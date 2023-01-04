No. 2 Houston eyes improved shooting vs. SMU
The tests will continue unabated for No. 2 Houston, with the Cougars' ability to manage those weekly challenges providing the clearest indicator of how a season of promise will unfold.
The Cougars' next obstacle is a Thursday home game against SMU in American Athletic Conference action.
Houston overcame its own poor shooting while defeating visiting UCF 71-65 on Saturday. The Cougars (14-1, 2-0 AAC) shot 37.5 percent overall and missed 13 of 19 3-point attempts, but they forced the Knights into 13 turnovers that they converted into 20 points.
While their record is sterling, the Cougars haven't yet put everything together.
Marcus Sasser leads Houston in scoring at 15.9 points per game but is shooting just 32 percent from 3-point range. Heralded freshman Jarace Walker (8.8 points, 5.9 rebounds) has enjoyed a modest start, but the Cougars have received positive contributions from underclassmen Ja'Vier Francis, Emanuel Sharp and Terrance Arceneaux. Currently, the development is blending nicely with the desired results.
"We're 14-1. We've had two big road wins," Houston coach Kelvin Sampson said. "This team is progressing. We're moving in the right direction. Teaching a team how to win is not easy. It's hard to win a game. I never take any of it for granted.
"For us, we have to know how we want to play. Roles have to be defined, roles have to be accepted. And then, over the course of the season, improvements have to be made."
Something unexpectedly positive emerged from the Mustangs' loss of Zhuric Phelps to an injury just eight minutes into their 92-67 win over Tulsa on Sunday.
Phelps, who leads the team in scoring at 18.4 points per contest, posted three points prior to his departure. SMU was forced to shuffle its rotation without him, and as a result, found a collection of contributors collectively willing to fill the void.
"We didn't have Zhuric this game and he's good at creating his own shot," SMU's Emory Lanier said. "It was great for our team to see when we don't have a scorer like him in the game, all of us (unselfishly) moving that ball, and we looked a lot more balanced on offense.
"It was good for our whole team ... getting better at playing with each other and off each other."
After averaging only 13 3-point attempts during the previous four games, the Mustangs finished 14 of 26 from behind the arc against Tulsa. Reserves accounted for half of those totals, offering further proof of a team jelling in a timely fashion and under duress.
Phelps is expected to be available on Thursday against the Cougars.
"We were starting to come together as a team, what we want to look like," SMU coach Rob Lanier said. "We've shown signs: at Dayton for a stretch, (the) first half of the Arizona State game. What would it look like if we actually played the way we want the program to look? When we got to Hawaii against Utah State, it was the first time where it was like, 'This is what I am after.'
