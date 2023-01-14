RICH
STBON
Preview not available
Preview not available
|Time
|Team
|Play
|Score
|20:00
|(Bonnies gains possession)
|19:30
|Chad Venning turnover (lost ball) (Neal Quinn steals)
|18:35
|Matt Grace turnover (lost ball) (Barry Evans steals)
|19:10
|Kyrell Luc misses three point jump shot
|19:08
|Andre Gustavson defensive rebound
|18:35
|Jason Nelson turnover (lost ball)
|18:14
|Kyrell Luc misses three point jump shot
|18:12
|Andre Gustavson defensive rebound
|17:47
|Neal Quinn misses two point hook shot
|17:45
|Yann Farell defensive rebound
|17:34
|Yann Farell misses three point jump shot
|17:32
|Neal Quinn defensive rebound
|17:25
|Tyler Burton turnover (out of bounds)
|17:10
|Daryl Banks III misses two point layup
|17:08
|Matt Grace defensive rebound
|17:00
|Neal Quinn misses two point layup
|16:58
|Daryl Banks III defensive rebound
|16:52
|Yann Farell turnover (bad pass)
|16:24
|Neal Quinn misses two point jump shot
|16:22
|Matt Grace offensive rebound
|16:21
|Daryl Banks III personal foul (Neal Quinn draws the foul)
|16:14
|Tyler Burton misses two point jump shot
|16:12
|Yann Farell defensive rebound
|16:03
|Kyrell Luc misses two point layup
|16:01
|Neal Quinn defensive rebound
|15:38
|Tyler Burton misses three point jump shot
|15:36
|Chad Venning defensive rebound
|15:10
|Jason Nelson blocks Kyrell Luc's two point jump shot
|15:08
|Neal Quinn defensive rebound
|15:03
|+2
|Tyler Burton makes two point dunk (Matt Grace assists)
|2-0
|14:32
|Barry Evans turnover (lost ball) (Tyler Burton steals)
|14:27
|Kyrell Luc personal foul (Jason Nelson draws the foul)
|14:27
|Jason Nelson technical foul
|14:27
|Jason Nelson turnover
|14:27
|TV timeout
|14:27
|+1
|Daryl Banks III makes technical free throw 1 of 2
|2-1
|14:27
|+1
|Daryl Banks III makes technical free throw 2 of 2
|2-2
|14:27
|+1
|Jason Nelson makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|3-2
|14:27
|+1
|Jason Nelson makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|4-2
|14:10
|Isaiah Bigelow shooting foul (Daryl Banks III draws the foul)
|14:10
|+1
|Daryl Banks III makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|4-3
|14:10
|+1
|Daryl Banks III makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|4-4
|13:54
|Isaiah Bigelow misses three point jump shot
|13:52
|Anouar Mellouk defensive rebound
|13:47
|Daryl Banks III misses three point jump shot
|13:45
|Spiders defensive rebound
|13:45
|Yann Farell personal foul (Andre Gustavson draws the foul)
|13:22
|Tyler Burton turnover (traveling)
|13:07
|Anouar Mellouk misses two point jump shot
|13:05
|Isaiah Bigelow defensive rebound
|12:44
|Moses Flowers shooting foul (Isaiah Bigelow draws the foul)
|12:44
|+1
|Isaiah Bigelow makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|5-4
|12:44
|+1
|Isaiah Bigelow makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|6-4
|12:32
|Kyrell Luc misses two point layup
|12:30
|Isaiah Bigelow defensive rebound
|12:10
|Isaiah Bigelow turnover (traveling)
|11:57
|+2
|Moses Flowers makes two point jump shot (Anquan Hill assists)
|6-6
|11:35
|Jason Nelson misses three point jump shot
|11:33
|Daryl Banks III defensive rebound
|11:17
|Jason Roche shooting foul (Anouar Mellouk draws the foul)
