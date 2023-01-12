No. 20 Missouri out to work on defense in visit to Florida
No. 20 Missouri will look to regroup from a lopsided loss when it plays Florida in the second of two consecutive road games on Saturday in Gainesville, Fla.
The Tigers (13-3, 2-2 SEC) are coming off an 82-64 loss at Texas A&M on Wednesday when they were exposed defensively. Texas A&M shot 53.3 percent from the field and 43.5 percent from 3-point range.
Missouri was unable to rally after falling behind 43-25 at halftime.
"I don't know if there's a clear answer to why we didn't have as much energy until later in the game," said forward Kobe Brown, who led Missouri with 12 points. "I don't know. But I know we gotta fix it next game. Can't let it happen again."
Missouri's defense has allowed an average of 79.3 points during a three-game stretch, during which the Tigers have gone 1-2. First-year Missouri coach Dennis Gates said he felt poor shooting from the field (35.6 percent Wednesday) bled into the defensive struggles.
"Texas A&M did a good job contesting shots, but we've had guys make those shots," Gates said. "We ended up 7-for-31 from the 3-point line."
The game will pit coaches in their first season with their programs. Gates is off to a strong start after being hired from Cleveland State, and Florida coach Todd Golden is finding his footing in the SEC after being hired from San Francisco.
Florida (9-7, 2-2) returns home on a two-game winning streak after posting a 67-56 win at LSU on Tuesday. The Gators won with defense, holding LSU to 32.2 percent from the floor while scoring 23 points off 16 LSU turnovers.
"We take a lot of pride in getting stops, especially on the road," Florida guard Myreon Jones said. "Everybody is against us."
Florida has held its last six opponents to under 40 percent shooting from the floor, going 3-3 during the stretch.
"It's what our identity has become," Golden said. "We felt like we could be good defensively but early on our transition was eating us up. When we made that conscious decision after (a trip to) Portland to really address that, we've been really hard to score on the past month and a half since then."
Starting Florida center Colin Castleton has anchored Florida's defense at the rim, leading the SEC in blocked shots with 3.1 per game. Castleton finished with 18 points, seven rebounds and five blocks in Florida's win at LSU and is averaging 14.7 points, 6.7 rebounds and 5.3 blocks over his last three games.
The defensive mindset has allowed the Gators to overcome some cold shooting stretches. Florida is just 22 of 87 from 3-point range (25.3 percent) in its first four SEC games.
"We were missing some shots and that's basketball, but the little things we were doing, rebounding, blocking out, winning the 50-50 balls, and that's what wins you basketball games in the SEC," Castleton said.
Florida is 5-3 at home this season and 4-1 all-time against Missouri at home. Missouri posted its first-ever win at Florida on March 3, 2021, edging the Gators 72-70.
--Field Level Media
|Time
|Team
|Play
|Score
|7:47
|TV timeout
|7:47
|Tigers defensive rebound
|7:49
|Kyle Lofton misses three point jump shot
|8:06
|+2
|Mohamed Diarra makes two point layup
|50-54
|8:13
|Mohamed Diarra defensive rebound
|8:13
|Colin Castleton misses regular free throw 1 of 1
|8:13
|DeAndre Gholston shooting foul (Colin Castleton draws the foul)
|8:13
|+2
