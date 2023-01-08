WICHST
SFLA
Preview not available
Preview not available
|Time
|Team
|Play
|Score
|18:12
|+2
|Kenny Pohto makes two point layup
|2-2
|18:34
|Kenny Pohto defensive rebound
|18:34
|Selton Miguel misses regular free throw 2 of 2
|18:34
|Selton Miguel misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|18:34
|James Rojas shooting foul (Selton Miguel draws the foul)
|18:45
|Keyshawn Bryant defensive rebound
|18:47
|Kenny Pohto misses two point hook shot
|19:03
|Russel Tchewa personal foul
|19:04
|Shockers defensive rebound
|19:06
|Selton Miguel misses three point jump shot
|19:11
|Selton Miguel defensive rebound
|19:13
|Jaron Pierre Jr. misses three point jump shot
|19:18
|Jump ball. Kenny Pohto vs. Russel Tchewa (Shockers gains possession)
|19:37
|+2
|Russel Tchewa makes two point layup
|0-2
|19:38
|Russel Tchewa offensive rebound
|19:40
|Keyshawn Bryant misses two point layup
|20:00
|Kenny Pohto vs. Russel Tchewa (Bulls gains possession)
Key Players
|Min. Per Game
|Pts. Per Game
|Ast. Per Game
|Reb. Per Game
|Field Goal %
|Three Point %
|Free Throw %
|+ 2
|Kenny Pohto makes two point layup
|18:12
|Kenny Pohto defensive rebound
|18:34
|Selton Miguel misses regular free throw 2 of 2
|18:34
|Selton Miguel misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|18:34
|James Rojas shooting foul (Selton Miguel draws the foul)
|18:34
|Keyshawn Bryant defensive rebound
|18:45
|Kenny Pohto misses two point hook shot
|18:47
|Russel Tchewa personal foul
|19:03
|Shockers defensive rebound
|19:04
|Selton Miguel misses three point jump shot
|19:06
|Selton Miguel defensive rebound
|19:11
|Team Stats
|Points
|2
|2
|Field Goals
|1-3 (33.3%)
|1-3 (33.3%)
|3-Pointers
|0-1 (0.0%)
|0-1 (0.0%)
|Free Throws
|0-0 (0.0%)
|0-2 (0.0%)
|Total Rebounds
|2
|3
|Offensive
|0
|1
|Defensive
|1
|2
|Team
|1
|0
|Assists
|0
|0
|Steals
|0
|0
|Blocks
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|0
|0
|Fouls
|1
|1
|Technicals
|0
|0
Video Carousel
|Team Stats
|Wichita State 7-8
|64.5 PPG
|38.3 RPG
|9.9 APG
|South Florida 7-8
|70.5 PPG
|40.3 RPG
|13.3 APG
|
|33.3
|FG%
|33.3
|
|
|0.0
|3PT FG%
|0.0
|
|
|0
|FT%
|0.0
|
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|K. Pohto
|2
|1
|0
|1/2
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|-
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|J. Rojas
|0
|0
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|1
|-
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|J. Pierre Jr.
|0
|0
|0
|0/1
|0/1
|0/0
|0
|-
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|K. Pohto
|2
|1
|0
|1/2
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|J. Rojas
|0
|0
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|J. Pierre Jr.
|0
|0
|0
|0/1
|0/1
|0/0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|I. Abidde
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Ricks
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|M. Flanagan
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|H. Thengvall
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|T. McBride
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|G. Okafor
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Walton
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|C. Rogers
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|I. Poor Bear-Chandler
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|X. Bell
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Q. Ballard
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|2
|1
|0
|1/3
|0/1
|0/0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|T. Moss
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|D. Patrick
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|D. Muordar
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|R. Conwell
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|K. Louissaint
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|M. Calleja
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|S. Smith Jr.
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Chaplin
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Boggs
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|C. Walker Jr.
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|2
|3
|0
|1/3
|0/1
|0/2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
-
IOWA
RUTG49
34
2nd 17:11 BTN
-
NW
15IND47
36
2nd 16:30 FS1
-
UVM
NH35
45
2nd 15:14
-
BUCK
LAF5
4
1st 17:37
-
LIB
EKY7
4
1st 16:24
-
L-MD
HC4
2
1st 17:31
-
OAK
WRST7
7
1st 16:24
-
24OSU
MD6
8
1st 16:07 ESPN
-
UMBC
BRY0
0
1st 19:12
-
WICH
USF2
2
1st 17:58 ESP+
-
BU
AMER0
0126 O/U
-4
2:00pm
-
CAN
SPU0
0130 O/U
-2.5
2:00pm
-
DET
NKY0
0134 O/U
-5
2:00pm
-
IONA
QUIN0
0146.5 O/U
+6.5
2:00pm
-
LEH
NAVY0
0139.5 O/U
-9.5
2:00pm
-
MTSM
MRST0
0124.5 O/U
+1
2:00pm
-
NIAG
MAN0
0127.5 O/U
+3
2:00pm
-
NJIT
ME0
0133.5 O/U
-6.5
2:00pm
-
RIDE
SIEN0
0135.5 O/U
-4.5
2:00pm
-
SMU
UCF0
0129.5 O/U
-8.5
2:00pm ESPU
-
2HOU
CINCY0
0135.5 O/U
+9
3:00pm ESPN
-
LOW
ALB0
0139.5 O/U
+9.5
3:00pm
-
WASH
ASU0
0136.5 O/U
-9
5:00pm ESPN
-
1PUR
PSU0
0135.5 O/U
+5.5
6:00pm BTN