RI
UMASS

Preview not available

Preview not available

1st Half
URI
Rams
22
MASS
Minutemen
23

Time Team Play Score
2:58   Tafara Gapare defensive rebound  
2:58 +1 Brayon Freeman makes regular free throw 1 of 2 22-23
2:58   Rahsool Diggins shooting foul  
3:00   Keon Thompson turnover (Brayon Freeman steals)  
3:02   Minutemen offensive rebound  
3:04   Rahsool Diggins misses three point jump shot  
3:05   Minutemen offensive rebound  
3:07   Alex Tchikou blocks Dyondre Dominguez's two point hook shot  
3:30   Keon Thompson defensive rebound  
3:32   Ishmael Leggett misses three point jump shot  
3:48   TV timeout  
3:47   Rams offensive rebound  
3:49   Brayon Freeman misses three point jump shot  
3:53   Jalen Carey defensive rebound  
3:55   Wildens Leveque misses two point dunk  
4:03   Rahsool Diggins defensive rebound  
4:05   Jalen Carey misses three point jump shot  
4:13 +2 Tafara Gapare makes two point layup 21-23
4:19   Jalen Carey turnover (Tafara Gapare steals)  
4:36   Wildens Leveque turnover  
4:44   Dyondre Dominguez defensive rebound  
4:44   Brayon Freeman misses regular free throw 2 of 2  
4:44 +1 Brayon Freeman makes regular free throw 1 of 2 21-21
4:44   Dyondre Dominguez shooting foul  
4:50   Jalen Carey defensive rebound  
4:52   Matt Cross misses two point jump shot  
5:18   Matt Cross defensive rebound  
5:20   Brayon Freeman misses two point jump shot  
5:22   Rams offensive rebound  
5:24   Brandon Weston misses two point layup  
5:47 +1 Tafara Gapare makes regular free throw 2 of 2 20-21
5:47 +1 Tafara Gapare makes regular free throw 1 of 2 20-20
5:47   Abdou Samb shooting foul  
5:54   Dyondre Dominguez defensive rebound  
5:56   Brayon Freeman misses three point jump shot  
6:11   Ishmael Leggett defensive rebound  
6:11   Matt Cross misses regular free throw 2 of 2  
6:11 +1 Matt Cross makes regular free throw 1 of 2 20-19
6:11   Malik Martin shooting foul  
6:26 +3 Ishmael Leggett makes three point jump shot (Malik Martin assists) 20-18
6:36   Gianni Thompson turnover (Malik Martin steals)  
6:40   Gianni Thompson offensive rebound  
6:42   Gianni Thompson misses two point layup  
6:48   Dyondre Dominguez defensive rebound  
6:50   Ishmael Leggett misses two point layup  
6:59   Malik Martin offensive rebound  
7:01   Ishmael Leggett misses three point jump shot  
7:10 +2 Keon Thompson makes two point layup 17-18
7:18   Keon Thompson defensive rebound  
7:20   Brayon Freeman misses two point jump shot  
7:45 +2 Keon Thompson makes two point layup 17-16
7:49   Keon Thompson offensive rebound  
7:51   Keon Thompson misses two point layup  
8:00 +1 Alex Tchikou makes regular free throw 2 of 2 17-14
8:00   Alex Tchikou misses regular free throw 1 of 2  
8:00   TV timeout  
8:00   Wildens Leveque shooting foul  
8:16   Jalen Carey defensive rebound  
8:18   Brandon Martin misses two point jump shot  
8:25   Keon Thompson defensive rebound  
8:27   Jalen Carey misses two point jump shot  
8:42   Malik Martin defensive rebound  
8:44   Brandon Martin misses two point jump shot  
9:03 +2 Malik Martin makes two point layup (Brayon Freeman assists) 16-14
9:05   T.J. Weeks Jr. personal foul  
9:10   Brayon Freeman defensive rebound  
9:12   Matt Cross misses three point jump shot  
9:24   Ishmael Leggett turnover  
9:30   Isaac Kante turnover (Ishmael Leggett steals)  
9:52 +2 Brayon Freeman makes two point layup 14-14
10:11   Malik Martin defensive rebound  
10:13   Rahsool Diggins misses two point layup  
10:22   Brayon Freeman turnover  
