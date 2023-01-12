No. 22 Charleston puts win streak up against Elon
After dealing with various challenges in two weeks since landing a national ranking, No. 22 Charleston will face struggling Elon on Saturday at Charleston, S.C.
The Cougars (17-1, 5-0 Colonial Athletic Association) have the nation's longest winning streak at 16 games.
And the run into national prominence has been backed enthusiastically by the fan base. The energy during last weekend's game against Delaware was a prime example, and more of the same is expected for Elon.
"A Top 25 crowd," Charleston coach Pat Kelsey said after a 75-64 victory over Delaware. "The city has stepped up. The place was absolutely electric. It was big."
The team's 17-1 record is the best start in CAA men's basketball history, topping former member Richmond's 16-1 mark in 1985-86.
The Cougars have a balanced offensive attack with five players scoring in double figures. Dalton Bolon leads the pack at 13.1 points per game, followed by Ryan Larson (11.2). Ante Brzovic contributes 10.4 points and 5.0 rebounds.
Charleston won at North Carolina A&T on Jan. 4 in its first game as a ranked team in two decades. The Cougars toppled reigning CAA champion Delaware before surviving a 71-69 decision Wednesday at UNC Wilmington, which had the country's second-longest winning streak at 13 games.
The Cougars withstood a stretch of 1-for-20 shooting from the field in the second half to pull out the most recent victory. Two of the last four games have resulted in two-point victories for Charleston.
Elon (2-15, 0-4) has gone more than a month since winning a game.
The Phoenix haven't defeated a Division I opponent in coach Billy Taylor's first season and are on a seven-game losing streak. The Phoenix failed to protect a 14-point lead in Wednesday night's 80-71 loss to North Carolina A&T.
Yet there's optimism remains as more players return to the lineup.
"You never know when we're going to get that next win," Elon swingman Torrence Watson said. "We've seen the potential that we have. We just have to go get it."
Forward Jerald Gillens-Butler, a transfer from Butler, made his first start of the season Wednesday night as he works back from an injury. Max Mackinnon also was in action after missing a game with a lower-body injury.
Elon was outrebounded 49-34 against North Carolina A&T.
Taylor hopes the Phoenix can draw from some of the positives, although taking on the Cougars will be no small task.
"It will be a great challenge for us," Taylor said. "Our guys will be locked into the game plan like they always are. It's just a matter if we can execute."
This is a two-game trip for Elon, which visits UNC Wilmington on Monday for a rematch.
"That's one of the great things about our league," Taylor said. "The programs are really tough, really physical and well-coached, disciplined teams. That's what we have to build toward. It's going to take time."
--Field Level Media
|Time
|Team
|Play
|Score
|16:24
|TV timeout
