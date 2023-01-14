Vanderbilt rallies from 10 down, beats No. 15 Arkansas 97-84
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) Tyrin Lawrence scored 22 points as Vanderbilt rallied from a 10-point deficit in the second half and beat No. 15 Arkansas 97-84 on Saturday to snap a two-game skid.
Vanderbilt (9-8, 2-2 Southeastern Conference) trailed 42-32 before the 3s started falling. They used a 16-4 run with back-to-back 3s by Trey Thomas tying it at 56 and then Jordan Wright's 3 putting Vandy up 59-56 with 12:18 left.
Wright's jumper with 8:34 left capped an 8-0 spurt and gave the Commodores a 69-59 lead. They pushed that to as much as 73-59 with 7:43 left on a pair of free throws by Liam Robbins. The fifth-year forward scored all 14 of his points in the second half after playing only a minute in the first half with two fouls.
Arkansas (12-5, 1-4) lost its third straight and never got closer than seven down the stretch as the Commodores knocked down all 12 free throws in the final 1:57.
Wright finished with 17 points for Vanderbilt, which improved to 7-3 at Memorial Gym this season. Myles Stute had 15, and Trey Thomas added 13 in a chippy game that featured three reviews with a Flagrant 1 for Arkansas and Vanderbilt guard Ezra Manjon ejected before halftime.
Ricky Council IV led the Razorbacks with 24 points, and Anthony Black added 20. Davonte Davis had 17 and Makhi Mitchell finished with 11.
BIG PICTURE
Arkansas is used to slow starts in league play starting 1-3 each of the past two years only to finish in the Elite Eight of the NCAA Tournament. But the Razorbacks needed this win badly. This is their third of four road games to start the SEC slate, and they finish with two of their final three on the road at Alabama and Tennessee.
Vanderbilt had come close losing by three at then-No. 20 Missouri and by nine at No. 5 Tennessee on Wednesday night. The Commodores showed just how dangerous they can be when their 3-point shot falls. ... The Commodores beat Arkansas in back-to-back games for the first time since March 2013 after losing 11 of the previous 13 in this series.
POLL IMPLICATIONS
This loss coming on the heels of back-to-back losses by double digits definitely will drop the Razorbacks.
UP NEXT
Arkansas: Visits Missouri on Wednesday night.
Vanderbilt: Hosts No. 4 Alabama on Tuesday night.
---
AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-basketball-poll and https://twitter.com/AP-Top25
1st Half
|Time
|Team
|Play
|Score
|20:00
|(Razorbacks gains possession)
|19:31
|Ricky Council IV misses three point jump shot
|19:29
|Quentin Millora-Brown defensive rebound
|19:10
|Myles Stute misses three point jump shot
|19:08
|Makhi Mitchell defensive rebound
|19:00
|Trey Thomas shooting foul (Makhel Mitchell draws the foul)
|19:00
|Makhel Mitchell misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|19:00
|Makhel Mitchell misses regular free throw 2 of 2
|19:00
|Tyrin Lawrence defensive rebound
|18:35
|Tyrin Lawrence misses two point jump shot
|18:33
|Colin Smith offensive rebound
|18:28
|Tyrin Lawrence misses two point layup
|18:26
|Anthony Black defensive rebound
|18:22
|Davonte Davis turnover
|18:15
|+2
|Tyrin Lawrence makes two point dunk (Myles Stute assists)
|0-2
|17:56
|+2
|Makhi Mitchell makes two point layup (Makhel Mitchell assists)
|2-2
|17:32
|Makhel Mitchell blocks Quentin Millora-Brown's two point layup
