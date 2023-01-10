No. 1 Houston hosts USF looking for eighth straight win
Top-ranked Houston will look to build on a seven-game winning streak and remain unbeaten in league play when it hosts South Florida on Wednesday in an American Athletic Conference contest.
The Cougars (16-1, 4-0 AAC) reclaimed the No. 1 spot in the latest Associated Press Top 25 poll after holding down the top of the rankings for two weeks earlier in the season. Houston fell to fifth in the poll after losing at Alabama on Dec. 10, but hasn't lost since.
Before this season, the Cougars had not earned a station atop the poll since 1983. The 1967-68 team holds the school record with eight weeks at No. 1.
"We've just got to be prepared, man," Houston coach Kelvin Sampson said. "Every good team is a challenge we have to be ready for, you know. For us, we focus on what's in front of us and what's in front of us right now is South Florida. We will go to work and focus on how we're going to guard their people."
Houston's most recent outing was a 72-59 win at Cincinnati on Sunday afternoon. Freshman Jarace Walker paced the Cougars with 21 points while producing his second straight performance of 20 or more points. Walker was named the AAC Freshman of the Week for the third time this season.
Marcus Sasser added 16 points, J'Wan Roberts racked up 14 points and 11 rebounds, and Tramon Mark had 10 points for Houston in the win. The Cougars were up by seven points at halftime, took the game by the throat with a 15-2 run to start the second half and never looked back.
The Bulls (7-9, 0-3) have started the league campaign with three losses but could have won each of those games. South Florida had double-digit leads against Memphis and Wichita State and led Temple with less than four minutes to play.
USF's most recent game was a 70-66 setback at home to Wichita State on Sunday. The Bulls were up by 14 points in the first half, trailed by four at the break and then ran out of gas down the stretch.
Russel Tchewa led South Florida with 19 points and 10 rebounds, while Tyler Harris added 16 points and Sam Hines Jr. amassed 11 points with 10 rebounds.
The Bulls will be playing a top-ranked team for the sixth time in program history; South Florida has dropped the first five encounters.
"I don't know that it's that big of a deal to play the No. 1 team," USF coach Brian Gregory said. "I don't think our guys are thinking extra about that. Certainly, it's big and historic if you can win. But Houston was good (last week) as the No. 2-ranked team.
"Nobody has to remind us that Houston is a big-time team. We have to keep it simple, do what we do, play hard and compete. We have to do the things we do well, stick to it and play hard for 40 minutes. We have nothing to lose."
Houston has won the past 11 games and 13 of the last 14 overall against USF.
--Field Level Media
Copyright 2023 STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.
|Min. Per Game
|Pts. Per Game
|Ast. Per Game
|Reb. Per Game
|Field Goal %
|Three Point %
|Free Throw %
|Team Stats
|South Florida 7-9
|70.3 PPG
|41.1 RPG
|13.4 APG
|1 Houston 16-1
|75.5 PPG
|42.9 RPG
|14.6 APG
|
|0
|FG%
|0
|
|
|0
|3PT FG%
|0
|
|
|0
|FT%
|0
|
|Roster
|GP
|MPG
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|SPG
|BPG
|TOG
|FG%
|3PT%
|FT%
|ORPG
|DRPG
|T. Harris
|16
|30.8
|15.3
|2.8
|3.1
|0.90
|0.10
|2.4
|37.4
|35.7
|80.0
|0.8
|2
|R. Tchewa
|16
|29.6
|11.1
|7.9
|0.9
|0.60
|0.10
|1.9
|62.0
|0.0
|60.3
|2.6
|5.3
|S. Miguel
|15
|27
|11.0
|3.3
|3.4
|0.90
|0.20
|2.1
|42.0
|32.1
|54.5
|0.5
|2.8
|K. Bryant
|11
|19.5
|8.6
|5.2
|0.5
|1.00
|1.00
|1.6
|41.6
|25.0
|58.3
|2
|3.2
|S. Hines Jr.
|16
|26
|7.9
|5.4
|1.3
|0.70
|0.30
|1.1
|51.0
|41.7
|52.5
|2
|3.4
|J. Chaplin
|14
|25.5
|7.5
|4.1
|1.1
|1.10
|0.30
|0.9
|44.4
|16.1
|26.7
|1.9
|2.2
|R. Conwell
|16
|19.3
|5.1
|2.1
|2.2
|1.30
|0.10
|1.3
|28.6
|26.5
|80.0
|0.4
|1.7
|S. Smith Jr.
