RICH
STBON

1st Half
RICH
Spiders
29
STBN
Bonnies
23

Time Team Play Score
20:00   (Bonnies gains possession)  
19:30   Chad Venning turnover (lost ball) (Neal Quinn steals)  
18:35   Matt Grace turnover (lost ball) (Barry Evans steals)  
19:10   Kyrell Luc misses three point jump shot  
19:08   Andre Gustavson defensive rebound  
18:35   Jason Nelson turnover (lost ball)  
18:14   Kyrell Luc misses three point jump shot  
18:12   Andre Gustavson defensive rebound  
17:47   Neal Quinn misses two point hook shot  
17:45   Yann Farell defensive rebound  
17:34   Yann Farell misses three point jump shot  
17:32   Neal Quinn defensive rebound  
17:25   Tyler Burton turnover (out of bounds)  
17:10   Daryl Banks III misses two point layup  
17:08   Matt Grace defensive rebound  
17:00   Neal Quinn misses two point layup  
16:58   Daryl Banks III defensive rebound  
16:52   Yann Farell turnover (bad pass)  
16:24   Neal Quinn misses two point jump shot  
16:22   Matt Grace offensive rebound  
16:21   Daryl Banks III personal foul (Neal Quinn draws the foul)  
16:14   Tyler Burton misses two point jump shot  
16:12   Yann Farell defensive rebound  
16:03   Kyrell Luc misses two point layup  
16:01   Neal Quinn defensive rebound  
15:38   Tyler Burton misses three point jump shot  
15:36   Chad Venning defensive rebound  
15:10   Jason Nelson blocks Kyrell Luc's two point jump shot  
15:08   Neal Quinn defensive rebound  
15:03 +2 Tyler Burton makes two point dunk (Matt Grace assists) 2-0
14:32   Barry Evans turnover (lost ball) (Tyler Burton steals)  
14:27   Kyrell Luc personal foul (Jason Nelson draws the foul)  
14:27   Jason Nelson technical foul  
14:27   Jason Nelson turnover  
14:27   TV timeout  
14:27 +1 Daryl Banks III makes technical free throw 1 of 2 2-1
14:27 +1 Daryl Banks III makes technical free throw 2 of 2 2-2
14:27 +1 Jason Nelson makes regular free throw 1 of 2 3-2
14:27 +1 Jason Nelson makes regular free throw 2 of 2 4-2
14:10   Isaiah Bigelow shooting foul (Daryl Banks III draws the foul)  
14:10 +1 Daryl Banks III makes regular free throw 1 of 2 4-3
14:10 +1 Daryl Banks III makes regular free throw 2 of 2 4-4
13:54   Isaiah Bigelow misses three point jump shot  
13:52   Anouar Mellouk defensive rebound  
13:47   Daryl Banks III misses three point jump shot  
13:45   Spiders defensive rebound  
13:45   Yann Farell personal foul (Andre Gustavson draws the foul)  
13:22   Tyler Burton turnover (traveling)  
13:07   Anouar Mellouk misses two point jump shot  
13:05   Isaiah Bigelow defensive rebound  
12:44   Moses Flowers shooting foul (Isaiah Bigelow draws the foul)  
12:44 +1 Isaiah Bigelow makes regular free throw 1 of 2 5-4
12:44 +1 Isaiah Bigelow makes regular free throw 2 of 2 6-4
12:32   Kyrell Luc misses two point layup  
12:30   Isaiah Bigelow defensive rebound  
12:10   Isaiah Bigelow turnover (traveling)  
11:57 +2 Moses Flowers makes two point jump shot (Anquan Hill assists) 6-6
11:35   Jason Nelson misses three point jump shot  
11:33   Daryl Banks III defensive rebound  
11:17   Jason Roche shooting foul (Anouar Mellouk draws the foul)  
11:17   TV timeout  
11:17   Anouar Mellouk misses regular free throw 1 of 2  
11:17 +1 Anouar Mellouk makes regular free throw 2 of 2 6-7
10:50   Anquan Hill shooting foul (Tyler Burton draws the foul)  
10:50 +1 Tyler Burton makes regular free throw 1 of 2 7-7
10:50 +1 Tyler Burton makes regular free throw 2 of 2 8-7
10:36   Anquan Hill misses two point jump shot  
10:34   Andre Gustavson defensive rebound  
10:15   Tyler Burton misses two point layup  
10:13   Anquan Hill defensive rebound  
10:02   Daryl Banks III misses three point jump shot  