|16:26
|+3
|Ryan Larson makes three point jump shot (Reyne Smith assists)
|36-44
|16:39
|Max Mackinnon turnover (bad pass) (Jaylon Scott steals)
|16:58
|+3
|Ante Brzovic makes three point jump shot (Jaylon Scott assists)
|36-41
|17:05
|Jaylon Scott offensive rebound
|17:07
|Reyne Smith misses three point jump shot
|17:25
|Jerald Gillens-Butler personal foul (Ante Brzovic draws the foul)
|17:29
|Ante Brzovic defensive rebound
|17:31
|Jerald Gillens-Butler misses three point jump shot
|17:45
|+3
|Ryan Larson makes three point jump shot (Jaylon Scott assists)
|36-38
|18:02
|Jaylon Scott defensive rebound
|18:04
|Zac Ervin misses three point jump shot
|18:22
|+1
|Ante Brzovic makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|36-35
|18:22
|+1
|Ante Brzovic makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|36-34
|18:22
|Jerald Gillens-Butler shooting foul (Ante Brzovic draws the foul)
|18:34
|+2
|Sam Sherry makes two point jump shot (Jerald Gillens-Butler assists)
|36-33
|18:44
|Jerald Gillens-Butler defensive rebound
|18:46
|Dalton Bolon misses two point jump shot
|19:07
|Ante Brzovic defensive rebound
|19:09
|Max Mackinnon misses two point jump shot
|19:29
|+1
|Dalton Bolon makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|34-33
|19:29
|Dalton Bolon misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|19:43
|Sam Sherry shooting foul (Dalton Bolon draws the foul)
|19:45
|Jaylon Scott offensive rebound
|19:47
|Sam Sherry blocks Jaylon Scott's two point layup
|19:47
|Sam Sherry turnover (lost ball)
|Time
|Team
|Play
|Score
|0:00
|End of period
|0:00
|Sean Halloran turnover (lost ball)
|0:03
|Phoenix 30 second timeout
|0:03
|+1
|Ante Brzovic makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|34-32
|0:03
|+1
|Ante Brzovic makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|34-31
|0:03
|John Bowen III personal foul (Ante Brzovic draws the foul)
|0:21
|Cougars 30 second timeout
|0:23
|+1
|Sean Halloran makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|34-30
|0:23
|+1
|Sean Halloran makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|33-30
|0:23
|Jaylon Scott shooting foul (Sean Halloran draws the foul)
|0:53
|John Bowen III defensive rebound
|0:55
|Ryan Larson misses three point jump shot
|0:59
|Jaylon Scott defensive rebound
|1:01
|Torrence Watson misses three point jump shot
|1:05
|Sam Sherry offensive rebound
|1:07
|Torrence Watson misses three point jump shot
|1:14
|Ryan Larson turnover (bad pass)
|1:25
|Cougars defensive rebound
|1:27
|Sean Halloran misses three point jump shot
|1:57
|+2
|Ante Brzovic makes two point layup (Jaylon Scott assists)
|32-30
|2:12
|Dalton Bolon offensive rebound
|2:14
|Ryan Larson misses three point jump shot
|2:44
|Max Mackinnon turnover (traveling)
|2:50
|Max Mackinnon defensive rebound
|2:52
|John Bowen III blocks Pat Robinson III's two point layup
|3:18
|+2
|Jerald Gillens-Butler makes two point layup (Max Mackinnon assists)
|32-28
|3:38
|Max Mackinnon defensive rebound
|3:38
|Raekwon Horton misses regular free throw 2 of 2
|3:38
|+1
