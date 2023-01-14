Saint Joseph's wins 86-55 against Loyola Chicago
PHILADELPHIA (AP) Lynn Greer III's 17 points helped Saint Joseph's defeat Loyola Chicago 86-55 on Saturday.
Greer added six rebounds, five assists, and three steals for the Hawks (7-10, 1-4 Atlantic 10 Conference). Kacper Klaczek added 17 points, including 14 in the second half, and had five assists. Christian Winborne scored 15.
Philip Alston led the Ramblers (6-11, 0-5) with 16 points, 11 rebounds and three blocks. The Ramblers have lost six in a row.
Saint Joseph's led 43-24 at halftime, with Greer racking up 14 points. The Hawks extended their lead to 65-39 during the second half, fueled by a 14-2 scoring run.
Saint Joseph's plays Monday at La Salle, and Loyola Chicago hosts Saint Louis on Wednesday.
---
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
Copyright 2023 STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.
|Time
|Team
|Play
|Score
|20:00
|Jeameril Wilson vs. Ejike Obinna (Hawks gains possession)
|19:46
|+3
|Lynn Greer III makes three point jump shot (Kacper Klaczek assists)
|0-3
|19:24
|Cameron Brown blocks Ben Schwieger's two point jump shot
|19:22
|Erik Reynolds II defensive rebound
|19:05
|Erik Reynolds II misses two point layup
|19:03
|Ejike Obinna offensive rebound
|19:02
|Ejike Obinna misses two point dunk
|19:02
|Ben Schwieger shooting foul (Ejike Obinna draws the foul)
|19:02
|+1
|Ejike Obinna makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|0-4
|19:02
|+1
|Ejike Obinna makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|0-5
|18:52
|Jump ball. Cameron Brown vs. Braden Norris (Ramblers gains possession)
|18:52
|Ben Schwieger turnover (bad pass) (Cameron Brown steals)
|18:40
|+3
|Kacper Klaczek makes three point jump shot (Cameron Brown assists)
|0-8
|18:16
|Marquise Kennedy misses two point pullup jump shot
|18:14
|Lynn Greer III defensive rebound
|18:00
|Kacper Klaczek misses three point jump shot
|17:58
|Ben Schwieger defensive rebound
|17:42
|Philip Alston misses two point layup
|17:40
|Ejike Obinna defensive rebound
|17:34
|+3
|Cameron Brown makes three point pullup jump shot
|0-11
|17:25
|Ramblers 30 second timeout
|17:13
|Lynn Greer III personal foul (Philip Alston draws the foul)
|16:59
|Jeameril Wilson misses three point jump shot
|16:57
|Lynn Greer III defensive rebound
|16:48
|Erik Reynolds II turnover (bad pass)
|16:24
|Erik Reynolds II shooting foul (Philip Alston draws the foul)
|16:24
|+1
|Philip Alston makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|1-11
|16:24
|+1
|Philip Alston makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|2-11
|16:11
|+3
|Lynn Greer III makes three point jump shot (Kacper Klaczek assists)
|2-14
|15:49
|Tom Welch turnover (lost ball) (Lynn Greer III steals)
|15:23
|Philip Alston blocks Ejike Obinna's two point layup
|15:21
|Hawks offensive rebound
|15:21
|TV timeout
|15:17
|Erik Reynolds II misses three point jump shot
|15:15
|Kacper Klaczek offensive rebound
|15:02
|+2
|Lynn Greer III makes two point fadeaway jump shot
|2-16
|14:43
|+2
|Tom Welch makes two point jump shot (Jeameril Wilson assists)
|4-16
|14:32
|Cameron Brown misses three point jump shot
|14:30
|Philip Alston defensive rebound
|14:14
|Jump ball. Tom Welch vs. Kacper Klaczek (Hawks gains possession)
|14:14
|Tom Welch turnover (lost ball) (Kacper Klaczek steals)
|13:58
|Rasheer Fleming misses two point layup
|13:56
|Bryce Golden defensive rebound
|13:41
