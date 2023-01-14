Kalkbrenner leads Creighton over No. 19 Providence 73-67
OMAHA, Neb. (AP) Ryan Kalkbrenner scored 13 of his 21 points in the final 15 minutes, and Creighton ended No. 19 Providence's nine-game win streak 73-67 Saturday after squandering a big second-half lead.
The Bluejays (10-8, 4-3 Big East) got 20 points from Trey Alexander and 19 from Baylor Scheierman.
Creighton was up 16 points two minutes into the second half before Providence went on a 25-9 run with Scheierman on the bench in foul trouble for most of it.
Bryce Hopkins' 3-pointer from the wing tied it 54-all with eight minutes to play. Arthur Kaluma's three-point play put Creighton back in front, Kalkbrenner scored six straight points and the Bluejays held Providence (14-4, 6-1) without a field goal for 4 1/2 minutes to regain control.
Hopkins had 20 points to lead the Friars, who entered with their longest win streak since 1988-89. Devin Carter added 13 points and Noah Locke had 12.
Creighton won for the first time in three games and improved to 3-4 against ranked opponents.
Scheierman, who scored 17 points in the first half, hit a 3 to break a 21-21 tie and begin a 20-8 spurt that sent the Bluejays to the locker room with a 41-29 lead.
Scheierman went to bench with fourth foul with 16 minutes left, giving the Friars the opening to begin their comeback.
This was Providence's first visit to Omaha in two years. The regular-season game scheduled here last season was canceled because of a COVID-19 outbreak in the Friars' program.
BIG PICTURE
Providence: The Friars were playing as a ranked team for the first time this season. They had won their previous three Big East road games but weren't able to finish what would have been their biggest comeback in a win since overcoming a 19-point deficit against Butler last February.
Creighton: The Bluejays, fueled by a sellout crowd at CHI Health Center, improved to 8-1 at home.
SAY WHAT?
It was eerily quiet when Hopkins went to the free throw line early in the second half.
As he prepared to shoot, public address announcer Jake Ryan admonished fans, saying, ''It's OK to make noise during opponent free throws.''
UP NEXT
Providence visits No. 25 Marquette on Wednesday. The Friars beat the Golden Eagles 103-98 in double overtime at home Dec. 20.
Creighton visits Butler on Tuesday. The Bluejays beat the Bulldogs 78-56 at home Dec. 20.
---
|Time
|Team
|Play
|Score
|20:00
|Ed Croswell vs. Ryan Kalkbrenner (Alyn Breed gains possession)
|19:47
|Bryce Hopkins misses two point jump shot
|19:45
|Ryan Kalkbrenner defensive rebound
|19:31
|+2
|Ryan Kalkbrenner makes two point dunk (Trey Alexander assists)
|0-2
|19:10
|Noah Locke misses two point jump shot
|19:08
|Ryan Nembhard defensive rebound
|18:59
|Ryan Nembhard misses three point jump shot
|18:57
|Devin Carter defensive rebound
|18:51
|Devin Carter turnover (double dribble)
|18:31
|Trey Alexander misses three point jump shot
|18:29
|Alyn Breed defensive rebound
|18:24
|Bryce Hopkins turnover (bad pass)
|18:08
|+2
|Arthur Kaluma makes two point layup
|0-4
|17:42
|Bryce Hopkins turnover (traveling)
|17:27
|Ryan Kalkbrenner misses two point layup
|17:25
|Ed Croswell defensive rebound
|17:20
|Devin Carter misses two point jump shot
|17:18
|Ed Croswell offensive rebound
|17:13
|+2
|Ed Croswell makes two point layup