|11:17
|TV timeout
|11:17
|Anouar Mellouk misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|11:17
|+1
|Anouar Mellouk makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|6-7
|10:50
|Anquan Hill shooting foul (Tyler Burton draws the foul)
|10:50
|+1
|Tyler Burton makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|7-7
|10:50
|+1
|Tyler Burton makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|8-7
|10:36
|Anquan Hill misses two point jump shot
|10:34
|Andre Gustavson defensive rebound
|10:15
|Tyler Burton misses two point layup
|10:13
|Anquan Hill defensive rebound
|10:02
|Daryl Banks III misses three point jump shot
|10:00
|Tyler Burton defensive rebound
|9:49
|Jason Roche misses three point jump shot
|9:47
|Anouar Mellouk defensive rebound
|9:37
|+3
|Moses Flowers makes three point jump shot
|8-10
|9:15
|Jason Nelson misses three point jump shot
|9:13
|Neal Quinn offensive rebound
|9:06
|+3
|Jason Roche makes three point jump shot (Jason Nelson assists)
|11-10
|8:36
|+3
|Daryl Banks III makes three point jump shot
|11-13
|8:12
|Andre Gustavson misses three point jump shot
|8:10
|Anquan Hill defensive rebound
|7:59
|Brett Rumpel offensive foul (Jason Nelson draws the foul)
|7:59
|Brett Rumpel turnover (offensive foul)
|7:59
|TV timeout
|7:45
|Tyler Burton misses three point jump shot
|7:43
|Bonnies defensive rebound
|7:19
|+2
|Chad Venning makes two point hook shot
|11-15
|6:47
|Isaiah Bigelow misses three point jump shot
|6:45
|Kyrell Luc defensive rebound
|6:30
|Matt Grace blocks Daryl Banks III's two point layup
|6:28
|Daryl Banks III offensive rebound
|6:20
|Moses Flowers misses two point jump shot
|6:18
|Matt Grace defensive rebound
|6:08
|+2
|Isaiah Bigelow makes two point driving layup
|13-15
|5:55
|Moses Flowers offensive foul (Jason Nelson draws the foul)
|5:55
|Moses Flowers turnover (offensive foul)
|5:43
|+2
|Jason Nelson makes two point running reverse layup (Neal Quinn assists)
|15-15
|5:29
|+2
|Chad Venning makes two point dunk (Daryl Banks III assists)
|15-17
|5:11
|+3
|Jason Roche makes three point jump shot (Tyler Burton assists)
|18-17
|4:43
|Kyrell Luc misses three point jump shot
|4:41
|Isaiah Bigelow defensive rebound
|4:37
|Jason Nelson offensive foul (Daryl Banks III draws the foul)
|4:37
|Jason Nelson turnover (offensive foul)
|4:11
|+2
|Barry Evans makes two point dunk (Kyrell Luc assists)
|18-19
|3:51
|Tyler Burton turnover (lost ball)
|3:51
|TV timeout
|3:29
|Isaiah Bigelow personal foul (Kyrell Luc draws the foul)
|3:17
|Chad Venning misses two point jump shot
|3:15
|Spiders defensive rebound
|3:05
|Marcus Randolph misses three point jump shot
|3:03
|Kyrell Luc defensive rebound
|2:56
|Kyrell Luc misses two point jump shot
|2:54
|Tyler Burton defensive rebound
|2:46
|Tyler Burton offensive foul (Daryl Banks III draws the foul)
|2:46
|Tyler Burton turnover (offensive foul)
|2:29
|Yann Farell misses three point jump shot
|2:27
|Marcus Randolph defensive rebound
|2:21
|+2
|Tyler Burton makes two point driving layup
|20-19
|2:21
|Yann Farell shooting foul (Tyler Burton draws the foul)
|2:21
|Tyler Burton misses regular free throw 1 of 1
|2:21
|Barry Evans defensive rebound
|2:05
|+2
|Kyrell Luc makes two point driving layup
|20-21
|1:44
|+3
|Matt Grace makes three point jump shot (Tyler Burton assists)
