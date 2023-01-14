Ndefo scores 16, Seton Hall downs DePaul 71-67
CHICAGO (AP) KC Ndefo scored 16 points as Seton Hall beat DePaul 71-67 on Saturday.
Ndefo added 12 rebounds for the Pirates (11-8, 4-4 Big East Conference). Al-Amir Dawes added 15 points while going 4 of 8 from the floor, including 3 for 5 from distance, and 4 for 4 from the line, and he also had three steals. Femi Odukale recorded 12 points and was 4 of 7 shooting and 4 of 7 from the free throw line. Tyrese Samuel had 12 points on 5 of 8 shooting.
Da'Sean Nelson finished with 15 points for the Blue Demons (8-10, 2-5). Yor Anei added 13 points and two steals for DePaul. In addition, Umoja Gibson had 11 points and five assists.
Seton Hall went into halftime tied with DePaul 39-39. Dawes scored nine points in the half. Seton Hall used a 7-0 second-half run come back from a three-point deficit and take the lead at 52-48 with 12:24 left in the half before finishing off the victory. Ndefo scored seven second-half points.
NEXT UP
These two teams both play Wednesday. Seton Hall hosts UConn while DePaul hosts Xavier.
---
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
Copyright 2023 STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.
1st Half
|Time
|Team
|Play
|Score
|20:00
|Tyrese Samuel vs. Eral Penn (Umoja Gibson gains possession)
|19:40
|Tyrese Samuel blocks Yor Anei's two point jump shot
|19:38
|Kadary Richmond defensive rebound
|19:19
|KC Ndefo turnover (bad pass) (Yor Anei steals)
|19:03
|Philmon Gebrewhit misses three point jump shot
|19:01
|Eral Penn offensive rebound
|18:56
|+2
|Eral Penn makes two point layup
|0-2
|18:42
|Al-Amir Dawes misses two point floating jump shot
|18:40
|Al-Amir Dawes offensive rebound
|18:35
|Al-Amir Dawes misses two point jump shot
|18:33
|Javan Johnson defensive rebound
|18:22
|Javan Johnson misses two point jump shot
|18:20
|Kadary Richmond defensive rebound
|18:16
|+2
|Tyrese Samuel makes two point layup (Kadary Richmond assists)
|2-2
|18:16
|Umoja Gibson shooting foul (Tyrese Samuel draws the foul)
|18:16
|Tyrese Samuel misses regular free throw 1 of 1
|18:16
|Javan Johnson defensive rebound
|18:02
|Philmon Gebrewhit misses three point jump shot
|18:00
|Tae Davis defensive rebound
|17:37
|+2
|KC Ndefo makes two point hook shot
|4-2
|17:37
|Eral Penn shooting foul (KC Ndefo draws the foul)
|17:37
|+1
|KC Ndefo makes regular free throw 1 of 1
|5-2
|17:24
|+2
|Yor Anei makes two point layup (Javan Johnson assists)
|5-4
|17:24
|KC Ndefo shooting foul (Yor Anei draws the foul)
|17:24
|+1
|Yor Anei makes regular free throw 1 of 1
|5-5
|17:15
|Tae Davis misses two point layup
|17:13
|Yor Anei defensive rebound
|16:59
|+2
|Yor Anei makes two point layup (Philmon Gebrewhit assists)
|5-7
|16:36
|+3
|Al-Amir Dawes makes three point jump shot (Kadary Richmond assists)
|8-7
|16:23
|Eral Penn turnover (lost ball) (Al-Amir Dawes steals)
|16:18
|+3
|Al-Amir Dawes makes three point jump shot
|11-7
|15:52
|Javan Johnson misses three point jump shot
|15:50
|Al-Amir Dawes defensive rebound
|15:44
|+2
|Tae Davis makes two point layup (KC Ndefo assists)
|13-7
|15:43
|Blue Demons 30 second timeout
|15:43
|TV timeout
|15:32
|Yor Anei turnover (bad pass)
|15:21
|Kadary Richmond turnover (lost ball) (Umoja Gibson steals)
|15:12
|+3
|Philmon Gebrewhit makes three point jump shot (Da'Sean Nelson assists)
|13-10
|14:54
|Tyrese Samuel turnover (traveling)
|14:46
|Umoja Gibson turnover (traveling)
|14:33
|+2
|Kadary Richmond makes two point jump shot
|15-10
