1.7 blocks, all team highs.
Omoruyi could present problems for Maryland, which has a small front court and has gotten inconsistent play from 6-9 forward Julian Reese, who has been slowed by a shoulder injury and foul problems.
The Terrapins' lack of presence inside was evident in a humiliating 81-46 loss Sunday at Michigan as they surrendered 32 points and 12 rebounds to Hunter Dickinson.
The Terps missed their first 10 shots on their way to their most lopsided defeat since entering the Big Ten in the 2014-15 season. Maryland was outrebounded 49-30 and gave up 50 percent shooting to Michigan while making only 26.5 percent of its own attempts.
"This was a total failure by me to try to get a team somewhat ready," Maryland coach Kevin Willard said. "I totally let down this program and these kids so this is on me. This is a total, total failure."
The Terps will look for more from Jahmir Young (14.0 points per game) and Hakim Hart (12.6). The duo combined for 13 points against the Wolverines, with no Maryland player reaching double figures in points.
Maryland has a 13-6 edge over Rutgers in the series, with each winning on the other's home floor last year.
"We're three games into the best league in the country," Rutgers coach Steve Pikiell said. "We're good, but it's a long, long season."
--Field Level Media
Copyright 2023 STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.
|Min. Per Game
|Pts. Per Game
|Ast. Per Game
|Reb. Per Game
|Field Goal %
|Three Point %
|Free Throw %
|
|0
|FG%
|0
|
|
|0
|3PT FG%
|0
|
|
|0
|FT%
|0
|
|Roster
|GP
|MPG
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|SPG
|BPG
|TOG
|FG%
|3PT%
|FT%
|ORPG
|DRPG
|J. Young
|14
|27.6
|14.1
|4.6
|3.0
|0.80
|0.60
|2.2
|42.1
|28.8
|81.8
|1
|3.6
|D. Scott
|14
|29.9
|12.6
|6.2
|1.6
|0.80
|1.10
|1.6
|42.0
|29.2
|71.0
|1.5
|4.7
|H. Hart
|14
|29.4
|12.4
|5.1
|1.6
|1.00
|0.20
|0.9
|54.1
|38.8
|81.4
|1.3
|3.8
|J. Reese
|13
|24.7
|10.2
|6.8
|0.8
|0.80
|1.00
|1.8
|68.9
|0.0
|51.7
|2.5
|4.3
|D. Carey
|14
|25.2
|7.5
|2.8
|1.1
|0.20
|0.00
|1.4
|31.7
|25.3
|87.0
|0.5
|2.3
|I. Martinez
|14
|17.4
|6.7
|2.7
|0.6
|0.60
|0.40
|1.0
|44.6
|35.7
|72.0
|0.8
|1.9
|J. Long
|14
|13.9
|3.4
|1.0
|1.8
|0.60
|0.00
|1.0
|44.4
|50.0
|60.0
|0.1
|0.9
|N. Batchelor
|12
|9
|2.5
|1.8
|0.4
|0.20
|0.20
|0.3
|28.6
|29.2
|58.3
|0.2
|1.7
|P. Emilien
|13
|17.4
|2.5
|3.2
|0.2
|0.40
|0.80
|0.5
|43.5
|0.0
|70.6
|1.1
|2.2
|I. Cornish
|10
|6.2
|2.2
|0.6
