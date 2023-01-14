MNMTH
TOWSON
|Time
|Team
|Play
|Score
|20:00
|Myles Foster vs. Charles Thompson (Sekou Sylla gains possession)
|19:44
|Nicolas Timberlake misses three point jump shot
|19:42
|Andrew Ball defensive rebound
|19:37
|Tahron Allen misses two point layup
|19:35
|Sekou Sylla defensive rebound
|19:26
|+2
|Charles Thompson makes two point layup (Nygal Russell assists)
|0-2
|18:59
|+2
|Myles Foster makes two point turnaround hook shot
|2-2
|18:27
|Myles Foster shooting foul (Charles Thompson draws the foul)
|18:27
|Charles Thompson misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|18:27
|+1
|Charles Thompson makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|2-3
|18:09
|Myles Foster misses two point layup
|18:07
|Sekou Sylla defensive rebound
|17:58
|Nygal Russell misses three point jump shot
|17:56
|Jack Collins defensive rebound
|17:44
|Jack Collins misses three point jump shot
|17:42
|Sekou Sylla defensive rebound
|17:30
|+3
|Ryan Conway makes three point jump shot (Charles Thompson assists)
|2-6
|16:59
|+2
|Andrew Ball makes two point pullup jump shot (Jack Collins assists)
|4-6
|16:38
|+2
|Charles Thompson makes two point driving dunk (Nicolas Timberlake assists)
|4-8
|16:10
|Myles Foster misses two point layup
|16:08
|Sekou Sylla defensive rebound
|16:00
|Ryan Conway misses three point jump shot
|15:58
|Hawks defensive rebound
|15:57
|TV timeout
|15:32
|Tahron Allen misses two point jump shot
|15:30
|Tigers defensive rebound
|15:10
|Nicolas Timberlake misses two point jump shot
|15:08
|Nygal Russell offensive rebound
|15:05
|+2
|Nygal Russell makes two point putback layup
|4-10
|14:48
|Myles Foster misses two point layup
|14:46
|Myles Foster offensive rebound
|14:44
|Myles Foster misses two point layup
|14:42
|Myles Foster offensive rebound
|14:42
|+2
|Myles Foster makes two point putback layup
|6-10
|14:28
|Nygal Russell misses three point jump shot
|14:26
|Jakari Spence defensive rebound
|14:00
|Jack Collins misses three point jump shot
|13:58
|Charles Thompson defensive rebound
|13:31
|Nygal Russell misses two point layup
|13:29
|Charles Thompson offensive rebound
|13:28
|Charles Thompson misses two point layup
|13:26
|Charles Thompson offensive rebound
|13:24
|Tahron Allen shooting foul (Charles Thompson draws the foul)
|13:24
|+1
|Charles Thompson makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|6-11
|13:24
|+1
|Charles Thompson makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|6-12
|13:01
|Amaan Sandhu misses two point hook shot
|12:59
|Rahdir Hicks defensive rebound
|12:50
|Tahron Allen shooting foul (Rahdir Hicks draws the foul)
|12:50
|+1
|Rahdir Hicks makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|6-13
|12:50
|+1
|Rahdir Hicks makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|6-14
|12:41
|Jack Holmstrom turnover (lost ball)
|12:20
|Tigers turnover (shot clock violation)
|11:57
|Christian May blocks Jayden Doyle's two point jump shot
|11:55
|Christian May defensive rebound
|11:42
|+3
|Christian May makes three point jump shot (Cam Holden assists)
|6-17
|11:16
|Jack Holmstrom misses three point jump shot
