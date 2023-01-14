DEL
HOFSTRA

1st Half
DEL
Fightin' Blue Hens
25
HOFS
Pride
37

Time Team Play Score
20:00   Jyare Davis vs. Nelson Boachie-Yiadom (Jaquan Carlos gains possession)  
19:41   Darlinstone Dubar misses two point hook shot  
19:39   Darlinstone Dubar offensive rebound  
19:34   Darlinstone Dubar misses two point layup  
19:32   Jyare Davis defensive rebound  
19:12   Christian Ray turnover (lost ball) (Jaquan Carlos steals)  
19:07   Aaron Estrada misses three point jump shot  
19:05   Ebby Asamoah defensive rebound  
18:59   Ebby Asamoah misses three point jump shot  
18:57   Tyler Thomas defensive rebound  
18:48 +2 Tyler Thomas makes two point jump shot 0-2
18:26   LJ Owens misses two point jump shot  
18:24   Aaron Estrada defensive rebound  
18:16 +2 Nelson Boachie-Yiadom makes two point layup (Aaron Estrada assists) 0-4
17:52   Gianmarco Arletti misses three point jump shot  
17:50   Nelson Boachie-Yiadom defensive rebound  
17:39   Tyler Thomas misses two point jump shot  
17:37   Gianmarco Arletti defensive rebound  
17:19 +2 Jyare Davis makes two point jump shot (LJ Owens assists) 2-4
16:48   Tyler Thomas misses two point jump shot  
16:46   Jyare Davis defensive rebound  
16:36   Christian Ray misses two point layup  
16:34   Darlinstone Dubar defensive rebound  
16:17   Ebby Asamoah personal foul (Darlinstone Dubar draws the foul)  
16:13   Darlinstone Dubar misses two point layup  
16:11   Ebby Asamoah defensive rebound  
15:56   Jyare Davis misses two point jump shot  
15:54   Darlinstone Dubar defensive rebound  
15:44   Ebby Asamoah blocks Aaron Estrada's two point layup  
15:42   Jyare Davis defensive rebound  
15:35 +2 Ebby Asamoah makes two point layup (Gianmarco Arletti assists) 4-4
15:23   Jaquan Carlos turnover (bad pass) (Jyare Davis steals)  
15:16   LJ Owens misses two point jump shot  
15:14   Aaron Estrada defensive rebound  
15:12   TV timeout  
14:50   Tyler Thomas misses three point jump shot  
14:48   Jyare Davis defensive rebound  
14:38   Jyare Davis turnover (lost ball) (Tyler Thomas steals)  
14:28 +2 Warren Williams makes two point layup (Jaquan Carlos assists) 4-6
14:28   Gianmarco Arletti shooting foul (Warren Williams draws the foul)  
14:28 +1 Warren Williams makes regular free throw 1 of 1 4-7
14:13   Gianmarco Arletti turnover (bad pass) (Jaquan Carlos steals)  
14:07   Aaron Estrada misses three point jump shot  
14:05   Fightin Blue Hens defensive rebound  
13:49   Tyler Thomas personal foul (Gianmarco Arletti draws the foul)  
13:37   Gianmarco Arletti turnover (lost ball) (German Plotnikov steals)  
13:31   Cavan Reilly shooting foul (Warren Williams draws the foul)  
13:31   Warren Williams misses regular free throw 1 of 2  
13:31 +1 Warren Williams makes regular free throw 2 of 2 4-8
13:20 +2 Ebby Asamoah makes two point jump shot 6-8
12:59 +3 Amar'e Marshall makes three point jump shot (Jaquan Carlos assists) 6-11
12:42   LJ Owens misses three point jump shot  
12:40   Aaron Estrada defensive rebound  
12:34   Ebby Asamoah shooting foul (Aaron Estrada draws the foul)  
12:34 +1 Aaron Estrada makes regular free throw 1 of 2 6-12