|Colin Castleton makes two point layup
|48-54
|8:38
|Colin Castleton defensive rebound
|8:40
|Sean East II misses three point jump shot
|8:50
|Mohamed Diarra defensive rebound
|8:52
|Myreon Jones misses two point layup
|9:10
|Gators defensive rebound
|9:12
|Kobe Brown misses two point jump shot
|9:36
|+2
|Colin Castleton makes two point layup (Myreon Jones assists)
|48-52
|9:51
|+1
|Kobe Brown makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|48-50
|9:51
|Kobe Brown misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|9:51
|TV timeout
|9:51
|Colin Castleton shooting foul (Kobe Brown draws the foul)
|10:05
|+2
|Colin Castleton makes two point layup (Myreon Jones assists)
|47-50
|10:16
|Myreon Jones defensive rebound
|10:18
|Kobe Brown misses two point layup
|10:24
|Kobe Brown offensive rebound
|10:26
|Kobe Brown misses two point layup
|10:49
|TV timeout
|10:49
|Gators 30 second timeout
|10:50
|+3
|Myreon Jones makes three point jump shot (Will Richard assists)
|47-48
|10:48
|Alex Fudge offensive rebound
|10:50
|Will Richard misses three point jump shot
|10:58
|Myreon Jones defensive rebound
|11:00
|Mohamed Diarra misses two point dunk
|11:11
|Noah Carter defensive rebound
|11:13
|Kowacie Reeves misses three point jump shot
|11:20
|Riley Kugel defensive rebound
|11:22
|Nick Honor misses three point jump shot
|11:29
|Mohamed Diarra defensive rebound
|11:31
|Will Richard misses two point layup
|12:00
|+2
|Mohamed Diarra makes two point layup
|47-45
|12:19
|+1
|Colin Castleton makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|45-45
|12:19
|+1
|Colin Castleton makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|45-44
|12:19
|Mohamed Diarra shooting foul (Colin Castleton draws the foul)
|12:24
|Colin Castleton offensive rebound
|12:26
|Kowacie Reeves misses three point jump shot
|12:49
|+1
|Kobe Brown makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|45-43
|12:49
|+1
|Kobe Brown makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|44-43
|12:49
|Alex Fudge shooting foul (Kobe Brown draws the foul)
|13:03
|Riley Kugel turnover (DeAndre Gholston steals)
|13:29
|+2
|Kobe Brown makes two point layup
|43-43
|13:36
|Kowacie Reeves turnover (offensive foul)
|13:36
|Kowacie Reeves offensive foul (Tre Gomillion draws the foul)
|13:38
|Kowacie Reeves defensive rebound
|13:40
|Noah Carter misses three point jump shot
|14:00
|+3
|Riley Kugel makes three point jump shot (Kowacie Reeves assists)
|41-43
|14:05
|Tre Gomillion personal foul (Colin Castleton draws the foul)
|14:29
|+2
|Noah Carter makes two point dunk (DeAndre Gholston assists)
|41-40
|14:37
|Tre Gomillion defensive rebound
|14:39
|Myreon Jones misses three point jump shot
|15:10
|+2
|Noah Carter makes two point layup
|39-40
|15:29
|+3
|Will Richard makes three point jump shot (Alex Fudge assists)
|37-40
|15:42
|Colin Castleton offensive rebound
|15:44
|Will Richard misses three point jump shot
|15:58
|TV timeout
|15:58
|Noah Carter turnover (offensive foul)
|15:58
|Noah Carter offensive foul (Alex Fudge draws the foul)
|16:12
|Myreon Jones personal foul (Noah Carter draws the foul)
|16:23
|Tigers offensive rebound
|16:25
|Colin Castleton blocks Kobe Brown's two point layup
|16:27
|+2
|Alex Fudge makes two point layup
|37-37
|16:29
|Alex Fudge offensive rebound
|16:31
|Colin Castleton misses two point layup
|16:39
|Colin Castleton offensive rebound
|16:41
|Colin Castleton misses two point layup
|17:07
|+2
|Noah Carter makes two point layup
|37-35
|17:26
|Kobe Brown defensive rebound
