RI
UMASS
|Time
|Team
|Play
|Score
|2:58
|Tafara Gapare defensive rebound
|2:58
|+1
|Brayon Freeman makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|22-23
|2:58
|Rahsool Diggins shooting foul
|3:00
|Keon Thompson turnover (Brayon Freeman steals)
|3:02
|Minutemen offensive rebound
|3:04
|Rahsool Diggins misses three point jump shot
|3:05
|Minutemen offensive rebound
|3:07
|Alex Tchikou blocks Dyondre Dominguez's two point hook shot
|3:30
|Keon Thompson defensive rebound
|3:32
|Ishmael Leggett misses three point jump shot
|3:48
|TV timeout
|3:47
|Rams offensive rebound
|3:49
|Brayon Freeman misses three point jump shot
|3:53
|Jalen Carey defensive rebound
|3:55
|Wildens Leveque misses two point dunk
|4:03
|Rahsool Diggins defensive rebound
|4:05
|Jalen Carey misses three point jump shot
|4:13
|+2
|Tafara Gapare makes two point layup
|21-23
|4:19
|Jalen Carey turnover (Tafara Gapare steals)
|4:36
|Wildens Leveque turnover
|4:44
|Dyondre Dominguez defensive rebound
|4:44
|Brayon Freeman misses regular free throw 2 of 2
|4:44
|+1
|Brayon Freeman makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|21-21
|4:44
|Dyondre Dominguez shooting foul
|4:50
|Jalen Carey defensive rebound
|4:52
|Matt Cross misses two point jump shot
|5:18
|Matt Cross defensive rebound
|5:20
|Brayon Freeman misses two point jump shot
|5:22
|Rams offensive rebound
|5:24
|Brandon Weston misses two point layup
|5:47
|+1
|Tafara Gapare makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|20-21
|5:47
|+1
|Tafara Gapare makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|20-20
|5:47
|Abdou Samb shooting foul
|5:54
|Dyondre Dominguez defensive rebound
|5:56
|Brayon Freeman misses three point jump shot
|6:11
|Ishmael Leggett defensive rebound
|6:11
|Matt Cross misses regular free throw 2 of 2
|6:11
|+1
|Matt Cross makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|20-19
|6:11
|Malik Martin shooting foul
|6:26
|+3
|Ishmael Leggett makes three point jump shot (Malik Martin assists)
|20-18
|6:36
|Gianni Thompson turnover (Malik Martin steals)
|6:40
|Gianni Thompson offensive rebound
|6:42
|Gianni Thompson misses two point layup
|6:48
|Dyondre Dominguez defensive rebound
|6:50
|Ishmael Leggett misses two point layup
|6:59
|Malik Martin offensive rebound
|7:01
|Ishmael Leggett misses three point jump shot
|7:10
|+2
|Keon Thompson makes two point layup
|17-18
|7:18
|Keon Thompson defensive rebound
|7:20
|Brayon Freeman misses two point jump shot
|7:45
|+2
|Keon Thompson makes two point layup
|17-16
|7:49
|Keon Thompson offensive rebound
|7:51
|Keon Thompson misses two point layup
|8:00
|+1
|Alex Tchikou makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|17-14
|8:00
|Alex Tchikou misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|8:00
|TV timeout
|8:00
|Wildens Leveque shooting foul
|8:16
|Jalen Carey defensive rebound
|8:18
|Brandon Martin misses two point jump shot
|8:25
|Keon Thompson defensive rebound
|8:27
|Jalen Carey misses two point jump shot
|8:42
|Malik Martin defensive rebound
|8:44