|Raekwon Horton makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|30-28
|3:38
|John Bowen III personal foul (Raekwon Horton draws the foul)
|3:53
|+1
|Sam Sherry makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|30-27
|3:53
|+1
|Sam Sherry makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|29-27
|3:53
|TV timeout
|3:53
|Babacar Faye shooting foul (Sam Sherry draws the foul)
|3:54
|Sam Sherry offensive rebound
|3:56
|Sean Halloran misses two point jump shot
|4:19
|Max Mackinnon defensive rebound
|4:19
|Ryan Larson misses regular free throw 2 of 2
|4:19
|+1
|Ryan Larson makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|28-27
|4:19
|JaDun Michael shooting foul (Ryan Larson draws the foul)
|4:23
|Sean Halloran turnover (Ryan Larson steals)
|4:26
|Reyne Smith personal foul
|4:26
|Ben Burnham personal foul
|4:29
|Pat Robinson III personal foul
|4:41
|Max Mackinnon defensive rebound
|4:41
|Raekwon Horton misses regular free throw 2 of 2
|4:41
|Raekwon Horton misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|4:41
|Sam Sherry shooting foul (Raekwon Horton draws the foul)
|4:54
|+2
|Max Mackinnon makes two point layup
|28-26
|5:04
|Sean Halloran defensive rebound
|5:06
|Pat Robinson III misses three point jump shot
|5:25
|Jerald Gillens-Butler turnover (carrying)
|5:42
|+2
|Charles Lampten makes two point layup
|26-26
|5:48
|Charles Lampten offensive rebound
|5:50
|Pat Robinson III misses two point layup
|5:54
|Pat Robinson III offensive rebound
|5:56
|Raekwon Horton misses three point jump shot
|6:08
|TV timeout
|6:08
|Jerald Gillens-Butler personal foul
|6:11
|Raekwon Horton defensive rebound
|6:13
|Jerald Gillens-Butler misses three point jump shot
|6:37
|+2
|Raekwon Horton makes two point layup
|26-24
|7:04
|+3
|Max Mackinnon makes three point jump shot (Sean Halloran assists)
|26-22
|7:11
|Sean Halloran defensive rebound
|7:13
|Ryan Larson misses three point jump shot
|7:26
|Dalton Bolon defensive rebound
|7:28
|Raekwon Horton blocks Sam Sherry's two point jump shot
|7:49
|+3
|Dalton Bolon makes three point jump shot (Ryan Larson assists)
|23-22
|8:02
|Jerald Gillens-Butler turnover (bad pass)
|8:15
|Max Mackinnon defensive rebound
|8:17
|Ante Brzovic misses two point jump shot
|8:34
|Sean Halloran turnover (bad pass)
|8:57
|+3
|Reyne Smith makes three point jump shot (Jaylon Scott assists)
|23-19
|9:06
|Zac Ervin personal foul
|9:19
|Torrence Watson turnover (Reyne Smith steals)
|9:44
|+2
|Jaylon Scott makes two point layup
|23-16
|9:50
|Jaylon Scott offensive rebound
|9:52
|Dalton Bolon misses three point jump shot
|10:15
|+2
|Sam Sherry makes two point layup (Zac Ervin assists)
|23-14
|10:33
|Torrence Watson defensive rebound
|10:35
|Ante Brzovic misses three point jump shot
|10:40
|Pat Robinson III defensive rebound
|10:42
|Max Mackinnon misses three point jump shot
|10:50
|Torrence Watson defensive rebound
|10:52
|Pat Robinson III misses three point jump shot
|10:56
|Zac Ervin personal foul
|10:56
|Ante Brzovic offensive rebound
|10:58
|Dalton Bolon misses three point jump shot
|11:08