|2-4
|16:51
|Jump ball. (Bluejays gains possession)
|16:49
|Baylor Scheierman misses three point jump shot
|16:47
|Bryce Hopkins defensive rebound
|16:23
|Alyn Breed misses two point floating jump shot
|16:21
|Baylor Scheierman defensive rebound
|16:16
|+2
|Ryan Kalkbrenner makes two point dunk (Baylor Scheierman assists)
|2-6
|15:46
|+2
|Devin Carter makes two point layup
|4-6
|15:25
|Arthur Kaluma misses two point hook shot
|15:23
|Bryce Hopkins defensive rebound
|15:11
|Bryce Hopkins misses two point layup
|15:09
|Trey Alexander defensive rebound
|15:01
|Devin Carter blocks Trey Alexander's two point layup
|14:59
|Arthur Kaluma offensive rebound
|14:49
|+2
|Baylor Scheierman makes two point layup
|4-8
|14:34
|Trey Alexander shooting foul (Devin Carter draws the foul)
|14:34
|TV timeout
|14:34
|+1
|Devin Carter makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|5-8
|14:34
|+1
|Devin Carter makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|6-8
|14:15
|Ryan Nembhard misses three point jump shot
|14:13
|Noah Locke defensive rebound
|13:55
|+2
|Bryce Hopkins makes two point jump shot
|8-8
|13:35
|Ryan Kalkbrenner turnover (bad pass) (Corey Floyd Jr. steals)
|13:26
|Corey Floyd Jr. misses three point jump shot
|13:24
|Ed Croswell offensive rebound
|13:21
|+2
|Ed Croswell makes two point hook shot
|10-8
|13:21
|Ryan Kalkbrenner shooting foul (Ed Croswell draws the foul)
|13:21
|Ed Croswell misses regular free throw 1 of 1
|13:21
|Arthur Kaluma defensive rebound
|12:55
|Fredrick King misses two point layup
|12:53
|Bryce Hopkins defensive rebound
|12:47
|Alyn Breed misses two point jump shot
|12:45
|Ed Croswell offensive rebound
|12:45
|Baylor Scheierman personal foul
|12:44
|+2
|Noah Locke makes two point jump shot (Alyn Breed assists)
|12-8
|12:27
|+2
|Baylor Scheierman makes two point jump shot
|12-10
|12:10
|Arthur Kaluma shooting foul (Bryce Hopkins draws the foul)
|12:09
|+1
|Bryce Hopkins makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|13-10
|12:09
|+1
|Bryce Hopkins makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|14-10
|11:40
|+3
|Baylor Scheierman makes three point jump shot (Francisco Farabello assists)
|14-13
|11:28
|Devin Carter misses three point jump shot
|11:26
|Francisco Farabello defensive rebound
|11:26
|Devin Carter personal foul
|11:26
|TV timeout
|11:14
|+2
|Trey Alexander makes two point layup
|14-15
|11:14
|Corey Floyd Jr. shooting foul (Trey Alexander draws the foul)
|11:14
|+1
|Trey Alexander makes regular free throw 1 of 1
|14-16
|11:01
|+2
|Bryce Hopkins makes two point layup (Devin Carter assists)
|16-16
|10:40
|Trey Alexander misses two point stepback jump shot
|10:38
|Bryce Hopkins defensive rebound
|10:20
|Clifton Moore misses three point jump shot
|10:18
|Ryan Kalkbrenner defensive rebound
|9:52
|+2
|Ryan Kalkbrenner makes two point layup (Ryan Nembhard assists)
|16-18
|9:26
|+2
|Clifton Moore makes two point layup (Bryce Hopkins assists)
|18-18
|9:07
|+3
|Baylor Scheierman makes three point jump shot
|18-21
|8:41
|Bryce Hopkins misses two point pullup jump shot
|8:39
|Clifton Moore offensive rebound
|8:34
|Clifton Moore turnover (lost ball) (Francisco Farabello steals)
|8:28
|Devin Carter blocks Ryan Nembhard's two point layup
|8:26
|Clifton Moore defensive rebound
|8:16
|+3
|Devin Carter makes three point jump shot (Corey Floyd Jr. assists)
|21-21
|8:08
|+3
