FORD
LSALLE
|Time
|Team
|Play
|Score
|20:00
|(Rams gains possession)
|19:47
|Rostyslav Novitskyi misses two point layup
|19:45
|Mamadou Doucoure defensive rebound
|19:34
|+2
|Mamadou Doucoure makes two point layup (Khalil Brantley assists)
|0-2
|19:18
|Will Richardson turnover
|19:01
|Rostyslav Novitskyi personal foul
|18:59
|Josh Nickelberry misses three point jump shot
|18:57
|Mamadou Doucoure offensive rebound
|18:48
|Antrell Charlton blocks Josh Nickelberry's two point jump shot
|18:46
|Rostyslav Novitskyi defensive rebound
|18:36
|Khalid Moore misses two point layup
|18:34
|Mamadou Doucoure defensive rebound
|18:26
|Fousseyni Drame misses three point jump shot
|18:24
|Khalid Moore defensive rebound
|18:11
|+3
|Antrell Charlton makes three point jump shot (Will Richardson assists)
|3-2
|17:49
|Rostyslav Novitskyi personal foul
|17:44
|Khalil Brantley misses two point layup
|17:42
|Abdou Tsimbila defensive rebound
|17:27
|Kyle Rose misses two point layup
|17:25
|Mamadou Doucoure defensive rebound
|17:15
|Jhamir Brickus turnover (out of bounds)
|17:03
|Will Richardson misses two point jump shot
|17:01
|Khalil Brantley defensive rebound
|16:53
|Jump ball. (Explorers gains possession)
|16:41
|+2
|Mamadou Doucoure makes two point jump shot (Josh Nickelberry assists)
|3-4
|16:23
|Mamadou Doucoure blocks Kyle Rose's two point layup
|16:21
|Kyle Rose offensive rebound
|16:09
|Antrell Charlton misses two point jump shot
|16:07
|Rams offensive rebound
|16:02
|Fousseyni Drame personal foul
|15:57
|+2
|Khalid Moore makes two point layup
|5-4
|15:44
|+3
|Fousseyni Drame makes three point jump shot (Jhamir Brickus assists)
|5-7
|15:33
|Kyle Rose misses three point jump shot
|15:31
|Khalil Brantley defensive rebound
|15:27
|Abdou Tsimbila personal foul (Khalil Brantley draws the foul)
|15:27
|TV timeout
|15:27
|+1
|Khalil Brantley makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|5-8
|15:27
|+1
|Khalil Brantley makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|5-9
|15:08
|Darius Quisenberry misses two point layup
|15:06
|Khalid Moore offensive rebound
|14:58
|+2
|Antrell Charlton makes two point jump shot (Romad Dean assists)
|7-9
|14:44
|Darius Quisenberry personal foul
|14:33
|+2
|Fousseyni Drame makes two point hook shot
|7-11
|14:01
|+2
|Khalid Moore makes two point layup (Darius Quisenberry assists)
|9-11
|13:48
|+2
|Mamadou Doucoure makes two point jump shot (Fousseyni Drame assists)
|9-13
|13:34
|Darius Quisenberry misses three point jump shot
|13:32
|Explorers defensive rebound
|13:12
|+2
|Mamadou Doucoure makes two point layup (Khalil Brantley assists)
|9-15
|12:53
|Mamadou Doucoure blocks Antrell Charlton's two point layup
|12:51
|Antrell Charlton offensive rebound
|12:45
|Abdou Tsimbila turnover (out of bounds)
|12:45
|Antrell Charlton technical foul
|12:45
|Josh Nickelberry misses technical free throw 1 of 2
|12:45
|+1
|Josh Nickelberry makes technical free throw 2 of 2
|9-16
|12:21
|Fousseyni Drame turnover (3-second violation)
|12:05
|Darius Quisenberry misses two point jump shot
|12:03
|Josh Nickelberry defensive rebound
|11:53
|Josh Nickelberry misses two point layup
|11:51
|Explorers offensive rebound
|11:49
|Kyle Rose personal foul
|11:49
|TV timeout
|11:40
|Khalil Brantley misses two point layup
|11:38
|Abdou Tsimbila defensive rebound
|11:26
|+2
|Abdou Tsimbila makes two point layup (Patrick Kelly assists)
|11-16
|10:59
|Jhamir Brickus turnover (bad pass) (Abdou Tsimbila steals)
|10:49
|Darius Quisenberry misses three point jump shot
|10:47
|Kyle Rose offensive rebound
|10:42
|Kyle Rose turnover (bad pass)
