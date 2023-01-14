Williams' 12 lead Drexel past Northeastern 76-55
BOSTON (AP) Amari Williams and Garfield Turner both scored 12 points to help Drexel defeat Northeastern 76-55 on Saturday.
Williams had six rebounds for the Dragons (10-8, 4-2 Colonial Athletic Association). Turner was 4 of 6 from the field and 4 of 4 from the free throw line, and added five rebounds. Lamar Oden Jr. shot 4 for 9, including 2 for 4 from beyond the arc to finish with 10 points, while adding six rebounds. Just Moore was also 4 of 9 and had 10 points.
The Huskies (6-10, 2-3) were led by Masai Troutman, who posted 12 points. Jahmyl Telfort added 10 points and six rebounds for Northeastern. In addition, Chase Cormier had seven points.
Drexel took the lead with 11:44 remaining in the first half and did not give it up. Jamie Bergens led the Dragons in scoring with seven points in the first half to help put them up 44-28 at the break. Drexel pulled away with a 9-0 run in the second half to extend a 14-point lead to 23 points. They outscored Northeastern by five points in the final half, as Williams led the way with a team-high seven second-half points.
NEXT UP
Drexel next plays Thursday against Hampton at home, and Northeastern will host Delaware on Monday.
---
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
Copyright 2023 STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.
|Time
|Team
|Play
|Score
|20:00
|Amari Williams vs. Chris Doherty (Dragons gains possession)
|19:45
|Luke House misses three point jump shot
|19:43
|Lamar Oden Jr. offensive rebound
|19:22
|Amari Williams misses two point jump shot
|19:20
|Jahmyl Telfort defensive rebound
|19:10
|+2
|Masai Troutman makes two point dunk (Rashad King assists)
|0-2
|18:36
|+3
|Amari Williams makes three point jump shot
|3-2
|18:17
|Rashad King turnover (5-second violation)
|18:02
|Amari Williams turnover (bad pass)
|17:43
|+2
|Chris Doherty makes two point jump shot (Coleman Stucke assists)
|3-4
|17:16
|+2
|Coletrane Washington makes two point layup (Amari Williams assists)
|5-4
|16:41
|Chris Doherty turnover (traveling)
|16:23
|Justin Moore misses two point layup
|16:21
|Rashad King defensive rebound
|16:08
|Coletrane Washington shooting foul (Jahmyl Telfort draws the foul)
|16:08
|Jahmyl Telfort misses regular free throw 1 of 3
|16:08
|+1
|Jahmyl Telfort makes regular free throw 2 of 3
|5-5
|16:08
|+1
|Jahmyl Telfort makes regular free throw 3 of 3
|5-6
|15:41
|Amari Williams turnover (bad pass) (Masai Troutman steals)
|15:35
|Masai Troutman misses two point layup
|15:33
|Huskies offensive rebound
|15:34
|TV timeout
|15:22
|Lamar Oden Jr. personal foul
|15:10
|+2
|Coleman Stucke makes two point jump shot
|5-8
|14:49
|+2
|Justin Moore makes two point jump shot
|7-8
|14:47
|Chris Doherty personal foul
|14:47
|Garfield Turner personal foul
|14:47
|Chris Doherty technical foul
|14:47
|Chris Doherty turnover
|14:47
|Coletrane Washington misses technical free throw 1 of 2
|14:47
|+1
|Coletrane Washington makes technical free throw 2 of 2
|8-8
|14:40
|Justin Moore misses two point dunk
|14:38
|Jahmyl Telfort defensive rebound
|14:23
|+2
|Alexander Nwagha makes two point layup (Jahmyl Telfort assists)
|8-10
|14:14
|Coletrane Washington misses two point jump shot
|14:12
|Dragons offensive rebound
|13:52
|+2
|Garfield Turner makes two point layup (Luke House assists)
|10-10
|13:23
|+2
|Jahmyl Telfort makes two point jump shot
|10-12
|13:01
|+2
|Luke House makes two point layup (Garfield Turner assists)
|12-12