|17:30
|Makhi Mitchell defensive rebound
|17:12
|Makhel Mitchell turnover (traveling)
|16:58
|Makhi Mitchell personal foul
|16:51
|Anthony Black shooting foul (Quentin Millora-Brown draws the foul)
|16:51
|+1
|Quentin Millora-Brown makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|2-3
|16:51
|Quentin Millora-Brown misses regular free throw 2 of 2
|16:51
|Makhi Mitchell defensive rebound
|16:32
|+2
|Ricky Council IV makes two point jump shot
|4-3
|16:08
|Myles Stute misses two point layup
|16:06
|Commodores offensive rebound
|16:03
|Trey Thomas misses two point jump shot
|16:01
|Quentin Millora-Brown offensive rebound
|15:52
|Quentin Millora-Brown misses two point layup
|15:45
|Quentin Millora-Brown offensive rebound
|15:45
|+3
|Tyrin Lawrence makes three point jump shot (Trey Thomas assists)
|4-6
|15:28
|+2
|Ricky Council IV makes two point layup
|6-6
|15:07
|+2
|Tyrin Lawrence makes two point layup
|6-8
|14:36
|Jalen Graham misses two point jump shot
|14:34
|Trey Thomas defensive rebound
|14:29
|Kamani Johnson personal foul
|14:29
|TV timeout
|14:12
|Colin Smith turnover
|14:03
|Liam Robbins shooting foul (Makhi Mitchell draws the foul)
|14:03
|Makhi Mitchell misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|14:03
|+1
|Makhi Mitchell makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|7-8
|13:53
|Liam Robbins offensive foul
|13:53
|Liam Robbins turnover (offensive foul)
|13:45
|+2
|Anthony Black makes two point layup
|9-8
|13:20
|+3
|Colin Smith makes three point jump shot (Jordan Wright assists)
|9-11
|13:20
|Jalen Graham shooting foul (Colin Smith draws the foul)
|13:20
|Colin Smith misses regular free throw 1 of 1
|13:20
|Makhi Mitchell defensive rebound
|12:57
|Makhi Mitchell misses two point jump shot
|12:55
|Lee Dort defensive rebound
|12:44
|+2
|Ezra Manjon makes two point jump shot
|9-13
|12:31
|Anthony Black misses two point layup
|12:29
|Lee Dort defensive rebound
|12:23
|Jordan Walsh blocks Noah Shelby's three point jump shot
|12:21
|Commodores offensive rebound
|11:58
|Jordan Wright misses two point layup
|11:56
|Jordan Walsh defensive rebound
|11:42
|+2
|Makhi Mitchell makes two point dunk (Jordan Walsh assists)
|11-13
|11:17
|Colin Smith misses two point layup
|11:15
|Lee Dort offensive rebound
|11:10
|+2
|Lee Dort makes two point dunk
|11-15
|10:57
|Jordan Walsh misses two point jump shot
|10:55
|Ricky Council IV offensive rebound
|10:51
|+2
|Ricky Council IV makes two point layup
|13-15
|10:51
|Colin Smith shooting foul (Ricky Council IV draws the foul)
|10:51
|TV timeout
|10:47
|+1
|Ricky Council IV makes regular free throw 1 of 1
|14-15
|10:29
|Myles Stute misses two point layup
|10:29
|Myles Stute offensive rebound
|10:29
|Makhi Mitchell shooting foul (Myles Stute draws the foul)
|10:29
|+1
|Myles Stute makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|14-16
|10:29
|+1
|Myles Stute makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|14-17
|10:03
|Jordan Walsh misses three point jump shot
|10:01
|Commodores defensive rebound
|9:31
|Davonte Davis shooting foul (Ezra Manjon draws the foul)
|9:31
|Ezra Manjon misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|9:31
|+1
|Ezra Manjon makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|14-18
|9:17
|Makhel Mitchell misses two point layup
|9:15
|Makhel Mitchell offensive rebound
|9:16
|+2
|Makhel Mitchell makes two point layup
|16-18
|9:16
|Myles Stute shooting foul (Makhel Mitchell draws the foul)