|14:17
|Philmon Gebrewhit turnover (bad pass) (KC Ndefo steals)
|14:11
|+2
|Tyrese Samuel makes two point dunk (KC Ndefo assists)
|17-10
|13:53
|+2
|Da'Sean Nelson makes two point jump shot (Javan Johnson assists)
|17-12
|13:34
|Tyrese Samuel misses two point hook shot
|13:32
|KC Ndefo offensive rebound
|13:17
|Kadary Richmond misses two point layup
|13:15
|Da'Sean Nelson defensive rebound
|13:10
|+2
|Da'Sean Nelson makes two point layup
|17-14
|12:51
|KC Ndefo misses three point jump shot
|12:49
|Da'Sean Nelson defensive rebound
|12:41
|+3
|Javan Johnson makes three point jump shot (Zion Cruz assists)
|17-17
|12:12
|Tyrese Samuel misses two point layup
|12:10
|Jalen Terry defensive rebound
|12:09
|Tae Davis personal foul (Jalen Terry draws the foul)
|11:56
|+2
|Eral Penn makes two point layup (Jalen Terry assists)
|17-19
|11:34
|Eral Penn blocks Kadary Richmond's two point layup
|11:32
|Femi Odukale offensive rebound
|11:25
|+2
|Femi Odukale makes two point layup
|19-19
|11:02
|Da'Sean Nelson misses two point jump shot
|11:00
|KC Ndefo defensive rebound
|10:51
|+3
|Al-Amir Dawes makes three point jump shot (Kadary Richmond assists)
|22-19
|10:37
|Jump ball. Jalen Terry vs. Al-Amir Dawes (Pirates gains possession)
|10:37
|Jalen Terry turnover (lost ball) (Al-Amir Dawes steals)
|10:37
|TV timeout
|10:29
|+2
|KC Ndefo makes two point dunk (Femi Odukale assists)
|24-19
|10:09
|+2
|Da'Sean Nelson makes two point jump shot (Eral Penn assists)
|24-21
|9:48
|+2
|Femi Odukale makes two point layup
|26-21
|9:40
|Al-Amir Dawes personal foul (Umoja Gibson draws the foul)
|9:18
|Eral Penn misses three point jump shot
|9:16
|Dre Davis defensive rebound
|8:52
|Femi Odukale turnover (traveling)
|8:41
|+2
|Da'Sean Nelson makes two point reverse dunk (Eral Penn assists)
|26-23
|8:18
|Dre Davis misses two point turnaround fadeaway jump shot
|8:16
|Femi Odukale offensive rebound
|8:06
|+2
|Femi Odukale makes two point dunk
|28-23
|7:54
|Javan Johnson misses three point jump shot
|7:52
|Dre Davis defensive rebound
|7:48
|Dre Davis turnover (bad pass) (Eral Penn steals)
|7:40
|+3
|Umoja Gibson makes three point jump shot (Javan Johnson assists)
|28-26
|7:21
|Tray Jackson misses three point jump shot
|7:19
|Philmon Gebrewhit defensive rebound
|7:08
|+2
|Eral Penn makes two point jump shot (Da'Sean Nelson assists)
|28-28
|7:06
|Pirates 30 second timeout
|7:06
|TV timeout
|6:46
|Dre Davis misses two point jump shot
|6:44
|Eral Penn defensive rebound
|6:30
|Tray Jackson personal foul (Yor Anei draws the foul)
|6:16
|+3
|Umoja Gibson makes three point jump shot
|28-31
|5:59
|Kadary Richmond misses two point jump shot
|5:57
|Pirates offensive rebound
|5:42
|+2
|KC Ndefo makes two point hook shot
|30-31
|5:27
|Umoja Gibson misses two point floating jump shot
|5:25
|KC Ndefo defensive rebound
|5:02
|KC Ndefo turnover (lost ball) (Eral Penn steals)
|4:56
|Javan Johnson misses three point jump shot
|4:54
|Eral Penn offensive rebound
|4:54
|Tyrese Samuel personal foul
|4:45
|Yor Anei turnover (traveling)
|4:32
|+3
|Kadary Richmond makes three point jump shot
|33-31
|4:12
|Javan Johnson misses two point pullup jump shot
|4:10
|KC Ndefo defensive rebound
|4:03
|Umoja Gibson blocks Kadary Richmond's two point layup
|4:01
|Philmon Gebrewhit defensive rebound
|3:53
|Femi Odukale shooting foul (Javan Johnson draws the foul)
|3:53
|TV timeout
|3:44
|+2
|Da'Sean Nelson makes two point jump shot (Eral Penn assists)
|33-33
|3:34
|Umoja Gibson personal foul
|3:34
|Al-Amir Dawes offensive foul
|3:34
|Al-Amir Dawes turnover (offensive foul)
|3:21
|+3
