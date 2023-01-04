Unbeaten no more, No. 1 Purdue heads to No. 24 Ohio State
Top-ranked Purdue enters uncharted territory when it plays No. 24 Ohio State on Thursday in Columbus, Ohio.
The Boilermakers (13-1, 2-1 Big Ten) will be looking to rebound from their first loss of the season, a 65-64 setback against visiting Rutgers on Monday.
"Worry about the next one. It's 10 weeks," Purdue coach Matt Painter said. "You guys (the media) follow it, but you don't live it. You can get yourself on a roller coaster if you want. I'm not a big fan of roller coasters.
"You've got to get back to what you do well. We've got to take better shots. We've got to get some perimeter guys that are consistent shooters. That would be a great start for us."
While the Boilermakers stumbled in their latest outing, the Buckeyes (10-3, 2-0) should be full of confidence following a 73-57 win at Northwestern on Sunday.
Ohio State limited the Wildcats, who missed 24 of their first 27 shots, to 19-of-67 shooting (28.4 percent) from the floor for the game.
"I just thought it was as good a defensive effort as we've had in a few years, and our guys deserve credit for that," Ohio State coach Chris Holtmann said. "We've been really good offensively for a couple of years, but our defense has to continue to come so we can get better and better. We've got good offensive players. We have to keep buying into the idea of being hard to score on."
Even though the 20-game Big Ten schedule is in its infancy, the Buckeyes and Boilermakers have a common conference opponent.
Ohio State defeated Rutgers 67-66 on Dec. 8 in a controversial ending when Tanner Holden made a 3-pointer at the buzzer. The next day, the conference issued a statement that the winning field goal should not have counted because Holden received the ball illegally when he stepped back onto the court after being out of bounds.
Against Purdue, Rutgers' Cam Spencer made the go-ahead shot with 13.3 seconds left, and the Boilermakers were was unable to score on two last-second shots.
"We just had to show more resolve," Painter said. "At the end of the day, I just thought that Rutgers was mentally and physically tougher than we were, even if we would have won the game.
"We're close there, but we're not there. We've got to keep working on those details, and that's something we've known as a staff. Obviously when you win games, everything is great and you get ranked high. But you still are making mistakes and you are still having breakdowns."
The Buckeyes are anxious take on Purdue with an eye on building their resume for a NCAA Tournament bid.
"It's going to be a fun game," Ohio State forward Justice Sueing said, according to the Columbus Dispatch. "It's a game we want. That's what you come to Ohio State for, these big games, these big Big Ten games. Purdue's No. 1 in the country. We look forward to it. We know it's going to be a good game. We know they're going to give it their all and so are we."
Zach Edey had team highs of 19 points and 11 rebounds for Purdue against Rutgers, and he leads the Boilermakers with averages of 21.7 points and 13.4 boards per game. Brice Sensabaugh paces Ohio State with 15.9 points per game, one of four Ohio State players averaging in double figures.
--Field Level Media
Copyright 2023 STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.
|Min. Per Game
|Pts. Per Game
|Ast. Per Game
|Reb. Per Game
|Field Goal %
|Three Point %
|Free Throw %
|Team Stats
|1 Purdue 13-1
|76.3 PPG
|43.7 RPG
|15.4 APG
|24 Ohio State 10-3
|81.0 PPG
|43.9 RPG
|14.5 APG
|
|0
|FG%
|0
|
|
|0
|3PT FG%
|0
|
|
|0
|FT%
|0
|
|Roster
|GP
|MPG
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|SPG
|BPG
|TOG
|FG%
|3PT%
|FT%
|ORPG
|DRPG
|Z. Edey
|13
|30.8
|21.7
|13.4
|1.1
|0.20
|2.20
|2.1
|63.2
|0.0
|73.1
|5.4
|8
|F. Loyer
|14
|27.2
|12.1
|1.5
|2.5
|0.60
|0.10
|0.7
|36.8
|32.2
|78.3
|0
|1.5
|B. Smith
|14
|28.6
|8.9
|5.1
|3.6
|1.30
|0.20
|1.9
|43.0
|41.7
|89.4
|1.3
|3.8
|B. Newman
|14
|18.1
|8.2
|3.7
|0.9
|0.30
|0.60
|1.2
|42.9
|35.7
|73.9
|0.4
|3.4
|C. Furst
|14
|18.9
|7.7
|5.1
|0.5
|0.30
|0.40
|0.7
|56.6
|31.6
|57.1
|2.4
|2.6
|T. Kaufman-Renn
|14
|15.3
|6.7
|2.9
|0.8
|0.40
|0.30
|0.5
|48.0
|23.5
|58.1
|1.2
|1.6
|M. Gillis
|11
|20.3
|5.7
|3.8
|1.5
|0.90
|0.10
|0.8
|41.3
|34.5
|88.2
|1.3
|2.5
|E. Morton
|14
|24.7
|4.0
|2.7
|3.4
|0.60
|0.80
|0.9
|30.6
|23.7
|85.0
|0.3
|2.4
|D. Jenkins Jr.
