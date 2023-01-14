Oduro leads George Mason past Davidson 67-65
FAIRFAX, Va. (AP) Josh Oduro led George Mason with 22 points and sealed the victory with a free throw with 13 seconds left as the Patriots took down Davidson 67-65 on Saturday.
Oduro added nine rebounds and five assists for the Patriots (11-7, 3-2 Atlantic 10 Conference). Malik Henry scored 12 points and added six rebounds. De'Von Cooper added 10 points.
Grant Huffman led the way for the Wildcats (9-9, 2-4) with 16 points, seven rebounds, six assists and four steals. Davidson also got 16 points from Foster Loyer and 13 from Sam Mennenga.
George Mason trailed 36-31 at halftime. Oduro scored a team-high 16 points to lead the Patriots' second-half rally.
George Mason plays Monday against George Washington at home. Davidson visits Dayton on Tuesday.
---
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
Copyright 2023 STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.
|Time
|Team
|Play
|Score
|20:00
|Reed Bailey vs. Ginika Ojiako (Foster Loyer gains possession)
|19:31
|+3
|Foster Loyer makes three point jump shot (Sam Mennenga assists)
|3-0
|19:00
|Justyn Fernandez misses three point jump shot
|18:58
|Foster Loyer defensive rebound
|18:37
|Sam Mennenga misses three point jump shot
|18:35
|Ronald Polite III defensive rebound
|18:35
|Ginika Ojiako misses two point layup
|18:33
|Josh Oduro offensive rebound
|18:20
|Ronald Polite III misses three point jump shot
|18:18
|Desmond Watson defensive rebound
|17:50
|Sam Mennenga misses two point layup
|17:48
|Josh Oduro defensive rebound
|17:29
|Josh Oduro misses two point jump shot
|17:27
|Sam Mennenga defensive rebound
|17:01
|+3
|Foster Loyer makes three point jump shot (Desmond Watson assists)
|6-0
|16:42
|Josh Oduro turnover (lost ball) (Grant Huffman steals)
|16:36
|Josh Oduro shooting foul (Desmond Watson draws the foul)
|16:36
|+1
|Desmond Watson makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|7-0
|16:36
|+1
|Desmond Watson makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|8-0
|16:24
|DeVon Cooper misses two point layup
|16:22
|Josh Oduro offensive rebound
|16:20
|+2
|Josh Oduro makes two point layup
|8-2
|16:04
|+3
|Desmond Watson makes three point jump shot (Grant Huffman assists)
|11-2
|15:48
|Blake Jones misses three point jump shot
|15:46
|Grant Huffman defensive rebound
|15:37
|+3
|Reed Bailey makes three point jump shot (Grant Huffman assists)
|14-2
|15:16
|Reed Bailey personal foul (Ronald Polite III draws the foul)
|15:16
|TV timeout
|14:57
|DeVon Cooper misses three point jump shot
|14:55
|Foster Loyer defensive rebound
|14:47
|Desmond Watson misses three point jump shot
|14:45
|DeVon Cooper defensive rebound
|14:39
|DeVon Cooper misses two point layup
|14:37
|Sam Mennenga defensive rebound
|14:22
|Blake Jones personal foul (Desmond Watson draws the foul)
|14:22
|David Skogman misses three point jump shot
|14:20
|Justyn Fernandez defensive rebound
|14:16
|Justyn Fernandez misses two point jump shot
|14:14
|Malik Henry offensive rebound
|14:02
|+2
|Malik Henry makes two point layup (Justyn Fernandez assists)
|14-4
|13:55
|Connor Kochera misses three point jump shot
|13:53
|Justyn Fernandez defensive rebound
|13:46
|Desmond Watson personal foul (Justyn Fernandez draws the foul)
|13:34
|+2
|Malik Henry makes two point hook shot
|14-6
|13:18
|Grant Huffman misses three point jump shot
|13:16
|Devin Dinkins defensive rebound
|13:09
|Justyn Fernandez misses three point jump shot
|13:07
|Malik Henry offensive rebound
|12:58
|+2
|Malik Henry makes two point jump shot
|14-8
|12:30
|Connor Kochera misses three point jump shot
|12:28
|Justyn Fernandez defensive rebound
|12:18
