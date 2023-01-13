Tyger Campbell improving as No. 7 UCLA prepares for Colorado
UCLA coach Mick Cronin detected hesitancy in Tyger Campbell's game and didn't like it.
Cronin also didn't like the meager shooting percentages Campbell was posting.
But the version of Campbell that appeals to Cronin could be in the process of returning when the No. 7 Bruins search for their 13th straight victory when they battle Colorado on Saturday night in Pac-12 play at Los Angeles.
Campbell made half his 14 field-goal attempts and had 17 points and seven assists as UCLA (15-2, 6-0 Pac-12) cruised 68-49, posting the home win over Utah on Thursday.
Campbell made just one third of his shots or worse in six of the previous 12 contests, including 3-of-14 shooting seven days earlier against Southern California.
"The best thing I saw (Thursday night) other than the (21) assists and the team stuff, was Tyger getting it going," Cronin said. "He hasn't really been himself, he played great against Kentucky I thought, the Maryland game he had foul trouble. He had 17 tonight, seven assists, that's what he's capable of. I was imploring him to be more aggressive, he's been a little too passive lately."
The fourth-year point guard is shooting 39.7 percent from the field and 37.2 percent from 3-point range, both drop-offs from last season's career-best marks of 44.4 and 41.0, respectively.
Campbell is averaging 13.5 points per game, ranging from a season-high 22 in a loss to Illinois on Nov. 18 to three single-digit outings during victories.
Campbell said he is putting in the work and attempting to find his groove.
"I felt like I had a good week this week," Campbell said after the win over the Utes. "Guys were driving in and kicking it and finding me. I was just taking my time, keeping my feet set. They were going in."
Shots are also going in for freshman big man Adem Bona, who had 15 points on 7-of-9 shooting against Utah. Bona is averaging 13.7 points on 18-of-24 shooting over the past three games.
"He has come a long way from his first games here at UCLA," veteran forward Jaime Jaquez Jr. said of Bona. "... Now you guys see what he can really do. He is flourishing right now. That's definitely what we need him to do if we're going to beat a great team."
UCLA will be looking to defeat Colorado (11-7, 3-4) for the sixth time in the past seven meetings.
The Buffaloes opened their two-game swing in Los Angeles by dropping a 68-61 decision to USC on Thursday. It was just their second setback in the past nine games.
Colorado was sloppy with the basketball (22 turnovers), had nine shots blocked and made just 5 of 17 3-point attempts against the Trojans.
"When you get nine shots blocked and you turn it over 22 times you're not going to beat anybody, I don't care who you're playing," Buffaloes coach Tad Boyle said. "Tip our hat to our guys. They competed their tails off. They really did, to have a four-point lead the second half and play that badly on offense.
"It says something about our grit and toughness, but we're just not playing very smart."
KJ Simpson scored 17 points and Tristan da Silva added 13 but the duo also combined for 13 turnovers -- seven from da Silva and six from Simpson.
Sophomore center Lawson Lovering had the best game of his college career, recording his first career double-double with career highs of 13 points and 14 rebounds.
"Lawson Lovering really grew up before our eyes," Boyle said. "He had a terrific game."
--Field Level Media
Copyright 2023 STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.
