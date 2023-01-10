Indiana due for another Big Ten challenge at Penn State
Indiana coach Mike Woodson has stalked the sideline for multiple NBA teams and played for the ultimate bottom-line coach as a Hoosier in Bob Knight.
So in the minutes after Indiana lost 84-83 Sunday at home to Big Ten conference foe Northwestern, a defeat that toppled it out of the Top 25 on Monday, Woodson predictably didn't make excuses.
"We've got to keep practicing and working," he said. "Nobody is going to feel sorry for the Indiana Hoosiers. We have some guys out. The other guys in uniform have to step up and play."
Their next chance to do that is Wednesday night when they travel to University Park, Pa., to meet Penn State for what figures to be another difficult Big Ten assignment.
Playing without Race Thompson (leg) and Xavier Johnson (foot), Indiana (10-5, 1-3) fell behind by 17 in the first half and couldn't make it up despite a pair of superhuman individual efforts.
Jalen Hood-Schifino pumped in a career-high 33 points, the most by a Hoosier freshman in 16 years. Trayce Jackson-Davis scored 18 points, grabbed 24 rebounds and dished out eight assists while playing the full 40 minutes.
Jackson-Davis is playing through back issues.
"I get treatment. I play the games. That's what I do," he said.
Meanwhile, Penn State (11-5, 2-3) is coming off a 76-63 loss Sunday to then-No. 1 Purdue in a conference game played at the famed Palestra in Philadelphia. The Nittany Lions led 37-31 at halftime before the Boilermakers rode 30 points and 13 rebounds from 7-foot-4 center Zach Edey to the win.
Jalen Pickett supplied 26 points, nine rebounds and eight assists in a yeoman's effort, but outside of Seth Lundy's 14 points, didn't get enough help.
Penn State coach Micah Shrewsberry criticized the officials postgame for allowing Purdue to play excessively physical defense on the perimeter. The Nittany Lions took just three foul shots in the game.
"I'm going to fight for this program to get some frickin' respect," he said.
Indiana leads the all-time series 42-13, winning seven of the past nine matchups.
--Field Level Media
Copyright 2023 STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.
|Min. Per Game
|Pts. Per Game
|Ast. Per Game
|Reb. Per Game
|Field Goal %
|Three Point %
|Free Throw %
|Team Stats
|Indiana 10-5
|80.9 PPG
|39.5 RPG
|17.3 APG
|Penn State 11-5
|74.8 PPG
|36.6 RPG
|14.8 APG
|
|0
|FG%
|0
|
|
|0
|3PT FG%
|0
|
|
|0
|FT%
|0
|
|Roster
|GP
|MPG
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|SPG