|9:16
|Makhel Mitchell misses regular free throw 1 of 1
|9:16
|Myles Stute defensive rebound
|9:04
|Jordan Walsh personal foul (Jordan Wright draws the foul)
|9:04
|Jordan Wright misses regular free throw 1 of 1
|9:04
|Davonte Davis defensive rebound
|8:56
|Noah Shelby personal foul
|8:50
|+2
|Anthony Black makes two point layup
|18-18
|8:39
|Ezra Manjon misses two point jump shot
|8:37
|Lee Dort offensive rebound
|8:33
|+2
|Lee Dort makes two point layup
|18-20
|8:24
|+2
|Ricky Council IV makes two point jump shot
|20-20
|8:00
|+2
|Noah Shelby makes two point jump shot (Ezra Manjon assists)
|20-22
|7:48
|+2
|Davonte Davis makes two point jump shot
|22-22
|7:24
|Ezra Manjon misses two point jump shot
|7:22
|Ezra Manjon offensive rebound
|7:19
|Noah Shelby misses three point jump shot
|7:17
|Lee Dort offensive rebound
|7:19
|Makhel Mitchell personal foul
|7:19
|TV timeout
|7:19
|Lee Dort misses regular free throw 1 of 1
|7:06
|+2
|Anthony Black makes two point layup
|24-22
|7:06
|Tyrin Lawrence shooting foul (Anthony Black draws the foul)
|7:06
|+1
|Anthony Black makes regular free throw 1 of 1
|25-22
|6:46
|+2
|Tyrin Lawrence makes two point jump shot
|25-24
|6:30
|+2
|Anthony Black makes two point jump shot
|27-24
|6:13
|Trey Thomas turnover (Ricky Council IV steals)
|6:08
|Jordan Walsh offensive foul
|6:08
|Jordan Walsh turnover (offensive foul)
|5:55
|Jump ball. (Commodores gains possession)
|5:55
|Kamani Johnson flagrant 1
|5:55
|+1
|Myles Stute makes technical free throw 1 of 2
|27-25
|5:55
|+1
|Myles Stute makes technical free throw 2 of 2
|27-26
|5:52
|Jordan Wright turnover (Jalen Graham steals)
|5:36
|Jalen Graham turnover (bad pass) (Myles Stute steals)
|5:26
|Jordan Wright misses two point layup
|5:24
|Razorbacks defensive rebound
|5:11
|Jalen Graham misses two point dunk
|5:09
|Tyrin Lawrence defensive rebound
|5:05
|Commodores offensive foul
|5:05
|Tyrin Lawrence turnover (offensive foul)
|4:53
|+2
|Makhel Mitchell makes two point dunk (Anthony Black assists)
|29-26
|4:22
|Makhel Mitchell blocks Tyrin Lawrence's two point layup
|4:20
|Commodores offensive rebound
|4:17
|Commodores turnover (shot clock violation)
|4:07
|Anthony Black misses two point jump shot
|4:05
|Anthony Black offensive rebound
|3:59
|Ricky Council IV turnover
|3:59
|TV timeout
|3:41
|Trey Thomas misses two point jump shot
|3:39
|Makhel Mitchell defensive rebound
|3:18
|Davonte Davis misses three point jump shot
|3:16
|Quentin Millora-Brown defensive rebound
|3:06
|Myles Stute misses three point jump shot
|3:04
|Anthony Black defensive rebound
|2:57
|+3
|Anthony Black makes three point jump shot (Ricky Council IV assists)
|32-26
|2:33
|Myles Stute misses three point jump shot
|2:31
|Anthony Black defensive rebound
|2:09
|+3
|Ricky Council IV makes three point jump shot
|35-26
|1:46
|+3
|Tyrin Lawrence makes three point jump shot
|35-29
|1:18
|Jordan Walsh misses two point jump shot
|1:16
|Quentin Millora-Brown defensive rebound
|1:03
|+3
|Myles Stute makes three point jump shot (Ezra Manjon assists)
|35-32
|0:53
|+2
|Anthony Black makes two point layup
|37-32
|0:53
|Quentin Millora-Brown personal foul (Anthony Black draws the foul)
|0:53
|+1
|Anthony Black makes regular free throw 1 of 1
|38-32
|0:53
|Ezra Manjon flagrant 2
|0:53
|Ezra Manjon turnover
|0:53
|+1
|Ricky Council IV makes technical free throw 1 of 2
|39-32
|0:53
|Ricky Council IV misses technical free throw 2 of 2
|0:53
|Razorbacks offensive rebound
|0:53
|+1
