DEL
HOFSTRA
1st Half
1st Half
|Time
|Team
|Play
|Score
|20:00
|Jyare Davis vs. Nelson Boachie-Yiadom (Jaquan Carlos gains possession)
|19:41
|Darlinstone Dubar misses two point hook shot
|19:39
|Darlinstone Dubar offensive rebound
|19:34
|Darlinstone Dubar misses two point layup
|19:32
|Jyare Davis defensive rebound
|19:12
|Christian Ray turnover (lost ball) (Jaquan Carlos steals)
|19:07
|Aaron Estrada misses three point jump shot
|19:05
|Ebby Asamoah defensive rebound
|18:59
|Ebby Asamoah misses three point jump shot
|18:57
|Tyler Thomas defensive rebound
|18:48
|+2
|Tyler Thomas makes two point jump shot
|0-2
|18:26
|LJ Owens misses two point jump shot
|18:24
|Aaron Estrada defensive rebound
|18:16
|+2
|Nelson Boachie-Yiadom makes two point layup (Aaron Estrada assists)
|0-4
|17:52
|Gianmarco Arletti misses three point jump shot
|17:50
|Nelson Boachie-Yiadom defensive rebound
|17:39
|Tyler Thomas misses two point jump shot
|17:37
|Gianmarco Arletti defensive rebound
|17:19
|+2
|Jyare Davis makes two point jump shot (LJ Owens assists)
|2-4
|16:48
|Tyler Thomas misses two point jump shot
|16:46
|Jyare Davis defensive rebound
|16:36
|Christian Ray misses two point layup
|16:34
|Darlinstone Dubar defensive rebound
|16:17
|Ebby Asamoah personal foul (Darlinstone Dubar draws the foul)
|16:13
|Darlinstone Dubar misses two point layup
|16:11
|Ebby Asamoah defensive rebound
|15:56
|Jyare Davis misses two point jump shot
|15:54
|Darlinstone Dubar defensive rebound
|15:44
|Ebby Asamoah blocks Aaron Estrada's two point layup
|15:42
|Jyare Davis defensive rebound
|15:35
|+2
|Ebby Asamoah makes two point layup (Gianmarco Arletti assists)
|4-4
|15:23
|Jaquan Carlos turnover (bad pass) (Jyare Davis steals)
|15:16
|LJ Owens misses two point jump shot
|15:14
|Aaron Estrada defensive rebound
|15:12
|TV timeout
|14:50
|Tyler Thomas misses three point jump shot
|14:48
|Jyare Davis defensive rebound
|14:38
|Jyare Davis turnover (lost ball) (Tyler Thomas steals)
|14:28
|+2
|Warren Williams makes two point layup (Jaquan Carlos assists)
|4-6
|14:28
|Gianmarco Arletti shooting foul (Warren Williams draws the foul)
|14:28
|+1
|Warren Williams makes regular free throw 1 of 1
|4-7
|14:13
|Gianmarco Arletti turnover (bad pass) (Jaquan Carlos steals)
|14:07
|Aaron Estrada misses three point jump shot
|14:05
|Fightin Blue Hens defensive rebound
|13:49
|Tyler Thomas personal foul (Gianmarco Arletti draws the foul)
|13:37
|Gianmarco Arletti turnover (lost ball) (German Plotnikov steals)
|13:31
|Cavan Reilly shooting foul (Warren Williams draws the foul)
|13:31
|Warren Williams misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|13:31
|+1
|Warren Williams makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|4-8
|13:20
|+2
|Ebby Asamoah makes two point jump shot
|6-8
|12:59
|+3
|Amar'e Marshall makes three point jump shot (Jaquan Carlos assists)
|6-11
|12:42
|LJ Owens misses three point jump shot
|12:40
|Aaron Estrada defensive rebound
|12:34
|Ebby Asamoah shooting foul (Aaron Estrada draws the foul)
|12:34
|+1
|Aaron Estrada makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|6-12
|12:34
|+1
