Pitt, Georgia Tech out to rebound from tough losses
Georgia Tech and visiting Pittsburgh will each look to end two-game losing streaks when they meet in Atlantic Coast Conference play on Saturday in Atlanta.
The Yellow Jackets (8-8, 1-5 ACC) are coming off a 73-72 overtime setback at Notre Dame on Tuesday, while the Panthers (11-6 ,4-2) fell apart down the stretch in a 77-69 loss at No. 24 Duke on Wednesday.
Georgia Tech rallied from a nine-point, second-half deficit to take a 65-58 lead with 2:31 left before the Fighting Irish closed on a 7-0 run to send the game into overtime.
After Kyle Sturdivant's two free throws gave Georgia Tech a 72-71 lead with 39 seconds remaining, Nate Laszewski's two free throws with 23 seconds to go proved to be the difference. Sturdivant missed a 3-pointer with five seconds left and Ja'Von Franklin's jumper was off the mark with two seconds to go.
"It was a hard-fought game and I think we just gave it away with a few turnovers at the end," Franklin said. "We were up seven I think it was (in regulation) and had a turnover and we gave the game away."
Sturdivant, who averages 6.6 points per game, came off the bench to score 11 second-half points and all seven of the Yellow Jackets' points in overtime to finish with a career and team-high 18.
Deivon Smith, who averages 7.8 points per game, added 16, while Franklin, who averages 7.9 points per game, chipped in 12. Miles Kelly, who averages a team-high 14.4 points per game, was held to 11 on 3 of 10 shooting.
Pitt also squandered a second-half lead.
The Panthers led 52-44 with 14:08 before the Blue Devils went on a 25-6 run.
Duke outrebounded Pitt 51-28, including 24-9 on the offensive end, leading to 19 second-chance points for the Blue Devils compared to just eight for the Panthers.
"That was an area we were concerned about coming into this game," Pitt coach Jeff Capel said. "We understood that they've been the best offensive rebounding team in this league, in conference play, and really one of the best offensive rebounding teams in the country. We didn't do a good job."
Jamarius Burton, who averages a team-best 16.5 points per game, scored a team-high 16, while Nelly Cummings, who averages 10.8 points per game,
finished with 14.
Nike Sibande chipped in 11 after coming in averaging 6.4 points per game. Blake Hinson, who averages 16.4 points per game, was held to10 points on 3 of 8 shooting.
--Field Level Media
Copyright 2023 STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.
1st Half
|Time
|Team
|Play
|Score
|20:00
|(Panthers gains possession)
|19:38
|Greg Elliott misses three point jump shot
|19:36
|Miles Kelly defensive rebound
|19:11
|Miles Kelly misses two point jump shot
|19:09
|Miles Kelly offensive rebound
|19:00
|+3
|Jalon Moore makes three point jump shot (Miles Kelly assists)
|0-3
|18:35
|Greg Elliott misses two point layup
|18:33
|Deebo Coleman defensive rebound
|18:26
|Deebo Coleman misses three point jump shot
|18:24
|Nelly Cummings defensive rebound
|18:12
|+3
|Blake Hinson makes three point jump shot (Jamarius Burton assists)
|3-3
|17:48
|Miles Kelly turnover (bad pass) (Fede Federiko steals)
|17:20
|Jalon Moore blocks Greg Elliott's two point layup
|17:18
|Yellow Jackets defensive rebound
|16:52
|Deebo Coleman misses two point layup
|16:52
|Greg Elliott defensive rebound
|17:13
|Lance Terry shooting foul (Jamarius Burton draws the foul)
|17:13
|+1
|Jamarius Burton makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|4-3
|17:13
|+1
|Jamarius Burton makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|5-3
|16:40
|Fede Federiko blocks Lance Terry's two point jump shot
|16:38
|Rodney Howard offensive rebound