|Baylor Scheierman makes three point jump shot (Arthur Kaluma assists)
|21-24
|7:47
|Bryce Hopkins offensive foul
|7:47
|Bryce Hopkins turnover (offensive foul)
|7:47
|Ed Cooley technical foul
|7:47
|TV timeout
|7:47
|+1
|Trey Alexander makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|21-25
|7:47
|+1
|Trey Alexander makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|21-26
|7:32
|Bryce Hopkins personal foul (Arthur Kaluma draws the foul)
|7:27
|Baylor Scheierman misses three point jump shot
|7:25
|Noah Locke defensive rebound
|7:08
|Noah Locke misses two point jump shot
|7:06
|Arthur Kaluma defensive rebound
|7:06
|Noah Locke personal foul
|7:06
|Noah Locke personal foul
|6:49
|Trey Alexander misses regular free throw 1 of 1
|6:49
|Alyn Breed defensive rebound
|6:28
|Ryan Kalkbrenner blocks Ed Croswell's two point hook shot
|6:26
|Ryan Kalkbrenner defensive rebound
|6:24
|Trey Alexander misses three point jump shot
|6:22
|Ed Croswell defensive rebound
|6:22
|Arthur Kaluma personal foul
|6:06
|Ed Croswell misses two point hook shot
|6:06
|Ed Croswell offensive rebound
|6:06
|Jump ball. (Friars gains possession)
|5:59
|+2
|Noah Locke makes two point jump shot
|23-26
|5:52
|Baylor Scheierman turnover (traveling)
|5:28
|Ed Croswell misses two point layup
|5:26
|Baylor Scheierman defensive rebound
|5:20
|+2
|Francisco Farabello makes two point layup (Baylor Scheierman assists)
|23-28
|5:18
|Friars 30 second timeout
|4:59
|Trey Alexander blocks Devin Carter's two point layup
|4:57
|Baylor Scheierman defensive rebound
|4:44
|Ryan Kalkbrenner turnover (traveling)
|4:24
|Ryan Kalkbrenner blocks Alyn Breed's two point layup
|4:22
|Ryan Kalkbrenner defensive rebound
|4:12
|+2
|Mason Miller makes two point reverse layup
|23-30
|3:53
|+2
|Devin Carter makes two point floating jump shot
|25-30
|3:30
|+2
|Baylor Scheierman makes two point layup
|25-32
|3:09
|Ed Croswell turnover (lost ball) (Francisco Farabello steals)
|3:04
|+2
|Trey Alexander makes two point layup (Francisco Farabello assists)
|25-34
|3:04
|Alyn Breed shooting foul (Trey Alexander draws the foul)
|3:04
|TV timeout
|3:04
|+1
|Trey Alexander makes regular free throw 1 of 1
|25-35
|2:51
|Devin Carter misses two point layup
|2:49
|Baylor Scheierman defensive rebound
|2:38
|Baylor Scheierman misses two point layup
|2:36
|Ed Croswell defensive rebound
|2:28
|Alyn Breed turnover (bad pass) (Trey Alexander steals)
|2:21
|+2
|Baylor Scheierman makes two point layup (Trey Alexander assists)
|25-37
|1:57
|Alyn Breed misses three point jump shot
|1:55
|Francisco Farabello defensive rebound
|1:42
|+2
|Trey Alexander makes two point layup
|25-39
|1:37
|Friars 30 second timeout
|1:26
|+2
|Ed Croswell makes two point layup
|27-39
|1:02
|Baylor Scheierman misses three point jump shot
|1:00
|Ryan Kalkbrenner offensive rebound
|0:59
|Ed Croswell shooting foul (Ryan Kalkbrenner draws the foul)
|0:58
|+1
|Ryan Kalkbrenner makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|27-40
|0:58
|+1
|Ryan Kalkbrenner makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|27-41
|0:47
|Noah Locke misses three point jump shot
|0:45
|Devin Carter offensive rebound
|0:40
|Trey Alexander shooting foul (Devin Carter draws the foul)
|0:40
|+1
|Devin Carter makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|28-41
|0:40
|+1
|Devin Carter makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|29-41
|0:27