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|0.4
|41.2
|30.0
|83.3
|0.3
|0.3
|C. Swanton-Rodger
|11
|4
|0.7
|0.6
|0.0
|0.00
|0.10
|0.3
|100.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.3
|0.4
|C. Dick
|1
|1
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0
|0
|P. Dziuba
|3
|2.7
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|0.3
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0
|0
|B. Karkus
|2
|1
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0
|0
|A. Revaz
|5
|1.8
|0.0
|0.6
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.2
|0.4
|Total
|14
|0.0
|72.8
|38.8
|11.1
|5.20
|4.30
|11.9
|45.0
|30.8
|70.5
|9.8
|26.8
|Roster
|GP
|MPG
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|SPG
|BPG
|TOG
|FG%
|3PT%
|FT%
|ORPG
|DRPG
|C. Omoruyi
|14
|28.6
|14.8
|9.8
|1.1
|0.80
|1.70
|2.2
|51.3
|23.5
|58.6
|3.1
|6.6
|C. Spencer
|14
|30.1
|12.9
|2.4
|3.6
|2.60
|0.10
|1.0
|50.0
|43.8
|96.3
|0.3
|2.1
|A. Hyatt
|14
|25.7
|10.5
|4.6
|0.8
|1.00
|0.30
|1.5
|38.6
|29.0
|75.0
|1.4
|3.3
|C. McConnell
|9
|32.4
|10.1
|5.3
|3.2
|2.20
|0.60
|2.6
|43.2
|31.6
|88.2
|1.4
|3.9
|P. Mulcahy
|10
|27.6
|8.0
|4.2
|4.6
|2.00
|0.30
|1.7
|44.6
|38.5
|85.0
|1
|3.2
|D. Simpson
|14
|21.8
|7.5
|1.4
|1.9
|1.00
|0.20
|1.1
|35.6
|29.0
|78.6
|0.4
|1.1
|M. Mag
|14
|24.6
|7.0
|5.6
|1.3
|1.10
|0.40
|1.6
|43.4
|19.0
|73.3
|1.8
|3.8
|A. Woolfolk
|14
|10.4
|3.8
|2.6
|0.5
|0.60
|0.40
|1.0
|66.7
|0.0
|56.3
|1
|1.6
|L. Stephens
|3
|1.3
|2.0
|0.0
|0.3
|0.00
|0.00
|0.0
|50.0
|0.0
|66.7
|0
|0
|D. Reiber
|14
|6.8
|1.6
|1.1
|0.6
|0.10
|0.10
|0.2
|38.1
|25.0
|57.1
|0.3
|0.9
|J. Miller
|11
|9.5
|1.3
|1.1
|0.6
|0.20
|0.10
|0.1
|31.3
|0.0
|100.0
|0.3
|0.8
|A. Chol
|4
|4.8
|0.8
|0.8
|0.0
|0.00
|0.30
|0.5
|12.5
|20.0
|0.0
|0
|0.8
|O. Palmquist
|8
|3.4
|0.8
|1.1
|0.1
|0.00
|0.00
|0.0
|25.0
|25.0
|50.0
|0.3
|0.9
|A. Terry
|6
|1.8
|0.3
|0.7
|0.3
|0.20
|0.00
|0.0
|25.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0
|0.7
|A. Fulin
|1
|1
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0
|0
|Total
|14
|0.0
|72.5
|42.5
|15.9
|10.10
|3.90
|12.2
|44.2
|31.3
|72.8
|12.5
|26.8
-
FDU
STFR0
0142.5 O/U
-2.5
1:00pm
-
ME
LOW0
0139.5 O/U
-10.5
6:00pm
-
CCAR
APP0
0135 O/U
-5.5
6:30pm
-
MD
RUTG0
0130.5 O/U
-5.5
6:30pm BTN
-
QUEEN
BELLAR0
0139.5 O/U
PK
6:30pm
-
ALB
UMBC0
0143.5 O/U
-10
7:00pm
-
AMER
HC0
0127.5 O/U
+5.5
7:00pm
-
ARMY
L-MD0
0138.5 O/U
+1
7:00pm
-
BRY
UVM0
0150 O/U
-3
7:00pm ESPU
-
CHAR
FIU0
0134.5 O/U