|13
|15.1
|3.2
|1.5
|0.9
|0.30
|0.00
|0.8
|29.2
|20.0
|66.7
|0.1
|1.4
|C. Barrett
|3
|2.3
|0.7
|1.0
|0.3
|0.00
|0.00
|0.7
|50.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.3
|0.7
|C. Martin
|3
|1.3
|0.7
|0.3
|0.3
|0.00
|0.00
|0.0
|50.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0
|0.3
|B. Waddell
|13
|9.6
|0.7
|0.8
|0.5
|0.10
|0.00
|0.5
|16.7
|0.0
|100.0
|0
|0.8
|S. King
|3
|1.3
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0
|0
|Total
|14
|0.0
|76.3
|43.7
|15.4
|4.70
|4.50
|10.4
|45.5
|30.5
|74.9
|12.9
|28.3
|Roster
|GP
|MPG
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|SPG
|BPG
|TOG
|FG%
|3PT%
|FT%
|ORPG
|DRPG
|B. Sensabaugh
|13
|21.8
|15.9
|4.5
|1.2
|0.40
|0.50
|1.5
|52.4
|46.6
|78.9
|0.9
|3.5
|J. Sueing
|13
|27.8
|13.5
|5.0
|2.2
|0.80
|0.30
|1.8
|45.5
|23.5
|72.0
|2
|3
|Z. Key
|13
|26.2
|13.4
|8.4
|1.1
|0.50
|1.30
|1.3
|63.5
|31.6
|65.5
|3.4
|5
|B. Thornton
|13
|29.4
|10.4
|3.0
|3.5
|0.60
|0.10
|1.8
|48.5
|45.9
|75.9
|0.2
|2.8
|S. McNeil
|13
|28.5
|9.9
|2.1
|1.4
|0.20
|0.20
|1.0
|43.9
|36.9
|100.0
|0.3
|1.8
|T. Holden
|13
|16.3
|4.9
|3.3
|0.6
|0.40
|0.20
|0.9
|50.0
|50.0
|78.9
|0.9
|2.4
|R. Gayle Jr.
|13
|14.3
|4.1
|1.8
|1.5
|0.40
|0.30
|1.0
|41.5
|30.0
|75.0
|0.2
|1.6
|F. Okpara
|13
|12.5
|3.9
|3.8
|0.3
|0.60
|1.00
|0.6
|61.8
|100.0
|72.7
|1.4
|2.4
|I. Likekele
|10
|24.4
|3.8
|5.6
|3.2
|0.70
|0.50
|1.3
|38.6
|0.0
|44.4
|1.5
|4.1
|B. Hardman
|5
|3.6
|2.4
|0.0
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|0.0
|50.0
|50.0
|0.0
|0
|0
|E. Brown III
|2
|5.5
|2.0
|1.0
|0.0
|1.50
|0.00
|0.0
|50.0
|0.0
|100.0
|0.5
|0.5
|K. Etzler
|7
|4
|1.0
|1.7
|0.1
|0.00
|0.00
|0.3
|37.5
|20.0
|0.0
|0.3
|1.4
|O. Spencer
|5
|2.4
|0.6
|1.4
|0.2
|0.00
|0.00
|0.2
|16.7
|0.0
|50.0
|1
|0.4
|C. Baumann
|3
|1.7
|0.0
|1.0
|0.3
|0.00
|0.00
|0.3
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.7
|0.3
|Total
|13
|0.0
|81.0
|43.9
|14.5
|4.80
|4.20
|11.6
|49.2
|37.5
|73.0
|12.6
|28.3
-
FDU
STFR0
0142.5 O/U
-2.5
1:00pm
-
ME
LOW0
0139.5 O/U
-10.5
6:00pm
-
CCAR
APP0
0135 O/U
-5.5
6:30pm
-
MD
RUTG0
0130.5 O/U
-5.5
6:30pm BTN
-
QUEEN
BELLAR0
0139.5 O/U
PK
6:30pm
-
ALB
UMBC0
0143.5 O/U
-10
7:00pm
-
AMER
HC0
0127.5 O/U
+5.5
7:00pm
-
ARMY
L-MD0
0138.5 O/U
+1
7:00pm
-
BRY
UVM0
0150 O/U
-3
7:00pm ESPU
-
CHAR
FIU0
0134.5 O/U
+5.5
7:00pm ESP+
-
DREX
TOWS0
0125.5 O/U
-7.5
7:00pm CBSSN
-
HOFS
HAMP0
0151 O/U