|16:23
|Miles Kelly misses three point jump shot
|16:23
|Panthers defensive rebound
|16:23
|Jalon Moore personal foul (Panthers draws the foul)
|16:23
|Blake Hinson misses three point jump shot
|16:21
|Jalon Moore defensive rebound
|16:14
|+3
|Deebo Coleman makes three point jump shot (Yellow Jackets assists)
|5-6
|16:00
|+3
|Blake Hinson makes three point jump shot (Nelly Cummings assists)
|8-6
|15:38
|Jalon Moore turnover (lost ball) (Jamarius Burton steals)
|15:33
|Jamarius Burton misses two point layup
|15:31
|Jalon Moore defensive rebound
|15:33
|Nelly Cummings personal foul (Yellow Jackets draws the foul)
|15:33
|TV timeout
|15:18
|Deebo Coleman misses three point jump shot
|15:16
|Yellow Jackets offensive rebound
|14:57
|+3
|Deivon Smith makes three point jump shot (Lance Terry assists)
|8-9
|14:32
|Blake Hinson misses two point jump shot
|14:30
|Deivon Smith defensive rebound
|14:22
|Deivon Smith turnover (bad pass)
|14:06
|Blake Hinson misses three point jump shot
|14:04
|Fede Federiko offensive rebound
|13:57
|Blake Hinson misses two point jump shot
|13:55
|Deivon Smith defensive rebound
|13:49
|Deebo Coleman misses two point layup
|13:47
|Fede Federiko defensive rebound
|13:39
|Jamarius Burton misses two point layup
|13:37
|Yellow Jackets defensive rebound
|13:39
|Blake Hinson personal foul (Yellow Jackets draws the foul)
|13:15
|Deivon Smith misses three point jump shot
|13:13
|Nate Santos defensive rebound
|13:01
|+2
|Jamarius Burton makes two point layup
|10-9
|12:43
|+2
|Deebo Coleman makes two point jump shot
|10-11
|12:15
|+3
|Nike Sibande makes three point jump shot (Greg Elliott assists)
|13-11
|12:15
|Nate Santos personal foul (Yellow Jackets draws the foul)
|12:15
|TV timeout
|11:40
|+2
|Deivon Smith makes two point jump shot
|13-13
|11:16
|Jamarius Burton misses two point jump shot
|11:14
|Guillermo Diaz Graham offensive rebound
|11:05
|+2
|Greg Elliott makes two point layup
|15-13
|10:46
|Miles Kelly misses two point driving reverse layup
|10:44
|Yellow Jackets offensive rebound
|10:35
|Deivon Smith misses two point jump shot
|10:33
|Greg Elliott defensive rebound
|10:26
|Ja'von Franklin shooting foul (Jamarius Burton draws the foul)
|10:26
|+1
|Jamarius Burton makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|16-13
|10:26
|+1
|Jamarius Burton makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|17-13
|10:11
|+3
|Deebo Coleman makes three point jump shot (Kyle Sturdivant assists)
|17-16
|9:54
|Greg Elliott misses three point jump shot
|9:52
|Lance Terry defensive rebound
|9:44
|+2
|Kyle Sturdivant makes two point jump shot
|17-18
|9:09
|+2
|Nike Sibande makes two point driving layup
|19-18
|8:59
|Guillermo Diaz Graham personal foul (Yellow Jackets draws the foul)
|8:55
|Lance Terry misses three point jump shot
|8:53
|Nelly Cummings defensive rebound
|8:43
|Nike Sibande misses two point jump shot
|8:41
|Deivon Smith defensive rebound
|8:36
|Nate Santos blocks Ja'von Franklin's two point layup
|8:34
|Nelly Cummings defensive rebound
|8:29
|Deebo Coleman shooting foul (Panthers draws the foul)
|8:29
|+1
|Greg Elliott makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|20-18
|8:29
|+1
|Panthers makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|21-18
|8:13
|Kyle Sturdivant misses three point jump shot
|8:11
|Nelly Cummings defensive rebound
|8:06
|Deebo Coleman personal foul (Nike Sibande draws the foul)
|8:03
|+3
|Nike Sibande makes three point jump shot (Nelly Cummings assists)
|24-18
|7:46
|Kyle Sturdivant misses three point jump shot
|7:44
|Deivon Smith offensive rebound
|7:38
|Deivon Smith misses two point dunk
|7:36
|Greg Elliott defensive rebound
|7:25