|Ricky Council IV makes technical free throw 1 of 2
|40-32
|0:53
|Ricky Council IV misses technical free throw 2 of 2
|0:53
|Razorbacks offensive rebound
|0:53
|+1
|Ricky Council IV makes technical free throw 1 of 2
|41-32
|0:53
|+1
|Ricky Council IV makes technical free throw 2 of 2
|42-32
|0:53
|Jerry Stackhouse technical foul
|0:53
|Ezra Manjon technical foul
|0:32
|Ricky Council IV misses two point jump shot
|0:30
|Tyrin Lawrence defensive rebound
|0:20
|Ricky Council IV shooting foul (Jordan Wright draws the foul)
|0:20
|+1
|Jordan Wright makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|42-33
|0:20
|+1
|Jordan Wright makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|42-34
|0:05
|Davonte Davis misses three point jump shot
|0:03
|Ricky Council IV offensive rebound
|0:00
|End of period
2nd Half
|Time
|Team
|Play
|Score
|19:42
|+2
|Liam Robbins makes two point layup
|42-36
|19:42
|Makhel Mitchell shooting foul (Liam Robbins draws the foul)
|19:42
|+1
|Liam Robbins makes regular free throw 1 of 1
|42-37
|19:16
|+2
|Makhel Mitchell makes two point layup (Anthony Black assists)
|44-37
|19:06
|Myles Stute offensive foul (Ricky Council IV draws the foul)
|19:06
|Myles Stute turnover (offensive foul)
|18:51
|Davonte Davis misses two point jump shot
|18:49
|Razorbacks offensive rebound
|18:41
|+3
|Ricky Council IV makes three point jump shot (Davonte Davis assists)
|47-37
|18:30
|+3
|Trey Thomas makes three point jump shot
|47-40
|17:56
|Anthony Black misses two point layup
|17:54
|Liam Robbins defensive rebound
|17:48
|Trey Thomas turnover (bad pass) (Ricky Council IV steals)
|17:44
|Trey Thomas personal foul (Ricky Council IV draws the foul)
|17:37
|+3
|Makhi Mitchell makes three point jump shot (Anthony Black assists)
|50-40
|17:13
|Makhel Mitchell personal foul (Liam Robbins draws the foul)
|16:58
|+3
|Colin Smith makes three point jump shot (Myles Stute assists)
|50-43
|16:39
|Anthony Black turnover (lost ball) (Tyrin Lawrence steals)
|16:34
|Tyrin Lawrence misses two point layup
|16:32
|Liam Robbins offensive rebound
|16:29
|+2
|Liam Robbins makes two point dunk
|50-45
|16:04
|+2
|Davonte Davis makes two point jump shot
|52-45
|15:52
|+3
|Liam Robbins makes three point jump shot (Tyrin Lawrence assists)
|52-48
|15:32
|+2
|Makhel Mitchell makes two point layup (Davonte Davis assists)
|54-48
|15:05
|+3
|Trey Thomas makes three point jump shot
|54-51
|14:42
|Davonte Davis turnover (lost ball) (Trey Thomas steals)
|14:24
|Tyrin Lawrence misses two point jump shot
|14:22
|Myles Stute offensive rebound
|14:16
|+2
|Myles Stute makes two point layup (Liam Robbins assists)
|54-53
|14:16
|Razorbacks 30 second timeout
|14:16
|TV timeout
|13:56
|Trey Thomas shooting foul (Davonte Davis draws the foul)
|13:56
|TV timeout
|13:56
|+1
|Davonte Davis makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|55-53
|13:56
|+1
|Davonte Davis makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|56-53
|13:41
|+3
|Trey Thomas makes three point jump shot (Myles Stute assists)
|56-56
|13:25
|Anthony Black turnover (traveling)
|12:57
|Kamani Johnson blocks Liam Robbins's three point jump shot
|12:55
|Anthony Black defensive rebound
|12:43
|Liam Robbins blocks Jordan Walsh's two point dunk
|12:41
|Razorbacks offensive rebound
|12:40
|Jordan Walsh misses three point jump shot
|12:38
|Kamani Johnson offensive rebound
|12:35
|Davonte Davis misses two point jump shot
|12:33
|Jordan Wright defensive rebound
|12:15
|+3