+10.5
7:00pm
-
JVST
LIB0
0127.5 O/U
-15.5
7:00pm
-
JU
STET0
0125.5 O/U
+1
7:00pm
-
KENN
UNF0
0147 O/U
PK
7:00pm
-
LAF
BU0
0125.5 O/U
-6.5
7:00pm
-
LEH
BUCK0
0143 O/U
-7.5
7:00pm
-
LIU
CCSU0
0142.5 O/U
-8.5
7:00pm
-
MIL
CLST0
0138 O/U
-5
7:00pm
-
MRSH
GASO0
0139.5 O/U
+7.5
7:00pm
-
NAVY
COLG0
0141.5 O/U
-8.5
7:00pm
-
NE
W&M0
0132.5 O/U
+2
7:00pm
-
NEOM
WIU0
0146.5 O/U
-4
7:00pm
-
NH
BING0
0131.5 O/U
-2
7:00pm
-
ODU
TROY0
0130 O/U
-5
7:00pm
-
1PUR
24OSU0
0140 O/U
-1.5
7:00pm FS1
-
RMU
YSU0
0142 O/U
-7.5
7:00pm
-
SHU
MRMK0
0129.5 O/U
-3
7:00pm
-
SMU
2HOU0
0130 O/U
-20
7:00pm ESP2
-
SNIND
MORE0
0143.5 O/U
-2
7:00pm
-
STON
MONM0
0134.5 O/U
+2
7:00pm
-
TXST
JMAD0
0139 O/U
-12
7:00pm
-
TNST
SIUE0
0145.5 O/U
-6.5
7:00pm ESPW
-
UAB
FAU0
0146.5 O/U
-2
7:00pm ESP+
-
WAG
STONEH0
0132.5 O/U
-1.5
7:00pm
-
GB
PFW0
0136.5 O/U
-17.5
7:00pm
-
GAST
ULM0
0129 O/U
+4.5
7:30pm
-
GRCN
SHOU0
0127 O/U
-3
7:30pm
-
SEA
UTRGV0
0158.5 O/U
+6
7:30pm
-
ARST
USA0
0127.5 O/U
-7
8:00pm
-
DU
STTHMN0
0145 O/U
-6.5
8:00pm
-
EKY
CARK0
0160 O/U
+3.5
8:00pm
-
FGCU
PEAY0
0134.5 O/U
+5.5
8:00pm
-
LAM
UNO0
0147 O/U
-7
8:00pm
-
LT
RICE0
0153.5 O/U
-2.5
8:00pm ESP+
-
MONT
NAU0
0137.5 O/U
+2.5
8:00pm
-
MTST
NCO0
0147 O/U
+2.5
8:00pm
-
MTSU
UTSA0
0142 O/U
+10
8:00pm ESP+
-
NALAB
LIP0
0148 O/U
-7
8:00pm
-
SDAK
UND0
0138.5 O/U
+3
8:00pm
-
SDST
NDST0
0141.5 O/U
+2
8:00pm
-
SUU
TRLST0
0146.5 O/U
PK
8:00pm
-
USM
UL0
0146.5 O/U
-3
8:00pm ESP+
-
UTVA
UTA0
0134 O/U
+6.5
8:00pm
-
WSU
ASU0
0130.5 O/U
-4
8:00pm PACN
-
EIU
TNTC0
0135.5 O/U
-4.5
8:30pm
-
HOUC
SELA0
0161.5 O/U
-9.5
8:30pm
-
NWST
MCNS0
0138.5 O/U
+4
8:30pm
-
CINCY
WICH0
0134 O/U
+2
9:00pm ESPU
-
15IND
IOWA0
0152.5 O/U
-1.5
9:00pm FS1
-
NICH
TXAMC0
0151 O/U
+4
9:00pm
-
NTEX
WKY0
0121.5 O/U
+4
9:00pm CBSSN
-
ORE
COLO0
0142.5 O/U
-2.5
9:00pm ESP2
-
PRST
EWU0
0152.5 O/U
-6.5
9:00pm
-
SAC
IDHO0
0131 O/U
+3.5
9:00pm
-
SEMO
UTM0
0155 O/U
-2.5
9:00pm
-
UCI
UCD0
0146 O/U
+2
9:00pm
-
USC
10UCLA0
0137.5 O/U
-11
9:30pm ESPN
-
CP
CSUB0
0120 O/U
-2
10:00pm
-
CSUF
UCRV0
0129 O/U
-4
10:00pm
-
HAW
UCSD0
0127 O/U
+6.5
10:00pm
-
LBSU
CSN0
0144.5 O/U
+6
10:00pm
-
ORST
UTAH0
0130 O/U
-13.5
10:00pm PACN
-
SACL
PEP0
0154 O/U
-1
10:00pm
-
UOP
USD0
0150.5 O/U
-6
10:00pm
-
UTU
CABP0
0137 O/U
-6.5
10:00pm
-
BYU
LMU0
0144.5 O/U
-1
11:00pm ESPU
-
9GONZ
SF0
0156 O/U
+9.5
11:00pm ESP2
-
WASH
5ARIZ0
0154.5 O/U
-18.5
11:00pm FS1