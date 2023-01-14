FORD
LSALLE

1st Half
FOR
Rams
38
LAS
Explorers
30

Time Team Play Score
20:00   (Rams gains possession)  
19:47   Rostyslav Novitskyi misses two point layup  
19:45   Mamadou Doucoure defensive rebound  
19:34 +2 Mamadou Doucoure makes two point layup (Khalil Brantley assists) 0-2
19:18   Will Richardson turnover  
19:01   Rostyslav Novitskyi personal foul  
18:59   Josh Nickelberry misses three point jump shot  
18:57   Mamadou Doucoure offensive rebound  
18:48   Antrell Charlton blocks Josh Nickelberry's two point jump shot  
18:46   Rostyslav Novitskyi defensive rebound  
18:36   Khalid Moore misses two point layup  
18:34   Mamadou Doucoure defensive rebound  
18:26   Fousseyni Drame misses three point jump shot  
18:24   Khalid Moore defensive rebound  
18:11 +3 Antrell Charlton makes three point jump shot (Will Richardson assists) 3-2
17:49   Rostyslav Novitskyi personal foul  
17:44   Khalil Brantley misses two point layup  
17:42   Abdou Tsimbila defensive rebound  
17:27   Kyle Rose misses two point layup  
17:25   Mamadou Doucoure defensive rebound  
17:15   Jhamir Brickus turnover (out of bounds)  
17:03   Will Richardson misses two point jump shot  
17:01   Khalil Brantley defensive rebound  
16:53   Jump ball. (Explorers gains possession)  
16:41 +2 Mamadou Doucoure makes two point jump shot (Josh Nickelberry assists) 3-4
16:23   Mamadou Doucoure blocks Kyle Rose's two point layup  
16:21   Kyle Rose offensive rebound  
16:09   Antrell Charlton misses two point jump shot  
16:07   Rams offensive rebound  
16:02   Fousseyni Drame personal foul  
15:57 +2 Khalid Moore makes two point layup 5-4
15:44 +3 Fousseyni Drame makes three point jump shot (Jhamir Brickus assists) 5-7
15:33   Kyle Rose misses three point jump shot  
15:31   Khalil Brantley defensive rebound  
15:27   Abdou Tsimbila personal foul (Khalil Brantley draws the foul)  
15:27   TV timeout  
15:27 +1 Khalil Brantley makes regular free throw 1 of 2 5-8
15:27 +1 Khalil Brantley makes regular free throw 2 of 2 5-9
15:08   Darius Quisenberry misses two point layup  
15:06   Khalid Moore offensive rebound  
14:58 +2 Antrell Charlton makes two point jump shot (Romad Dean assists) 7-9
14:44   Darius Quisenberry personal foul  
14:33 +2 Fousseyni Drame makes two point hook shot 7-11
14:01 +2 Khalid Moore makes two point layup (Darius Quisenberry assists) 9-11
13:48 +2 Mamadou Doucoure makes two point jump shot (Fousseyni Drame assists) 9-13
13:34   Darius Quisenberry misses three point jump shot  
13:32   Explorers defensive rebound  
13:12 +2 Mamadou Doucoure makes two point layup (Khalil Brantley assists) 9-15
12:53   Mamadou Doucoure blocks Antrell Charlton's two point layup  
12:51   Antrell Charlton offensive rebound  
12:45   Abdou Tsimbila turnover (out of bounds)  
12:45   Antrell Charlton technical foul  
12:45   Josh Nickelberry misses technical free throw 1 of 2  
12:45 +1 Josh Nickelberry makes technical free throw 2 of 2 9-16
12:21   Fousseyni Drame turnover (3-second violation)  
12:05   Darius Quisenberry misses two point jump shot  
12:03   Josh Nickelberry defensive rebound  
11:53   Josh Nickelberry misses two point layup  
11:51   Explorers offensive rebound  
11:49   Kyle Rose personal foul  
11:49   TV timeout  
11:40   Khalil Brantley misses two point layup  
11:38   Abdou Tsimbila defensive rebound  
11:26 +2 Abdou Tsimbila makes two point layup (Patrick Kelly assists) 11-16
10:59   Jhamir Brickus turnover (bad pass) (Abdou Tsimbila steals)  
10:49   Darius Quisenberry misses three point jump shot  