10:36   Matt Cross personal foul  
10:59 +2 Brandon Martin makes two point jump shot (Rahsool Diggins assists) 12-14
11:14   Brayon Freeman personal foul  
11:35   Rams turnover (shot clock violation)  
11:39   Rams offensive rebound  
11:41   Matt Cross blocks Sebastian Thomas's three point jump shot  
11:52   TV timeout  
12:08 +2 Dyondre Dominguez makes two point dunk (Rahsool Diggins assists) 12-12
12:16   Rahsool Diggins defensive rebound  
12:18   Wildens Leveque blocks Sebastian Thomas's two point layup  
12:24   Sebastian Thomas defensive rebound  
12:26   Dyondre Dominguez misses two point layup  
12:36   Ishmael Leggett turnover (offensive foul)  
12:36   Ishmael Leggett offensive foul  
12:53   Ishmael Leggett defensive rebound  
12:55   Tafara Gapare misses three point jump shot  
12:59   Wildens Leveque defensive rebound  
13:01   Jalen Carey misses two point layup  
13:13   Tafara Gapare turnover (Jalen Carey steals)  
13:28   Sebastian Thomas turnover  
13:34 +1 Matt Cross makes regular free throw 2 of 2 12-10
13:34   Matt Cross misses regular free throw 1 of 2  
13:34   Malik Martin shooting foul  
13:39   Matt Cross defensive rebound  
13:41   Wildens Leveque blocks Brayon Freeman's two point layup  
13:54 +3 Matt Cross makes three point jump shot (Wildens Leveque assists) 12-9
14:01   Malik Martin turnover (Dyondre Dominguez steals)  
14:09   Malik Martin defensive rebound  
14:11   Keon Thompson misses two point jump shot  
14:24   Matt Cross defensive rebound  
14:26   Wildens Leveque blocks Malik Martin's two point layup  
14:42   Matt Cross turnover  
14:56 +2 Abdou Samb makes two point jump shot (Ishmael Leggett assists) 12-6
15:30 +3 Dyondre Dominguez makes three point jump shot (Keon Thompson assists) 10-6
15:48 +1 Ishmael Leggett makes regular free throw 3 of 3 10-3
15:48 +1 Ishmael Leggett makes regular free throw 2 of 3 9-3
15:48 +1 Ishmael Leggett makes regular free throw 1 of 3 8-3
15:48   TV timeout  
15:49   T.J. Weeks Jr. shooting foul  
16:05   Matt Cross turnover  
16:12   Matt Cross offensive rebound  
16:14   Keon Thompson misses three point jump shot  
16:33 +2 Jalen Carey makes two point layup 7-3
17:05 +3 Matt Cross makes three point jump shot (Keon Thompson assists) 5-3
17:21   Abdou Samb turnover  
17:36   Jalen Carey defensive rebound  
17:38   Brandon Martin misses two point jump shot  
17:45   Isaac Kante defensive rebound  
17:47   Brayon Freeman misses two point layup  
17:53   Malik Martin defensive rebound  
17:55   Rahsool Diggins misses two point layup  
18:00   Rahsool Diggins defensive rebound  
18:02   Brayon Freeman misses two point jump shot  
18:08   Malik Martin defensive rebound  
18:10   T.J. Weeks Jr. misses two point jump shot  
18:29   T.J. Weeks Jr. offensive rebound  
18:31   Ishmael Leggett blocks Rahsool Diggins's two point layup  
18:45 +3 Brayon Freeman makes three point jump shot (Jalen Carey assists) 5-0
18:51   Jalen Carey defensive rebound  
18:53   T.J. Weeks Jr. misses two point jump shot  
19:01   T.J. Weeks Jr. offensive rebound  
19:03   Rahsool Diggins misses three point jump shot  
19:23 +2 Ishmael Leggett makes two point layup 2-0
19:38   Rams defensive rebound  
19:40   Matt Cross misses two point hook shot  
20:00   (Minutemen gains possession)  
Key Players
Min. Per Game
Pts. Per Game
Ast. Per Game
Reb. Per Game
Field Goal %
Three Point %
Free Throw %
  Tafara Gapare defensive rebound 2:58
+ 1 Brayon Freeman makes regular free throw 1 of 2 2:58