|12
|13.4
|5.0
|0.8
|0.6
|0.40
|0.00
|0.3
|55.3
|52.4
|77.8
|0.3
|0.5
|J. Boggs
|10
|7.2
|2.1
|1.4
|0.2
|0.10
|0.30
|0.7
|34.8
|26.7
|33.3
|0.6
|0.8
|C. Walker Jr.
|15
|12.2
|1.9
|2.9
|0.5
|0.40
|0.60
|0.8
|44.0
|40.0
|71.4
|0.7
|2.1
|T. Moss
|8
|7.9
|1.8
|0.9
|0.5
|0.40
|0.00
|0.4
|45.5
|50.0
|50.0
|0.1
|0.8
|D. Patrick
|3
|6.7
|0.7
|0.3
|0.3
|0.70
|0.00
|0.0
|25.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.3
|0
|D. Muordar
|8
|3.3
|0.5
|0.6
|0.0
|0.00
|0.10
|0.1
|66.7
|0.0
|0.0
|0.4
|0.3
|M. Calleja
|2
|2
|0.0
|0.0
|0.5
|0.00
|0.00
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0
|0
|K. Louissaint
|1
|2
|0.0
|1.0
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0
|1
|Total
|16
|0.0
|70.3
|41.1
|13.4
|6.90
|2.60
|12.8
|43.5
|31.8
|62.6
|12.8
|24.4
|Roster
|GP
|MPG
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|SPG
|BPG
|TOG
|FG%
|3PT%
|FT%
|ORPG
|DRPG
|M. Sasser
|17
|29.6
|15.8
|2.9
|2.9
|1.90
|0.20
|1.5
|41.4
|33.1
|82.5
|0.4
|2.5
|J. Walker
|17
|24.4
|10.4
|6.1
|1.8
|0.90
|0.90
|1.1
|48.6
|40.0
|71.0
|2.3
|3.8
|T. Mark
|17
|27
|10.1
|3.9
|1.9
|0.90
|0.20
|1.2
|42.3
|39.6
|80.0
|1.3
|2.6
|J. Roberts
|17
|25.4
|9.9
|7.4
|1.1
|0.90
|1.10
|0.9
|62.8
|0.0
|66.7
|2.8
|4.6
|J. Shead
|17
|31.2
|7.5
|3.1
|5.2
|1.80
|0.20
|1.9
|35.0
|29.8
|73.7
|0.6
|2.5
|J. Francis
|17
|13.6
|6.8
|4.8
|0.2
|0.50
|1.80
|0.5
|74.2
|0.0
|58.1
|2.2
|2.6
|T. Arceneaux
|15
|16.6
|5.9
|3.9
|0.7
|0.90
|0.30
|0.7
|43.8
|30.2
|50.0
|1.2
|2.7
|E. Sharp
|13
|13.5
|5.9
|2.2
|0.4
|0.10
|0.00
|1.2
|41.4
|40.0
|100.0
|0.5
|1.8
|R. Chaney
|16
|13.3
|3.0
|2.7
|0.4
|0.80
|0.50
|0.7
|58.3
|0.0
|42.9
|1.4
|1.3
|R. Walker Jr.
