No. 17 TCU snaps No. 11 Kansas State's 9-game winning streak
FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) Emanuel Miller scored 23 points, Eddie Lampkin Jr. had a season-high 17 with several key inside baskets and No. 17 TCU beat 11th-ranked Kansas State 82-68 on Saturday, ending the Wildcats' nine-game winning streak.
Mike Miles Jr. had a double-double with 13 points with 11 assists for the Horned Frogs (14-3, 3-2 Big 12), who were coming off back-to-back losses after an 11-game winning streak of their own. Damion Baugh had 11 points.
Kansas State (15-2, 4-1) had gone from unranked to the verge of the top 10 after winning three consecutive games against Top 25 teams. The Wildcats beat Oklahoma State in their first home game as a ranked team in four years on Tuesday, then jumped out to a 11-6 lead in their first road game before Lampkin and TCU took over.
Keyontae Johnson had 18 for the Wildcats, who trailed by as many as 25 points midway through the second half before some late baskets. Markquis Nowell finished with 16 points on 6-of-14 shooting, but only after scoring 14 in the final 5 1/2 minutes. Nowell was coming off four consecutive 20-point games.
Lampkin had back-to-back layups on passes from Miles during the middle of TCU's second 13-2 run before halftime. He took an inbound pass from Miles, who then stole the ball from Nowell and was in the lane when he made a leaping no-look pass to his 6-foot-11, 263-pound teammate for another layup that made it 32-21. That run ended with consecutive baskets by Miller that made it 38-23.
During the middle of their earlier 13-2 run, which took the Frogs from a five-point deficit to leading for good, Lampkin made a layup with the crowd already in a frenzy. When he got back to the other end setting up for defense, Lampkin bent over and slammed both hands on the floor to fire up the fans even more.
Right after that, Chuck O'Bannon stripped the ball from Nae'Qwan Tomlin as he went up for a shot and passed ahead to Lampkin. A flagrant foul was called on Ismael Massoud and Lampkin hit one of the free throws for a 19-13 lead.
BIG PICTURE
Kansas State: The Wildcats shot 43.1% (28 of 65), but had 20 turnovers, including seven by Johnson and six by Nowell - both season highs. K-State was down 22 points and Nowell had only two points before he made a 3-pointer with 5 1/2 minutes left and followed that with two quick layups.
TCU: The Horned Frogs played their fourth consecutive Top 25 opponent, and split those games. The two losses were by a combined six points, including the previous Saturday when Iowa State hit a late shot for a 69-67 win before the Frogs blew an 18-point lead in a 79-75 loss at No. 10 Texas on Wednesday night. ... Lampkin was 6-of-7 shooting, with a dunk and five layups, in only his fourth double-figure scoring game this season.
POLL IMPLICATIONS
Kansas State won't move into the top 10 for the first time since March 2013 when the new poll comes out Monday, but the Wildcats will still be solidly ranked. The Frogs were unchanged after a loss last week, and may be that way again when they will be ranked for the seventh consecutive poll.
UP NEXT
Kansas State hosts second-ranked defending national champion Kansas on Tuesday night.
TCU is on road twice next week, at West Virginia on Wednesday before playing at Kansas on Saturday.
---
AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-basketball-poll and https://twitter.com/AP-Top25
Copyright 2023 STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.