12:34 +1 Aaron Estrada makes regular free throw 2 of 2 6-13
12:11   Jyare Davis misses three point jump shot  
12:09   Amar'e Marshall defensive rebound  
11:54   German Plotnikov misses three point jump shot  
11:52   Warren Williams offensive rebound  
11:47   Amar'e Marshall turnover (out of bounds)  
11:47   TV timeout  
11:33 +2 Jyare Davis makes two point jump shot (Christian Ray assists) 8-13
11:12   Amar'e Marshall turnover (lost ball) (LJ Owens steals)  
11:06   LJ Owens turnover (lost ball) (Jaquan Carlos steals)  
10:50   Jaquan Carlos turnover (lost ball)  
10:37   Cavan Reilly misses three point jump shot  
10:35   German Plotnikov defensive rebound  
10:35   Christian Ray personal foul  
10:22   LJ Owens personal foul  
10:20   Tyler Thomas misses three point jump shot  
10:18   Christian Ray defensive rebound  
10:05   Gianmarco Arletti misses three point jump shot  
10:03   Jaquan Carlos defensive rebound  
10:01   Aleks Novakovich personal foul  
10:01 +1 Jaquan Carlos makes regular free throw 1 of 2 8-14
10:01 +1 Jaquan Carlos makes regular free throw 2 of 2 8-15
9:47   Warren Williams blocks Gianmarco Arletti's two point layup  
9:45   Aaron Estrada defensive rebound  
9:41   Aaron Estrada misses two point jump shot  
9:39   Fightin Blue Hens defensive rebound  
9:26 +2 Christian Ray makes two point layup (Gianmarco Arletti assists) 10-15
9:08 +2 German Plotnikov makes two point jump shot 10-17
8:56   Tyler Thomas personal foul  
8:54   Cavan Reilly turnover (bad pass) (Amar'e Marshall steals)  
8:49   Amar'e Marshall misses two point layup  
8:47   Gianmarco Arletti defensive rebound  
8:44   Cavan Reilly turnover (lost ball) (Jaquan Carlos steals)  
8:36 +2 Jaquan Carlos makes two point layup 10-19
8:36   Fightin Blue Hens 30 second timeout  
8:24   Ebby Asamoah misses three point jump shot  
8:22   Jaquan Carlos defensive rebound  
8:14 +3 German Plotnikov makes three point jump shot (Amar'e Marshall assists) 10-22
7:58   TV timeout  
7:47   Warren Williams shooting foul (Christian Ray draws the foul)  
7:47 +1 Christian Ray makes regular free throw 1 of 2 11-22
7:47   Christian Ray misses regular free throw 2 of 2  
7:47   German Plotnikov defensive rebound  
7:34 +2 Warren Williams makes two point layup (Amar'e Marshall assists) 11-24
7:08   LJ Owens misses two point jump shot  
7:06   Aaron Estrada defensive rebound  
6:43   Jaquan Carlos misses two point jump shot  
6:49   Warren Williams offensive rebound  
6:36   Gianmarco Arletti personal foul  
6:49   Warren Williams misses regular free throw 1 of 1  
6:49   Jyare Davis defensive rebound  
6:40   LJ Owens misses three point jump shot  
6:38   Jaquan Carlos defensive rebound  
6:24   Jaquan Carlos misses three point jump shot  
6:22   Warren Williams offensive rebound  
6:13 +3 Aaron Estrada makes three point jump shot (Jaquan Carlos assists) 11-27
5:54   Gianmarco Arletti turnover (lost ball) (Warren Williams steals)  
5:43 +2 Aaron Estrada makes two point layup 11-29
5:28   Gianmarco Arletti misses three point jump shot  
5:26   Christian Ray offensive rebound  
5:22   Warren Williams shooting foul (Christian Ray draws the foul)  
5:20   Christian Ray misses regular free throw 1 of 2  