|Brandon Martin misses two point jump shot
|9:03
|+2
|Malik Martin makes two point layup (Brayon Freeman assists)
|16-14
|9:05
|T.J. Weeks Jr. personal foul
|9:10
|Brayon Freeman defensive rebound
|9:12
|Matt Cross misses three point jump shot
|9:24
|Ishmael Leggett turnover
|9:30
|Isaac Kante turnover (Ishmael Leggett steals)
|9:52
|+2
|Brayon Freeman makes two point layup
|14-14
|10:11
|Malik Martin defensive rebound
|10:13
|Rahsool Diggins misses two point layup
|10:22
|Brayon Freeman turnover
|10:36
|Matt Cross personal foul
|10:59
|+2
|Brandon Martin makes two point jump shot (Rahsool Diggins assists)
|12-14
|11:14
|Brayon Freeman personal foul
|11:35
|Rams turnover (shot clock violation)
|11:39
|Rams offensive rebound
|11:41
|Matt Cross blocks Sebastian Thomas's three point jump shot
|11:52
|TV timeout
|12:08
|+2
|Dyondre Dominguez makes two point dunk (Rahsool Diggins assists)
|12-12
|12:16
|Rahsool Diggins defensive rebound
|12:18
|Wildens Leveque blocks Sebastian Thomas's two point layup
|12:24
|Sebastian Thomas defensive rebound
|12:26
|Dyondre Dominguez misses two point layup
|12:36
|Ishmael Leggett turnover (offensive foul)
|12:36
|Ishmael Leggett offensive foul
|12:53
|Ishmael Leggett defensive rebound
|12:55
|Tafara Gapare misses three point jump shot
|12:59
|Wildens Leveque defensive rebound
|13:01
|Jalen Carey misses two point layup
|13:13
|Tafara Gapare turnover (Jalen Carey steals)
|13:28
|Sebastian Thomas turnover
|13:34
|+1
|Matt Cross makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|12-10
|13:34
|Matt Cross misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|13:34
|Malik Martin shooting foul
|13:39
|Matt Cross defensive rebound
|13:41
|Wildens Leveque blocks Brayon Freeman's two point layup
|13:54
|+3
|Matt Cross makes three point jump shot (Wildens Leveque assists)
|12-9
|14:01
|Malik Martin turnover (Dyondre Dominguez steals)
|14:09
|Malik Martin defensive rebound
|14:11
|Keon Thompson misses two point jump shot
|14:24
|Matt Cross defensive rebound
|14:26
|Wildens Leveque blocks Malik Martin's two point layup
|14:42
|Matt Cross turnover
|14:56
|+2
|Abdou Samb makes two point jump shot (Ishmael Leggett assists)
|12-6
|15:30
|+3
|Dyondre Dominguez makes three point jump shot (Keon Thompson assists)
|10-6
|15:48
|+1
|Ishmael Leggett makes regular free throw 3 of 3
|10-3
|15:48
|+1
|Ishmael Leggett makes regular free throw 2 of 3
|9-3
|15:48
|+1
|Ishmael Leggett makes regular free throw 1 of 3
|8-3
|15:48
|TV timeout
|15:49
|T.J. Weeks Jr. shooting foul
|16:05
|Matt Cross turnover
|16:12
|Matt Cross offensive rebound
|16:14
|Keon Thompson misses three point jump shot
|16:33
|+2
|Jalen Carey makes two point layup
|7-3
|17:05
|+3
|Matt Cross makes three point jump shot (Keon Thompson assists)
|5-3
|17:21
|Abdou Samb turnover
|17:36
|Jalen Carey defensive rebound
|17:38
|Brandon Martin misses two point jump shot
|17:45
|Isaac Kante defensive rebound
|17:47
|Brayon Freeman misses two point layup
|17:53
|Malik Martin defensive rebound
|17:55