1st Half
|Time
|Team
|Play
|Score
|20:00
|Nae'Qwan Tomlin vs. Damion Baugh (Wildcats gains possession)
|19:42
|+2
|Nae'Qwan Tomlin makes two point layup (Markquis Nowell assists)
|2-0
|19:26
|+2
|Eddie Lampkin Jr. makes two point layup (Emanuel Miller assists)
|2-2
|19:17
|Cam Carter turnover (lost ball) (Mike Miles Jr. steals)
|19:13
|+2
|Damion Baugh makes two point layup (Mike Miles Jr. assists)
|2-4
|18:53
|Markquis Nowell misses three point jump shot
|18:51
|Emanuel Miller defensive rebound
|18:36
|Eddie Lampkin Jr. turnover (bad pass) (Markquis Nowell steals)
|18:32
|Keyontae Johnson misses two point layup
|18:30
|Mike Miles Jr. defensive rebound
|18:24
|Chuck O'Bannon Jr. misses three point jump shot
|18:22
|Keyontae Johnson defensive rebound
|18:15
|Abayomi Iyiola misses two point layup
|18:13
|Nae'Qwan Tomlin offensive rebound
|18:11
|+2
|Nae'Qwan Tomlin makes two point layup
|4-4
|17:47
|Emanuel Miller misses two point layup
|17:45
|Abayomi Iyiola defensive rebound
|17:41
|+2
|Cam Carter makes two point jump shot (Nae'Qwan Tomlin assists)
|6-4
|17:24
|Mike Miles Jr. misses three point jump shot
|17:22
|Nae'Qwan Tomlin defensive rebound
|17:12
|Chuck O'Bannon Jr. blocks Nae'Qwan Tomlin's two point layup
|17:10
|Abayomi Iyiola offensive rebound
|17:06
|Keyontae Johnson misses three point jump shot
|17:04
|Damion Baugh defensive rebound
|16:57
|Emanuel Miller misses three point jump shot
|16:55
|Chuck O'Bannon Jr. offensive rebound
|16:43
|+2
|Eddie Lampkin Jr. makes two point dunk (Mike Miles Jr. assists)
|6-6
|16:27
|Abayomi Iyiola turnover (lost ball) (Damion Baugh steals)
|16:01
|Emanuel Miller misses two point jump shot
|15:59
|Nae'Qwan Tomlin defensive rebound
|15:41
|Ismael Massoud misses two point dunk
|15:39
|Rondel Walker defensive rebound
|15:31
|TV timeout
|15:20
|Tykei Greene personal foul
|15:11
|Mike Miles Jr. misses two point jump shot
|15:09
|Keyontae Johnson defensive rebound
|15:02
|Ismael Massoud misses two point layup
|15:00
|Ismael Massoud offensive rebound
|14:59
|Ismael Massoud misses two point layup
|14:57
|JaKobe Coles defensive rebound
|14:53
|Mike Miles Jr. misses three point jump shot
|14:51
|Keyontae Johnson defensive rebound
|14:45
|Markquis Nowell misses two point layup
|14:43
|JaKobe Coles defensive rebound
|14:39
|JaKobe Coles misses three point jump shot
|14:37
|Keyontae Johnson defensive rebound
|14:26
|+2
|Keyontae Johnson makes two point layup
|8-6
|14:01
|Damion Baugh misses three point jump shot
|13:59
|Ismael Massoud defensive rebound
|13:52
|+3
|Desi Sills makes three point jump shot
|11-6
|13:36
|JaKobe Coles turnover (bad pass) (Tykei Greene steals)
|13:32
|JaKobe Coles blocks Tykei Greene's two point layup
|13:30
|Rondel Walker defensive rebound
|13:13
|Ismael Massoud blocks Damion Baugh's two point layup
|13:13
|Wildcats defensive rebound
|12:59
|Keyontae Johnson misses two point jump shot
|12:57
|Eddie Lampkin Jr. defensive rebound
|12:41
|Eddie Lampkin Jr. misses two point jump shot
|12:39
|Emanuel Miller offensive rebound
|12:39
|+2
|Emanuel Miller makes two point layup
|11-8
|12:18
|Chuck O'Bannon Jr. blocks Markquis Nowell's two point layup
|12:16
|Chuck O'Bannon Jr. defensive rebound
|12:12
|+2
|Shahada Wells makes two point layup (Emanuel Miller assists)
|11-10
|11:50
|Keyontae Johnson turnover (lost ball) (Shahada Wells steals)
|11:45
|+2