5:20 +1 Christian Ray makes regular free throw 2 of 2 12-29
5:10   Aaron Estrada misses two point jump shot  
5:08   Jyare Davis defensive rebound  
4:56 +2 Ebby Asamoah makes two point layup (Jyare Davis assists) 14-29
4:35   Jyare Davis blocks Nelson Boachie-Yiadom's two point layup  
4:33   LJ Owens defensive rebound  
4:33 +3 Cavan Reilly makes three point jump shot (Christian Ray assists) 17-29
4:19 +2 Aaron Estrada makes two point jump shot 17-31
4:00 +3 LJ Owens makes three point jump shot (Jyare Davis assists) 20-31
3:40 +2 Amar'e Marshall makes two point layup 20-33
3:26   Jaquan Carlos shooting foul (Ebby Asamoah draws the foul)  
3:16   TV timeout  
3:16   Ebby Asamoah misses regular free throw 1 of 2  
3:16   Ebby Asamoah misses regular free throw 2 of 2  
3:16   Darlinstone Dubar defensive rebound  
2:59   Amar'e Marshall turnover (bad pass) (Christian Ray steals)  
2:43 +3 Cavan Reilly makes three point jump shot (Christian Ray assists) 23-33
2:29   Aaron Estrada turnover (bad pass) (Ebby Asamoah steals)  
2:14   LJ Owens turnover (lost ball)  
2:00   LJ Owens personal foul  
2:00 +1 Jaquan Carlos makes regular free throw 1 of 2 23-34
2:00 +1 Jaquan Carlos makes regular free throw 2 of 2 23-35
1:47   Cavan Reilly misses three point jump shot  
1:45   Darlinstone Dubar defensive rebound  
1:25   Jaquan Carlos turnover (Christian Ray steals)  
1:19   Christian Ray offensive foul (German Plotnikov draws the foul)  
1:19   Christian Ray turnover (offensive foul)  
1:05   Darlinstone Dubar misses two point layup  
1:03   Aleks Novakovich defensive rebound  
0:46   Jyare Davis misses two point layup  
0:44   Jyare Davis offensive rebound  
0:38 +2 Jyare Davis makes two point layup 25-35
0:13   Pride 30 second timeout  
0:09   Jaquan Carlos turnover (bad pass)  
0:03   Cavan Reilly turnover (lost ball) (Aaron Estrada steals)  
0:02   Cavan Reilly personal foul  
0:02 +1 Aaron Estrada makes regular free throw 1 of 2 25-36
0:02 +1 Aaron Estrada makes regular free throw 2 of 2 25-37
0:01   LJ Owens misses three point jump shot  
0:00   Pride defensive rebound  
0:00   End of period  

2nd Half
DEL
Fightin' Blue Hens
37
HOFS
Pride
49

Time Team Play Score
19:53   LJ Owens misses three point jump shot  
19:51   Jyare Davis offensive rebound  
19:44   Christian Ray misses two point layup  
19:42   Christian Ray offensive rebound  
19:42   Christian Ray misses two point layup  
19:40   Aaron Estrada defensive rebound  
19:36 +3 Jaquan Carlos makes three point jump shot (Tyler Thomas assists) 25-40
19:13   Ebby Asamoah misses three point jump shot  
19:11   Christian Ray offensive rebound  
19:07   LJ Owens misses three point jump shot  
19:05   Ebby Asamoah offensive rebound  
18:53 +2 Gianmarco Arletti makes two point layup (Ebby Asamoah assists) 27-40
18:39 +2 Aaron Estrada makes two point layup 27-42
18:23 +2 LJ Owens makes two point layup 29-42
18:01 +3 Jaquan Carlos makes three point jump shot (Nelson Boachie-Yiadom assists) 29-45
17:48   LJ Owens misses two point layup  
17:46   Darlinstone Dubar defensive rebound  
17:26   Nelson Boachie-Yiadom misses two point layup  
17:24   Darlinstone Dubar offensive rebound  
17:19   Jyare Davis blocks Darlinstone Dubar's two point layup  