|Jayden Dawson misses two point turnaround jump shot
|13:39
|Rasheer Fleming defensive rebound
|13:32
|Philip Alston blocks Christian Winborne's two point layup
|13:30
|Hawks offensive rebound
|13:20
|Erik Reynolds II misses two point layup
|13:18
|Rasheer Fleming offensive rebound
|13:17
|+2
|Rasheer Fleming makes two point putback layup
|4-18
|13:03
|+2
|Philip Alston makes two point jump shot (Bryce Golden assists)
|6-18
|12:50
|Erik Reynolds II misses three point jump shot
|12:48
|Philip Alston defensive rebound
|12:43
|+2
|Jayden Dawson makes two point running finger roll layup (Philip Alston assists)
|8-18
|12:25
|Rasheer Fleming misses two point jump shot
|12:23
|Philip Alston defensive rebound
|12:18
|Ben Schwieger misses two point layup
|12:16
|Erik Reynolds II defensive rebound
|12:11
|Christian Winborne offensive foul (Ben Schwieger draws the foul)
|12:11
|Christian Winborne turnover (offensive foul)
|11:58
|Rasheer Fleming personal foul (Ben Schwieger draws the foul)
|11:58
|TV timeout
|11:46
|+2
|Bryce Golden makes two point reverse layup (Ben Schwieger assists)
|10-18
|11:32
|Jayden Dawson shooting foul (Erik Reynolds II draws the foul)
|11:32
|+1
|Erik Reynolds II makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|10-19
|11:32
|+1
|Erik Reynolds II makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|10-20
|11:01
|Marquise Kennedy turnover (lost ball) (Erik Reynolds II steals)
|10:52
|Jayden Dawson blocks Louis Bleechmore's two point layup
|10:50
|Ejike Obinna offensive rebound
|10:47
|Louis Bleechmore misses three point jump shot
|10:45
|Ben Schwieger defensive rebound
|10:36
|Rasheer Fleming shooting foul (Ben Schwieger draws the foul)
|10:36
|Ben Schwieger misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|10:36
|+1
|Ben Schwieger makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|11-20
|10:16
|Kacper Klaczek misses three point jump shot
|10:14
|Louis Bleechmore offensive rebound
|10:13
|Louis Bleechmore misses two point layup
|10:11
|Bryce Golden defensive rebound
|9:51
|+3
|Ben Schwieger makes three point jump shot (Bryce Golden assists)
|14-20
|9:35
|Christian Winborne misses three point jump shot
|9:33
|Philip Alston defensive rebound
|9:25
|Kacper Klaczek personal foul (Philip Alston draws the foul)
|9:10
|+2
|Marquise Kennedy makes two point fadeaway jump shot
|16-20
|8:52
|Tom Welch shooting foul (Cameron Brown draws the foul)
|8:52
|+1
|Cameron Brown makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|16-21
|8:52
|Cameron Brown misses regular free throw 2 of 2
|8:52
|Philip Alston defensive rebound
|8:37
|+2
|Ben Schwieger makes two point driving layup (Braden Norris assists)
|18-21
|8:21
|Lynn Greer III misses three point jump shot
|8:19
|Philip Alston defensive rebound
|8:19
|Philip Alston turnover (bad pass) (Erik Reynolds II steals)
|8:19
|Tom Welch shooting foul (Erik Reynolds II draws the foul)
|8:08
|+3
|Lynn Greer III makes three point jump shot (Kacper Klaczek assists)
|18-24
|7:53
|Philip Alston turnover (bad pass)
|7:53
|TV timeout
|7:37
|+2
|Ejike Obinna makes two point alley-oop dunk (Lynn Greer III assists)
|18-26
|7:14
|+3
|Braden Norris makes three point jump shot (Marquise Kennedy assists)
|21-26
|7:02
|Lynn Greer III turnover (lost ball) (Marquise Kennedy steals)
|6:48
|Ben Schwieger turnover (lost ball) (Erik Reynolds II steals)
|6:42
|+2
|Christian Winborne makes two point layup (Kacper Klaczek assists)
|21-28
|6:19
|Jayden Dawson misses two point dunk
|6:17
|Lynn Greer III defensive rebound
|6:06
|+3
