17 TCU, No. 10 Texas preparing for defensive battle
Expect plenty of fur to fly and defense to be on display when No. 10 Texas hosts No. 17 TCU on Wednesday in a Big 12 Conference game in Austin, Texas.
Both teams have won two of their first three games in the Big 12's dual round-robin gauntlet.
The Longhorns (13-2, 2-1 Big 12) return home after a gritty 56-46 win at Oklahoma State on Saturday behind 12 points from Marcus Carr, 11 from Timmy Allen and a career-high tying 12 rebounds by Dillon Mitchell.
Texas won despite shooting just 31.5 percent from the floor. The Longhorns held Oklahoma State to only 30.4 percent shooting and forced the Cowboys into 18 turnovers.
Texas bounced back after a record-breaking loss at home on Jan. 3 to then-unranked Kansas State in which it allowed 116 points, its most ever in a Big 12 game and the most overall since a 128-125 Southwest Conference loss at Texas Tech on Feb. 20, 1994, in double overtime.
The win over stingy Oklahoma State came after Texas endured a withering defense-only practice in which even interim coach Rodney Terry got a little banged up.
"We won this game on Thursday, not today on Saturday," Terry said after the win over Oklahoma State. "We won it back in Austin. You know, we came off a tough loss at home and we didn't play very good defense in that ballgame and kind of got away from our identity."
The Longhorns are 6-1 since Terry took the helm after coach Chris Beard was suspended on Dec. 12 when he was arrested on a felony domestic violence charge. Beard was fired on Thursday.
The Longhorns players were allowed to speak to the media on Monday for the first time since Beard's suspension. They explained that the team has remained steadfast in its mission despite the change in the head coach's seat.
"Nothing has changed in our goals or the team that goes out on the court and competes every game," Texas forward Brock Cunningham said. "Every assistant we have was a head coach, so we know how this goes."
The Horned Frogs (13-2, 2-1) head to Austin on the heels of a 69-67 overtime loss at home to then-No. 25 Iowa State on Saturday. TCU led by a point after Mike Miles Jr. hit two free throws with 23 seconds to play but fell when Iowa State's Gabe Kalscheur hit a long 3-pointer with 1.3 seconds remaining.
Miles led the Horned Frogs with 18 points, 15 of them in the second half, while Damion Baugh added 17 in the setback, which snapped an 11-game winning streak, TCU's longest since beginning the 2017-18 season with 12 straight wins.
The Horned Frogs fought back from nine points down with 3:49 to play to move in front on Miles' free throws but just made too many mistakes, between the turnovers, losing the rebounding battle by five and missing 12 free throws.
"This game showed we can play with anybody," Miles said afterward. "We didn't play our best game on either defense or offense. We shot bad from the line, we had a lot of turnovers, and we still only lost by two. It shows how good of a team we are."
TCU leads the nation's in transition scoring and used that prowess to stay in the game, outscoring Iowa State 19-4 on fast-break points.
--Field Level Media
|Min. Per Game
|Pts. Per Game
|Ast. Per Game
|Reb. Per Game
|Field Goal %
|Three Point %
|Free Throw %
|
|0
|FG%
|0
|
|
|0
|3PT FG%
|0
|
|
|0
|FT%
|0
|
|Roster
|GP
|MPG
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|SPG
|BPG
|TOG
|FG%
|3PT%
|FT%
|ORPG
|DRPG
|M. Miles Jr.
|12
|31.3
|19.8
|2.9
|3.1
|1.30
|0.30
|2.6
|53.1
|32.7
|68.4
|0.3
|2.7
|E. Miller
|12
|27.5
|13.5
|6.3
|2.0
|0.80
|0.90
|1.6
|56.7
|47.6
|72.7
|1.8
|4.5
|D. Baugh
|9
|32.8
|12.7
|4.3
|5.0
|2.20
|0.40
|2.9
|43.8
|34.8
|70.0
|0.7
|3.7
|C. O'Bannon Jr.
|15
|22.5
|8.4
|4.0
|1.2
|0.70
|0.90
|0.8
|35.5
|32.2
|72.1
|1.6
|2.4
|M. Peavy
|14
|21.8
|7.7
|3.1
|1.6
|1.10
|0.90
|0.9
|35.8
|14.3
|72.5
|1.2
|1.9
|E. Lampkin Jr.