|Malik Henry misses two point jump shot
|12:16
|Foster Loyer defensive rebound
|12:04
|Malik Henry personal foul (David Skogman draws the foul)
|11:45
|+3
|Grant Huffman makes three point jump shot (Sam Mennenga assists)
|17-8
|11:27
|Saquan Singleton misses two point jump shot
|11:25
|Reed Bailey defensive rebound
|10:57
|Wildcats turnover (shot clock violation)
|10:57
|TV timeout
|10:40
|+2
|Josh Oduro makes two point layup
|17-10
|10:17
|Desmond Watson misses two point layup
|10:15
|Desmond Watson offensive rebound
|10:06
|+2
|Sam Mennenga makes two point jump shot (Grant Huffman assists)
|19-10
|9:50
|Achile Spadone personal foul (Ronald Polite III draws the foul)
|9:46
|Reed Bailey personal foul (Josh Oduro draws the foul)
|9:40
|+3
|DeVon Cooper makes three point jump shot (Josh Oduro assists)
|19-13
|9:11
|Foster Loyer misses three point jump shot
|9:09
|Justyn Fernandez defensive rebound
|9:06
|Foster Loyer personal foul (Malik Henry draws the foul)
|9:06
|+1
|Malik Henry makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|19-14
|9:06
|Malik Henry misses regular free throw 2 of 2
|9:06
|Sam Mennenga defensive rebound
|8:42
|David Skogman turnover (traveling)
|8:28
|+2
|Justyn Fernandez makes two point layup
|19-16
|8:10
|Foster Loyer misses three point jump shot
|8:08
|Sam Mennenga offensive rebound
|8:04
|+2
|Sam Mennenga makes two point layup
|21-16
|7:55
|+2
|Josh Oduro makes two point layup (Justyn Fernandez assists)
|21-18
|7:55
|Wildcats 30 second timeout
|7:54
|Saquan Singleton personal foul (Foster Loyer draws the foul)
|7:37
|+2
|Sam Mennenga makes two point layup (Connor Kochera assists)
|23-18
|7:37
|Josh Oduro shooting foul (Sam Mennenga draws the foul)
|7:37
|+1
|Sam Mennenga makes regular free throw 1 of 1
|24-18
|7:19
|Saquan Singleton misses two point jump shot
|7:17
|Wildcats defensive rebound
|6:57
|Sam Mennenga turnover (traveling)
|6:42
|+2
|Malik Henry makes two point layup (Justyn Fernandez assists)
|24-20
|6:42
|Sam Mennenga shooting foul (Malik Henry draws the foul)
|6:42
|+1
|Malik Henry makes regular free throw 1 of 1
|24-21
|6:13
|Sam Mennenga misses three point jump shot
|6:11
|Justyn Fernandez defensive rebound
|6:08
|Justyn Fernandez offensive foul (Foster Loyer draws the foul)
|6:08
|Justyn Fernandez turnover (offensive foul)
|5:47
|+2
|Foster Loyer makes two point jump shot
|26-21
|5:22
|Ronald Polite III misses three point jump shot
|5:20
|Connor Kochera defensive rebound
|5:11
|Foster Loyer misses three point jump shot
|5:09
|Patriots defensive rebound
|5:04
|Grant Huffman personal foul (Ronald Polite III draws the foul)
|5:04
|Ronald Polite III misses regular free throw 1 of 1
|5:04
|Desmond Watson defensive rebound
|4:33
|Wildcats turnover (shot clock violation)
|4:20
|+3
|DeVon Cooper makes three point jump shot (Victor Bailey Jr. assists)
|26-24
|3:57
|David Skogman misses three point jump shot
|3:55
|Malik Henry defensive rebound
|3:41
|Saquan Singleton turnover (bad pass) (Foster Loyer steals)
|3:37
|Justyn Fernandez blocks Foster Loyer's two point layup
|3:35
|Connor Kochera offensive rebound
|3:32
|+2
|Connor Kochera makes two point layup
|28-24
|3:32
|TV timeout
|3:11
|Saquan Singleton misses two point layup
|3:09
|David Skogman defensive rebound
|2:47
|Foster Loyer turnover (lost ball) (Malik Henry steals)
|2:39
|+3
|Justyn Fernandez makes three point jump shot (Ronald Polite III assists)
|28-27
|2:20
|Ronald Polite III personal foul (Desmond Watson draws the foul)
|2:20
|+1
|Desmond Watson makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|29-27
|2:20
|+1
|Desmond Watson makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|30-27
|2:08
|+2
|DeVon Cooper makes two point layup
|30-29
|1:42
|+2
|Sam Mennenga makes two point layup
|32-29
|1:20