|Max Mackinnon turnover
|11:18
|TV timeout
|11:18
|Ben Burnham turnover (offensive foul)
|11:18
|Ben Burnham offensive foul
|11:24
|Jaylon Scott defensive rebound
|11:26
|JaDun Michael misses two point jump shot
|11:35
|LA Pratt defensive rebound
|11:37
|Pat Robinson III misses three point jump shot
|12:09
|+2
|Torrence Watson makes two point jump shot (Sean Halloran assists)
|21-14
|12:31
|Sam Sherry defensive rebound
|12:33
|Raekwon Horton misses three point jump shot
|12:38
|Babacar Faye offensive rebound
|12:40
|Ben Burnham misses three point jump shot
|12:51
|+3
|Torrence Watson makes three point jump shot (Sean Halloran assists)
|19-14
|13:04
|Ben Burnham turnover (offensive foul)
|13:04
|Ben Burnham offensive foul
|13:15
|+2
|Sean Halloran makes two point jump shot
|16-14
|13:36
|Jaylon Scott turnover (traveling)
|13:48
|JaDun Michael turnover (offensive foul)
|13:48
|JaDun Michael offensive foul
|14:02
|TV timeout
|14:00
|Phoenix defensive rebound
|14:02
|Reyne Smith misses three point jump shot
|14:08
|Max Mackinnon turnover (Dalton Bolon steals)
|14:12
|Max Mackinnon defensive rebound
|14:14
|Ryan Larson misses three point jump shot
|14:32
|+2
|John Bowen III makes two point jump shot (Jerald Gillens-Butler assists)
|14-14
|15:04
|+3
|Dalton Bolon makes three point jump shot (Raekwon Horton assists)
|12-14
|15:11
|Babacar Faye defensive rebound
|15:13
|Jerald Gillens-Butler misses two point jump shot
|15:34
|Sean Halloran defensive rebound
|15:36
|Dalton Bolon misses three point jump shot
|15:42
|Dalton Bolon defensive rebound
|15:44
|Sean Halloran misses three point jump shot
|15:50
|Max Mackinnon defensive rebound
|15:52
|Ryan Larson misses three point jump shot
|16:03
|+2
|Zac Ervin makes two point layup (Max Mackinnon assists)
|12-11
|16:17
|+3
|Dalton Bolon makes three point jump shot (Reyne Smith assists)
|10-11
|16:30
|+2
|Max Mackinnon makes two point jump shot (Zac Ervin assists)
|10-8
|16:45
|Phoenix defensive rebound
|16:47
|Reyne Smith misses three point jump shot
|17:16
|+2
|Max Mackinnon makes two point jump shot
|8-8
|17:37
|+3
|Reyne Smith makes three point jump shot (Ryan Larson assists)
|6-8
|17:44
|Ante Brzovic defensive rebound
|17:46
|Sam Sherry misses two point jump shot
|17:55
|Jerald Gillens-Butler defensive rebound
|17:57
|Dalton Bolon misses three point jump shot
|18:08
|+3
|Zac Ervin makes three point jump shot (Sean Halloran assists)
|6-5
|18:16
|Max Mackinnon defensive rebound
|18:18
|Reyne Smith misses three point jump shot
|18:27
|Max Mackinnon personal foul
|18:34
|+1
|Zac Ervin makes regular free throw 3 of 3
|3-5
|18:34
|Zac Ervin misses regular free throw 2 of 3
|18:34
|Zac Ervin misses regular free throw 1 of 3
|18:35
|Reyne Smith shooting foul (Zac Ervin draws the foul)
|18:49
|+2
|Ante Brzovic makes two point layup (Dalton Bolon assists)
|2-5
|19:02
|+2
|Max Mackinnon makes two point jump shot
|2-3
|19:26
|+3
|Ryan Larson makes three point jump shot (Dalton Bolon assists)
|0-3
|19:33
|Sam Sherry turnover (Jaylon Scott steals)
|20:00