10:00   Tyler Burton defensive rebound  
9:49   Jason Roche misses three point jump shot  
9:47   Anouar Mellouk defensive rebound  
9:37 +3 Moses Flowers makes three point jump shot 8-10
9:15   Jason Nelson misses three point jump shot  
9:13   Neal Quinn offensive rebound  
9:06 +3 Jason Roche makes three point jump shot (Jason Nelson assists) 11-10
8:36 +3 Daryl Banks III makes three point jump shot 11-13
8:12   Andre Gustavson misses three point jump shot  
8:10   Anquan Hill defensive rebound  
7:59   Brett Rumpel offensive foul (Jason Nelson draws the foul)  
7:59   Brett Rumpel turnover (offensive foul)  
7:59   TV timeout  
7:45   Tyler Burton misses three point jump shot  
7:43   Bonnies defensive rebound  
7:19 +2 Chad Venning makes two point hook shot 11-15
6:47   Isaiah Bigelow misses three point jump shot  
6:45   Kyrell Luc defensive rebound  
6:30   Matt Grace blocks Daryl Banks III's two point layup  
6:28   Daryl Banks III offensive rebound  
6:20   Moses Flowers misses two point jump shot  
6:18   Matt Grace defensive rebound  
6:08 +2 Isaiah Bigelow makes two point driving layup 13-15
5:55   Moses Flowers offensive foul (Jason Nelson draws the foul)  
5:55   Moses Flowers turnover (offensive foul)  
5:43 +2 Jason Nelson makes two point running reverse layup (Neal Quinn assists) 15-15
5:29 +2 Chad Venning makes two point dunk (Daryl Banks III assists) 15-17
5:11 +3 Jason Roche makes three point jump shot (Tyler Burton assists) 18-17
4:43   Kyrell Luc misses three point jump shot  
4:41   Isaiah Bigelow defensive rebound  
4:37   Jason Nelson offensive foul (Daryl Banks III draws the foul)  
4:37   Jason Nelson turnover (offensive foul)  
4:11 +2 Barry Evans makes two point dunk (Kyrell Luc assists) 18-19
3:51   Tyler Burton turnover (lost ball)  
3:51   TV timeout  
3:29   Isaiah Bigelow personal foul (Kyrell Luc draws the foul)  
3:17   Chad Venning misses two point jump shot  
3:15   Spiders defensive rebound  
3:05   Marcus Randolph misses three point jump shot  
3:03   Kyrell Luc defensive rebound  
2:56   Kyrell Luc misses two point jump shot  
2:54   Tyler Burton defensive rebound  
2:46   Tyler Burton offensive foul (Daryl Banks III draws the foul)  
2:46   Tyler Burton turnover (offensive foul)  
2:29   Yann Farell misses three point jump shot  
2:27   Marcus Randolph defensive rebound  
2:21 +2 Tyler Burton makes two point driving layup 20-19
2:21   Yann Farell shooting foul (Tyler Burton draws the foul)  
2:21   Tyler Burton misses regular free throw 1 of 1  
2:21   Barry Evans defensive rebound  
2:05 +2 Kyrell Luc makes two point driving layup 20-21
1:44 +3 Matt Grace makes three point jump shot (Tyler Burton assists) 23-21
1:17   Daryl Banks III misses two point jump shot  
1:15   Barry Evans offensive rebound  
1:12   Barry Evans misses two point layup  
1:10   Tyler Burton defensive rebound  
0:52 +3 Matt Grace makes three point jump shot (Andre Gustavson assists) 26-21
0:44   Bonnies 30 second timeout  
0:36   Tyler Burton personal foul (Chad Venning draws the foul)  
0:36 +1 Chad Venning makes regular free throw 1 of 2 26-22
0:36 +1 Chad Venning makes regular free throw 2 of 2 26-23
0:09 +3 Jason Roche makes three point jump shot (Marcus Randolph assists) 29-23
0:01   Kyrell Luc misses two point layup  
0:00   Bonnies offensive rebound  
0:00   End of period  

2nd Half
RICH
Spiders
34
STBN
Bonnies
48

Time Team Play Score
19:41 +2 Neal Quinn makes two point hook shot 31-23
19:18 +3 Kyrell Luc makes three point jump shot 31-26
18:48   Matt Grace misses three point jump shot  
18:46   Barry Evans defensive rebound  
18:30   Daryl Banks III misses three point jump shot  
18:28   Tyler Burton defensive rebound  