|14
|24.5
|7.5
|7.2
|1.4
|0.80
|0.60
|1.4
|54.8
|0.0
|52.0
|3.8
|3.4
|J. Coles
|15
|14.6
|7.3
|4.4
|1.0
|0.70
|0.60
|0.5
|44.9
|31.3
|87.0
|1.4
|3
|S. Wells
|15
|15.5
|4.9
|1.9
|2.9
|0.90
|0.20
|1.3
|38.6
|22.2
|84.6
|0.1
|1.8
|X. Cork
|15
|13.4
|3.9
|2.2
|0.3
|0.50
|0.50
|0.6
|63.2
|0.0
|55.0
|1
|1.2
|P. Haggerty
|6
|9
|2.8
|1.5
|0.8
|0.30
|0.00
|0.7
|55.6
|0.0
|77.8
|0.2
|1.3
|R. Walker
|15
|15.2
|2.7
|1.8
|1.0
|0.60
|0.30
|0.6
|30.4
|25.8
|80.0
|0.3
|1.5
|S. Doumbia
|7
|4.9
|1.7
|1.0
|0.0
|0.10
|0.10
|0.1
|50.0
|0.0
|66.7
|0.9
|0.1
|C. Despie
|4
|1
|0.8
|0.0
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|0.0
|25.0
|50.0
|0.0
|0
|0
|D. Ford
|4
|2.3
|0.5
|0.5
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|100.0
|0
|0.5
|T. Lundblade
|5
|3.8
|0.4
|0.6
|0.4
|0.00
|0.00
|0.0
|25.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0
|0.6
|Z. Gonsoulin
|4
|1
|0.0
|0.3
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|0.3
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0
|0.3
|T. Stuart
|4
|1
|0.0
|0.5
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.3
|0.3
|Total
|15
|0.0
|78.0
|41.0
|16.8
|8.50
|5.20
|11.7
|45.7
|29.7
|70.3
|12.9
|25.4
|Roster
|GP
|MPG
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|SPG
|BPG
|TOG
|FG%
|3PT%
|FT%
|ORPG
|DRPG
|M. Carr
|15
|31.1
|17.7
|2.5
|4.1
|1.70
|0.00
|1.5
|46.8
|44.6
|81.0
|0.1
|2.3
|T. Hunter
|15
|28.8
|11.6
|3.8
|2.7
|0.90
|0.00
|2.0
|41.6
|32.4
|80.0
|0.5
|3.3
|T. Allen
|15
|25.7
|10.1
|5.7
|3.7
|0.80
|0.50
|2.3
|47.3
|16.7
|59.6
|1.9
|3.8
|S. Rice
|15
|23.8
|9.6
|3.7
|2.5
|0.70
|0.50
|1.4
|46.3
|29.8
|88.2
|0.8
|2.9
|D. Mitchell
|15
|22
|7.7
|5.3
|0.4
|0.90
|0.10
|0.6
|61.9
|0.0
|50.0
|2.1
|3.1
|A. Morris
|15
|15
|6.7
|2.2
|0.9
|0.70
|0.30
|0.9
|42.5
|28.8
|77.3
|0.6
|1.6
|C. Bishop
|15
|16.5
|6.5
|3.3
|0.8
|0.70
|0.70
|0.8
|57.7
|0.0
|61.5
|0.9
|2.4
|D. Disu
|14
|16.4
|6.5
|3.3
|1.0
|0.40
|1.40
|1.0
|60.3
|29.4
|76.9
|0.8
|2.5
|B. Cunningham
|15
|17.7
|4.6
|3.7
|0.9
|0.90
|0.30
|0.3
|51.1
|44.4
|84.6
|1.6
|2.1
|A. Anamekwe
|9
|5.9
|2.0
|0.8
|0.1
|0.20
|0.00
|0.4
|61.5
|66.7
|0.0
|0.3
|0.4
|C. Bott
|6
|3
|0.5
|0.7
|0.0
|0.00
|0.20
|0.0
|33.3
|33.3
|0.0
|0.3
|0.3
|G. Perryman
|8
|4.5
|0.4
|0.6
|0.3
|0.40
|0.00
|0.1
|12.5
|12.5
|0.0
|0.1
|0.5
|Total
|15
|0.0
|82.3
|39.5
|17.1