|17:26
|Colin Castleton misses regular free throw 1 of 1
|17:26
|Ronnie DeGray III shooting foul (Colin Castleton draws the foul)
|17:26
|+2
|Colin Castleton makes two point layup
|35-35
|17:26
|Colin Castleton offensive rebound
|17:28
|Alex Fudge misses two point jump shot
|17:51
|Nick Honor turnover (Kyle Lofton steals)
|17:57
|Tre Gomillion defensive rebound
|17:59
|Myreon Jones misses three point jump shot
|18:17
|+2
|Tre Gomillion makes two point layup
|35-33
|18:30
|+2
|Alex Fudge makes two point dunk
|33-33
|18:49
|+3
|Tre Gomillion makes three point jump shot (Nick Honor assists)
|33-31
|18:58
|Ronnie DeGray III offensive rebound
|19:00
|Ronnie DeGray III misses two point layup
|19:16
|+3
|Will Richard makes three point jump shot (Colin Castleton assists)
|30-31
|19:34
|+2
|Nick Honor makes two point layup
|30-28
|Time
|Team
|Play
|Score
|0:00
|End of period
|0:04
|Riley Kugel turnover (lost ball) (D'Moi Hodge steals)
|0:09
|Colin Castleton defensive rebound
|0:11
|Noah Carter misses three point jump shot
|0:36
|+1
|Riley Kugel makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|28-28
|0:36
|+1
|Riley Kugel makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|28-27
|0:36
|D'Moi Hodge personal foul (Riley Kugel draws the foul)
|0:59
|Sean East II turnover (carrying)
|1:16
|Kyle Lofton turnover (bad pass)
|1:17
|Gators defensive rebound
|1:19
|Nick Honor misses three point jump shot
|1:25
|Colin Castleton turnover (lost ball) (Sean East II steals)
|1:45
|Colin Castleton defensive rebound
|1:47
|DeAndre Gholston misses three point jump shot
|2:05
|Colin Castleton turnover (lost ball)
|2:21
|+1
|Noah Carter makes regular free throw 1 of 1
|28-26
|2:21
|Kyle Lofton shooting foul (Noah Carter draws the foul)
|2:21
|+2
|Noah Carter makes two point layup
|27-26
|2:48
|+3
|Kyle Lofton makes three point jump shot (Alex Fudge assists)
|25-26
|3:07
|TV timeout
|3:07
|Gators defensive rebound
|3:09
|Will Richard blocks Noah Carter's two point layup
|3:12
|Noah Carter offensive rebound
|3:14
|DeAndre Gholston misses two point jump shot
|3:29
|Kobe Brown defensive rebound
|3:31
|Riley Kugel misses three point jump shot
|4:04
|+2
|Kobe Brown makes two point dunk
|25-23
|4:19
|+1
|Will Richard makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|23-23
|4:19
|+1
|Will Richard makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|23-22
|4:19
|Kobe Brown personal foul (Will Richard draws the foul)
|4:27
|Riley Kugel defensive rebound
|4:29
|Mohamed Diarra misses two point jump shot
|4:57
|+2
|Riley Kugel makes two point layup
|23-21
|5:00
|Sean East II turnover (bad pass) (Riley Kugel steals)
|5:04
|Mohamed Diarra defensive rebound
|5:06
|Colin Castleton misses two point jump shot
|5:27
|Kobe Brown turnover (lost ball) (Kyle Lofton steals)
|5:27
|Jump ball. Kobe Brown vs. Kyle Lofton (Kyle Lofton gains possession)
|5:43
|Kyle Lofton turnover (bad pass)
|5:43
|Kobe Brown personal foul (Colin Castleton draws the foul)
|6:01
|Colin Castleton defensive rebound
|6:03
|Nick Honor misses three point jump shot
|6:23
|Colin Castleton turnover (lost ball) (Ronnie DeGray III steals)
|6:23
|Jump ball. Colin Castleton vs. Ronnie DeGray III (Ronnie DeGray III gains possession)
|6:41
|Ronnie DeGray III personal foul (Colin Castleton draws the foul)
|6:41
|Colin Castleton defensive rebound
|6:42
|D'Moi Hodge misses three point jump shot
|6:44
|Official timeout
|6:44
|Colin Castleton turnover (offensive foul)
|6:44