|11:14
|Christian May defensive rebound
|11:01
|Christian May misses three point jump shot
|10:59
|Myles Ruth defensive rebound
|10:42
|Chris Biekeu shooting foul (Myles Foster draws the foul)
|10:42
|TV timeout
|10:42
|+1
|Myles Foster makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|7-17
|10:42
|+1
|Myles Foster makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|8-17
|10:27
|Ryan Conway misses three point jump shot
|10:25
|Myles Foster defensive rebound
|9:59
|Myles Foster turnover (lost ball) (Cam Holden steals)
|9:56
|Cam Holden turnover (lost ball) (Myles Foster steals)
|9:46
|+2
|Jack Collins makes two point driving layup (Myles Ruth assists)
|10-17
|9:17
|Nygal Russell misses three point jump shot
|9:15
|Ryan Conway offensive rebound
|9:12
|Christian May misses three point jump shot
|9:10
|Cam Holden offensive rebound
|9:05
|Ryan Conway misses three point jump shot
|9:03
|Christian May offensive rebound
|8:56
|+3
|Ryan Conway makes three point jump shot (Cam Holden assists)
|10-20
|8:33
|Jack Holmstrom misses three point jump shot
|8:31
|Charles Thompson defensive rebound
|8:23
|Cam Holden turnover (lost ball) (Jack Collins steals)
|8:08
|Jakari Spence turnover (bad pass) (Ryan Conway steals)
|7:45
|Ryan Conway misses two point layup
|7:43
|Nygal Russell offensive rebound
|7:40
|Nygal Russell misses two point layup
|7:38
|Chris Biekeu offensive rebound
|7:38
|+2
|Chris Biekeu makes two point putback layup
|10-22
|7:23
|Myles Ruth turnover (bad pass)
|7:23
|TV timeout
|6:59
|+2
|Ryan Conway makes two point driving layup
|10-24
|6:42
|Sekou Sylla personal foul (Andrew Ball draws the foul)
|6:32
|Jack Collins turnover (bad pass) (Nicolas Timberlake steals)
|6:27
|+2
|Nicolas Timberlake makes two point driving dunk
|10-26
|6:13
|Jakari Spence turnover (bad pass) (Ryan Conway steals)
|5:59
|+2
|Sekou Sylla makes two point pullup jump shot
|10-28
|5:52
|Hawks 30 second timeout
|5:41
|Nicolas Timberlake personal foul (Myles Foster draws the foul)
|5:30
|Andrew Ball misses two point layup
|5:28
|Myles Foster offensive rebound
|5:28
|+2
|Myles Foster makes two point putback layup
|12-28
|5:11
|Amaan Sandhu blocks Charles Thompson's two point layup
|5:09
|Charles Thompson offensive rebound
|5:05
|Charles Thompson misses two point layup
|5:03
|Andrew Ball defensive rebound
|4:52
|+3
|Jack Collins makes three point jump shot (Andrew Ball assists)
|15-28
|4:38
|Cam Holden turnover (bad pass) (Andrew Ball steals)
|4:32
|+3
|Jack Collins makes three point jump shot (Jakari Spence assists)
|18-28
|4:29
|Tigers 30 second timeout
|4:29
|TV timeout
|4:18
|Myles Foster shooting foul (Cam Holden draws the foul)
|4:18
|+1
|Cam Holden makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|18-29
|4:18
|+1
|Cam Holden makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|18-30
|3:51
|Jack Holmstrom misses three point jump shot
|3:49
|Christian May defensive rebound
|3:31
|+2
|Charles Thompson makes two point cutting dunk (Cam Holden assists)
|18-32
|3:16
|Jakari Spence turnover (lost ball) (Cam Holden steals)
|3:10
|+2
|Cam Holden makes two point driving dunk
|18-34
|2:31
|+2
|Myles Foster makes two point pullup jump shot (Jakari Spence assists)