|10:31
|Abdou Tsimbila blocks Hassan Drame's two point jump shot
|10:29
|Explorers offensive rebound
|10:21
|Hassan Drame offensive foul
|10:21
|Hassan Drame turnover (offensive foul)
|10:05
|Hassan Drame personal foul
|10:03
|Abdou Tsimbila misses two point hook shot
|10:01
|Abdou Tsimbila offensive rebound
|9:49
|+2
|Darius Quisenberry makes two point jump shot
|13-16
|9:36
|Khalid Moore shooting foul (Fousseyni Drame draws the foul)
|9:36
|Fousseyni Drame misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|9:36
|+1
|Fousseyni Drame makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|13-17
|9:12
|+3
|Darius Quisenberry makes three point jump shot (Antrell Charlton assists)
|16-17
|8:51
|Khalil Brantley misses two point jump shot
|8:49
|Will Richardson defensive rebound
|8:40
|+3
|Darius Quisenberry makes three point jump shot (Will Richardson assists)
|19-17
|8:22
|Anwar Gill misses three point jump shot
|8:20
|Antrell Charlton defensive rebound
|8:14
|+2
|Will Richardson makes two point jump shot
|21-17
|8:10
|Explorers 30 second timeout
|8:10
|TV timeout
|7:52
|Anwar Gill offensive foul
|7:52
|Anwar Gill turnover (offensive foul)
|7:48
|Darius Quisenberry misses two point jump shot
|7:46
|Khalid Moore offensive rebound
|7:37
|Elijah Gray misses three point jump shot
|7:35
|Fousseyni Drame defensive rebound
|7:17
|Jhamir Brickus misses three point jump shot
|7:15
|Antrell Charlton defensive rebound
|7:09
|+3
|Will Richardson makes three point jump shot
|24-17
|6:43
|Daeshon Shepherd turnover (bad pass) (Antrell Charlton steals)
|6:31
|+2
|Khalid Moore makes two point jump shot (Darius Quisenberry assists)
|26-17
|6:09
|+2
|Anwar Gill makes two point jump shot (Jhamir Brickus assists)
|26-19
|6:09
|Darius Quisenberry misses two point jump shot
|6:07
|Explorers defensive rebound
|5:43
|Elijah Gray personal foul (Fousseyni Drame draws the foul)
|5:43
|Fousseyni Drame misses regular free throw 1 of 1
|5:43
|Antrell Charlton defensive rebound
|5:35
|+3
|Will Richardson makes three point jump shot (Antrell Charlton assists)
|29-19
|5:18
|Anwar Gill misses three point jump shot
|5:16
|Fousseyni Drame offensive rebound
|5:14
|Fousseyni Drame misses two point hook shot
|5:12
|Mamadou Doucoure offensive rebound
|5:12
|Darius Quisenberry personal foul (Mamadou Doucoure draws the foul)
|5:12
|+1
|Mamadou Doucoure makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|29-20
|5:12
|Mamadou Doucoure misses regular free throw 2 of 2
|5:12
|Khalid Moore defensive rebound
|4:57
|Jhamir Brickus personal foul
|4:54
|+3
|Will Richardson makes three point jump shot (Abdou Tsimbila assists)
|32-20
|4:45
|Kyle Rose personal foul (Jhamir Brickus draws the foul)
|4:45
|+1
|Jhamir Brickus makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|32-21
|4:45
|+1
|Jhamir Brickus makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|32-22
|4:42
|Antrell Charlton turnover (bad pass) (Mamadou Doucoure steals)
|4:26
|Khalil Brantley misses three point jump shot
|4:24
|Khalid Moore defensive rebound
|4:11
|Anwar Gill blocks Romad Dean's two point layup
|4:09
|Fousseyni Drame defensive rebound
|3:50
|+2
|Anwar Gill makes two point layup (Khalil Brantley assists)
|32-24
|3:34
|TV timeout
|3:34
|Mamadou Doucoure personal foul
|3:27
|Khalil Brantley personal foul (Will Richardson draws the foul)
|3:27
|+1
|Will Richardson makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|33-24
|3:27
|+1
|Will Richardson makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|34-24
|3:08
|Abdou Tsimbila blocks Anwar Gill's two point layup
|3:06