|Erik Reynolds II makes three point jump shot
|21-31
|5:49
|Marquise Kennedy turnover (traveling)
|5:49
|Erik Reynolds II misses two point jump shot
|5:47
|Philip Alston defensive rebound
|5:29
|Ejike Obinna personal foul (Bryce Golden draws the foul)
|5:29
|Bryce Golden misses regular free throw 1 of 1
|5:29
|Ejike Obinna defensive rebound
|5:14
|+3
|Lynn Greer III makes three point jump shot (Christian Winborne assists)
|21-34
|5:07
|Erik Reynolds II personal foul (Jalen Quinn draws the foul)
|5:07
|Jalen Quinn misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|5:07
|Lynn Greer III defensive rebound
|4:59
|+3
|Christian Winborne makes three point stepback jump shot
|21-37
|4:40
|Ben Schwieger misses two point jump shot
|4:38
|Bryce Golden offensive rebound
|4:36
|Braden Norris misses three point jump shot
|4:34
|Hawks defensive rebound
|4:12
|Ejike Obinna turnover (out of bounds)
|3:53
|Philip Alston turnover (traveling)
|3:53
|TV timeout
|3:37
|Christian Winborne misses three point jump shot
|3:35
|Bryce Golden defensive rebound
|3:30
|Bryce Golden turnover (bad pass) (Kacper Klaczek steals)
|3:16
|+3
|Louis Bleechmore makes three point jump shot (Lynn Greer III assists)
|21-40
|2:47
|Braden Norris misses three point jump shot
|2:45
|Lynn Greer III defensive rebound
|2:35
|+2
|Louis Bleechmore makes two point alley-oop dunk (Lynn Greer III assists)
|21-42
|2:03
|Bryce Golden turnover (lost ball) (Ejike Obinna steals)
|1:37
|Louis Bleechmore misses three point jump shot
|1:35
|Ben Schwieger defensive rebound
|1:29
|Marquise Kennedy misses three point jump shot
|1:25
|Louis Bleechmore personal foul (Philip Alston draws the foul)
|1:25
|+1
|Philip Alston makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|22-42
|1:25
|Philip Alston misses regular free throw 2 of 2
|1:25
|Hawks defensive rebound
|1:00
|Jacob Hutson shooting foul (Ejike Obinna draws the foul)
|1:00
|Ejike Obinna misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|1:00
|+1
|Ejike Obinna makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|22-43
|0:42
|Ben Schwieger misses three point jump shot
|0:40
|Kacper Klaczek defensive rebound
|0:13
|Ejike Obinna misses two point layup
|0:11
|Philip Alston defensive rebound
|0:09
|Christian Winborne personal foul (Philip Alston draws the foul)
|0:09
|Hawks 30 second timeout
|0:09
|+1
|Philip Alston makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|23-43
|0:09
|+1
|Philip Alston makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|24-43
|0:04
|Braden Norris personal foul (Kacper Klaczek draws the foul)
|0:02
|Erik Reynolds II misses two point jump shot
|0:00
|Kacper Klaczek offensive rebound
|0:00
|Kacper Klaczek misses two point jump shot
|0:00
|End of period
|Time
|Team
|Play
|Score
|19:45
|Braden Norris misses three point jump shot
|19:43
|Hawks defensive rebound
|19:12
|Philip Alston blocks Lynn Greer III's two point jump shot
|19:10
|Ben Schwieger defensive rebound
|19:03
|+2
|Philip Alston makes two point layup (Ben Schwieger assists)
|26-43
|18:48
|+2
|Ejike Obinna makes two point cutting dunk (Erik Reynolds II assists)
|26-45
|18:18
|Braden Norris turnover (bad pass)
|18:06
|Erik Reynolds II turnover (bad pass) (Braden Norris steals)
|18:01
|+2
|Philip Alston makes two point driving floating jump shot (Braden Norris assists)
|28-45
|17:42
|+2
|Erik Reynolds II makes two point layup (Kacper Klaczek assists)
|28-47
|17:31
|+2
|Marquise Kennedy makes two point pullup jump shot
|30-47
|17:08
|Lynn Greer III misses two point jump shot
|17:06
