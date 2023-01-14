CINCY
SMU

2nd Half
CINCY
Bearcats
5
SMU
Mustangs
3

Time Team Play Score
17:31   Landers Nolley II defensive rebound  
17:33   Jalen Smith misses three point jump shot  
17:56 +1 Ody Oguama makes regular free throw 1 of 1 34-30
17:56   Efe Odigie shooting foul (Ody Oguama draws the foul)  
17:56 +2 Ody Oguama makes two point layup (Mika Adams-Woods assists) 33-30
18:00   David DeJulius defensive rebound  
18:02   Zach Nutall misses three point jump shot  
18:31 +2 Jeremiah Davenport makes two point layup (David DeJulius assists) 31-30
18:35   Ody Oguama defensive rebound  
18:37   Zhuric Phelps misses two point layup  
19:02   Mika Adams-Woods turnover (Zhuric Phelps steals)  
19:02   Bearcats offensive rebound  
19:04   Mika Adams-Woods misses three point jump shot  
19:33 +3 Zach Nutall makes three point jump shot (Efe Odigie assists) 29-30
19:48   Jalen Smith defensive rebound  
19:50   Viktor Lakhin misses two point jump shot  

1st Half
CINCY
Bearcats
29
SMU
Mustangs
27

Time Team Play Score
0:00   End of period  
0:05   Keon Ambrose-Hylton defensive rebound  
0:07   Zhuric Phelps blocks David DeJulius's two point jump shot  
0:34   Landers Nolley II defensive rebound  
0:34   Zhuric Phelps misses regular free throw 1 of 1  
0:34   Kalu Ezikpe personal foul (Zhuric Phelps draws the foul)  
0:47   David DeJulius turnover (Zach Nutall steals)  
1:01   Kalu Ezikpe defensive rebound  
1:03   Kalu Ezikpe blocks Zhuric Phelps's two point layup  
1:14   Samuell Williamson defensive rebound  
1:16   Jeremiah Davenport misses three point jump shot  
1:42 +1 Zhuric Phelps makes regular free throw 1 of 1 29-27
1:42   Viktor Lakhin shooting foul (Zhuric Phelps draws the foul)  
1:42 +2 Zhuric Phelps makes two point layup 29-26
1:46   Stefan Todorovic defensive rebound  
1:48   David DeJulius misses two point jump shot  
2:02   Jeremiah Davenport offensive rebound  
2:02   Viktor Lakhin misses regular free throw 1 of 1  
2:02   Efe Odigie personal foul (Viktor Lakhin draws the foul)  
2:15 +2 Efe Odigie makes two point layup (Stefan Todorovic assists) 29-24
2:37 +1 David DeJulius makes regular free throw 1 of 1 29-22
2:37   Efe Odigie shooting foul (David DeJulius draws the foul)  
2:37 +3 David DeJulius makes three point jump shot (Landers Nolley II assists) 28-22
2:50   Landers Nolley II defensive rebound  
2:52   Dan Skillings Jr. blocks Stefan Todorovic's three point jump shot  
3:08   Samuell Williamson defensive rebound  
3:10   Landers Nolley II misses two point jump shot  
3:19   TV timeout  
3:28 +2 Samuell Williamson makes two point layup 25-22
3:37   Samuell Williamson offensive rebound  
3:39   Zhuric Phelps misses two point jump shot  
4:01 +2 Viktor Lakhin makes two point hook shot (David DeJulius assists) 25-20
4:19 +2 Efe Odigie makes two point jump shot (Zhuric Phelps assists) 23-20
4:21   Landers Nolley II personal foul (Keon Ambrose-Hylton draws the foul)  
4:22   Keon Ambrose-Hylton offensive rebound  
4:24   Zach Nutall misses two point jump shot  
4:57 +2 Landers Nolley II makes two point jump shot (Jeremiah Davenport assists) 23-18
5:10   Efe Odigie turnover (lost ball)  
5:18   Zhuric Phelps defensive rebound  
5:20   Mika Adams-Woods misses three point jump shot  
5:31   Viktor Lakhin offensive rebound  
5:33   David DeJulius misses two point jump shot  
5:46 +1 Zach Nutall makes regular free throw 2 of 2 21-18
5:46   Zach Nutall misses regular free throw 1 of 2  
5:46   Ody Oguama shooting foul (Zach Nutall draws the foul)  
6:02 +2 Mika Adams-Woods makes two point layup (David DeJulius assists) 21-17
6:08   Viktor Lakhin defensive rebound  
6:10   Zach Nutall misses three point jump shot  
6:33   Ody Oguama personal foul (Jefferson Koulibaly draws the foul)  
6:34   Ody Oguama turnover (lost ball) (Jefferson Koulibaly steals)  
