MNMTH
TOWSON

1st Half
MONM
Hawks
24
TOWS
Tigers
37

Time Team Play Score
20:00   Myles Foster vs. Charles Thompson (Sekou Sylla gains possession)  
19:44   Nicolas Timberlake misses three point jump shot  
19:42   Andrew Ball defensive rebound  
19:37   Tahron Allen misses two point layup  
19:35   Sekou Sylla defensive rebound  
19:26 +2 Charles Thompson makes two point layup (Nygal Russell assists) 0-2
18:59 +2 Myles Foster makes two point turnaround hook shot 2-2
18:27   Myles Foster shooting foul (Charles Thompson draws the foul)  
18:27   Charles Thompson misses regular free throw 1 of 2  
18:27 +1 Charles Thompson makes regular free throw 2 of 2 2-3
18:09   Myles Foster misses two point layup  
18:07   Sekou Sylla defensive rebound  
17:58   Nygal Russell misses three point jump shot  
17:56   Jack Collins defensive rebound  
17:44   Jack Collins misses three point jump shot  
17:42   Sekou Sylla defensive rebound  
17:30 +3 Ryan Conway makes three point jump shot (Charles Thompson assists) 2-6
16:59 +2 Andrew Ball makes two point pullup jump shot (Jack Collins assists) 4-6
16:38 +2 Charles Thompson makes two point driving dunk (Nicolas Timberlake assists) 4-8
16:10   Myles Foster misses two point layup  
16:08   Sekou Sylla defensive rebound  
16:00   Ryan Conway misses three point jump shot  
15:58   Hawks defensive rebound  
15:57   TV timeout  
15:32   Tahron Allen misses two point jump shot  
15:30   Tigers defensive rebound  
15:10   Nicolas Timberlake misses two point jump shot  
15:08   Nygal Russell offensive rebound  
15:05 +2 Nygal Russell makes two point putback layup 4-10
14:48   Myles Foster misses two point layup  
14:46   Myles Foster offensive rebound  
14:44   Myles Foster misses two point layup  
14:42   Myles Foster offensive rebound  
14:42 +2 Myles Foster makes two point putback layup 6-10
14:28   Nygal Russell misses three point jump shot  
14:26   Jakari Spence defensive rebound  
14:00   Jack Collins misses three point jump shot  
13:58   Charles Thompson defensive rebound  
13:31   Nygal Russell misses two point layup  
13:29   Charles Thompson offensive rebound  
13:28   Charles Thompson misses two point layup  
13:26   Charles Thompson offensive rebound  
13:24   Tahron Allen shooting foul (Charles Thompson draws the foul)  
13:24 +1 Charles Thompson makes regular free throw 1 of 2 6-11
13:24 +1 Charles Thompson makes regular free throw 2 of 2 6-12
13:01   Amaan Sandhu misses two point hook shot  
12:59   Rahdir Hicks defensive rebound  
12:50   Tahron Allen shooting foul (Rahdir Hicks draws the foul)  
12:50 +1 Rahdir Hicks makes regular free throw 1 of 2 6-13
12:50 +1 Rahdir Hicks makes regular free throw 2 of 2 6-14
12:41   Jack Holmstrom turnover (lost ball)  
12:20   Tigers turnover (shot clock violation)  
11:57   Christian May blocks Jayden Doyle's two point jump shot  
11:55   Christian May defensive rebound  
11:42 +3 Christian May makes three point jump shot (Cam Holden assists) 6-17
11:16   Jack Holmstrom misses three point jump shot  
11:14   Christian May defensive rebound  
11:01   Christian May misses three point jump shot  
10:59   Myles Ruth defensive rebound  
10:42   Chris Biekeu shooting foul (Myles Foster draws the foul)  
10:42   TV timeout  
10:42 +1 Myles Foster makes regular free throw 1 of 2 7-17
10:42 +1 Myles Foster makes regular free throw 2 of 2 8-17