|Ejike Obinna offensive rebound
|17:05
|Ben Schwieger shooting foul (Ejike Obinna draws the foul)
|17:05
|Ejike Obinna misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|17:05
|+1
|Ejike Obinna makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|30-48
|16:49
|Tom Welch turnover (lost ball) (Lynn Greer III steals)
|16:41
|+3
|Kacper Klaczek makes three point jump shot (Lynn Greer III assists)
|30-51
|16:25
|Braden Norris misses three point jump shot
|16:23
|Erik Reynolds II defensive rebound
|16:11
|Erik Reynolds II misses three point jump shot
|16:09
|Ben Schwieger defensive rebound
|16:00
|Tom Welch misses three point jump shot
|15:58
|Philip Alston offensive rebound
|15:58
|Cameron Brown personal foul (Philip Alston draws the foul)
|15:58
|TV timeout
|15:55
|Ben Schwieger misses three point jump shot
|15:53
|Philip Alston offensive rebound
|15:50
|Philip Alston misses two point jump shot
|15:48
|Ejike Obinna defensive rebound
|15:44
|Marquise Kennedy personal foul (Ejike Obinna draws the foul)
|15:30
|Lynn Greer III turnover (bad pass) (Tom Welch steals)
|15:20
|+3
|Ben Schwieger makes three point jump shot (Tom Welch assists)
|33-51
|15:03
|Kacper Klaczek misses three point jump shot
|15:01
|Philip Alston defensive rebound
|14:53
|Ejike Obinna shooting foul (Tom Welch draws the foul)
|14:53
|Tom Welch misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|14:53
|+1
|Tom Welch makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|34-51
|14:43
|Kacper Klaczek blocks Philip Alston's two point jump shot
|14:43
|Tom Welch offensive rebound
|14:43
|Rasheer Fleming misses three point jump shot
|14:41
|Tom Welch defensive rebound
|14:32
|+3
|Jayden Dawson makes three point jump shot (Marquise Kennedy assists)
|37-51
|14:23
|Hawks 30 second timeout
|14:23
|TV timeout
|14:03
|+2
|Kacper Klaczek makes two point driving finger roll layup
|37-53
|13:49
|Rasheer Fleming personal foul (Philip Alston draws the foul)
|13:34
|Philip Alston misses three point jump shot
|13:32
|Rasheer Fleming defensive rebound
|13:17
|Cameron Brown turnover (3-second violation)
|12:56
|Tom Welch misses two point layup
|12:54
|Rasheer Fleming defensive rebound
|12:35
|+2
|Kacper Klaczek makes two point driving finger roll layup
|37-55
|12:14
|Kacper Klaczek shooting foul (Philip Alston draws the foul)
|12:14
|Philip Alston misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|12:14
|Philip Alston misses regular free throw 2 of 2
|12:14
|Rasheer Fleming defensive rebound
|11:56
|Jayden Dawson shooting foul (Kacper Klaczek draws the foul)
|11:56
|TV timeout
|11:56
|+1
|Kacper Klaczek makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|37-56
|11:56
|+1
|Kacper Klaczek makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|37-57
|11:49
|Christian Winborne personal foul (Marquise Kennedy draws the foul)
|11:41
|Jayden Dawson misses two point jump shot
|11:39
|Rasheer Fleming defensive rebound
|11:18
|+2
|Kacper Klaczek makes two point driving floating jump shot
|37-59
|11:18
|Bryce Golden shooting foul (Kacper Klaczek draws the foul)
|11:18
|+1
|Kacper Klaczek makes regular free throw 1 of 1
|37-60
|11:01
|+2
|Philip Alston makes two point layup (Ben Schwieger assists)
|39-60
|10:49
|Philip Alston shooting foul (Kacper Klaczek draws the foul)
|10:49
|+1
|Kacper Klaczek makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|39-61
|10:49
|+1
|Kacper Klaczek makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|39-62
|10:34
|Ben Schwieger turnover (bad pass)
|10:21
|+3