|Nelly Cummings misses three point jump shot
|7:23
|Deivon Smith defensive rebound
|7:15
|Kyle Sturdivant misses three point jump shot
|7:13
|Rodney Howard offensive rebound
|7:09
|+3
|Deebo Coleman makes three point jump shot (Kyle Sturdivant assists)
|24-21
|6:47
|Greg Elliott misses three point jump shot
|6:45
|Deivon Smith defensive rebound
|6:38
|+2
|Rodney Howard makes two point jump shot (Deivon Smith assists)
|24-23
|6:13
|Nike Sibande misses three point jump shot
|6:11
|Yellow Jackets defensive rebound
|6:11
|TV timeout
|5:57
|Miles Kelly misses three point jump shot
|5:55
|Fede Federiko defensive rebound
|5:26
|+2
|Jamarius Burton makes two point turnaround fadeaway jump shot
|26-23
|5:08
|+3
|Miles Kelly makes three point jump shot (Kyle Sturdivant assists)
|26-26
|4:45
|Nike Sibande turnover (lost ball)
|4:19
|Miles Kelly turnover (lost ball)
|4:16
|+2
|Nike Sibande makes two point layup
|28-26
|4:16
|Lance Terry shooting foul (Nike Sibande draws the foul)
|4:16
|+1
|Nike Sibande makes regular free throw 1 of 1
|29-26
|3:59
|+2
|Deivon Smith makes two point layup
|29-28
|3:39
|Blake Hinson misses two point jump shot
|3:37
|Deivon Smith defensive rebound
|3:25
|+3
|Tristan Maxwell makes three point jump shot (Kyle Sturdivant assists)
|29-31
|3:03
|+3
|Nike Sibande makes three point jump shot (Jamarius Burton assists)
|32-31
|2:30
|Deivon Smith misses three point jump shot
|2:28
|Panthers defensive rebound
|2:27
|TV timeout
|2:05
|+2
|Jamarius Burton makes two point driving layup
|34-31
|1:59
|Jalon Moore turnover (traveling)
|1:41
|Deivon Smith misses two point layup
|1:41
|Rodney Howard offensive rebound
|1:41
|Nike Sibande misses two point layup
|1:39
|Fede Federiko offensive rebound
|1:34
|Fede Federiko misses two point layup
|1:34
|Rodney Howard defensive rebound
|1:41
|Deivon Smith misses two point layup
|1:30
|Rodney Howard offensive rebound
|1:30
|+3
|Kyle Sturdivant makes three point jump shot (Rodney Howard assists)
|34-34
|1:09
|Greg Elliott misses two point layup
|1:07
|Fede Federiko offensive rebound
|1:02
|+2
|Fede Federiko makes two point layup
|36-34
|0:55
|Rodney Howard misses two point jump shot
|0:53
|Greg Elliott defensive rebound
|0:42
|Blake Hinson misses two point jump shot
|0:42
|Deivon Smith defensive rebound
|0:32
|Deebo Coleman misses three point jump shot
|0:30
|Deivon Smith offensive rebound
|0:10
|Kyle Sturdivant misses two point jump shot
|0:08
|Fede Federiko defensive rebound
|0:02
|+2
|Blake Hinson makes two point layup
|38-34
|0:00
|End of period
2nd Half
|Time
|Team
|Play
|Score
|20:00
|(Yellow Jackets gains possession)
|19:50
|Rodney Howard turnover (bad pass) (Blake Hinson steals)
|19:45
|+2
|Blake Hinson makes two point layup
|40-34
|19:24
|Deebo Coleman misses three point jump shot
|19:20
|Yellow Jackets offensive rebound
|18:53
|Lance Terry misses three point jump shot
|18:51
|Blake Hinson defensive rebound
|18:40
|Jamarius Burton misses two point layup
|18:38
|Yellow Jackets defensive rebound
|18:17
|Fede Federiko personal foul (Yellow Jackets draws the foul)
|18:05
|Miles Kelly misses two point jump shot
|18:03
|Ja'von Franklin offensive rebound
|17:52
|+2
|Ja'von Franklin makes two point layup
|40-36
|17:44
|Deebo Coleman shooting foul (Fede Federiko draws the foul)
|17:44
|Fede Federiko misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|17:44
|+1
|Fede Federiko makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|41-36
|17:25
|Jalon Moore misses three point jump shot
|17:23
|Greg Elliott defensive rebound
|17:14
|+2
|Nelly Cummings makes two point jump shot
|43-36
|16:49
|Jalon Moore misses two point layup
|16:47
|Fede Federiko defensive rebound
|16:28
|+3