|Min. Per Game
|Pts. Per Game
|Ast. Per Game
|Reb. Per Game
|Field Goal %
|Three Point %
|Free Throw %
|
|0
|FG%
|0
|
|
|0
|3PT FG%
|0
|
|
|0
|FT%
|0
|
|Roster
|GP
|MPG
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|SPG
|BPG
|TOG
|FG%
|3PT%
|FT%
|ORPG
|DRPG
|K. Simpson
|17
|29.9
|17.8
|4.4
|3.9
|1.40
|0.20
|2.7
|44.2
|34.8
|78.4
|0.7
|3.7
|T. da Silva
|18
|29.6
|14.9
|5.1
|1.4
|1.50
|0.40
|1.9
|52.5
|36.1
|64.9
|0.9
|4.1
|J. Hadley
|16
|26.1
|8.9
|6.2
|1.5
|1.10
|0.60
|1.1
|55.6
|0.0
|56.1
|2.5
|3.7
|J. Hammond III
|18
|18.5
|6.4
|2.0
|1.9
|0.70
|0.10
|1.9
|43.6
|35.0
|83.3
|0.4
|1.6
|N. Clifford
|18
|21.9
|6.3
|3.9
|1.8
|0.80
|0.70
|1.7
|38.8
|22.5
|51.7
|1.2
|2.8
|J. Gabbidon
|14
|20
|6.0
|2.1
|1.1
|0.90
|0.60
|0.8
|41.5
|29.6
|68.8
|0.2
|1.9
|J. Ruffin
|18
|13.8
|5.6
|2.1
|0.8
|0.50
|0.20
|0.7
|42.9
|38.8
|78.9
|0.2
|1.9
|L. O'Brien
|16
|17.5
|4.8
|4.1
|0.6
|0.50
|0.40
|0.9
|41.2
|24.1
|76.5
|1.3
|2.8
|L. Lovering
|17
|20.8
|3.8
|4.5
|1.3
|0.50
|1.10
|1.7
|49.0
|0.0
|44.7
|1.8
|2.7
|E. Wright
|18
|13.6
|3.2
|2.1
|0.6
|0.60
|0.10
|0.7
|34.5
|33.3
|54.5
|0.5
|1.6
|Q. Allen
|4
|1.5
|1.5
|0.0
|0.0
|0.30
|0.30
|0.0
|50.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0
|0
|C. Mains
|1
|1
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0
|0
|A. Miller Jr.
|4
|1.5
|0.0
|0.5
|0.3
|0.00
|0.00
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0
|0.5
|Total
|18
|0.0
|74.1
|43.4
|14.1
|8.10
|4.10
|13.8
|45.4
|32.4
|66.1
|11.5
|27.5
|Roster
|GP
|MPG
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|SPG
|BPG
|TOG
|FG%
|3PT%
|FT%
|ORPG
|DRPG
|J. Jaquez Jr.
|17
|31.8
|16.4
|6.7
|2.5
|1.50
|0.60
|2.1
|51.3
|30.3
|76.0
|2.3
|4.4
|J. Clark
|16
|29.4
|14.0
|6.7
|1.8
|2.60
|0.30
|1.1
|51.8
|34.1
|70.8
|1.8
|4.9
|T. Campbell
|17
|30.4
|13.5
|2.4
|4.6
|1.10
|0.00
|1.6
|39.5
|37.2
|81.3
|0.6
|1.8
|D. Singleton
|17
|27.5
|10.4
|2.9
|1.4
|1.00
|0.10
|0.5
|48.8
|47.4
|90.9
|0.5
|2.5
|A. Bailey
|13
|26.1
|9.5
|3.3
|2.3
|1.20
|0.30
|2.1
|47.7
|36.4
|47.4
|0.4
|2.9
|A. Bona
|16
|21.9
|8.4
|5.1
|0.9
|0.60
|1.40
|0.9
|65.9
|0.0
|65.7
|2
|3.1
|D. Andrews
|17
|10.8
|3.4
|1.3
|1.1
|0.40
|0.10
|0.4
|44.0
|27.8
|80.0
|0.4
|0.9
|A. Canka
|13
|7.5
|2.2
|0.9
|0.3
|0.30
|0.10
|0.5
|42.3
|44.4
|100.0
|0.5
|0.4
|K. Nwuba
|17
|13.1
|1.6
|2.2
|0.5
|0.20
|0.80
|0.5
|65.0
|0.0
|66.7
|0.9
|1.2
|E. Manjikian
|2
|1.5
|1.5
|0.5
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|0.0
