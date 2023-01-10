No. 24 Duke bids to pick up steam vs. Pittsburgh
No. 24 Duke has shown the ability to recover from disappointments, which is one of the team goals on Wednesday when the Blue Devils welcome Pittsburgh to Durham, N.C.
"I think we're just going to keep learning from each and every game and just keep trying to grow," Blue Devils forward Mark Mitchell said.
Duke (12-4, 3-2 Atlantic Coast Conference) had a harrowing week, suffering a blowout loss to North Carolina State and escaping with a one-point victory at Boston College.
Duke is 6-0 in games following a regular-season loss by 20 or more points in the past 25 years. So the result against the Eagles was at least encouraging for the Blue Devils.
The Panthers (11-5, 4-1) were off to their best ACC start until Saturday's 75-74 home loss to first-place Clemson.
"Really proud of our group," Pittsburgh coach Jeff Capel said. "This will help us as we move forward and look forward to the next."
This Pittsburgh-Duke game will be ripe with coaching connections. Capel and Duke's Jon Scheyer are former Duke players and ex-assistant coaches for the Blue Devils, both considered prime candidates to take the top position when Hall of Fame coach Mike Krzyzewski retired. That job went to Scheyer, as Capel already had moved on to Pittsburgh.
Duke will likely be without guard Jeremy Roach, who sat out Saturday with an aggravation of a toe injury sustained in late November.
"We need Jeremy to get well," Scheyer said. "If that means it's a week, if that means it's two weeks, whatever time that means. I'll be shocked if he plays the next game, but we're not ruling that out yet."
So the Blue Devils are counting on an even younger backcourt group to keep it together while Roach is out or limited. Those players came through against Boston College.
"It's not like they played a perfect game or whatever, but that's not what we expect," Scheyer said. "I thought Tyrese (Proctor) was aggressive. Jaylen (Blakes) is going to be a key guy for us no matter what."
After Boston College made a comeback, Duke used a 2-3 zone to slow down the Eagles. That was a switch for the Blue Devils, but they want to have options.
"It's important to have some different pitches," Scheyer said. "We're a man-to-man team, that's what we want to play, but depending on the opponent and the swing of the game, just to have a different defense."
Pittsburgh has won 10 of its last 12 games, with both defeats coming by one point.
"It's really cool to be in a moment like this," Capel said of an electric atmosphere, something that ought to be on display Wednesday night at Duke as well.