17:17   Pride offensive rebound  
17:16   Christian Ray personal foul (Aaron Estrada draws the foul)  
17:11 +2 Aaron Estrada makes two point layup (Nelson Boachie-Yiadom assists) 29-47
17:03   Fightin Blue Hens 30 second timeout  
16:52   Nelson Boachie-Yiadom blocks Ebby Asamoah's two point jump shot  
16:50   Tyler Thomas defensive rebound  
16:40   Nelson Boachie-Yiadom misses two point layup  
16:38   Ebby Asamoah defensive rebound  
16:31   Ebby Asamoah offensive foul  
16:31   Ebby Asamoah turnover (offensive foul)  
16:25   Jaquan Carlos turnover (bad pass) (LJ Owens steals)  
16:15   Nelson Boachie-Yiadom blocks Christian Ray's two point layup  
16:13   Tyler Thomas defensive rebound  
16:09 +2 Tyler Thomas makes two point layup 29-49
15:41   Christian Ray misses two point layup  
15:39   Christian Ray offensive rebound  
15:39   Darlinstone Dubar shooting foul (Christian Ray draws the foul)  
15:36   TV timeout  
15:36 +1 Christian Ray makes regular free throw 1 of 2 30-49
15:36 +1 Christian Ray makes regular free throw 2 of 2 31-49
15:24   Warren Williams misses two point jump shot  
15:22   Jyare Davis defensive rebound  
15:18   Warren Williams personal foul  
15:09   LJ Owens misses two point layup  
15:07   Warren Williams defensive rebound  
14:49 +3 Tyler Thomas makes three point jump shot (Jaquan Carlos assists) 31-52
14:32 +2 Gianmarco Arletti makes two point layup 33-52
14:10 +3 Tyler Thomas makes three point jump shot 33-55
13:43   Jaquan Carlos personal foul  
13:33   Jyare Davis misses two point jump shot  
13:31   Tyler Thomas defensive rebound  
13:27   Jump ball. (Pride gains possession)  
13:11 +2 Warren Williams makes two point layup (Aaron Estrada assists) 33-57
12:57   German Plotnikov personal foul  
12:52 +3 Aleks Novakovich makes three point jump shot (Ebby Asamoah assists) 36-57
12:33 +3 German Plotnikov makes three point jump shot (Jaquan Carlos assists) 36-60
12:10 +3 Ebby Asamoah makes three point jump shot 39-60
11:49   Jaquan Carlos misses two point layup  
11:47   Ebby Asamoah defensive rebound  
11:37   Cavan Reilly misses three point jump shot  
11:35   Aaron Estrada defensive rebound  
11:27   Warren Williams misses two point layup  
11:25   Aleks Novakovich defensive rebound  
11:22   Jump ball. (Fightin Blue Hens gains possession)  
11:22   TV timeout  
11:10   Ebby Asamoah misses three point jump shot  
11:08   Cavan Reilly offensive rebound  
10:56   Cavan Reilly misses two point layup  
10:54   Tyler Thomas defensive rebound  
10:49 +2 Warren Williams makes two point layup (Aaron Estrada assists) 39-62
10:39   Gianmarco Arletti misses two point layup  
10:37   Gianmarco Arletti offensive rebound  
10:19   Gianmarco Arletti turnover (bad pass) (Aaron Estrada steals)  
10:33   Jump ball. (Pride gains possession)  
10:33   Christian Ray shooting foul (Warren Williams draws the foul)  
10:33 +1 Warren Williams makes regular free throw 1 of 2 39-63
10:14 +1 Warren Williams makes regular free throw 2 of 2 39-64
10:04   LJ Owens turnover  
9:57   Jyare Davis blocks German Plotnikov's two point jump shot  
9:55   Ebby Asamoah defensive rebound  
9:48   Ebby Asamoah misses three point jump shot  
9:46   Jaquan Carlos defensive rebound  