|Rahsool Diggins misses two point layup
|18:00
|Rahsool Diggins defensive rebound
|18:02
|Brayon Freeman misses two point jump shot
|18:08
|Malik Martin defensive rebound
|18:10
|T.J. Weeks Jr. misses two point jump shot
|18:29
|T.J. Weeks Jr. offensive rebound
|18:31
|Ishmael Leggett blocks Rahsool Diggins's two point layup
|18:45
|+3
|Brayon Freeman makes three point jump shot (Jalen Carey assists)
|5-0
|18:51
|Jalen Carey defensive rebound
|18:53
|T.J. Weeks Jr. misses two point jump shot
|19:01
|T.J. Weeks Jr. offensive rebound
|19:03
|Rahsool Diggins misses three point jump shot
|19:23
|+2
|Ishmael Leggett makes two point layup
|2-0
|19:38
|Rams defensive rebound
|19:40
|Matt Cross misses two point hook shot
|20:00
|(Minutemen gains possession)
|Team Stats
|Points
|22
|23
|Field Goals
|7-24 (29.2%)
|8-29 (27.6%)
|3-Pointers
|2-8 (25.0%)
|3-8 (37.5%)
|Free Throws
|6-9 (66.7%)
|4-6 (66.7%)
|Total Rebounds
|19
|22
|Offensive
|1
|5
|Defensive
|14
|15
|Team
|4
|2
|Assists
|4
|5
|Steals
|4
|2
|Blocks
|2
|4
|Turnovers
|7
|7
|Fouls
|5
|6
|Technicals
|0
|0
8 PTS, 2 REB, 1 AST
|Team Stats
|Rhode Island 6-10
|67.4 PPG
|44.2 RPG
|12.6 APG
|Massachusetts 10-6
|71.5 PPG
|41.0 RPG
|14.8 APG
|Top Scorers
|I. Leggett G
|8 PTS
|2 REB
|1 AST
|M. Cross F
|8 PTS
|4 REB
|0 AST
|29.2
|FG%
|27.6
|25.0
|3PT FG%
|37.5
|66.7
|FT%
|66.7
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|I. Leggett
|8
|2
|1
|2/5
|1/3
|3/3
|1
|1
|1
|2
|0
|2
|B. Freeman
|7
|1
|1
|2/9
|1/3
|2/4
|1
|1
|0
|1
|0
|1
|A. Samb
|2
|0
|0
|1/1
|0/0
|0/0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|J. Carey
|2
|5
|1
|1/4
|0/1
|0/0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|0
|5
|M. Martin
|2
|6
|1
|1/2
|0/0
|0/0
|2
|1
|0
|1
|1
|5
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|I. Leggett
|8
|2
|1
|2/5
|1/3
|3/3
|1
|1
|1
|2
|0
|2
|B. Freeman
|7
|1
|1
|2/9
|1/3
|2/4
|1
|1
|0
|1
|0
|1
|A. Samb
|2
|0
|0
|1/1
|0/0
|0/0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|J. Carey
|2
|5
|1
|1/4
|0/1
|0/0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|0
|5
|M. Martin
|2
|6
|1
|1/2
|0/0
|0/0
|2
|1
|0
|1
|1
|5
|Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|A. Tchikou
|B. Weston
|S. Thomas
|P. Pierre
|J. Foumena
|R. Stewart
|L. Hutchinson
|J. Ball
|J. Bilau
|Total
|22
|15
|4
|7/24
|2/8
|6/9
|5
|4
|2
|7
|1
|14
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|M. Cross
|8
|4
|0
|2/5
|2/3
|2/4
|1
|0
|1
|2
|1
|3
|B. Martin
|2
|0
|0
|1/4
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|R. Diggins
|0
|3
|2
|0/5
|0/2
|0/0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|I. Kante
|0
|1
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|T. Weeks Jr.
|0
|2
|0
|0/2
|0/0
|0/0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|M. Cross
|8
|4
|0
|2/5
|2/3
|2/4
|1
|0
|1
|2
|1
|3
|B. Martin
|2
|0
|0
|1/4
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|R. Diggins
|0
|3
|2
|0/5
|0/2
|0/0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|I. Kante
|0
|1
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|T. Weeks Jr.