|Aaron Estrada makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|6-13
|12:11
|Jyare Davis misses three point jump shot
|12:09
|Amar'e Marshall defensive rebound
|11:54
|German Plotnikov misses three point jump shot
|11:52
|Warren Williams offensive rebound
|11:47
|Amar'e Marshall turnover (out of bounds)
|11:47
|TV timeout
|11:33
|+2
|Jyare Davis makes two point jump shot (Christian Ray assists)
|8-13
|11:12
|Amar'e Marshall turnover (lost ball) (LJ Owens steals)
|11:06
|LJ Owens turnover (lost ball) (Jaquan Carlos steals)
|10:50
|Jaquan Carlos turnover (lost ball)
|10:37
|Cavan Reilly misses three point jump shot
|10:35
|German Plotnikov defensive rebound
|10:35
|Christian Ray personal foul
|10:22
|LJ Owens personal foul
|10:20
|Tyler Thomas misses three point jump shot
|10:18
|Christian Ray defensive rebound
|10:05
|Gianmarco Arletti misses three point jump shot
|10:03
|Jaquan Carlos defensive rebound
|10:01
|Aleks Novakovich personal foul
|10:01
|+1
|Jaquan Carlos makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|8-14
|10:01
|+1
|Jaquan Carlos makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|8-15
|9:47
|Warren Williams blocks Gianmarco Arletti's two point layup
|9:45
|Aaron Estrada defensive rebound
|9:41
|Aaron Estrada misses two point jump shot
|9:39
|Fightin Blue Hens defensive rebound
|9:26
|+2
|Christian Ray makes two point layup (Gianmarco Arletti assists)
|10-15
|9:08
|+2
|German Plotnikov makes two point jump shot
|10-17
|8:56
|Tyler Thomas personal foul
|8:54
|Cavan Reilly turnover (bad pass) (Amar'e Marshall steals)
|8:49
|Amar'e Marshall misses two point layup
|8:47
|Gianmarco Arletti defensive rebound
|8:44
|Cavan Reilly turnover (lost ball) (Jaquan Carlos steals)
|8:36
|+2
|Jaquan Carlos makes two point layup
|10-19
|8:36
|Fightin Blue Hens 30 second timeout
|8:24
|Ebby Asamoah misses three point jump shot
|8:22
|Jaquan Carlos defensive rebound
|8:14
|+3
|German Plotnikov makes three point jump shot (Amar'e Marshall assists)
|10-22
|7:58
|TV timeout
|7:47
|Warren Williams shooting foul (Christian Ray draws the foul)
|7:47
|+1
|Christian Ray makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|11-22
|7:47
|Christian Ray misses regular free throw 2 of 2
|7:47
|German Plotnikov defensive rebound
|7:34
|+2
|Warren Williams makes two point layup (Amar'e Marshall assists)
|11-24
|7:08
|LJ Owens misses two point jump shot
|7:06
|Aaron Estrada defensive rebound
|6:43
|Jaquan Carlos misses two point jump shot
|6:49
|Warren Williams offensive rebound
|6:36
|Gianmarco Arletti personal foul
|6:49
|Warren Williams misses regular free throw 1 of 1
|6:49
|Jyare Davis defensive rebound
|6:40
|LJ Owens misses three point jump shot
|6:38
|Jaquan Carlos defensive rebound
|6:24
|Jaquan Carlos misses three point jump shot
|6:22
|Warren Williams offensive rebound
|6:13
|+3
|Aaron Estrada makes three point jump shot (Jaquan Carlos assists)
|11-27
|5:54
|Gianmarco Arletti turnover (lost ball) (Warren Williams steals)
|5:43
|+2
|Aaron Estrada makes two point layup
|11-29
|5:28
|Gianmarco Arletti misses three point jump shot
|5:26
|Christian Ray offensive rebound
|5:22