10:47   Kyle Rose offensive rebound  
10:42   Kyle Rose turnover (bad pass)  
10:31   Abdou Tsimbila blocks Hassan Drame's two point jump shot  
10:29   Explorers offensive rebound  
10:21   Hassan Drame offensive foul  
10:21   Hassan Drame turnover (offensive foul)  
10:05   Hassan Drame personal foul  
10:03   Abdou Tsimbila misses two point hook shot  
10:01   Abdou Tsimbila offensive rebound  
9:49 +2 Darius Quisenberry makes two point jump shot 13-16
9:36   Khalid Moore shooting foul (Fousseyni Drame draws the foul)  
9:36   Fousseyni Drame misses regular free throw 1 of 2  
9:36 +1 Fousseyni Drame makes regular free throw 2 of 2 13-17
9:12 +3 Darius Quisenberry makes three point jump shot (Antrell Charlton assists) 16-17
8:51   Khalil Brantley misses two point jump shot  
8:49   Will Richardson defensive rebound  
8:40 +3 Darius Quisenberry makes three point jump shot (Will Richardson assists) 19-17
8:22   Anwar Gill misses three point jump shot  
8:20   Antrell Charlton defensive rebound  
8:14 +2 Will Richardson makes two point jump shot 21-17
8:10   Explorers 30 second timeout  
8:10   TV timeout  
7:52   Anwar Gill offensive foul  
7:52   Anwar Gill turnover (offensive foul)  
7:48   Darius Quisenberry misses two point jump shot  
7:46   Khalid Moore offensive rebound  
7:37   Elijah Gray misses three point jump shot  
7:35   Fousseyni Drame defensive rebound  
7:17   Jhamir Brickus misses three point jump shot  
7:15   Antrell Charlton defensive rebound  
7:09 +3 Will Richardson makes three point jump shot 24-17
6:43   Daeshon Shepherd turnover (bad pass) (Antrell Charlton steals)  
6:31 +2 Khalid Moore makes two point jump shot (Darius Quisenberry assists) 26-17
6:09 +2 Anwar Gill makes two point jump shot (Jhamir Brickus assists) 26-19
6:09   Darius Quisenberry misses two point jump shot  
6:07   Explorers defensive rebound  
5:43   Elijah Gray personal foul (Fousseyni Drame draws the foul)  
5:43   Fousseyni Drame misses regular free throw 1 of 1  
5:43   Antrell Charlton defensive rebound  
5:35 +3 Will Richardson makes three point jump shot (Antrell Charlton assists) 29-19
5:18   Anwar Gill misses three point jump shot  
5:16   Fousseyni Drame offensive rebound  
5:14   Fousseyni Drame misses two point hook shot  
5:12   Mamadou Doucoure offensive rebound  
5:12   Darius Quisenberry personal foul (Mamadou Doucoure draws the foul)  
5:12 +1 Mamadou Doucoure makes regular free throw 1 of 2 29-20
5:12   Mamadou Doucoure misses regular free throw 2 of 2  
5:12   Khalid Moore defensive rebound  
4:57   Jhamir Brickus personal foul  
4:54 +3 Will Richardson makes three point jump shot (Abdou Tsimbila assists) 32-20
4:45   Kyle Rose personal foul (Jhamir Brickus draws the foul)  
4:45 +1 Jhamir Brickus makes regular free throw 1 of 2 32-21
4:45 +1 Jhamir Brickus makes regular free throw 2 of 2 32-22
4:42   Antrell Charlton turnover (bad pass) (Mamadou Doucoure steals)  
4:26   Khalil Brantley misses three point jump shot  
4:24   Khalid Moore defensive rebound  
4:11   Anwar Gill blocks Romad Dean's two point layup  
4:09   Fousseyni Drame defensive rebound  
3:50 +2 Anwar Gill makes two point layup (Khalil Brantley assists) 32-24
3:34   TV timeout  
3:34   Mamadou Doucoure personal foul  
3:27   Khalil Brantley personal foul (Will Richardson draws the foul)  
3:27 +1 Will Richardson makes regular free throw 1 of 2 33-24
3:27 +1 Will Richardson makes regular free throw 2 of 2 34-24
3:08   Abdou Tsimbila blocks Anwar Gill's two point layup  
3:06   Will Richardson defensive rebound  
3:02 +2 Will Richardson makes two point layup 36-24
