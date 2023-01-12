No. 24 Duke takes aim at ACC-leading Clemson
No. 24 Duke will aim for its third straight victory Saturday afternoon when it travels south to face Clemson in Atlantic Coast Conference play.
Clemson (14-3, 6-0 ACC) is off to a surprising undefeated start in conference play and finds itself at the top of the ACC standings. A win against Duke (13-4, 4-2) could go a long way in cementing the Tigers' spot at the top of the table and potentially vault Clemson into the AP Top 25 rankings.
"I think the league is a lot deeper this year," first-year Duke coach Jon Scheyer said recently. "It's a lot deeper and really, it's never been where you can go somewhere and you can just check it off where you're going to win. But this year in particular you see teams beating up each other."
Clemson coach Brad Brownell isn't trying to look too far ahead, though.
"There are ... two months of basketball left," Brownell said this week. "We are just trying to improve and still tinkering with our team and lineups and focused on that."
Since losing to Loyola Chicago on a neutral court in Atlanta on Dec. 10, Clemson has won six straight. Most recently, the Tigers topped Louisville 83-70 at home on Wednesday. Hunter Tyson notched his fifth straight double-double with 28 points on 9-of-14 shooting to go along with 11 rebounds. Chase Hunter added 13 points, seven rebounds and four assists.
Clemson shot 52.8 percent from the floor and flipped 15 Louisville turnovers into 18 points. The Tigers also outscored the Cardinals 38-26 in the paint.
Tyson is a fifth-year senior. His scoring total against Louisville was his second-best mark in 123 games for the Tigers. He leads Clemson in scoring this season with 16.2 points per game.
"He's just playing with a lot of confidence," Brownell said. "He's shooting balls in, he's attacking the basket, he's rebounding. In huddles, his voice is the loudest. He's just a mature player."
Duke is coming off a home win Wednesday over Pitt, but the victory wasn't always in-hand for the Blue Devils. Duke trailed by as many as 12 points and erased an 11-point halftime deficit to get a 77-69 victory.
In the first half against the Panthers, the Blue Devils had more turnovers (12) than made baskets (10). Duke had just five turnovers in the second half and shot 42.4 percent from the floor to take the lead.
Key for Duke was the play of freshman big man Kyle Filipowski, who poured in 28 points and grabbed 15 boards. He was crucial in Duke getting a 51-28 advantage on the glass. Duke is 12-2 this season when outrebounding opponents.
"He's been a difference maker for us when he's at his peak. It's a game changer," Scheyer said of Filipowski. "He puts a lot of pressure on the defense, obviously, the way he can attack the basket ... Just his determination on the boards -- to have 15 rebounds against them; they've been right there, statistically, rebounding, with other teams. For Flip to do that against a veteran team like them is a big deal."
It's unclear if Duke will have guard Jeremy Roach back in the rotation. The Pitt game was the second straight he missed with a toe injury.
--Field Level Media
Copyright 2023 STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.
1st Half
|Time
|Team
|Play
|Score
|14:06
|Chase Hunter turnover (lost ball)
|14:18
|Hunter Tyson defensive rebound
|14:20
|Ben Middlebrooks blocks Jaylen Blakes's two point layup
|14:29
|Jacob Grandison defensive rebound
