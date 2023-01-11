Off to one of the best starts in program history, Arizona State plays at Oregon on Thursday night at Eugene, Ore., hoping to extend its winning streak to three games.

The Sun Devils (13-3, 4-1 Pac-12) have at least 13 wins in their first 16 games for just the seventh time since the 1945-46 season. It is the team's first 13-3 start since 2017-18 and the record is tied for the best 16-game start under head coach Bobby Hurley.

Arizona State has not been 4-1 in conference play since the 2007-08 season.

"We are battling for the top of our league right now; we've got to protect our home court," said Arizona State's Devan Cambridge Jr. after a 73-65 victory over Washington on Sunday. "We've got to bounce back as we go on the road for the next two games. It gives us confidence."

Cambridge (10.6 points per game) is one of four regular players who average in double figures in scoring for the Sun Devils. DJ Horne's 12.1 points per game lead the team.

Oregon (9-7, 3-2) hasn't had the type of season the program is used to under head coach Dana Altman, with a bumpy run in nonconference play when several players were out due to injury. The Ducks are closer to full strength than they have been all season, and a 70-60 upset victory at Utah on Saturday is a possible sign of better days ahead.

The Ducks are led by center N'Faly Dante, who had 17 points and 12 rebounds at Utah for his fourth double-double of the season. Dante averages 12.9 points and 7.0 rebounds per game, while Will Richardson is the team scoring leader (14.6 points).

Oregon has won seven of the last eight meetings at home against the Sun Devils. The Ducks' win at Utah came two days after a 68-41 blowout loss at Colorado.

"The guys were really disappointed in themselves, so it shows we have some pride," Altman said, according to Duck Territory at 247sports.com. "It was a big game for us."

--Field Level Media