|Colin Castleton offensive foul (Tre Gomillion draws the foul)
|6:47
|Colin Castleton defensive rebound
|6:47
|Kobe Brown misses regular free throw 2 of 2
|6:47
|+1
|Kobe Brown makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|23-19
|6:47
|Colin Castleton shooting foul (Kobe Brown draws the foul)
|6:46
|Kobe Brown offensive rebound
|6:48
|Kobe Brown misses two point layup
|7:18
|+2
|Colin Castleton makes two point layup (Myreon Jones assists)
|22-19
|7:41
|+1
|Tre Gomillion makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|22-17
|7:41
|+1
|Tre Gomillion makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|21-17
|7:41
|Will Richard shooting foul (Tre Gomillion draws the foul)
|7:54
|Kowacie Reeves turnover (lost ball) (Tre Gomillion steals)
|8:01
|Nick Honor turnover (bad pass) (Kyle Lofton steals)
|8:11
|TV timeout
|8:11
|Tigers 30 second timeout
|8:18
|+2
|Colin Castleton makes two point layup
|20-17
|8:20
|Colin Castleton offensive rebound
|8:22
|Kowacie Reeves misses two point jump shot
|8:41
|Kyle Lofton defensive rebound
|8:43
|D'Moi Hodge misses two point jump shot
|9:11
|+2
|Colin Castleton makes two point layup
|20-15
|9:28
|+1
|Tre Gomillion makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|20-13
|9:28
|+1
|Tre Gomillion makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|19-13
|9:28
|Kowacie Reeves shooting foul (Tre Gomillion draws the foul)
|9:36
|+1
|Will Richard makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|18-13
|9:36
|+1
|Will Richard makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|18-12
|9:36
|DeAndre Gholston shooting foul (Will Richard draws the foul)
|9:41
|Noah Carter turnover (lost ball) (Trey Bonham steals)
|9:44
|Noah Carter defensive rebound
|9:46
|D'Moi Hodge blocks Trey Bonham's two point jump shot
|9:54
|Colin Castleton defensive rebound
|9:56
|Kobe Brown misses three point jump shot
|9:58
|Noah Carter offensive rebound
|10:00
|Noah Carter misses two point layup
|10:12
|DeAndre Gholston defensive rebound
|10:14
|Will Richard misses three point jump shot
|10:31
|+1
|Noah Carter makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|18-11
|10:31
|Noah Carter misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|10:31
|Alex Fudge shooting foul (Noah Carter draws the foul)
|10:51
|Tigers defensive rebound
|10:53
|Myreon Jones misses two point jump shot
|11:08
|+2
|DeAndre Gholston makes two point layup (Kobe Brown assists)
|17-11
|11:14
|Riley Kugel turnover (lost ball) (Kobe Brown steals)
|11:18
|Riley Kugel defensive rebound
|11:20
|Sean East II misses two point jump shot
|11:41
|+3
|Will Richard makes three point jump shot (Myreon Jones assists)
|15-11
|11:45
|TV timeout
|11:45
|Tigers 30 second timeout
|11:45
|Mohamed Diarra personal foul
|11:50
|Riley Kugel defensive rebound
|11:52
|Noah Carter misses two point hook shot
|11:59
|+3
|Riley Kugel makes three point jump shot (Colin Castleton assists)
|15-8
|12:23
|+2
|DeAndre Gholston makes two point layup (Sean East II assists)
|15-5
|12:38
|+3
|Riley Kugel makes three point jump shot (Colin Castleton assists)
|13-5
|13:02
|+2
|Sean East II makes two point jump shot
|13-2
|13:19
|Tre Gomillion defensive rebound
|13:21
|Myreon Jones misses three point jump shot
|13:32
|Tre Gomillion turnover (lost ball) (Colin Castleton steals)
|13:32
|Jump ball. Tre Gomillion vs. Colin Castleton (Colin Castleton gains possession)
|13:32
|Riley Kugel turnover (lost ball) (Tre Gomillion steals)
|13:43
|Myreon Jones defensive rebound
|13:45