|Sam Sherry vs. Ante Brzovic (Jerald Gillens-Butler gains possession)
|Min. Per Game
|Pts. Per Game
|Ast. Per Game
|Reb. Per Game
|Field Goal %
|Three Point %
|Free Throw %
|+ 3
|Ryan Larson makes three point jump shot (Reyne Smith assists)
|16:26
|Max Mackinnon turnover (bad pass) (Jaylon Scott steals)
|16:39
|+ 3
|Ante Brzovic makes three point jump shot (Jaylon Scott assists)
|16:58
|Jaylon Scott offensive rebound
|17:05
|Reyne Smith misses three point jump shot
|17:07
|Jerald Gillens-Butler personal foul (Ante Brzovic draws the foul)
|17:25
|Ante Brzovic defensive rebound
|17:29
|Jerald Gillens-Butler misses three point jump shot
|17:31
|+ 3
|Ryan Larson makes three point jump shot (Jaylon Scott assists)
|17:45
|Jaylon Scott defensive rebound
|18:02
|Zac Ervin misses three point jump shot
|18:04
|Team Stats
|Points
|36
|44
|Field Goals
|14-28 (50.0%)
|14-39 (35.9%)
|3-Pointers
|3-11 (27.3%)
|9-29 (31.0%)
|Free Throws
|5-7 (71.4%)
|7-12 (58.3%)
|Total Rebounds
|22
|20
|Offensive
|2
|8
|Defensive
|18
|11
|Team
|2
|1
|Assists
|10
|11
|Steals
|0
|5
|Blocks
|2
|1
|Turnovers
|13
|4
|Fouls
|12
|8
|Technicals
|0
|0
|Team Stats
|Elon 2-15
|66.8 PPG
|35.9 RPG
|12.3 APG
|22 Charleston 17-1
|80.3 PPG
|42.8 RPG
|13.1 APG
|Key Players
|
00
|. Mackinnon G
|10.8 PPG
|4.9 RPG
|1.9 APG
|48.0 FG%
|
00
|. Brzovic F
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|FG%
|Top Scorers
|M. Mackinnon G
|11 PTS
|8 REB
|2 AST
|A. Brzovic F
|11 PTS
|4 REB
|0 AST
|
|50.0
|FG%
|35.9
|
|
|27.3
|3PT FG%
|31.0
|
|
|71.4
|FT%
|58.3
|
|On Court
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|M. Mackinnon
|11
|8
|2
|5/7
|1/2
|0/0
|1
|21
|0
|0
|4
|0
|8
|T. Watson
|5
|2
|0
|2/4
|1/3
|0/0
|0
|12
|0
|0
|1
|0
|2
|S. Halloran
|4
|3
|4
|1/4
|0/2
|2/2
|0
|21
|0
|0
|3
|0
|3
|J. Bowen III
|2
|1
|0
|1/1
|0/0
|0/0
|2
|9
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|J. Michael
|0
|0
|0
|0/1
|0/0
|0/0
|2
|7
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|On Court
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|M. Mackinnon
|11
|8
|2
|5/7
|1/2
|0/0
|1
|21
|0
|0
|4
|0
|8
|T. Watson
|5
|2
|0
|2/4
|1/3
|0/0
|0
|12
|0
|0
|1
|0
|2
|S. Halloran
|4
|3
|4
|1/4
|0/2
|2/2
|0
|21
|0
|0
|3
|0
|3
|J. Bowen III
|2
|1
|0
|1/1
|0/0
|0/0
|2
|9
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|J. Michael
|0
|0
|0
|0/1
|0/0
|0/0
|2
|7
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|On Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|L. Pratt
|0
|1
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|6
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|R. Noord
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|D. Smart
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|A. Williams
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|O. Luessenhop
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|A. Junkin
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|36
|20
|10
|14/28
|3/11
|5/7
|12
|76
|0
|2
|13
|2
|18
|On Court
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|A. Brzovic
|11
|4
|0
|3/5
|1/2
|4/4
|0
|13
|0
|0
|0
|1
|3
|D. Bolon
|10
|3
