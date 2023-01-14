CINCY
SMU
|Time
|Team
|Play
|Score
|17:31
|Landers Nolley II defensive rebound
|17:33
|Jalen Smith misses three point jump shot
|17:56
|+1
|Ody Oguama makes regular free throw 1 of 1
|34-30
|17:56
|Efe Odigie shooting foul (Ody Oguama draws the foul)
|17:56
|+2
|Ody Oguama makes two point layup (Mika Adams-Woods assists)
|33-30
|18:00
|David DeJulius defensive rebound
|18:02
|Zach Nutall misses three point jump shot
|18:31
|+2
|Jeremiah Davenport makes two point layup (David DeJulius assists)
|31-30
|18:35
|Ody Oguama defensive rebound
|18:37
|Zhuric Phelps misses two point layup
|19:02
|Mika Adams-Woods turnover (Zhuric Phelps steals)
|19:02
|Bearcats offensive rebound
|19:04
|Mika Adams-Woods misses three point jump shot
|19:33
|+3
|Zach Nutall makes three point jump shot (Efe Odigie assists)
|29-30
|19:48
|Jalen Smith defensive rebound
|19:50
|Viktor Lakhin misses two point jump shot
|Time
|Team
|Play
|Score
|0:00
|End of period
|0:05
|Keon Ambrose-Hylton defensive rebound
|0:07
|Zhuric Phelps blocks David DeJulius's two point jump shot
|0:34
|Landers Nolley II defensive rebound
|0:34
|Zhuric Phelps misses regular free throw 1 of 1
|0:34
|Kalu Ezikpe personal foul (Zhuric Phelps draws the foul)
|0:47
|David DeJulius turnover (Zach Nutall steals)
|1:01
|Kalu Ezikpe defensive rebound
|1:03
|Kalu Ezikpe blocks Zhuric Phelps's two point layup
|1:14
|Samuell Williamson defensive rebound
|1:16
|Jeremiah Davenport misses three point jump shot
|1:42
|+1
|Zhuric Phelps makes regular free throw 1 of 1
|29-27
|1:42
|Viktor Lakhin shooting foul (Zhuric Phelps draws the foul)
|1:42
|+2
|Zhuric Phelps makes two point layup
|29-26
|1:46
|Stefan Todorovic defensive rebound
|1:48
|David DeJulius misses two point jump shot
|2:02
|Jeremiah Davenport offensive rebound
|2:02
|Viktor Lakhin misses regular free throw 1 of 1
|2:02
|Efe Odigie personal foul (Viktor Lakhin draws the foul)
|2:15
|+2
|Efe Odigie makes two point layup (Stefan Todorovic assists)
|29-24
|2:37
|+1
|David DeJulius makes regular free throw 1 of 1
|29-22
|2:37
|Efe Odigie shooting foul (David DeJulius draws the foul)
|2:37
|+3
|David DeJulius makes three point jump shot (Landers Nolley II assists)
|28-22
|2:50
|Landers Nolley II defensive rebound
|2:52
|Dan Skillings Jr. blocks Stefan Todorovic's three point jump shot
|3:08
|Samuell Williamson defensive rebound
|3:10
|Landers Nolley II misses two point jump shot
|3:19
|TV timeout
|3:28
|+2
|Samuell Williamson makes two point layup
|25-22
|3:37
|Samuell Williamson offensive rebound
|3:39
|Zhuric Phelps misses two point jump shot
|4:01
|+2
|Viktor Lakhin makes two point hook shot (David DeJulius assists)
|25-20
|4:19
|+2
|Efe Odigie makes two point jump shot (Zhuric Phelps assists)
|23-20
|4:21
|Landers Nolley II personal foul (Keon Ambrose-Hylton draws the foul)
|4:22
|Keon Ambrose-Hylton offensive rebound
|4:24
|Zach Nutall misses two point jump shot
|4:57
|+2
|Landers Nolley II makes two point jump shot (Jeremiah Davenport assists)
|23-18
|5:10
|Efe Odigie turnover (lost ball)
|5:18
|Zhuric Phelps defensive rebound
|5:20
|Mika Adams-Woods misses three point jump shot
|5:31
|Viktor Lakhin offensive rebound
|5:33
|David DeJulius misses two point jump shot
|5:46
|+1
|Zach Nutall makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|21-18
|5:46
|Zach Nutall misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|5:46
|Ody Oguama shooting foul (Zach Nutall draws the foul)
|6:02
|+2
|Mika Adams-Woods makes two point layup (David DeJulius assists)
|21-17
|6:08
|Viktor Lakhin defensive rebound
|6:10
|Zach Nutall misses three point jump shot
|6:33
|Ody Oguama personal foul (Jefferson Koulibaly draws the foul)
|6:34
