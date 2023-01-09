Notre Dame, Georgia Tech seek improvement in ACC play
Georgia Tech and Notre Dame will be trying to reverse their ACC fortunes when they meet on Tuesday night in South Bend, Ind.
Notre Dame (8-8, 0-5 ACC) has lost three straight and haven't made a mark in conference play. The Fighting Irish started the season with a 7-2 record and have since struggled offensively, only surpassing 70 points once in the past seven games.
Georgia Tech (8-7, 1-4) has had slightly better results in the ACC, including a 76-70 win against then-No. 12 Miami on Wednesday.
The Yellow Jackets followed that up with a 75-64 loss to Florida State on Saturday.
"Loved our start, loved our finish, just in between there didn't get it done," Georgia Tech coach Josh Pastner said. "We got some great looks in transition, and then just missed some shots around the hoop ... life in the ACC we've got a quick turnaround on Tuesday."
Miles Kelly is leading Georgia Tech in scoring this season, averaging 14.6 points per game. Dallan Coleman (9.8 points per game), Jalon Moore (9.3) and Lance Terry have (8.9) are all flirting with double-digit averages for the Yellow Jackets.
Nate Laszewski is leading Notre Dame with 13.6 points and 7.7 rebounds per game. J.J. Starling is averaging 12.4 points, while Cormac Ryan is averaging 11.9 and Dane Goodwin is averaging 11.6. Trey Wertz is right below double figures with 9.9 points per game.
It's a senior-heavy group for Notre Dame, which coach Mike Brey said on his weekly radio show will get through adversity well.
"They went through COVID together and got another year, that was a crisis every day," Brey said. "But just being locked in this place and traveling around and playing in empty arenas, having Christmas at my house, which we've kept with by the way, there is something there about the bonds for this team."
Notre Dame is a perfect 8-0 at home against Georgia Tech since it joined the ACC. Notre Dame leads the all-time series 14-12.
--Field Level Media
|Min. Per Game
|Pts. Per Game
|Ast. Per Game
|Reb. Per Game
|Field Goal %
|Three Point %
|Free Throw %
|Team Stats
|Georgia Tech 8-7
|71.1 PPG
|39.8 RPG
|13.1 APG
|Notre Dame 8-8
|69.3 PPG
|33.3 RPG
|11.9 APG
|
|0
|FG%
|0
|
|
|0
|3PT FG%
|0
|
|
|0
|FT%
|0
|
|Roster
|GP
|MPG
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|SPG
|BPG
|TOG
|FG%
|3PT%
|FT%
|ORPG
|DRPG
|M. Kelly
|15
|30
|14.6
|3.3
|1.1
|0.80
|0.10
|1.7
|42.2
|40.2
|88.2
|0.3
|3
|D. Coleman
|15
|29
|9.8
|3.0
|1.0
|0.60
|0.20
|1.4
|41.2
|33.3
|68.2
|0.6
|2.4
|J. Moore
|15
|23.9
|9.3
|5.7
|0.8
|1.00
|1.10
|1.5
|47.6
|6.7
|75.0
|2.1
|3.6
|L. Terry
|15
|25.7
|8.9
|2.7
|0.9
|0.70
|0.20
|0.6
|45.3
|40.0
|85.0
|0.3
|2.3
|J. Franklin
|14
|21.7
|7.6
|5.6
|1.6
|1.00
|1.60
|0.9
|54.7
|0.0
|75.8
|2.4
|3.2
|D. Smith
|15
|22.7
|7.2
|5.2
|3.4
|1.10
|0.50
|1.3
|39.5
|12.5
|54.5
|1.2
|4
|K. Sturdivant
|15
|17.4
|5.8
|1.7
|2.5
|0.60
|0.10
|1.7
|36.0
|31.4
|52.2
|0.1
|1.7
|R. Howard
|14
|18.3
|5.4
|4.7
|1.4
|0.40
|0.40
|1.6
|63.0
|0.0
|70.0
|1.9
|2.9
|T. Maxwell
|11
|11.9
|3.2
|1.0
|0.9
|0.40
|0.10
|0.2
|23.5
|26.1
|83.3
|0.2