10:27   Ryan Conway misses three point jump shot  
10:25   Myles Foster defensive rebound  
9:59   Myles Foster turnover (lost ball) (Cam Holden steals)  
9:56   Cam Holden turnover (lost ball) (Myles Foster steals)  
9:46 +2 Jack Collins makes two point driving layup (Myles Ruth assists) 10-17
9:17   Nygal Russell misses three point jump shot  
9:15   Ryan Conway offensive rebound  
9:12   Christian May misses three point jump shot  
9:10   Cam Holden offensive rebound  
9:05   Ryan Conway misses three point jump shot  
9:03   Christian May offensive rebound  
8:56 +3 Ryan Conway makes three point jump shot (Cam Holden assists) 10-20
8:33   Jack Holmstrom misses three point jump shot  
8:31   Charles Thompson defensive rebound  
8:23   Cam Holden turnover (lost ball) (Jack Collins steals)  
8:08   Jakari Spence turnover (bad pass) (Ryan Conway steals)  
7:45   Ryan Conway misses two point layup  
7:43   Nygal Russell offensive rebound  
7:40   Nygal Russell misses two point layup  
7:38   Chris Biekeu offensive rebound  
7:38 +2 Chris Biekeu makes two point putback layup 10-22
7:23   Myles Ruth turnover (bad pass)  
7:23   TV timeout  
6:59 +2 Ryan Conway makes two point driving layup 10-24
6:42   Sekou Sylla personal foul (Andrew Ball draws the foul)  
6:32   Jack Collins turnover (bad pass) (Nicolas Timberlake steals)  
6:27 +2 Nicolas Timberlake makes two point driving dunk 10-26
6:13   Jakari Spence turnover (bad pass) (Ryan Conway steals)  
5:59 +2 Sekou Sylla makes two point pullup jump shot 10-28
5:52   Hawks 30 second timeout  
5:41   Nicolas Timberlake personal foul (Myles Foster draws the foul)  
5:30   Andrew Ball misses two point layup  
5:28   Myles Foster offensive rebound  
5:28 +2 Myles Foster makes two point putback layup 12-28
5:11   Amaan Sandhu blocks Charles Thompson's two point layup  
5:09   Charles Thompson offensive rebound  
5:05   Charles Thompson misses two point layup  
5:03   Andrew Ball defensive rebound  
4:52 +3 Jack Collins makes three point jump shot (Andrew Ball assists) 15-28
4:38   Cam Holden turnover (bad pass) (Andrew Ball steals)  
4:32 +3 Jack Collins makes three point jump shot (Jakari Spence assists) 18-28
4:29   Tigers 30 second timeout  
4:29   TV timeout  
4:18   Myles Foster shooting foul (Cam Holden draws the foul)  
4:18 +1 Cam Holden makes regular free throw 1 of 2 18-29
4:18 +1 Cam Holden makes regular free throw 2 of 2 18-30
3:51   Jack Holmstrom misses three point jump shot  
3:49   Christian May defensive rebound  
3:31 +2 Charles Thompson makes two point cutting dunk (Cam Holden assists) 18-32
3:16   Jakari Spence turnover (lost ball) (Cam Holden steals)  
3:10 +2 Cam Holden makes two point driving dunk 18-34
2:31 +2 Myles Foster makes two point pullup jump shot (Jakari Spence assists) 20-34
2:05   Cam Holden offensive foul (Jack Holmstrom draws the foul)  
2:05   Cam Holden turnover (offensive foul)  
2:05   Hawks 30 second timeout  
1:53 +2 Amaan Sandhu makes two point layup (Myles Foster assists) 22-34
1:35   Rahdir Hicks misses two point jump shot  
1:33   Amaan Sandhu defensive rebound  
1:19   Rahdir Hicks personal foul (Myles Foster draws the foul)  
1:10   Myles Foster misses two point layup  
1:08   Ryan Conway defensive rebound  
1:04 +3 Nicolas Timberlake makes three point jump shot (Ryan Conway assists) 22-37
0:40   Andrew Ball misses three point jump shot  