|23-21
|1:17
|Daryl Banks III misses two point jump shot
|1:15
|Barry Evans offensive rebound
|1:12
|Barry Evans misses two point layup
|1:10
|Tyler Burton defensive rebound
|0:52
|+3
|Matt Grace makes three point jump shot (Andre Gustavson assists)
|26-21
|0:44
|Bonnies 30 second timeout
|0:36
|Tyler Burton personal foul (Chad Venning draws the foul)
|0:36
|+1
|Chad Venning makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|26-22
|0:36
|+1
|Chad Venning makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|26-23
|0:09
|+3
|Jason Roche makes three point jump shot (Marcus Randolph assists)
|29-23
|0:01
|Kyrell Luc misses two point layup
|0:00
|Bonnies offensive rebound
|0:00
|End of period
|Time
|Team
|Play
|Score
|19:41
|+2
|Neal Quinn makes two point hook shot
|31-23
|19:18
|+3
|Kyrell Luc makes three point jump shot
|31-26
|18:48
|Matt Grace misses three point jump shot
|18:46
|Barry Evans defensive rebound
|18:30
|Daryl Banks III misses three point jump shot
|18:28
|Tyler Burton defensive rebound
|18:08
|Tyler Burton misses three point jump shot
|18:06
|Yann Farell defensive rebound
|18:05
|Yann Farell turnover (lost ball)
|18:03
|+2
|Tyler Burton makes two point driving layup
|33-26
|17:53
|Kyrell Luc misses two point layup
|17:51
|Jason Nelson defensive rebound
|17:33
|Chad Venning blocks Andre Gustavson's two point layup
|17:31
|Spiders offensive rebound
|17:16
|Chad Venning blocks Tyler Burton's two point layup
|17:14
|Chad Venning defensive rebound
|16:53
|Neal Quinn personal foul (Chad Venning draws the foul)
|16:39
|+3
|Kyrell Luc makes three point jump shot
|33-29
|16:18
|Isaiah Bigelow misses three point jump shot
|16:16
|Anquan Hill defensive rebound
|16:07
|Kyrell Luc misses two point jump shot
|16:05
|Daryl Banks III offensive rebound
|16:00
|+2
|Daryl Banks III makes two point jump shot
|33-31
|15:39
|+2
|Matt Grace makes two point hook shot
|35-31
|15:10
|Kyrell Luc misses two point layup
|15:08
|Andre Gustavson defensive rebound
|14:59
|Isaiah Bigelow misses two point layup
|14:57
|Anquan Hill defensive rebound
|14:54
|+2
|Anouar Mellouk makes two point dunk (Daryl Banks III assists)
|35-33
|14:43
|Jason Nelson misses two point layup
|14:41
|Daryl Banks III defensive rebound
|14:39
|Matt Grace personal foul (Daryl Banks III draws the foul)
|14:39
|TV timeout
|14:37
|Kyrell Luc turnover (bad pass) (Matt Grace steals)
|14:21
|Matt Grace misses three point jump shot
|14:19
|Anquan Hill defensive rebound
|13:53
|Daryl Banks III misses two point layup
|13:51
|Anouar Mellouk offensive rebound
|13:37
|Kyrell Luc misses three point jump shot
|13:35
|Spiders defensive rebound
|13:25
|Chad Venning personal foul (Neal Quinn draws the foul)
|13:20
|Jason Roche misses two point jump shot
|13:18
|Anquan Hill defensive rebound
|13:09
|+2
|Kyrell Luc makes two point driving layup
|35-35
|13:10
|Neal Quinn shooting foul (Kyrell Luc draws the foul)
|13:10
|+1
|Kyrell Luc makes regular free throw 1 of 1
|35-36
|12:59
|Neal Quinn turnover (bad pass) (Moses Flowers steals)
|12:51
|Neal Quinn blocks Chad Venning's two point hook shot
|12:49
|Jason Nelson defensive rebound
|12:36
|+2
|Tyler Burton makes two point layup (Neal Quinn assists)
|37-36
|12:12
|+3
|Moses Flowers makes three point jump shot (Chad Venning assists)
|37-39
|11:59