|20-34
|2:05
|Cam Holden offensive foul (Jack Holmstrom draws the foul)
|2:05
|Cam Holden turnover (offensive foul)
|2:05
|Hawks 30 second timeout
|1:53
|+2
|Amaan Sandhu makes two point layup (Myles Foster assists)
|22-34
|1:35
|Rahdir Hicks misses two point jump shot
|1:33
|Amaan Sandhu defensive rebound
|1:19
|Rahdir Hicks personal foul (Myles Foster draws the foul)
|1:10
|Myles Foster misses two point layup
|1:08
|Ryan Conway defensive rebound
|1:04
|+3
|Nicolas Timberlake makes three point jump shot (Ryan Conway assists)
|22-37
|0:40
|Andrew Ball misses three point jump shot
|0:38
|Charles Thompson defensive rebound
|0:30
|Nicolas Timberlake turnover (bad pass) (Jack Collins steals)
|0:01
|Christian May shooting foul (Andrew Ball draws the foul)
|0:01
|+1
|Andrew Ball makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|23-37
|0:01
|+1
|Andrew Ball makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|24-37
|0:00
|End of period
|Time
|Team
|Play
|Score
|19:46
|+2
|Tahron Allen makes two point pullup jump shot
|26-37
|19:18
|+2
|Sekou Sylla makes two point pullup jump shot
|26-39
|19:18
|Tahron Allen shooting foul (Sekou Sylla draws the foul)
|19:18
|Sekou Sylla misses regular free throw 1 of 1
|19:18
|Hawks defensive rebound
|19:18
|Nygal Russell personal foul
|19:05
|Andrew Ball misses two point jump shot
|19:03
|Charles Thompson defensive rebound
|18:40
|Sekou Sylla turnover (bad pass)
|18:36
|+2
|Jakari Spence makes two point driving layup
|28-39
|18:15
|Charles Thompson misses two point layup
|18:13
|Sekou Sylla offensive rebound
|18:02
|+2
|Charles Thompson makes two point layup
|28-41
|17:35
|Andrew Ball turnover (bad pass) (Ryan Conway steals)
|17:30
|Andrew Ball blocks Ryan Conway's two point layup
|17:28
|Hawks defensive rebound
|17:09
|Jack Collins misses three point jump shot
|17:07
|Jakari Spence offensive rebound
|17:01
|Jack Collins misses three point jump shot
|16:59
|Charles Thompson defensive rebound
|16:50
|Sekou Sylla turnover (bad pass) (Jack Collins steals)
|16:47
|Jack Collins misses two point layup
|16:45
|Hawks offensive rebound
|16:43
|Nygal Russell personal foul (Jack Collins draws the foul)
|16:36
|Jack Collins misses three point jump shot
|16:34
|Charles Thompson defensive rebound
|16:22
|Tyler Coleman turnover (lost ball) (Tahron Allen steals)
|16:03
|Andrew Ball misses three point jump shot
|16:01
|Rahdir Hicks defensive rebound
|15:56
|Jakari Spence personal foul (Charles Thompson draws the foul)
|15:56
|TV timeout
|15:43
|Nygal Russell misses three point jump shot
|15:41
|Jakari Spence defensive rebound
|15:41
|Tyler Coleman personal foul (Jakari Spence draws the foul)
|15:03
|Hawks turnover (shot clock violation)
|14:49
|Andrew Ball shooting foul (Nicolas Timberlake draws the foul)
|14:49
|+1
|Nicolas Timberlake makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|28-42
|14:49
|+1
|Nicolas Timberlake makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|28-43
|14:21
|Amaan Sandhu misses two point jump shot
|14:19
|Charles Thompson defensive rebound
|14:09
|Christian May misses three point jump shot
|14:07
|Cam Holden offensive rebound
|14:05