|50.0
|50.0
|0.0
|0
|0.5
|M. Etienne
|13
|6.3
|1.2
|1.9
|0.2
|0.20
|0.50
|0.2
|28.6
|0.0
|50.0
|0.8
|1.1
|W. McClendon
|9
|10.6
|1.2
|0.7
|1.0
|0.10
|0.00
|0.0
|18.8
|9.1
|66.7
|0.1
|0.6
|R. Stong
|6
|2.2
|0.5
|0.8
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|100.0
|0.2
|0.7
|L. Cremonesi
|5
|2.8
|0.2
|0.0
|0.2
|0.00
|0.00
|0.4
|0.0
|0.0
|50.0
|0
|0
|Total
|17
|0.0
|77.2
|38.9
|15.4
|8.50
|3.80
|9.6
|48.0
|37.1
|72.5
|11.2
|24.2
-
LOW
BING65
66
2nd 0.0
-
SEMO
MORE73
78
2nd 6:26
-
20MIZZ
FLA50
54
2nd 7:47 SECN
-
ASU
ORST48
49
2nd 15:25 PACN
-
UAPB
FAMU18
15
1st 10:39
-
CINCY
SMU37
30
2nd 17:25 ESPU
-
ELON
22COC36
41
2nd 16:39
-
FGCU
BELLAR24
40
2nd 17:24
-
GRAM
SOU31
38
2nd 19:25
-
HOW
NORF37
46
1st 0.0
-
UIC
MURR28
41
2nd 18:57
-
14ISU
2KAN31
34
2nd 17:27 ESP+
-
LIU
SFU40
53
2nd 13:20
-
LSU
4ALA22
59
1st 0.0 ESPN
-
MER
ETSU31
28
1st 0.0
-
MORG
COPP39
22
1st 3:47
-
MVSU
COOK39
31
1st 0.0
-
UNCG
FUR42
44
2nd 17:41
-
NWST
NICH31
39
1st 0.0
-
SCST
NCCU38
38
1st 0.0
-
STL
GW54
39
2nd 11:24
-
TNST
TNTC10
10
1st 11:17
-
TROY
APP31
34
2nd 13:10
-
TLSA
WICH49
39
2nd 14:28 ESP+
-
UAB
LT34
35
1st 0.0
-
UCI
CSN36
30
2nd 16:04
-
UL
USA45
44
2nd 15:10
-
13UVA
FSU41
32
2nd 15:32 ESP2
-
VALP
EVAN42
31
2nd 17:04
-
DSU
UMES27
26
1st 2:04
-
UALR
EIU25
32
1st 1:28
-
BUF
CMU20
32
1st 3:47
-
HOUC
MCNS36
32
1st 3:55
-
UNO
TXCC26
40
1st 3:50
-
URI
MASS21
23
1st 3:48
-
TOL
NIU34
15
1st 3:46
-
UCSD
CSUB7
2
1st 14:14
-
CSUF
UCD6
3
1st 17:13
-
24DUKE
CLEM5
7
1st 15:04 ACCN
-
JU
JVST12
10
1st 13:22
-
NAVY
L-MD7
4
1st 15:39
-
UNI
BELM12
19
1st 13:52
-
PEAY
LIP6
8
1st 14:55
-
W&M
UNCW6
3
1st 15:48 CBSSN
-
ABIL
TRLST0
0138.5 O/U
-3.5
5:00pm
-
NAU
SAC0
0130.5 O/U
-8
5:00pm
-
SELA
UIW0
0145.5 O/U
+4.5
5:00pm
-
LAM
TXAMC0
0138 O/U
-10.5
5:30pm
-
ALCN
TXSO0
0140 O/U
-3
6:00pm
-
9ARIZ
ORE0
0153 O/U
+4
6:00pm ESPN
-
CAL
WASH0
0131.5 O/U
-10
6:00pm PACN
-
CHAT
SAM0
0145.5 O/U
-2.5
6:00pm ESPU
-
OKST
BAY0
0138.5 O/U
-7.5
6:00pm ESP2
-
TA&M
SC0
0133 O/U
+8
6:00pm SECN
-
WEB
MTST0
0131.5 O/U
-8
6:00pm
-
IDHO
EWU0
0148.5 O/U
-10
6:30pm
-
JAST
PVAM0
0137 O/U
-3.5
6:30pm
-
LIND
SIUE0
0137.5 O/U
-14
6:30pm
-
AF
FRES0
0123.5 O/U
-3.5
7:00pm
-
ALB
NJIT0
0135.5 O/U
-3.5
7:00pm
-
CARK
LIB0
0143.5 O/U
-20.5
7:00pm
-
COLST
UNLV0
0144.5 O/U
-5.5
7:00pm CBSSN
-
FIU
WKY0
0143 O/U
-8.5
7:00pm
-
GASO
JMAD0
0138 O/U
-8.5
7:00pm
-
ND
SYR0
0140.5 O/U
-5.5
7:00pm ACCN
-
NKY
GB0
0127.5 O/U
+10
7:00pm
-
ODU