|Chad Venning shooting foul (Isaiah Bigelow draws the foul)
|11:59
|TV timeout
|11:59
|+1
|Isaiah Bigelow makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|38-39
|11:59
|+1
|Isaiah Bigelow makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|39-39
|11:36
|Anquan Hill misses three point jump shot
|11:34
|Bonnies offensive rebound
|11:34
|Neal Quinn personal foul (Chad Venning draws the foul)
|11:26
|+2
|Moses Flowers makes two point driving layup
|39-41
|11:26
|Tyler Burton shooting foul (Moses Flowers draws the foul)
|11:26
|+1
|Moses Flowers makes regular free throw 1 of 1
|39-42
|11:00
|Matt Grace turnover (lost ball)
|10:52
|+3
|Daryl Banks III makes three point jump shot (Kyrell Luc assists)
|39-45
|10:52
|Spiders 30 second timeout
|10:52
|TV timeout
|10:34
|Matt Grace turnover (bad pass) (Anquan Hill steals)
|10:29
|Moses Flowers misses three point jump shot
|10:27
|Bonnies offensive rebound
|10:07
|+2
|Kyrell Luc makes two point driving layup
|39-47
|9:51
|Moses Flowers personal foul (Jason Nelson draws the foul)
|9:49
|Tyler Burton misses three point jump shot
|9:47
|Moses Flowers defensive rebound
|9:28
|Kyrell Luc misses three point jump shot
|9:26
|Chad Venning offensive rebound
|9:24
|Chad Venning misses two point layup
|9:22
|Spiders defensive rebound
|9:07
|Jason Nelson misses three point jump shot
|9:05
|Anquan Hill defensive rebound
|8:52
|+2
|Moses Flowers makes two point stepback jump shot
|39-49
|8:33
|Daryl Banks III personal foul (Tyler Burton draws the foul)
|8:33
|Spiders 30 second timeout
|8:26
|Neal Quinn turnover (lost ball) (Moses Flowers steals)
|8:26
|Andre Gustavson personal foul (Moses Flowers draws the foul)
|8:03
|Kyrell Luc misses two point jump shot
|8:01
|Anquan Hill offensive rebound
|7:58
|+2
|Anquan Hill makes two point jump shot
|39-51
|7:51
|Anquan Hill personal foul (Isaiah Bigelow draws the foul)
|7:51
|TV timeout
|7:51
|+1
|Isaiah Bigelow makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|40-51
|7:51
|+1
|Isaiah Bigelow makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|41-51
|7:43
|+3
|Moses Flowers makes three point jump shot (Daryl Banks III assists)
|41-54
|7:30
|Jason Nelson turnover (bad pass) (Kyrell Luc steals)
|7:23
|+2
|Kyrell Luc makes two point driving layup
|41-56
|7:05
|Matt Grace misses three point jump shot
|7:03
|Isaiah Bigelow offensive rebound
|7:02
|Kyrell Luc personal foul (Isaiah Bigelow draws the foul)
|7:02
|Isaiah Bigelow misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|7:02
|+1
|Isaiah Bigelow makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|42-56
|6:44
|Daryl Banks III misses three point jump shot
|6:42
|Tyler Burton defensive rebound
|6:29
|+2
|Isaiah Bigelow makes two point layup (Marcus Randolph assists)
|44-56
|6:06
|Kyrell Luc misses two point floating jump shot
|6:04
|Matt Grace defensive rebound
|5:52
|+3
|Matt Grace makes three point jump shot (Marcus Randolph assists)
|47-56
|5:26
|Anquan Hill misses two point hook shot
|5:24
|Isaiah Bigelow defensive rebound
|5:20
|Moses Flowers personal foul (Tyler Burton draws the foul)
|5:20
|+1
|Tyler Burton makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|48-56
|5:20
|Tyler Burton misses regular free throw 2 of 2
|5:20
|Anquan Hill defensive rebound
|4:57
|Matt Grace shooting foul (Chad Venning draws the foul)
