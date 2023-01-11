Emerging defenses meet when USC faces Colorado
Southern California will take the court Thursday in its first home game since Dec. 18, while trying to snap a Pac-12 Conference losing streak when it welcomes Colorado to Los Angeles.
The Trojans (11-5, 3-2 Pac-12) won seven straight from Nov. 30-Dec. 30, but dropped their last two at the end of a three-game conference road swing. USC fell behind early at Washington State on Jan. 1 and could never rally in an 81-71 defeat -- the Trojans' first loss to the Cougars since 2013.
USC again dug an early hole Jan. 5 at crosstown rival UCLA but battled back from an 18-point halftime deficit to take a 58-56 lead in the final minute on the back of a relentless defense. The Bruins' Jaylen Clark hit a 3-pointer with 15 seconds remaining to sink the Trojans 60-58.
"We're still a team that's developing and we're improving since the beginning of the season. You saw that (at UCLA), especially in the second half. But, it's frustrating as well," USC coach Andy Enfield said. "You have to make plays if you're going to win close games like this."
After the three straight road games against the Washington schools and UCLA, and a neutral-court matchup with Colorado State in Phoenix on Dec. 21, USC is back at the Galen Center for the first time since knocking off Auburn last month.
Colorado (11-6, 3-3) arrives looking to spoil the Trojans' homecoming. The Buffaloes are winners of their last two and seven of their last eight.
They crushed both Oregon and Oregon State last week, holding the Ducks to 41 points in a 27-point blowout, and the Beavers to 42 points in a 20-point rout.
"They have taken the scouting report, and we've locked down the best players on the other team scoring-wise," Buffs coach Tad Boyle said following the win over Oregon State. "... A combined 83 points in two games back-to-back hasn't been done (at Colorado) since the (1940s)."
Colorado's focus on locking down opponents' leading scorers would suggest a focus squarely on the USC backcourt duo of Boogie Ellis and Drew Peterson, who average 15.7 and 13.7 points per game to pace the Trojans.
--Field Level Media
Copyright 2023 STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.
|Min. Per Game
|Pts. Per Game
|Ast. Per Game
|Reb. Per Game
|Field Goal %
|Three Point %
|Free Throw %
|
|0
|FG%
|0
|
|
|0
|3PT FG%
|0
|
|
|0
|FT%
|0
|
|Roster
|GP
|MPG
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|SPG
|BPG
|TOG
|FG%
|3PT%
|FT%
|ORPG
|DRPG
|K. Simpson
|16
|30
|17.9
|4.5
|3.9
|1.40
|0.10
|2.5
|43.9
|35.3
|77.8
|0.7
|3.8
|T. da Silva
|17
|29.3
|15.1
|5.1
|1.4
|1.50
|0.40
|1.6
|53.2
|36.2
|63.6
|1
|4.1
|J. Hadley
|15
|25.9
|9.3
|6.3
|1.3
|1.00
|0.60
|0.9
|55.2
|0.0
|56.1
|2.7
|3.7
|J. Hammond III
|17
|19
|6.8
|2.1
|2.0
|0.70
|0.10
|1.9
|45.1
|35.9
|83.3
|0.5
|1.6
|N. Clifford
|17
|22.2
|6.7
|4.1
|1.8
|0.80
|0.70
|1.7
|40.2
|23.7
|51.7
|1.2
|2.8
|J. Gabbidon
|14
|20
|6.0
|2.1
|1.1
|0.90
|0.60
|0.8
|41.5
|29.6
|68.8
|0.2
|1.9
|J. Ruffin
|17
|13.2
|5.2
|1.9
|0.8
|0.50
|0.20
|0.8
|43.5
|37.2
|75.0
|0.2
|1.8
|L. O'Brien
|15
|17.1
|4.9
|4.0
|0.5
|0.50
|0.40
|0.9
|42.2
|25.0
|76.5
|1.3
|2.7
|E. Wright
|17
|14.2
|3.4
|2.2
|0.6
|0.60
|0.10
|0.7
|34.5
|33.3
|54.5
|0.5
|1.6
|L. Lovering
|16
|20.1
|3.3
|3.9
|1.3
|0.60
|1.10
|1.8
|46.2
|0.0
|47.1
|1.5
|2.4
|Q. Allen
|4
|1.5
|1.5
|0.0
|0.0
|0.30
|0.30
|0.0
|50.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0
|0
|C. Mains
|1
|1
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0
|0
|A. Miller Jr.
