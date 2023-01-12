No. 2 Kansas meets No. 14 Iowa State in duel atop Big 12
Kansas fans will surely greet Iowa State guard Caleb Grill in a vocal manner when the No. 2 Jayhawks face the No. 14 Cyclones in a Big 12 showdown on Saturday in Lawrence, Kan.
Grill, a native of Wichita, Kan., is highly ambivalent about the Jayhawks, very unlike many Kansans who begin chanting "Rock Chalk, Jayhawk" at an early age.
"Growing up in the state of Kansas, I've never been a fan of Kansas," the 22-year-old Grill said Thursday. "I grew up in Wichita and my dad (Chris) played at Wichita State. Personally, we've never been the biggest KU fans."
So expect some "Cool down the Grill" signs to be on display inside Phog Allen Fieldhouse when Iowa State (13-2, 4-0 Big 12) looks to upset the Jayhawks (15-1, 4-0).
The two squads are part of a three-way tie for first in the Big 12 with Kansas State. For the Cyclones, it is their first 4-0 start in Big 12 play since the 1999-2000 campaign.
Kansas is 4-0 for the ninth time in coach Bill Self's 20-season tenure at the school. The Jayhawks also bring a nine-game winning streak into the matchup while Iowa State has won its past six.
Kansas escaped earlier this week at home when it edged Oklahoma 79-75 on Tuesday.
The Jayhawks trailed by 10 points with 5:19 remaining before closing the game with an 18-4 burst to improve to 9-0 at home.
"We're so happy that we won, but that's about as poor as we've played in a long time," Self said.
KJ Adams Jr. scored a career-best 22 points for Kansas and Jalen Wilson added 17 but was just 3 of 12 from the field.
It was the Jayhawks' third Big 12 win by four or fewer points this season -- they recorded a 69-67 home win over Oklahoma State on Dec. 31 and a 75-72 road victory over Texas Tech on Jan. 3.
"We've been battle-tested so much this year, especially with close games, we always find a way to stay composed," Wilson said. "We just continued to play our ball. There's no 10-point play, so there's no point in rushing the shots.
"There wasn't a time when I thought the game was over, because I know we're always going to find a way to win."
Wilson leads the Jayhawks in scoring (20.0 points per game) and rebounding (8.8) but has shot below 40 percent in three consecutive games and seven of the past 12.
Second-leading scorer Gradey Dick (14.3) was just 1 of 8 from the field against the Sooners while scoring eight points. He has scored 11 or fewer points in four of the past five games.
Iowa State is coming off Tuesday's impressive 84-50 home rout of Texas Tech.
Gabe Kalscheur (five) and Grill (four) combined for nine of the Cyclones' season-high 12 3-pointers. Kalscheur led Iowa State with a season-high 25 points to top 20 for the third time this season.
Jaren Holmes scored 15 points and Grill had 14.
"Our guys were really dialed in," Cyclones coach T.J. Otzelberger said. "Their focus and their preparation was good. We were able to take it one step at a time and carry that over into the game and do it for the full 40 minutes.
"Regardless of who we put in there, they were ready for the job."
Holmes averages a team-best 13.1 points, followed by Kalscheur (11.8) and Grill (11.1).
Kansas has won the past six meetings.
--Field Level Media
|Time
|Team
|Play
|Score
|16:22
|Jalen Wilson turnover
|16:31
|KJ Adams Jr. offensive rebound
|16:33
|Jalen Wilson misses two point jump shot
|16:47
|+2
|Robert Jones makes two point layup
|33-34
|17:00
|Gradey Dick turnover (Robert Jones steals)
|17:27
|Gradey Dick defensive rebound
|17:27
|Robert Jones misses regular free throw 2 of 2
|17:27
|+1
|Robert Jones makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|31-34
|17:27
|Kevin McCullar Jr. personal foul
|17:28
|Robert Jones offensive rebound
|17:30
|Jaren Holmes misses three point jump shot
|17:41
|Robert Jones defensive rebound
|17:43
|KJ Adams Jr. misses two point dunk
|18:02
|KJ Adams Jr. defensive rebound
|18:04
|Gabe Kalscheur misses three point jump shot
|18:05