+5.5
7:00pm ESP+
-
DREX
TOWS0
0125.5 O/U
-7.5
7:00pm CBSSN
-
HOFS
HAMP0
0151 O/U
+10.5
7:00pm
-
JVST
LIB0
0127.5 O/U
-15.5
7:00pm
-
JU
STET0
0125.5 O/U
+1
7:00pm
-
KENN
UNF0
0147 O/U
PK
7:00pm
-
LAF
BU0
0125.5 O/U
-6.5
7:00pm
-
LEH
BUCK0
0143 O/U
-7.5
7:00pm
-
LIU
CCSU0
0142.5 O/U
-8.5
7:00pm
-
MIL
CLST0
0138 O/U
-5
7:00pm
-
MRSH
GASO0
0139.5 O/U
+7.5
7:00pm
-
NAVY
COLG0
0141.5 O/U
-8.5
7:00pm
-
NE
W&M0
0132.5 O/U
+2
7:00pm
-
NEOM
WIU0
0146.5 O/U
-4
7:00pm
-
NH
BING0
0131.5 O/U
-2
7:00pm
-
ODU
TROY0
0130 O/U
-5
7:00pm
-
1PUR
24OSU0
0140 O/U
-1.5
7:00pm FS1
-
RMU
YSU0
0142 O/U
-7.5
7:00pm
-
SHU
MRMK0
0129.5 O/U
-3
7:00pm
-
SMU
2HOU0
0130 O/U
-20
7:00pm ESP2
-
SNIND
MORE0
0143.5 O/U
-2
7:00pm
-
STON
MONM0
0134.5 O/U
+2
7:00pm
-
TXST
JMAD0
0139 O/U
-12
7:00pm
-
TNST
SIUE0
0145.5 O/U
-6.5
7:00pm ESPW
-
UAB
FAU0
0146.5 O/U
-2
7:00pm ESP+
-
WAG
STONEH0
0132.5 O/U
-1.5
7:00pm
-
GB
PFW0
0136.5 O/U
-17.5
7:00pm
-
GAST
ULM0
0129 O/U
+4.5
7:30pm
-
GRCN
SHOU0
0127 O/U
-3
7:30pm
-
SEA
UTRGV0
0158.5 O/U
+6
7:30pm
-
ARST
USA0
0127.5 O/U
-7
8:00pm
-
DU
STTHMN0
0145 O/U
-6.5
8:00pm
-
EKY
CARK0
0160 O/U
+3.5
8:00pm
-
FGCU
PEAY0
0134.5 O/U
+5.5
8:00pm
-
LAM
UNO0
0147 O/U
-7
8:00pm
-
LT
RICE0
0153.5 O/U
-2.5
8:00pm ESP+
-
MONT
NAU0
0137.5 O/U
+2.5
8:00pm
-
MTST
NCO0
0147 O/U
+2.5
8:00pm
-
MTSU
UTSA0
0142 O/U
+10
8:00pm ESP+
-
NALAB
LIP0
0148 O/U
-7
8:00pm
-
SDAK
UND0
0138.5 O/U
+3
8:00pm
-
SDST
NDST0
0141.5 O/U
+2
8:00pm
-
SUU
TRLST0
0146.5 O/U
PK
8:00pm
-
USM
UL0
0146.5 O/U
-3
8:00pm ESP+
-
UTVA
UTA0
0134 O/U
+6.5
8:00pm
-
WSU
ASU0
0130.5 O/U
-4
8:00pm PACN
-
EIU
TNTC0
0135.5 O/U
-4.5
8:30pm
-
HOUC
SELA0
0161.5 O/U
-9.5
8:30pm
-
NWST
MCNS0
0138.5 O/U
+4
8:30pm
-
CINCY
WICH0
0134 O/U
+2
9:00pm ESPU
-
15IND
IOWA0
0152.5 O/U
-1.5
9:00pm FS1
-
NICH
TXAMC0
0151 O/U
+4
9:00pm
-
NTEX
WKY0
0121.5 O/U
+4
9:00pm CBSSN
-
ORE
COLO0
0142.5 O/U
-2.5
9:00pm ESP2
-
PRST
EWU0
0152.5 O/U
-6.5
9:00pm
-
SAC
IDHO0
0131 O/U
+3.5
9:00pm
-
SEMO
UTM0
0155 O/U
-2.5
9:00pm
-
UCI
UCD0
0146 O/U
+2
9:00pm
-
USC
10UCLA0
0137.5 O/U
-11
9:30pm ESPN
-
CP
CSUB0
0120 O/U
-2
10:00pm
-
CSUF
UCRV0
0129 O/U
-4
10:00pm
-
HAW
UCSD0
0127 O/U
+6.5
10:00pm
-
LBSU
CSN0
0144.5 O/U
+6
10:00pm
-
ORST
UTAH0
0130 O/U
-13.5
10:00pm PACN
-
SACL
PEP0
0154 O/U
-1
10:00pm
-
UOP
USD0
0150.5 O/U
-6
10:00pm
-
UTU
CABP0
0137 O/U
-6.5
10:00pm
-
BYU
LMU0
0144.5 O/U
-1
11:00pm ESPU
-
9GONZ
SF0
0156 O/U
+9.5
11:00pm ESP2
-
WASH
5ARIZ0
0154.5 O/U
-18.5
11:00pm FS1