|Christian Winborne makes three point stepback jump shot
|39-65
|10:04
|Rasheer Fleming shooting foul (Philip Alston draws the foul)
|10:04
|Philip Alston misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|10:04
|+1
|Philip Alston makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|40-65
|9:57
|Erik Reynolds II misses three point jump shot
|9:55
|Ramblers defensive rebound
|9:44
|Marquise Kennedy misses two point jump shot
|9:42
|Cameron Brown defensive rebound
|9:23
|+3
|Lynn Greer III makes three point jump shot (Erik Reynolds II assists)
|40-68
|9:06
|Philip Alston turnover (lost ball)
|8:40
|Lynn Greer III turnover (bad pass) (Ben Schwieger steals)
|8:32
|Ben Schwieger turnover (lost ball) (Cameron Brown steals)
|8:18
|Cameron Brown misses three point jump shot
|8:16
|Ejike Obinna offensive rebound
|8:13
|Ejike Obinna turnover (out of bounds)
|8:02
|Marquise Kennedy misses three point jump shot
|8:00
|Cameron Brown defensive rebound
|7:35
|+3
|Erik Reynolds II makes three point pullup jump shot
|40-71
|7:24
|Jeameril Wilson misses two point jump shot
|7:22
|Ejike Obinna defensive rebound
|7:15
|TV timeout
|7:05
|Kacper Klaczek turnover (bad pass) (Jayden Dawson steals)
|7:00
|Kacper Klaczek shooting foul (Jayden Dawson draws the foul)
|7:00
|Jayden Dawson misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|7:00
|+1
|Jayden Dawson makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|41-71
|6:36
|Christian Winborne offensive foul
|6:36
|Christian Winborne turnover (offensive foul)
|6:09
|+2
|Marquise Kennedy makes two point floating jump shot
|43-71
|5:56
|Philip Alston shooting foul (Erik Reynolds II draws the foul)
|5:56
|+1
|Erik Reynolds II makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|43-72
|5:56
|+1
|Erik Reynolds II makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|43-73
|5:42
|Marquise Kennedy misses two point jump shot
|5:40
|Marquise Kennedy offensive rebound
|5:38
|Christian Winborne blocks Marquise Kennedy's two point jump shot
|5:36
|Lynn Greer III defensive rebound
|5:23
|Lynn Greer III turnover (back court violation)
|5:07
|Jalen Quinn turnover (bad pass) (Lynn Greer III steals)
|5:04
|Jalen Quinn shooting foul (Erik Reynolds II draws the foul)
|5:04
|+1
|Erik Reynolds II makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|43-74
|5:04
|+1
|Erik Reynolds II makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|43-75
|4:53
|Louis Bleechmore personal foul (Jeameril Wilson draws the foul)
|4:53
|Jeameril Wilson misses regular free throw 1 of 1
|4:53
|Kacper Klaczek defensive rebound
|4:25
|Lynn Greer III misses two point layup
|4:23
|Jalen Quinn defensive rebound
|4:18
|Louis Bleechmore shooting foul (Philip Alston draws the foul)
|4:18
|+1
|Philip Alston makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|44-75
|4:18
|+1
|Philip Alston makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|45-75
|4:10
|+2
|Christian Winborne makes two point reverse layup (Erik Reynolds II assists)
|45-77
|3:54
|+2
|Sheldon Edwards makes two point pullup jump shot
|47-77
|3:46
|+2
|Louis Bleechmore makes two point alley-oop dunk (Erik Reynolds II assists)
|47-79
|3:34
|+2
|Jayden Dawson makes two point driving layup
|49-79
|3:08
|+3
|Christian Winborne makes three point jump shot (Lynn Greer III assists)
|49-82
|2:53
|Jeameril Wilson misses two point layup
|2:51
|Christian Winborne defensive rebound
|2:53
|Jeameril Wilson personal foul (Christian Winborne draws the foul)
|2:53
|TV timeout
|2:53
|+1
|Christian Winborne makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|49-83