|12:43
|Jahmyl Telfort misses two point jump shot
|12:41
|Mate Okros defensive rebound
|12:32
|Alexander Nwagha shooting foul (Garfield Turner draws the foul)
|12:32
|+1
|Garfield Turner makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|13-12
|12:32
|+1
|Garfield Turner makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|14-12
|12:06
|+2
|Glen McClintock makes two point jump shot (Jared Turner assists)
|14-14
|11:44
|+2
|Garfield Turner makes two point layup (Jamie Bergens assists)
|16-14
|11:35
|Jared Turner offensive foul
|11:33
|Jared Turner turnover (offensive foul)
|11:33
|TV timeout
|11:25
|Garfield Turner misses two point layup
|11:23
|Dragons offensive rebound
|11:07
|Jamie Bergens misses two point layup
|11:05
|Huskies defensive rebound
|10:45
|Glen McClintock misses two point jump shot
|10:43
|Dragons defensive rebound
|10:38
|Amari Williams turnover (lost ball) (Jahmyl Telfort steals)
|10:23
|Joe Pridgen misses two point jump shot
|10:21
|Amari Williams defensive rebound
|10:12
|+2
|Jamie Bergens makes two point jump shot
|18-14
|10:12
|Luke House personal foul
|9:47
|Rashad King turnover (lost ball)
|9:32
|+3
|Mate Okros makes three point jump shot (Jamie Bergens assists)
|21-14
|9:20
|Chase Cormier turnover (lost ball) (Jamie Bergens steals)
|9:16
|+2
|Lamar Oden Jr. makes two point layup (Jamie Bergens assists)
|23-14
|8:48
|Coleman Stucke misses two point jump shot
|8:46
|Amari Williams defensive rebound
|8:32
|+2
|Amari Williams makes two point layup (Lamar Oden Jr. assists)
|25-14
|8:32
|Huskies 30 second timeout
|8:02
|Coleman Stucke misses three point jump shot
|8:00
|Dragons defensive rebound
|7:46
|+3
|Lamar Oden Jr. makes three point jump shot (Jamie Bergens assists)
|28-14
|7:28
|Jamie Bergens personal foul (Chris Doherty draws the foul)
|7:30
|TV timeout
|7:19
|+2
|Jahmyl Telfort makes two point hook shot
|28-16
|7:03
|Amari Williams misses two point layup
|7:01
|Masai Troutman defensive rebound
|6:52
|Masai Troutman misses two point layup
|6:50
|Amari Williams defensive rebound
|6:29
|+2
|Jamie Bergens makes two point jump shot
|30-16
|6:00
|+2
|Rashad King makes two point jump shot (Coleman Stucke assists)
|30-18
|5:39
|Luke House misses three point jump shot
|5:37
|Rashad King defensive rebound
|5:30
|Jahmyl Telfort misses two point jump shot
|5:28
|Coletrane Washington defensive rebound
|5:23
|Chris Doherty personal foul
|5:18
|+2
|Justin Moore makes two point layup
|32-18
|4:49
|+3
|Masai Troutman makes three point jump shot (Jahmyl Telfort assists)
|32-21
|4:29
|+3
|Coletrane Washington makes three point jump shot (Luke House assists)
|35-21
|3:55
|Garfield Turner shooting foul (Masai Troutman draws the foul)
|3:55
|TV timeout
|3:55
|+1
|Masai Troutman makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|35-22
|3:55
|+1
|Masai Troutman makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|35-23
|3:42
|+3
|Jamie Bergens makes three point jump shot (Luke House assists)
|38-23
|3:20
|Masai Troutman misses two point layup
|3:18
|Amari Williams defensive rebound
|3:11
|Jamie Bergens misses three point jump shot
|3:09
|Coleman Stucke defensive rebound
|2:57
|Joe Pridgen misses three point jump shot
|2:55
|Jamie Bergens defensive rebound
|2:48
|+3
|Luke House makes three point jump shot (Jamie Bergens assists)
|41-23
|2:28
|+3
|Coleman Stucke makes three point jump shot (Masai Troutman assists)
|41-26
|2:16
|+3
|Mate Okros makes three point jump shot (Coletrane Washington assists)
|44-26
|2:01
|Rashad King misses two point jump shot
|1:59
|Luke House defensive rebound
|1:44
