Red-hot Rutgers aims to slow down Iowa
Rutgers will put its airtight defense to the test against a high-scoring visitor when it faces pesky Iowa on Sunday afternoon in Piscataway, N.J.
Rutgers (11-4, 3-1 Big Ten), on a five-game winning streak, allows 54.9 points per game, which ranks fourth in Division I. Iowa (9-6, 1-3) leads the Big Ten with 81.7 points per game.
The Scarlet Knights followed up Monday's 65-64 road upset of No. 1 Purdue with a 64-50 win over visiting Maryland on Thursday. Maryland never led after 4-2, with Rutgers responding with a 13-0 run and never looking back.
Three Rutgers players rank in the top four in the Big Ten in steals per game: Cam Spencer (2.6), Caleb McConnell (2.2) and Paul Mulcahy (2.0). This season Mulcahy has grown as an offensive threat, too.
After scoring a team-high 16 points in the Purdue victory, Mulcahy went 6-for-6 for 15 points against Maryland. He averages 8.6 points and a team-best 4.3 assists per game.
"We're kind of an equal opportunity offense," Rutgers coach Steve Pikiell said. "Paul, it was his day today. Cam's had days. Obviously, (freshman Derek Simpson) has had days. He took advantage of what he had, he used the size, he got in the lane. Paul does a lot of things for us. You know, he rebounds, he's vocal, he does a lot of winning things."
Iowa stormed back from an early 28-7 deficit to stun No. 15 Indiana 91-89 Thursday for its first Big Ten win. Kris Murray dropped 30 points and Iowa's last nine points of the tense ending came on free throws.
The win snapped a three-game slide for Iowa, which is led by Murray (21.3 points, 9.8 rebounds) and Filip Rebraca (14.4 points, 8.5 rebounds).
"Every game that you watch in our league is like this," coach Fran McCaffery said. "It's just the way it is. You gotta figure out a way to win some of them, and ... it's going to come down to a lot of times your veteran guys and the decisions they make and how they help the young guys along."
Third-leading scorer Patrick McCaffery took a leave of absence earlier this week to address anxiety.
Rutgers defeated Iowa 48-46 in last year's lone regular-season matchup in New Jersey. Iowa later got its revenge by knocking Rutgers out of the Big Ten tournament with an 84-74 win.
--Field Level Media
Copyright 2023 STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.
2nd Half
|Time
|Team
|Play
|Score
|18:23
|Clifford Omoruyi defensive rebound
|18:25
|Ahron Ulis misses three point jump shot
|18:30
|Kris Murray defensive rebound
|18:32
|Tony Perkins blocks Mawot Mag's two point layup
|18:33
|Mawot Mag offensive rebound
|18:35
|Mawot Mag misses two point layup
|18:55
|+3
|Kris Murray makes three point jump shot (Tony Perkins assists)
|45-32
|19:09
|+2
|Mawot Mag makes two point layup
|42-32
|19:11
|Mawot Mag offensive rebound
|19:13
|Cam Spencer misses two point jump shot
|19:22
|Clifford Omoruyi defensive rebound
|19:24
|Tony Perkins misses two point layup
|19:26
|Tony Perkins offensive rebound
|19:28
|Tony Perkins misses two point layup
|19:34
|Tony Perkins offensive rebound
|19:36
|Kris Murray misses three point jump shot
|19:43
|Tony Perkins offensive rebound
|19:45
|Connor McCaffery misses three point jump shot