|Warren Williams shooting foul (Christian Ray draws the foul)
|5:20
|Christian Ray misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|5:20
|+1
|Christian Ray makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|12-29
|5:10
|Aaron Estrada misses two point jump shot
|5:08
|Jyare Davis defensive rebound
|4:56
|+2
|Ebby Asamoah makes two point layup (Jyare Davis assists)
|14-29
|4:35
|Jyare Davis blocks Nelson Boachie-Yiadom's two point layup
|4:33
|LJ Owens defensive rebound
|4:33
|+3
|Cavan Reilly makes three point jump shot (Christian Ray assists)
|17-29
|4:19
|+2
|Aaron Estrada makes two point jump shot
|17-31
|4:00
|+3
|LJ Owens makes three point jump shot (Jyare Davis assists)
|20-31
|3:40
|+2
|Amar'e Marshall makes two point layup
|20-33
|3:26
|Jaquan Carlos shooting foul (Ebby Asamoah draws the foul)
|3:16
|TV timeout
|3:16
|Ebby Asamoah misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|3:16
|Ebby Asamoah misses regular free throw 2 of 2
|3:16
|Darlinstone Dubar defensive rebound
|2:59
|Amar'e Marshall turnover (bad pass) (Christian Ray steals)
|2:43
|+3
|Cavan Reilly makes three point jump shot (Christian Ray assists)
|23-33
|2:29
|Aaron Estrada turnover (bad pass) (Ebby Asamoah steals)
|2:14
|LJ Owens turnover (lost ball)
|2:00
|LJ Owens personal foul
|2:00
|+1
|Jaquan Carlos makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|23-34
|2:00
|+1
|Jaquan Carlos makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|23-35
|1:47
|Cavan Reilly misses three point jump shot
|1:45
|Darlinstone Dubar defensive rebound
|1:25
|Jaquan Carlos turnover (Christian Ray steals)
|1:19
|Christian Ray offensive foul (German Plotnikov draws the foul)
|1:19
|Christian Ray turnover (offensive foul)
|1:05
|Darlinstone Dubar misses two point layup
|1:03
|Aleks Novakovich defensive rebound
|0:46
|Jyare Davis misses two point layup
|0:44
|Jyare Davis offensive rebound
|0:38
|+2
|Jyare Davis makes two point layup
|25-35
|0:13
|Pride 30 second timeout
|0:09
|Jaquan Carlos turnover (bad pass)
|0:03
|Cavan Reilly turnover (lost ball) (Aaron Estrada steals)
|0:02
|Cavan Reilly personal foul
|0:02
|+1
|Aaron Estrada makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|25-36
|0:02
|+1
|Aaron Estrada makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|25-37
|0:01
|LJ Owens misses three point jump shot
|0:00
|Pride defensive rebound
|0:00
|End of period
2nd Half
2nd Half
|Time
|Team
|Play
|Score
|19:53
|LJ Owens misses three point jump shot
|19:51
|Jyare Davis offensive rebound
|19:44
|Christian Ray misses two point layup
|19:42
|Christian Ray offensive rebound
|19:42
|Christian Ray misses two point layup
|19:40
|Aaron Estrada defensive rebound
|19:36
|+3
|Jaquan Carlos makes three point jump shot (Tyler Thomas assists)
|25-40
|19:13
|Ebby Asamoah misses three point jump shot
|19:11
|Christian Ray offensive rebound
|19:07
|LJ Owens misses three point jump shot
|19:05
|Ebby Asamoah offensive rebound
|18:53
|+2
|Gianmarco Arletti makes two point layup (Ebby Asamoah assists)
|27-40
|18:39
|+2
|Aaron Estrada makes two point layup
|27-42
|18:23
|+2
|LJ Owens makes two point layup
|29-42
|18:01
|+3