|Kobe Brown misses two point jump shot
|14:10
|DeAndre Gholston defensive rebound
|14:12
|Mohamed Diarra blocks Riley Kugel's two point layup
|14:28
|Mohamed Diarra personal foul (Kowacie Reeves draws the foul)
|14:27
|Gators defensive rebound
|14:29
|DeAndre Gholston misses two point jump shot
|14:38
|DeAndre Gholston offensive rebound
|14:40
|DeAndre Gholston misses two point jump shot
|15:00
|DeAndre Gholston defensive rebound
|15:00
|Kowacie Reeves misses regular free throw 1 of 1
|15:00
|TV timeout
|15:00
|Nick Honor shooting foul (Kowacie Reeves draws the foul)
|15:00
|+2
|Kowacie Reeves makes two point layup
|11-2
|15:04
|Kowacie Reeves defensive rebound
|15:06
|D'Moi Hodge misses three point jump shot
|15:15
|Kowacie Reeves turnover (lost ball) (Kobe Brown steals)
|15:20
|Riley Kugel offensive rebound
|15:22
|Kowacie Reeves misses three point jump shot
|15:42
|+2
|Ronnie DeGray III makes two point layup (Kobe Brown assists)
|11-0
|16:10
|Ronnie DeGray III defensive rebound
|16:12
|Kyle Lofton misses two point jump shot
|16:20
|Kowacie Reeves defensive rebound
|16:22
|Kobe Brown misses three point jump shot
|16:32
|Kobe Brown defensive rebound
|16:34
|Kowacie Reeves misses three point jump shot
|16:50
|Kowacie Reeves defensive rebound
|16:52
|Colin Castleton blocks Kobe Brown's two point layup
|16:59
|Ronnie DeGray III defensive rebound
|17:01
|Colin Castleton misses two point layup
|17:27
|Tre Gomillion turnover (bad pass)
|17:31
|Riley Kugel turnover (bad pass) (Kobe Brown steals)
|17:48
|Gators 30 second timeout
|17:50
|+2
|Kobe Brown makes two point layup (Tre Gomillion assists)
|9-0
|18:03
|Alex Fudge turnover (offensive foul)
|18:03
|Alex Fudge offensive foul (Tre Gomillion draws the foul)
|18:22
|+2
|Tre Gomillion makes two point layup
|7-0
|18:27
|Will Richard turnover (bad pass) (Tre Gomillion steals)
|18:48
|+3
|D'Moi Hodge makes three point jump shot (Nick Honor assists)
|5-0
|19:09
|Ronnie DeGray III defensive rebound
|19:11
|Will Richard misses three point jump shot
|19:40
|+2
|Kobe Brown makes two point jump shot
|2-0
|20:00
|Ronnie DeGray III vs. Colin Castleton (Kobe Brown gains possession)
|Tigers defensive rebound
|7:47
|Kyle Lofton misses three point jump shot
|7:49
|+ 2
|Mohamed Diarra makes two point layup
|8:06
|Mohamed Diarra defensive rebound
|8:13
|Colin Castleton misses regular free throw 1 of 1
|8:13
|DeAndre Gholston shooting foul (Colin Castleton draws the foul)
|8:13
|+ 2
|Colin Castleton makes two point layup
|8:13
|Colin Castleton defensive rebound
|8:38
|Sean East II misses three point jump shot
|8:40
|Mohamed Diarra defensive rebound
|8:50
|Myreon Jones misses two point layup
|8:52
|Points
|50
|54
|Field Goals
|19-48 (39.6%)
|19-44 (43.2%)
|3-Pointers
|2-13 (15.4%)
|8-21 (38.1%)
|Free Throws
|10-13 (76.9%)
|8-11 (72.7%)
|Total Rebounds
|27
|31
|Offensive
|6
|8
|Defensive
|18
|19
|Team
|3
|4
|Assists
|7
|11
|Steals
|10
|6
|Blocks
|2
|3
|Turnovers
|9
|16
|Fouls
|13
|11
|Technicals
|0
|0
00
|. Brown G
|15.3 PPG
|5.6 RPG
|2.4 APG
|57.1 FG%
|
00
|. Castleton F
|14.9 PPG
|7.4 RPG
|2.6 APG
|48.9 FG%
|K. Brown G
|12 PTS
|5 REB
|2 AST
|C. Castleton F
|16 PTS
|12 REB
|3 AST
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|K. Brown
|12
|5
|2
|4/13
|0/2
|4/6
|2
|27
|3
|0
|1
|2
|3
|M. Diarra
|4
|4
|0
|2/4
|0/0
|0/0
|3
|9
|0
|1
|0
|0
|4
|D. Gholston
|4
|4
|1
|2/6
|0/1
|0/0
|2
|18
|1
|0
|0
|1
|3
|R. DeGray III
|2
|4
|0
|1/2
|0/0
|0/0
|2
|13
|1
|0
|0
|1
|3
|S. East II
|2
|0
|1
|1/3
|0/1
|0/0
|0
|15
|1
|0
|2
|0
|0