|Damion Baugh makes two point layup (Shahada Wells assists)
|11-12
|11:19
|Markquis Nowell turnover (lost ball) (Shahada Wells steals)
|11:12
|Keyontae Johnson blocks Shahada Wells's two point layup
|11:10
|Eddie Lampkin Jr. offensive rebound
|11:04
|+2
|Eddie Lampkin Jr. makes two point layup
|11-14
|10:58
|Desi Sills misses three point jump shot
|10:56
|Chuck O'Bannon Jr. defensive rebound
|10:48
|+2
|Emanuel Miller makes two point layup
|11-16
|10:36
|+2
|Keyontae Johnson makes two point layup (Ismael Massoud assists)
|13-16
|10:19
|+2
|Eddie Lampkin Jr. makes two point hook shot (Emanuel Miller assists)
|13-18
|9:55
|Nae'Qwan Tomlin turnover (lost ball) (Chuck O'Bannon Jr. steals)
|9:51
|Ismael Massoud shooting foul (Eddie Lampkin Jr. draws the foul)
|9:51
|TV timeout
|9:51
|+1
|Eddie Lampkin Jr. makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|13-19
|9:51
|Eddie Lampkin Jr. misses regular free throw 2 of 2
|9:51
|Horned Frogs offensive rebound
|9:40
|Emanuel Miller misses two point jump shot
|9:38
|Chuck O'Bannon Jr. offensive rebound
|9:34
|Markquis Nowell personal foul
|9:30
|Emanuel Miller turnover (lost ball) (Abayomi Iyiola steals)
|9:14
|+2
|Keyontae Johnson makes two point layup
|15-19
|8:55
|Emanuel Miller turnover (lost ball) (Cam Carter steals)
|8:40
|+2
|Nae'Qwan Tomlin makes two point layup
|17-19
|8:19
|+2
|Souleymane Doumbia makes two point hook shot (Damion Baugh assists)
|17-21
|8:00
|Abayomi Iyiola turnover (lost ball) (Chuck O'Bannon Jr. steals)
|7:53
|Emanuel Miller misses two point layup
|7:53
|Horned Frogs offensive rebound
|7:53
|TV timeout
|7:42
|Keyontae Johnson turnover (bad pass) (JaKobe Coles steals)
|7:37
|Damion Baugh misses three point jump shot
|7:35
|Cam Carter defensive rebound
|7:28
|Keyontae Johnson turnover (lost ball) (Damion Baugh steals)
|7:23
|+2
|Emanuel Miller makes two point layup (Mike Miles Jr. assists)
|17-23
|7:02
|Keyontae Johnson turnover (bad pass)
|6:50
|+2
|Mike Miles Jr. makes two point jump shot
|17-25
|6:28
|Nae'Qwan Tomlin misses two point layup
|6:26
|Nae'Qwan Tomlin offensive rebound
|6:24
|Nae'Qwan Tomlin misses two point layup
|6:22
|Keyontae Johnson offensive rebound
|6:19
|+2
|Keyontae Johnson makes two point layup
|19-25
|6:06
|Mike Miles Jr. misses two point jump shot
|6:04
|Nae'Qwan Tomlin defensive rebound
|5:59
|+2
|Markquis Nowell makes two point jump shot (Nae'Qwan Tomlin assists)
|21-25
|5:50
|+2
|Xavier Cork makes two point layup
|21-27
|5:31
|Markquis Nowell turnover (out of bounds)
|5:02
|Shahada Wells misses two point layup
|5:00
|Eddie Lampkin Jr. offensive rebound
|4:58
|Jump ball. Eddie Lampkin Jr. (Horned Frogs gains possession)
|4:48
|Nae'Qwan Tomlin shooting foul (Emanuel Miller draws the foul)
|4:48
|+1
|Emanuel Miller makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|21-28
|4:48
|Emanuel Miller misses regular free throw 2 of 2
|4:48
|Horned Frogs offensive rebound
|4:48
|Abayomi Iyiola personal foul
|4:47
|+2
|Eddie Lampkin Jr. makes two point layup (Mike Miles Jr. assists)
|21-30
|4:31
|Markquis Nowell turnover (bad pass) (Mike Miles Jr. steals)
|4:22
|+2
|Eddie Lampkin Jr. makes two point layup (Mike Miles Jr. assists)
|21-32
|4:20
|Wildcats 30 second timeout
|4:20
|TV timeout
|4:08
|+2
|Cam Carter makes two point layup
|23-32
|3:39
|JaKobe Coles misses two point jump shot
|3:37
|Ismael Massoud defensive rebound
|3:34