9:38   Aaron Estrada turnover (bad pass) (Logan Curtis steals)  
9:31 +3 Aleks Novakovich makes three point jump shot (Logan Curtis assists) 42-64
9:05   Ebby Asamoah personal foul  
9:01   Aleks Novakovich personal foul  
8:51 +2 Tyler Thomas makes two point jump shot 42-66
8:33 +2 Jyare Davis makes two point layup 44-66
8:19   Aaron Estrada misses two point jump shot  
8:17   Logan Curtis defensive rebound  
8:07   Logan Curtis misses three point jump shot  
8:05   Warren Williams defensive rebound  
7:39   German Plotnikov turnover (bad pass) (Logan Curtis steals)  
7:31   Logan Curtis turnover (lost ball) (Jaquan Carlos steals)  
7:27 +2 Warren Williams makes two point jump shot 44-68
7:27   Christian Ray shooting foul (Warren Williams draws the foul)  
7:11   TV timeout  
7:11 +1 Warren Williams makes regular free throw 1 of 1 44-69
6:56   Jaquan Carlos shooting foul (Jyare Davis draws the foul)  
6:56 +1 Jyare Davis makes regular free throw 1 of 2 45-69
6:58 +1 Jyare Davis makes regular free throw 2 of 2 46-69
6:38   German Plotnikov misses two point jump shot  
6:36   Warren Williams offensive rebound  
6:31 +2 Warren Williams makes two point layup 46-71
6:10   Warren Williams blocks Cavan Reilly's two point layup  
5:56   Tyler Thomas personal foul  
6:10   Tyler Thomas personal foul  
6:10   Fightin Blue Hens offensive rebound  
6:02   Cavan Reilly misses three point jump shot  
6:00   Logan Curtis offensive rebound  
5:56   Warren Williams shooting foul (Logan Curtis draws the foul)  
5:56 +1 Logan Curtis makes regular free throw 1 of 2 47-71
5:56 +1 Logan Curtis makes regular free throw 2 of 2 48-71
5:50   German Plotnikov turnover (bad pass) (Cavan Reilly steals)  
5:43   Cavan Reilly turnover (bad pass) (Aaron Estrada steals)  
5:31 +2 Tyler Thomas makes two point layup (Aaron Estrada assists) 48-73
5:23   Warren Williams shooting foul (Ebby Asamoah draws the foul)  
5:23 +1 Ebby Asamoah makes regular free throw 1 of 2 49-73
5:23 +1 Ebby Asamoah makes regular free throw 2 of 2 50-73
5:03   Cavan Reilly blocks Aaron Estrada's two point layup  
5:01   Pride offensive rebound  
4:58   Nelson Boachie-Yiadom misses two point layup  
4:56   Ebby Asamoah defensive rebound  
4:43 +3 Logan Curtis makes three point jump shot 53-73
4:15 +2 Jaquan Carlos makes two point jump shot 53-75
3:56   Logan Curtis turnover (bad pass) (Aaron Estrada steals)  
3:48 +2 Aaron Estrada makes two point layup 53-77
3:36 +2 Ebby Asamoah makes two point dunk (Houston Emory assists) 55-77
3:36   Fightin Blue Hens 30 second timeout  
3:24   Amar'e Marshall turnover (bad pass) (Houston Emory steals)  
2:46   Logan Curtis misses three point jump shot  
2:44   Jaquan Carlos defensive rebound  
2:43 +2 Tyler Thomas makes two point dunk (Amar'e Marshall assists) 55-79
2:28   Houston Emory misses three point jump shot  
2:26   Cavan Reilly offensive rebound  
2:23   Jaquan Carlos personal foul (Cavan Reilly draws the foul)  
2:23 +1 Cavan Reilly makes regular free throw 1 of 2 56-79
2:23 +1 Cavan Reilly makes regular free throw 2 of 2 57-79
2:00 +3 Bryce Washington makes three point jump shot (Jaquan Carlos assists) 57-82
1:36   Cavan Reilly misses two point jump shot  
1:34   Christian Tomasco defensive rebound  