|Ody Oguama turnover (lost ball) (Jefferson Koulibaly steals)
|6:35
|Ody Oguama offensive rebound
|6:37
|Keon Ambrose-Hylton blocks Ody Oguama's two point layup
|6:51
|+2
|Zach Nutall makes two point jump shot (Jefferson Koulibaly assists)
|19-17
|7:10
|+2
|Viktor Lakhin makes two point jump shot (Landers Nolley II assists)
|19-15
|7:16
|Samuell Williamson personal foul (Viktor Lakhin draws the foul)
|7:43
|+2
|Zach Nutall makes two point jump shot (Jefferson Koulibaly assists)
|17-15
|7:44
|Stefan Todorovic defensive rebound
|7:46
|Landers Nolley II misses two point layup
|7:46
|Landers Nolley II offensive rebound
|7:46
|Dan Skillings Jr. misses regular free throw 2 of 2
|7:46
|+1
|Dan Skillings Jr. makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|17-13
|7:46
|TV timeout
|7:46
|Zach Nutall shooting foul (Dan Skillings Jr. draws the foul)
|8:00
|Jalen Smith personal foul (Dan Skillings Jr. draws the foul)
|8:04
|Dan Skillings Jr. defensive rebound
|8:06
|Samuell Williamson misses two point layup
|8:11
|Samuell Williamson offensive rebound
|8:13
|Zhuric Phelps misses three point jump shot
|8:20
|Landers Nolley II turnover (lost ball) (Zhuric Phelps steals)
|8:27
|Zhuric Phelps turnover (lost ball) (Landers Nolley II steals)
|8:34
|Samuell Williamson defensive rebound
|8:36
|Landers Nolley II misses three point jump shot
|8:53
|+3
|Jalen Smith makes three point jump shot (Zhuric Phelps assists)
|16-13
|9:12
|Dan Skillings Jr. personal foul (Stefan Todorovic draws the foul)
|9:29
|Jeremiah Davenport personal foul (Efe Odigie draws the foul)
|9:44
|+2
|Landers Nolley II makes two point jump shot
|16-10
|10:00
|+2
|Efe Odigie makes two point hook shot (Emory Lanier assists)
|14-10
|10:14
|+2
|Landers Nolley II makes two point jump shot
|14-8
|10:34
|+1
|Emory Lanier makes regular free throw 3 of 3
|12-8
|10:34
|Emory Lanier misses regular free throw 2 of 3
|10:34
|+1
|Emory Lanier makes regular free throw 1 of 3
|12-7
|10:34
|Viktor Lakhin shooting foul (Emory Lanier draws the foul)
|10:40
|+2
|Dan Skillings Jr. makes two point layup (David DeJulius assists)
|12-6
|11:00
|TV timeout
|11:00
|Bearcats defensive rebound
|11:02
|Ricardo Wright misses two point jump shot
|11:11
|Stefan Todorovic defensive rebound
|11:13
|Ody Oguama misses two point layup
|11:23
|Ody Oguama offensive rebound
|11:25
|Stefan Todorovic blocks Landers Nolley II's two point layup
|11:32
|Landers Nolley II defensive rebound
|11:34
|Efe Odigie misses two point layup
|12:02
|+3
|Mika Adams-Woods makes three point jump shot
|10-6
|12:23
|+2
|Efe Odigie makes two point jump shot (Zach Nutall assists)
|7-6
|12:58
|+3
|Mika Adams-Woods makes three point jump shot (Landers Nolley II assists)
|7-4
|13:16
|Jeremiah Davenport defensive rebound
|13:18
|Zach Nutall misses three point jump shot
|13:31
|Mustangs defensive rebound
|13:33
|Jeremiah Davenport misses three point jump shot
|13:56
|Jeremiah Davenport defensive rebound
|13:58
|Zhuric Phelps misses three point jump shot
|14:24
|+2
|Mika Adams-Woods makes two point layup
|4-4
|14:50
|+2
|Zhuric Phelps makes two point layup
|2-4
|14:56
|Viktor Lakhin turnover (bad pass) (Zhuric Phelps steals)
|15:10
|Mustangs turnover (shot clock violation)
|15:13
|Mustangs offensive rebound
|15:15
|Mika Adams-Woods blocks Zhuric Phelps's two point jump shot
|15:43
|Samuell Williamson defensive rebound
|15:45
|David DeJulius misses three point jump shot
|16:00
|TV timeout
|16:00
|Jalen Smith personal foul
|16:03
|Jeremiah Davenport defensive rebound
|16:05
|Viktor Lakhin blocks Jefferson Koulibaly's two point layup
|16:21
|+2
|Landers Nolley II makes two point layup
|2-2
|16:23
|Landers Nolley II offensive rebound
|16:25
|Jeremiah Davenport misses three point jump shot
|16:39
|Landers Nolley II defensive rebound
|16:41
|Samuell Williamson misses two point jump shot
|16:50