|Chuck O'Bannon Jr. personal foul (Cam Carter draws the foul)
|3:22
|Chuck O'Bannon Jr. blocks Cam Carter's two point layup
|3:20
|Cam Carter offensive rebound
|3:17
|Markquis Nowell misses three point jump shot
|3:15
|JaKobe Coles defensive rebound
|3:10
|+2
|Mike Miles Jr. makes two point layup
|23-34
|2:57
|Ismael Massoud misses three point jump shot
|2:55
|Desi Sills offensive rebound
|2:55
|JaKobe Coles personal foul (Desi Sills draws the foul)
|2:51
|Markquis Nowell misses three point jump shot
|2:49
|Chuck O'Bannon Jr. defensive rebound
|2:45
|+2
|Emanuel Miller makes two point layup (Mike Miles Jr. assists)
|23-36
|2:17
|Keyontae Johnson turnover (lost ball) (Emanuel Miller steals)
|2:07
|+2
|Emanuel Miller makes two point jump shot (Mike Miles Jr. assists)
|23-38
|1:45
|+3
|Ismael Massoud makes three point jump shot (Markquis Nowell assists)
|26-38
|1:21
|+2
|Mike Miles Jr. makes two point jump shot
|26-40
|1:21
|Cam Carter shooting foul (Mike Miles Jr. draws the foul)
|1:21
|+1
|Mike Miles Jr. makes regular free throw 1 of 1
|26-41
|1:07
|+3
|Ismael Massoud makes three point jump shot (Markquis Nowell assists)
|29-41
|0:45
|+2
|Damion Baugh makes two point layup (Mike Miles Jr. assists)
|29-43
|0:33
|Keyontae Johnson misses two point jump shot
|0:31
|Damion Baugh defensive rebound
|0:07
|Damion Baugh misses two point jump shot
|0:05
|Emanuel Miller offensive rebound
|0:01
|Emanuel Miller misses two point layup
|0:01
|Wildcats defensive rebound
|0:01
|Mike Miles Jr. personal foul
|0:01
|Horned Frogs 30 second timeout
|0:00
|End of period
2nd Half
|Time
|Team
|Play
|Score
|19:49
|Abayomi Iyiola misses two point layup
|19:47
|Emanuel Miller defensive rebound
|19:35
|Damion Baugh misses three point jump shot
|19:33
|Wildcats defensive rebound
|19:16
|Cam Carter misses three point jump shot
|19:14
|Emanuel Miller defensive rebound
|18:46
|+3
|Emanuel Miller makes three point jump shot (Eddie Lampkin Jr. assists)
|29-46
|18:25
|Nae'Qwan Tomlin turnover (lost ball) (Eddie Lampkin Jr. steals)
|18:19
|Cam Carter blocks Mike Miles Jr.'s two point layup
|18:17
|Mike Miles Jr. offensive rebound
|18:14
|Emanuel Miller turnover
|17:59
|Abayomi Iyiola misses two point jump shot
|17:57
|Nae'Qwan Tomlin offensive rebound
|18:01
|Cam Carter misses three point jump shot
|17:59
|Horned Frogs defensive rebound
|17:40
|Ismael Massoud shooting foul (Eddie Lampkin Jr. draws the foul)
|17:40
|+1
|Eddie Lampkin Jr. makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|29-47
|17:40
|Eddie Lampkin Jr. misses regular free throw 2 of 2
|17:40
|Nae'Qwan Tomlin defensive rebound
|17:24
|+2
|Keyontae Johnson makes two point turnaround jump shot (Nae'Qwan Tomlin assists)
|31-47
|17:04
|Emanuel Miller misses two point layup
|17:02
|Cam Carter defensive rebound
|16:57
|Keyontae Johnson misses three point jump shot
|16:55
|Damion Baugh defensive rebound
|16:51
|Damion Baugh turnover (lost ball) (Keyontae Johnson steals)
|16:45
|Keyontae Johnson misses two point jump shot
|16:43
|Emanuel Miller defensive rebound
|16:45
|Cam Carter personal foul
|16:21
|Damion Baugh misses three point jump shot
|16:19
|Cam Carter defensive rebound
|16:12
|Ismael Massoud misses three point jump shot
|16:10
|Mike Miles Jr. defensive rebound
|16:04
|Mike Miles Jr. misses three point jump shot
|16:02
|Xavier Cork offensive rebound
|15:46
|+2
|Mike Miles Jr. makes two point cutting layup (JaKobe Coles assists)