1:30   Houston Emory shooting foul (Bryce Washington draws the foul)  
1:30 +1 Bryce Washington makes regular free throw 1 of 2 57-83
1:30 +1 Bryce Washington makes regular free throw 2 of 2 57-84
1:22   Gianmarco Arletti turnover (lost ball)  
1:10   Gianmarco Arletti blocks Amar'e Marshall's three point jump shot  
1:08   Amar'e Marshall offensive rebound  
1:00   Amar'e Marshall misses two point layup  
0:58   Aleks Novakovich defensive rebound  
0:52   Christian Tomasco personal foul (Gianmarco Arletti draws the foul)  
0:52 +1 Gianmarco Arletti makes regular free throw 1 of 2 58-84
0:52 +1 Gianmarco Arletti makes regular free throw 2 of 2 59-84
0:40   Christian Tomasco misses two point layup  
0:38   Petey Galgano offensive rebound  
0:33 +2 Petey Galgano makes two point layup 59-86
0:25 +3 Gianmarco Arletti makes three point jump shot (Logan Curtis assists) 62-86
0:00   End of period  
Team Stats
Points 62 86
Field Goals 20-60 (33.3%) 31-63 (49.2%)
3-Pointers 8-29 (27.6%) 9-16 (56.3%)
Free Throws 14-18 (77.8%) 15-17 (88.2%)
Total Rebounds 35 40
Offensive 11 8
Defensive 21 29
Team 3 3
Assists 13 16
Steals 10 13
Blocks 6 4
Turnovers 18 13
Fouls 18 15
Technicals 0 0
14
E. Asamoah G
13 PTS, 7 REB, 2 AST
1
A. Estrada G
17 PTS, 7 REB, 4 AST
12T
Mack Sports Complex Hempstead, NY
Mack Sports Complex Hempstead, NY
Team Stats
Delaware 10-9 70.4 PPG 36.5 RPG 12.1 APG
Hofstra 13-7 73.6 PPG 35.1 RPG 13.8 APG
Delaware
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
E. Asamoah 13 7 2 5/11 1/6 2/4 4 25 1 1 1 1 6
J. Davis 10 9 2 4/8 0/1 2/2 0 31 1 3 1 2 7
G. Arletti 9 3 2 3/8 1/4 2/2 2 28 0 1 5 1 2
C. Ray 6 5 3 1/6 0/0 4/6 5 29 2 0 2 4 1
L. Owens 5 1 1 2/12 1/6 0/0 2 29 2 0 3 0 1
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
C. Reilly 8 2 0 2/9 2/6 2/2 2 26 1 1 4 2 0
A. Novakovich 6 3 0 2/2 2/2 0/0 2 15 0 0 0 0 3
L. Curtis 5 2 2 1/3 1/3 2/2 0 10 2 0 2 1 1
H. Emory 0 0 1 0/1 0/1 0/0 1 7 1 0 0 0 0
O. Ogunbo - - - - - - - - - - - - -
W. Peterson - - - - - - - - - - - - -
N. Shadd - - - - - - - - - - - - -
G. Moss - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. McCoy - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Nelson Jr. - - - - - - - - - - - - -
F. Rullo IV - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 62 32 13 20/60 8/29 14/18 18 200 10 6 18 11 21
Hofstra
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
A. Estrada 17 7 4 6/13 1/3 4/4 0 37 4 0 2 0 7
T. Thomas 16 5 1 7/11 2/4 0/0 3 26 1 0 0 0 5
J. Carlos 14 5 6 4/7 2/3 4/4 4 39 5 0 5 0 5
N. Boachie-Yiadom 2 1 2 1/5 0/0 0/0 0 17 0 2 0 0 1
D. Dubar 0 7 0 0/5 0/0 0/0 1 15 0 0 0 2 5
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
W. Williams 17 6 0 6/8 0/0 5/7 5 20 1 2 0 4 2
G. Plotnikov 8 2 0 3/6 2/3 0/0 1 24 1 0 2 0 2
A. Marshall 5 2 3 2/5 1/2 0/0 0 13 1 0 4 1 1
B. Washington 5 0 0 1/1 1/1 2/2 0 3 0 0 0 0 0
P. Galgano 2 1 0 1/1 0/0 0/0 0 1 0 0 0 1 0
C. Tomasco 0 1 0 0/1 0/0 0/0 1 2 0 0 0 0 1
G. Barrouk 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 2 0 0 0 0 0
A. Best 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 1 0 0 0 0 0
K. Farmer - - - - - - - - - - - - -
L. Manyang - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 86 37 16 31/63 9/16 15/17 15 200 13 4 13 8 29
