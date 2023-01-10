No. 22 Charleston out to snap four-game skid vs UNCW
Off to its best start since it joined the Division I ranks in 1991, No. 22 Charleston visits UNC-Wilmington on Wednesday night near the coast of North Carolina.
Charleston (16-1, 4-0 CAA) moved up one spot in the AP Top 25 Poll after a road win over North Carolina A&T and a home victory over Delaware. It's the highest Charleston has been ranked since reaching No. 16 in 1999.
And when the Cougars first appeared in the rankings last week, it was the first time any CAA team had been ranked since January 1987, when a David Robinson-led Navy squad rose to No. 18.
Against NC A&T, the Cougars pushed the pace, attempting a season-high 77 shots en route to a 92-79 victory. At home versus Delaware, the Cougars had a total team effort, as four players scored in double digits and the bench racked up 29 points.
"We know we are going to get everyone's best shot and if we are not on our game, we can lose," Charleston coach Pat Kelsey said. "Most gyms we go into now, it's going to be circled on the marketing calendar. We are ranked and if we're not at our best and someone knocks you off, it's going to be a court storm for that team."
While Charleston owns the nation's longest winning streak at 15 games, UNC-Wilmington is right behind with 13 consecutive victories.
The Seahawks (14-3, 4-0 CAA) haven't lost since Nov. 18 when the played a ranked UConn team on the row. In the plethora of wins since, UNCW has beaten the likes of Vermont, North Texas and East Carolina. Most recently, UNCW beat NC A&T 66-61 on the road Saturday behind a career-high 25 points from senior guard Maleeck Harden-Hayes. UNCW outscored NC A&T 38-10 in the paint.
"We have a group of special, special players. We have great support around us in the community," UNCW coach Takayo Siddle said. "Our culture is as strong as anybody's right now. Those 13 wins are all culture."
Trazarien White leads UNCW in scoring this season with 14.1 points per game. Harden-Hayes, a transfer from North Dakota State, puts up 9.1 points and 4.1 rebounds.
Charleston, meanwhile, has five players averaging in double-digits. Dalton Bolon is the leader with 12.9 points per game. Ante Brzovic averages 10.2 points, 4.9 boards.
The Cougars and Seahawks have split their last 10 matchups, but UNCW has won four straight. The campuses are separated by about 175 miles.
--Field Level Media
Copyright 2023 STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.