|Jordan Wright makes three point jump shot (Trey Thomas assists)
|56-59
|12:00
|Ricky Council IV misses three point jump shot
|11:58
|Myles Stute defensive rebound
|11:52
|Kamani Johnson personal foul (Tyrin Lawrence draws the foul)
|11:53
|TV timeout
|11:42
|+2
|Jordan Wright makes two point layup (Liam Robbins assists)
|56-61
|11:17
|+3
|Anthony Black makes three point jump shot (Jordan Walsh assists)
|59-61
|11:02
|Trey Thomas misses three point jump shot
|11:00
|Davonte Davis defensive rebound
|10:51
|Anthony Black misses three point jump shot
|10:49
|Ricky Council IV offensive rebound
|10:42
|Jordan Walsh misses three point jump shot
|10:40
|Liam Robbins defensive rebound
|10:40
|Kamani Johnson personal foul (Liam Robbins draws the foul)
|10:26
|+2
|Jordan Wright makes two point layup
|59-63
|10:15
|Liam Robbins blocks Anthony Black's two point layup
|10:13
|Myles Stute defensive rebound
|10:09
|Makhi Mitchell personal foul (Jordan Wright draws the foul)
|10:03
|+2
|Myles Stute makes two point jump shot
|59-65
|9:45
|Anthony Black misses two point jump shot
|9:43
|Commodores defensive rebound
|9:21
|+2
|Jordan Wright makes two point layup
|59-67
|9:01
|Davonte Davis misses two point jump shot
|8:59
|Makhi Mitchell offensive rebound
|8:53
|Makhi Mitchell misses two point layup
|8:51
|Commodores defensive rebound
|8:34
|+2
|Jordan Wright makes two point jump shot
|59-69
|8:28
|Razorbacks 30 second timeout
|8:28
|TV timeout
|8:16
|Jordan Wright shooting foul (Anthony Black draws the foul)
|8:16
|Anthony Black misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|8:16
|Anthony Black misses regular free throw 2 of 2
|8:16
|Myles Stute defensive rebound
|8:02
|Ricky Council IV shooting foul (Jordan Wright draws the foul)
|8:02
|+1
|Jordan Wright makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|59-70
|8:02
|+1
|Jordan Wright makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|59-71
|7:52
|Anthony Black offensive foul (Liam Robbins draws the foul)
|7:52
|Anthony Black turnover (offensive foul)
|7:43
|Makhi Mitchell personal foul (Liam Robbins draws the foul)
|7:43
|+1
|Liam Robbins makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|59-72
|7:43
|+1
|Liam Robbins makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|59-73
|7:24
|+3
|Ricky Council IV makes three point jump shot (Anthony Black assists)
|62-73
|7:08
|Joseph Pinion personal foul (Liam Robbins draws the foul)
|7:08
|+1
|Liam Robbins makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|62-74
|7:08
|+1
|Liam Robbins makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|62-75
|6:48
|Trey Thomas shooting foul (Davonte Davis draws the foul)
|6:48
|+1
|Davonte Davis makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|63-75
|6:48
|+1
|Davonte Davis makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|64-75
|6:19
|Jordan Wright misses three point jump shot
|6:17
|Tyrin Lawrence offensive rebound
|6:14
|Makhi Mitchell blocks Tyrin Lawrence's two point layup
|6:12
|Tyrin Lawrence offensive rebound
|6:00
|Davonte Davis shooting foul (Tyrin Lawrence draws the foul)
|6:00
|Tyrin Lawrence misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|6:00
|+1
|Tyrin Lawrence makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|64-76
|5:45
|Liam Robbins blocks Davonte Davis's two point layup
|5:43
|Makhi Mitchell offensive rebound
|5:39
|Makhi Mitchell misses two point layup
|5:37
|Makhi Mitchell offensive rebound
|5:34
|+2