|BPG
|TOG
|FG%
|3PT%
|FT%
|ORPG
|DRPG
|T. Jackson-Davis
|12
|30.5
|17.7
|9.6
|3.3
|0.60
|2.80
|1.9
|59.3
|0.0
|69.7
|3.3
|6.3
|J. Hood-Schifino
|12
|30
|13.4
|4.3
|4.6
|1.10
|0.00
|3.3
|45.6
|47.7
|70.3
|0.5
|3.8
|X. Johnson
|11
|25.2
|9.9
|3.3
|4.9
|1.20
|0.00
|2.8
|41.5
|37.0
|79.5
|0.2
|3.1
|T. Bates
|15
|23
|9.1
|2.1
|1.7
|0.50
|0.10
|1.0
|49.5
|41.1
|92.3
|0.4
|1.7
|M. Kopp
|15
|26.6
|9.1
|2.6
|1.1
|0.60
|0.20
|0.7
|50.0
|44.1
|100.0
|0.4
|2.2
|R. Thompson
|14
|22.9
|8.4
|6.1
|1.1
|0.80
|1.40
|0.7
|49.5
|27.6
|63.6
|1.5
|4.6
|M. Reneau
|15
|15.2
|6.9
|3.6
|1.1
|0.70
|0.30
|2.1
|55.4
|14.3
|57.9
|1
|2.6
|T. Galloway
|12
|23.6
|6.3
|3.2
|1.6
|0.50
|0.20
|0.8
|57.4
|50.0
|63.2
|0.8
|2.4
|J. Geronimo
|14
|13.1
|5.1
|2.4
|0.3
|0.90
|0.90
|0.6
|52.9
|21.4
|60.9
|0.8
|1.6
|K. Banks
|10
|6
|3.3
|0.7
|0.5
|0.20
|0.10
|0.6
|66.7
|50.0
|60.0
|0
|0.7
|L. Duncomb
|8
|5.6
|3.3
|1.8
|0.3
|0.00
|0.60
|0.3
|75.0
|0.0
|28.6
|0.5
|1.3
|C. Gunn
|12
|8.5
|2.5
|0.8
|0.6
|0.80
|0.20
|0.3
|34.1
|11.1
|0.0
|0.1
|0.8
|N. Childress
|3
|2
|0.0
|0.0
|0.3
|0.30
|0.00
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0
|0
|A. Leal
|4
|3.3
|0.0
|0.5
|0.3
|0.00
|0.00
|0.3
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0
|0.5
|M. Shipp
|2
|1
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0
|0
|Total
|15
|0.0
|80.9
|39.5
|17.3
|6.80
|5.70
|12.8
|51.0
|38.2
|69.3
|9.3
|27.7
|Roster
|GP
|MPG
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|SPG
|BPG
|TOG
|FG%
|3PT%
|FT%
|ORPG
|DRPG
|J. Pickett
|16
|35.1
|17.9
|7.6
|7.3
|1.30
|0.60
|1.9
|49.6
|34.0
|84.8
|1.1
|6.4
|S. Lundy
|15
|30
|13.7
|6.6
|1.1
|0.90
|0.50
|0.9
|47.5
|40.2
|82.0
|1
|5.6
|A. Funk
|16
|33.5
|11.6
|2.4
|1.3
|0.60
|0.00
|0.9
|42.8
|40.4
|69.2
|0.3
|2.1
|C. Wynter
|16
|27.1
|9.3
|3.0
|1.8
|0.40
|0.00
|1.2
|44.3
|37.5
|92.0
|0.3
|2.7
|M. Dread
|16
|22.9
|7.1
|2.5
|0.9
|0.70
|0.10
|0.4
|45.2
|43.8
|75.0
|0.4
|2.1
|K. Njie
|16
|14.3
|4.3
|3.6
|0.5
|0.20
|0.80
|0.9
|46.6
|20.0
|70.0
|0.9
|2.7
|E. Mahaffey
|15
|10.5
|3.2
|1.7
|0.5
|0.30
|0.20
|0.7
|54.1
|22.2
|46.2
|0.6
|1.1
|C. Dorsey
|11
|12.4
|3.0
|2.4
|0.5
|0.50
|0.10
|0.6
|43.3
|50.0
|60.0
|0.7
|1.6
|M. Henn
|10
|6.2
|2.7
|0.8
|0.3
|0.20
|0.00
|0.3
|61.1
|42.9
|100.0
|0.3
|0.5
|D. Johnson
|14
|10.5
|2.6
|1.2
|0.5
|0.20
|0.00
|0.2
|35.9
|29.6
|0.0
|0.1
|1.1
|K. Clary
|11
|7.1
|2.5
|0.4
|0.5
|0.40
|0.00
|0.8
|52.2
|50.0
|100.0
|0.1
|0.3
|J. Brown
|8
|6.6
|1.3
|1.6
|0.3
|0.10
|0.10
|0.3
|23.1
|18.2
|100.0
|0
|1.6
|D. Lilley
|4
|3.3
|1.0
|0.5
|0.0
|0.00
|0.30
|0.5
|66.7
|0.0
|0.0
|0
|0.5
|A. Christos
|2
|1.5