|Ronald Polite III misses two point layup
|1:18
|Grant Huffman defensive rebound
|1:12
|+2
|Grant Huffman makes two point layup
|34-29
|1:12
|Patriots 30 second timeout
|0:51
|+2
|Justyn Fernandez makes two point layup
|34-31
|0:38
|+2
|Foster Loyer makes two point jump shot
|36-31
|0:19
|Justyn Fernandez misses three point jump shot
|0:17
|Grant Huffman defensive rebound
|0:19
|Malik Henry personal foul (Grant Huffman draws the foul)
|0:19
|Grant Huffman misses regular free throw 1 of 1
|0:19
|Josh Oduro defensive rebound
|0:00
|Josh Oduro misses two point jump shot
|0:00
|Foster Loyer defensive rebound
|0:00
|End of period
|Time
|Team
|Play
|Score
|19:47
|Sam Mennenga shooting foul (Josh Oduro draws the foul)
|19:47
|Josh Oduro misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|19:47
|Josh Oduro misses regular free throw 2 of 2
|19:47
|Malik Henry offensive rebound
|19:34
|+2
|Malik Henry makes two point dunk (Josh Oduro assists)
|36-33
|19:11
|Ronald Polite III personal foul (Foster Loyer draws the foul)
|19:02
|Justyn Fernandez personal foul (Grant Huffman draws the foul)
|18:43
|+2
|Sam Mennenga makes two point jump shot (Grant Huffman assists)
|38-33
|18:27
|Josh Oduro turnover (lost ball) (Grant Huffman steals)
|18:18
|+3
|Desmond Watson makes three point jump shot (Foster Loyer assists)
|41-33
|18:08
|Malik Henry offensive foul (Desmond Watson draws the foul)
|18:08
|Malik Henry turnover (offensive foul)
|17:48
|Sam Mennenga turnover (bad pass) (Malik Henry steals)
|17:46
|Reed Bailey personal foul (Josh Oduro draws the foul)
|17:36
|+2
|Josh Oduro makes two point jump shot
|41-35
|17:32
|Desmond Watson misses three point jump shot
|17:30
|Victor Bailey Jr. defensive rebound
|17:20
|Malik Henry misses two point layup
|17:18
|Sam Mennenga defensive rebound
|17:03
|Foster Loyer misses three point jump shot
|17:01
|Malik Henry defensive rebound
|16:51
|+3
|Ronald Polite III makes three point jump shot (Josh Oduro assists)
|41-38
|16:28
|Desmond Watson turnover (bad pass) (Victor Bailey Jr. steals)
|16:23
|+2
|Ronald Polite III makes two point jump shot
|41-40
|15:55
|+3
|Desmond Watson makes three point jump shot (Grant Huffman assists)
|44-40
|15:10
|Sam Mennenga misses two point jump shot
|15:08
|David Skogman offensive rebound
|15:04
|Desmond Watson misses two point jump shot
|15:02
|Ronald Polite III defensive rebound
|14:48
|Josh Oduro turnover (lost ball) (Desmond Watson steals)
|14:24
|Josh Oduro blocks Sam Mennenga's two point jump shot
|14:22
|Ronald Polite III defensive rebound
|14:03
|Josh Oduro misses three point jump shot
|14:01
|Foster Loyer defensive rebound
|13:52
|Malik Henry personal foul (Foster Loyer draws the foul)
|13:52
|TV timeout
|13:47
|David Skogman misses three point jump shot
|13:45
|Ronald Polite III defensive rebound
|13:35
|+3
|Victor Bailey Jr. makes three point jump shot (Josh Oduro assists)
|44-43
|13:25
|+2
|Grant Huffman makes two point layup
|46-43
|12:53
|Ronald Polite III misses two point jump shot
|12:51
|Sam Mennenga defensive rebound
|12:42
|+2
|David Skogman makes two point layup (Grant Huffman assists)
|48-43
|12:23
|Justyn Fernandez misses two point jump shot
|12:21
|Josh Oduro offensive rebound
|12:17
|Sam Mennenga shooting foul (Josh Oduro draws the foul)
|12:17
|+1
|Josh Oduro makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|48-44
|12:17
|Josh Oduro misses regular free throw 2 of 2
|12:17
|David Skogman defensive rebound
|11:55
|Foster Loyer misses two point jump shot
|11:53
|Ginika Ojiako defensive rebound
|11:42
|+3
|Ronald Polite III makes three point jump shot (Josh Oduro assists)
|48-47
|11:23
|Reed Bailey misses two point layup
|11:21
|Saquan Singleton defensive rebound
|11:17
|David Skogman personal foul (Josh Oduro draws the foul)