|Makhi Mitchell makes two point layup
|66-76
|5:12
|+2
|Liam Robbins makes two point jump shot
|66-78
|4:53
|+2
|Ricky Council IV makes two point layup
|68-78
|4:30
|Jordan Wright misses two point jump shot
|4:28
|Makhi Mitchell defensive rebound
|4:18
|Derrian Ford offensive foul (Noah Shelby draws the foul)
|4:18
|Derrian Ford turnover (offensive foul)
|3:56
|Anthony Black blocks Tyrin Lawrence's two point layup
|3:54
|Razorbacks defensive rebound
|3:56
|TV timeout
|3:43
|+2
|Joseph Pinion makes two point layup
|70-78
|3:43
|Liam Robbins shooting foul (Joseph Pinion draws the foul)
|3:43
|+1
|Joseph Pinion makes regular free throw 1 of 1
|71-78
|3:28
|+2
|Tyrin Lawrence makes two point layup
|71-80
|3:06
|Anthony Black turnover (lost ball) (Jordan Wright steals)
|2:58
|Ricky Council IV personal foul (Tyrin Lawrence draws the foul)
|2:58
|Tyrin Lawrence misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|2:58
|+1
|Tyrin Lawrence makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|71-81
|2:46
|Davonte Davis misses two point layup
|2:44
|Davonte Davis offensive rebound
|2:43
|+2
|Davonte Davis makes two point layup
|73-81
|2:43
|Lee Dort shooting foul (Davonte Davis draws the foul)
|2:43
|+1
|Davonte Davis makes regular free throw 1 of 1
|74-81
|2:28
|+2
|Tyrin Lawrence makes two point layup
|74-83
|2:20
|+3
|Joseph Pinion makes three point jump shot (Davonte Davis assists)
|77-83
|1:56
|Jordan Walsh shooting foul (Myles Stute draws the foul)
|1:56
|+1
|Myles Stute makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|77-84
|1:56
|+1
|Myles Stute makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|77-85
|1:48
|Liam Robbins shooting foul (Makhi Mitchell draws the foul)
|1:48
|+1
|Makhi Mitchell makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|78-85
|1:48
|Makhi Mitchell misses regular free throw 2 of 2
|1:48
|Trey Thomas defensive rebound
|1:44
|Davonte Davis personal foul (Trey Thomas draws the foul)
|1:44
|+1
|Trey Thomas makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|78-86
|1:44
|+1
|Trey Thomas makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|78-87
|1:36
|+2
|Davonte Davis makes two point jump shot
|80-87
|1:12
|+2
|Trey Thomas makes two point jump shot
|80-89
|0:57
|+2
|Davonte Davis makes two point jump shot
|82-89
|0:50
|Makhi Mitchell shooting foul (Tyrin Lawrence draws the foul)
|0:50
|+1
|Tyrin Lawrence makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|82-90
|0:50
|+1
|Tyrin Lawrence makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|82-91
|0:47
|+2
|Davonte Davis makes two point layup
|84-91
|0:40
|Davonte Davis personal foul (Tyrin Lawrence draws the foul)
|0:40
|+1
|Tyrin Lawrence makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|84-92
|0:40
|+1
|Tyrin Lawrence makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|84-93
|0:33
|Davonte Davis misses three point jump shot
|0:31
|Anthony Black offensive rebound
|0:29
|Anthony Black misses two point layup
|0:27
|Jordan Wright defensive rebound
|0:27
|Anthony Black personal foul (Jordan Wright draws the foul)
|0:27
|+1
|Jordan Wright makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|84-94
|0:27
|+1
|Jordan Wright makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|84-95
|0:19
|Anthony Black misses three point jump shot
|0:17
|Myles Stute defensive rebound
|0:14
|Ricky Council IV personal foul (Myles Stute draws the foul)
|0:14
|+1
|Myles Stute makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|84-96