2:40   Jhamir Brickus misses two point jump shot  
2:38   Khalid Moore defensive rebound  
2:22   Antrell Charlton turnover (lost ball)  
2:07   Anwar Gill turnover (bad pass) (Khalid Moore steals)  
1:57   Khalid Moore misses two point layup  
1:55   Anwar Gill defensive rebound  
1:42 +3 Khalil Brantley makes three point jump shot (Fousseyni Drame assists) 36-27
1:10 +2 Will Richardson makes two point jump shot 38-27
0:51 +2 Khalil Brantley makes two point jump shot 38-29
0:37   Rams 30 second timeout  
0:19   Will Richardson turnover (lost ball) (Mamadou Doucoure steals)  
0:13   Romad Dean shooting foul (Anwar Gill draws the foul)  
0:13   Anwar Gill misses regular free throw 1 of 2  
0:13 +1 Anwar Gill makes regular free throw 2 of 2 38-30
0:03   Romad Dean misses two point jump shot  
0:01   Khalid Moore offensive rebound  
0:02   Anwar Gill blocks Khalid Moore's two point hook shot  
0:00   Jhamir Brickus defensive rebound  
0:00   End of period  

2nd Half
FOR
Rams
28
LAS
Explorers
34

Time Team Play Score
19:42   Josh Nickelberry turnover (bad pass) (Will Richardson steals)  
19:36   Will Richardson misses three point jump shot  
19:34   Mamadou Doucoure defensive rebound  
19:24   Khalil Brantley turnover (bad pass) (Kyle Rose steals)  
19:19   Khalid Moore misses two point layup  
19:17   Kyle Rose offensive rebound  
19:06   Mamadou Doucoure personal foul  
19:03 +2 Rostyslav Novitskyi makes two point layup 40-30
18:45 +3 Jhamir Brickus makes three point jump shot 40-33
18:11   Will Richardson misses two point jump shot  
18:09   Josh Nickelberry defensive rebound  
18:00   Kyle Rose blocks Josh Nickelberry's two point layup  
17:58   Khalid Moore defensive rebound  
17:48   Fousseyni Drame blocks Khalid Moore's two point layup  
17:46   Khalil Brantley defensive rebound  
17:36 +2 Khalil Brantley makes two point layup 40-35
17:24   Rostyslav Novitskyi misses three point jump shot  
17:22   Explorers defensive rebound  
17:04   Khalil Brantley misses two point jump shot  
17:02   Khalid Moore defensive rebound  
16:43   Darius Quisenberry misses two point layup  
16:41   Rostyslav Novitskyi offensive rebound  
16:36   Rostyslav Novitskyi misses two point layup  
16:34   Mamadou Doucoure defensive rebound  
16:23   Jhamir Brickus misses two point layup  
16:21   Rostyslav Novitskyi defensive rebound  
16:11   Rostyslav Novitskyi misses three point jump shot  
16:09   Khalil Brantley defensive rebound  
15:47   Mamadou Doucoure misses two point jump shot  
15:45   Antrell Charlton defensive rebound  
15:26   Darius Quisenberry misses three point jump shot  
15:24   Mamadou Doucoure defensive rebound  
15:17 +2 Khalil Brantley makes two point jump shot 40-37
15:00   Mamadou Doucoure shooting foul (Rostyslav Novitskyi draws the foul)  
15:00   TV timeout  
15:00 +1 Rostyslav Novitskyi makes regular free throw 1 of 2 41-37
15:00 +1 Rostyslav Novitskyi makes regular free throw 2 of 2 42-37
14:38 +2 Jhamir Brickus makes two point layup 42-39
14:23 +3 Patrick Kelly makes three point jump shot (Darius Quisenberry assists) 45-39
14:06 +3 Jhamir Brickus makes three point jump shot 45-42
13:45 +2 Abdou Tsimbila makes two point layup 47-42
13:23   Khalil Brantley misses three point jump shot  
13:21   Explorers offensive rebound  
13:19   Patrick Kelly personal foul  
13:17 +2 Josh Nickelberry makes two point dunk (Khalil Brantley assists) 47-44
12:49 +2 Patrick Kelly makes two point layup (Darius Quisenberry assists) 49-44
12:37 +2 Jhamir Brickus makes two point layup 49-46
12:27   Abdou Tsimbila offensive foul  
12:27   Abdou Tsimbila turnover (offensive foul)  
11:59   Jhamir Brickus turnover (carrying)  