"Hopefully, we can continue to play well and have more moments like (these big games)."
Jamarius Burton of the Panthers has scored 20 or more points in three of the team's ACC games this season.
--Field Level Media
Copyright 2023 STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.
|Min. Per Game
|Pts. Per Game
|Ast. Per Game
|Reb. Per Game
|Field Goal %
|Three Point %
|Free Throw %
|Team Stats
|Pittsburgh 11-5
|75.2 PPG
|42.1 RPG
|14.7 APG
|24 Duke 12-4
|72.4 PPG
|42.4 RPG
|14.3 APG
|
|0
|FG%
|0
|
|
|0
|3PT FG%
|0
|
|
|0
|FT%
|0
|
|Roster
|GP
|MPG
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|SPG
|BPG
|TOG
|FG%
|3PT%
|FT%
|ORPG
|DRPG
|B. Hinson
|16
|32.1
|16.8
|6.9
|1.6
|0.90
|0.60
|2.1
|47.3
|35.4
|70.4
|2.1
|4.9
|J. Burton
|14
|33
|16.6
|5.1
|3.8
|0.80
|0.10
|2.9
|55.3
|44.8
|79.6
|0.9
|4.1
|N. Cummings
|16
|32.4
|10.6
|2.6
|5.1
|1.00
|0.10
|2.1
|40.3
|32.9
|96.3
|0.4
|2.2
|G. Elliott
|16
|28.9
|10.4
|4.4
|1.0
|0.80
|0.30
|1.1
|43.2
|39.1
|89.3
|0.4
|4.1
|J. Hugley IV
|8
|18.1
|8.0
|3.6
|0.8
|0.40
|0.80
|2.0
|47.8
|50.0
|71.4
|1.6
|2
|N. Sibande
|16
|20.3
|6.3
|3.9
|1.6
|0.40
|0.30
|1.1
|35.5
|30.2
|81.8
|0.4
|3.4
|F. Federiko
|16
|21.6
|5.8
|5.4
|0.6
|0.20
|1.60
|0.8
|63.1
|0.0
|52.4
|2.6
|2.8
|J. Diaz Graham
|15
|11.9
|3.7
|2.9
|0.5
|0.70
|0.50
|0.7
|29.8
|31.8
|66.7
|0.9
|2.1
|G. Diaz Graham
|13
|7.8
|2.0
|2.5
|0.6
|0.70
|0.10
|0.7
|41.2
|28.6
|58.8
|1
|1.5
|N. Santos
|14
|8.4
|1.8
|1.9
|0.2
|0.30
|0.10
|0.4
|25.0
|13.6
|40.0
|0.4
|1.4
|A. Fisch
|6
|1.7
|0.3
|0.2
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|0.2
|50.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0
|0.2
|K. Marshall
|8
|2.3
|0.1
|0.3
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|25.0
|0.1
|0.1
|Total
|16
|0.0
|75.2
|42.1
|14.7
|5.60
|4.00
|12.7
|44.8
|34.3
|73.5
|11.3
|27.8
|Roster
|GP
|MPG
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|SPG
|BPG
|TOG
|FG%
|3PT%
|FT%
|ORPG
|DRPG
|K. Filipowski
|16
|26.9
|13.9
|8.6
|1.3
|1.30
|0.80
|2.5
|42.0
|26.4
|80.0
|2.6
|6
|J. Roach
|14
|32.4
|11.9
|2.5
|3.2
|1.10
|0.00
|2.1
|35.9
|32.3
|77.3
|0.6
|1.9
|M. Mitchell
|16
|24.9
|9.8
|3.8
|1.4
|0.40
|0.80
|1.5
|52.3
|46.2
|73.7
|1.3
|2.5
|D. Whitehead
|12
|18.9
|8.8
|2.3
|1.1
|0.60
|0.10
|1.7
|40.6
|35.6
|92.3
|0.6
|1.8
|R. Young
|16
|21.8
|8.3
|6.9
|1.6
|0.40
|0.50
|1.2
|73.9
|0.0
|85.7
|3
|3.9
|T. Proctor
|16
|26.3
|7.4
|3.4
|2.3
|0.40
|0.10
|1.4
|33.3
|24.1
|87.1
|0.6
|2.8
|J. Blakes
|16
|19.3
|5.6
|1.9
|1.9
|1.00
|0.20
|0.7
|40.8
|41.2
|65.4
|0.4
|1.5
|J. Grandison
|16
|16.7
|5.3
|2.8
|1.4
|0.40
|0.10
|0.7
|42.9
|34.9
|100.0
|0.7
|2.1
|D. Lively II
|14
|16.2
|3.7
|3.2
|0.8
|0.60
|1.90
|0.9
|59.5
|0.0
|53.3
|1.4
|1.9
|J. Schutt
|7
|7.4
|2.4
|1.3
|0.1
|0.00
|0.10
|0.0
|38.5
|50.0
|50.0
|0.1
|1.1
|C. Reeves
|7
|3.3
|1.4
|1.7
|0.0
|0.10
|0.00
|0.1
|50.0