|0:14
|+1
|Myles Stute makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|84-97
|0:09
|Davonte Davis misses three point jump shot
|0:07
|Commodores defensive rebound
|0:00
|End of period
|Min. Per Game
|Pts. Per Game
|Ast. Per Game
|Reb. Per Game
|Field Goal %
|Three Point %
|Free Throw %
|Team Stats
|Points
|84
|97
|Field Goals
|31-63 (49.2%)
|29-56 (51.8%)
|3-Pointers
|7-18 (38.9%)
|10-18 (55.6%)
|Free Throws
|15-24 (62.5%)
|29-36 (80.6%)
|Total Rebounds
|31
|38
|Offensive
|11
|12
|Defensive
|14
|19
|Team
|6
|7
|Assists
|11
|10
|Steals
|3
|5
|Blocks
|6
|5
|Turnovers
|11
|8
|Fouls
|31
|21
|Technicals
|1
|2
|Team Stats
|15 Arkansas 12-5
|75.8 PPG
|39.4 RPG
|13.3 APG
|Vanderbilt 9-8
|71.4 PPG
|40.8 RPG
|12.6 APG
|Key Players
|
00
|. Council IV G
|17.9 PPG
|3.1 RPG
|2.4 APG
|46.7 FG%
|
00
|. Lawrence G
|9.6 PPG
|3.3 RPG
|1.7 APG
|48.2 FG%
|Top Scorers
|R. Council IV G
|24 PTS
|3 REB
|1 AST
|T. Lawrence G
|22 PTS
|5 REB
|1 AST
|
|49.2
|FG%
|51.8
|
|
|38.9
|3PT FG%
|55.6
|
|
|62.5
|FT%
|80.6
|
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|R. Council IV
|24
|3
|1
|8/12
|3/6
|5/7
|4
|40
|2
|0
|1
|3
|0
|A. Black
|18
|6
|3
|7/15
|2/4
|2/4
|3
|22
|0
|1
|4
|2
|4
|D. Davis
|17
|3
|4
|6/14
|0/3
|5/5
|4
|39
|0
|0
|2
|1
|2
|M. Mitchell
|11
|8
|0
|4/7
|1/1
|2/4
|5
|22
|0
|1
|0
|3
|5
|M. Mitchell
|8
|2
|1
|4/5
|0/0
|0/3
|3
|17
|0
|2
|1
|1
|1
|Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|J. Pinion
|6
|0
|0
|2/2
|1/1
|1/1
|1
|9
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|B. Dunning Jr.
|0
|0
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|J. Walsh
|0
|2
|2
|0/6
|0/3
|0/0
|3
|17
|0
|1
|1
|0
|2
|D. Ford
|0
|0
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|1
|16
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|K. Johnson
|0
|1
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|5
|9
|0
|1
|0
|1
|0
|J. Graham
|0
|0
|0
|0/2
|0/0
|0/0
|1
|5
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|T. Brazile
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|C. Arbogast
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|L. Blake
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|N. Smith Jr.
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|84
|25
|11
|31/63
|7/18
|15/24
|31
|197
|3
|6
|11
|11
|14
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|T. Lawrence
|22
|5
|2
|7/14
|2/2
|6/8
|1
|31
|1
|0
|1
|2
|3
|M. Stute
|15
|7
|3
|3/8
|1/4
|8/8
|2
|32
|2
|1
|1
|2
|5
|T. Thomas
|13
|2
|1
|4/7
|3/4
|2/2
|4
|33
|1
|0
|2
|0
|2
|C. Smith
|6
|1
|0
|2/3
|2/2
|0/1
|1
|17
|0
|0
|1
|1
|0
|Q. Millora-Brown
|1
|5
|0
|0/2
|0/0
|1/2
|1
|13
|0
|0
|0
|2
|3
|Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|J. Wright
|17
|2
|1
|5/9
|1/2
|6/7
|1
|23
|1
|0
|1
|0
|2
|L. Robbins
|14
|3
|1
|4/5
|1/2
|5/5
|4
|19
|0
|3
|1
|1
|2
|L. Dort
|4
|5
|0
|2/2
|0/0
|0/1
|1
|8
|0
|1
|0
|3
|2
|E. Manjon
|3
|1
|2
|1/3
|0/0
|1/2
|2
|11
|0
|0
|1
|1
|0
|N. Shelby
|2
|0
|0
|1/3
|0/2
|0/0
|1
|14
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|E. Ansong
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|G. Calton
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|M. Keeffe
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|P. Lewis
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|M. Dia
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|A. Samuels
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|97
|31
|10
|29/56
|10/18
|29/36
|21
|201
|5
|5
|8
|12
|19