|0
|2
|0
|0/2
|0/0
|0/0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|D. Dominguez
|K. Thompson
|T. Gapare
|G. Thompson
|W. Leveque
|R. Marcus
|J. Cronin
|R. Luis
|N. Fernandes
|J. Kelly
|Total
|23
|20
|5
|8/29
|3/8
|4/6
|6
|2
|4
|7
|5
|15
-
LOW
BING65
66
2nd 0.0
-
SEMO
MORE74
78
2nd 5:53
-
20MIZZ
FLA50
54
2nd 7:04 SECN
-
ASU
ORST49
49
2nd 14:29 PACN
-
UAPB
FAMU18
15
1st 10:39
-
CINCY
SMU37
32
2nd 15:52 ESPU
-
ELON
22COC36
44
2nd 16:24
-
FGCU
BELLAR24
40
2nd 17:24
-
GRAM
SOU31
38
2nd 19:25
-
HOW
NORF37
46
1st 0.0
-
UIC
MURR30
47
2nd 17:09
-
14ISU
2KAN35
36
2nd 15:38 ESP+
-
LIU
SFU41
56
2nd 11:56
-
LSU
4ALA24
59
2nd 18:15 ESPN
-
MER
ETSU31
30
2nd 18:54
-
MORG
COPP41
28
1st 2:08
-
MVSU
COOK39
31
1st 0.0
-
UNCG
FUR43
50
2nd 15:34
-
NWST
NICH31
39
1st 0.0
-
SCST
NCCU38
38
1st 0.0
-
STL
GW56
39
2nd 11:07
-
TNST
TNTC13
10
1st 10:19
-
TROY
APP31
34
2nd 13:10
-
TLSA
WICH50
44
2nd 13:23 ESP+
-
UAB
LT37
35
2nd 19:18
-
UCI
CSN40
35
2nd 14:07
-
UL
USA48
49
2nd 13:25
-
13UVA
FSU41
32
2nd 15:32 ESP2
-
VALP
EVAN45
33
2nd 15:52
-
DSU
UMES32
31
1st 0.0
-
UALR
EIU25
32
1st 1:28
-
BUF
CMU23
37
1st 2:12
-
HOUC
MCNS36
32
1st 3:55
-
UNO
TXCC31
47
1st 55.0
-
URI
MASS21
23
1st 2:58
-
TOL
NIU37
18
1st 2:27
-
UCSD
CSUB7
2
1st 14:14
-
CSUF
UCD6
8
1st 15:25
-
24DUKE
CLEM7
7
1st 13:11 ACCN
-
JU
JVST12
10
1st 13:06
-
NAVY
L-MD7
4
1st 15:39
-
UNI
BELM14
21
1st 12:31
-
PEAY
LIP6
8
1st 14:55
-
W&M
UNCW6
3
1st 15:48 CBSSN
-
ABIL
TRLST0
0138.5 O/U
-3.5
5:00pm
-
NAU
SAC0
0130.5 O/U
-8
5:00pm
-
SELA
UIW0
0145.5 O/U
+4.5
5:00pm
-
LAM
TXAMC0
0138 O/U
-10.5
5:30pm
-
ALCN
TXSO0
0140 O/U
-3
6:00pm
-
9ARIZ
ORE0
0153 O/U
+4
6:00pm ESPN
-
CAL
WASH0
0131.5 O/U
-10
6:00pm PACN
-
CHAT
SAM0
0145.5 O/U
-2.5
6:00pm ESPU
-
OKST
BAY0
0138.5 O/U
-7.5
6:00pm ESP2
-
TA&M
SC0
0133 O/U
+8
6:00pm SECN
-
WEB
MTST0
0131.5 O/U
-8
6:00pm
-
IDHO
EWU0
0148.5 O/U
-10
6:30pm
-
JAST
PVAM0
0137 O/U
-3.5
6:30pm
-
LIND
SIUE0
0137.5 O/U
-14
6:30pm
-
AF
FRES0
0123.5 O/U
-3.5
7:00pm
-
ALB
NJIT0
0135.5 O/U
-3.5
7:00pm
-
CARK
LIB0
0143.5 O/U
-20.5
7:00pm
-
COLST
UNLV0
0144.5 O/U
-5.5
7:00pm CBSSN
-
FIU
WKY0
0143 O/U
-8.5
7:00pm
-
GASO
JMAD0
0138 O/U
-8.5
7:00pm
-
ND
SYR0
0140.5 O/U
-5.5
7:00pm ACCN
-
NKY
GB0
0127.5 O/U
+10
7:00pm
-
ODU
MRSH0
0143.5 O/U
-10
7:00pm ESP+
-
PRES
HIPT0
0145.5 O/U
-5
7:00pm
-
SDST
SDAK0
0139.5 O/U
+2