|Samuell Williamson defensive rebound
|16:52
|Samuell Williamson blocks Viktor Lakhin's two point layup
|17:02
|Samuell Williamson turnover (bad pass)
|17:03
|Samuell Williamson defensive rebound
|17:05
|Viktor Lakhin misses two point layup
|17:17
|Viktor Lakhin defensive rebound
|17:19
|Efe Odigie misses two point hook shot
|17:30
|Efe Odigie defensive rebound
|17:32
|Landers Nolley II misses two point jump shot
|17:51
|+2
|Samuell Williamson makes two point jump shot (Zach Nutall assists)
|0-2
|18:09
|Viktor Lakhin turnover (lost ball)
|18:11
|Viktor Lakhin offensive rebound
|18:13
|David DeJulius misses three point jump shot
|18:18
|Landers Nolley II defensive rebound
|18:20
|Jalen Smith misses two point layup
|18:26
|Jalen Smith defensive rebound
|18:28
|Ody Oguama misses two point hook shot
|18:42
|Bearcats offensive rebound
|18:44
|Landers Nolley II misses three point jump shot
|19:03
|Zhuric Phelps personal foul
|19:04
|Zhuric Phelps turnover (bad pass) (Mika Adams-Woods steals)
|19:08
|Landers Nolley II turnover (bad pass) (Zhuric Phelps steals)
|19:15
|Landers Nolley II defensive rebound
|19:17
|Zhuric Phelps misses two point jump shot
|19:22
|Samuell Williamson defensive rebound
|19:24
|Viktor Lakhin misses two point hook shot
|19:37
|Landers Nolley II defensive rebound
|19:39
|Efe Odigie misses two point jump shot
|20:00
|(Mustangs gains possession)
Key Players
|Min. Per Game
|Pts. Per Game
|Ast. Per Game
|Reb. Per Game
|Field Goal %
|Three Point %
|Free Throw %
|Team Stats
|Points
|34
|30
|Field Goals
|14-37 (37.8%)
|12-33 (36.4%)
|3-Pointers
|3-12 (25.0%)
|2-9 (22.2%)
|Free Throws
|3-5 (60.0%)
|4-7 (57.1%)
|Total Rebounds
|27
|20
|Offensive
|7
|3
|Defensive
|17
|15
|Team
|3
|2
|Assists
|9
|9
|Steals
|2
|6
|Blocks
|4
|4
|Turnovers
|7
|4
|Fouls
|8
|8
|Technicals
|0
|0
|Team Stats
|Cincinnati 12-6
|78.1 PPG
|40.8 RPG
|15.6 APG
|SMU 6-11
|69.0 PPG
|39.0 RPG
|12.5 APG
|Key Players
|
00
|. Adams-Woods G
|10.1 PPG
|2.9 RPG
|3.4 APG
|46.8 FG%
|
00
|. Odigie F
|9.7 PPG
|6.7 RPG
|0.8 APG
|45.3 FG%
|Top Scorers
|M. Adams-Woods G
|10 PTS
|0 REB
|1 AST
|E. Odigie F
|8 PTS
|1 REB
|1 AST
|
|37.8
|FG%
|36.4
|
|
|25.0
|3PT FG%
|22.2
|
|
|60.0
|FT%
|57.1
|
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|M. Adams-Woods
|10
|0
|1
|4/6
|2/4
|0/0
|0
|-
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|L. Nolley II
|8
|10
|3
|4/10
|0/2
|0/0
|1
|-
|1
|0
|2
|2
|8
|D. DeJulius
|4
|1
|4
|1/6
|1/3
|1/1
|0
|-
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|V. Lakhin
|4
|4
|0
|2/6
|0/0
|0/1
|2
|-
|0
|1
|2
|2
|2
|O. Oguama
|3
|3
|0
|1/4
|0/0
|1/1
|2
|-
|0
|0
|1
|2
|1
|Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|D. Skillings Jr.
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Davenport
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|K. Ezikpe
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|C. Anthony
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|C. Kirkwood
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|S. Tolentino
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Reed
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Newman III
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|R. Phinisee
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Hensley
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|34
|24
|9
|14/37
|3/12
|3/5
|8
|0
|2
|4
|7
|7
|17
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|Z. Nutall
|8
|0
|2
|3/7
|1/4
|1/2
|1
|-
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|E. Odigie
|8
|1
|1
|4/7
|0/0
|0/0
|3
|-
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|Z. Phelps
|5
|1
|2
|2/9
|0/2
|1/2
|1
|-
|4
|1
|2
|0
|1
|S. Williamson
|4
|9
|0
|2/4
|0/0
|0/0
|1
|-
|0
|1
|1
|2
|7
|J. Smith
|3
|2
|0
|1/3
|1/2
|0/0
|2
|-
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
-