|0.8
|C. Martynov
|4
|3.5
|1.3
|1.5
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|1.0
|40.0
|0.0
|50.0
|0.5
|1
|F. Bagatskis
|4
|3
|0.8
|0.0
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|0.0
|50.0
|50.0
|0.0
|0
|0
|C. Boyd
|4
|1.3
|0.8
|0.0
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|0.3
|33.3
|50.0
|0.0
|0
|0
|J. Meka
|5
|6.6
|0.8
|1.6
|0.0
|0.20
|0.60
|0.0
|33.3
|0.0
|0.0
|0.6
|1
|B. Daniels
|4
|1.3
|0.0
|0.5
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.3
|0.3
|J. Hill
|4
|1
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|0.3
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0
|0
|Total
|15
|0.0
|71.1
|39.8
|13.1
|6.50
|4.30
|11.5
|43.2
|33.3
|71.8
|10.8
|25.7
|Roster
|GP
|MPG
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|SPG
|BPG
|TOG
|FG%
|3PT%
|FT%
|ORPG
|DRPG
|N. Laszewski
|16
|34.9
|13.6
|7.7
|1.5
|0.30
|0.60
|1.3
|53.2
|38.1
|86.8
|0.9
|6.8
|J. Starling
|16
|31.5
|12.4
|3.1
|1.3
|0.90
|0.40
|1.5
|42.8
|33.9
|61.5
|0.6
|2.5
|C. Ryan
|16
|33.8
|11.9
|4.6
|2.1
|0.90
|0.40
|1.5
|42.9
|39.0
|86.5
|0.8
|3.8
|D. Goodwin
|16
|35.6
|11.6
|4.5
|1.9
|0.60
|0.30
|0.9
|45.3
|45.1
|86.4
|0.8
|3.7
|T. Wertz
|16
|33.1
|9.9
|2.6
|3.4
|1.00
|0.10
|1.8
|41.8
|35.4
|78.3
|0.2
|2.4
|M. Hammond
|9
|20.3
|6.9
|2.0
|1.7
|0.40
|0.30
|1.2
|41.8
|42.9
|50.0
|0.3
|1.7
|V. Lubin
|15
|16.9
|5.7
|4.5
|0.6
|0.40
|0.90
|0.9
|56.7
|12.5
|64.3
|1.7
|2.8
|M. Zona
|8
|3
|0.8
|0.4
|0.1
|0.00
|0.10
|0.3
|60.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.1
|0.3
|D. Campbell
|7
|2.7
|0.6
|0.9
|0.1
|0.00
|0.10
|0.0
|25.0
|0.0
|50.0
|0.3
|0.6
|A. Wade
|2
|1
|0.5
|0.0
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|0.5
|0.0
|0.0
|33.3
|0
|0
|R. Carmody
|3
|1.3
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.30
|0.00
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0
|0
|T. Sanders Jr.
|3
|1
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|0.3
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0
|0
|Total
|16
|0.0
|69.3
|33.3
|11.9
|4.40
|3.10
|9.3
|45.6
|37.7
|76.4
|6.4
|24.4
-
BUT
SJU0
0149.5 O/U
-3.5
6:30pm FS1
-
AKR
BGSU0
0141 O/U
+4
7:00pm
-
BALL
OHIO0
0145 O/U
-2
7:00pm
-
BELM
VALP0
0142.5 O/U
+5
7:00pm
-
BUF
M-OH0
0155 O/U
+2.5
7:00pm
-
DAY
FOR0
0126 O/U
+7
7:00pm
-
EMU
WMU0
0145 O/U
-2.5
7:00pm
-
FLA
LSU0
0135.5 O/U
+2
7:00pm SECN
-
GT
ND0
0136.5 O/U
-5
7:00pm ACCN
-
HART
STFR0
0128 O/U
-8.5
7:00pm
-
MSU
18WISC0
0127 O/U
+1
7:00pm ESPN
-
OKST
11KSU0
0136.5 O/U
-5
7:00pm ESPU
-
SC
UK0
0131.5 O/U
-19.5
7:00pm ESP2
-
TOL
KENT0
0153.5 O/U
-4.5
7:00pm
-
VCU
LCHI0
0135.5 O/U
+3.5
7:00pm CBSSN
-
CMU
NIU0
0136.5 O/U
PK
8:00pm
-
DRKE
UIC0
0137.5 O/U
+11
8:00pm
-
MURR
UNI0
0138 O/U
-3.5
8:00pm
-
TEMP
TLSA0
0141.5 O/U
+3.5
8:00pm ESP+
-
TTU
14ISU0
0128.5 O/U
-5.5
8:00pm ESP+
-
HALL
GTWN0
0142.5 O/U
+9
8:30pm FS1
-
AF
COLST0
0133 O/U
-9
9:00pm
-
21AUB
MISS0
0133 O/U
+1.5
9:00pm ESPU
-
ILL
NEB0
0139 O/U
+3.5
9:00pm BTN
-
NOVA
DEP0
0141 O/U
+6.5
9:00pm CBSSN
-
OKLA
2KAN0
0133 O/U
-10.5
9:00pm ESP2
-
UNC
13UVA0
0133 O/U
-4.5
9:00pm ESPN
-
VAN
5TENN0
0133 O/U
-18
9:00pm SECN
-
FRES
SJSU0
0122.5 O/U
-3
10:00pm
-
WYO
UTST0
0141.5 O/U
-10
10:30pm FS1
-
NEV
23SDSU0
0139 O/U
-9.5
11:00pm CBSSN