|14:31
|Josh Beadle misses three point jump shot
|14:33
|Ben Middlebrooks offensive rebound
|14:35
|Chase Hunter misses two point jump shot
|15:04
|+3
|Kyle Filipowski makes three point jump shot (Jaylen Blakes assists)
|5-7
|15:22
|+2
|Ben Middlebrooks makes two point dunk (Josh Beadle assists)
|2-7
|15:27
|RJ Godfrey defensive rebound
|15:29
|Kyle Filipowski misses two point layup
|15:43
|TV timeout
|15:43
|Hunter Tyson turnover (out of bounds)
|15:46
|Ben Middlebrooks offensive rebound
|15:48
|Brevin Galloway misses three point jump shot
|15:57
|Hunter Tyson defensive rebound
|15:59
|Josh Beadle blocks Tyrese Proctor's two point jump shot
|16:07
|Ian Schieffelin personal foul (Kyle Filipowski draws the foul)
|16:24
|Ryan Young defensive rebound
|16:26
|Chase Hunter misses two point layup
|16:31
|PJ Hall defensive rebound
|16:33
|Mark Mitchell misses two point dunk
|16:52
|+2
|PJ Hall makes two point jump shot (Chase Hunter assists)
|2-5
|17:11
|+2
|Ryan Young makes two point layup
|2-3
|17:29
|Kyle Filipowski defensive rebound
|17:31
|Hunter Tyson misses three point jump shot
|17:43
|Ian Schieffelin defensive rebound
|17:45
|Ryan Young misses two point layup
|18:05
|Kyle Filipowski defensive rebound
|18:05
|PJ Hall misses regular free throw 2 of 2
|18:05
|+1
|PJ Hall makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|0-3
|18:05
|Mark Mitchell shooting foul (PJ Hall draws the foul)
|18:30
|PJ Hall defensive rebound
|18:32
|Dariq Whitehead misses three point jump shot
|18:46
|Blue Devils offensive rebound
|18:48
|Kyle Filipowski misses two point jump shot
|19:11
|+2
|PJ Hall makes two point jump shot
|0-2
|19:18
|Chase Hunter offensive rebound
|19:20
|Brevin Galloway misses three point jump shot
|19:40
|Tyrese Proctor turnover (traveling)
|19:58
|Hunter Tyson turnover (bad pass) (Dariq Whitehead steals)
|20:00
|Kyle Filipowski vs. PJ Hall (Tyrese Proctor gains possession)
|Min. Per Game
|Pts. Per Game
|Ast. Per Game
|Reb. Per Game
|Field Goal %
|Three Point %
|Free Throw %
|Chase Hunter turnover (lost ball)
|14:06
|Hunter Tyson defensive rebound
|14:18
|Ben Middlebrooks blocks Jaylen Blakes's two point layup
|14:20
|Jacob Grandison defensive rebound
|14:29
|Josh Beadle misses three point jump shot
|14:31
|Ben Middlebrooks offensive rebound
|14:33
|Chase Hunter misses two point jump shot
|14:35
|+ 3
|Kyle Filipowski makes three point jump shot (Jaylen Blakes assists)
|15:04
|+ 2
|Ben Middlebrooks makes two point dunk (Josh Beadle assists)
|15:22
|RJ Godfrey defensive rebound
|15:27
|Kyle Filipowski misses two point layup
|15:29
|Team Stats
|Points
|5
|7
|Field Goals
|2-9 (22.2%)
|3-9 (33.3%)
|3-Pointers
|1-2 (50.0%)
|0-4 (0.0%)
|Free Throws
|0-0 (0.0%)
|1-2 (50.0%)
|Total Rebounds
|5
|9
|Offensive
|0
|3
|Defensive
|4
|6
|Team
|1
|0
|Assists
|1
|2
|Steals
|1
|0
|Blocks
|0
|2
|Turnovers
|1
|3
|Fouls
|1
|1
|Technicals
|0
|0
|Key Players
|
00
|. Filipowski C
|14.7 PPG
|9.0 RPG
|1.4 APG
|43.1 FG%
|
00
|. Hall C
|12.4 PPG
|4.6 RPG
|1.0 APG
|51.7 FG%
|Top Scorers
|K. Filipowski C
|3 PTS
|2 REB
|0 AST
|P. Hall C
|5 PTS
|2 REB
|0 AST
|
|22.2
|FG%
|33.3
|
|
|50.0
|3PT FG%
|0.0
|
|
|0
|FT%
|50.0
|
|On Court
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|K. Filipowski
|3
|2
|0
|1/3
|1/1
|0/0
|0
|6
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|J. Blakes
|0
|0
|1
|0/1
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|J. Grandison
|0
|1
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|D. Lively II
|0
|0
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|D. Whitehead