|0.0
|80.0
|1.1
|0.6
|K. Catchings
|5
|3.4
|1.2
|1.0
|0.4
|0.20
|0.20
|0.2
|42.9
|0.0
|0.0
|0.6
|0.4
|S. Borden
|1
|1
|0.0
|1.0
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0
|1
|S. Hubbard
|2
|3.5
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.50
|0.00
|1.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0
|0
|M. Johns
|4
|3
|0.0
|0.3
|0.3
|0.30
|0.00
|0.3
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.3
|0
|Total
|16
|0.0
|72.4
|42.4
|14.3
|6.20
|4.30
|12.5
|43.9
|32.6
|78.3
|13.0
|26.1
-
AMER
ARMY0
0135.5 O/U
-2
6:00pm
-
UVM
LOW0
0134.5 O/U
+1
6:00pm
-
MSST
UGA0
0128.5 O/U
+2.5
6:30pm SECN
-
ALB
BRY0
0152.5 O/U
-11.5
7:00pm
-
4ALA
15ARK0
0153 O/U
-1
7:00pm ESP2
-
BAY
WVU0
0149 O/U
-1.5
7:00pm ESP+
-
BC
16MIA0
0139 O/U
-10.5
7:00pm ESPU
-
BING
NJIT0
0135 O/U
-1.5
7:00pm
-
BU
COLG0
0144.5 O/U
-10.5
7:00pm
-
CAMP
SCUP0
0130.5 O/U
-2.5
7:00pm
-
22COC
UNCW0
0147 O/U
+3
7:00pm
-
CREI
12XAV0
0152 O/U
-2.5
7:00pm FS1
-
DUQ
JOES0
0144 O/U
+3.5
7:00pm
-
ETSU
CIT0
0138 O/U
PK
7:00pm
-
FUR
MER0
0140.5 O/U
+6
7:00pm
-
GWEB
PRES0
0125.5 O/U
+7
7:00pm
-
HAMP
W&M0
0137.5 O/U
-8
7:00pm
-
HIPT
CHSO0
0153.5 O/U
+1.5
7:00pm
-
HC
LEH0
0138 O/U
-5
7:00pm
-
IND
PSU0
0142 O/U
-1.5
7:00pm BTN
-
LAF
NAVY0
0129 O/U
-6.5
7:00pm
-
L-MD
BUCK0
0132 O/U
-7.5
7:00pm
-
LAS
MASS0
0147 O/U
-9
7:00pm
-
MEM
UCF0
0137.5 O/U
-1.5
7:00pm ESP+
-
MONM
HOFS0
0139.5 O/U
-19
7:00pm
-
NCAT
ELON0
0141 O/U
+2.5
7:00pm
-
UNCG
VMI0
0137 O/U
+8.5
7:00pm
-
NH
ME0
0130.5 O/U
-3.5
7:00pm
-
PITT
24DUKE0
0142.5 O/U
-9
7:00pm ACCN
-
RAD
WINT0
0138 O/U
-1
7:00pm
-
RICH
DAV0
0135.5 O/U
-2.5
7:00pm
-
SIU
INST0
0135 O/U
-4.5
7:00pm
-
STBN
URI0
0133.5 O/U
-2
7:00pm
-
TOWS
DEL0
0129.5 O/U
+2.5
7:00pm
-
6CONN
25MARQ0
0148 O/U
+2.5
7:00pm CBSSN
-
VT
SYR0
0140 O/U
+3
7:00pm ESP+
-
WCU
CHAT0
0141.5 O/U
-10
7:00pm
-
ABIL
UTRGV0
0150 O/U
+6.5
7:30pm
-
FAU
FIU0
0146.5 O/U
+10
7:30pm ESP+
-
CHST
TRLST0
0131.5 O/U
-9
8:00pm
-
EVAN
BRAD0
0129 O/U
-19.5
8:00pm
-
GMU
STL0
0142.5 O/U
-7.5
8:00pm ESP+
-
LT
NTEX0
0121 O/U
-9
8:00pm ESP+
-
MOSU
ILST0
0127.5 O/U
+4
8:00pm
-
MTSU
RICE0
0146 O/U
-2
8:00pm ESP+
-
USF
1HOU0
0131 O/U
-23
8:00pm ESP+
-
TUL
SMU0
0148.5 O/U
+4
8:00pm ESP+
-
WOFF
SAM0
0139 O/U
-3
8:00pm
-
20MIZZ
TA&M0
0153 O/U
-4.5
8:30pm SECN
-
ECU
CINCY0
0140.5 O/U
-10
9:00pm ESPU
-
FSU
WAKE0
0149.5 O/U
-8
9:00pm ACCN
-
LOU
CLEM0
0136.5 O/U
-17
9:00pm ESP+
-
RUTG
NW0
0127 O/U
+1.5
9:00pm BTN
-
17TCU
10TEX0
0143.5 O/U
-6.5
9:00pm ESP2
-
UTSA
UTEP0
0132 O/U
-10.5
9:00pm ESP+
-
WKY
UAB0
0151 O/U
-10.5
9:00pm CBSSN
-
CSUF
UCI0
0134.5 O/U
-9
10:00pm
-
UCD
CSN0
0138.5 O/U
+7
10:00pm
-
UCRV
UCSD0
0127.5 O/U
+1
10:00pm
-
UCSB
CSUB0
0121 O/U
+9
10:00pm
-
UTVA
CABP0
0134.5 O/U
PK
10:00pm
-
BSU
UNLV0
0136 O/U
-1.5
11:00pm CBSSN
-
CAL
WSU0
0126 O/U
-13
11:00pm ESPU