6:35   Ody Oguama offensive rebound  
6:37   Keon Ambrose-Hylton blocks Ody Oguama's two point layup  
6:51 +2 Zach Nutall makes two point jump shot (Jefferson Koulibaly assists) 19-17
7:10 +2 Viktor Lakhin makes two point jump shot (Landers Nolley II assists) 19-15
7:16   Samuell Williamson personal foul (Viktor Lakhin draws the foul)  
7:43 +2 Zach Nutall makes two point jump shot (Jefferson Koulibaly assists) 17-15
7:44   Stefan Todorovic defensive rebound  
7:46   Landers Nolley II misses two point layup  
7:46   Landers Nolley II offensive rebound  
7:46   Dan Skillings Jr. misses regular free throw 2 of 2  
7:46 +1 Dan Skillings Jr. makes regular free throw 1 of 2 17-13
7:46   TV timeout  
7:46   Zach Nutall shooting foul (Dan Skillings Jr. draws the foul)  
8:00   Jalen Smith personal foul (Dan Skillings Jr. draws the foul)  
8:04   Dan Skillings Jr. defensive rebound  
8:06   Samuell Williamson misses two point layup  
8:11   Samuell Williamson offensive rebound  
8:13   Zhuric Phelps misses three point jump shot  
8:20   Landers Nolley II turnover (lost ball) (Zhuric Phelps steals)  
8:27   Zhuric Phelps turnover (lost ball) (Landers Nolley II steals)  
8:34   Samuell Williamson defensive rebound  
8:36   Landers Nolley II misses three point jump shot  
8:53 +3 Jalen Smith makes three point jump shot (Zhuric Phelps assists) 16-13
9:12   Dan Skillings Jr. personal foul (Stefan Todorovic draws the foul)  
9:29   Jeremiah Davenport personal foul (Efe Odigie draws the foul)  
9:44 +2 Landers Nolley II makes two point jump shot 16-10
10:00 +2 Efe Odigie makes two point hook shot (Emory Lanier assists) 14-10
10:14 +2 Landers Nolley II makes two point jump shot 14-8
10:34 +1 Emory Lanier makes regular free throw 3 of 3 12-8
10:34   Emory Lanier misses regular free throw 2 of 3  
10:34 +1 Emory Lanier makes regular free throw 1 of 3 12-7
10:34   Viktor Lakhin shooting foul (Emory Lanier draws the foul)  
10:40 +2 Dan Skillings Jr. makes two point layup (David DeJulius assists) 12-6
11:00   TV timeout  
11:00   Bearcats defensive rebound  
11:02   Ricardo Wright misses two point jump shot  
11:11   Stefan Todorovic defensive rebound  
11:13   Ody Oguama misses two point layup  
11:23   Ody Oguama offensive rebound  
11:25   Stefan Todorovic blocks Landers Nolley II's two point layup  
11:32   Landers Nolley II defensive rebound  
11:34   Efe Odigie misses two point layup  
12:02 +3 Mika Adams-Woods makes three point jump shot 10-6
12:23 +2 Efe Odigie makes two point jump shot (Zach Nutall assists) 7-6
12:58 +3 Mika Adams-Woods makes three point jump shot (Landers Nolley II assists) 7-4
13:16   Jeremiah Davenport defensive rebound  
13:18   Zach Nutall misses three point jump shot  
13:31   Mustangs defensive rebound  
13:33   Jeremiah Davenport misses three point jump shot  
13:56   Jeremiah Davenport defensive rebound  
13:58   Zhuric Phelps misses three point jump shot  
14:24 +2 Mika Adams-Woods makes two point layup 4-4
14:50 +2 Zhuric Phelps makes two point layup 2-4
14:56   Viktor Lakhin turnover (bad pass) (Zhuric Phelps steals)  
15:10   Mustangs turnover (shot clock violation)  
15:13   Mustangs offensive rebound  
15:15   Mika Adams-Woods blocks Zhuric Phelps's two point jump shot  
15:43   Samuell Williamson defensive rebound  
15:45   David DeJulius misses three point jump shot  
16:00   TV timeout  
16:00   Jalen Smith personal foul  
16:03   Jeremiah Davenport defensive rebound  
16:05   Viktor Lakhin blocks Jefferson Koulibaly's two point layup  
16:21 +2 Landers Nolley II makes two point layup 2-2
16:23   Landers Nolley II offensive rebound  
16:25   Jeremiah Davenport misses three point jump shot  
16:39   Landers Nolley II defensive rebound  
16:41   Samuell Williamson misses two point jump shot  
16:50   Samuell Williamson defensive rebound  
16:52   Samuell Williamson blocks Viktor Lakhin's two point layup  