1st Half
|Time
|Team
|Play
|Score
|0:00
|End of period
|0:00
|Caleb McConnell defensive rebound
|0:01
|Tony Perkins misses three point jump shot
|0:30
|Filip Rebraca defensive rebound
|0:32
|Derek Simpson misses two point layup
|0:38
|Ahron Ulis turnover (bad pass) (Caleb McConnell steals)
|0:44
|Ahron Ulis defensive rebound
|0:46
|Clifford Omoruyi misses two point layup
|0:46
|Clifford Omoruyi offensive rebound
|0:48
|Paul Mulcahy misses two point layup
|1:02
|+3
|Payton Sandfort makes three point jump shot (Carter Kingsbury assists)
|42-30
|1:25
|Scarlet Knights turnover (shot clock violation)
|1:32
|Caleb McConnell offensive rebound
|1:34
|Derek Simpson misses three point jump shot
|1:54
|Caleb McConnell defensive rebound
|1:56
|Filip Rebraca misses two point jump shot
|2:19
|Filip Rebraca defensive rebound
|2:21
|Mawot Mag misses two point layup
|2:27
|Paul Mulcahy defensive rebound
|2:29
|Ahron Ulis misses two point layup
|2:34
|Ahron Ulis defensive rebound
|2:36
|Clifford Omoruyi misses two point alley-oop dunk
|2:51
|+1
|Payton Sandfort makes regular free throw 3 of 3
|39-30
|2:51
|+1
|Payton Sandfort makes regular free throw 2 of 3
|38-30
|2:51
|+1
|Payton Sandfort makes regular free throw 1 of 3
|37-30
|2:51
|Antwone Woolfolk shooting foul (Payton Sandfort draws the foul)
|3:01
|Payton Sandfort defensive rebound
|3:01
|Antwone Woolfolk misses regular free throw 1 of 1
|3:01
|Connor McCaffery personal foul (Antwone Woolfolk draws the foul)
|3:28
|+2
|Filip Rebraca makes two point jump shot
|36-30
|3:35
|Cam Spencer personal foul
|3:55
|+1
|Mawot Mag makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|34-30
|3:55
|Mawot Mag misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|3:55
|TV timeout
|3:55
|Kris Murray shooting foul (Mawot Mag draws the foul)
|4:03
|Mawot Mag defensive rebound
|4:05
|Filip Rebraca misses two point layup
|4:15
|+2
|Caleb McConnell makes two point layup
|34-29
|4:26
|+2
|Kris Murray makes two point layup
|34-27
|4:39
|Filip Rebraca defensive rebound
|4:41
|Paul Mulcahy misses three point jump shot
|5:02
|Clifford Omoruyi defensive rebound
|5:04
|Ahron Ulis misses two point layup
|5:21
|+1
|Clifford Omoruyi makes regular free throw 1 of 1
|32-27
|5:21
|Kris Murray shooting foul (Clifford Omoruyi draws the foul)
|5:21
|+2
|Clifford Omoruyi makes two point layup
|32-26
|5:21
|Clifford Omoruyi offensive rebound
|5:23
|Filip Rebraca blocks Paul Mulcahy's two point layup
|5:27
|Paul Mulcahy defensive rebound
|5:29
|Clifford Omoruyi blocks Filip Rebraca's two point layup
|5:38
|Clifford Omoruyi turnover (bad pass) (Tony Perkins steals)
|5:58
|+2
|Filip Rebraca makes two point layup
|32-24
|5:58
|Filip Rebraca offensive rebound
|6:00
|Mawot Mag blocks Tony Perkins's two point layup
|6:04
|Tony Perkins defensive rebound
|6:06
|Mawot Mag misses three point jump shot
|6:14
|Josh Dix personal foul
|6:19
|Ahron Ulis turnover (bad pass) (Mawot Mag steals)
|6:29
|+2
|Derek Simpson makes two point jump shot
|30-24
|6:54
|Scarlet Knights defensive rebound
|6:56
|Tony Perkins misses three point jump shot
|7:22
|Hawkeyes defensive rebound
|7:24
|Aundre Hyatt misses three point jump shot