|Da'Sean Nelson makes three point jump shot (Umoja Gibson assists)
|33-36
|3:02
|+2
|KC Ndefo makes two point layup (Tyrese Samuel assists)
|35-36
|2:35
|Javan Johnson misses three point jump shot
|2:33
|KC Ndefo defensive rebound
|2:29
|+2
|Tyrese Samuel makes two point dunk (Kadary Richmond assists)
|37-36
|2:06
|+3
|Umoja Gibson makes three point jump shot (Philmon Gebrewhit assists)
|37-39
|1:47
|+2
|Kadary Richmond makes two point layup
|39-39
|1:32
|Eral Penn turnover (traveling)
|1:17
|Kadary Richmond turnover (bad pass) (Da'Sean Nelson steals)
|1:01
|Kadary Richmond personal foul (Eral Penn draws the foul)
|1:01
|Eral Penn misses regular free throw 1 of 1
|1:01
|KC Ndefo defensive rebound
|0:54
|Femi Odukale misses two point jump shot
|0:52
|Eral Penn defensive rebound
|0:34
|Jalen Terry turnover (bad pass) (Tyrese Samuel steals)
|0:04
|KC Ndefo misses three point jump shot
|0:02
|Javan Johnson defensive rebound
|0:00
|End of period
2nd Half
|Time
|Team
|Play
|Score
|19:48
|KC Ndefo shooting foul (Javan Johnson draws the foul)
|19:48
|+1
|Javan Johnson makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|39-40
|19:48
|+1
|Javan Johnson makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|39-41
|19:39
|Al-Amir Dawes misses three point jump shot
|19:37
|Philmon Gebrewhit defensive rebound
|19:26
|Eral Penn misses three point jump shot
|19:24
|Kadary Richmond defensive rebound
|19:17
|Yor Anei shooting foul (Kadary Richmond draws the foul)
|19:17
|+1
|Kadary Richmond makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|40-41
|19:17
|Kadary Richmond misses regular free throw 2 of 2
|19:17
|Javan Johnson defensive rebound
|19:00
|+3
|Philmon Gebrewhit makes three point jump shot (Umoja Gibson assists)
|40-44
|18:40
|Eral Penn shooting foul (Tyrese Samuel draws the foul)
|18:40
|Tyrese Samuel misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|18:40
|Tyrese Samuel misses regular free throw 2 of 2
|18:40
|Yor Anei defensive rebound
|18:11
|Umoja Gibson misses two point floating jump shot
|18:09
|KC Ndefo defensive rebound
|17:41
|Kadary Richmond misses two point jump shot
|17:39
|Eral Penn defensive rebound
|17:32
|Umoja Gibson misses two point jump shot
|17:30
|Tae Davis defensive rebound
|17:23
|Al-Amir Dawes misses three point jump shot
|17:21
|Eral Penn defensive rebound
|16:58
|Umoja Gibson misses three point jump shot
|16:56
|Yor Anei offensive rebound
|16:39
|+2
|Yor Anei makes two point layup (Javan Johnson assists)
|40-46
|16:32
|Pirates 30 second timeout
|16:32
|TV timeout
|16:21
|KC Ndefo misses two point jump shot
|16:19
|Tyrese Samuel offensive rebound
|16:14
|+2
|Tyrese Samuel makes two point tip layup
|42-46
|15:57
|Umoja Gibson misses three point jump shot
|15:55
|Jamir Harris defensive rebound
|15:48
|Kadary Richmond offensive foul (Da'Sean Nelson draws the foul)
|15:48
|Kadary Richmond turnover (offensive foul)
|15:48
|TV timeout
|15:32
|Tyrese Samuel personal foul (Da'Sean Nelson draws the foul)
|15:20
|Dre Davis blocks Javan Johnson's two point fadeaway jump shot
|15:18
|KC Ndefo defensive rebound
|14:59
|Kadary Richmond misses two point layup
|14:57
|KC Ndefo offensive rebound
|14:57
|+2
|KC Ndefo makes two point layup
|44-46
|14:57
|Eral Penn shooting foul (KC Ndefo draws the foul)
|14:57
|+1
|KC Ndefo makes regular free throw 1 of 1
|45-46
|14:35
|Femi Odukale shooting foul (Eral Penn draws the foul)
|14:35
|+1
|Eral Penn makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|45-47
|14:35
|+1
|Eral Penn makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|45-48
|14:22
|+2