18:08   Tyler Burton misses three point jump shot  
18:06   Yann Farell defensive rebound  
18:05   Yann Farell turnover (lost ball)  
18:03 +2 Tyler Burton makes two point driving layup 33-26
17:53   Kyrell Luc misses two point layup  
17:51   Jason Nelson defensive rebound  
17:33   Chad Venning blocks Andre Gustavson's two point layup  
17:31   Spiders offensive rebound  
17:16   Chad Venning blocks Tyler Burton's two point layup  
17:14   Chad Venning defensive rebound  
16:53   Neal Quinn personal foul (Chad Venning draws the foul)  
16:39 +3 Kyrell Luc makes three point jump shot 33-29
16:18   Isaiah Bigelow misses three point jump shot  
16:16   Anquan Hill defensive rebound  
16:07   Kyrell Luc misses two point jump shot  
16:05   Daryl Banks III offensive rebound  
16:00 +2 Daryl Banks III makes two point jump shot 33-31
15:39 +2 Matt Grace makes two point hook shot 35-31
15:10   Kyrell Luc misses two point layup  
15:08   Andre Gustavson defensive rebound  
14:59   Isaiah Bigelow misses two point layup  
14:57   Anquan Hill defensive rebound  
14:54 +2 Anouar Mellouk makes two point dunk (Daryl Banks III assists) 35-33
14:43   Jason Nelson misses two point layup  
14:41   Daryl Banks III defensive rebound  
14:39   Matt Grace personal foul (Daryl Banks III draws the foul)  
14:39   TV timeout  
14:37   Kyrell Luc turnover (bad pass) (Matt Grace steals)  
14:21   Matt Grace misses three point jump shot  
14:19   Anquan Hill defensive rebound  
13:53   Daryl Banks III misses two point layup  
13:51   Anouar Mellouk offensive rebound  
13:37   Kyrell Luc misses three point jump shot  
13:35   Spiders defensive rebound  
13:25   Chad Venning personal foul (Neal Quinn draws the foul)  
13:20   Jason Roche misses two point jump shot  
13:18   Anquan Hill defensive rebound  
13:09 +2 Kyrell Luc makes two point driving layup 35-35
13:10   Neal Quinn shooting foul (Kyrell Luc draws the foul)  
13:10 +1 Kyrell Luc makes regular free throw 1 of 1 35-36
12:59   Neal Quinn turnover (bad pass) (Moses Flowers steals)  
12:51   Neal Quinn blocks Chad Venning's two point hook shot  
12:49   Jason Nelson defensive rebound  
12:36 +2 Tyler Burton makes two point layup (Neal Quinn assists) 37-36
12:12 +3 Moses Flowers makes three point jump shot (Chad Venning assists) 37-39
11:59   Chad Venning shooting foul (Isaiah Bigelow draws the foul)  
11:59   TV timeout  
11:59 +1 Isaiah Bigelow makes regular free throw 1 of 2 38-39
11:59 +1 Isaiah Bigelow makes regular free throw 2 of 2 39-39
11:36   Anquan Hill misses three point jump shot  
11:34   Bonnies offensive rebound  
11:34   Neal Quinn personal foul (Chad Venning draws the foul)  
11:26 +2 Moses Flowers makes two point driving layup 39-41
11:26   Tyler Burton shooting foul (Moses Flowers draws the foul)  
11:26 +1 Moses Flowers makes regular free throw 1 of 1 39-42
11:00   Matt Grace turnover (lost ball)  
10:52 +3 Daryl Banks III makes three point jump shot (Kyrell Luc assists) 39-45
10:52   Spiders 30 second timeout  
10:52   TV timeout  
10:34   Matt Grace turnover (bad pass) (Anquan Hill steals)  
10:29   Moses Flowers misses three point jump shot  
10:27   Bonnies offensive rebound  
10:07 +2 Kyrell Luc makes two point driving layup 39-47
9:51   Moses Flowers personal foul (Jason Nelson draws the foul)  
9:49   Tyler Burton misses three point jump shot  
9:47   Moses Flowers defensive rebound  
9:28   Kyrell Luc misses three point jump shot  
9:26   Chad Venning offensive rebound  
9:24   Chad Venning misses two point layup  
9:22   Spiders defensive rebound  
9:07   Jason Nelson misses three point jump shot  
9:05   Anquan Hill defensive rebound  