0:38   Charles Thompson defensive rebound  
0:30   Nicolas Timberlake turnover (bad pass) (Jack Collins steals)  
0:01   Christian May shooting foul (Andrew Ball draws the foul)  
0:01 +1 Andrew Ball makes regular free throw 1 of 2 23-37
0:01 +1 Andrew Ball makes regular free throw 2 of 2 24-37
0:00   End of period  

2nd Half
MONM
Hawks
24
TOWS
Tigers
31

Time Team Play Score
19:46 +2 Tahron Allen makes two point pullup jump shot 26-37
19:18 +2 Sekou Sylla makes two point pullup jump shot 26-39
19:18   Tahron Allen shooting foul (Sekou Sylla draws the foul)  
19:18   Sekou Sylla misses regular free throw 1 of 1  
19:18   Hawks defensive rebound  
19:18   Nygal Russell personal foul  
19:05   Andrew Ball misses two point jump shot  
19:03   Charles Thompson defensive rebound  
18:40   Sekou Sylla turnover (bad pass)  
18:36 +2 Jakari Spence makes two point driving layup 28-39
18:15   Charles Thompson misses two point layup  
18:13   Sekou Sylla offensive rebound  
18:02 +2 Charles Thompson makes two point layup 28-41
17:35   Andrew Ball turnover (bad pass) (Ryan Conway steals)  
17:30   Andrew Ball blocks Ryan Conway's two point layup  
17:28   Hawks defensive rebound  
17:09   Jack Collins misses three point jump shot  
17:07   Jakari Spence offensive rebound  
17:01   Jack Collins misses three point jump shot  
16:59   Charles Thompson defensive rebound  
16:50   Sekou Sylla turnover (bad pass) (Jack Collins steals)  
16:47   Jack Collins misses two point layup  
16:45   Hawks offensive rebound  
16:43   Nygal Russell personal foul (Jack Collins draws the foul)  
16:36   Jack Collins misses three point jump shot  
16:34   Charles Thompson defensive rebound  
16:22   Tyler Coleman turnover (lost ball) (Tahron Allen steals)  
16:03   Andrew Ball misses three point jump shot  
16:01   Rahdir Hicks defensive rebound  
15:56   Jakari Spence personal foul (Charles Thompson draws the foul)  
15:56   TV timeout  
15:43   Nygal Russell misses three point jump shot  
15:41   Jakari Spence defensive rebound  
15:41   Tyler Coleman personal foul (Jakari Spence draws the foul)  
15:03   Hawks turnover (shot clock violation)  
14:49   Andrew Ball shooting foul (Nicolas Timberlake draws the foul)  
14:49 +1 Nicolas Timberlake makes regular free throw 1 of 2 28-42
14:49 +1 Nicolas Timberlake makes regular free throw 2 of 2 28-43
14:21   Amaan Sandhu misses two point jump shot  
14:19   Charles Thompson defensive rebound  
14:09   Christian May misses three point jump shot  
14:07   Cam Holden offensive rebound  
14:05   Amaan Sandhu shooting foul (Cam Holden draws the foul)  
14:05 +1 Cam Holden makes regular free throw 1 of 2 28-44
14:05   Cam Holden misses regular free throw 2 of 2  
14:05   Myles Foster defensive rebound  
13:49 +2 Myles Foster makes two point hook shot 30-44
13:30   Nicolas Timberlake misses three point jump shot  
13:28   Hawks defensive rebound  
13:12   Amaan Sandhu offensive foul (Cam Holden draws the foul)  
13:12   Amaan Sandhu turnover (offensive foul)  
13:01   Nicolas Timberlake misses two point jump shot  
12:59   Andrew Ball defensive rebound  
12:33   Cam Holden personal foul (Myles Ruth draws the foul)  
12:29   Andrew Ball misses two point jump shot  
12:27   Nicolas Timberlake defensive rebound  
12:12   Cam Holden misses two point layup  
12:10   Christian May offensive rebound  