|Dre Davis makes two point jump shot (Femi Odukale assists)
|47-48
|13:55
|Javan Johnson turnover (bad pass) (Femi Odukale steals)
|13:48
|Kadary Richmond turnover (traveling)
|13:18
|Javan Johnson misses three point jump shot
|13:16
|Dre Davis defensive rebound
|13:10
|+2
|Femi Odukale makes two point layup
|49-48
|13:10
|Javan Johnson shooting foul (Femi Odukale draws the foul)
|13:10
|+1
|Femi Odukale makes regular free throw 1 of 1
|50-48
|12:41
|Javan Johnson turnover (lost ball) (Dre Davis steals)
|12:24
|+2
|Dre Davis makes two point layup (Femi Odukale assists)
|52-48
|12:23
|Blue Demons 30 second timeout
|12:23
|TV timeout
|11:54
|KC Ndefo shooting foul (Umoja Gibson draws the foul)
|11:54
|+1
|Umoja Gibson makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|52-49
|11:54
|+1
|Umoja Gibson makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|52-50
|11:30
|Yor Anei blocks Tyrese Samuel's two point layup
|11:28
|Pirates offensive rebound
|11:22
|+2
|Al-Amir Dawes makes two point layup
|54-50
|11:04
|Philmon Gebrewhit misses three point jump shot
|11:02
|Da'Sean Nelson offensive rebound
|10:55
|Dre Davis personal foul (Da'Sean Nelson draws the foul)
|10:50
|Da'Sean Nelson turnover (traveling)
|10:37
|Javan Johnson blocks Femi Odukale's two point layup
|10:35
|Pirates offensive rebound
|10:28
|Jamir Harris misses three point jump shot
|10:26
|Javan Johnson defensive rebound
|10:14
|Al-Amir Dawes shooting foul (Yor Anei draws the foul)
|10:14
|+1
|Yor Anei makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|54-51
|10:14
|+1
|Yor Anei makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|54-52
|10:05
|Javan Johnson personal foul (Femi Odukale draws the foul)
|9:49
|Femi Odukale turnover (lost ball) (Yor Anei steals)
|9:49
|Femi Odukale personal foul
|9:49
|+1
|Da'Sean Nelson makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|54-53
|9:49
|+1
|Da'Sean Nelson makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|54-54
|9:28
|+2
|Tyrese Samuel makes two point hook shot
|56-54
|9:07
|Yor Anei misses two point layup
|9:05
|Yor Anei offensive rebound
|9:00
|+2
|Yor Anei makes two point putback dunk
|56-56
|8:45
|+2
|Dre Davis makes two point layup (Al-Amir Dawes assists)
|58-56
|8:28
|Yor Anei turnover (lost ball) (Tyrese Samuel steals)
|8:00
|Dre Davis misses two point layup
|7:58
|Femi Odukale offensive rebound
|7:58
|TV timeout
|7:49
|Dre Davis misses two point hook shot
|7:47
|Eral Penn defensive rebound
|7:29
|Javan Johnson misses three point jump shot
|7:27
|Dre Davis defensive rebound
|7:12
|Dre Davis misses two point jump shot
|7:10
|Eral Penn defensive rebound
|6:55
|+2
|Yor Anei makes two point alley-oop dunk (Umoja Gibson assists)
|58-58
|6:32
|Al-Amir Dawes turnover (lost ball) (Philmon Gebrewhit steals)
|6:19
|Umoja Gibson turnover (lost ball) (Al-Amir Dawes steals)
|6:15
|Umoja Gibson shooting foul (Al-Amir Dawes draws the foul)
|6:15
|+1
|Al-Amir Dawes makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|59-58
|6:15
|+1
|Al-Amir Dawes makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|60-58
|5:46
|Javan Johnson misses three point jump shot
|5:44
|Eral Penn offensive rebound
|5:39
|Kadary Richmond shooting foul (Javan Johnson draws the foul)
|5:39
|+1
|Javan Johnson makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|60-59
|5:39
|+1
|Javan Johnson makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|60-60
|5:14
|Javan Johnson personal foul (Tyrese Samuel draws the foul)
|5:14
|+1
|Tyrese Samuel makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|61-60
|5:14
|+1