17:02   Samuell Williamson turnover (bad pass)  
17:03   Samuell Williamson defensive rebound  
17:05   Viktor Lakhin misses two point layup  
17:17   Viktor Lakhin defensive rebound  
17:19   Efe Odigie misses two point hook shot  
17:30   Efe Odigie defensive rebound  
17:32   Landers Nolley II misses two point jump shot  
17:51 +2 Samuell Williamson makes two point jump shot (Zach Nutall assists) 0-2
18:09   Viktor Lakhin turnover (lost ball)  
18:11   Viktor Lakhin offensive rebound  
18:13   David DeJulius misses three point jump shot  
18:18   Landers Nolley II defensive rebound  
18:20   Jalen Smith misses two point layup  
18:26   Jalen Smith defensive rebound  
18:28   Ody Oguama misses two point hook shot  
18:42   Bearcats offensive rebound  
18:44   Landers Nolley II misses three point jump shot  
19:03   Zhuric Phelps personal foul  
19:04   Zhuric Phelps turnover (bad pass) (Mika Adams-Woods steals)  
19:08   Landers Nolley II turnover (bad pass) (Zhuric Phelps steals)  
19:15   Landers Nolley II defensive rebound  
19:17   Zhuric Phelps misses two point jump shot  
19:22   Samuell Williamson defensive rebound  
19:24   Viktor Lakhin misses two point hook shot  
19:37   Landers Nolley II defensive rebound  
19:39   Efe Odigie misses two point jump shot  
20:00   (Mustangs gains possession)  
Team Stats
Points 34 30
Field Goals 14-37 (37.8%) 12-33 (36.4%)
3-Pointers 3-12 (25.0%) 2-9 (22.2%)
Free Throws 3-5 (60.0%) 4-7 (57.1%)
Total Rebounds 27 20
Offensive 7 3
Defensive 17 15
Team 3 2
Assists 9 9
Steals 2 6
Blocks 4 4
Turnovers 7 4
Fouls 8 8
Technicals 0 0
3
M. Adams-Woods G
10 PTS, 1 AST
10
Z. Nutall G
8 PTS, 2 AST
12T
Cincinnati 12-6 29537
SMU 6-11 27330
Moody Coliseum Dallas, TX
Moody Coliseum Dallas, TX
Team Stats
Cincinnati 12-6 78.1 PPG 40.8 RPG 15.6 APG
SMU 6-11 69.0 PPG 39.0 RPG 12.5 APG
Key Players
00
. Adams-Woods G 10.1 PPG 2.9 RPG 3.4 APG 46.8 FG%
00
. Odigie F 9.7 PPG 6.7 RPG 0.8 APG 45.3 FG%
Top Scorers
3
M. Adams-Woods G 10 PTS 0 REB 1 AST
23
E. Odigie F 8 PTS 1 REB 1 AST
37.8 FG% 36.4
25.0 3PT FG% 22.2
60.0 FT% 57.1
Cincinnati
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
M. Adams-Woods 10 0 1 4/6 2/4 0/0 0 - 1 1 1 0 0
L. Nolley II 8 10 3 4/10 0/2 0/0 1 - 1 0 2 2 8
D. DeJulius 4 1 4 1/6 1/3 1/1 0 - 0 0 1 0 1
V. Lakhin 4 4 0 2/6 0/0 0/1 2 - 0 1 2 2 2
O. Oguama 3 3 0 1/4 0/0 1/1 2 - 0 0 1 2 1
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
D. Skillings Jr. - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Davenport - - - - - - - - - - - - -
K. Ezikpe - - - - - - - - - - - - -
C. Anthony - - - - - - - - - - - - -
C. Kirkwood - - - - - - - - - - - - -
S. Tolentino - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Reed - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Newman III - - - - - - - - - - - - -
R. Phinisee - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Hensley - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 34 24 9 14/37 3/12 3/5 8 0 2 4 7 7 17
SMU
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
Z. Nutall 8 0 2 3/7 1/4 1/2 1 - 1 0 0 0 0
E. Odigie 8 1 1 4/7 0/0 0/0 3 - 0 0 1 0 1
Z. Phelps 5 1 2 2/9 0/2 1/2 1 - 4 1 2 0 1
S. Williamson 4 9 0 2/4 0/0 0/0 1 - 0 1 1 2 7
J. Smith 3 2 0 1/3 1/2 0/0 2 - 0 0 0 0 2
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
E. Lanier - - - - - - - - - - - - -
S. Todorovic - - - - - - - - - - - - -
R. Wright - - - - - - - - - - - - -
K. Ambrose-Hylton - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Koulibaly - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Njie - - - - - - - - - - - - -
T. Utter - - - - - - - - - - - - -
F. Agunanne - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. McBride - - - - - - - - - - - - -
X. Foster - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Young - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 30 18 9 12/33 2/9 4/7 8 0 6 4 4 3 15