7:00pm
-
SCUP
LON0
0138 O/U
-11.5
7:00pm
-
VMI
WOFF0
0141 O/U
-12.5
7:00pm
-
WRST
MIL0
0153 O/U
PK
7:00pm
-
CHST
UTRGV0
0151.5 O/U
-6
7:30pm
-
BRAD
DRKE0
0130 O/U
-2.5
8:00pm ESPU
-
COLO
7UCLA0
0136 O/U
-11.5
8:00pm FOX
-
ILST
SIU0
0124 O/U
-11
8:00pm
-
SEA
UTVA0
0143 O/U
-6
8:00pm
-
STAN
WSU0
0133.5 O/U
-6
8:00pm PACN
-
STTHMN
ORU0
0157 O/U
-12
8:00pm
-
TTU
10TEX0
0142.5 O/U
-8
8:00pm ESPN
-
WAKE
BC0
0138.5 O/U
+2.5
8:00pm ESP2
-
WIU
UMKC0
0135.5 O/U
-6
8:00pm
-
MSST
21AUB0
0128.5 O/U
-7
8:30pm SECN
-
UTM
SNIND0
0154.5 O/U
-3.5
8:30pm
-
IDST
MONT0
0134.5 O/U
-8
9:00pm
-
NMEX
23SDSU0
0147 O/U
-8
9:00pm CBSSN
-
PEP
BYU0
0150.5 O/U
-11
9:00pm
-
SHOU
UTU0
0138 O/U
+5
9:00pm
-
SACL
UOP0
0150.5 O/U
+6.5
9:00pm
-
UTA
NMST0
0134 O/U
-10.5
9:00pm
-
GRCN
CABP0
0128 O/U
+1
10:00pm
-
NCO
PRST0
0156.5 O/U
-5
10:00pm
-
PORT
8GONZ0
0159 O/U
-19
10:00pm ESP2
-
UCRV
UCSB0
0132 O/U
-10
10:00pm
-
USD
LMU0
0149.5 O/U
-7
10:00pm
-
UTAH
USC0
0135 O/U
-5
10:30pm PACN
-
BSU
WYO0
0133 O/U
+4
11:00pm FS1
-
SMC
SF0
0132.5 O/U
+7.5
11:00pm
-
CLST
IUPU89
54
Final
-
DAV
GMU65
67
Final ESPU
-
DREX
NE76
55
Final
-
16MIA
NCST81
83
Final/OT ESP+
-
HALL
DEP71
67
Final FS1
-
UK
5TENN63
56
Final ESPN
-
WVU
OKLA76
77
Final ESP2
-
LCHI
JOES55
86
Final USA
-
ARMY
BU83
74
Final
-
BGSU
WMU92
108
Final
-
BRY
NH87
81
Final
-
CLMB
HARV51
73
Final
-
FDU
CCSU88
80
Final
-
HC
LAF48
62
Final
-
ME
UMBC77
85
Final
-
NALAB
QUEEN78
107
Final
-
RMU
DET75
87
Final
-
SHU
STFR79
82
Final
-
UGA
MISS62
58
Final SECN
-
WCU
CIT61
65
Final
-
18WISC
IND45
63
Final CBS
-
NDST
NEOM78
65
Final
-
AMER
LEH62
78
Final
-
15ARK
VAN84
97
Final ESPU
-
BUCK
COLG65
71
Final
-
CHSO
RAD70
75
Final
-
CCAR
GAST66
100
Final
-
DEL
HOFS62
86
Final
-
11KSU
17TCU68
82
Final ESP2
-
MRMK
STONEH59
47
Final
-
M-OH
BALL61
75
Final
-
UNCA
GWEB72
67
Final/OT
-
NTEX
FAU62
66
Final ESP+
-
PENN
DART71
75
Final
-
PRIN
BRWN70
72
Final
-
19PROV
CREI67
73
Final FS1
-
STON
NCAT59
61
Final
-
UTSA
CHAR54
72
Final ESP+
-
UCF
TUL69
77
Final ESP+
-
UNC
LOU80
59
Final ESPN
-
UNF
KENN72
86
Final
-
WINT
CAMP78
74
Final
-
RICH
STBN63
71
Final USA
-
FOR
LAS66
64
Final
-
MONM
TOWS48
68
Final CBSSN
-
UND
DU71
78
Final
-
PITT
GT71
60
Final ACCN
-
SFA
SUU58
67
Final
-
STET
EKY70
85
Final
-
TXST
ULM58
61
Final
-
USM
ARST74
57
Final
-
UTEP
RICE82
83
Final
-
YSU
OAK85
69
Final