  Rahsool Diggins shooting foul 2:58
  Keon Thompson turnover (Brayon Freeman steals) 3:00
  Minutemen offensive rebound 3:02
  Rahsool Diggins misses three point jump shot 3:04
  Minutemen offensive rebound 3:05
  Alex Tchikou blocks Dyondre Dominguez's two point hook shot 3:07
  Keon Thompson defensive rebound 3:30
  Ishmael Leggett misses three point jump shot 3:32
  Rams offensive rebound 3:47
Team Stats
Points 22 23
Field Goals 7-24 (29.2%) 8-29 (27.6%)
3-Pointers 2-8 (25.0%) 3-8 (37.5%)
Free Throws 6-9 (66.7%) 4-6 (66.7%)
Total Rebounds 19 22
Offensive 1 5
Defensive 14 15
Team 4 2
Assists 4 5
Steals 4 2
Blocks 2 4
Turnovers 7 7
Fouls 5 6
Technicals 0 0
10
I. Leggett G
8 PTS, 2 REB, 1 AST
33
M. Cross F
8 PTS, 4 REB
12T
Rhode Island 6-10 21-21
Massachusetts 10-6 23-23
William D. Mullins Center Amherst, MA
William D. Mullins Center Amherst, MA
Team Stats
Rhode Island 6-10 67.4 PPG 44.2 RPG 12.6 APG
Massachusetts 10-6 71.5 PPG 41.0 RPG 14.8 APG
Key Players
00
. Leggett G 15.9 PPG 6.3 RPG 2.7 APG 43.6 FG%
00
. Cross F 10.9 PPG 6.3 RPG 1.8 APG 38.6 FG%
Top Scorers
10
I. Leggett G 8 PTS 2 REB 1 AST
33
M. Cross F 8 PTS 4 REB 0 AST
29.2 FG% 27.6
25.0 3PT FG% 37.5
66.7 FT% 66.7
Rhode Island
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
I. Leggett 8 2 1 2/5 1/3 3/3 1 - 1 1 2 0 2
B. Freeman 7 1 1 2/9 1/3 2/4 1 - 1 0 1 0 1
A. Samb 2 0 0 1/1 0/0 0/0 1 - 0 0 1 0 0
J. Carey 2 5 1 1/4 0/1 0/0 0 - 1 0 1 0 5
M. Martin 2 6 1 1/2 0/0 0/0 2 - 1 0 1 1 5
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
I. Leggett 8 2 1 2/5 1/3 3/3 1 0 1 1 2 0 2
B. Freeman 7 1 1 2/9 1/3 2/4 1 0 1 0 1 0 1
A. Samb 2 0 0 1/1 0/0 0/0 1 0 0 0 1 0 0
J. Carey 2 5 1 1/4 0/1 0/0 0 0 1 0 1 0 5
M. Martin 2 6 1 1/2 0/0 0/0 2 0 1 0 1 1 5
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
A. Tchikou - - - - - - - - - - - - -
B. Weston - - - - - - - - - - - - -
S. Thomas - - - - - - - - - - - - -
P. Pierre - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Foumena - - - - - - - - - - - - -
R. Stewart - - - - - - - - - - - - -
L. Hutchinson - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Ball - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Bilau - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 22 15 4 7/24 2/8 6/9 5 0 4 2 7 1 14
Massachusetts
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
M. Cross 8 4 0 2/5 2/3 2/4 1 - 0 1 2 1 3
B. Martin 2 0 0 1/4 0/0 0/0 0 - 0 0 0 0 0
R. Diggins 0 3 2 0/5 0/2 0/0 1 - 0 0 0 0 3
I. Kante 0 1 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 - 0 0 1 0 1
T. Weeks Jr. 0 2 0 0/2 0/0 0/0 2 - 0 0 0 2 0
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
M. Cross 8 4 0 2/5 2/3 2/4 1 0 0 1 2 1 3
B. Martin 2 0 0 1/4 0/0 0/0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
R. Diggins 0 3 2 0/5 0/2 0/0 1 0 0 0 0 0 3
I. Kante 0 1 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 0 0 0 1 0 1
T. Weeks Jr. 0 2 0 0/2 0/0 0/0 2 0 0 0 0 2 0
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
D. Dominguez - - - - - - - - - - - - -
K. Thompson - - - - - - - - - - - - -
T. Gapare - - - - - - - - - - - - -
G. Thompson - - - - - - - - - - - - -
W. Leveque - - - - - - - - - - - - -
R. Marcus - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Cronin - - - - - - - - - - - - -
R. Luis - - - - - - - - - - - - -
N. Fernandes - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Kelly - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 23 20 5 8/29 3/8 4/6 6 0 2 4 7 5 15
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Hide View
NCAA BB Scores