|7:29
|Tony Perkins turnover (lost ball) (Cam Spencer steals)
|7:45
|TV timeout
|7:45
|Hawkeyes defensive rebound
|7:45
|Cam Spencer misses three point jump shot
|7:53
|Dasonte Bowen turnover (lost ball) (Derek Simpson steals)
|8:08
|+1
|Mawot Mag makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|30-22
|8:08
|+1
|Mawot Mag makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|30-21
|8:08
|Payton Sandfort shooting foul (Mawot Mag draws the foul)
|8:24
|Aundre Hyatt defensive rebound
|8:26
|Kris Murray misses three point jump shot
|8:43
|+3
|Cam Spencer makes three point jump shot
|30-20
|9:11
|+2
|Kris Murray makes two point layup (Payton Sandfort assists)
|30-17
|9:13
|Payton Sandfort defensive rebound
|9:15
|Filip Rebraca blocks Derek Simpson's two point layup
|9:23
|Derek Simpson defensive rebound
|9:25
|Payton Sandfort misses three point jump shot
|9:42
|+2
|Aundre Hyatt makes two point jump shot
|28-17
|10:02
|+2
|Dasonte Bowen makes two point layup
|28-15
|10:19
|Aundre Hyatt turnover (bad pass)
|10:35
|+2
|Payton Sandfort makes two point layup (Filip Rebraca assists)
|26-15
|10:48
|Derek Simpson personal foul
|10:55
|+2
|Clifford Omoruyi makes two point layup
|24-15
|11:11
|+2
|Kris Murray makes two point layup
|24-13
|11:21
|+1
|Derek Simpson makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|22-13
|11:21
|+1
|Derek Simpson makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|22-12
|11:21
|Dasonte Bowen shooting foul (Derek Simpson draws the foul)
|11:24
|Dasonte Bowen turnover (lost ball) (Derek Simpson steals)
|11:28
|Payton Sandfort defensive rebound
|11:30
|Aundre Hyatt misses two point jump shot
|11:53
|+1
|Filip Rebraca makes regular free throw 1 of 1
|22-11
|11:53
|TV timeout
|11:53
|Dean Reiber shooting foul (Filip Rebraca draws the foul)
|11:53
|+2
|Filip Rebraca makes two point layup
|21-11
|12:00
|Filip Rebraca defensive rebound
|12:02
|Derek Simpson misses three point jump shot
|12:08
|Aundre Hyatt defensive rebound
|12:10
|Kris Murray misses three point jump shot
|12:25
|Payton Sandfort defensive rebound
|12:25
|Caleb McConnell misses regular free throw 1 of 1
|12:25
|TV timeout
|12:25
|Connor McCaffery shooting foul (Caleb McConnell draws the foul)
|12:25
|+2
|Caleb McConnell makes two point layup (Cam Spencer assists)
|19-11
|12:30
|Mawot Mag offensive rebound
|12:32
|Paul Mulcahy misses three point jump shot
|12:57
|+3
|Tony Perkins makes three point jump shot
|19-9
|13:23
|+2
|Clifford Omoruyi makes two point layup
|16-9
|13:28
|Clifford Omoruyi offensive rebound
|13:30
|Paul Mulcahy misses two point layup
|13:48
|+2
|Filip Rebraca makes two point layup (Connor McCaffery assists)
|16-7
|13:58
|Kris Murray defensive rebound
|14:00
|Mawot Mag misses two point jump shot
|14:20
|+3
|Ahron Ulis makes three point jump shot (Connor McCaffery assists)
|14-7
|14:48
|+2
|Mawot Mag makes two point jump shot (Caleb McConnell assists)
|11-7
|15:08
|+3
|Kris Murray makes three point jump shot (Connor McCaffery assists)
|11-5
|15:35
|+2
|Cam Spencer makes two point layup (Caleb McConnell assists)
|8-5
|15:40
|Ahron Ulis turnover (bad pass) (Caleb McConnell steals)
|15:55
|+3