|Mason Miller misses three point jump shot
|0:25
|Devin Carter defensive rebound
|0:04
|Devin Carter misses three point jump shot
|0:02
|Jayden Pierre offensive rebound
|0:00
|Jayden Pierre misses two point layup
|0:01
|Ryan Nembhard defensive rebound
|0:00
|End of period
|Time
|Team
|Play
|Score
|19:43
|Baylor Scheierman misses two point jump shot
|19:41
|Alyn Breed defensive rebound
|19:16
|Alyn Breed turnover (bad pass) (Arthur Kaluma steals)
|19:10
|+2
|Trey Alexander makes two point layup (Ryan Nembhard assists)
|29-43
|18:47
|Alyn Breed misses three point jump shot
|18:45
|Baylor Scheierman defensive rebound
|18:31
|Arthur Kaluma misses two point jump shot
|18:29
|Alyn Breed defensive rebound
|18:12
|Devin Carter misses three point jump shot
|18:10
|Ryan Kalkbrenner defensive rebound
|17:59
|+2
|Baylor Scheierman makes two point dunk (Ryan Nembhard assists)
|29-45
|17:32
|+2
|Alyn Breed makes two point layup
|31-45
|17:15
|Ryan Nembhard turnover (lost ball) (Noah Locke steals)
|17:10
|Bryce Hopkins misses two point layup
|17:08
|Bryce Hopkins offensive rebound
|17:08
|Arthur Kaluma shooting foul (Bryce Hopkins draws the foul)
|17:08
|Bryce Hopkins misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|17:08
|+1
|Bryce Hopkins makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|32-45
|16:53
|Baylor Scheierman offensive foul
|16:53
|Baylor Scheierman turnover (offensive foul)
|16:30
|+2
|Bryce Hopkins makes two point jump shot
|34-45
|16:30
|Baylor Scheierman shooting foul (Bryce Hopkins draws the foul)
|16:30
|+1
|Bryce Hopkins makes regular free throw 1 of 1
|35-45
|16:12
|Ryan Nembhard misses three point jump shot
|16:10
|Devin Carter defensive rebound
|16:04
|Jayden Pierre misses three point jump shot
|16:02
|Trey Alexander defensive rebound
|15:52
|+2
|Trey Alexander makes two point layup
|35-47
|15:32
|Mason Miller personal foul
|15:32
|TV timeout
|15:27
|+2
|Noah Locke makes two point jump shot (Jayden Pierre assists)
|37-47
|14:56
|Ryan Nembhard misses three point jump shot
|14:54
|Bryce Hopkins defensive rebound
|14:45
|+3
|Noah Locke makes three point jump shot (Bryce Hopkins assists)
|40-47
|14:15
|Clifton Moore shooting foul (Ryan Kalkbrenner draws the foul)
|14:15
|+1
|Ryan Kalkbrenner makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|40-48
|14:15
|Ryan Kalkbrenner misses regular free throw 2 of 2
|14:15
|Clifton Moore defensive rebound
|13:59
|+2
|Jayden Pierre makes two point layup
|42-48
|13:30
|Devin Carter blocks Francisco Farabello's two point layup
|13:28
|Jayden Pierre defensive rebound
|13:23
|Devin Carter misses two point jump shot
|13:21
|Trey Alexander defensive rebound
|13:11
|Ryan Kalkbrenner turnover (bad pass) (Bryce Hopkins steals)
|13:06
|+2
|Bryce Hopkins makes two point layup (Devin Carter assists)
|44-48
|13:00
|Bluejays 30 second timeout
|12:45
|+2
|Ryan Kalkbrenner makes two point layup (Arthur Kaluma assists)
|44-50
|12:45
|Bryce Hopkins shooting foul (Ryan Kalkbrenner draws the foul)
|12:45
|Ryan Kalkbrenner misses regular free throw 1 of 1
|12:45
|Bryce Hopkins defensive rebound
|12:28
|+3
|Noah Locke makes three point jump shot (Clifton Moore assists)
|47-50
|12:09
|Clifton Moore blocks Ryan Kalkbrenner's two point layup
|12:07
|Ryan Kalkbrenner offensive rebound
|12:07
|+2
|Ryan Kalkbrenner makes two point layup
|47-52
|11:50
|Noah Locke misses three point jump shot
|11:48
|Trey Alexander defensive rebound