|Will Richardson defensive rebound
|3:02
|+2
|Will Richardson makes two point layup
|36-24
|2:40
|Jhamir Brickus misses two point jump shot
|2:38
|Khalid Moore defensive rebound
|2:22
|Antrell Charlton turnover (lost ball)
|2:07
|Anwar Gill turnover (bad pass) (Khalid Moore steals)
|1:57
|Khalid Moore misses two point layup
|1:55
|Anwar Gill defensive rebound
|1:42
|+3
|Khalil Brantley makes three point jump shot (Fousseyni Drame assists)
|36-27
|1:10
|+2
|Will Richardson makes two point jump shot
|38-27
|0:51
|+2
|Khalil Brantley makes two point jump shot
|38-29
|0:37
|Rams 30 second timeout
|0:19
|Will Richardson turnover (lost ball) (Mamadou Doucoure steals)
|0:13
|Romad Dean shooting foul (Anwar Gill draws the foul)
|0:13
|Anwar Gill misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|0:13
|+1
|Anwar Gill makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|38-30
|0:03
|Romad Dean misses two point jump shot
|0:01
|Khalid Moore offensive rebound
|0:02
|Anwar Gill blocks Khalid Moore's two point hook shot
|0:00
|Jhamir Brickus defensive rebound
|0:00
|End of period
|Time
|Team
|Play
|Score
|19:42
|Josh Nickelberry turnover (bad pass) (Will Richardson steals)
|19:36
|Will Richardson misses three point jump shot
|19:34
|Mamadou Doucoure defensive rebound
|19:24
|Khalil Brantley turnover (bad pass) (Kyle Rose steals)
|19:19
|Khalid Moore misses two point layup
|19:17
|Kyle Rose offensive rebound
|19:06
|Mamadou Doucoure personal foul
|19:03
|+2
|Rostyslav Novitskyi makes two point layup
|40-30
|18:45
|+3
|Jhamir Brickus makes three point jump shot
|40-33
|18:11
|Will Richardson misses two point jump shot
|18:09
|Josh Nickelberry defensive rebound
|18:00
|Kyle Rose blocks Josh Nickelberry's two point layup
|17:58
|Khalid Moore defensive rebound
|17:48
|Fousseyni Drame blocks Khalid Moore's two point layup
|17:46
|Khalil Brantley defensive rebound
|17:36
|+2
|Khalil Brantley makes two point layup
|40-35
|17:24
|Rostyslav Novitskyi misses three point jump shot
|17:22
|Explorers defensive rebound
|17:04
|Khalil Brantley misses two point jump shot
|17:02
|Khalid Moore defensive rebound
|16:43
|Darius Quisenberry misses two point layup
|16:41
|Rostyslav Novitskyi offensive rebound
|16:36
|Rostyslav Novitskyi misses two point layup
|16:34
|Mamadou Doucoure defensive rebound
|16:23
|Jhamir Brickus misses two point layup
|16:21
|Rostyslav Novitskyi defensive rebound
|16:11
|Rostyslav Novitskyi misses three point jump shot
|16:09
|Khalil Brantley defensive rebound
|15:47
|Mamadou Doucoure misses two point jump shot
|15:45
|Antrell Charlton defensive rebound
|15:26
|Darius Quisenberry misses three point jump shot
|15:24
|Mamadou Doucoure defensive rebound
|15:17
|+2
|Khalil Brantley makes two point jump shot
|40-37
|15:00
|Mamadou Doucoure shooting foul (Rostyslav Novitskyi draws the foul)
|15:00
|TV timeout
|15:00
|+1
|Rostyslav Novitskyi makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|41-37
|15:00
|+1
|Rostyslav Novitskyi makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|42-37
|14:38
|+2
|Jhamir Brickus makes two point layup
|42-39
|14:23
|+3
|Patrick Kelly makes three point jump shot (Darius Quisenberry assists)
|45-39
|14:06
|+3
|Jhamir Brickus makes three point jump shot
|45-42
|13:45
|+2
|Abdou Tsimbila makes two point layup
|47-42
|13:23
|Khalil Brantley misses three point jump shot
|13:21
|Explorers offensive rebound
|13:19
|Patrick Kelly personal foul
|13:17
|+2
|Josh Nickelberry makes two point dunk (Khalil Brantley assists)
|47-44
|12:49
|+2
|Patrick Kelly makes two point layup (Darius Quisenberry assists)
|49-44
|12:37
|+2