|2
|3/8
|3/7
|1/2
|0
|21
|1
|0
|0
|1
|2
|R. Larson
|10
|0
|2
|3/8
|3/8
|1/2
|0
|18
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|R. Smith
|6
|0
|2
|2/6
|2/6
|0/0
|2
|16
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|R. Horton
|3
|1
|1
|1/3
|0/2
|1/4
|0
|12
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|On Court
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|A. Brzovic
|11
|4
|0
|3/5
|1/2
|4/4
|0
|13
|0
|0
|0
|1
|3
|D. Bolon
|10
|3
|2
|3/8
|3/7
|1/2
|0
|21
|1
|0
|0
|1
|2
|R. Larson
|10
|0
|2
|3/8
|3/8
|1/2
|0
|18
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|R. Smith
|6
|0
|2
|2/6
|2/6
|0/0
|2
|16
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|R. Horton
|3
|1
|1
|1/3
|0/2
|1/4
|0
|12
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|On Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|C. Lampten
|2
|1
|0
|1/1
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|B. Burnham
|0
|0
|0
|0/1
|0/1
|0/0
|3
|3
|0
|0
|2
|0
|0
|B. Faye
|0
|2
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|1
|7
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|P. Robinson III
|0
|2
|0
|0/5
|0/3
|0/0
|1
|8
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|J. Miller
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|A. Comer
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|D. Ritter
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|E. Kilminster
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|S. Legg
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Crawford
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|F. Idlett
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|K. London
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|44
|19
|11
|14/39
|9/29
|7/12
|8
|101
|5
|1
|4
|8
|11
-
LOW
BING65
66
2nd 0.0
-
SEMO
MORE74
78
2nd 5:53
-
20MIZZ
FLA50
54
2nd 7:47 SECN
-
ASU
ORST49
49
2nd 14:29 PACN
-
UAPB
FAMU18
15
1st 10:39
-
CINCY
SMU37
32
2nd 16:19 ESPU
-
ELON
22COC36
44
2nd 16:24
-
FGCU
BELLAR24
40
2nd 17:24
-
GRAM
SOU31
38
2nd 19:25
-
HOW
NORF37
46
1st 0.0
-
UIC
MURR30
43
2nd 17:56
-
14ISU
2KAN33
34
2nd 16:22 ESP+
-
LIU
SFU41
56
2nd 11:56
-
LSU
4ALA24
59
2nd 19:42 ESPN
-
MER
ETSU31
30
2nd 18:54
-
MORG
COPP39
22
1st 3:47
-
MVSU
COOK39
31
1st 0.0
-
UNCG
FUR42
44
2nd 17:41
-
NWST
NICH31
39
1st 0.0
-
SCST
NCCU38
38
1st 0.0
-
STL
GW54
39
2nd 11:24
-
TNST
TNTC13
10
1st 10:19
-
TROY
APP31
34
2nd 13:10
-
TLSA
WICH49
39
2nd 14:09 ESP+
-
UAB
LT34
35
1st 0.0
-
UCI
CSN36
30
2nd 16:04
-
UL
USA48
49
2nd 13:25
-
13UVA
FSU41
32
2nd 15:32 ESP2
-
VALP
EVAN45
33
2nd 16:21
-
DSU
UMES27
26
1st 2:04
-
UALR
EIU25
32
1st 1:28
-
BUF
CMU20
32
1st 3:47
-
HOUC
MCNS36
32
1st 3:55
-
UNO
TXCC26
40
1st 3:50
-
URI
MASS21
23
1st 3:48
-
TOL
NIU37
18
1st 2:27
-
UCSD
CSUB7
2
1st 14:14
-
CSUF
UCD6
3
1st 17:13
-
24DUKE
CLEM5
7
1st 14:06 ACCN
-
JU
JVST12
10
1st 13:22
-
NAVY
L-MD7
4
1st 15:39
-
UNI
BELM12
19
1st 13:44
-
PEAY
LIP6
8
1st 14:55
-
W&M
UNCW6
3
1st 15:48 CBSSN
-
ABIL
TRLST0
0138.5 O/U
-3.5
5:00pm
-
NAU
SAC0
0130.5 O/U
-8
5:00pm
-
SELA
UIW0
0145.5 O/U
+4.5
5:00pm
-
LAM
TXAMC0