|11:17
|TV timeout
|11:13
|+2
|Josh Oduro makes two point layup (Ronald Polite III assists)
|48-49
|10:47
|Reed Bailey misses two point layup
|10:45
|Ginika Ojiako defensive rebound
|10:14
|Ronald Polite III misses three point jump shot
|10:12
|Patriots offensive rebound
|10:12
|Patriots turnover (shot clock violation)
|9:54
|+2
|Grant Huffman makes two point layup (Desmond Watson assists)
|50-49
|9:37
|DeVon Cooper turnover (bad pass) (David Skogman steals)
|9:04
|+2
|Grant Huffman makes two point layup
|52-49
|9:04
|Josh Oduro misses two point jump shot
|9:02
|Grant Huffman defensive rebound
|8:51
|+2
|Foster Loyer makes two point jump shot
|54-49
|8:27
|DeVon Cooper turnover (bad pass)
|8:09
|Desmond Watson misses two point jump shot
|8:07
|Victor Bailey Jr. defensive rebound
|7:58
|+2
|Justyn Fernandez makes two point layup
|54-51
|7:35
|Desmond Watson misses two point layup
|7:33
|Grant Huffman offensive rebound
|7:29
|Foster Loyer misses three point jump shot
|7:27
|Saquan Singleton defensive rebound
|7:14
|David Skogman personal foul (Josh Oduro draws the foul)
|7:14
|TV timeout
|7:12
|Blake Jones misses three point jump shot
|7:10
|Josh Oduro offensive rebound
|6:44
|+2
|Josh Oduro makes two point layup
|54-53
|6:26
|Devin Dinkins personal foul (Desmond Watson draws the foul)
|6:13
|Desmond Watson misses two point layup
|6:11
|DeVon Cooper defensive rebound
|6:00
|Sam Mennenga personal foul (Josh Oduro draws the foul)
|5:55
|Josh Oduro turnover (bad pass) (Grant Huffman steals)
|5:44
|+2
|Foster Loyer makes two point layup
|56-53
|5:20
|+2
|DeVon Cooper makes two point layup
|56-55
|4:46
|Grant Huffman misses three point jump shot
|4:44
|DeVon Cooper defensive rebound
|4:40
|Reed Bailey personal foul (Josh Oduro draws the foul)
|4:40
|+1
|Josh Oduro makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|56-56
|4:40
|+1
|Josh Oduro makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|56-57
|4:25
|Foster Loyer misses two point jump shot
|4:23
|Malik Henry defensive rebound
|4:13
|Malik Henry offensive foul (Foster Loyer draws the foul)
|4:13
|Malik Henry turnover (offensive foul)
|3:54
|Reed Bailey turnover (lost ball) (Ronald Polite III steals)
|3:34
|David Skogman shooting foul (Victor Bailey Jr. draws the foul)
|3:34
|TV timeout
|3:34
|+1
|Victor Bailey Jr. makes regular free throw 1 of 3
|56-58
|3:34
|+1
|Victor Bailey Jr. makes regular free throw 2 of 3
|56-59
|3:34
|+1
|Victor Bailey Jr. makes regular free throw 3 of 3
|56-60
|3:14
|Sam Mennenga turnover (lost ball) (Josh Oduro steals)
|2:54
|DeVon Cooper misses three point jump shot
|2:52
|Josh Oduro offensive rebound
|2:49
|+2
|Josh Oduro makes two point layup
|56-62
|2:36
|+2
|Grant Huffman makes two point layup
|58-62
|2:36
|Victor Bailey Jr. shooting foul (Grant Huffman draws the foul)
|2:36
|+1
|Grant Huffman makes regular free throw 1 of 1
|59-62
|2:10
|Ronald Polite III misses three point jump shot
|2:08
|Grant Huffman defensive rebound
|1:44
|Ronald Polite III shooting foul (Sam Mennenga draws the foul)
|1:44
|Patriots 30 second timeout
|1:44
|TV timeout
|1:44
|+1
|Sam Mennenga makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|60-62
|1:44
|+1
|Sam Mennenga makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|61-62
|1:29
|+2
|Josh Oduro makes two point layup (DeVon Cooper assists)
|61-64
|1:09
|+2
|Grant Huffman makes two point layup
|63-64
|0:36
|Ronald Polite III turnover (bad pass) (Grant Huffman steals)
|0:25
|Ronald Polite III shooting foul (Foster Loyer draws the foul)
|0:25
|+1
|Foster Loyer makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|64-64
|0:25
|Patriots 30 second timeout
|0:25
|+1
|Foster Loyer makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|65-64
|0:15
|DeVon Cooper misses three point jump shot