|4:57
|+1
|Chad Venning makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|48-57
|4:57
|Chad Venning misses regular free throw 2 of 2
|4:57
|Isaiah Bigelow defensive rebound
|4:43
|Marcus Randolph turnover (lost ball) (Kyrell Luc steals)
|4:15
|Kyrell Luc turnover (lost ball) (Isaiah Bigelow steals)
|4:15
|Kyrell Luc personal foul (Isaiah Bigelow draws the foul)
|4:15
|+1
|Isaiah Bigelow makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|49-57
|4:15
|+1
|Isaiah Bigelow makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|50-57
|3:50
|+2
|Moses Flowers makes two point pullup jump shot
|50-59
|3:30
|Chad Venning shooting foul (Neal Quinn draws the foul)
|3:30
|TV timeout
|3:30
|+1
|Neal Quinn makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|51-59
|3:30
|+1
|Neal Quinn makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|52-59
|3:01
|Kyrell Luc misses two point layup
|2:59
|Jason Nelson defensive rebound
|2:54
|+3
|Tyler Burton makes three point jump shot (Isaiah Bigelow assists)
|55-59
|2:30
|Jason Nelson personal foul (Kyrell Luc draws the foul)
|2:30
|+1
|Kyrell Luc makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|55-60
|2:30
|+1
|Kyrell Luc makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|55-61
|2:11
|Anquan Hill blocks Isaiah Bigelow's two point layup
|2:09
|Anquan Hill defensive rebound
|1:55
|Isaiah Bigelow personal foul (Anquan Hill draws the foul)
|1:55
|Anquan Hill misses regular free throw 1 of 1
|1:55
|Bonnies offensive rebound
|1:37
|+3
|Daryl Banks III makes three point stepback jump shot
|55-64
|1:24
|Isaiah Bigelow misses three point jump shot
|1:22
|Anouar Mellouk defensive rebound
|1:13
|Andre Gustavson personal foul (Daryl Banks III draws the foul)
|1:13
|Daryl Banks III misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|1:13
|+1
|Daryl Banks III makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|55-65
|1:13
|Bonnies 30 second timeout
|1:02
|Jason Roche misses three point jump shot
|1:00
|Matt Grace offensive rebound
|0:59
|+2
|Matt Grace makes two point putback layup
|57-65
|0:56
|Isaiah Bigelow personal foul (Daryl Banks III draws the foul)
|0:56
|+1
|Daryl Banks III makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|57-66
|0:56
|+1
|Daryl Banks III makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|57-67
|0:45
|+2
|Jason Nelson makes two point jump shot
|59-67
|0:44
|Spiders 60 second timeout
|0:35
|Marcus Randolph personal foul (Daryl Banks III draws the foul)
|0:35
|+1
|Daryl Banks III makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|59-68
|0:35
|+1
|Daryl Banks III makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|59-69
|0:20
|Marcus Randolph misses three point jump shot
|0:18
|Spiders offensive rebound
|0:17
|Yann Farell personal foul (Tyler Burton draws the foul)
|0:17
|Tyler Burton misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|0:17
|+1
|Tyler Burton makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|60-69
|0:14
|Marcus Randolph personal foul (Moses Flowers draws the foul)
|0:14
|+1
|Moses Flowers makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|60-70
|0:14
|+1
|Moses Flowers makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|60-71
|0:08
|Jason Nelson misses three point jump shot
|0:06
|Jason Nelson offensive rebound