11:59   TV timeout  
11:36 +2 Antrell Charlton makes two point layup 51-46
11:18   Antrell Charlton blocks Khalil Brantley's two point layup  
11:16   Explorers offensive rebound  
11:10   Khalil Brantley misses two point jump shot  
11:08   Darius Quisenberry defensive rebound  
10:53   Antrell Charlton turnover (lost ball) (Josh Nickelberry steals)  
10:39 +2 Anwar Gill makes two point jump shot 51-48
10:23   Darius Quisenberry misses two point layup  
10:21   Rostyslav Novitskyi offensive rebound  
10:13   Darius Quisenberry misses three point jump shot  
10:11   Anwar Gill defensive rebound  
10:06   Anwar Gill turnover (lost ball) (Kyle Rose steals)  
9:55   Kyle Rose misses three point jump shot  
9:53   Anwar Gill defensive rebound  
9:52   Darius Quisenberry personal foul  
9:35 +2 Anwar Gill makes two point jump shot 51-50
9:15   Fousseyni Drame blocks Rostyslav Novitskyi's two point layup  
9:13   Khalid Moore offensive rebound  
9:08 +2 Khalid Moore makes two point layup 53-50
8:51   Jhamir Brickus misses two point layup  
8:49   Rostyslav Novitskyi defensive rebound  
8:41 +2 Darius Quisenberry makes two point layup 55-50
8:24   Anwar Gill misses two point jump shot  
8:23   Fousseyni Drame offensive rebound  
8:23   Khalid Moore personal foul (Fousseyni Drame draws the foul)  
8:14   Anwar Gill turnover (lost ball) (Kyle Rose steals)  
8:06   Anwar Gill blocks Kyle Rose's two point layup  
8:04   Rams offensive rebound  
8:03   Abdou Tsimbila turnover (bad pass) (Khalil Brantley steals)  
7:58 +2 Khalil Brantley makes two point layup 55-52
7:58   Khalid Moore shooting foul (Khalil Brantley draws the foul)  
7:58   TV timeout  
7:58 +1 Khalil Brantley makes regular free throw 1 of 1 55-53
7:36   Fousseyni Drame personal foul  
7:35   Antrell Charlton turnover (bad pass) (Khalil Brantley steals)  
7:27 +2 Khalil Brantley makes two point jump shot 55-55
7:00   Kyle Rose misses three point jump shot  
6:58   Mamadou Doucoure defensive rebound  
6:47 +3 Khalil Brantley makes three point jump shot 55-58
6:29 +2 Darius Quisenberry makes two point jump shot 57-58
6:00 +2 Anwar Gill makes two point jump shot 57-60
5:38 +2 Abdou Tsimbila makes two point layup (Khalid Moore assists) 59-60
5:14   Khalil Brantley turnover (lost ball)  
4:53   Antrell Charlton turnover (bad pass)  
4:40   Anwar Gill turnover (bad pass) (Khalid Moore steals)  
4:23   Darius Quisenberry misses three point jump shot  
4:21   Rostyslav Novitskyi offensive rebound  
4:12   Jhamir Brickus personal foul  
4:09   Mamadou Doucoure personal foul  
4:07   Fousseyni Drame blocks Rostyslav Novitskyi's two point layup  
4:05   Khalil Brantley defensive rebound  
3:53   Darius Quisenberry personal foul (Khalil Brantley draws the foul)  
3:53   TV timeout  
3:35   Fousseyni Drame misses two point jump shot  
3:33   Anwar Gill offensive rebound  
3:33   Anwar Gill turnover (out of bounds)  
3:19   Antrell Charlton misses two point layup  
3:17   Anwar Gill defensive rebound  
3:06   Khalil Brantley turnover (bad pass) (Antrell Charlton steals)  
2:47   Will Richardson misses three point jump shot  
2:45   Fousseyni Drame defensive rebound  
2:40   Explorers 30 second timeout  
2:30   Khalil Brantley turnover (bad pass) (Antrell Charlton steals)  
2:16 +2 Will Richardson makes two point layup 61-60
1:44   Rostyslav Novitskyi shooting foul (Fousseyni Drame draws the foul)  
1:44 +1 Fousseyni Drame makes regular free throw 1 of 2 61-61
1:44 +1 Fousseyni Drame makes regular free throw 2 of 2 61-62
1:32   Will Richardson misses three point jump shot  
1:30   Hassan Drame defensive rebound  