|Luke House turnover (lost ball) (Alexander Nwagha steals)
|1:39
|+2
|Alexander Nwagha makes two point dunk (Rashad King assists)
|44-28
|1:13
|Coletrane Washington misses three point jump shot
|1:11
|Alexander Nwagha defensive rebound
|0:57
|Coleman Stucke misses two point layup
|0:55
|Amari Williams defensive rebound
|0:28
|Amari Williams misses three point jump shot
|0:26
|Jahmyl Telfort defensive rebound
|0:02
|Jahmyl Telfort misses two point jump shot
|0:00
|Dragons defensive rebound
|0:00
|End of period
|Time
|Team
|Play
|Score
|19:50
|Jahmyl Telfort turnover (lost ball)
|19:48
|Rashad King personal foul
|19:24
|Amari Williams offensive foul
|19:24
|Amari Williams turnover (offensive foul)
|19:11
|Masai Troutman turnover (lost ball)
|18:47
|+2
|Amari Williams makes two point layup
|46-28
|18:27
|Jahmyl Telfort misses two point jump shot
|18:25
|Coletrane Washington defensive rebound
|18:17
|Coletrane Washington misses three point jump shot
|18:15
|Coleman Stucke defensive rebound
|17:56
|Coleman Stucke misses two point layup
|17:54
|Chris Doherty offensive rebound
|17:49
|+2
|Chris Doherty makes two point layup
|46-30
|17:26
|+2
|Lamar Oden Jr. makes two point dunk (Amari Williams assists)
|48-30
|17:11
|Justin Moore personal foul
|17:11
|+2
|Chris Doherty makes two point jump shot (Harold Woods assists)
|48-32
|16:54
|Luke House misses two point layup
|16:52
|Harold Woods defensive rebound
|16:47
|+2
|Harold Woods makes two point layup
|48-34
|16:28
|Harold Woods personal foul
|16:20
|Justin Moore turnover (bad pass)
|16:02
|Chris Doherty misses two point jump shot
|16:00
|Jamie Bergens defensive rebound
|15:56
|Glen McClintock personal foul
|15:56
|TV timeout
|15:38
|+2
|Justin Moore makes two point layup
|50-34
|15:20
|Glen McClintock turnover (bad pass)
|14:58
|Coleman Stucke blocks Garfield Turner's two point layup
|14:56
|Garfield Turner offensive rebound
|14:44
|+3
|Lamar Oden Jr. makes three point jump shot (Justin Moore assists)
|53-34
|14:25
|Chris Doherty misses two point layup
|14:23
|Lamar Oden Jr. defensive rebound
|14:14
|Lamar Oden Jr. misses three point jump shot
|14:12
|Glen McClintock defensive rebound
|14:00
|Garfield Turner personal foul
|13:55
|Harold Woods misses two point layup
|13:53
|Lamar Oden Jr. defensive rebound
|13:43
|Alexander Nwagha personal foul
|13:28
|+2
|Jamie Bergens makes two point jump shot
|55-34
|13:10
|Harold Woods misses two point layup
|13:08
|Lamar Oden Jr. defensive rebound
|12:56
|Lamar Oden Jr. misses two point jump shot
|12:54
|Chase Cormier defensive rebound
|12:53
|Mate Okros personal foul
|12:39
|Alexander Nwagha turnover (lost ball)
|12:24
|+2
|Justin Moore makes two point layup
|57-34
|12:05
|+2
|Chase Cormier makes two point layup
|57-36
|11:52
|TV timeout
|11:30
|Jahmyl Telfort blocks Amari Williams's three point jump shot
|11:28
|Jared Turner defensive rebound
|11:19
|Chase Cormier turnover (bad pass)
|11:16
|Jared Turner personal foul
|11:10
|Amari Williams misses two point jump shot
|11:08
|Jahmyl Telfort defensive rebound
|11:02
|Jamie Bergens shooting foul (Jahmyl Telfort draws the foul)
|10:55
|+1
|Jahmyl Telfort makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|57-37
|10:55
|+1
|Jahmyl Telfort makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|57-38
|10:44
|Amari Williams turnover (bad pass)
|10:34
|Jared Turner offensive foul
|10:34
|Jared Turner turnover (offensive foul)
|10:23
|Chase Cormier shooting foul (Justin Moore draws the foul)
|10:23
|+1
|Justin Moore makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|58-38
|10:23
|+1