|Tyrese Samuel makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|62-60
|5:03
|Blue Demons turnover (10-second violation)
|4:48
|+2
|KC Ndefo makes two point layup
|64-60
|4:38
|Philmon Gebrewhit misses three point jump shot
|4:36
|Kadary Richmond defensive rebound
|4:05
|Tyrese Samuel offensive foul (Da'Sean Nelson draws the foul)
|4:05
|Tyrese Samuel turnover (offensive foul)
|3:39
|Tyrese Samuel blocks Da'Sean Nelson's two point jump shot
|3:37
|Tyrese Samuel defensive rebound
|3:18
|Da'Sean Nelson shooting foul (Femi Odukale draws the foul)
|3:18
|TV timeout
|3:18
|Femi Odukale misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|3:18
|+1
|Femi Odukale makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|65-60
|2:53
|Javan Johnson misses three point jump shot
|2:51
|Eral Penn offensive rebound
|2:44
|Umoja Gibson turnover (bad pass)
|2:31
|Kadary Richmond misses two point layup
|2:29
|Kadary Richmond offensive rebound
|2:20
|Philmon Gebrewhit personal foul (Kadary Richmond draws the foul)
|2:20
|Kadary Richmond misses regular free throw 1 of 1
|2:20
|Eral Penn defensive rebound
|2:05
|KC Ndefo personal foul (Philmon Gebrewhit draws the foul)
|2:05
|+1
|Philmon Gebrewhit makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|65-61
|2:05
|Philmon Gebrewhit misses regular free throw 2 of 2
|2:05
|KC Ndefo defensive rebound
|1:42
|KC Ndefo misses three point jump shot
|1:40
|Femi Odukale offensive rebound
|1:40
|Javan Johnson shooting foul (Femi Odukale draws the foul)
|1:40
|Femi Odukale misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|1:40
|+1
|Femi Odukale makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|66-61
|1:25
|+3
|Philmon Gebrewhit makes three point stepback jump shot (Umoja Gibson assists)
|66-64
|1:25
|Blue Demons 30 second timeout
|1:00
|Yor Anei shooting foul (KC Ndefo draws the foul)
|1:00
|+1
|KC Ndefo makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|67-64
|1:00
|+1
|KC Ndefo makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|68-64
|0:48
|+3
|Javan Johnson makes three point jump shot (Umoja Gibson assists)
|68-67
|0:40
|Pirates 30 second timeout
|0:22
|Kadary Richmond misses two point jump shot
|0:20
|Femi Odukale offensive rebound
|0:17
|Femi Odukale misses two point layup
|0:15
|KC Ndefo offensive rebound
|0:17
|Jump ball. (Pirates gains possession)
|0:14
|Yor Anei personal foul (Femi Odukale draws the foul)
|0:14
|+1
|Femi Odukale makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|69-67
|0:14
|Femi Odukale misses regular free throw 2 of 2
|0:14
|KC Ndefo offensive rebound
|0:10
|Umoja Gibson personal foul (Al-Amir Dawes draws the foul)
|0:10
|+1
|Al-Amir Dawes makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|70-67
|0:10
|+1
|Al-Amir Dawes makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|71-67
|0:05
|Umoja Gibson misses three point jump shot
|0:03
|Pirates defensive rebound
|0:00
|End of period
|Min. Per Game
|Pts. Per Game
|Ast. Per Game
|Reb. Per Game
|Field Goal %
|Three Point %
|Free Throw %
|End of period
|0:03
|Umoja Gibson misses three point jump shot
|0:05
|+ 1
|Al-Amir Dawes makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|0:10
|+ 1
|Al-Amir Dawes makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|0:10
|Umoja Gibson personal foul (Al-Amir Dawes draws the foul)
|0:10
|KC Ndefo offensive rebound
|0:14
|Femi Odukale misses regular free throw 2 of 2
|0:14
|+ 1
|Femi Odukale makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|0:14
|Yor Anei personal foul (Femi Odukale draws the foul)
|0:14
|KC Ndefo offensive rebound