|Min. Per Game
|Pts. Per Game
|Ast. Per Game
|Reb. Per Game
|Field Goal %
|Three Point %
|Free Throw %
|Team Stats
|22 Charleston 16-1
|80.8 PPG
|43.1 RPG
|13.1 APG
|UNCW 14-3
|71.7 PPG
|37.6 RPG
|11.5 APG
|
|0
|FG%
|0
|
|
|0
|3PT FG%
|0
|
|
|0
|FT%
|0
|
|Roster
|GP
|MPG
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|SPG
|BPG
|TOG
|FG%
|3PT%
|FT%
|ORPG
|DRPG
|D. Bolon
|17
|23.4
|13.1
|4.4
|1.1
|0.90
|0.10
|1.0
|41.1
|28.6
|87.5
|1
|3.4
|R. Larson
|17
|28.5
|11.1
|3.0
|4.0
|1.20
|0.10
|2.4
|46.7
|37.7
|82.5
|0.9
|2.1
|P. Robinson III
|17
|19.2
|10.6
|2.9
|0.8
|0.80
|0.10
|1.0
|50.8
|34.3
|71.2
|1
|1.9
|B. Burnham
|17
|16.4
|7.6
|3.8
|0.6
|0.30
|0.40
|0.9
|50.0
|37.8
|60.0
|1.1
|2.7
|R. Horton
|17
|22.5
|6.4
|3.7
|1.3
|0.80
|0.20
|1.6
|39.3
|33.3
|73.5
|1.2
|2.5
|J. Scott
|17
|27.1
|4.9
|4.9
|3.0
|1.20
|0.80
|2.1
|43.9
|27.8
|66.7
|1.6
|3.3
|A. Comer
|5
|1.2
|1.2
|0.4
|0.0
|0.20
|0.00
|0.0
|75.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.2
|0.2
|C. Lampten
|16
|8.1
|0.7
|2.8
|0.2
|0.30
|0.80
|0.7
|28.6
|0.0
|30.0
|1.8
|1
|J. Miller
|5
|1.4
|0.6
|0.0
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|0.2
|100.0
|100.0
|0.0
|0
|0
|F. Idlett
|5
|1.2
|0.4
|0.2
|0.4
|0.00
|0.00
|0.0
|33.3
|0.0
|0.0
|0.2
|0
|D. Ritter
|5
|1.4
|0.0
|0.2
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0
|0.2
|Total
|17
|0.0
|80.8
|43.1
|13.1
|7.10
|3.70
|13.1
|44.4
|32.8
|74.4
|13.6
|26.6
|Roster
|GP
|MPG
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|SPG
|BPG
|TOG
|FG%
|3PT%
|FT%
|ORPG
|DRPG
|T. White
|17
|28.9
|14.1
|5.8
|1.7
|1.20
|0.20
|2.5
|50.3
|24.3
|65.6
|1.4
|4.5
|S. Phillips
|15
|23.5
|9.6
|2.9
|1.8
|1.50
|0.10
|1.0
|39.4
|15.4
|85.7
|0.6
|2.3
|M. Harden-Hayes
|17
|23.6
|9.1
|4.1
|0.9
|0.30
|0.20
|1.0
|52.3
|42.9
|85.7
|1.5
|2.6
|A. Kelly
|17
|21.9
|7.5
|4.8
|0.8
|0.50
|0.90
|1.6
|61.9
|20.0
|69.7
|2.2
|2.6
|D. Newby
|17
|27.3
|7.2
|1.9
|1.2
|0.80
|0.00
|0.8
|40.5
|36.8
|84.1
|0.2
|1.7
|J. Thomas
|17
|17.4
|7.0
|2.3
|2.2
|0.50
|0.20
|1.6
|35.7
|32.1
|66.7
|0.5
|1.8
|N. Farrar
|14
|10.3
|5.4
|2.2
|0.6
|0.40
|0.30
|0.5
|55.4
|36.4
|69.2
|0.8
|1.4
|J. Harvey
|17
|14.5
|4.1
|1.1
|0.8
|0.60
|0.10
|0.6
|31.9
|34.5
|100.0
|0.1
|0.9
|N. Ross
|16
|15.9
|3.9
|2.9
|0.8
|0.80
|0.20
|0.4
|45.5
|37.5
|73.7
|1
|1.9
|E. Van Der Heijden
|12
|11.3
|3.2
|1.8
|0.3
|0.40
|0.20
|0.3
|36.1
|37.5
|0.0
|0.8
|0.9
|N. Hodge
|12
|5.3
|2.5
|1.3
|0.8
|0.10
|0.30
|0.3
|47.8
|30.0
|62.5
|0.1
|1.3
|M. Surigao
|5
|3.2
|1.6
|0.2
|0.0
|0.20
|0.00
|0.0
|42.9
|50.0
|0.0
|0
|0.2
|V. Enoh
|9