|Jaquan Carlos makes three point jump shot (Nelson Boachie-Yiadom assists)
|29-45
|17:48
|LJ Owens misses two point layup
|17:46
|Darlinstone Dubar defensive rebound
|17:26
|Nelson Boachie-Yiadom misses two point layup
|17:24
|Darlinstone Dubar offensive rebound
|17:19
|Jyare Davis blocks Darlinstone Dubar's two point layup
|17:17
|Pride offensive rebound
|17:16
|Christian Ray personal foul (Aaron Estrada draws the foul)
|17:11
|+2
|Aaron Estrada makes two point layup (Nelson Boachie-Yiadom assists)
|29-47
|17:03
|Fightin Blue Hens 30 second timeout
|16:52
|Nelson Boachie-Yiadom blocks Ebby Asamoah's two point jump shot
|16:50
|Tyler Thomas defensive rebound
|16:40
|Nelson Boachie-Yiadom misses two point layup
|16:38
|Ebby Asamoah defensive rebound
|16:31
|Ebby Asamoah offensive foul
|16:31
|Ebby Asamoah turnover (offensive foul)
|16:25
|Jaquan Carlos turnover (bad pass) (LJ Owens steals)
|16:15
|Nelson Boachie-Yiadom blocks Christian Ray's two point layup
|16:13
|Tyler Thomas defensive rebound
|16:09
|+2
|Tyler Thomas makes two point layup
|29-49
|15:41
|Christian Ray misses two point layup
|15:39
|Christian Ray offensive rebound
|15:39
|Darlinstone Dubar shooting foul (Christian Ray draws the foul)
|15:36
|TV timeout
|15:36
|+1
|Christian Ray makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|30-49
|15:36
|+1
|Christian Ray makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|31-49
|15:24
|Warren Williams misses two point jump shot
|15:22
|Jyare Davis defensive rebound
|15:18
|Warren Williams personal foul
|15:09
|LJ Owens misses two point layup
|15:07
|Warren Williams defensive rebound
|14:49
|+3
|Tyler Thomas makes three point jump shot (Jaquan Carlos assists)
|31-52
|14:32
|+2
|Gianmarco Arletti makes two point layup
|33-52
|14:10
|+3
|Tyler Thomas makes three point jump shot
|33-55
|13:43
|Jaquan Carlos personal foul
|13:33
|Jyare Davis misses two point jump shot
|13:31
|Tyler Thomas defensive rebound
|13:27
|Jump ball. (Pride gains possession)
|13:11
|+2
|Warren Williams makes two point layup (Aaron Estrada assists)
|33-57
|12:57
|German Plotnikov personal foul
|12:52
|+3
|Aleks Novakovich makes three point jump shot (Ebby Asamoah assists)
|36-57
|12:33
|+3
|German Plotnikov makes three point jump shot (Jaquan Carlos assists)
|36-60
|12:10
|+3
|Ebby Asamoah makes three point jump shot
|39-60
|11:49
|Jaquan Carlos misses two point layup
|11:47
|Ebby Asamoah defensive rebound
|11:37
|Cavan Reilly misses three point jump shot
|11:35
|Aaron Estrada defensive rebound
|11:27
|Warren Williams misses two point layup
|11:25
|Aleks Novakovich defensive rebound
|11:22
|Jump ball. (Fightin Blue Hens gains possession)
|11:22
|TV timeout
|11:10
|Ebby Asamoah misses three point jump shot
|11:08
|Cavan Reilly offensive rebound
|10:56
|Cavan Reilly misses two point layup
|10:54
|Tyler Thomas defensive rebound
|10:49
|+2
|Warren Williams makes two point layup (Aaron Estrada assists)
|39-62
|10:39
|Gianmarco Arletti misses two point layup
|10:37
|Gianmarco Arletti offensive rebound
|10:19
|Gianmarco Arletti turnover (bad pass) (Aaron Estrada steals)
|10:33
|Jump ball. (Pride gains possession)
|10:33