|Justin Moore makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|59-38
|10:07
|Coleman Stucke misses two point jump shot
|10:05
|Dragons defensive rebound
|10:01
|Jamie Bergens turnover (bad pass) (Rashad King steals)
|9:54
|Jahmyl Telfort misses two point jump shot
|9:52
|Jamie Bergens defensive rebound
|9:50
|Coletrane Washington misses two point layup
|9:48
|Amari Williams offensive rebound
|9:47
|+2
|Amari Williams makes two point layup
|61-38
|9:47
|Rashad King shooting foul (Amari Williams draws the foul)
|9:47
|Amari Williams misses regular free throw 1 of 1
|9:47
|Jahmyl Telfort defensive rebound
|9:09
|Joe Pridgen misses three point jump shot
|9:07
|Mate Okros defensive rebound
|8:57
|Collin Metcalf personal foul (Amari Williams draws the foul)
|8:57
|Amari Williams misses regular free throw 1 of 1
|8:57
|Jahmyl Telfort defensive rebound
|8:40
|Jahmyl Telfort misses two point jump shot
|8:38
|Collin Metcalf offensive rebound
|8:34
|Collin Metcalf misses two point layup
|8:32
|Masai Troutman offensive rebound
|8:34
|Mate Okros shooting foul (Masai Troutman draws the foul)
|8:34
|Masai Troutman misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|8:32
|+1
|Masai Troutman makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|61-39
|8:13
|+2
|Amari Williams makes two point jump shot
|63-39
|8:03
|Coletrane Washington personal foul (Masai Troutman draws the foul)
|8:08
|+1
|Masai Troutman makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|63-40
|8:08
|+1
|Masai Troutman makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|63-41
|7:52
|Justin Moore misses two point jump shot
|7:50
|Harold Woods defensive rebound
|7:44
|Masai Troutman misses three point jump shot
|7:42
|Justin Moore defensive rebound
|7:26
|Jahmyl Telfort shooting foul (Amari Williams draws the foul)
|7:20
|TV timeout
|7:20
|+1
|Amari Williams makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|64-41
|7:20
|Amari Williams misses regular free throw 2 of 2
|7:20
|Harold Woods defensive rebound
|6:59
|Amari Williams shooting foul (Masai Troutman draws the foul)
|6:59
|+1
|Masai Troutman makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|64-42
|6:59
|+1
|Masai Troutman makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|64-43
|6:43
|Justin Moore misses two point layup
|6:41
|Garfield Turner offensive rebound
|6:38
|+2
|Garfield Turner makes two point layup
|66-43
|6:29
|Luke House shooting foul (Masai Troutman draws the foul)
|6:23
|+1
|Masai Troutman makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|66-44
|6:23
|+1
|Masai Troutman makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|66-45
|6:00
|Collin Metcalf blocks Justin Moore's two point jump shot
|5:58
|Garfield Turner offensive rebound
|5:52
|+2
|Garfield Turner makes two point layup
|68-45
|5:37
|Chase Cormier misses two point layup
|5:35
|Garfield Turner defensive rebound
|5:37
|Collin Metcalf personal foul (Garfield Turner draws the foul)
|5:37
|+1
|Garfield Turner makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|69-45
|5:37
|+1
|Garfield Turner makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|70-45
|5:18
|+2
|Rashad King makes two point jump shot
|70-47
|4:57
|Justin Moore turnover (lost ball) (Collin Metcalf steals)
|4:51
|+2
|Harold Woods makes two point dunk (Collin Metcalf assists)
|70-49
|4:41
|Rashad King personal foul
|4:41
|+1
|Luke House makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|71-49
|4:41
|+1
|Luke House makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|72-49
|4:32
|Rashad King misses two point layup
|4:30