|4
|1.5
|0.0
|0.5
|0.3
|0.00
|0.00
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0
|0.5
|Total
|17
|0.0
|74.8
|43.1
|14.1
|8.20
|4.10
|13.4
|45.6
|32.6
|65.9
|11.3
|27.4
|Roster
|GP
|MPG
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|SPG
|BPG
|TOG
|FG%
|3PT%
|FT%
|ORPG
|DRPG
|B. Ellis
|16
|31.6
|15.7
|3.4
|2.3
|1.60
|0.30
|2.1
|43.8
|36.4
|76.6
|0.3
|3.1
|D. Peterson
|16
|36.3
|13.7
|6.8
|5.1
|0.90
|0.80
|3.1
|44.8
|33.9
|70.5
|1.1
|5.7
|R. Dixon-Waters
|16
|25.7
|9.9
|2.9
|1.1
|0.80
|0.30
|2.0
|46.0
|25.0
|79.5
|0.9
|2
|T. White
|16
|27
|9.2
|5.3
|1.0
|0.70
|0.40
|0.9
|48.8
|24.1
|66.7
|1.4
|3.9
|J. Morgan
|16
|25.4
|8.3
|5.3
|0.6
|0.40
|2.70
|1.4
|56.5
|0.0
|57.1
|1.9
|3.4
|K. Johnson
|16
|24.9
|7.6
|4.8
|2.8
|2.20
|0.60
|1.8
|47.8
|33.3
|83.3
|1.1
|3.7
|M. Thomas
|15
|9.1
|3.5
|1.3
|0.3
|0.30
|0.00
|0.8
|40.5
|33.3
|77.8
|0.3
|0.9
|K. Wright
|15
|10.9
|2.2
|1.9
|0.5
|0.00
|0.30
|0.5
|44.1
|0.0
|50.0
|1.1
|0.8
|H. Hornery
|11
|9.3
|1.7
|1.4
|0.3
|0.20
|0.50
|0.4
|38.9
|30.0
|50.0
|0.5
|0.9
|I. Niagu
|9
|4.4
|0.4
|1.0
|0.0
|0.20
|0.10
|0.3
|33.3
|0.0
|100.0
|0.3
|0.7
|O. Sellers
|11
|4.7
|0.3
|0.3
|0.2
|0.00
|0.10
|0.1
|11.1
|16.7
|0.0
|0
|0.3
|Z. Brooker
|1
|0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0
|0
|Total
|16
|0.0
|71.4
|38.8
|13.9
|7.10
|5.60
|13.9
|46.1
|31.6
|71.6
|9.9
|26.1
-
GASO
APP0
0126.5 O/U
-3.5
6:30pm
-
MINN
OSU0
0136 O/U
-15
6:30pm FS1
-
STET
BELLAR0
0131.5 O/U
-2
6:30pm
-
CARK
QUEEN0
0160 O/U
-12.5
7:00pm
-
CCAR
ODU0
0136 O/U
-7
7:00pm
-
DREX
STON0
0124.5 O/U
+4.5
7:00pm CBSSN
-
FGCU
EKY0
0145.5 O/U
+3
7:00pm
-
PFW
IUPU0
0135 O/U
+15.5
7:00pm
-
JU
KENN0
0127.5 O/U
-3
7:00pm
-
LON
UNCA0
0142 O/U
+3
7:00pm ESPU
-
MICH
IOWA0
0154 O/U
-5.5
7:00pm ESP2
-
NALAB
LIB0
0134 O/U
-17
7:00pm
-
RMU
OAK0
0140.5 O/U
-5.5
7:00pm
-
TROY
GAST0
0131.5 O/U
+2.5
7:00pm
-
UNF
JVST0
0141.5 O/U
-1
7:00pm
-
YSU
DET0
0154.5 O/U
+1.5
7:00pm
-
UL
ULM0
0141.5 O/U
+8
7:30pm
-
JMAD
USA0
0139.5 O/U
+2.5
8:00pm
-
LIND
SEMO0
0144.5 O/U
-10
8:00pm
-
NICH
LAM0
0144.5 O/U
+11
8:00pm
-
NKY
MIL0
0131 O/U
-1
8:00pm
-
STTHMN
UMKC0
0134 O/U
-1.5
8:00pm
-
TXST
ARST0
0121 O/U
+3
8:00pm
-
TXAMC
HOUC0
0147.5 O/U
+4
8:00pm
-
WIU
ORU0
0157.5 O/U
-15.5
8:00pm
-
WRST
GB0
0144.5 O/U
+9.5
8:00pm
-
UND
NEOM0
0137.5 O/U
-4.5
8:05pm
-
MORE
TNTC0
0134.5 O/U
-1.5
8:30pm
-
UNO
UIW0
0145.5 O/U
+2.5
8:30pm
-
SELA
TXCC0
0152 O/U
-9
8:30pm
-
SIUE
EIU0
0136 O/U
+7.5
8:30pm
-
ASU
ORE0
0137.5 O/U
-5
9:00pm FS1
-
UALR
SNIND0
0154.5 O/U
-7
9:00pm
-
COLO
USC0
0139.5 O/U
-3.5
9:00pm PACN
-
IDST
MTST0
0133 O/U
-11
9:00pm
-
LMU
SMC0
0128 O/U
-14
9:00pm CBSSN
-
LIP
PEAY0
0135 O/U
PK
9:00pm
-
MCNS
NWST0
0139 O/U
-8
9:00pm
-
NDST
DU0
0143.5 O/U
PK
9:00pm
-
SHOU
SUU0
0141 O/U
PK
9:00pm
-
SFA
UTU0
0142 O/U
+2.5
9:00pm
-
UTM
TNST0
0156.5 O/U
-3.5
9:00pm
-
UTA
GRCN0
0126.5 O/U
-11
9:00pm
-
USM
MRSH0
0148.5 O/U
-8
9:00pm ESP2
-
WEB
MONT0
0135.5 O/U
-4
9:00pm
-
8GONZ
BYU0
0153.5 O/U
+6.5
9:30pm ESPN
-
CP
LBSU0
0137.5 O/U
-9
10:00pm
-
NAU
PRST0
0149.5 O/U
-6.5
10:00pm
-
NCO
SAC0
0145 O/U
-4
10:00pm
-
NMST
SEA0
0143.5 O/U
-4
10:00pm
-
PEP
USD0
0155.5 O/U
-3
10:00pm
-
9ARIZ
ORST0
0144 O/U
+15.5
11:00pm ESP2
-
SF
PORT0
0148.5 O/U
+2
11:00pm ESPU
-
STAN
WASH0
0136.5 O/U
-2
11:00pm FS1
-
UTAH
7UCLA0
0135.5 O/U
-12
11:00pm PACN