|Christian Ray shooting foul (Warren Williams draws the foul)
|10:33
|+1
|Warren Williams makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|39-63
|10:14
|+1
|Warren Williams makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|39-64
|10:04
|LJ Owens turnover
|9:57
|Jyare Davis blocks German Plotnikov's two point jump shot
|9:55
|Ebby Asamoah defensive rebound
|9:48
|Ebby Asamoah misses three point jump shot
|9:46
|Jaquan Carlos defensive rebound
|9:38
|Aaron Estrada turnover (bad pass) (Logan Curtis steals)
|9:31
|+3
|Aleks Novakovich makes three point jump shot (Logan Curtis assists)
|42-64
|9:05
|Ebby Asamoah personal foul
|9:01
|Aleks Novakovich personal foul
|8:51
|+2
|Tyler Thomas makes two point jump shot
|42-66
|8:33
|+2
|Jyare Davis makes two point layup
|44-66
|8:19
|Aaron Estrada misses two point jump shot
|8:17
|Logan Curtis defensive rebound
|8:07
|Logan Curtis misses three point jump shot
|8:05
|Warren Williams defensive rebound
|7:39
|German Plotnikov turnover (bad pass) (Logan Curtis steals)
|7:31
|Logan Curtis turnover (lost ball) (Jaquan Carlos steals)
|7:27
|+2
|Warren Williams makes two point jump shot
|44-68
|7:27
|Christian Ray shooting foul (Warren Williams draws the foul)
|7:11
|TV timeout
|7:11
|+1
|Warren Williams makes regular free throw 1 of 1
|44-69
|6:56
|Jaquan Carlos shooting foul (Jyare Davis draws the foul)
|6:56
|+1
|Jyare Davis makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|45-69
|6:58
|+1
|Jyare Davis makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|46-69
|6:38
|German Plotnikov misses two point jump shot
|6:36
|Warren Williams offensive rebound
|6:31
|+2
|Warren Williams makes two point layup
|46-71
|6:10
|Warren Williams blocks Cavan Reilly's two point layup
|5:56
|Tyler Thomas personal foul
|6:10
|Tyler Thomas personal foul
|6:10
|Fightin Blue Hens offensive rebound
|6:02
|Cavan Reilly misses three point jump shot
|6:00
|Logan Curtis offensive rebound
|5:56
|Warren Williams shooting foul (Logan Curtis draws the foul)
|5:56
|+1
|Logan Curtis makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|47-71
|5:56
|+1
|Logan Curtis makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|48-71
|5:50
|German Plotnikov turnover (bad pass) (Cavan Reilly steals)
|5:43
|Cavan Reilly turnover (bad pass) (Aaron Estrada steals)
|5:31
|+2
|Tyler Thomas makes two point layup (Aaron Estrada assists)
|48-73
|5:23
|Warren Williams shooting foul (Ebby Asamoah draws the foul)
|5:23
|+1
|Ebby Asamoah makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|49-73
|5:23
|+1
|Ebby Asamoah makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|50-73
|5:03
|Cavan Reilly blocks Aaron Estrada's two point layup
|5:01
|Pride offensive rebound
|4:58
|Nelson Boachie-Yiadom misses two point layup
|4:56
|Ebby Asamoah defensive rebound
|4:43
|+3
|Logan Curtis makes three point jump shot
|53-73
|4:15
|+2
|Jaquan Carlos makes two point jump shot
|53-75
|3:56
|Logan Curtis turnover (bad pass) (Aaron Estrada steals)
|3:48
|+2
|Aaron Estrada makes two point layup
|53-77
|3:36
|+2
|Ebby Asamoah makes two point dunk (Houston Emory assists)
|55-77
|3:36