|Amaan Sandhu shooting foul (Cam Holden draws the foul)
|14:05
|+1
|Cam Holden makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|28-44
|14:05
|Cam Holden misses regular free throw 2 of 2
|14:05
|Myles Foster defensive rebound
|13:49
|+2
|Myles Foster makes two point hook shot
|30-44
|13:30
|Nicolas Timberlake misses three point jump shot
|13:28
|Hawks defensive rebound
|13:12
|Amaan Sandhu offensive foul (Cam Holden draws the foul)
|13:12
|Amaan Sandhu turnover (offensive foul)
|13:01
|Nicolas Timberlake misses two point jump shot
|12:59
|Andrew Ball defensive rebound
|12:33
|Cam Holden personal foul (Myles Ruth draws the foul)
|12:29
|Andrew Ball misses two point jump shot
|12:27
|Nicolas Timberlake defensive rebound
|12:12
|Cam Holden misses two point layup
|12:10
|Christian May offensive rebound
|12:06
|Nicolas Timberlake misses three point jump shot
|12:04
|Jack Collins defensive rebound
|11:58
|Myles Ruth misses three point jump shot
|11:56
|Tigers defensive rebound
|11:55
|TV timeout
|11:44
|+3
|Ryan Conway makes three point jump shot (Rahdir Hicks assists)
|30-47
|11:21
|+2
|Myles Ruth makes two point layup (Andrew Ball assists)
|32-47
|10:54
|Cam Holden turnover (bad pass) (Andrew Ball steals)
|10:48
|+2
|Andrew Ball makes two point driving dunk
|34-47
|10:32
|Christian May misses two point layup
|10:30
|Cam Holden offensive rebound
|10:30
|+2
|Cam Holden makes two point putback layup
|34-49
|10:03
|Jack Collins turnover (bad pass) (Cam Holden steals)
|9:42
|Ryan Conway misses two point layup
|9:40
|Charles Thompson offensive rebound
|9:41
|Jack Collins shooting foul (Charles Thompson draws the foul)
|9:41
|Charles Thompson misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|9:41
|Charles Thompson misses regular free throw 2 of 2
|9:41
|Myles Foster defensive rebound
|9:15
|Hawks 30 second timeout
|9:15
|TV timeout
|9:13
|+2
|Andrew Ball makes two point dunk (Jakari Spence assists)
|36-49
|8:52
|+2
|Chris Biekeu makes two point layup (Ryan Conway assists)
|36-51
|8:34
|+2
|Tahron Allen makes two point driving layup
|38-51
|8:04
|+3
|Ryan Conway makes three point jump shot (Nygal Russell assists)
|38-54
|7:44
|Myles Foster misses two point layup
|7:42
|Nicolas Timberlake defensive rebound
|7:35
|Nygal Russell misses three point jump shot
|7:33
|Chris Biekeu offensive rebound
|7:31
|Jack Collins shooting foul (Chris Biekeu draws the foul)
|7:31
|TV timeout
|7:31
|+1
|Chris Biekeu makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|38-55
|7:31
|+1
|Chris Biekeu makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|38-56
|7:02
|Andrew Ball misses two point jump shot
|7:00
|Sekou Sylla defensive rebound
|6:53
|+3
|Nygal Russell makes three point jump shot (Nicolas Timberlake assists)
|38-59
|6:25
|+2
|Myles Foster makes two point layup (Andrew Ball assists)
|40-59
|6:04
|Nicolas Timberlake turnover (bad pass) (Jakari Spence steals)
|6:00
|Jakari Spence turnover (bad pass)
|5:53
|Nicolas Timberlake misses three point jump shot
|5:51
|Tahron Allen defensive rebound
|5:44
|Nygal Russell blocks Myles Foster's two point layup
|5:42
|Hawks offensive rebound
|5:32
|+2
|Tahron Allen makes two point jump shot (Jayden Doyle assists)
|42-59
|5:31