|31-49
|15:32
|Emanuel Miller shooting foul (Keyontae Johnson draws the foul)
|15:32
|TV timeout
|15:32
|+1
|Keyontae Johnson makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|32-49
|15:32
|+1
|Keyontae Johnson makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|33-49
|15:17
|Emanuel Miller misses two point jump shot
|15:15
|Markquis Nowell defensive rebound
|15:08
|Markquis Nowell turnover
|15:03
|Desi Sills blocks Shahada Wells's two point layup
|15:02
|JaKobe Coles offensive rebound
|15:02
|Ismael Massoud personal foul
|14:52
|Desi Sills shooting foul (JaKobe Coles draws the foul)
|14:52
|+1
|JaKobe Coles makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|33-50
|14:52
|+1
|JaKobe Coles makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|33-51
|14:45
|Keyontae Johnson turnover (bad pass) (JaKobe Coles steals)
|14:39
|JaKobe Coles turnover (lost ball) (Cam Carter steals)
|14:34
|Keyontae Johnson turnover (bad pass)
|14:26
|Desi Sills personal foul
|14:16
|JaKobe Coles misses three point jump shot
|14:14
|Desi Sills defensive rebound
|14:06
|Cam Carter misses three point jump shot
|14:04
|JaKobe Coles defensive rebound
|13:58
|+2
|Damion Baugh makes two point layup
|33-53
|13:45
|Markquis Nowell turnover (lost ball) (Chuck O'Bannon Jr. steals)
|13:39
|+2
|Chuck O'Bannon Jr. makes two point layup (JaKobe Coles assists)
|33-55
|13:30
|Wildcats 30 second timeout
|13:30
|TV timeout
|13:20
|Cam Carter misses three point jump shot
|13:18
|Desi Sills offensive rebound
|13:17
|Eddie Lampkin Jr. personal foul
|12:55
|Wildcats turnover (shot clock violation)
|12:39
|Chuck O'Bannon Jr. misses three point jump shot
|12:37
|Eddie Lampkin Jr. offensive rebound
|12:36
|Abayomi Iyiola personal foul (Eddie Lampkin Jr. draws the foul)
|12:32
|Keyontae Johnson personal foul
|12:32
|+1
|Eddie Lampkin Jr. makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|33-56
|12:32
|+1
|Eddie Lampkin Jr. makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|33-57
|12:16
|Rondel Walker shooting foul (Keyontae Johnson draws the foul)
|12:16
|+1
|Keyontae Johnson makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|34-57
|12:16
|+1
|Keyontae Johnson makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|35-57
|12:00
|Xavier Cork misses two point layup
|11:58
|Emanuel Miller offensive rebound
|11:47
|Rondel Walker misses two point jump shot
|11:45
|Cam Carter defensive rebound
|11:39
|Cam Carter misses two point jump shot
|11:37
|Xavier Cork defensive rebound
|11:25
|Mike Miles Jr. misses three point jump shot
|11:23
|Damion Baugh offensive rebound
|11:18
|+2
|Damion Baugh makes two point layup
|35-59
|11:05
|+2
|Desi Sills makes two point driving floating jump shot (Markquis Nowell assists)
|37-59
|10:49
|+3
|Rondel Walker makes three point jump shot (Mike Miles Jr. assists)
|37-62
|10:29
|+2
|Keyontae Johnson makes two point layup (Desi Sills assists)
|39-62
|10:02
|Mike Miles Jr. turnover (lost ball) (Markquis Nowell steals)
|10:01
|TV timeout
|9:39
|+2
|Tykei Greene makes two point layup (Nae'Qwan Tomlin assists)
|41-62
|9:22
|Markquis Nowell personal foul
|9:22
|+1
|Damion Baugh makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|41-63
|9:22
|Damion Baugh misses regular free throw 2 of 2
|9:22
|Nae'Qwan Tomlin defensive rebound
|9:15
|+2
|Tykei Greene makes two point dunk (Ismael Massoud assists)