|2:53
|+1
|Christian Winborne makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|49-84
|2:39
|Jalen Quinn misses two point layup
|2:39
|Jalen Quinn offensive rebound
|2:39
|+2
|Jalen Quinn makes two point layup
|51-84
|2:17
|Hawks 30 second timeout
|2:10
|Rasheer Fleming misses three point jump shot
|2:08
|Sheldon Edwards defensive rebound
|1:54
|Jayden Dawson turnover (lost ball)
|1:35
|+2
|Louis Bleechmore makes two point driving layup
|51-86
|1:26
|Sheldon Edwards misses three point jump shot
|1:24
|Louis Bleechmore defensive rebound
|1:14
|Brian Geatens turnover (lost ball) (Sheldon Edwards steals)
|1:09
|+2
|Jeameril Wilson makes two point dunk
|53-86
|0:51
|Will Smythe personal foul (Cooper Vogel draws the foul)
|0:51
|Cooper Vogel misses regular free throw 1 of 1
|0:51
|Sheldon Edwards defensive rebound
|0:39
|Will Smythe offensive foul
|0:39
|Will Smythe turnover (offensive foul)
|0:21
|Jalen Quinn blocks Chris Arizin's two point layup
|0:19
|Ramblers defensive rebound
|0:19
|Chris Arizin personal foul (Sheldon Edwards draws the foul)
|0:19
|+1
|Sheldon Edwards makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|54-86
|0:19
|+1
|Sheldon Edwards makes regular free throw 1 of 1
|55-86
|0:00
|End of period
|Min. Per Game
|Pts. Per Game
|Ast. Per Game
|Reb. Per Game
|Field Goal %
|Three Point %
|Free Throw %
|+ 1
|Sheldon Edwards makes regular free throw 1 of 1
|0:19
|+ 1
|Sheldon Edwards makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|0:19
|Chris Arizin personal foul (Sheldon Edwards draws the foul)
|0:19
|Ramblers defensive rebound
|0:19
|Jalen Quinn blocks Chris Arizin's two point layup
|0:21
|Will Smythe turnover (offensive foul)
|0:39
|Will Smythe offensive foul
|0:39
|Sheldon Edwards defensive rebound
|0:51
|Cooper Vogel misses regular free throw 1 of 1
|0:51
|Will Smythe personal foul (Cooper Vogel draws the foul)
|0:51
|+ 2
|Jeameril Wilson makes two point dunk
|1:09
|Team Stats
|Points
|55
|86
|Field Goals
|19-48 (39.6%)
|27-60 (45.0%)
|3-Pointers
|4-16 (25.0%)
|14-30 (46.7%)
|Free Throws
|13-23 (56.5%)
|18-22 (81.8%)
|Total Rebounds
|29
|37
|Offensive
|6
|8
|Defensive
|21
|24
|Team
|2
|5
|Assists
|12
|16
|Steals
|6
|11
|Blocks
|5
|3
|Turnovers
|19
|13
|Fouls
|16
|21
|Technicals
|0
|0
|Team Stats
|Loyola Chicago 6-11
|68.4 PPG
|35.3 RPG
|13.5 APG
|Saint Joseph's 7-10
|70.1 PPG
|37.4 RPG
|12.6 APG
|Top Scorers
|P. Alston F
|16 PTS
|11 REB
|1 AST
|K. Klaczek F
|17 PTS
|4 REB
|5 AST
|
|39.6
|FG%
|45.0
|
|
|25.0
|3PT FG%
|46.7
|
|
|56.5
|FT%
|81.8
|
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|P. Alston
|16
|11
|1
|4/8
|0/1
|8/12
|2
|33
|0
|3
|4
|2
|9
|B. Schwieger
|9
|5
|3
|3/8
|2/4
|1/2
|2
|29
|1
|0
|4
|0
|5
|M. Kennedy
|6
|1
|2
|3/9
|0/2
|0/0
|1
|28
|1
|0
|2
|1
|0
|B. Norris
|3
|0
|2
|1/5
|1/5
|0/0
|1
|29
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|T. Welch
|3
|2
|1
|1/3
|0/1
|1/2
|2
|17
|1
|0
|3
|1
|1
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|P. Alston
|16
|11
|1
|4/8
|0/1
|8/12
|2
|33
|0
|3
|4
|2
|9
|B. Schwieger
|9
|5
|3
|3/8
|2/4
|1/2
|2
|29
|1
|0
|4
|0
|5
|M. Kennedy
|6
|1
|2
|3/9
|0/2
|0/0
|1
|28
|1
|0
|2
|1
|0
|B. Norris
|3
|0
|2
|1/5
|1/5
|0/0
|1
|29
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|T. Welch
|3
|2
|1
|1/3
|0/1
|1/2
|2
|17
|1
|0
|3
|1
|1
|Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|J. Dawson
|8
|0
|0
|3/6
|1/1
|1/2
|2
|16
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|S. Edwards
|4
|2
|0
|1/2
|0/1
|2/2
|0
|6