|0:13
|Josh Oduro offensive rebound
|0:13
|David Skogman shooting foul (Josh Oduro draws the foul)
|0:13
|+1
|Josh Oduro makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|65-65
|0:13
|+1
|Josh Oduro makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|65-66
|0:13
|Patriots 60 second timeout
|0:06
|Wildcats 60 second timeout
|0:02
|Foster Loyer misses three point jump shot
|0:00
|Josh Oduro defensive rebound
|0:01
|Sam Mennenga personal foul (Josh Oduro draws the foul)
|0:01
|Josh Oduro misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|0:01
|Wildcats 30 second timeout
|0:01
|+1
|Josh Oduro makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|65-67
|0:01
|Reed Bailey turnover (bad pass) (DeVon Cooper steals)
|0:00
|End of period
|Min. Per Game
|Pts. Per Game
|Ast. Per Game
|Reb. Per Game
|Field Goal %
|Three Point %
|Free Throw %
|Team Stats
|Points
|65
|67
|Field Goals
|24-54 (44.4%)
|25-54 (46.3%)
|3-Pointers
|7-24 (29.2%)
|6-19 (31.6%)
|Free Throws
|10-11 (90.9%)
|11-17 (64.7%)
|Total Rebounds
|28
|35
|Offensive
|5
|9
|Defensive
|22
|24
|Team
|1
|2
|Assists
|12
|12
|Steals
|7
|6
|Blocks
|0
|2
|Turnovers
|8
|11
|Fouls
|17
|17
|Technicals
|0
|0
|Team Stats
|Davidson 9-9
|71.2 PPG
|37.3 RPG
|13.0 APG
|George Mason 11-7
|71.1 PPG
|39.9 RPG
|14.8 APG
|Top Scorers
|G. Huffman G
|16 PTS
|6 REB
|6 AST
|J. Oduro F
|22 PTS
|10 REB
|5 AST
|
|44.4
|FG%
|46.3
|
|
|29.2
|3PT FG%
|31.6
|
|
|90.9
|FT%
|64.7
|
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|F. Loyer
|16
|5
|1
|6/15
|2/8
|2/2
|1
|35
|1
|0
|1
|0
|5
|G. Huffman
|16
|7
|6
|7/9
|1/3
|1/2
|1
|34
|4
|0
|0
|1
|6
|D. Watson
|13
|3
|2
|3/10
|3/5
|4/4
|1
|35
|1
|0
|1
|1
|2
|S. Mennenga
|13
|6
|2
|5/10
|0/2
|3/3
|5
|32
|0
|0
|3
|1
|5
|R. Bailey
|3
|1
|0
|1/3
|1/1
|0/0
|4
|13
|0
|0
|2
|0
|1
|Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|D. Skogman
|2
|3
|0
|1/4
|0/3
|0/0
|4
|33
|1
|0
|1
|1
|2
|C. Kochera
|2
|2
|1
|1/3
|0/2
|0/0
|0
|14
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|S. Logan
|0
|0
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|A. Spadone
|0
|0
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|M. Katsock
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|R. Ghedini
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|C. Sosnik
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Thomson
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|B. Matheny
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|65
|27
|12
|24/54
|7/24
|10/11
|17
|200
|7
|0
|8
|5
|22
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|J. Oduro
|22
|9
|5
|8/12
|0/1
|6/10
|2
|32
|1
|1
|4
|6
|3
|D. Cooper
|10
|3
|1
|4/9
|2/5
|0/0
|0
|31
|1
|0
|2
|0
|3
|J. Fernandez
|9
|5
|3
|4/9
|1/4
|0/0
|2
|21
|0
|1
|1
|0
|5
|R. Polite III
|8
|4
|2
|3/10
|2/6
|0/1
|4
|32
|1
|0
|1
|0
|4
|G. Ojiako
|0
|2
|0
|0/1
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|8
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|M. Henry
|12
|6
|0
|5/7
|0/0
|2/3
|5
|18
|2
|0
|2
|3
|3
|V. Bailey Jr.
|6
|1
|1
|1/1
|1/1
|3/3
|1
|28
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|B. Jones
|0
|0
|0
|0/2
|0/2
|0/0
|1
|10
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|D. Dinkins
|0
|1
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|1
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|S. Singleton
|0
|2
|0
|0/3
|0/0
|0/0
|1
|15
|0
|0
|1
|0
|2
|C. Tucker
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|E. Nnaji
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|P. Oduro
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|K. Johnson
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|D. Gaines
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|67
|33
|12
|25/54
|6/19
|11/17
|17
|200
|6
|2
|11
|9
|24