|0:01
|+3
|Matt Grace makes three point jump shot (Jason Nelson assists)
|63-71
|0:00
|End of period
Key Players
|Min. Per Game
|Pts. Per Game
|Ast. Per Game
|Reb. Per Game
|Field Goal %
|Three Point %
|Free Throw %
|+ 3
|Matt Grace makes three point jump shot (Jason Nelson assists)
|0:01
|Jason Nelson offensive rebound
|0:06
|Jason Nelson misses three point jump shot
|0:08
|+ 1
|Moses Flowers makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|0:14
|+ 1
|Moses Flowers makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|0:14
|Marcus Randolph personal foul (Moses Flowers draws the foul)
|0:14
|+ 1
|Tyler Burton makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|0:17
|Tyler Burton misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|0:17
|Yann Farell personal foul (Tyler Burton draws the foul)
|0:17
|Spiders offensive rebound
|0:18
|Marcus Randolph misses three point jump shot
|0:20
|Team Stats
|Points
|63
|71
|Field Goals
|19-50 (38.0%)
|22-58 (37.9%)
|3-Pointers
|8-28 (28.6%)
|8-21 (38.1%)
|Free Throws
|17-21 (81.0%)
|19-23 (82.6%)
|Total Rebounds
|35
|36
|Offensive
|5
|6
|Defensive
|24
|25
|Team
|6
|5
|Assists
|12
|7
|Steals
|4
|6
|Blocks
|3
|3
|Turnovers
|15
|8
|Fouls
|20
|18
|Technicals
|1
|0
Video Carousel
20 PTS, 5 REB, 3 AST
|Team Stats
|Richmond 10-8
|69.6 PPG
|36.4 RPG
|13.1 APG
|St. Bonaventure 9-9
|67.6 PPG
|36.8 RPG
|12.2 APG
|Top Scorers
|M. Grace F
|16 PTS
|5 REB
|1 AST
|M. Flowers G
|20 PTS
|1 REB
|0 AST
|
|38.0
|FG%
|37.9
|
|
|28.6
|3PT FG%
|38.1
|
|
|81.0
|FT%
|82.6
|
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|M. Grace
|16
|5
|1
|6/9
|4/7
|0/0
|2
|28
|1
|1
|3
|2
|3
|T. Burton
|15
|5
|2
|5/11
|1/5
|4/7
|3
|37
|1
|0
|4
|0
|5
|J. Nelson
|6
|4
|2
|2/7
|0/4
|2/2
|3
|29
|0
|1
|4
|1
|3
|N. Quinn
|4
|4
|2
|1/4
|0/0
|2/2
|3
|21
|1
|1
|2
|1
|3
|A. Gustavson
|0
|4
|1
|0/2
|0/1
|0/0
|2
|32
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|M. Grace
|16
|5
|1
|6/9
|4/7
|0/0
|2
|28
|1
|1
|3
|2
|3
|T. Burton
|15
|5
|2
|5/11
|1/5
|4/7
|3
|37
|1
|0
|4
|0
|5
|J. Nelson
|6
|4
|2
|2/7
|0/4
|2/2
|3
|29
|0
|1
|4
|1
|3
|N. Quinn
|4
|4
|2
|1/4
|0/0
|2/2
|3
|21
|1
|1
|2
|1
|3
|A. Gustavson
|0
|4
|1
|0/2
|0/1
|0/0
|2
|32
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4
|Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|I. Bigelow
|13
|6
|1
|2/8
|0/4
|9/10
|4
|23
|1
|0
|1
|1
|5
|J. Roche
|9
|0
|0
|3/6
|3/5
|0/0
|1
|19
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|M. Randolph
|0
|1
|3
|0/2
|0/2
|0/0
|2
|12
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|Q. Southall
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|D. Bailey
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|L. Weaver
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|M. Dread
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|A. Noyes
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|M. Walz
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|C. Crabtree
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|G. Arizin
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|63
|29
|12
|19/50
|8/28
|17/21
|20
|201
|4
|3
|15
|5
|24
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|D. Banks III
|20
|5
|3
|4/12
|3/7
|9/10
|2
|40
|0
|0
|0
|2
|3
|K. Luc
|17
|2
|2
|6/22
|2/7
|3/3
|3
|36
|2
|0
|2
|0
|2
|C. Venning
|7
|3
|1