MRSH0
0143.5 O/U
-10
7:00pm ESP+
-
PRES
HIPT0
0145.5 O/U
-5
7:00pm
-
SDST
SDAK0
0139.5 O/U
+2
7:00pm
-
SCUP
LON0
0138 O/U
-11.5
7:00pm
-
VMI
WOFF0
0141 O/U
-12.5
7:00pm
-
WRST
MIL0
0153 O/U
PK
7:00pm
-
CHST
UTRGV0
0151.5 O/U
-6
7:30pm
-
BRAD
DRKE0
0130 O/U
-2.5
8:00pm ESPU
-
COLO
7UCLA0
0136 O/U
-11.5
8:00pm FOX
-
ILST
SIU0
0124 O/U
-11
8:00pm
-
SEA
UTVA0
0143 O/U
-6
8:00pm
-
STAN
WSU0
0133.5 O/U
-6
8:00pm PACN
-
STTHMN
ORU0
0157 O/U
-12
8:00pm
-
TTU
10TEX0
0142.5 O/U
-8
8:00pm ESPN
-
WAKE
BC0
0138.5 O/U
+2.5
8:00pm ESP2
-
WIU
UMKC0
0135.5 O/U
-6
8:00pm
-
MSST
21AUB0
0128.5 O/U
-7
8:30pm SECN
-
UTM
SNIND0
0154.5 O/U
-3.5
8:30pm
-
IDST
MONT0
0134.5 O/U
-8
9:00pm
-
NMEX
23SDSU0
0147 O/U
-8
9:00pm CBSSN
-
PEP
BYU0
0150.5 O/U
-11
9:00pm
-
SHOU
UTU0
0138 O/U
+5
9:00pm
-
SACL
UOP0
0150.5 O/U
+6.5
9:00pm
-
UTA
NMST0
0134 O/U
-10.5
9:00pm
-
GRCN
CABP0
0128 O/U
+1
10:00pm
-
NCO
PRST0
0156.5 O/U
-5
10:00pm
-
PORT
8GONZ0
0159 O/U
-19
10:00pm ESP2
-
UCRV
UCSB0
0132 O/U
-10
10:00pm
-
USD
LMU0
0149.5 O/U
-7
10:00pm
-
UTAH
USC0
0135 O/U
-5
10:30pm PACN
-
BSU
WYO0
0133 O/U
+4
11:00pm FS1
-
SMC
SF0
0132.5 O/U
+7.5
11:00pm
-
CLST
IUPU89
54
Final
-
DAV
GMU65
67
Final ESPU
-
DREX
NE76
55
Final
-
16MIA
NCST81
83
Final/OT ESP+
-
HALL
DEP71
67
Final FS1
-
UK
5TENN63
56
Final ESPN
-
WVU
OKLA76
77
Final ESP2
-
LCHI
JOES55
86
Final USA
-
ARMY
BU83
74
Final
-
BGSU
WMU92
108
Final
-
BRY
NH87
81
Final
-
CLMB
HARV51
73
Final
-
FDU
CCSU88
80
Final
-
HC
LAF48
62
Final
-
ME
UMBC77
85
Final
-
NALAB
QUEEN78
107
Final
-
RMU
DET75
87
Final
-
SHU
STFR79
82
Final
-
UGA
MISS62
58
Final SECN
-
WCU
CIT61
65
Final
-
18WISC
IND45
63
Final CBS
-
NDST
NEOM78
65
Final
-
AMER
LEH62
78
Final
-
15ARK
VAN84
97
Final ESPU
-
BUCK
COLG65
71
Final
-
CHSO
RAD70
75
Final
-
CCAR
GAST66
100
Final
-
DEL
HOFS62
86
Final
-
11KSU
17TCU68
82
Final ESP2
-
MRMK
STONEH59
47
Final
-
M-OH
BALL61
75
Final
-
UNCA
GWEB72
67
Final/OT
-
NTEX
FAU62
66
Final ESP+
-
PENN
DART71
75
Final
-
PRIN
BRWN70
72
Final
-
19PROV
CREI67
73
Final FS1
-
STON
NCAT59
61
Final
-
UTSA
CHAR54
72
Final ESP+
-
UCF
TUL69
77
Final ESP+
-
UNC
LOU80
59
Final ESPN
-
UNF
KENN72
86
Final
-
WINT
CAMP78
74
Final
-
RICH
STBN63
71
Final USA
-
FOR
LAS66
64
Final
-
MONM
TOWS48
68
Final CBSSN
-
UND
DU71
78
Final
-
PITT
GT71
60
Final ACCN
-
SFA
SUU58
67
Final
-
STET
EKY70
85
Final
-
TXST
ULM58
61
Final
-
USM
ARST74
57
Final
-
UTEP
RICE82
83
Final
-
YSU
OAK85
69
Final