|Cam Spencer makes three point jump shot (Mawot Mag assists)
|8-3
|16:16
|+2
|Tony Perkins makes two point jump shot (Ahron Ulis assists)
|8-0
|16:35
|Scarlet Knights 30 second timeout
|16:35
|Cam Spencer personal foul
|16:38
|Mawot Mag turnover (bad pass) (Tony Perkins steals)
|16:45
|Cam Spencer defensive rebound
|16:47
|Tony Perkins misses three point jump shot
|16:49
|Kris Murray offensive rebound
|16:51
|Connor McCaffery misses three point jump shot
|16:52
|Kris Murray offensive rebound
|16:54
|Ahron Ulis misses two point layup
|17:00
|Clifford Omoruyi turnover (bad pass) (Ahron Ulis steals)
|17:25
|+2
|Filip Rebraca makes two point layup (Tony Perkins assists)
|6-0
|17:41
|Cam Spencer turnover (traveling)
|18:11
|+3
|Connor McCaffery makes three point jump shot (Ahron Ulis assists)
|4-0
|18:19
|Kris Murray defensive rebound
|18:21
|Mawot Mag misses two point layup
|18:34
|+1
|Filip Rebraca makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|1-0
|18:34
|Filip Rebraca misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|18:34
|Clifford Omoruyi shooting foul (Filip Rebraca draws the foul)
|18:43
|Filip Rebraca offensive rebound
|18:45
|Tony Perkins misses three point jump shot
|19:08
|Tony Perkins defensive rebound
|19:10
|Cam Spencer misses two point layup
|19:24
|Filip Rebraca turnover (lost ball)
|19:39
|Filip Rebraca defensive rebound
|19:41
|Clifford Omoruyi misses two point layup
|20:00
|Kris Murray vs. Clifford Omoruyi (Scarlet Knights gains possession)
|Min. Per Game
|Pts. Per Game
|Ast. Per Game
|Reb. Per Game
|Field Goal %
|Three Point %
|Free Throw %
|Clifford Omoruyi defensive rebound
|18:23
|Ahron Ulis misses three point jump shot
|18:25
|Kris Murray defensive rebound
|18:30
|Tony Perkins blocks Mawot Mag's two point layup
|18:32
|Mawot Mag offensive rebound
|18:33
|Mawot Mag misses two point layup
|18:35
|+ 3
|Kris Murray makes three point jump shot (Tony Perkins assists)
|18:55
|+ 2
|Mawot Mag makes two point layup
|19:09
|Mawot Mag offensive rebound
|19:11
|Cam Spencer misses two point jump shot
|19:13
|Clifford Omoruyi defensive rebound
|19:22
|Team Stats
|Points
|45
|32
|Field Goals
|17-37 (45.9%)
|12-35 (34.3%)
|3-Pointers
|6-17 (35.3%)
|2-9 (22.2%)
|Free Throws
|5-6 (83.3%)
|6-9 (66.7%)
|Total Rebounds
|25
|20
|Offensive
|7
|7
|Defensive
|16
|12
|Team
|2
|1
|Assists
|10
|4
|Steals
|3
|6
|Blocks
|3
|2
|Turnovers
|7
|5
|Fouls
|7
|6
|Technicals
|0
|0
|Top Scorers
|K. Murray F
|12 PTS
|5 REB
|0 AST
|C. Spencer G
|8 PTS
|1 REB
|1 AST
|
|45.9
|FG%
|34.3
|
|
|35.3
|3PT FG%
|22.2
|
|
|83.3
|FT%
|66.7
|
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|F. Rebraca
|12
|7
|1
|5/8
|0/0
|2/3
|0
|-
|0
|2
|1
|2
|5
|K. Murray
|12
|5
|0
|5/8
|2/5
|0/0
|2
|-
|0
|0
|0
|2
|3
|T. Perkins
|5
|5
|2
|2/9
|1/5
|0/0
|0
|-
|2
|1
|1
|3
|2
|C. McCaffery
|3
|0
|3
|1/3
|1/3
|0/0
|2
|-
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|A. Ulis
|3
|2
|2
|1/5
|1/2
|0/0
|0
|-
|1
|0
|3
|0
|2
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|F. Rebraca
|12
|7
|1
|5/8
|0/0
|2/3
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|2
|5
|K. Murray
|12
|5
|0
|5/8
|2/5
|0/0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|3
|T. Perkins