|43-63
|8:52
|Rondel Walker misses three point jump shot
|8:50
|Markquis Nowell defensive rebound
|8:23
|Keyontae Johnson misses two point jump shot
|8:21
|Mike Miles Jr. defensive rebound
|8:13
|+3
|Emanuel Miller makes three point jump shot (Mike Miles Jr. assists)
|43-66
|7:53
|+2
|Tykei Greene makes two point layup
|45-66
|7:53
|Rondel Walker shooting foul (Tykei Greene draws the foul)
|7:53
|TV timeout
|7:53
|Tykei Greene misses regular free throw 1 of 1
|7:53
|Eddie Lampkin Jr. defensive rebound
|7:35
|+2
|Emanuel Miller makes two point jump shot (Mike Miles Jr. assists)
|45-68
|7:16
|+2
|Keyontae Johnson makes two point running reverse layup
|47-68
|6:58
|Chuck O'Bannon Jr. misses three point jump shot
|6:56
|Keyontae Johnson defensive rebound
|6:41
|Markquis Nowell turnover (lost ball) (Chuck O'Bannon Jr. steals)
|6:32
|+2
|Mike Miles Jr. makes two point layup
|47-70
|6:06
|+2
|Nae'Qwan Tomlin makes two point dunk (Desi Sills assists)
|49-70
|5:50
|Mike Miles Jr. misses two point cutting finger roll layup
|5:48
|Eddie Lampkin Jr. offensive rebound
|5:48
|Nae'Qwan Tomlin personal foul
|5:48
|Eddie Lampkin Jr. misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|5:48
|+1
|Eddie Lampkin Jr. makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|49-71
|5:39
|+3
|Markquis Nowell makes three point jump shot (Nae'Qwan Tomlin assists)
|52-71
|5:04
|Mike Miles Jr. misses three point jump shot
|5:02
|Emanuel Miller offensive rebound
|5:01
|Tykei Greene personal foul
|5:01
|+1
|Emanuel Miller makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|52-72
|5:01
|+1
|Emanuel Miller makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|52-73
|4:48
|Markquis Nowell misses three point jump shot
|4:46
|Keyontae Johnson offensive rebound
|4:43
|+2
|Markquis Nowell makes two point layup (Keyontae Johnson assists)
|54-73
|4:34
|Keyontae Johnson shooting foul (Xavier Cork draws the foul)
|4:34
|+1
|Xavier Cork makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|54-74
|4:34
|Xavier Cork misses regular free throw 2 of 2
|4:34
|Keyontae Johnson defensive rebound
|4:26
|+2
|Markquis Nowell makes two point layup
|56-74
|4:03
|Xavier Cork misses two point jump shot
|4:01
|Nae'Qwan Tomlin defensive rebound
|3:56
|+3
|Tykei Greene makes three point jump shot (Keyontae Johnson assists)
|59-74
|3:22
|TV timeout
|3:21
|Horned Frogs turnover (shot clock violation)
|3:10
|Xavier Cork shooting foul (Markquis Nowell draws the foul)
|3:10
|+1
|Markquis Nowell makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|60-74
|3:10
|+1
|Markquis Nowell makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|61-74
|2:50
|+2
|Shahada Wells makes two point layup (Damion Baugh assists)
|61-76
|2:37
|+3
|Markquis Nowell makes three point stepback jump shot
|64-76
|2:36
|Wildcats 30 second timeout
|2:27
|+2
|JaKobe Coles makes two point layup (Emanuel Miller assists)
|64-78
|2:15
|+2
|Markquis Nowell makes two point layup
|66-78
|2:06
|+2
|Emanuel Miller makes two point layup (JaKobe Coles assists)
|66-80
|2:06
|Horned Frogs 30 second timeout
|1:40
|Keyontae Johnson misses two point jump shot
|1:38
|Wildcats offensive rebound
|1:38
|Wildcats offensive rebound
|1:33
|Markquis Nowell misses three point jump shot
|1:31
|Damion Baugh defensive rebound
|1:03
|JaKobe Coles misses two point jump shot
|1:01
|Nae'Qwan Tomlin defensive rebound