|Sekou Sylla shooting foul (Tahron Allen draws the foul)
|5:31
|+1
|Tahron Allen makes regular free throw 1 of 1
|43-59
|5:20
|+3
|Christian May makes three point jump shot (Cam Holden assists)
|43-62
|4:52
|Christian May personal foul (Jack Collins draws the foul)
|4:34
|Myles Foster turnover (lost ball) (Cam Holden steals)
|4:30
|+3
|Ryan Conway makes three point jump shot (Cam Holden assists)
|43-65
|4:07
|Jack Collins misses three point jump shot
|4:05
|Cam Holden defensive rebound
|3:59
|Ryan Conway misses three point jump shot
|3:57
|Hawks defensive rebound
|3:55
|TV timeout
|3:39
|+3
|Jack Holmstrom makes three point jump shot (Jakari Spence assists)
|46-65
|3:05
|Amaan Sandhu shooting foul (Chris Biekeu draws the foul)
|3:05
|+1
|Chris Biekeu makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|46-66
|3:05
|+1
|Chris Biekeu makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|46-67
|2:55
|Amaan Sandhu turnover (lost ball) (Chris Biekeu steals)
|2:38
|Cam Holden misses three point jump shot
|2:36
|Jack Collins defensive rebound
|2:28
|Jack Collins misses three point jump shot
|2:26
|Jack Holmstrom offensive rebound
|2:06
|Jack Collins misses three point jump shot
|2:04
|Chris Biekeu defensive rebound
|1:45
|Tyler Coleman misses two point layup
|1:43
|Jack Holmstrom defensive rebound
|1:38
|Jack Collins turnover (bad pass) (Chris Biekeu steals)
|1:19
|Tigers 30 second timeout
|1:08
|Brandon Held misses three point jump shot
|1:06
|Amaan Sandhu defensive rebound
|1:00
|Chris Biekeu shooting foul (Jack Collins draws the foul)
|1:00
|+1
|Jack Collins makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|47-67
|1:00
|+1
|Jack Collins makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|48-67
|0:37
|Chris Biekeu misses two point layup
|0:35
|Tyler Coleman offensive rebound
|0:35
|Amaan Sandhu shooting foul (Tyler Coleman draws the foul)
|0:35
|Tyler Coleman misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|0:35
|+1
|Tyler Coleman makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|48-68
|0:00
|End of period
|Team Stats
|Points
|48
|68
|Field Goals
|19-51 (37.3%)
|22-56 (39.3%)
|3-Pointers
|3-17 (17.6%)
|9-27 (33.3%)
|Free Throws
|7-7 (100.0%)
|15-21 (71.4%)
|Total Rebounds
|28
|41
|Offensive
|5
|16
|Defensive
|16
|23
|Team
|7
|2
|Assists
|11
|13
|Steals
|8
|10
|Blocks
|2
|2
|Turnovers
|14
|10
|Fouls
|13
|13
|Technicals
|0
|0
Video Carousel
|
|37.3
|FG%
|39.3
|
|
|17.6
|3PT FG%
|33.3
|
|
|100.0
|FT%
|71.4
|
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|M. Foster
|14
|6
|1
|6/14
|0/0
|2/2
|2
|39
|1
|0
|2
|3
|3
|J. Collins
|10
|3
|1
|3/12
|2/10
|2/2
|2
|37
|3
|0
|3
|0
|3
|A. Ball
|8
|3
|3
|3/9
|0/2
|2/2
|1
|31
|2
|1
|1
|0
|3
|T. Allen
|7
|1
|0
|3/5
|0/0
|1/1
|3
|17
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|J. Spence
|2
|3
|4
|1/1
|0/0
|0/0
|1
|30
|1
|0
|4
|1
|2
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|R. Conway
|17
|2
|2
|6/13
|5/9
|0/0
|0
|26
|3
|0
|0
|1
|1
|C. Thompson
|11
|11
|1
|4/8
|0/0
|3/6
|0
|27
|0
|0
|0
|4
|7
|N. Timberlake
|7
|2
|2
|2/8
|1/5
|2/2
|1
|29
|1
|0
|2
|0
|2
|N. Russell
|5
|2
|2
|2/9
|1/6
|0/0
|2
|23
|0
|1
|0
|2
|0
|S. Sylla
|4
|6
|0
|2/2
|0/0
|0/1
|2
|12
|0
|0
|2
|1
|5