|8.10
|3.90
|11.7
|48.8
|34.0
|73.2
|10.9
|25.9
-
AMER
ARMY0
0135.5 O/U
-2
6:00pm
-
UVM
LOW0
0134.5 O/U
+1
6:00pm
-
MSST
UGA0
0128.5 O/U
+2.5
6:30pm SECN
-
ALB
BRY0
0152.5 O/U
-11.5
7:00pm
-
4ALA
15ARK0
0153 O/U
-1
7:00pm ESP2
-
BAY
WVU0
0149 O/U
-1.5
7:00pm ESP+
-
BC
16MIA0
0139 O/U
-10.5
7:00pm ESPU
-
BING
NJIT0
0135 O/U
-1.5
7:00pm
-
BU
COLG0
0144.5 O/U
-10.5
7:00pm
-
CAMP
SCUP0
0130.5 O/U
-2.5
7:00pm
-
22COC
UNCW0
0147 O/U
+3
7:00pm
-
CREI
12XAV0
0152 O/U
-2.5
7:00pm FS1
-
DUQ
JOES0
0144 O/U
+3.5
7:00pm
-
ETSU
CIT0
0138 O/U
PK
7:00pm
-
FUR
MER0
0140.5 O/U
+6
7:00pm
-
GWEB
PRES0
0125.5 O/U
+7
7:00pm
-
HAMP
W&M0
0137.5 O/U
-8
7:00pm
-
HIPT
CHSO0
0153.5 O/U
+1.5
7:00pm
-
HC
LEH0
0138 O/U
-5
7:00pm
-
IND
PSU0
0142 O/U
-1.5
7:00pm BTN
-
LAF
NAVY0
0129 O/U
-6.5
7:00pm
-
L-MD
BUCK0
0132 O/U
-7.5
7:00pm
-
LAS
MASS0
0147 O/U
-9
7:00pm
-
MEM
UCF0
0137.5 O/U
-1.5
7:00pm ESP+
-
MONM
HOFS0
0139.5 O/U
-19
7:00pm
-
NCAT
ELON0
0141 O/U
+2.5
7:00pm
-
UNCG
VMI0
0137 O/U
+8.5
7:00pm
-
NH
ME0
0130.5 O/U
-3.5
7:00pm
-
PITT
24DUKE0
0142.5 O/U
-9
7:00pm ACCN
-
RAD
WINT0
0138 O/U
-1
7:00pm
-
RICH
DAV0
0135.5 O/U
-2.5
7:00pm
-
SIU
INST0
0135 O/U
-4.5
7:00pm
-
STBN
URI0
0133.5 O/U
-2
7:00pm
-
TOWS
DEL0
0129.5 O/U
+2.5
7:00pm
-
6CONN
25MARQ0
0148 O/U
+2.5
7:00pm CBSSN
-
VT
SYR0
0140 O/U
+3
7:00pm ESP+
-
WCU
CHAT0
0141.5 O/U
-10
7:00pm
-
ABIL
UTRGV0
0150 O/U
+6.5
7:30pm
-
FAU
FIU0
0146.5 O/U
+10
7:30pm ESP+
-
CHST
TRLST0
0131.5 O/U
-9
8:00pm
-
EVAN
BRAD0
0129 O/U
-19.5
8:00pm
-
GMU
STL0
0142.5 O/U
-7.5
8:00pm ESP+
-
LT
NTEX0
0121 O/U
-9
8:00pm ESP+
-
MOSU
ILST0
0127.5 O/U
+4
8:00pm
-
MTSU
RICE0
0146 O/U
-2
8:00pm ESP+
-
USF
1HOU0
0131 O/U
-23
8:00pm ESP+
-
TUL
SMU0
0148.5 O/U
+4
8:00pm ESP+
-
WOFF
SAM0
0139 O/U
-3
8:00pm
-
20MIZZ
TA&M0
0153 O/U
-4.5
8:30pm SECN
-
ECU
CINCY0
0140.5 O/U
-10
9:00pm ESPU
-
FSU
WAKE0
0149.5 O/U
-8
9:00pm ACCN
-
LOU
CLEM0
0136.5 O/U
-17
9:00pm ESP+
-
RUTG
NW0
0127 O/U
+1.5
9:00pm BTN
-
17TCU
10TEX0
0143.5 O/U
-6.5
9:00pm ESP2
-
UTSA
UTEP0
0132 O/U
-10.5
9:00pm ESP+
-
WKY
UAB0
0151 O/U
-10.5
9:00pm CBSSN
-
CSUF
UCI0
0134.5 O/U
-9
10:00pm
-
UCD
CSN0
0138.5 O/U
+7
10:00pm
-
UCRV
UCSD0
0127.5 O/U
+1
10:00pm
-
UCSB
CSUB0
0121 O/U
+9
10:00pm
-
UTVA
CABP0
0134.5 O/U
PK
10:00pm
-
BSU
UNLV0
0136 O/U
-1.5
11:00pm CBSSN
-
CAL
WSU0
0126 O/U
-13
11:00pm ESPU