|Robert Jones offensive rebound
|18:07
|Jalen Wilson blocks Gabe Kalscheur's two point layup
|18:08
|Gabe Kalscheur offensive rebound
|18:10
|Dajuan Harris Jr. blocks Gabe Kalscheur's two point layup
|18:11
|Cyclones offensive rebound
|18:13
|Jalen Wilson blocks Jaren Holmes's two point layup
|18:38
|+3
|Jalen Wilson makes three point jump shot (Dajuan Harris Jr. assists)
|30-34
|18:56
|Jalen Wilson defensive rebound
|18:58
|Robert Jones misses two point jump shot
|19:17
|+1
|KJ Adams Jr. makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|30-31
|19:17
|+1
|KJ Adams Jr. makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|30-30
|19:17
|Osun Osunniyi personal foul
|19:17
|Osun Osunniyi personal foul
|19:33
|+2
|Jaren Holmes makes two point jump shot
|30-29
|19:52
|KJ Adams Jr. turnover (offensive foul)
|19:52
|KJ Adams Jr. offensive foul
|Time
|Team
|Play
|Score
|0:00
|End of period
|0:01
|+2
|KJ Adams Jr. makes two point layup (Dajuan Harris Jr. assists)
|28-29
|0:12
|+3
|Demarion Watson makes three point jump shot (Tamin Lipsey assists)
|28-27
|0:38
|Osun Osunniyi defensive rebound
|0:40
|Jalen Wilson misses three point jump shot
|1:03
|Jayhawks 30 second timeout
|1:02
|+3
|Caleb Grill makes three point jump shot (Tamin Lipsey assists)
|25-27
|1:06
|Bobby Pettiford Jr. turnover (lost ball) (Demarion Watson steals)
|1:14
|Jalen Wilson defensive rebound
|1:16
|Osun Osunniyi misses two point jump shot
|1:45
|Jalen Wilson turnover (offensive foul)
|1:45
|Jalen Wilson offensive foul
|1:58
|+2
|Osun Osunniyi makes two point dunk (Demarion Watson assists)
|22-27
|2:13
|Caleb Grill defensive rebound
|2:13
|Zach Clemence misses regular free throw 2 of 2
|2:13
|Zach Clemence misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|2:13
|Jaren Holmes personal foul (Zach Clemence draws the foul)
|2:21
|Jalen Wilson defensive rebound
|2:23
|Osun Osunniyi misses two point jump shot
|2:43
|+2
|Zach Clemence makes two point layup (Joseph Yesufu assists)
|20-27
|3:13
|+2
|Osun Osunniyi makes two point jump shot
|20-25
|3:37
|+1
|Jalen Wilson makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|18-25
|3:37
|+1
|Jalen Wilson makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|18-24
|3:36
|TV timeout
|3:36
|Gabe Kalscheur shooting foul (Jalen Wilson draws the foul)
|3:51
|Jaren Holmes turnover (lost ball) (Kevin McCullar Jr. steals)
|4:08
|Robert Jones defensive rebound
|4:10
|Kevin McCullar Jr. misses three point jump shot
|4:29
|+2
|Jaren Holmes makes two point layup
|18-23
|4:40
|Robert Jones defensive rebound
|4:42
|KJ Adams Jr. misses two point jump shot
|4:59
|Jalen Wilson defensive rebound
|5:01
|Robert Jones misses two point layup
|5:20
|+2
|Kevin McCullar Jr. makes two point layup (KJ Adams Jr. assists)
|16-23
|5:33
|+1
|Gabe Kalscheur makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|16-21
|5:33
|+1
|Gabe Kalscheur makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|15-21
|5:33
|Gradey Dick shooting foul (Gabe Kalscheur draws the foul)
|5:39
|Caleb Grill defensive rebound
|5:41
|Kevin McCullar Jr. misses three point jump shot
|5:54
|Kevin McCullar Jr. defensive rebound
|5:56
|Robert Jones misses two point jump shot
|6:25
|Caleb Grill defensive rebound
|6:25
|KJ Adams Jr. misses regular free throw 1 of 1
|6:20
|Hason Ward shooting foul (KJ Adams Jr. draws the foul)
|6:25
|KJ Adams Jr. defensive rebound
|6:27
|Caleb Grill misses three point jump shot
|6:45
|KJ Adams Jr. turnover (lost ball) (Gabe Kalscheur steals)
|6:58
|Gradey Dick defensive rebound
|7:00
|Tamin Lipsey misses three point jump shot
|7:05
|Dajuan Harris Jr. turnover (bad pass) (Jaren Holmes steals)
|7:17
|Jalen Wilson defensive rebound
|7:19
|Jaren Holmes misses two point layup
|7:28
|Cyclones offensive rebound
|7:30
|Caleb Grill misses three point jump shot
|7:46
|+1
|Jalen Wilson makes regular free throw 1 of 1
|14-21
|7:46
|Caleb Grill shooting foul (Jalen Wilson draws the foul)
|7:46
|+2
|Jalen Wilson makes two point layup (Bobby Pettiford Jr. assists)
|14-20
|7:57
|TV timeout
|7:57
|Dajuan Harris Jr. defensive rebound