|10
|15.1
|2.9
|2.5
|0.4
|0.20
|0.00
|0.6
|35.7
|26.7
|71.4
|0.7
|1.8
|R. Elvin
|9
|3.1
|1.7
|0.4
|0.0
|0.20
|0.00
|0.0
|45.5
|42.9
|100.0
|0.1
|0.3
|D. Bowser
|2
|3
|0.0
|0.5
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0
|0.5
|Total
|17
|0.0
|75.5
|42.9
|14.6
|8.80
|5.10
|10.0
|46.9
|34.3
|72.2
|13.8
|26.5
-
AMER
ARMY0
0135.5 O/U
-2
6:00pm
-
UVM
LOW0
0134.5 O/U
+1
6:00pm
-
MSST
UGA0
0128.5 O/U
+2.5
6:30pm SECN
-
ALB
BRY0
0152.5 O/U
-11.5
7:00pm
-
4ALA
15ARK0
0153 O/U
-1
7:00pm ESP2
-
BAY
WVU0
0149 O/U
-1.5
7:00pm ESP+
-
BC
16MIA0
0139 O/U
-10.5
7:00pm ESPU
-
BING
NJIT0
0135 O/U
-1.5
7:00pm
-
BU
COLG0
0144.5 O/U
-10.5
7:00pm
-
CAMP
SCUP0
0130.5 O/U
-2.5
7:00pm
-
22COC
UNCW0
0147 O/U
+3
7:00pm
-
CREI
12XAV0
0152 O/U
-2.5
7:00pm FS1
-
DUQ
JOES0
0144 O/U
+3.5
7:00pm
-
ETSU
CIT0
0138 O/U
PK
7:00pm
-
FUR
MER0
0140.5 O/U
+6
7:00pm
-
GWEB
PRES0
0125.5 O/U
+7
7:00pm
-
HAMP
W&M0
0137.5 O/U
-8
7:00pm
-
HIPT
CHSO0
0153.5 O/U
+1.5
7:00pm
-
HC
LEH0
0138 O/U
-5
7:00pm
-
IND
PSU0
0142 O/U
-1.5
7:00pm BTN
-
LAF
NAVY0
0129 O/U
-6.5
7:00pm
-
L-MD
BUCK0
0132 O/U
-7.5
7:00pm
-
LAS
MASS0
0147 O/U
-9
7:00pm
-
MEM
UCF0
0137.5 O/U
-1.5
7:00pm ESP+
-
MONM
HOFS0
0139.5 O/U
-19
7:00pm
-
NCAT
ELON0
0141 O/U
+2.5
7:00pm
-
UNCG
VMI0
0137 O/U
+8.5
7:00pm
-
NH
ME0
0130.5 O/U
-3.5
7:00pm
-
PITT
24DUKE0
0142.5 O/U
-9
7:00pm ACCN
-
RAD
WINT0
0138 O/U
-1
7:00pm
-
RICH
DAV0
0135.5 O/U
-2.5
7:00pm
-
SIU
INST0
0135 O/U
-4.5
7:00pm
-
STBN
URI0
0133.5 O/U
-2
7:00pm
-
TOWS
DEL0
0129.5 O/U
+2.5
7:00pm
-
6CONN
25MARQ0
0148 O/U
+2.5
7:00pm CBSSN
-
VT
SYR0
0140 O/U
+3
7:00pm ESP+
-
WCU
CHAT0
0141.5 O/U
-10
7:00pm
-
ABIL
UTRGV0
0150 O/U
+6.5
7:30pm
-
FAU
FIU0
0146.5 O/U
+10
7:30pm ESP+
-
CHST
TRLST0
0131.5 O/U
-9
8:00pm
-
EVAN
BRAD0
0129 O/U
-19.5
8:00pm
-
GMU
STL0
0142.5 O/U
-7.5
8:00pm ESP+
-
LT
NTEX0
0121 O/U
-9
8:00pm ESP+
-
MOSU
ILST0
0127.5 O/U
+4
8:00pm
-
MTSU
RICE0
0146 O/U
-2
8:00pm ESP+
-
USF
1HOU0
0131 O/U
-23
8:00pm ESP+
-
TUL
SMU0
0148.5 O/U
+4
8:00pm ESP+
-
WOFF
SAM0
0139 O/U
-3
8:00pm
-
20MIZZ
TA&M0
0153 O/U
-4.5
8:30pm SECN
-
ECU
CINCY0
0140.5 O/U
-10
9:00pm ESPU
-
FSU
WAKE0
0149.5 O/U
-8
9:00pm ACCN
-
LOU
CLEM0
0136.5 O/U
-17
9:00pm ESP+
-
RUTG
NW0
0127 O/U
+1.5
9:00pm BTN
-
17TCU
10TEX0
0143.5 O/U
-6.5
9:00pm ESP2
-
UTSA
UTEP0
0132 O/U
-10.5
9:00pm ESP+
-
WKY
UAB0
0151 O/U
-10.5
9:00pm CBSSN
-
CSUF
UCI0
0134.5 O/U
-9
10:00pm
-
UCD
CSN0
0138.5 O/U
+7
10:00pm
-
UCRV
UCSD0
0127.5 O/U
+1
10:00pm
-
UCSB
CSUB0
0121 O/U
+9
10:00pm
-
UTVA
CABP0
0134.5 O/U
PK
10:00pm
-
BSU
UNLV0
0136 O/U
-1.5
11:00pm CBSSN
-
CAL
WSU0
0126 O/U
-13
11:00pm ESPU