8:52 +2 Moses Flowers makes two point stepback jump shot 39-49
8:33   Daryl Banks III personal foul (Tyler Burton draws the foul)  
8:33   Spiders 30 second timeout  
8:26   Neal Quinn turnover (lost ball) (Moses Flowers steals)  
8:26   Andre Gustavson personal foul (Moses Flowers draws the foul)  
8:03   Kyrell Luc misses two point jump shot  
8:01   Anquan Hill offensive rebound  
7:58 +2 Anquan Hill makes two point jump shot 39-51
7:51   Anquan Hill personal foul (Isaiah Bigelow draws the foul)  
7:51   TV timeout  
7:51 +1 Isaiah Bigelow makes regular free throw 1 of 2 40-51
7:51 +1 Isaiah Bigelow makes regular free throw 2 of 2 41-51
7:43 +3 Moses Flowers makes three point jump shot (Daryl Banks III assists) 41-54
7:30   Jason Nelson turnover (bad pass) (Kyrell Luc steals)  
7:23 +2 Kyrell Luc makes two point driving layup 41-56
7:05   Matt Grace misses three point jump shot  
7:03   Isaiah Bigelow offensive rebound  
7:02   Kyrell Luc personal foul (Isaiah Bigelow draws the foul)  
7:02   Isaiah Bigelow misses regular free throw 1 of 2  
7:02 +1 Isaiah Bigelow makes regular free throw 2 of 2 42-56
6:44   Daryl Banks III misses three point jump shot  
6:42   Tyler Burton defensive rebound  
6:29 +2 Isaiah Bigelow makes two point layup (Marcus Randolph assists) 44-56
6:06   Kyrell Luc misses two point floating jump shot  
6:04   Matt Grace defensive rebound  
5:52 +3 Matt Grace makes three point jump shot (Marcus Randolph assists) 47-56
5:26   Anquan Hill misses two point hook shot  
5:24   Isaiah Bigelow defensive rebound  
5:20   Moses Flowers personal foul (Tyler Burton draws the foul)  
5:20 +1 Tyler Burton makes regular free throw 1 of 2 48-56
5:20   Tyler Burton misses regular free throw 2 of 2  
5:20   Anquan Hill defensive rebound  
4:57   Matt Grace shooting foul (Chad Venning draws the foul)  
4:57 +1 Chad Venning makes regular free throw 1 of 2 48-57
4:57   Chad Venning misses regular free throw 2 of 2  
4:57   Isaiah Bigelow defensive rebound  
4:43   Marcus Randolph turnover (lost ball) (Kyrell Luc steals)  
4:15   Kyrell Luc turnover (lost ball) (Isaiah Bigelow steals)  
4:15   Kyrell Luc personal foul (Isaiah Bigelow draws the foul)  
4:15 +1 Isaiah Bigelow makes regular free throw 1 of 2 49-57
4:15 +1 Isaiah Bigelow makes regular free throw 2 of 2 50-57
3:50 +2 Moses Flowers makes two point pullup jump shot 50-59
3:30   Chad Venning shooting foul (Neal Quinn draws the foul)  
3:30   TV timeout  
3:30 +1 Neal Quinn makes regular free throw 1 of 2 51-59
3:30 +1 Neal Quinn makes regular free throw 2 of 2 52-59
3:01   Kyrell Luc misses two point layup  
2:59   Jason Nelson defensive rebound  
2:54 +3 Tyler Burton makes three point jump shot (Isaiah Bigelow assists) 55-59
2:30   Jason Nelson personal foul (Kyrell Luc draws the foul)  
2:30 +1 Kyrell Luc makes regular free throw 1 of 2 55-60
2:30 +1 Kyrell Luc makes regular free throw 2 of 2 55-61
2:11   Anquan Hill blocks Isaiah Bigelow's two point layup  
2:09   Anquan Hill defensive rebound  
1:55   Isaiah Bigelow personal foul (Anquan Hill draws the foul)  
1:55   Anquan Hill misses regular free throw 1 of 1  
1:55   Bonnies offensive rebound  
1:37 +3 Daryl Banks III makes three point stepback jump shot 55-64
1:24   Isaiah Bigelow misses three point jump shot  
1:22   Anouar Mellouk defensive rebound  
1:13   Andre Gustavson personal foul (Daryl Banks III draws the foul)  
1:13   Daryl Banks III misses regular free throw 1 of 2  
1:13 +1 Daryl Banks III makes regular free throw 2 of 2 55-65
1:13   Bonnies 30 second timeout  
1:02   Jason Roche misses three point jump shot  
1:00   Matt Grace offensive rebound  
0:59 +2 Matt Grace makes two point putback layup 57-65