0138 O/U
-10.5
5:30pm
-
ALCN
TXSO0
0140 O/U
-3
6:00pm
-
9ARIZ
ORE0
0153 O/U
+4
6:00pm ESPN
-
CAL
WASH0
0131.5 O/U
-10
6:00pm PACN
-
CHAT
SAM0
0145.5 O/U
-2.5
6:00pm ESPU
-
OKST
BAY0
0138.5 O/U
-7.5
6:00pm ESP2
-
TA&M
SC0
0133 O/U
+8
6:00pm SECN
-
WEB
MTST0
0131.5 O/U
-8
6:00pm
-
IDHO
EWU0
0148.5 O/U
-10
6:30pm
-
JAST
PVAM0
0137 O/U
-3.5
6:30pm
-
LIND
SIUE0
0137.5 O/U
-14
6:30pm
-
AF
FRES0
0123.5 O/U
-3.5
7:00pm
-
ALB
NJIT0
0135.5 O/U
-3.5
7:00pm
-
CARK
LIB0
0143.5 O/U
-20.5
7:00pm
-
COLST
UNLV0
0144.5 O/U
-5.5
7:00pm CBSSN
-
FIU
WKY0
0143 O/U
-8.5
7:00pm
-
GASO
JMAD0
0138 O/U
-8.5
7:00pm
-
ND
SYR0
0140.5 O/U
-5.5
7:00pm ACCN
-
NKY
GB0
0127.5 O/U
+10
7:00pm
-
ODU
MRSH0
0143.5 O/U
-10
7:00pm ESP+
-
PRES
HIPT0
0145.5 O/U
-5
7:00pm
-
SDST
SDAK0
0139.5 O/U
+2
7:00pm
-
SCUP
LON0
0138 O/U
-11.5
7:00pm
-
VMI
WOFF0
0141 O/U
-12.5
7:00pm
-
WRST
MIL0
0153 O/U
PK
7:00pm
-
CHST
UTRGV0
0151.5 O/U
-6
7:30pm
-
BRAD
DRKE0
0130 O/U
-2.5
8:00pm ESPU
-
COLO
7UCLA0
0136 O/U
-11.5
8:00pm FOX
-
ILST
SIU0
0124 O/U
-11
8:00pm
-
SEA
UTVA0
0143 O/U
-6
8:00pm
-
STAN
WSU0
0133.5 O/U
-6
8:00pm PACN
-
STTHMN
ORU0
0157 O/U
-12
8:00pm
-
TTU
10TEX0
0142.5 O/U
-8
8:00pm ESPN
-
WAKE
BC0
0138.5 O/U
+2.5
8:00pm ESP2
-
WIU
UMKC0
0135.5 O/U
-6
8:00pm
-
MSST
21AUB0
0128.5 O/U
-7
8:30pm SECN
-
UTM
SNIND0
0154.5 O/U
-3.5
8:30pm
-
IDST
MONT0
0134.5 O/U
-8
9:00pm
-
NMEX
23SDSU0
0147 O/U
-8
9:00pm CBSSN
-
PEP
BYU0
0150.5 O/U
-11
9:00pm
-
SHOU
UTU0
0138 O/U
+5
9:00pm
-
SACL
UOP0
0150.5 O/U
+6.5
9:00pm
-
UTA
NMST0
0134 O/U
-10.5
9:00pm
-
GRCN
CABP0
0128 O/U
+1
10:00pm
-
NCO
PRST0
0156.5 O/U
-5
10:00pm
-
PORT
8GONZ0
0159 O/U
-19
10:00pm ESP2
-
UCRV
UCSB0
0132 O/U
-10
10:00pm
-
USD
LMU0
0149.5 O/U
-7
10:00pm
-
UTAH
USC0
0135 O/U
-5
10:30pm PACN
-
BSU
WYO0
0133 O/U
+4
11:00pm FS1
-
SMC
SF0
0132.5 O/U
+7.5
11:00pm
-
CLST
IUPU89
54
Final
-
DAV
GMU65
67
Final ESPU
-
DREX
NE76
55
Final
-
16MIA
NCST81
83
Final/OT ESP+
-
HALL
DEP71
67
Final FS1
-
UK
5TENN63
56
Final ESPN
-
WVU
OKLA76
77
Final ESP2
-
LCHI
JOES55
86
Final USA
-
ARMY
BU83
74
Final
-
BGSU
WMU92
108
Final
-
BRY
NH87
81
Final
-
CLMB
HARV51
73
Final
-
FDU
CCSU88
80
Final
-
HC
LAF48
62
Final
-
ME
UMBC77
85
Final
-
NALAB
QUEEN78
107
Final
-
RMU
DET75
87
Final
-
SHU
STFR79
82
Final
-
UGA
MISS62
58
Final SECN
-
WCU
CIT61
65
Final
-
18WISC
IND45
63
Final CBS
-
NDST
NEOM78
65
Final
-
AMER
LEH62
78
Final
-
15ARK
VAN84
97
Final ESPU
-
BUCK
COLG65
71
Final
-
CHSO
RAD70
75
Final
-
CCAR
GAST66
100
Final
-
DEL
HOFS62
86
Final
-
11KSU
17TCU68
82
Final ESP2
-
MRMK
STONEH59
47
Final
-
M-OH
BALL61
75
Final
-
UNCA
GWEB72
67
Final/OT
-
NTEX
FAU62
66
Final ESP+
-
PENN
DART71
75
Final
-
PRIN
BRWN70
72
Final
-
19PROV
CREI67
73
Final FS1
-
STON
NCAT59
61
Final
-
UTSA
CHAR54
72
Final ESP+
-
UCF
TUL69
77
Final ESP+
-
UNC
LOU80
59
Final ESPN
-
UNF
KENN72
86
Final
-
WINT
CAMP78
74
Final
-
RICH
STBN63
71
Final USA
-
FOR
LAS66
64
Final
-
MONM
TOWS48
68
Final CBSSN
-
UND
DU71
78
Final
-
PITT
GT71
60
Final ACCN
-
SFA
SUU58
67
Final
-
STET
EKY70
85
Final
-
TXST
ULM58
61
Final
-
USM
ARST74
57
Final
-
UTEP
RICE82
83
Final
-
YSU
OAK85
69
Final