|9.6
|1.3
|2.9
|0.1
|0.00
|0.00
|0.1
|50.0
|0.0
|66.7
|1.2
|1.7
|K. McGriff
|10
|6.1
|1.3
|1.1
|0.4
|0.20
|0.70
|0.3
|85.7
|0.0
|14.3
|0.5
|0.6
|R. Berkoff
|5
|2.4
|0.8
|0.4
|0.0
|0.00
|0.20
|0.2
|20.0
|0.0
|50.0
|0.2
|0.2
|Total
|17
|0.0
|71.7
|37.6
|11.5
|6.80
|2.90
|11.3
|45.6
|34.3
|72.4
|10.7
|23.9
-
AMER
ARMY0
0135.5 O/U
-2
6:00pm
-
UVM
LOW0
0134.5 O/U
+1
6:00pm
-
MSST
UGA0
0128.5 O/U
+2.5
6:30pm SECN
-
ALB
BRY0
0152.5 O/U
-11.5
7:00pm
-
4ALA
15ARK0
0153 O/U
-1
7:00pm ESP2
-
BAY
WVU0
0149 O/U
-1.5
7:00pm ESP+
-
BC
16MIA0
0139 O/U
-10.5
7:00pm ESPU
-
BING
NJIT0
0135 O/U
-1.5
7:00pm
-
BU
COLG0
0144.5 O/U
-10.5
7:00pm
-
CAMP
SCUP0
0130.5 O/U
-2.5
7:00pm
-
22COC
UNCW0
0147 O/U
+3
7:00pm
-
CREI
12XAV0
0152 O/U
-2.5
7:00pm FS1
-
DUQ
JOES0
0144 O/U
+3.5
7:00pm
-
ETSU
CIT0
0138 O/U
PK
7:00pm
-
FUR
MER0
0140.5 O/U
+6
7:00pm
-
GWEB
PRES0
0125.5 O/U
+7
7:00pm
-
HAMP
W&M0
0137.5 O/U
-8
7:00pm
-
HIPT
CHSO0
0153.5 O/U
+1.5
7:00pm
-
HC
LEH0
0138 O/U
-5
7:00pm
-
IND
PSU0
0142 O/U
-1.5
7:00pm BTN
-
LAF
NAVY0
0129 O/U
-6.5
7:00pm
-
L-MD
BUCK0
0132 O/U
-7.5
7:00pm
-
LAS
MASS0
0147 O/U
-9
7:00pm
-
MEM
UCF0
0137.5 O/U
-1.5
7:00pm ESP+
-
MONM
HOFS0
0139.5 O/U
-19
7:00pm
-
NCAT
ELON0
0141 O/U
+2.5
7:00pm
-
UNCG
VMI0
0137 O/U
+8.5
7:00pm
-
NH
ME0
0130.5 O/U
-3.5
7:00pm
-
PITT
24DUKE0
0142.5 O/U
-9
7:00pm ACCN
-
RAD
WINT0
0138 O/U
-1
7:00pm
-
RICH
DAV0
0135.5 O/U
-2.5
7:00pm
-
SIU
INST0
0135 O/U
-4.5
7:00pm
-
STBN
URI0
0133.5 O/U
-2
7:00pm
-
TOWS
DEL0
0129.5 O/U
+2.5
7:00pm
-
6CONN
25MARQ0
0148 O/U
+2.5
7:00pm CBSSN
-
VT
SYR0
0140 O/U
+3
7:00pm ESP+
-
WCU
CHAT0
0141.5 O/U
-10
7:00pm
-
ABIL
UTRGV0
0150 O/U
+6.5
7:30pm
-
FAU
FIU0
0146.5 O/U
+10
7:30pm ESP+
-
CHST
TRLST0
0131.5 O/U
-9
8:00pm
-
EVAN
BRAD0
0129 O/U
-19.5
8:00pm
-
GMU
STL0
0142.5 O/U
-7.5
8:00pm ESP+
-
LT
NTEX0
0121 O/U
-9
8:00pm ESP+
-
MOSU
ILST0
0127.5 O/U
+4
8:00pm
-
MTSU
RICE0
0146 O/U
-2
8:00pm ESP+
-
USF
1HOU0
0131 O/U
-23
8:00pm ESP+
-
TUL
SMU0
0148.5 O/U
+4
8:00pm ESP+
-
WOFF
SAM0
0139 O/U
-3
8:00pm
-
20MIZZ
TA&M0
0153 O/U
-4.5
8:30pm SECN
-
ECU
CINCY0
0140.5 O/U
-10
9:00pm ESPU
-
FSU
WAKE0
0149.5 O/U
-8
9:00pm ACCN
-
LOU
CLEM0
0136.5 O/U
-17
9:00pm ESP+
-
RUTG
NW0
0127 O/U
+1.5
9:00pm BTN
-
17TCU
10TEX0
0143.5 O/U
-6.5
9:00pm ESP2
-
UTSA
UTEP0
0132 O/U
-10.5
9:00pm ESP+
-
WKY
UAB0
0151 O/U
-10.5
9:00pm CBSSN
-
CSUF
UCI0
0134.5 O/U
-9
10:00pm
-
UCD
CSN0
0138.5 O/U
+7
10:00pm
-
UCRV
UCSD0
0127.5 O/U
+1
10:00pm
-
UCSB
CSUB0
0121 O/U
+9
10:00pm
-
UTVA
CABP0
0134.5 O/U
PK
10:00pm
-
BSU
UNLV0
0136 O/U
-1.5
11:00pm CBSSN
-
CAL
WSU0
0126 O/U
-13
11:00pm ESPU