|Luke House defensive rebound
|4:18
|Chase Cormier shooting foul (Coletrane Washington draws the foul)
|4:18
|Coletrane Washington misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|4:18
|Coletrane Washington misses regular free throw 2 of 2
|4:18
|Chase Cormier defensive rebound
|4:12
|Rashad King turnover (lost ball)
|4:08
|Jamie Bergens turnover (lost ball) (Huskies steals)
|4:01
|Harold Woods misses two point layup
|3:59
|Luke House defensive rebound
|3:30
|Lamar Oden Jr. misses three point jump shot
|3:28
|Lamar Oden Jr. offensive rebound
|3:09
|Collin Metcalf blocks Lamar Oden Jr.'s two point layup
|3:17
|Rashad King defensive rebound
|3:06
|TV timeout
|3:06
|Lamar Oden Jr. shooting foul (Collin Metcalf draws the foul)
|3:06
|Collin Metcalf misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|3:06
|Collin Metcalf misses regular free throw 2 of 2
|2:47
|Jared Turner offensive rebound
|2:47
|Lamar Oden Jr. misses two point layup
|2:45
|Lamar Oden Jr. offensive rebound
|2:35
|Jamie Bergens misses two point layup
|2:33
|Huskies defensive rebound
|2:33
|Garfield Turner personal foul
|2:33
|To Randriasalama misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|2:33
|+1
|To Randriasalama makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|72-50
|2:14
|Jamie Bergens misses three point jump shot
|2:12
|Collin Metcalf defensive rebound
|2:04
|Chase Cormier misses two point layup
|2:02
|Jamie Bergens defensive rebound
|1:37
|+2
|Yame Butler makes two point layup
|74-50
|1:21
|Jamie Bergens personal foul (Chase Cormier draws the foul)
|1:21
|+1
|Chase Cormier makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|74-51
|1:21
|+1
|Chase Cormier makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|74-52
|0:49
|Dean Wang misses two point jump shot
|0:47
|Cole Hargrove offensive rebound
|0:41
|+2
|Cole Hargrove makes two point layup
|76-52
|0:26
|+3
|Chase Cormier makes three point jump shot (Harold Woods assists)
|76-55
|0:00
|End of period
|Min. Per Game
|Pts. Per Game
|Ast. Per Game
|Reb. Per Game
|Field Goal %
|Three Point %
|Free Throw %
|+ 3
|Chase Cormier makes three point jump shot (Harold Woods assists)
|0:26
|+ 2
|Cole Hargrove makes two point layup
|0:41
|Cole Hargrove offensive rebound
|0:47
|Dean Wang misses two point jump shot
|0:49
|+ 1
|Chase Cormier makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|1:21
|+ 1
|Chase Cormier makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|1:21
|Jamie Bergens personal foul (Chase Cormier draws the foul)
|1:21
|+ 2
|Yame Butler makes two point layup
|1:37
|Jamie Bergens defensive rebound
|2:02
|Chase Cormier misses two point layup
|2:04
|Collin Metcalf defensive rebound
|2:12
|Team Stats
|Points
|76
|55
|Field Goals
|29-58 (50.0%)
|18-47 (38.3%)
|3-Pointers
|8-18 (44.4%)
|3-7 (42.9%)
|Free Throws
|10-16 (62.5%)
|16-21 (76.2%)
|Total Rebounds
|35
|27
|Offensive
|8
|3
|Defensive
|22
|21
|Team
|5
|3
|Assists
|14
|12
|Steals
|1
|6
|Blocks
|0
|4
|Turnovers
|10
|13
|Fouls
|18
|18
|Technicals
|0
|1
|Team Stats
|Drexel 11-8
|65.9 PPG
|39.8 RPG
|11.9 APG
|Northeastern 6-11
|66.4 PPG
|39.9 RPG
|12.9 APG
|Key Players
|
00
|. Turner F
|3.1 PPG
|3.5 RPG
|0.5 APG
|56.4 FG%
|
00
|. Troutman G
|5.8 PPG
|1.6 RPG
|0.7 APG
|32.9 FG%
|Top Scorers
|G. Turner F
|12 PTS
|5 REB
|1 AST
|M. Troutman G
|13 PTS
|2 REB
|2 AST
|
|50.0
|FG%
|38.3
|
|
|44.4
|3PT FG%
|42.9
|
|
|62.5
|FT%
|76.2
|
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|A. Williams
|12
|6
|2
|5/10
|1/3
|1/4
|2
|24
|0
|0
|5
|1
|5
|J. Moore
|10
|1
|1
|4/9
|0/0
|2/2
|1
|22
|0
|0
|2
|0
|1
|L. Oden Jr.