|0:15
|Femi Odukale misses two point layup
|0:17
|Team Stats
|Points
|71
|67
|Field Goals
|26-56 (46.4%)
|22-49 (44.9%)
|3-Pointers
|4-11 (36.4%)
|9-26 (34.6%)
|Free Throws
|15-23 (65.2%)
|14-16 (87.5%)
|Total Rebounds
|37
|27
|Offensive
|12
|7
|Defensive
|21
|20
|Team
|4
|0
|Assists
|11
|18
|Steals
|8
|7
|Blocks
|3
|4
|Turnovers
|13
|14
|Fouls
|19
|16
|Technicals
|0
|0
|Team Stats
|Seton Hall 12-8
|69.6 PPG
|40.5 RPG
|12.4 APG
|DePaul 8-11
|71.9 PPG
|36.5 RPG
|13.5 APG
|
|46.4
|FG%
|44.9
|
|
|36.4
|3PT FG%
|34.6
|
|
|65.2
|FT%
|87.5
|
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|K. Ndefo
|16
|12
|2
|6/10
|0/3
|4/4
|4
|30
|1
|0
|2
|4
|8
|A. Dawes
|15
|2
|1
|4/8
|3/5
|4/4
|3
|32
|3
|0
|2
|1
|1
|T. Samuel
|12
|2
|1
|5/8
|0/0
|2/5
|3
|30
|2
|2
|2
|1
|1
|K. Richmond
|8
|5
|4
|3/11
|1/1
|1/3
|3
|32
|0
|0
|4
|1
|4
|T. Davis
|2
|2
|0
|1/2
|0/0
|0/0
|1
|11
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|K. Ndefo
|16
|12
|2
|6/10
|0/3
|4/4
|4
|30
|1
|0
|2
|4
|8
|A. Dawes
|15
|2
|1
|4/8
|3/5
|4/4
|3
|32
|3
|0
|2
|1
|1
|T. Samuel
|12
|2
|1
|5/8
|0/0
|2/5
|3
|30
|2
|2
|2
|1
|1
|K. Richmond
|8
|5
|4
|3/11
|1/1
|1/3
|3
|32
|0
|0
|4
|1
|4
|T. Davis
|2
|2
|0
|1/2
|0/0
|0/0
|1
|11
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|F. Odukale
|12
|5
|3
|4/7
|0/0
|4/7
|3
|29
|1
|0
|2
|5
|0
|D. Davis
|6
|4
|0
|3/8
|0/0
|0/0
|1
|15
|1
|1
|1
|0
|4
|J. Harris
|0
|1
|0
|0/1
|0/1
|0/0
|0
|17
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|T. Jackson
|0
|0
|0
|0/1
|0/1
|0/0
|1
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|A. Yetna
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Harris
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Sanders
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Mercado
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|E. Muhammad
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|D. Gabriel
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|A. Ndiaye
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|71
|33
|11
|26/56
|4/11
|15/23
|19
|200
|8
|3
|13
|12
|21
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|Y. Anei
|13
|4
|0
|5/7
|0/0
|3/3
|3
|22
|2
|1
|3
|2
|2
|U. Gibson
|11
|0
|5
|3/9
|3/6
|2/2
|4
|35
|1
|1
|3
|0
|0
|J. Johnson
|10
|5
|4
|2/13
|2/10
|4/4
|4
|39
|0
|1
|2
|0
|5
|P. Gebrewhit
|10
|3
|2
|3/7
|3/7
|1/2
|1
|35
|1
|0
|1
|0
|3
|E. Penn
|8
|11
|3
|3/5
|0/2
|2/3
|3
|32
|2
|1
|2
|4
|7
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|Y. Anei
|13
|4
|0
|5/7
|0/0
|3/3
|3
|22
|2
|1
|3
|2
|2
|U. Gibson
|11
|0
|5
|3/9
|3/6
|2/2
|4
|35
|1
|1
|3
|0
|0
|J. Johnson
|10
|5
|4
|2/13
|2/10
|4/4
|4
|39
|0
|1
|2
|0
|5
|P. Gebrewhit
|10
|3
|2
|3/7
|3/7
|1/2
|1
|35
|1
|0
|1
|0
|3
|E. Penn
|8
|11
|3
|3/5
|0/2
|2/3
|3
|32
|2
|1
|2
|4
|7
|Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|D. Nelson
|15
|3
|2
|6/8
|1/1
|2/2
|1
|26
|1
|0
|1
|1
|2
|Z. Cruz
|0
|0
|1
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|6
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|J. Terry
|0
|1
|1
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|5
|0
|0
|2
|0
|1
|A. Bynum
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|K. Raimey
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|M. Sall
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|N. Ongenda
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|B. Favre
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|M. Williams
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|C. Murphy
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|67
|27
|18
|22/49
|9/26
|14/16
|16
|200
|7
|4
|14
|7
|20