0:56   Isaiah Bigelow personal foul (Daryl Banks III draws the foul)  
0:56 +1 Daryl Banks III makes regular free throw 1 of 2 57-66
0:56 +1 Daryl Banks III makes regular free throw 2 of 2 57-67
0:45 +2 Jason Nelson makes two point jump shot 59-67
0:44   Spiders 60 second timeout  
0:35   Marcus Randolph personal foul (Daryl Banks III draws the foul)  
0:35 +1 Daryl Banks III makes regular free throw 1 of 2 59-68
0:35 +1 Daryl Banks III makes regular free throw 2 of 2 59-69
0:20   Marcus Randolph misses three point jump shot  
0:18   Spiders offensive rebound  
0:17   Yann Farell personal foul (Tyler Burton draws the foul)  
0:17   Tyler Burton misses regular free throw 1 of 2  
0:17 +1 Tyler Burton makes regular free throw 2 of 2 60-69
0:14   Marcus Randolph personal foul (Moses Flowers draws the foul)  
0:14 +1 Moses Flowers makes regular free throw 1 of 2 60-70
0:14 +1 Moses Flowers makes regular free throw 2 of 2 60-71
0:08   Jason Nelson misses three point jump shot  
0:06   Jason Nelson offensive rebound  
0:01 +3 Matt Grace makes three point jump shot (Jason Nelson assists) 63-71
0:00   End of period  
Key Players
Min. Per Game
Pts. Per Game
Ast. Per Game
Reb. Per Game
Field Goal %
Three Point %
Free Throw %
Team Stats
Points 63 71
Field Goals 19-50 (38.0%) 22-58 (37.9%)
3-Pointers 8-28 (28.6%) 8-21 (38.1%)
Free Throws 17-21 (81.0%) 19-23 (82.6%)
Total Rebounds 35 36
Offensive 5 6
Defensive 24 25
Team 6 5
Assists 12 7
Steals 4 6
Blocks 3 3
Turnovers 15 8
Fouls 20 18
Technicals 1 0
15
M. Grace F
16 PTS, 5 REB, 1 AST
5
D. Banks III G
20 PTS, 5 REB, 3 AST
12T
Team Stats
Richmond 10-8 69.6 PPG 36.4 RPG 13.1 APG
St. Bonaventure 9-9 67.6 PPG 36.8 RPG 12.2 APG
Key Players
00
. Grace F 6.9 PPG 3.8 RPG 2.8 APG 42.1 FG%
00
. Flowers G 7.6 PPG 2.2 RPG 1.8 APG 48.4 FG%
Top Scorers
15
M. Grace F 16 PTS 5 REB 1 AST
4
M. Flowers G 20 PTS 1 REB 0 AST
38.0 FG% 37.9
28.6 3PT FG% 38.1
81.0 FT% 82.6
Richmond
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
M. Grace 16 5 1 6/9 4/7 0/0 2 28 1 1 3 2 3
T. Burton 15 5 2 5/11 1/5 4/7 3 37 1 0 4 0 5
J. Nelson 6 4 2 2/7 0/4 2/2 3 29 0 1 4 1 3
N. Quinn 4 4 2 1/4 0/0 2/2 3 21 1 1 2 1 3
A. Gustavson 0 4 1 0/2 0/1 0/0 2 32 0 0 0 0 4
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
I. Bigelow 13 6 1 2/8 0/4 9/10 4 23 1 0 1 1 5
J. Roche 9 0 0 3/6 3/5 0/0 1 19 0 0 0 0 0
M. Randolph 0 1 3 0/2 0/2 0/0 2 12 0 0 1 0 1
Q. Southall - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Bailey - - - - - - - - - - - - -
L. Weaver - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Dread - - - - - - - - - - - - -
A. Noyes - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Walz - - - - - - - - - - - - -
C. Crabtree - - - - - - - - - - - - -
G. Arizin - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 63 29 12 19/50 8/28 17/21 20 201 4 3 15 5 24
St. Bonaventure
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
D. Banks III 20 5 3 4/12 3/7 9/10 2 40 0 0 0 2 3
K. Luc 17 2 2 6/22 2/7 3/3 3 36 2 0 2 0 2
C. Venning 7 3 1 2/5 0/0 3/4 3 24 0 2 1 1 2
B. Evans 2 3 0 1/2 0/0 0/0 0 17 1 0 1 1 2
Y. Farell 0 3 0 0/2 0/2 0/0 3 14 0 0 2 0 3
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
M. Flowers 20 1 0 7/9 3/4 3/3 4 23 2 0 1 0 1
A. Mellouk 3 4 0 1/2 0/0 1/2 0 16 0 0 0 1 3
A. Hill 2 10 1 1/4 0/1 0/1 2 26 1 1 0 1 9
B. Rumpel 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 1 4 0 0 1 0 0
M. Martinez - - - - - - - - - - - - -
T. Curran - - - - - - - - - - - - -
A. Belardinelli - - - - - - - - - - - - -
B. Ostrom - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Amadasun - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 71 31 7 22/58 8/21 19/23 18 200 6 3 8 6 25