|Fightin Blue Hens 30 second timeout
|3:24
|Amar'e Marshall turnover (bad pass) (Houston Emory steals)
|2:46
|Logan Curtis misses three point jump shot
|2:44
|Jaquan Carlos defensive rebound
|2:43
|+2
|Tyler Thomas makes two point dunk (Amar'e Marshall assists)
|55-79
|2:28
|Houston Emory misses three point jump shot
|2:26
|Cavan Reilly offensive rebound
|2:23
|Jaquan Carlos personal foul (Cavan Reilly draws the foul)
|2:23
|+1
|Cavan Reilly makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|56-79
|2:23
|+1
|Cavan Reilly makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|57-79
|2:00
|+3
|Bryce Washington makes three point jump shot (Jaquan Carlos assists)
|57-82
|1:36
|Cavan Reilly misses two point jump shot
|1:34
|Christian Tomasco defensive rebound
|1:30
|Houston Emory shooting foul (Bryce Washington draws the foul)
|1:30
|+1
|Bryce Washington makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|57-83
|1:30
|+1
|Bryce Washington makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|57-84
|1:22
|Gianmarco Arletti turnover (lost ball)
|1:10
|Gianmarco Arletti blocks Amar'e Marshall's three point jump shot
|1:08
|Amar'e Marshall offensive rebound
|1:00
|Amar'e Marshall misses two point layup
|0:58
|Aleks Novakovich defensive rebound
|0:52
|Christian Tomasco personal foul (Gianmarco Arletti draws the foul)
|0:52
|+1
|Gianmarco Arletti makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|58-84
|0:52
|+1
|Gianmarco Arletti makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|59-84
|0:40
|Christian Tomasco misses two point layup
|0:38
|Petey Galgano offensive rebound
|0:33
|+2
|Petey Galgano makes two point layup
|59-86
|0:25
|+3
|Gianmarco Arletti makes three point jump shot (Logan Curtis assists)
|62-86
|0:00
|End of period
Key Players
|Min. Per Game
|Pts. Per Game
|Ast. Per Game
|Reb. Per Game
|Field Goal %
|Three Point %
|Free Throw %
|Team Stats
|Points
|62
|86
|Field Goals
|20-60 (33.3%)
|31-63 (49.2%)
|3-Pointers
|8-29 (27.6%)
|9-16 (56.3%)
|Free Throws
|14-18 (77.8%)
|15-17 (88.2%)
|Total Rebounds
|35
|40
|Offensive
|11
|8
|Defensive
|21
|29
|Team
|3
|3
|Assists
|13
|16
|Steals
|10
|13
|Blocks
|6
|4
|Turnovers
|18
|13
|Fouls
|18
|15
|Technicals
|0
|0
Video Carousel
13 PTS, 7 REB, 2 AST
17 PTS, 7 REB, 4 AST
|Top Scorers
|E. Asamoah G
|13 PTS
|7 REB
|2 AST
|A. Estrada G
|17 PTS
|7 REB
|4 AST
|
|33.3
|FG%
|49.2
|
|
|27.6
|3PT FG%
|56.3
|
|
|77.8
|FT%
|88.2
|
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|E. Asamoah
|13
|7
|2
|5/11
|1/6
|2/4
|4
|25
|1
|1
|1
|1
|6
|J. Davis
|10
|9
|2
|4/8
|0/1
|2/2
|0
|31
|1
|3
|1
|2
|7
|G. Arletti
|9
|3
|2
|3/8
|1/4
|2/2
|2
|28
|0
|1
|5
|1
|2
|C. Ray
|6
|5
|3
|1/6
|0/0
|4/6
|5
|29
|2
|0
|2
|4
|1
|L. Owens
|5
|1
|1
|2/12
|1/6
|0/0
|2
|29
|2
|0
|3
|0
|1
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|A. Estrada
|17
|7
|4
|6/13
|1/3
|4/4
|0
|37
|4
|0
|2
|0
|7
|T. Thomas
|16
|5
|1
|7/11
|2/4
|0/0
|3
|26
|1
|0
|0
|0
|5
|J. Carlos
|14
|5
|6
|4/7
|2/3
|4/4
|4
|39
|5
|0
|5
|0
|5
|N. Boachie-Yiadom
|2
|1
|2
|1/5
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|17
|0
|2
|0
|0
|1
|D. Dubar
|0
|7
|0
|0/5
|0/0
|0/0
|1
|15
|0
|0
|0
|2
|5
