Clemson ready to stay on course against struggling Louisville
Clemson will look to extend a number of streaks -- and Louisville will attempt to halt a few of its own -- on Wednesday when the Atlantic Coast Conference rivals meet in South Carolina.
The Tigers (13-3, 5-0 ACC) are off to their best start in conference play since 1996-97. They have won five in a row overall and all eight games played at home heading into Wednesday's encounter at Clemson.
The Cardinals (2-14, 0-5), conversely have lost five straight games overall and all three contests on the road this season.
Chase Hunter scored 17 points to lift Clemson to a 75-74 win over Pitt on Saturday. Hunter Tyson recorded his fourth consecutive double-double by collecting 15 points and 10 rebounds versus the Panthers, and PJ Hall added 12 and 10, respectively.
"We've got a lot of homegrown talent, PJ Hall, Hunter Tyson, Chase Hunter, three guys who have been in our program for a long time," Tigers coach Brad Brownell said. "(They) know how we do things, how we compete (and) they've gotten better and better."
Hunter scored 10 points in Clemson's 70-61 loss to Louisville last season. El Ellis scored 11 points and Jae'Lyn Withers added 10 for the Cardinals in that contest.
Ellis, who boasts a team-leading average of 17.8 points per game, scored 20 points and added eight assists in Louisville's 80-72 setback versus Wake Forest on Saturday.
Mike James received ACC Rookie of the Week honors on Monday, two days after he drained five 3-pointers and finished with a season-high 24 points.
Thanks to Ellis and James, the Cardinals nearly overcame a 22-point deficit before falling short versus the Demon Deacons. Just don't tell that to Louisville coach Kenny Payne.
"Moral victories? I don't want them," Payne said. "I want us to play better the whole game. I just told the guys, 'Don't find new ways to lose -- fight.' I don't care if they may have more talent than us. Fight. Fight every second you are out on the floor."
--Field Level Media
|Min. Per Game
|Pts. Per Game
|Ast. Per Game
|Reb. Per Game
|Field Goal %
|Three Point %
|Free Throw %
|Team Stats
|Louisville 2-14
|62.6 PPG
|34.3 RPG
|8.9 APG
|Clemson 13-3
|75.4 PPG
|37.4 RPG
|15.5 APG
|
|0
|FG%
|0
|
|
|0
|3PT FG%
|0
|
|
|0
|FT%
|0
|
|Roster
|GP
|MPG
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|SPG
|BPG
|TOG
|FG%
|3PT%
|FT%
|ORPG
|DRPG
|E. Ellis
|16
|35.4
|17.8
|2.6
|4.6
|1.10
|0.10
|4.4
|39.8
|32.7
|75.0
|0.4
|2.3
|M. James
|16
|29.9
|8.8
|3.3
|0.9
|0.70
|0.50
|2.4
|47.5
|40.9
|71.8
|0.6
|2.7
|J. Withers
|16
|22.6
|7.9
|4.7
|0.8
|0.80
|0.40
|2.3
|42.5
|38.6
|76.9
|0.7
|4
|B. Huntley-Hatfield
|16
|28.6
|7.7
|6.1
|0.6
|0.80
|0.90
|2.1
|47.5
|30.8
|73.5
|1.6
|4.5
|K. Lands
|16
|19.9
|5.8
|2.0
|0.4
|0.50
|0.10
|1.0
|25.8
|23.9
|91.7
|0.4
|1.6
|J. Traynor
|16
|21.6
|5.2
|2.7
|0.4
|0.60
|0.30
|0.9
|43.0
|32.3
|62.5
|1.1
|1.6
|S. Curry
|16
|18.1
|4.9
|5.2
|0.3
|0.40
|0.40
|0.8
|58.5
|0.0
|48.6
|1.7
|3.5
|H. Miller
|13
|8.3
|2.0
|1.0
|0.4
|0.30
|0.00
|0.5
|28.6
|27.3
|58.3
|0.3
|0.7
|D. Ree
|7
|4.7
|1.6
|0.4
|0.0
|0.10
|0.30
|0.3
|50.0
|25.0
|100.0
|0
|0.4
|F. Basili
|11
|7.7
|1.5
|1.1
|0.5
|0.50
|0.10
|0.8
|22.2
|11.1
|60.0
|0.2
|0.9
|R. Wheeler
|11
|9.7
|1.5
|2.5
|0.2
|0.30
|0.20
|0.4
|37.5
|0.0
|50.0
|1.3
|1.3
|Z. Payne
|10
|3
|0.3
|0.7
|0.1
|0.00
|0.00
|0.1
|33.3
|0.0
|50.0
|0.2
|0.5
|A. McCool
|3
|1.3
|0.0
|0.3
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0
|0.3
|A. Myles-Devore
|3
|1.3
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0
|0
|Total
|16
|0.0
|62.6
|34.3
|8.9
|5.50
|2.90
|16.6
|40.9
|32.0
|71.4
|9.0
|23.4
|Roster
|GP
|MPG
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|SPG
|BPG
|TOG
|FG%
|3PT%
|FT%
|ORPG
|DRPG
|H. Tyson
|16
|34.5
|15.4
|10.0
|1.8
|1.00
|0.10
|0.9
|47.3
|43.0
|86.9
|1.6
|8.4
|C. Hunter
|16
|31.5
|14.6
|2.4
|4.5
|0.70
|0.40
|2.4
|43.3
|43.8
|80.6
|0.3
|2.1
|P. Hall
|15
|21.4
|12.5
|4.8
|1.1
|0.80
|1.00
|1.7
|52.2
|41.9
|76.7
|1.5
|3.3
|B. Galloway
|16
|29.3
|10.1
|2.8
|2.5
|0.80
|0.30
|1.7
|45.2
|34.3
|81.4
|0.1
|2.6
|A. Hemenway
|12
|32.3
|9.8
|2.5
|1.5
|0.40
|0.10
|0.8
|54.2
|50.0
|75.0
|0.3
|2.3
|I. Schieffelin
|16
|16.3
|5.4
|3.9
|1.4
|0.30
|0.10
|0.8
|51.6
|22.2
|73.1
|1
|2.9
|R. Godfrey
|15
|7.7
|3.4
|1.5
|0.4
|0.20
|0.30
|0.9
|65.6
|40.0
|58.3
|0.4
|1.1
|B. Middlebrooks
|16
|11.1
|3.4
|2.6
|0.3
|0.60
|0.40
|0.6
|48.8
|0.0
|75.0
|1
|1.6
|J. Beadle
|15
|15.2
|2.5
|1.3
|1.2
|0.30
|0.20
|0.9
|31.3
|20.0
|57.1
|0.1
|1.3
|C. Wiggins
|9
|6.3
|1.6
|0.4
|0.2
|0.10
|0.10
|0.3
|46.2
|28.6
|0.0
|0
|0.4
|D. Nauseef
|2
|1
|1.0
|0.5
|0.0
|0.00
|0.50
|0.0
|50.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.5
|0
|D. Hunter
|15
|10.6
|0.8
|1.2
|1.2
|0.30
|0.10
|0.4
|17.4
|0.0
|66.7
|0.1
|1.1
|D. Foster
|2
|1
|0.0
|0.5
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0
|0.5
|M. Kelly
|2
|1
|0.0
|0.5
|0.5
|0.00
|0.00
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0
|0.5
|J. Nauseef
|2
|1
|0.0
|0.5
|0.5
|0.00
|0.00
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0
|0.5
|Total
|16
|0.0
|75.4
|37.4
|15.5
|5.30
|2.90
|11.0
|46.8
|39.0
|78.4
|7.2
|27.6