|Jhamir Brickus makes two point layup
|49-46
|12:27
|Abdou Tsimbila offensive foul
|12:27
|Abdou Tsimbila turnover (offensive foul)
|11:59
|Jhamir Brickus turnover (carrying)
|11:59
|TV timeout
|11:36
|+2
|Antrell Charlton makes two point layup
|51-46
|11:18
|Antrell Charlton blocks Khalil Brantley's two point layup
|11:16
|Explorers offensive rebound
|11:10
|Khalil Brantley misses two point jump shot
|11:08
|Darius Quisenberry defensive rebound
|10:53
|Antrell Charlton turnover (lost ball) (Josh Nickelberry steals)
|10:39
|+2
|Anwar Gill makes two point jump shot
|51-48
|10:23
|Darius Quisenberry misses two point layup
|10:21
|Rostyslav Novitskyi offensive rebound
|10:13
|Darius Quisenberry misses three point jump shot
|10:11
|Anwar Gill defensive rebound
|10:06
|Anwar Gill turnover (lost ball) (Kyle Rose steals)
|9:55
|Kyle Rose misses three point jump shot
|9:53
|Anwar Gill defensive rebound
|9:52
|Darius Quisenberry personal foul
|9:35
|+2
|Anwar Gill makes two point jump shot
|51-50
|9:15
|Fousseyni Drame blocks Rostyslav Novitskyi's two point layup
|9:13
|Khalid Moore offensive rebound
|9:08
|+2
|Khalid Moore makes two point layup
|53-50
|8:51
|Jhamir Brickus misses two point layup
|8:49
|Rostyslav Novitskyi defensive rebound
|8:41
|+2
|Darius Quisenberry makes two point layup
|55-50
|8:24
|Anwar Gill misses two point jump shot
|8:23
|Fousseyni Drame offensive rebound
|8:23
|Khalid Moore personal foul (Fousseyni Drame draws the foul)
|8:14
|Anwar Gill turnover (lost ball) (Kyle Rose steals)
|8:06
|Anwar Gill blocks Kyle Rose's two point layup
|8:04
|Rams offensive rebound
|8:03
|Abdou Tsimbila turnover (bad pass) (Khalil Brantley steals)
|7:58
|+2
|Khalil Brantley makes two point layup
|55-52
|7:58
|Khalid Moore shooting foul (Khalil Brantley draws the foul)
|7:58
|TV timeout
|7:58
|+1
|Khalil Brantley makes regular free throw 1 of 1
|55-53
|7:36
|Fousseyni Drame personal foul
|7:35
|Antrell Charlton turnover (bad pass) (Khalil Brantley steals)
|7:27
|+2
|Khalil Brantley makes two point jump shot
|55-55
|7:00
|Kyle Rose misses three point jump shot
|6:58
|Mamadou Doucoure defensive rebound
|6:47
|+3
|Khalil Brantley makes three point jump shot
|55-58
|6:29
|+2
|Darius Quisenberry makes two point jump shot
|57-58
|6:00
|+2
|Anwar Gill makes two point jump shot
|57-60
|5:38
|+2
|Abdou Tsimbila makes two point layup (Khalid Moore assists)
|59-60
|5:14
|Khalil Brantley turnover (lost ball)
|4:53
|Antrell Charlton turnover (bad pass)
|4:40
|Anwar Gill turnover (bad pass) (Khalid Moore steals)
|4:23
|Darius Quisenberry misses three point jump shot
|4:21
|Rostyslav Novitskyi offensive rebound
|4:12
|Jhamir Brickus personal foul
|4:09
|Mamadou Doucoure personal foul
|4:07
|Fousseyni Drame blocks Rostyslav Novitskyi's two point layup
|4:05
|Khalil Brantley defensive rebound
|3:53
|Darius Quisenberry personal foul (Khalil Brantley draws the foul)
|3:53
|TV timeout
|3:35
|Fousseyni Drame misses two point jump shot
|3:33
|Anwar Gill offensive rebound
|3:33
|Anwar Gill turnover (out of bounds)
|3:19
|Antrell Charlton misses two point layup
|3:17
|Anwar Gill defensive rebound
|3:06
|Khalil Brantley turnover (bad pass) (Antrell Charlton steals)
|2:47
|Will Richardson misses three point jump shot
|2:45
|Fousseyni Drame defensive rebound
|2:40
|Explorers 30 second timeout
|2:30
|Khalil Brantley turnover (bad pass) (Antrell Charlton steals)
|2:16
|+2
|Will Richardson makes two point layup
|61-60
|1:44
|Rostyslav Novitskyi shooting foul (Fousseyni Drame draws the foul)
|1:44
|+1
|Fousseyni Drame makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|61-61