|0
|0
|0
|0/1
|0/1
|0/0
|0
|6
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|On Court
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|K. Filipowski
|3
|2
|0
|1/3
|1/1
|0/0
|0
|6
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|J. Blakes
|0
|0
|1
|0/1
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|J. Grandison
|0
|1
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|D. Lively II
|0
|0
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|D. Whitehead
|0
|0
|0
|0/1
|0/1
|0/0
|0
|6
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|On Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|S. Hubbard
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|S. Borden
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|C. Reeves
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Schutt
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|K. Catchings
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|M. Johns
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Roach
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|5
|4
|1
|2/9
|1/2
|0/0
|1
|18
|1
|0
|1
|0
|4
|On Court
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|B. Middlebrooks
|2
|2
|0
|1/1
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|2
|0
|1
|0
|2
|0
|J. Beadle
|0
|0
|1
|0/1
|0/1
|0/0
|0
|2
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|R. Godfrey
|0
|1
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|H. Tyson
|0
|2
|0
|0/1
|0/1
|0/0
|0
|6
|0
|0
|2
|0
|2
|C. Hunter
|0
|1
|1
|0/2
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|5
|0
|0
|1
|1
|0
|On Court
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|B. Middlebrooks
|2
|2
|0
|1/1
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|2
|0
|1
|0
|2
|0
|J. Beadle
|0
|0
|1
|0/1
|0/1
|0/0
|0
|2
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|R. Godfrey
|0
|1
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|H. Tyson
|0
|2
|0
|0/1
|0/1
|0/0
|0
|6
|0
|0
|2
|0
|2
|C. Hunter
|0
|1
|1
|0/2
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|5
|0
|0
|1
|1
|0
|On Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|D. Foster
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Nauseef
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|D. Nauseef
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|D. Hunter
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|C. Wiggins
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|M. Kelly
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|C. Gibson
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|A. Hemenway
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|7
|9
|2
|3/9
|0/4
|1/2
|1
|17
|0
|2
|3
|3
|6
-
LOW
BING65
66
2nd 0.0
-
SEMO
MORE73
78
2nd 6:26
-
20MIZZ
FLA50
54
2nd 7:47 SECN
-
ASU
ORST48
49
2nd 15:25 PACN
-
UAPB
FAMU18
15
1st 10:39
-
CINCY
SMU37
30
2nd 17:25 ESPU
-
ELON
22COC36
41
2nd 16:39
-
FGCU
BELLAR24
40
2nd 17:24
-
GRAM
SOU31
38
2nd 19:25
-
HOW
NORF37
46
1st 0.0
-
UIC
MURR28
41
2nd 18:57
-
14ISU
2KAN31
34
2nd 17:27 ESP+
-
LIU
SFU40
53
2nd 13:20
-
LSU
4ALA22
59
1st 0.0 ESPN
-
MER
ETSU31
28
1st 0.0
-
MORG
COPP39
22
1st 3:47
-
MVSU
COOK39
31
1st 0.0
-
UNCG
FUR42
44
2nd 17:41
-
NWST
NICH31
39
1st 0.0
-
SCST
NCCU38
38
1st 0.0
-
STL
GW54
39
2nd 11:24
-
TNST
TNTC10
10
1st 11:17
-
TROY
APP31
34
2nd 13:10
-
TLSA
WICH49
39
2nd 14:28 ESP+
-
UAB
LT34
35
1st 0.0
-
UCI
CSN36
30
2nd 16:04
-
UL
USA45
44
2nd 15:10
-
13UVA
FSU41
32
2nd 15:32 ESP2
-
VALP
EVAN42
31
2nd 17:04
-
DSU
UMES27
26
1st 2:04
-
UALR
EIU25
32