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0
|0
|D. Conlan
|4
|2.8
|0.0
|0.3
|0.0
|0.30
|0.00
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0
|0.3
|I. Jagiasi
|2
|1
|0.0
|0.0
|0.5
|0.00
|0.00
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0
|0
|Total
|16
|0.0
|74.8
|36.6
|14.8
|5.20
|2.30
|8.8
|46.1
|38.3
|78.0
|6.3
|27.7
-
AMER
ARMY0
0135.5 O/U
-2
6:00pm
-
UVM
LOW0
0134.5 O/U
+1
6:00pm
-
MSST
UGA0
0128.5 O/U
+2.5
6:30pm SECN
-
ALB
BRY0
0152.5 O/U
-11.5
7:00pm
-
4ALA
15ARK0
0153 O/U
-1
7:00pm ESP2
-
BAY
WVU0
0149 O/U
-1.5
7:00pm ESP+
-
BC
16MIA0
0139 O/U
-10.5
7:00pm ESPU
-
BING
NJIT0
0135 O/U
-1.5
7:00pm
-
BU
COLG0
0144.5 O/U
-10.5
7:00pm
-
CAMP
SCUP0
0130.5 O/U
-2.5
7:00pm
-
22COC
UNCW0
0147 O/U
+3
7:00pm
-
CREI
12XAV0
0152 O/U
-2.5
7:00pm FS1
-
DUQ
JOES0
0144 O/U
+3.5
7:00pm
-
ETSU
CIT0
0138 O/U
PK
7:00pm
-
FUR
MER0
0140.5 O/U
+6
7:00pm
-
GWEB
PRES0
0125.5 O/U
+7
7:00pm
-
HAMP
W&M0
0137.5 O/U
-8
7:00pm
-
HIPT
CHSO0
0153.5 O/U
+1.5
7:00pm
-
HC
LEH0
0138 O/U
-5
7:00pm
-
IND
PSU0
0142 O/U
-1.5
7:00pm BTN
-
LAF
NAVY0
0129 O/U
-6.5
7:00pm
-
L-MD
BUCK0
0132 O/U
-7.5
7:00pm
-
LAS
MASS0
0147 O/U
-9
7:00pm
-
MEM
UCF0
0137.5 O/U
-1.5
7:00pm ESP+
-
MONM
HOFS0
0139.5 O/U
-19
7:00pm
-
NCAT
ELON0
0141 O/U
+2.5
7:00pm
-
UNCG
VMI0
0137 O/U
+8.5
7:00pm
-
NH
ME0
0130.5 O/U
-3.5
7:00pm
-
PITT
24DUKE0
0142.5 O/U
-9
7:00pm ACCN
-
RAD
WINT0
0138 O/U
-1
7:00pm
-
RICH
DAV0
0135.5 O/U
-2.5
7:00pm
-
SIU
INST0
0135 O/U
-4.5
7:00pm
-
STBN
URI0
0133.5 O/U
-2
7:00pm
-
TOWS
DEL0
0129.5 O/U
+2.5
7:00pm
-
6CONN
25MARQ0
0148 O/U
+2.5
7:00pm CBSSN
-
VT
SYR0
0140 O/U
+3
7:00pm ESP+
-
WCU
CHAT0
0141.5 O/U
-10
7:00pm
-
ABIL
UTRGV0
0150 O/U
+6.5
7:30pm
-
FAU
FIU0
0146.5 O/U
+10
7:30pm ESP+
-
CHST
TRLST0
0131.5 O/U
-9
8:00pm
-
EVAN
BRAD0
0129 O/U
-19.5
8:00pm
-
GMU
STL0
0142.5 O/U
-7.5
8:00pm ESP+
-
LT
NTEX0
0121 O/U
-9
8:00pm ESP+
-
MOSU
ILST0
0127.5 O/U
+4
8:00pm
-
MTSU
RICE0
0146 O/U
-2
8:00pm ESP+
-
USF
1HOU0
0131 O/U
-23
8:00pm ESP+
-
TUL
SMU0
0148.5 O/U
+4
8:00pm ESP+
-
WOFF
SAM0
0139 O/U
-3
8:00pm
-
20MIZZ
TA&M0
0153 O/U
-4.5
8:30pm SECN
-
ECU
CINCY0
0140.5 O/U
-10
9:00pm ESPU
-
FSU
WAKE0
0149.5 O/U
-8
9:00pm ACCN
-
LOU
CLEM0
0136.5 O/U
-17
9:00pm ESP+
-
RUTG
NW0
0127 O/U
+1.5
9:00pm BTN
-
17TCU
10TEX0
0143.5 O/U
-6.5
9:00pm ESP2
-
UTSA
UTEP0
0132 O/U
-10.5
9:00pm ESP+
-
WKY
UAB0
0151 O/U
-10.5
9:00pm CBSSN
-
CSUF
UCI0
0134.5 O/U
-9
10:00pm
-
UCD
CSN0
0138.5 O/U
+7
10:00pm
-
UCRV
UCSD0
0127.5 O/U
+1
10:00pm
-
UCSB
CSUB0
0121 O/U
+9
10:00pm
-
UTVA
CABP0
0134.5 O/U
PK
10:00pm
-
BSU
UNLV0
0136 O/U
-1.5
11:00pm CBSSN
-
CAL
WSU0
0126 O/U
-13
11:00pm ESPU