|11:41
|Trey Alexander misses two point jump shot
|11:39
|Clifton Moore defensive rebound
|11:34
|Noah Locke misses three point jump shot
|11:32
|Baylor Scheierman defensive rebound
|11:26
|Trey Alexander misses three point jump shot
|11:24
|Devin Carter defensive rebound
|11:03
|Clifton Moore misses three point jump shot
|11:01
|Clifton Moore offensive rebound
|11:01
|Baylor Scheierman personal foul
|11:01
|TV timeout
|10:58
|Bryce Hopkins turnover (bad pass) (Arthur Kaluma steals)
|10:31
|+2
|Ryan Kalkbrenner makes two point dunk (Trey Alexander assists)
|47-54
|10:10
|Bryce Hopkins misses two point layup
|10:08
|Trey Alexander defensive rebound
|9:48
|Ryan Nembhard misses two point layup
|9:46
|Clifton Moore defensive rebound
|9:46
|Ryan Kalkbrenner personal foul
|9:35
|+2
|Alyn Breed makes two point jump shot
|49-54
|9:24
|Arthur Kaluma misses three point jump shot
|9:22
|Alyn Breed defensive rebound
|9:11
|Devin Carter misses two point jump shot
|9:09
|Ed Croswell offensive rebound
|9:09
|+2
|Ed Croswell makes two point layup
|51-54
|8:48
|Arthur Kaluma misses two point jump shot
|8:46
|Alyn Breed defensive rebound
|8:31
|+3
|Bryce Hopkins makes three point jump shot (Devin Carter assists)
|54-54
|7:54
|Francisco Farabello misses three point jump shot
|7:52
|Ryan Nembhard offensive rebound
|7:51
|Noah Locke personal foul
|7:51
|TV timeout
|7:34
|+2
|Arthur Kaluma makes two point layup
|54-56
|7:15
|Alyn Breed misses two point jump shot
|7:13
|Ed Croswell offensive rebound
|7:12
|+2
|Ed Croswell makes two point layup
|56-56
|6:54
|+2
|Arthur Kaluma makes two point layup
|56-58
|6:54
|Noah Locke shooting foul (Arthur Kaluma draws the foul)
|6:53
|+1
|Arthur Kaluma makes regular free throw 1 of 1
|56-59
|6:33
|Devin Carter misses three point jump shot
|6:31
|Ryan Nembhard defensive rebound
|6:19
|Ed Croswell shooting foul (Ryan Kalkbrenner draws the foul)
|6:19
|+1
|Ryan Kalkbrenner makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|56-60
|6:19
|Ryan Kalkbrenner misses regular free throw 2 of 2
|6:19
|Bryce Hopkins defensive rebound
|6:13
|Friars 30 second timeout
|5:52
|Noah Locke misses three point jump shot
|5:50
|Friars offensive rebound
|5:49
|Friars turnover (shot clock violation)
|5:19
|Alyn Breed personal foul
|5:09
|Ed Croswell personal foul
|5:09
|+1
|Ryan Kalkbrenner makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|56-61
|5:09
|+1
|Ryan Kalkbrenner makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|56-62
|4:58
|Trey Alexander shooting foul (Bryce Hopkins draws the foul)
|4:58
|+1
|Bryce Hopkins makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|57-62
|5:00
|+1
|Bryce Hopkins makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|58-62
|4:44
|Ed Croswell personal foul (Ryan Kalkbrenner draws the foul)
|4:44
|+1
|Ryan Kalkbrenner makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|58-63
|4:44
|Ryan Kalkbrenner misses regular free throw 2 of 2
|4:44
|Bryce Hopkins defensive rebound
|4:17
|Ryan Kalkbrenner blocks Bryce Hopkins's two point jump shot
|4:15
|Ed Croswell offensive rebound
|4:13
|Ed Croswell misses two point layup
|4:11
|Baylor Scheierman defensive rebound
|4:07
|+2
|Ryan Kalkbrenner makes two point layup (Baylor Scheierman assists)
|58-65
|3:42
|Devin Carter turnover (bad pass) (Ryan Nembhard steals)
|3:18
|Alyn Breed personal foul (Trey Alexander draws the foul)
|3:18