|Nelly Cummings makes three point jump shot
|46-36
|16:24
|Yellow Jackets 30 second timeout
|16:24
|TV timeout
|15:58
|Deivon Smith misses two point jump shot
|15:59
|Jamarius Burton defensive rebound
|15:44
|Jamarius Burton misses three point jump shot
|15:42
|Rodney Howard defensive rebound
|15:34
|Deebo Coleman misses three point jump shot
|15:32
|Nike Sibande defensive rebound
|15:10
|Blake Hinson misses three point jump shot
|15:08
|Kyle Sturdivant defensive rebound
|14:57
|Lance Terry misses two point layup
|14:55
|Yellow Jackets offensive rebound
|14:58
|TV timeout
|14:54
|Kyle Sturdivant turnover (bad pass) (Blake Hinson steals)
|14:34
|Rodney Howard blocks Blake Hinson's two point layup
|14:32
|Tristan Maxwell defensive rebound
|14:24
|Tristan Maxwell misses two point jump shot
|14:22
|Rodney Howard offensive rebound
|14:16
|+2
|Rodney Howard makes two point layup
|46-38
|14:06
|+2
|Nike Sibande makes two point layup
|48-38
|13:57
|+3
|Miles Kelly makes three point jump shot (Tristan Maxwell assists)
|48-41
|13:39
|Nelly Cummings misses three point stepback jump shot
|13:36
|Jamarius Burton offensive rebound
|13:31
|Nike Sibande misses three point jump shot
|13:29
|Deivon Smith defensive rebound
|13:12
|Miles Kelly misses two point layup
|13:10
|Panthers defensive rebound
|12:48
|+2
|Jamarius Burton makes two point layup
|50-41
|12:32
|Tristan Maxwell misses two point layup
|12:30
|Kyle Sturdivant offensive rebound
|12:21
|+3
|Tristan Maxwell makes three point jump shot (Kyle Sturdivant assists)
|50-44
|12:14
|Rodney Howard personal foul (Panthers draws the foul)
|12:05
|Blake Hinson misses three point jump shot
|12:03
|Deivon Smith defensive rebound
|11:56
|+2
|Deivon Smith makes two point jump shot
|50-46
|11:56
|Jamarius Burton shooting foul (Deivon Smith draws the foul)
|11:59
|TV timeout
|11:57
|Deivon Smith misses regular free throw 1 of 1
|11:55
|Blake Hinson defensive rebound
|11:26
|Panthers turnover (shot clock violation)
|11:02
|Fede Federiko blocks Miles Kelly's two point layup
|11:00
|Panthers defensive rebound
|10:48
|+2
|Jamarius Burton makes two point layup
|52-46
|10:48
|Rodney Howard personal foul (Jamarius Burton draws the foul)
|10:48
|+1
|Jamarius Burton makes regular free throw 1 of 1
|53-46
|10:22
|+2
|Rodney Howard makes two point layup (Tristan Maxwell assists)
|53-48
|10:09
|+2
|Nelly Cummings makes two point jump shot
|55-48
|9:40
|Kyle Sturdivant misses two point jump shot
|9:38
|Nelly Cummings defensive rebound
|9:08
|+2
|Nelly Cummings makes two point reverse layup
|57-48
|8:54
|+2
|Tristan Maxwell makes two point jump shot
|57-50
|8:54
|Nelly Cummings shooting foul (Tristan Maxwell draws the foul)
|8:54
|Tristan Maxwell misses regular free throw 1 of 1
|8:54
|Nike Sibande defensive rebound
|8:27
|Jamarius Burton misses two point layup
|8:25
|Rodney Howard defensive rebound
|8:08
|Deivon Smith misses two point jump shot
|8:06
|Nike Sibande defensive rebound
|7:52
|Jamarius Burton offensive foul (Yellow Jackets draws the foul)
|7:52
|Jamarius Burton turnover (offensive foul)
|7:52
|TV timeout
|7:35
|Nelly Cummings personal foul (Yellow Jackets draws the foul)
|7:16
|Tristan Maxwell misses two point jump shot
|7:14
|Deivon Smith offensive rebound
|7:04
|Lance Terry misses two point layup
|7:02
|Jamarius Burton defensive rebound
|6:54
|Deivon Smith shooting foul (Blake Hinson draws the foul)
|6:54
|+1
|Blake Hinson makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|58-50
|6:54
|Blake Hinson misses regular free throw 2 of 2
|6:54
|Rodney Howard defensive rebound
|6:26
|Deivon Smith turnover (Greg Elliott steals)
|6:06
|Fede Federiko misses two point layup
|6:04