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|J. Quinn
|2
|2
|0
|1/2
|0/0
|0/1
|1
|11
|0
|1
|1
|1
|1
|B. Golden
|2
|4
|2
|1/1
|0/0
|0/1
|1
|12
|0
|0
|2
|1
|3
|J. Wilson
|2
|0
|1
|1/4
|0/1
|0/1
|1
|12
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|W. Smythe
|0
|0
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|2
|2
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|C. Reese
|0
|0
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|N. Marold
|0
|0
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|J. Hutson
|0
|0
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|1
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|S. Thomas
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|T. Lewis
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|55
|27
|12
|19/48
|4/16
|13/23
|16
|200
|6
|5
|19
|6
|21
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|L. Greer III
|17
|6
|5
|6/10
|5/6
|0/0
|1
|30
|3
|0
|4
|0
|6
|K. Klaczek
|17
|4
|5
|5/9
|2/5
|5/5
|3
|36
|2
|1
|1
|2
|2
|E. Reynolds II
|14
|3
|4
|3/11
|2/6
|6/6
|2
|31
|3
|0
|2
|0
|3
|E. Obinna
|8
|8
|0
|2/5
|0/0
|4/6
|2
|26
|1
|0
|2
|4
|4
|C. Brown
|4
|2
|1
|1/3
|1/3
|1/2
|1
|24
|2
|1
|1
|0
|2
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|L. Greer III
|17
|6
|5
|6/10
|5/6
|0/0
|1
|30
|3
|0
|4
|0
|6
|K. Klaczek
|17
|4
|5
|5/9
|2/5
|5/5
|3
|36
|2
|1
|1
|2
|2
|E. Reynolds II
|14
|3
|4
|3/11
|2/6
|6/6
|2
|31
|3
|0
|2
|0
|3
|E. Obinna
|8
|8
|0
|2/5
|0/0
|4/6
|2
|26
|1
|0
|2
|4
|4
|C. Brown
|4
|2
|1
|1/3
|1/3
|1/2
|1
|24
|2
|1
|1
|0
|2
|Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|C. Winborne
|15
|1
|1
|5/8
|3/5
|2/2
|4
|22
|0
|1
|2
|0
|1
|L. Bleechmore
|9
|2
|0
|4/8
|1/3
|0/0
|3
|12
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|R. Fleming
|2
|6
|0
|1/5
|0/2
|0/0
|4
|10
|0
|0
|0
|1
|5
|B. Geatens
|0
|0
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|2
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|C. Arizin
|0
|0
|0
|0/1
|0/0
|0/0
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|C. Vogel
|0
|0
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/1
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|A. Jansson
|0
|0
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Q. Berger
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|C. Essandoko
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|C. Coleman
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|86
|32
|16
|27/60
|14/30
|18/22
|21
|200
|11
|3
|13
|8
|24
-
LOW
BING65
66
2nd 0.0
-
SEMO
MORE74
78
2nd 5:53
-
20MIZZ
FLA50
54
2nd 7:47 SECN
-
ASU
ORST49
49
2nd 14:29 PACN
-
UAPB
FAMU18
15
1st 10:39
-
CINCY
SMU37
32
2nd 16:19 ESPU
-
ELON
22COC36
44
2nd 16:24
-
FGCU
BELLAR24
40
2nd 17:24
-
GRAM
SOU31
38
2nd 19:25
-
HOW
NORF37
46
1st 0.0
-
UIC
MURR30
43
2nd 17:56
-
14ISU
2KAN33
34
2nd 16:22 ESP+
-
LIU
SFU41
56
2nd 11:56
-
LSU
4ALA24
59
2nd 19:42 ESPN
-
MER
ETSU31
30
2nd 18:54
-
MORG
COPP39
22
1st 3:47
-
MVSU
COOK39
31
1st 0.0
-
UNCG
FUR42
44
2nd 17:41
-
NWST
NICH31
39
1st 0.0
-
SCST
NCCU38
38
1st 0.0
-
STL
GW54
39
2nd 11:24
-
TNST
TNTC13
10
1st 10:19
-
TROY
APP31
34
2nd 13:10
-
TLSA
WICH49
39
2nd 14:09 ESP+
-
UAB
LT34
35
1st 0.0
-
UCI
CSN36
30
2nd 16:04
-
UL
USA48
49
2nd 13:25
-
13UVA
FSU41
32
2nd 15:32 ESP2
-
VALP
EVAN45
33
2nd 16:21
-
DSU
UMES27
26
1st 2:04
-
UALR
EIU25
32
1st 1:28
-
BUF
CMU20
32
1st 3:47
-
HOUC
MCNS36
32
1st 3:55
-
UNO
TXCC26
40
1st 3:50
-
URI
MASS21
23
1st 3:48
-
TOL
NIU37
18
1st 2:27
-
UCSD
CSUB7
2
1st 14:14
-
CSUF
UCD6
3
1st 17:13
-
24DUKE
CLEM5
7
1st 14:06 ACCN
-
JU
JVST12
10
1st 13:22
-
NAVY
L-MD7
4
1st 15:39