|TV timeout
|3:18
|+1
|Trey Alexander makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|58-66
|3:18
|+1
|Trey Alexander makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|58-67
|2:48
|Bryce Hopkins misses two point jump shot
|2:46
|Alyn Breed offensive rebound
|2:42
|+2
|Alyn Breed makes two point layup
|60-67
|2:21
|Arthur Kaluma turnover (bad pass) (Alyn Breed steals)
|2:20
|Ryan Nembhard personal foul (Alyn Breed draws the foul)
|2:20
|+1
|Alyn Breed makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|61-67
|2:20
|+1
|Alyn Breed makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|62-67
|1:45
|Ryan Nembhard misses two point jump shot
|1:43
|Bryce Hopkins defensive rebound
|1:20
|Alyn Breed misses two point jump shot
|1:18
|Trey Alexander defensive rebound
|1:00
|+2
|Arthur Kaluma makes two point layup
|62-69
|0:59
|Friars 60 second timeout
|0:43
|+2
|Bryce Hopkins makes two point layup
|64-69
|0:30
|Bryce Hopkins personal foul (Trey Alexander draws the foul)
|0:30
|+1
|Trey Alexander makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|64-70
|0:30
|+1
|Trey Alexander makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|64-71
|0:23
|Noah Locke misses three point jump shot
|0:21
|Devin Carter offensive rebound
|0:21
|+2
|Devin Carter makes two point layup
|66-71
|0:21
|Alyn Breed personal foul (Trey Alexander draws the foul)
|0:21
|+1
|Trey Alexander makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|66-72
|0:21
|+1
|Trey Alexander makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|66-73
|0:14
|Ryan Kalkbrenner blocks Devin Carter's two point jump shot
|0:12
|Friars offensive rebound
|0:10
|Baylor Scheierman shooting foul (Bryce Hopkins draws the foul)
|0:10
|+1
|Bryce Hopkins makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|67-73
|0:10
|Noah Locke turnover (lane violation)
|0:00
|End of period
|Min. Per Game
|Pts. Per Game
|Ast. Per Game
|Reb. Per Game
|Field Goal %
|Three Point %
|Free Throw %
|Team Stats
|Points
|67
|73
|Field Goals
|25-65 (38.5%)
|26-54 (48.1%)
|3-Pointers
|4-19 (21.1%)
|3-16 (18.8%)
|Free Throws
|13-15 (86.7%)
|18-23 (78.3%)
|Total Rebounds
|44
|29
|Offensive
|14
|4
|Defensive
|29
|25
|Team
|1
|0
|Assists
|9
|13
|Steals
|4
|6
|Blocks
|4
|5
|Turnovers
|11
|7
|Fouls
|19
|15
|Technicals
|1
|0
|Team Stats
|19 Providence 14-4
|79.9 PPG
|43.3 RPG
|14.5 APG
|Creighton 10-8
|76.7 PPG
|39.7 RPG
|16.2 APG
|Key Players
|
00
|. Hopkins G
|16.0 PPG
|9.1 RPG
|2.2 APG
|48.1 FG%
|
00
|. Kalkbrenner C
|14.8 PPG
|6.9 RPG
|1.4 APG
|73.9 FG%
|Top Scorers
|B. Hopkins G
|20 PTS
|10 REB
|2 AST
|R. Kalkbrenner C
|21 PTS
|7 REB
|0 AST
|
|38.5
|FG%
|48.1
|
|
|21.1
|3PT FG%
|18.8
|
|
|86.7
|FT%
|78.3
|
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|B. Hopkins
|20
|10
|2
|6/13
|1/1
|7/8
|4
|33
|1
|0
|4
|1
|9
|D. Carter
|13
|6
|3
|4/14
|1/5
|4/4
|1
|38
|0
|3
|2
|2
|4
|N. Locke
|12
|2
|0
|5/12
|2/7
|0/0
|4
|36
|1
|0
|1
|0
|2
|E. Croswell
|10
|10
|0
|5/9
|0/0
|0/1
|4
|30
|0
|0
|1
|7
|3
|A. Breed
|8
|7
|1
|3/10
|0/2
|2/2
|4
|32
|1
|0
|2
|1
|6
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|R. Kalkbrenner
|21
|7
|0
|7/9
|0/0
|7/11
|2
|36
|0
|4
|3
|2
|5
|T. Alexander
|20
|6
|3
|5/11
|0/3
|10/11
|3
|38
|1
|1
|0
|0
|6
|B. Scheierman
|19
|7
|3
|8/13
|3/6
|0/0
|5
|32
|0
|0
|2
|0
|7
|A. Kaluma
|9
|3
|2
|4/8
|0/1
|1/1
|3
|26
|2
|0
|1
|1
|2
|R. Nembhard
|0
|4
|3
|0/7
|0/4
|0/0
|1
|34
|1
|0
|1
|1
|3