12:06   Nicolas Timberlake misses three point jump shot  
12:04   Jack Collins defensive rebound  
11:58   Myles Ruth misses three point jump shot  
11:56   Tigers defensive rebound  
11:55   TV timeout  
11:44 +3 Ryan Conway makes three point jump shot (Rahdir Hicks assists) 30-47
11:21 +2 Myles Ruth makes two point layup (Andrew Ball assists) 32-47
10:54   Cam Holden turnover (bad pass) (Andrew Ball steals)  
10:48 +2 Andrew Ball makes two point driving dunk 34-47
10:32   Christian May misses two point layup  
10:30   Cam Holden offensive rebound  
10:30 +2 Cam Holden makes two point putback layup 34-49
10:03   Jack Collins turnover (bad pass) (Cam Holden steals)  
9:42   Ryan Conway misses two point layup  
9:40   Charles Thompson offensive rebound  
9:41   Jack Collins shooting foul (Charles Thompson draws the foul)  
9:41   Charles Thompson misses regular free throw 1 of 2  
9:41   Charles Thompson misses regular free throw 2 of 2  
9:41   Myles Foster defensive rebound  
9:15   Hawks 30 second timeout  
9:15   TV timeout  
9:13 +2 Andrew Ball makes two point dunk (Jakari Spence assists) 36-49
8:52 +2 Chris Biekeu makes two point layup (Ryan Conway assists) 36-51
8:34 +2 Tahron Allen makes two point driving layup 38-51
8:04 +3 Ryan Conway makes three point jump shot (Nygal Russell assists) 38-54
7:44   Myles Foster misses two point layup  
7:42   Nicolas Timberlake defensive rebound  
7:35   Nygal Russell misses three point jump shot  
7:33   Chris Biekeu offensive rebound  
7:31   Jack Collins shooting foul (Chris Biekeu draws the foul)  
7:31   TV timeout  
7:31 +1 Chris Biekeu makes regular free throw 1 of 2 38-55
7:31 +1 Chris Biekeu makes regular free throw 2 of 2 38-56
7:02   Andrew Ball misses two point jump shot  
7:00   Sekou Sylla defensive rebound  
6:53 +3 Nygal Russell makes three point jump shot (Nicolas Timberlake assists) 38-59
6:25 +2 Myles Foster makes two point layup (Andrew Ball assists) 40-59
6:04   Nicolas Timberlake turnover (bad pass) (Jakari Spence steals)  
6:00   Jakari Spence turnover (bad pass)  
5:53   Nicolas Timberlake misses three point jump shot  
5:51   Tahron Allen defensive rebound  
5:44   Nygal Russell blocks Myles Foster's two point layup  
5:42   Hawks offensive rebound  
5:32 +2 Tahron Allen makes two point jump shot (Jayden Doyle assists) 42-59
5:31   Sekou Sylla shooting foul (Tahron Allen draws the foul)  
5:31 +1 Tahron Allen makes regular free throw 1 of 1 43-59
5:20 +3 Christian May makes three point jump shot (Cam Holden assists) 43-62
4:52   Christian May personal foul (Jack Collins draws the foul)  
4:34   Myles Foster turnover (lost ball) (Cam Holden steals)  
4:30 +3 Ryan Conway makes three point jump shot (Cam Holden assists) 43-65
4:07   Jack Collins misses three point jump shot  
4:05   Cam Holden defensive rebound  
3:59   Ryan Conway misses three point jump shot  
3:57   Hawks defensive rebound  
3:55   TV timeout  
3:39 +3 Jack Holmstrom makes three point jump shot (Jakari Spence assists) 46-65
3:05   Amaan Sandhu shooting foul (Chris Biekeu draws the foul)  
3:05 +1 Chris Biekeu makes regular free throw 1 of 2 46-66
3:05 +1 Chris Biekeu makes regular free throw 2 of 2 46-67
2:55   Amaan Sandhu turnover (lost ball) (Chris Biekeu steals)  
2:38   Cam Holden misses three point jump shot  
2:36   Jack Collins defensive rebound  