1st 1:28
-
BUF
CMU20
32
1st 3:47
-
HOUC
MCNS36
32
1st 3:55
-
UNO
TXCC26
40
1st 3:50
-
URI
MASS21
23
1st 3:48
-
TOL
NIU34
15
1st 3:46
-
UCSD
CSUB7
2
1st 14:14
-
CSUF
UCD6
3
1st 17:13
-
24DUKE
CLEM5
7
1st 15:04 ACCN
-
JU
JVST12
10
1st 13:22
-
NAVY
L-MD7
4
1st 15:39
-
UNI
BELM12
19
1st 13:52
-
PEAY
LIP6
8
1st 14:55
-
W&M
UNCW6
3
1st 15:48 CBSSN
-
ABIL
TRLST0
0138.5 O/U
-3.5
5:00pm
-
NAU
SAC0
0130.5 O/U
-8
5:00pm
-
SELA
UIW0
0145.5 O/U
+4.5
5:00pm
-
LAM
TXAMC0
0138 O/U
-10.5
5:30pm
-
ALCN
TXSO0
0140 O/U
-3
6:00pm
-
9ARIZ
ORE0
0153 O/U
+4
6:00pm ESPN
-
CAL
WASH0
0131.5 O/U
-10
6:00pm PACN
-
CHAT
SAM0
0145.5 O/U
-2.5
6:00pm ESPU
-
OKST
BAY0
0138.5 O/U
-7.5
6:00pm ESP2
-
TA&M
SC0
0133 O/U
+8
6:00pm SECN
-
WEB
MTST0
0131.5 O/U
-8
6:00pm
-
IDHO
EWU0
0148.5 O/U
-10
6:30pm
-
JAST
PVAM0
0137 O/U
-3.5
6:30pm
-
LIND
SIUE0
0137.5 O/U
-14
6:30pm
-
AF
FRES0
0123.5 O/U
-3.5
7:00pm
-
ALB
NJIT0
0135.5 O/U
-3.5
7:00pm
-
CARK
LIB0
0143.5 O/U
-20.5
7:00pm
-
COLST
UNLV0
0144.5 O/U
-5.5
7:00pm CBSSN
-
FIU
WKY0
0143 O/U
-8.5
7:00pm
-
GASO
JMAD0
0138 O/U
-8.5
7:00pm
-
ND
SYR0
0140.5 O/U
-5.5
7:00pm ACCN
-
NKY
GB0
0127.5 O/U
+10
7:00pm
-
ODU
MRSH0
0143.5 O/U
-10
7:00pm ESP+
-
PRES
HIPT0
0145.5 O/U
-5
7:00pm
-
SDST
SDAK0
0139.5 O/U
+2
7:00pm
-
SCUP
LON0
0138 O/U
-11.5
7:00pm
-
VMI
WOFF0
0141 O/U
-12.5
7:00pm
-
WRST
MIL0
0153 O/U
PK
7:00pm
-
CHST
UTRGV0
0151.5 O/U
-6
7:30pm
-
BRAD
DRKE0
0130 O/U
-2.5
8:00pm ESPU
-
COLO
7UCLA0
0136 O/U
-11.5
8:00pm FOX
-
ILST
SIU0
0124 O/U
-11
8:00pm
-
SEA
UTVA0
0143 O/U
-6
8:00pm
-
STAN
WSU0
0133.5 O/U
-6
8:00pm PACN
-
STTHMN
ORU0
0157 O/U
-12
8:00pm
-
TTU
10TEX0
0142.5 O/U
-8
8:00pm ESPN
-
WAKE
BC0
0138.5 O/U
+2.5
8:00pm ESP2
-
WIU
UMKC0
0135.5 O/U
-6
8:00pm
-
MSST
21AUB0
0128.5 O/U
-7
8:30pm SECN
-
UTM
SNIND0
0154.5 O/U
-3.5
8:30pm
-
IDST
MONT0
0134.5 O/U
-8
9:00pm
-
NMEX
23SDSU0
0147 O/U
-8
9:00pm CBSSN
-
PEP
BYU0
0150.5 O/U
-11
9:00pm
-
SHOU
UTU0
0138 O/U
+5
9:00pm
-
SACL
UOP0
0150.5 O/U
+6.5
9:00pm
-
UTA
NMST0
0134 O/U
-10.5
9:00pm
-
GRCN
CABP0
0128 O/U
+1
10:00pm
-
NCO
PRST0
0156.5 O/U
-5
10:00pm
-
PORT
8GONZ0
0159 O/U
-19
10:00pm ESP2
-
UCRV
UCSB0
0132 O/U
-10
10:00pm
-
USD
LMU0
0149.5 O/U
-7
10:00pm
-
UTAH
USC0
0135 O/U
-5
10:30pm PACN
-
BSU
WYO0
0133 O/U
+4
11:00pm FS1
-
SMC
SF0
0132.5 O/U
+7.5
11:00pm
-
CLST
IUPU89
54
Final
-
DAV
GMU65
67
Final ESPU
-
DREX
NE76
55
Final
-
16MIA
NCST81
83
Final/OT ESP+
-
HALL
DEP71
67
Final FS1
-
UK
5TENN63
56
Final ESPN
-
WVU
OKLA76
77
Final ESP2
-
LCHI
JOES55
86
Final USA
-
ARMY
BU83
74
Final
-
BGSU
WMU92
108
Final
-
BRY
NH87
81
Final
-
CLMB
HARV51
73
Final
-
FDU
CCSU88
80
Final
-
HC
LAF48
62
Final
-
ME
UMBC77
85
Final
-
NALAB
QUEEN78
107
Final
-
RMU
DET75
87
Final
-
SHU
STFR79
82
Final
-
UGA
MISS62
58
Final SECN
-
WCU
CIT61
65
Final
-
18WISC
IND45
63
Final CBS
-
NDST
NEOM78
65
Final
-
AMER
LEH62
78
Final
-
15ARK
VAN84
97
Final ESPU
-
BUCK
COLG65
71
Final
-
CHSO
RAD70
75
Final
-
CCAR
GAST66
100
Final
-
DEL
HOFS62
86
Final
-
11KSU
17TCU68
82
Final ESP2
-
MRMK
STONEH59
47
Final
-
M-OH
BALL61
75
Final
-
UNCA
GWEB72
67
Final/OT
-
NTEX
FAU62
66
Final ESP+
-
PENN
DART71
75
Final
-
PRIN
BRWN70
72
Final
-
19PROV
CREI67
73
Final FS1
-
STON
NCAT59
61
Final
-
UTSA
CHAR54
72
Final ESP+
-
UCF
TUL69
77
Final ESP+
-
UNC
LOU80
59
Final ESPN
-
UNF
KENN72
86
Final
-
WINT
CAMP78
74
Final
-
RICH
STBN63
71
Final USA
-
FOR
LAS66
64
Final
-
MONM
TOWS48
68
Final CBSSN
-
UND
DU71
78
Final
-
PITT
GT71
60
Final ACCN
-
SFA
SUU58
67
Final
-
STET
EKY70
85
Final
-
TXST
ULM58
61
Final
-
USM
ARST74
57
Final
-
UTEP
RICE82
83
Final
-
YSU
OAK85
69
Final