|8:00
|KJ Adams Jr. blocks Gabe Kalscheur's two point jump shot
|8:04
|Gabe Kalscheur offensive rebound
|8:06
|Dajuan Harris Jr. blocks Gabe Kalscheur's two point jump shot
|8:16
|Gradey Dick personal foul
|8:28
|Dajuan Harris Jr. turnover (lost ball) (Tamin Lipsey steals)
|8:34
|Tre King personal foul
|9:01
|+2
|Gabe Kalscheur makes two point layup
|14-18
|8:59
|Gabe Kalscheur offensive rebound
|9:01
|Demarion Watson misses two point layup
|9:01
|Jalen Wilson turnover (lost ball) (Demarion Watson steals)
|9:18
|Jalen Wilson defensive rebound
|9:18
|Demarion Watson misses regular free throw 2 of 2
|9:18
|Demarion Watson misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|9:18
|Kevin McCullar Jr. shooting foul (Demarion Watson draws the foul)
|9:34
|+3
|Gradey Dick makes three point jump shot (Dajuan Harris Jr. assists)
|12-18
|9:45
|Jayhawks defensive rebound
|9:47
|Robert Jones misses two point layup
|9:50
|Robert Jones offensive rebound
|9:52
|Tamin Lipsey misses two point jump shot
|10:11
|Demarion Watson defensive rebound
|10:13
|Kevin McCullar Jr. misses three point jump shot
|10:20
|+1
|Gabe Kalscheur makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|12-15
|10:20
|+1
|Gabe Kalscheur makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|11-15
|10:20
|Zuby Ejiofor shooting foul (Gabe Kalscheur draws the foul)
|10:45
|Robert Jones defensive rebound
|10:45
|Jalen Wilson misses regular free throw 2 of 2
|10:45
|+1
|Jalen Wilson makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|10-15
|10:45
|Osun Osunniyi shooting foul (Jalen Wilson draws the foul)
|10:45
|Jalen Wilson defensive rebound
|10:47
|Gabe Kalscheur misses three point jump shot
|10:57
|Jaren Holmes offensive rebound
|10:59
|Zuby Ejiofor blocks Demarion Watson's two point layup
|11:11
|Demarion Watson offensive rebound
|11:13
|Jaren Holmes misses two point jump shot
|11:32
|Osun Osunniyi defensive rebound
|11:34
|Joseph Yesufu misses three point jump shot
|11:59
|TV timeout
|11:59
|Jaren Holmes turnover (offensive foul)
|11:59
|Jaren Holmes offensive foul (Gradey Dick draws the foul)
|12:12
|Gabe Kalscheur defensive rebound
|12:14
|Jalen Wilson misses three point jump shot
|12:29
|+3
|Jaren Holmes makes three point jump shot (Tamin Lipsey assists)
|10-14
|12:59
|+2
|Gradey Dick makes two point jump shot
|7-14
|13:08
|Gradey Dick defensive rebound
|13:10
|Robert Jones misses two point jump shot
|13:28
|Zuby Ejiofor personal foul
|13:40
|KJ Adams Jr. personal foul
|13:40
|Tamin Lipsey defensive rebound
|13:42
|Kevin McCullar Jr. misses three point jump shot
|14:06
|+2
|Tamin Lipsey makes two point layup
|7-12
|14:15
|Kevin McCullar Jr. personal foul
|14:25
|Cyclones 30 second timeout
|15:06
|+3
|Gradey Dick makes three point jump shot (KJ Adams Jr. assists)
|5-12
|15:04
|Kevin McCullar Jr. defensive rebound
|15:06
|Robert Jones misses two point layup
|15:06
|+2
|KJ Adams Jr. makes two point layup (Jalen Wilson assists)
|5-9
|15:13
|Tre King turnover (offensive foul)
|15:13
|Tre King offensive foul
|15:28
|+2
|Jalen Wilson makes two point jump shot (Kevin McCullar Jr. assists)
|5-7
|15:34
|TV timeout
|15:35
|Gabe Kalscheur personal foul
|15:46
|Jalen Wilson defensive rebound
|15:48
|Caleb Grill misses three point jump shot
|16:07
|+1
|Gradey Dick makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|5-5
|16:07
|Gradey Dick misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|16:08
|Osun Osunniyi shooting foul (Gradey Dick draws the foul)
|16:07
|Jalen Wilson defensive rebound
|16:09
|Caleb Grill misses two point jump shot
|16:17
|Gabe Kalscheur offensive rebound
|16:18
|Caleb Grill misses two point jump shot
|16:36
|+2
|Kevin McCullar Jr. makes two point layup
|5-4
|16:42
|Tamin Lipsey turnover (bad pass) (Kevin McCullar Jr. steals)
|17:14
|+2
|KJ Adams Jr. makes two point layup
|5-2
|17:28
|+3
|Gabe Kalscheur makes three point jump shot (Tamin Lipsey assists)
|5-0
|17:43
|Jaren Holmes defensive rebound
|17:45
|Gradey Dick misses three point jump shot
|18:17
|+2
|Osun Osunniyi makes two point dunk (Tamin Lipsey assists)