"I was intrigued to see if we would come home with that, and we didn't to start the game (against the Golden Hurricane). But that team in the second half energized us enough to stay ahead of them. Now that's something else we can build on."
--Field Level Media
Copyright 2023 STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.
|Min. Per Game
|Pts. Per Game
|Ast. Per Game
|Reb. Per Game
|Field Goal %
|Three Point %
|Free Throw %
|
|0
|FG%
|0
|
|
|0
|3PT FG%
|0
|
|
|0
|FT%
|0
|
|Roster
|GP
|MPG
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|SPG
|BPG
|TOG
|FG%
|3PT%
|FT%
|ORPG
|DRPG
|Z. Phelps
|14
|31.2
|18.4
|4.2
|2.6
|1.60
|0.40
|2.5
|41.9
|32.8
|69.4
|0.9
|3.4
|Z. Nutall
|14
|30.9
|14.4
|2.6
|2.5
|1.00
|0.40
|1.8
|44.5
|32.5
|75.0
|0.4
|2.2
|S. Williamson
|14
|29.8
|9.0
|7.2
|2.4
|1.40
|1.10
|2.2
|44.2
|15.4
|60.0
|2.1
|5.1
|E. Odigie
|14
|24.4
|8.6
|7.2
|0.9
|0.40
|0.20
|2.3
|41.7
|25.0
|76.3
|1.9
|5.3
|S. Todorovic
|13
|20.7
|7.2
|2.8
|0.8
|0.50
|0.20
|0.3
|38.9
|35.3
|79.2
|0.4
|2.4
|J. Smith
|14
|23.7
|3.9
|1.6
|1.8
|0.10
|0.30
|0.9
|45.7
|42.1
|88.2
|0.2
|1.4
|K. Ambrose-Hylton
|14
|12.4
|3.0
|2.3
|0.4
|0.20
|0.60
|0.1
|66.7
|0.0
|75.0
|0.8
|1.5
|J. Koulibaly
|13
|8
|1.7
|0.9
|0.4
|0.20
|0.00
|0.6
|38.9
|50.0
|50.0
|0
|0.9
|E. Lanier
|13
|7.6
|1.7
|0.9
|0.5
|0.10
|0.10
|0.5
|47.1
|44.4
|50.0
|0.1
|0.8
|M. Njie
|12
|6.3
|1.4
|2.0
|0.3
|0.00
|0.50
|0.5
|46.7
|0.0
|37.5
|0.6
|1.4
|R. Wright
|10
|7.2
|1.3
|0.5
|0.3
|0.10
|0.10
|0.1
|27.8
|23.1
|0.0
|0
|0.5
|X. Foster
|6
|2.8
|0.7
|0.5
|0.0
|0.00
|0.20
|0.0
|40.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0
|0.5
|F. Agunanne
|10
|4.5
|0.6
|1.4
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|0.3
|42.9
|0.0
|0.0
|0.4
|1
|D. McBride
|1
|1
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0
|0
|T. Utter
|1
|1
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0
|0
|J. Young
|2
|1
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0
|0
|Total
|14
|0.0
|69.9
|40.1
|12.5
|5.60
|4.00
|12.4
|43.1
|32.8
|70.5
|9.4
|26.9
|Roster
|GP
|MPG
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|SPG
|BPG
|TOG
|FG%
|3PT%
|FT%
|ORPG
|DRPG
|M. Sasser
|15
|29.3
|15.9
|2.8
|2.7
|1.70
|0.10
|1.5
|40.9
|32.0
|82.5
|0.4
|2.4
|T. Mark
|15
|27
|10.1
|3.9
|1.8
|0.90
|0.20
|1.3
|42.4
|40.5
|77.8
|1.3
|2.6
|J. Roberts
|15
|25.2
|9.5
|7.1
|1.1
|0.70
|1.20
|0.9
|66.0
|0.0
|61.1
|2.8
|4.3
|J. Walker
|15
|24
|8.8
|5.9
|1.8
|0.90
|1.00
|1.1
|45.7
|36.4
|69.2
|2.2
|3.7
|J. Shead
|15
|31.4
|8.0
|3.2
|5.5
|2.00
|0.30
|1.9
|36.8
|29.6
|75.0
|0.5
|2.7
|J. Francis
|15
|13.3
|7.1
|4.9
|0.1
|0.50
|1.80
|0.5
|73.3
|0.0
|58.1
|2.2
|2.7
|E. Sharp
|11
|13.5
|6.5
|1.8
|0.5
|0.10
|0.00
|1.4
|47.9
|45.9
|100.0
|0.5
|1.4
|T. Arceneaux
|13
|16.6
|5.8
|3.9
|0.7
|0.90
|0.20
|0.8
|42.0
|30.0
|50.0
|1
|2.9
|R. Chaney
|14
|14.1
|3.4
|2.9
|0.4
|0.90
|0.50
|0.7
|58.3
|0.0
|42.9
|1.6
|1.3
|R. Walker Jr.
|10
|15.1
|2.9
|2.5
|0.4
|0.20
|0.00
|0.6
|35.7
|26.7