1:15   Explorers 60 second timeout  
1:01   Antrell Charlton personal foul (Khalil Brantley draws the foul)  
1:01   Khalil Brantley misses regular free throw 1 of 1  
1:01   Khalid Moore defensive rebound  
0:41   Rostyslav Novitskyi misses two point layup  
0:39   Rostyslav Novitskyi offensive rebound  
0:35   Rostyslav Novitskyi misses two point layup  
0:33   Khalid Moore offensive rebound  
0:35 +2 Khalid Moore makes two point layup 63-62
0:35   Khalil Brantley shooting foul (Khalid Moore draws the foul)  
0:35 +1 Khalid Moore makes regular free throw 1 of 1 64-62
0:16   Rostyslav Novitskyi blocks Anwar Gill's two point jump shot  
0:14   Fousseyni Drame offensive rebound  
0:14   Rostyslav Novitskyi shooting foul (Fousseyni Drame draws the foul)  
0:14 +1 Fousseyni Drame makes regular free throw 1 of 2 64-63
0:14 +1 Fousseyni Drame makes regular free throw 2 of 2 64-64
0:14   Rams 60 second timeout  
0:02 +2 Antrell Charlton makes two point jump shot (Darius Quisenberry assists) 66-64
0:00   End of period  
Key Players
Min. Per Game
Pts. Per Game
Ast. Per Game
Reb. Per Game
Field Goal %
Three Point %
Free Throw %
Team Stats
Points 66 64
Field Goals 27-69 (39.1%) 23-49 (46.9%)
3-Pointers 7-21 (33.3%) 5-12 (41.7%)
Free Throws 5-5 (100.0%) 13-19 (68.4%)
Total Rebounds 35 36
Offensive 14 6
Defensive 19 23
Team 2 7
Assists 13 9
Steals 10 5
Blocks 6 8
Turnovers 11 17
Fouls 20 13
Technicals 1 0
1
W. Richardson G
19 PTS, 2 REB, 2 AST
5
K. Brantley G
19 PTS, 5 REB, 4 AST
12T
Team Stats
Fordham 14-4 72.5 PPG 39.5 RPG 13.1 APG
La Salle 8-9 69.3 PPG 38.3 RPG 12.3 APG
Key Players
00
. Richardson G 4.2 PPG 1.2 RPG 0.9 APG 34.4 FG%
00
. Brantley G 14.6 PPG 4.9 RPG 4.0 APG 42.4 FG%
Top Scorers
1
W. Richardson G 19 PTS 2 REB 2 AST
5
K. Brantley G 19 PTS 5 REB 4 AST
39.1 FG% 46.9
33.3 3PT FG% 41.7
100.0 FT% 68.4
Fordham
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
W. Richardson 19 2 2 7/12 3/6 2/2 0 26 1 0 2 0 2
K. Moore 11 12 1 5/10 0/0 1/1 3 33 2 0 0 5 7
A. Charlton 9 5 2 4/7 1/1 0/0 2 34 3 2 5 1 4
R. Novitskyi 4 7 0 1/9 0/2 2/2 4 16 0 1 0 4 3
K. Rose 0 3 0 0/6 0/3 0/0 2 19 3 1 1 3 0
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
D. Quisenberry 12 1 5 5/16 2/7 0/0 4 27 0 0 0 0 1
A. Tsimbila 6 3 1 3/4 0/0 0/0 2 20 1 2 3 1 2
P. Kelly 5 0 1 2/2 1/1 0/0 1 7 0 0 0 0 0
E. Gray 0 0 0 0/1 0/1 0/0 1 4 0 0 0 0 0
R. Dean 0 0 1 0/2 0/0 0/0 1 14 0 0 0 0 0
A. Evans - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Z. Riley - - - - - - - - - - - - -
L. Hardenburg - - - - - - - - - - - - -
N. Best - - - - - - - - - - - - -
W. Franklin - - - - - - - - - - - - -
B. Nussbaum - - - - - - - - - - - - -
A. Montas - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 66 33 13 27/69 7/21 5/5 20 200 10 6 11 14 19
La Salle
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
K. Brantley 19 5 4 7/15 2/4 3/4 2 37 2 0 4 0 5
J. Brickus 12 1 2 4/8 2/3 2/2 2 39 0 0 3 0 1
F. Drame 10 6 2 2/5 1/2 5/7 2 35 0 3 1 3 3
M. Doucoure 9 9 0 4/5 0/0 1/2 4 31 2 2 0 2 7
J. Nickelberry 3 2 1 1/5 0/1 1/2 0 20 1 0 1 0 2
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
A. Gill 11 5 0 5/10 0/2 1/2 1 24 0 3 6 1 4
A. Marrero 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 4 0 0 0 0 0
D. Shepherd 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 6 0 0 1 0 0
H. Drame 0 1 0 0/1 0/0 0/0 2 4 0 0 1 0 1
C. Ireland - - - - - - - - - - - - -
R. Zan - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Sanchez-Ramos - - - - - - - - - - - - -
T. Gardler - - - - - - - - - - - - -
L. Mercandino - - - - - - - - - - - - -
R. Jocius - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 64 29 9 23/49 5/12 13/19 13 200 5 8 17 6 23