|5
|5
|2
|2/9
|1/5
|0/0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|1
|3
|2
|C. McCaffery
|3
|0
|3
|1/3
|1/3
|0/0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|A. Ulis
|3
|2
|2
|1/5
|1/2
|0/0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|3
|0
|2
|Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|P. Sandfort
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|D. Bowen
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|C. Kingsbury
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Dix
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|L. Laketa
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|R. Mulvey
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|A. Nimmers
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|D. Eldridge
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|P. McCaffery
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Ogundele
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|45
|23
|10
|17/37
|6/17
|5/6
|7
|0
|3
|3
|7
|7
|16
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|C. Spencer
|8
|1
|1
|3/6
|2/3
|0/0
|2
|-
|1
|0
|1
|0
|1
|M. Mag
|7
|4
|1
|2/8
|0/1
|3/4
|0
|-
|1
|1
|1
|3
|1
|C. Omoruyi
|7
|6
|0
|3/6
|0/0
|1/1
|1
|-
|0
|1
|2
|3
|3
|C. McConnell
|4
|3
|2
|2/2
|0/0
|0/1
|0
|-
|2
|0
|0
|1
|2
|P. Mulcahy
|0
|2
|0
|0/5
|0/2
|0/0
|0
|-
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|C. Spencer
|8
|1
|1
|3/6
|2/3
|0/0
|2
|0
|1
|0
|1
|0
|1
|M. Mag
|7
|4
|1
|2/8
|0/1
|3/4
|0
|0
|1
|1
|1
|3
|1
|C. Omoruyi
|7
|6
|0
|3/6
|0/0
|1/1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|2
|3
|3
|C. McConnell
|4
|3
|2
|2/2
|0/0
|0/1
|0
|0
|2
|0
|0
|1
|2
|P. Mulcahy
|0
|2
|0
|0/5
|0/2
|0/0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|D. Simpson
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|A. Hyatt
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|A. Woolfolk
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|D. Reiber
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|A. Terry
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Miller
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|L. Stephens
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|A. Fulin
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|A. Chol
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|O. Palmquist
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|32
|19
|4
|12/35
|2/9
|6/9
|6
|0
|6
|2
|5
|7
|12
-
IOWA
RUTG45
32
2nd 18:01 BTN
-
NW
15IND45
34
2nd 17:07 FS1
-
UVM
NH32
42
2nd 17:51
-
BUCK
LAF0
0
1st 19:39
-
LIB
EKY0
2
1st 19:44
-
L-MD
HC0
0
1st 19:58
-
OAK
WRST3
3
1st 18:50
-
24OSU
MD3
2
1st 17:29 ESPN
-
UMBC
BRY0
0
1st 19:12
-
WICH
USF0
2
1st 19:03 ESP+
-
BU
AMER0
0126 O/U
-4
2:00pm
-
CAN
SPU0
0130 O/U
-2.5
2:00pm
-
DET
NKY0
0134 O/U
-5
2:00pm
-
IONA
QUIN0
0146.5 O/U
+6.5
2:00pm
-
LEH
NAVY0
0139.5 O/U
-9.5
2:00pm
-
MTSM
MRST0
0124.5 O/U
+1
2:00pm
-
NIAG
MAN0
0127.5 O/U
+3
2:00pm
-
NJIT
ME0
0133.5 O/U
-6.5
2:00pm
-
RIDE
SIEN0
0135.5 O/U
-4.5
2:00pm
-
SMU
UCF0
0129.5 O/U
-8.5
2:00pm ESPU
-
2HOU
CINCY0
0135.5 O/U
+9
3:00pm ESPN
-
LOW
ALB0
0139.5 O/U
+9.5
3:00pm
-
WASH
ASU0
0136.5 O/U
-9
5:00pm ESPN
-
1PUR
PSU0
0135.5 O/U
+5.5
6:00pm BTN