|2/5
|0/0
|3/4
|3
|24
|0
|2
|1
|1
|2
|B. Evans
|2
|3
|0
|1/2
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|17
|1
|0
|1
|1
|2
|Y. Farell
|0
|3
|0
|0/2
|0/2
|0/0
|3
|14
|0
|0
|2
|0
|3
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|D. Banks III
|20
|5
|3
|4/12
|3/7
|9/10
|2
|40
|0
|0
|0
|2
|3
|K. Luc
|17
|2
|2
|6/22
|2/7
|3/3
|3
|36
|2
|0
|2
|0
|2
|C. Venning
|7
|3
|1
|2/5
|0/0
|3/4
|3
|24
|0
|2
|1
|1
|2
|B. Evans
|2
|3
|0
|1/2
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|17
|1
|0
|1
|1
|2
|Y. Farell
|0
|3
|0
|0/2
|0/2
|0/0
|3
|14
|0
|0
|2
|0
|3
|Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|M. Flowers
|20
|1
|0
|7/9
|3/4
|3/3
|4
|23
|2
|0
|1
|0
|1
|A. Mellouk
|3
|4
|0
|1/2
|0/0
|1/2
|0
|16
|0
|0
|0
|1
|3
|A. Hill
|2
|10
|1
|1/4
|0/1
|0/1
|2
|26
|1
|1
|0
|1
|9
|B. Rumpel
|0
|0
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|1
|4
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|M. Martinez
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|T. Curran
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|A. Belardinelli
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|B. Ostrom
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|M. Amadasun
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|71
|31
|7
|22/58
|8/21
|19/23
|18
|200
|6
|3
|8
|6
|25
-
LOW
BING65
66
2nd 0.0
-
SEMO
MORE74
78
2nd 5:53
-
20MIZZ
FLA50
54
2nd 7:04 SECN
-
ASU
ORST49
49
2nd 14:29 PACN
-
UAPB
FAMU18
15
1st 10:39
-
CINCY
SMU37
32
2nd 15:52 ESPU
-
ELON
22COC36
44
2nd 16:24
-
FGCU
BELLAR24
40
2nd 17:24
-
GRAM
SOU31
38
2nd 19:25
-
HOW
NORF37
46
1st 0.0
-
UIC
MURR30
47
2nd 17:09
-
14ISU
2KAN35
36
2nd 15:38 ESP+
-
LIU
SFU41
56
2nd 11:56
-
LSU
4ALA24
59
2nd 18:15 ESPN
-
MER
ETSU31
30
2nd 18:54
-
MORG
COPP41
28
1st 2:08
-
MVSU
COOK39
31
1st 0.0
-
UNCG
FUR43
50
2nd 15:34
-
NWST
NICH31
39
1st 0.0
-
SCST
NCCU38
38
1st 0.0
-
STL
GW56
39
2nd 11:07
-
TNST
TNTC13
10
1st 10:19
-
TROY
APP31
34
2nd 13:10
-
TLSA
WICH50
44
2nd 13:23 ESP+
-
UAB
LT37
35
2nd 19:18
-
UCI
CSN40
35
2nd 14:07
-
UL
USA48
49
2nd 13:25
-
13UVA
FSU41
32
2nd 15:32 ESP2
-
VALP
EVAN45
33
2nd 15:52
-
DSU
UMES32
31
1st 0.0
-
UALR
EIU25
32
1st 1:28
-
BUF
CMU23
37
1st 2:12
-
HOUC
MCNS36
32
1st 3:55
-
UNO
TXCC31
47
1st 55.0
-
URI
MASS21
23
1st 2:58
-
TOL
NIU37
18
1st 2:27
-
UCSD
CSUB7
2
1st 14:14
-
CSUF
UCD6
8
1st 15:25
-
24DUKE
CLEM7
7
1st 13:11 ACCN
-
JU
JVST12
10
1st 13:06
-
NAVY
L-MD7
4
1st 15:39
-
UNI
BELM14
21
1st 12:31
-
PEAY
LIP6
8
1st 14:55
-
W&M
UNCW6
3
1st 15:48 CBSSN
-
ABIL
TRLST0
0138.5 O/U
-3.5
5:00pm
-
NAU
SAC0
0130.5 O/U
-8
5:00pm
-
SELA
UIW0
0145.5 O/U
+4.5
5:00pm
-
LAM
TXAMC0
0138 O/U
-10.5
5:30pm
-
ALCN
TXSO0
0140 O/U
-3
6:00pm
-
9ARIZ
ORE0
0153 O/U
+4
6:00pm ESPN
-
CAL
WASH0
0131.5 O/U
-10
6:00pm PACN
-
CHAT
SAM0
0145.5 O/U
-2.5
6:00pm ESPU
-
OKST
BAY0
0138.5 O/U
-7.5
6:00pm ESP2
-
TA&M
SC0
0133 O/U
+8
6:00pm SECN
-
WEB
MTST0
0131.5 O/U
-8
6:00pm
-
IDHO
EWU0
0148.5 O/U
-10
6:30pm
-
JAST
PVAM0
0137 O/U
-3.5
6:30pm
-
LIND
SIUE0
0137.5 O/U
-14
6:30pm
-
AF
FRES0
0123.5 O/U
-3.5
7:00pm
-
ALB
NJIT0
0135.5 O/U
-3.5
7:00pm
-
CARK
LIB0
0143.5 O/U
-20.5
7:00pm
-
COLST
UNLV0
0144.5 O/U
-5.5
7:00pm CBSSN
-
FIU
WKY0
0143 O/U
-8.5
7:00pm
-
GASO
JMAD0
0138 O/U
-8.5
7:00pm
-
ND
SYR0
0140.5 O/U
-5.5
7:00pm ACCN
-
NKY
GB0
0127.5 O/U
+10
7:00pm
-
ODU
MRSH0
0143.5 O/U
-10
7:00pm ESP+
-
PRES