|0:55
|Nae'Qwan Tomlin turnover (lost ball) (Mike Miles Jr. steals)
|0:53
|+2
|Mike Miles Jr. makes two point layup
|66-82
|0:48
|Markquis Nowell misses two point jump shot
|0:46
|Keyontae Johnson offensive rebound
|0:45
|Keyontae Johnson misses two point layup
|0:45
|Tykei Greene offensive rebound
|0:44
|+2
|Tykei Greene makes two point layup
|68-82
|0:45
|Wildcats 30 second timeout
|0:24
|JaKobe Coles turnover (lost ball) (Keyontae Johnson steals)
|0:18
|Tykei Greene misses three point jump shot
|0:16
|Mike Miles Jr. defensive rebound
|0:00
|End of period
|Min. Per Game
|Pts. Per Game
|Ast. Per Game
|Reb. Per Game
|Field Goal %
|Three Point %
|Free Throw %
|Mike Miles Jr. defensive rebound
|0:16
|Tykei Greene misses three point jump shot
|0:18
|JaKobe Coles turnover (lost ball) (Keyontae Johnson steals)
|0:24
|Wildcats 30 second timeout
|0:45
|+ 2
|Tykei Greene makes two point layup
|0:44
|Tykei Greene offensive rebound
|0:45
|Keyontae Johnson misses two point layup
|0:45
|Keyontae Johnson offensive rebound
|0:46
|Markquis Nowell misses two point jump shot
|0:48
|+ 2
|Mike Miles Jr. makes two point layup
|0:53
|Nae'Qwan Tomlin turnover (lost ball) (Mike Miles Jr. steals)
|0:55
|Team Stats
|Points
|68
|82
|Field Goals
|28-65 (43.1%)
|33-71 (46.5%)
|3-Pointers
|6-21 (28.6%)
|3-19 (15.8%)
|Free Throws
|6-7 (85.7%)
|13-19 (68.4%)
|Total Rebounds
|39
|39
|Offensive
|12
|14
|Defensive
|23
|24
|Team
|4
|1
|Assists
|15
|22
|Steals
|8
|15
|Blocks
|4
|4
|Turnovers
|19
|9
|Fouls
|17
|8
|Technicals
|0
|0
|Team Stats
|11 Kansas State 15-2
|78.8 PPG
|38.8 RPG
|18.9 APG
|17 TCU 14-3
|77.8 PPG
|40.6 RPG
|16.4 APG
|Top Scorers
|K. Johnson F
|18 PTS
|9 REB
|2 AST
|E. Miller F
|23 PTS
|8 REB
|4 AST
|
|43.1
|FG%
|46.5
|
|
|28.6
|3PT FG%
|15.8
|
|
|85.7
|FT%
|68.4
|
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|K. Johnson
|18
|9
|2
|7/16
|0/2
|4/4
|2
|39
|2
|1
|7
|3
|6
|M. Nowell
|16
|2
|4
|6/14
|2/7
|2/2
|2
|38
|2
|0
|6
|0
|2
|N. Tomlin
|8
|10
|5
|4/7
|0/0
|0/0
|2
|29
|0
|0
|3
|3
|7
|C. Carter
|4
|5
|0
|2/8
|0/4
|0/0
|2
|25
|2
|1
|1
|1
|4
|A. Iyiola
|0
|2
|0
|0/3
|0/0
|0/0
|2
|10
|1
|0
|2
|1
|1
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|K. Johnson
|18
|9
|2
|7/16
|0/2
|4/4
|2
|39
|2
|1
|7
|3
|6
|M. Nowell
|16
|2
|4
|6/14
|2/7
|2/2
|2
|38
|2
|0
|6
|0
|2
|N. Tomlin
|8
|10
|5
|4/7
|0/0
|0/0
|2
|29
|0
|0
|3
|3
|7
|C. Carter
|4
|5
|0
|2/8
|0/4
|0/0
|2
|25
|2
|1
|1
|1
|4
|A. Iyiola
|0
|2
|0
|0/3
|0/0
|0/0
|2
|10
|1
|0
|2
|1
|1
|Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|T. Greene
|11
|1
|0
|5/7
|1/2
|0/1
|2
|10
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|I. Massoud
|6
|3
|2
|2/7
|2/4
|0/0
|3
|18
|0
|1
|0
|1
|2
|D. Sills
|5
|3
|2
|2/3
|1/2
|0/0
|2
|31
|0
|1
|0
|2
|1
|A. Thomas
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Colbert
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|N. Awbrey
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|D. Finister
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|P. Ackerman
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|T. Manning
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|D. N'Guessan
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|68
|35
|15
|28/65
|6/21
|6/7
|17
|200
|8
|4
|19
|12
|23
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|E. Miller
|23
|8
|4
|9/17
|2/3
|3/4
|1
|35
|1
|0
|3
|4
|4
|E. Lampkin Jr.