2:28   Jack Collins misses three point jump shot  
2:26   Jack Holmstrom offensive rebound  
2:06   Jack Collins misses three point jump shot  
2:04   Chris Biekeu defensive rebound  
1:45   Tyler Coleman misses two point layup  
1:43   Jack Holmstrom defensive rebound  
1:38   Jack Collins turnover (bad pass) (Chris Biekeu steals)  
1:19   Tigers 30 second timeout  
1:08   Brandon Held misses three point jump shot  
1:06   Amaan Sandhu defensive rebound  
1:00   Chris Biekeu shooting foul (Jack Collins draws the foul)  
1:00 +1 Jack Collins makes regular free throw 1 of 2 47-67
1:00 +1 Jack Collins makes regular free throw 2 of 2 48-67
0:37   Chris Biekeu misses two point layup  
0:35   Tyler Coleman offensive rebound  
0:35   Amaan Sandhu shooting foul (Tyler Coleman draws the foul)  
0:35   Tyler Coleman misses regular free throw 1 of 2  
0:35 +1 Tyler Coleman makes regular free throw 2 of 2 48-68
0:00   End of period  
Key Players
Min. Per Game
Pts. Per Game
Ast. Per Game
Reb. Per Game
Field Goal %
Three Point %
Free Throw %
Team Stats
Points 48 68
Field Goals 19-51 (37.3%) 22-56 (39.3%)
3-Pointers 3-17 (17.6%) 9-27 (33.3%)
Free Throws 7-7 (100.0%) 15-21 (71.4%)
Total Rebounds 28 41
Offensive 5 16
Defensive 16 23
Team 7 2
Assists 11 13
Steals 8 10
Blocks 2 2
Turnovers 14 10
Fouls 13 13
Technicals 0 0
5
M. Foster F
14 PTS, 6 REB, 1 AST
0
R. Conway G
17 PTS, 2 REB, 2 AST
12T
Towson 11-7 373168
SECU Arena Towson, MD
Team Stats
Monmouth 1-17 57.6 PPG 34.7 RPG 11.0 APG
Towson 11-7 68.3 PPG 39.4 RPG 13.9 APG
Key Players
Top Scorers
37.3 FG% 39.3
17.6 3PT FG% 33.3
100.0 FT% 71.4
Monmouth
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
M. Foster 14 6 1 6/14 0/0 2/2 2 39 1 0 2 3 3
J. Collins 10 3 1 3/12 2/10 2/2 2 37 3 0 3 0 3
A. Ball 8 3 3 3/9 0/2 2/2 1 31 2 1 1 0 3
T. Allen 7 1 0 3/5 0/0 1/1 3 17 1 0 0 0 1
J. Spence 2 3 4 1/1 0/0 0/0 1 30 1 0 4 1 2
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
J. Holmstrom 3 2 0 1/4 1/4 0/0 0 14 0 0 1 1 1
A. Sandhu 2 2 0 1/3 0/0 0/0 4 14 0 1 2 0 2
M. Ruth 2 1 1 1/2 0/1 0/0 0 11 0 0 1 0 1
J. Doyle 0 0 1 0/1 0/0 0/0 0 7 0 0 0 0 0
S. Fagan - - - - - - - - - - - - -
T. Crowley - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Valencia - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Vaughan - - - - - - - - - - - - -
K. Vuga - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 48 21 11 19/51 3/17 7/7 13 200 8 2 14 5 16
Towson
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
R. Conway 17 2 2 6/13 5/9 0/0 0 26 3 0 0 1 1
C. Thompson 11 11 1 4/8 0/0 3/6 0 27 0 0 0 4 7
N. Timberlake 7 2 2 2/8 1/5 2/2 1 29 1 0 2 0 2
N. Russell 5 2 2 2/9 1/6 0/0 2 23 0 1 0 2 0
S. Sylla 4 6 0 2/2 0/0 0/1 2 12 0 0 2 1 5
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
C. Biekeu 8 3 0 2/3 0/0 4/4 2 13 2 0 0 2 1
C. Holden 7 4 5 2/4 0/1 3/4 2 22 4 0 5 3 1
C. May 6 5 0 2/6 2/5 0/0 2 20 0 1 0 2 3
R. Hicks 2 2 1 0/1 0/0 2/2 1 17 0 0 0 0 2
T. Coleman 1 2 0 0/1 0/0 1/2 1 7 0 0 1 1 1
O. Joseph 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 1 0 0 0 0 0
B. Held 0 0 0 0/1 0/1 0/0 0 1 0 0 0 0 0
M. Missouri 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 1 0 0 0 0 0
C. Paar - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Williamson - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Gibson - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 68 39 13 22/56 9/27 15/21 13 199 10 2 10 16 23