|Lance Terry defensive rebound
|5:42
|+3
|Deivon Smith makes three point jump shot (Deebo Coleman assists)
|58-53
|5:19
|Blake Hinson misses three point jump shot
|5:17
|Miles Kelly defensive rebound
|4:59
|Deivon Smith misses three point jump shot
|4:57
|Nike Sibande defensive rebound
|4:48
|Panthers 30 second timeout
|4:48
|TV timeout
|4:32
|Nike Sibande misses three point jump shot
|4:30
|Yellow Jackets defensive rebound
|4:29
|Fede Federiko personal foul (Yellow Jackets draws the foul)
|4:06
|Deebo Coleman offensive foul (Blake Hinson draws the foul)
|4:06
|Deebo Coleman turnover (offensive foul)
|3:45
|Jamarius Burton misses two point layup
|3:43
|Rodney Howard defensive rebound
|3:20
|Deivon Smith turnover (lost ball) (Fede Federiko steals)
|3:13
|+2
|Nike Sibande makes two point driving layup
|60-53
|3:12
|Miles Kelly shooting foul (Nike Sibande draws the foul)
|3:12
|TV timeout
|3:17
|+1
|Nike Sibande makes regular free throw 1 of 1
|61-53
|2:53
|Rodney Howard misses two point hook shot
|2:51
|Nike Sibande defensive rebound
|2:23
|Miles Kelly misses three point jump shot
|2:23
|Yellow Jackets offensive rebound
|2:23
|+2
|Nelly Cummings makes two point jump shot
|63-53
|2:23
|Fede Federiko personal foul (Rodney Howard draws the foul)
|2:12
|Rodney Howard misses regular free throw 1 of 1
|2:12
|Nike Sibande defensive rebound
|1:47
|+2
|Jamarius Burton makes two point jump shot
|65-53
|1:24
|+3
|Deivon Smith makes three point jump shot (Miles Kelly assists)
|65-56
|1:07
|Lance Terry personal foul (Jamarius Burton draws the foul)
|1:07
|+1
|Jamarius Burton makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|66-56
|1:07
|+1
|Jamarius Burton makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|67-56
|0:53
|+2
|Lance Terry makes two point jump shot (Deebo Coleman assists)
|67-58
|0:44
|Lance Terry personal foul (Nike Sibande draws the foul)
|0:44
|+1
|Nike Sibande makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|68-58
|0:44
|+1
|Nike Sibande makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|69-58
|0:36
|+2
|Deebo Coleman makes two point jump shot
|69-60
|0:36
|Yellow Jackets 30 second timeout
|0:31
|Miles Kelly personal foul (Blake Hinson draws the foul)
|0:31
|Blake Hinson misses regular free throw 1 of 1
|0:31
|Blake Hinson offensive rebound
|0:30
|Miles Kelly personal foul (Blake Hinson draws the foul)
|0:30
|+1
|Blake Hinson makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|70-60
|0:30
|+1
|Blake Hinson makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|71-60
|0:18
|Rodney Howard misses two point hook shot
|0:16
|Blake Hinson defensive rebound
|0:00
|End of period
|Min. Per Game
|Pts. Per Game
|Ast. Per Game
|Reb. Per Game
|Field Goal %
|Three Point %
|Free Throw %
|Team Stats
|Points
|71
|60
|Field Goals
|24-56 (42.9%)
|24-66 (36.4%)
|3-Pointers
|6-20 (30.0%)
|12-29 (41.4%)
|Free Throws
|17-20 (85.0%)
|0-3 (0.0%)
|Total Rebounds
|36
|43
|Offensive
|6
|10
|Defensive
|26
|23
|Team
|4
|10
|Assists
|5
|15
|Steals
|6
|0
|Blocks
|3
|2
|Turnovers
|2
|10
|Fouls
|11
|16
|Technicals
|0
|0
|Team Stats
|Pittsburgh 13-6
|74.8 PPG
|41.5 RPG
|14.4 APG
|Georgia Tech 8-10
|71.1 PPG
|40.2 RPG
|13.2 APG
|Top Scorers
|N. Sibande G
|21 PTS
|6 REB
|0 AST
|D. Smith G
|15 PTS
|12 REB
|1 AST
|
|42.9
|FG%
|36.4
|
|
|30.0
|3PT FG%
|41.4
|
|
|85.0
|FT%
|0.0
|
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|J. Burton
|19
|3
|2
|6/13
|0/1
|7/7
|2
|37
|1
|0
|1
|1
|2
|B. Hinson
|13
|4
|0
|4/14
|2/7
|3/5
|1
|29
|2
|0
|0
|1
|3
|N. Cummings
|11
|5
|2
|5/7
|1/3
|0/0
|3
|24
|0
|0
|0
|0
|5
|G. Elliott
|4
|5
|1
|1/7
|0/3
|2/2
|0
|25
|1
|0
|0
|0
|5
|F. Federiko
|3
|7
|0
|1/3
|0/0
|1/2
|3
|35
|2
|2
|0
|3
|4