|17
|6
|1
|6/7
|0/0
|5/8
|1
|20
|1
|0
|1
|4
|2
|M. Miles Jr.
|13
|5
|11
|6/15
|0/5
|1/1
|1
|34
|3
|0
|1
|1
|4
|D. Baugh
|11
|5
|2
|5/11
|0/4
|1/2
|0
|36
|2
|0
|1
|1
|4
|C. O'Bannon Jr.
|2
|5
|0
|1/4
|0/3
|0/0
|1
|20
|4
|3
|0
|2
|3
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|E. Miller
|23
|8
|4
|9/17
|2/3
|3/4
|1
|35
|1
|0
|3
|4
|4
|E. Lampkin Jr.
|17
|6
|1
|6/7
|0/0
|5/8
|1
|20
|1
|0
|1
|4
|2
|M. Miles Jr.
|13
|5
|11
|6/15
|0/5
|1/1
|1
|34
|3
|0
|1
|1
|4
|D. Baugh
|11
|5
|2
|5/11
|0/4
|1/2
|0
|36
|2
|0
|1
|1
|4
|C. O'Bannon Jr.
|2
|5
|0
|1/4
|0/3
|0/0
|1
|20
|4
|3
|0
|2
|3
|Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|S. Wells
|4
|0
|1
|2/5
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|16
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|J. Coles
|4
|5
|3
|1/5
|0/2
|2/2
|1
|14
|2
|1
|3
|1
|4
|X. Cork
|3
|2
|0
|1/3
|0/0
|1/2
|1
|16
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|R. Walker
|3
|2
|0
|1/3
|1/2
|0/0
|2
|8
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|S. Doumbia
|2
|0
|0
|1/1
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|T. Lundblade
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|D. Ford
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|C. Despie
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|P. Haggerty
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|T. Stuart
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|M. Niemann
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Z. Gonsoulin
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|M. Peavy
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|82
|38
|22
|33/71
|3/19
|13/19
|8
|200
|15
|4
|9
|14
|24
-
LOW
BING65
66
2nd 0.0
-
SEMO
MORE74
78
2nd 5:53
-
20MIZZ
FLA50
54
2nd 7:47 SECN
-
ASU
ORST49
49
2nd 14:29 PACN
-
UAPB
FAMU18
15
1st 10:39
-
CINCY
SMU37
32
2nd 16:19 ESPU
-
ELON
22COC36
44
2nd 16:24
-
FGCU
BELLAR24
40
2nd 17:24
-
GRAM
SOU31
38
2nd 19:25
-
HOW
NORF37
46
1st 0.0
-
UIC
MURR30
43
2nd 17:56
-
14ISU
2KAN33
34
2nd 16:22 ESP+
-
LIU
SFU41
56
2nd 11:56
-
LSU
4ALA24
59
2nd 19:42 ESPN
-
MER
ETSU31
30
2nd 18:54
-
MORG
COPP39
22
1st 3:47
-
MVSU
COOK39
31
1st 0.0
-
UNCG
FUR42
44
2nd 17:41
-
NWST
NICH31
39
1st 0.0
-
SCST
NCCU38
38
1st 0.0
-
STL
GW54
39
2nd 11:24
-
TNST
TNTC13
10
1st 10:19
-
TROY
APP31
34
2nd 13:10
-
TLSA
WICH49
39
2nd 14:09 ESP+
-
UAB
LT34
35
1st 0.0
-
UCI
CSN36
30
2nd 16:04
-
UL
USA48
49
2nd 13:25
-
13UVA
FSU41
32
2nd 15:32 ESP2
-
VALP
EVAN45
33
2nd 16:21
-
DSU
UMES27
26
1st 2:04
-
UALR
EIU25
32
1st 1:28
-
BUF
CMU20
32
1st 3:47
-
HOUC
MCNS36
32
1st 3:55
-
UNO
TXCC26
40
1st 3:50
-