|71.4
|0.7
|1.8
|R. Elvin
|8
|3.1
|1.5
|0.4
|0.0
|0.30
|0.00
|0.0
|44.4
|40.0
|100.0
|0
|0.4
|D. Bowser
|1
|3
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0
|0
|Total
|15
|0.0
|75.0
|42.6
|14.6
|8.70
|5.20
|10.2
|47.1
|34.3
|71.1
|13.5
|26.4
-
FDU
STFR0
0142.5 O/U
-2.5
1:00pm
-
ME
LOW0
0139.5 O/U
-10.5
6:00pm
-
CCAR
APP0
0135 O/U
-5.5
6:30pm
-
MD
RUTG0
0130.5 O/U
-5.5
6:30pm BTN
-
QUEEN
BELLAR0
0139.5 O/U
PK
6:30pm
-
ALB
UMBC0
0143.5 O/U
-10
7:00pm
-
AMER
HC0
0127.5 O/U
+5.5
7:00pm
-
ARMY
L-MD0
0138.5 O/U
+1
7:00pm
-
BRY
UVM0
0150 O/U
-3
7:00pm ESPU
-
CHAR
FIU0
0134.5 O/U
+5.5
7:00pm ESP+
-
DREX
TOWS0
0125.5 O/U
-7.5
7:00pm CBSSN
-
HOFS
HAMP0
0151 O/U
+10.5
7:00pm
-
JVST
LIB0
0127.5 O/U
-15.5
7:00pm
-
JU
STET0
0125.5 O/U
+1
7:00pm
-
KENN
UNF0
0147 O/U
PK
7:00pm
-
LAF
BU0
0125.5 O/U
-6.5
7:00pm
-
LEH
BUCK0
0143 O/U
-7.5
7:00pm
-
LIU
CCSU0
0142.5 O/U
-8.5
7:00pm
-
MIL
CLST0
0138 O/U
-5
7:00pm
-
MRSH
GASO0
0139.5 O/U
+7.5
7:00pm
-
NAVY
COLG0
0141.5 O/U
-8.5
7:00pm
-
NE
W&M0
0132.5 O/U
+2
7:00pm
-
NEOM
WIU0
0146.5 O/U
-4
7:00pm
-
NH
BING0
0131.5 O/U
-2
7:00pm
-
ODU
TROY0
0130 O/U
-5
7:00pm
-
1PUR
24OSU0
0140 O/U
-1.5
7:00pm FS1
-
RMU
YSU0
0142 O/U
-7.5
7:00pm
-
SHU
MRMK0
0129.5 O/U
-3
7:00pm
-
SMU
2HOU0
0130 O/U
-20
7:00pm ESP2
-
SNIND
MORE0
0143.5 O/U
-2
7:00pm
-
STON
MONM0
0134.5 O/U
+2
7:00pm
-
TXST
JMAD0
0139 O/U
-12
7:00pm
-
TNST
SIUE0
0145.5 O/U
-6.5
7:00pm ESPW
-
UAB
FAU0
0146.5 O/U
-2
7:00pm ESP+
-
WAG
STONEH0
0132.5 O/U
-1.5
7:00pm
-
GB
PFW0
0136.5 O/U
-17.5
7:00pm
-
GAST
ULM0
0129 O/U
+4.5
7:30pm
-
GRCN
SHOU0
0127 O/U
-3
7:30pm
-
SEA
UTRGV0
0158.5 O/U
+6
7:30pm
-
ARST
USA0
0127.5 O/U
-7
8:00pm
-
DU
STTHMN0
0145 O/U
-6.5
8:00pm
-
EKY
CARK0
0160 O/U
+3.5
8:00pm
-
FGCU
PEAY0
0134.5 O/U
+5.5
8:00pm
-
LAM
UNO0
0147 O/U
-7
8:00pm
-
LT
RICE0
0153.5 O/U
-2.5
8:00pm ESP+
-
MONT
NAU0
0137.5 O/U
+2.5
8:00pm
-
MTST
NCO0
0147 O/U
+2.5
8:00pm
-
MTSU
UTSA0
0142 O/U
+10
8:00pm ESP+
-
NALAB
LIP0
0148 O/U
-7
8:00pm
-
SDAK
UND0
0138.5 O/U
+3
8:00pm
-
SDST
NDST0
0141.5 O/U
+2
8:00pm
-
SUU
TRLST0
0146.5 O/U
PK
8:00pm
-
USM
UL0
0146.5 O/U
-3
8:00pm ESP+
-
UTVA
UTA0
0134 O/U
+6.5
8:00pm
-
WSU
ASU0
0130.5 O/U
-4
8:00pm PACN
-
EIU
TNTC0
0135.5 O/U
-4.5
8:30pm
-
HOUC
SELA0
0161.5 O/U
-9.5
8:30pm
-
NWST
MCNS0
0138.5 O/U
+4
8:30pm
-
CINCY
WICH0
0134 O/U
+2
9:00pm ESPU
-
15IND
IOWA0
0152.5 O/U
-1.5
9:00pm FS1
-
NICH
TXAMC0
0151 O/U
+4
9:00pm
-
NTEX
WKY0
0121.5 O/U
+4
9:00pm CBSSN
-
ORE
COLO0
0142.5 O/U
-2.5
9:00pm ESP2
-
PRST
EWU0
0152.5 O/U
-6.5
9:00pm
-
SAC
IDHO0
0131 O/U
+3.5
9:00pm
-
SEMO
UTM0
0155 O/U
-2.5
9:00pm
-
UCI
UCD0
0146 O/U
+2
9:00pm
-
USC
10UCLA0
0137.5 O/U
-11
9:30pm ESPN
-
CP
CSUB0
0120 O/U
-2
10:00pm
-
CSUF
UCRV0
0129 O/U
-4
10:00pm
-
HAW
UCSD0
0127 O/U
+6.5
10:00pm
-
LBSU
CSN0
0144.5 O/U
+6
10:00pm
-
ORST
UTAH0
0130 O/U
-13.5
10:00pm PACN
-
SACL
PEP0
0154 O/U
-1
10:00pm
-
UOP
USD0
0150.5 O/U
-6
10:00pm
-
UTU
CABP0
0137 O/U
-6.5
10:00pm
-
BYU
LMU0
0144.5 O/U
-1
11:00pm ESPU
-
9GONZ
SF0
0156 O/U
+9.5
11:00pm ESP2
-
WASH
5ARIZ0
0154.5 O/U
-18.5
11:00pm FS1