|10
|6
|1
|4/9
|2/4
|0/0
|2
|24
|0
|0
|0
|3
|3
|L. House
|7
|3
|3
|2/5
|1/3
|2/2
|2
|28
|0
|0
|1
|0
|3
|C. Washington
|6
|2
|1
|2/6
|1/3
|1/4
|2
|31
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|A. Williams
|12
|6
|2
|5/10
|1/3
|1/4
|2
|24
|0
|0
|5
|1
|5
|J. Moore
|10
|1
|1
|4/9
|0/0
|2/2
|1
|22
|0
|0
|2
|0
|1
|L. Oden Jr.
|10
|6
|1
|4/9
|2/4
|0/0
|2
|24
|0
|0
|0
|3
|3
|L. House
|7
|3
|3
|2/5
|1/3
|2/2
|2
|28
|0
|0
|1
|0
|3
|C. Washington
|6
|2
|1
|2/6
|1/3
|1/4
|2
|31
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|G. Turner
|12
|5
|1
|4/6
|0/0
|4/4
|4
|13
|0
|0
|0
|3
|2
|J. Bergens
|9
|4
|5
|4/8
|1/3
|0/0
|3
|28
|1
|0
|2
|0
|4
|M. Okros
|6
|2
|0
|2/2
|2/2
|0/0
|2
|23
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|C. Hargrove
|2
|1
|0
|1/1
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|Y. Butler
|2
|0
|0
|1/1
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|D. Wang
|0
|0
|0
|0/1
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|T. Butler
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|S. Blakeney
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|K. MaGee
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|M. Fuentes
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|M. Davis
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|H. Bayigamba
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|76
|30
|14
|29/58
|8/18
|10/16
|18
|200
|1
|0
|10
|8
|22
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|M. Troutman
|12
|2
|2
|2/6
|1/2
|7/8
|0
|30
|1
|0
|1
|1
|1
|J. Telfort
|10
|6
|2
|2/8
|0/0
|6/7
|1
|28
|1
|1
|1
|0
|6
|C. Doherty
|6
|1
|0
|3/5
|0/0
|0/0
|3
|15
|0
|0
|2
|1
|0
|C. Stucke
|5
|2
|2
|2/7
|1/2
|0/0
|0
|25
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|R. King
|4
|3
|2
|2/4
|0/0
|0/0
|3
|25
|2
|0
|3
|0
|3
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|M. Troutman
|12
|2
|2
|2/6
|1/2
|7/8
|0
|30
|1
|0
|1
|1
|1
|J. Telfort
|10
|6
|2
|2/8
|0/0
|6/7
|1
|28
|1
|1
|1
|0
|6
|C. Doherty
|6
|1
|0
|3/5
|0/0
|0/0
|3
|15
|0
|0
|2
|1
|0
|C. Stucke
|5
|2
|2
|2/7
|1/2
|0/0
|0
|25
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|R. King
|4
|3
|2
|2/4
|0/0
|0/0
|3
|25
|2
|0
|3
|0
|3
|Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|C. Cormier
|7
|2
|0
|2/4
|1/1
|2/2
|2
|13
|0
|0
|2
|0
|2
|H. Woods
|4
|3
|2
|2/5
|0/0
|0/0
|1
|13
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|A. Nwagha
|4
|1
|0
|2/2
|0/0
|0/0
|2
|14
|1
|0
|1
|0
|1
|G. McClintock
|2
|1
|0
|1/2
|0/0
|0/0
|1
|8
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|T. Randriasalama
|1
|0
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|1/2
|0
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|C. Metcalf
|0
|2
|1
|0/1
|0/0
|0/2
|2
|10
|1
|2
|0
|1
|1
|J. Turner
|0
|1
|1
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|3
|6
|0
|0
|2
|0
|1
|J. Pridgen
|0
|0
|0
|0/3
|0/2
|0/0
|0
|11
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Total
|55
|24
|12
|18/47
|3/7
|16/21
|18
|201
|6
|4
|13
|3
|21