|1:44
|+1
|Fousseyni Drame makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|61-62
|1:32
|Will Richardson misses three point jump shot
|1:30
|Hassan Drame defensive rebound
|1:15
|Explorers 60 second timeout
|1:01
|Antrell Charlton personal foul (Khalil Brantley draws the foul)
|1:01
|Khalil Brantley misses regular free throw 1 of 1
|1:01
|Khalid Moore defensive rebound
|0:41
|Rostyslav Novitskyi misses two point layup
|0:39
|Rostyslav Novitskyi offensive rebound
|0:35
|Rostyslav Novitskyi misses two point layup
|0:33
|Khalid Moore offensive rebound
|0:35
|+2
|Khalid Moore makes two point layup
|63-62
|0:35
|Khalil Brantley shooting foul (Khalid Moore draws the foul)
|0:35
|+1
|Khalid Moore makes regular free throw 1 of 1
|64-62
|0:16
|Rostyslav Novitskyi blocks Anwar Gill's two point jump shot
|0:14
|Fousseyni Drame offensive rebound
|0:14
|Rostyslav Novitskyi shooting foul (Fousseyni Drame draws the foul)
|0:14
|+1
|Fousseyni Drame makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|64-63
|0:14
|+1
|Fousseyni Drame makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|64-64
|0:14
|Rams 60 second timeout
|0:02
|+2
|Antrell Charlton makes two point jump shot (Darius Quisenberry assists)
|66-64
|0:00
|End of period
Key Players
|Min. Per Game
|Pts. Per Game
|Ast. Per Game
|Reb. Per Game
|Field Goal %
|Three Point %
|Free Throw %
|Team Stats
|Points
|66
|64
|Field Goals
|27-69 (39.1%)
|23-49 (46.9%)
|3-Pointers
|7-21 (33.3%)
|5-12 (41.7%)
|Free Throws
|5-5 (100.0%)
|13-19 (68.4%)
|Total Rebounds
|35
|36
|Offensive
|14
|6
|Defensive
|19
|23
|Team
|2
|7
|Assists
|13
|9
|Steals
|10
|5
|Blocks
|6
|8
|Turnovers
|11
|17
|Fouls
|20
|13
|Technicals
|1
|0
Video Carousel
19 PTS, 2 REB, 2 AST
19 PTS, 5 REB, 4 AST
|Key Players
|
00
|. Richardson G
|4.2 PPG
|1.2 RPG
|0.9 APG
|34.4 FG%
|
00
|. Brantley G
|14.6 PPG
|4.9 RPG
|4.0 APG
|42.4 FG%
|Top Scorers
|W. Richardson G
|19 PTS
|2 REB
|2 AST
|K. Brantley G
|19 PTS
|5 REB
|4 AST
|
|39.1
|FG%
|46.9
|
|
|33.3
|3PT FG%
|41.7
|
|
|100.0
|FT%
|68.4
|
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|W. Richardson
|19
|2
|2
|7/12
|3/6
|2/2
|0
|26
|1
|0
|2
|0
|2
|K. Moore
|11
|12
|1
|5/10
|0/0
|1/1
|3
|33
|2
|0
|0
|5
|7
|A. Charlton
|9
|5
|2
|4/7
|1/1
|0/0
|2
|34
|3
|2
|5
|1
|4
|R. Novitskyi
|4
|7
|0
|1/9
|0/2
|2/2
|4
|16
|0
|1
|0
|4
|3
|K. Rose
|0
|3
|0
|0/6
|0/3
|0/0
|2
|19
|3
|1
|1
|3
|0
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|K. Brantley
|19
|5
|4
|7/15
|2/4
|3/4
|2
|37
|2
|0
|4
|0
|5
|J. Brickus
|12
|1
|2
|4/8
|2/3
|2/2
|2
|39
|0
|0
|3
|0
|1
|F. Drame
|10
|6
|2
|2/5
|1/2
|5/7
|2
|35
|0
|3
|1
|3
|3
|M. Doucoure
|9
|9
|0
|4/5
|0/0
|1/2
|4
|31
|2
|2
|0
|2
|7
|J. Nickelberry
|3
|2
|1
|1/5
|0/1
|1/2
|0
|20
|1
|0
|1
|0
|2
|Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|A. Gill
|11
|5
|0
|5/10
|0/2
|1/2
|1
|24
|0
|3
|6
|1
|4
|A. Marrero
|0
|0
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|D. Shepherd
|0
|0
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|6
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|H. Drame
|0
|1
|0
|0/1
|0/0
|0/0
|2
|4
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|C. Ireland
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|R. Zan
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Sanchez-Ramos
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|T. Gardler
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|L. Mercandino
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|R. Jocius
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|64
|29
|9
|23/49
|5/12
|13/19
|13
|200
|5
|8
|17
|6
|23