|2-0
|18:37
|Osun Osunniyi defensive rebound
|18:39
|Osun Osunniyi blocks Gradey Dick's two point jump shot
|18:58
|Jalen Wilson defensive rebound
|19:00
|Tamin Lipsey misses two point jump shot
|19:23
|Osun Osunniyi defensive rebound
|19:25
|Gradey Dick misses three point jump shot
|19:44
|Caleb Grill turnover (lost ball) (Kevin McCullar Jr. steals)
|20:00
|Osun Osunniyi vs. KJ Adams Jr. (Tamin Lipsey gains possession)
|Min. Per Game
|Pts. Per Game
|Ast. Per Game
|Reb. Per Game
|Field Goal %
|Three Point %
|Free Throw %
|Jalen Wilson turnover
|16:22
|KJ Adams Jr. offensive rebound
|16:31
|Jalen Wilson misses two point jump shot
|16:33
|+ 2
|Robert Jones makes two point layup
|16:47
|Gradey Dick turnover (Robert Jones steals)
|17:00
|Gradey Dick defensive rebound
|17:27
|Robert Jones misses regular free throw 2 of 2
|17:27
|+ 1
|Robert Jones makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|17:27
|Kevin McCullar Jr. personal foul
|17:27
|Robert Jones offensive rebound
|17:28
|Jaren Holmes misses three point jump shot
|17:30
|Team Stats
|Points
|33
|34
|Field Goals
|12-40 (30.0%)
|12-25 (48.0%)
|3-Pointers
|4-11 (36.4%)
|3-12 (25.0%)
|Free Throws
|5-8 (62.5%)
|7-12 (58.3%)
|Total Rebounds
|26
|20
|Offensive
|9
|1
|Defensive
|15
|18
|Team
|2
|1
|Assists
|6
|9
|Steals
|6
|3
|Blocks
|1
|6
|Turnovers
|5
|9
|Fouls
|11
|10
|Technicals
|0
|0
|Team Stats
|14 Iowa State 13-2
|71.5 PPG
|35.7 RPG
|16.4 APG
|2 Kansas 15-1
|77.8 PPG
|40.5 RPG
|17.5 APG
|Key Players
|
00
|. Kalscheur G
|11.8 PPG
|2.1 RPG
|1.9 APG
|42.6 FG%
|
00
|. Wilson F
|20.0 PPG
|8.8 RPG
|2.7 APG
|40.7 FG%
|Top Scorers
|G. Kalscheur G
|9 PTS
|5 REB
|0 AST
|J. Wilson F
|11 PTS
|10 REB
|1 AST
|
|30.0
|FG%
|48.0
|
|
|36.4
|3PT FG%
|25.0
|
|
|62.5
|FT%
|58.3
|
|On Court
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|G. Kalscheur
|9
|5
|0
|2/8
|1/3
|4/4
|2
|21
|1
|0
|0
|4
|1
|D. Watson
|3
|2
|1
|1/3
|1/1
|0/2
|0
|10
|2
|0
|0
|1
|1
|C. Grill
|3
|3
|0
|1/6
|1/4
|0/0
|1
|21
|0
|0
|1
|0
|3
|R. Jones
|3
|7
|0
|1/7
|0/0
|1/2
|0
|12
|1
|0
|0
|3
|4
|T. Lipsey
|2
|1
|5
|1/4
|0/1
|0/0
|0
|21
|1
|0
|1
|0
|1
|On Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|T. King
|0
|0
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|2
|4
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|H. Ward
|0
|0
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|C. Hawley
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|E. King
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|A. Kunc
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Williams
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|33
|24
|6
|12/40
|4/11
|5/8
|11
|91
|6
|1
|5
|9
|15
|On Court
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|J. Wilson
|11
|10
|1
|3/6
|1/3
|4/5
|1
|23
|0
|2
|3
|0
|10
|G. Dick
|9
|3
|0
|3/6
|2/4
|1/2
|2
|16
|0
|0
|1
|0
|3
|K. Adams Jr.
|8
|3
|2
|3/5
|0/0
|2/3
|2
|17
|0
|1
|2
|1
|2
|J. Yesufu
|0
|0
|1
|0/1
|0/1
|0/0
|0
|6
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|D. Harris Jr.
|0
|1
|3
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|23
|0
|2
|2
|0
|1
|On Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|Z. Clemence
|2
|0
|0
|1/1
|0/0
|0/2
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|B. Pettiford Jr.
|0
|0
|1
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|14
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|Z. Ejiofor
|0
|0
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|2
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|D. Wilhite
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|C. McCarthy
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|K. Cuffe Jr.
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|C. Martin
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|W. Evers
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|M. Rice
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|E. Udeh Jr.
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|M. Jankovich
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|34
|19
|9
|12/25
|3/12
|7/12
|10
|105
|3
|6
|9
|1
|18
