WICHST
SFLA

1st Half
WICH
Shockers
2
USF
Bulls
2

Time Team Play Score
18:12 +2 Kenny Pohto makes two point layup 2-2
18:34   Kenny Pohto defensive rebound  
18:34   Selton Miguel misses regular free throw 2 of 2  
18:34   Selton Miguel misses regular free throw 1 of 2  
18:34   James Rojas shooting foul (Selton Miguel draws the foul)  
18:45   Keyshawn Bryant defensive rebound  
18:47   Kenny Pohto misses two point hook shot  
19:03   Russel Tchewa personal foul  
19:04   Shockers defensive rebound  
19:06   Selton Miguel misses three point jump shot  
19:11   Selton Miguel defensive rebound  
19:13   Jaron Pierre Jr. misses three point jump shot  
19:18   Jump ball. Kenny Pohto vs. Russel Tchewa (Shockers gains possession)  
19:37 +2 Russel Tchewa makes two point layup 0-2
19:38   Russel Tchewa offensive rebound  
19:40   Keyshawn Bryant misses two point layup  
20:00   Kenny Pohto vs. Russel Tchewa (Bulls gains possession)  
Key Players
Min. Per Game
Pts. Per Game
Ast. Per Game
Reb. Per Game
Field Goal %
Three Point %
Free Throw %
Team Stats
Points 2 2
Field Goals 1-3 (33.3%) 1-3 (33.3%)
3-Pointers 0-1 (0.0%) 0-1 (0.0%)
Free Throws 0-0 (0.0%) 0-2 (0.0%)
Total Rebounds 2 3
Offensive 0 1
Defensive 1 2
Team 1 0
Assists 0 0
Steals 0 0
Blocks 0 0
Turnovers 0 0
Fouls 1 1
Technicals 0 0
11
K. Pohto F
2 PTS, 1 REB
54
R. Tchewa C
2 PTS, 1 REB
Yuengling Center Tampa, FL
Team Stats
Wichita State 7-8 64.5 PPG 38.3 RPG 9.9 APG
South Florida 7-8 70.5 PPG 40.3 RPG 13.3 APG
Key Players
00
. Pohto F 6.3 PPG 4.8 RPG 1.2 APG 42.9 FG%
00
. Tchewa C 10.6 PPG 7.7 RPG 0.9 APG 59.6 FG%
Top Scorers
11
K. Pohto F 2 PTS 1 REB 0 AST
54
R. Tchewa C 2 PTS 1 REB 0 AST
33.3 FG% 33.3
0.0 3PT FG% 0.0
0 FT% 0.0
Wichita State
K. Pohto 2 1 0 1/2 0/0 0/0 0 0 0 0 0 0 1
J. Rojas 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 1 0 0 0 0 0 0
J. Pierre Jr. 0 0 0 0/1 0/1 0/0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
I. Abidde - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Ricks - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Flanagan - - - - - - - - - - - - -
H. Thengvall - - - - - - - - - - - - -
T. McBride - - - - - - - - - - - - -
G. Okafor - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Walton - - - - - - - - - - - - -
C. Rogers - - - - - - - - - - - - -
I. Poor Bear-Chandler - - - - - - - - - - - - -
X. Bell - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Q. Ballard - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 2 1 0 1/3 0/1 0/0 1 0 0 0 0 0 1
South Florida
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
R. Tchewa 2 1 0 1/1 0/0 0/0 1 0 0 0 0 1 0
K. Bryant 0 1 0 0/1 0/0 0/0 0 0 0 0 0 0 1
S. Miguel 0 1 0 0/1 0/1 0/2 0 0 0 0 0 0 1
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
T. Moss - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Patrick - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Muordar - - - - - - - - - - - - -
R. Conwell - - - - - - - - - - - - -
K. Louissaint - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Calleja - - - - - - - - - - - - -
S. Smith Jr. - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Chaplin - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Boggs - - - - - - - - - - - - -
C. Walker Jr. - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 2 3 0 1/3 0/1 0/2 1 0 0 0 0 1 2
