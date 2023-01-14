STLOU
GWASH

Preview not available

Preview not available

2nd Half
STL
Billikens
22
GW
Colonials
2

Time Team Play Score
10:19   Jake Forrester defensive rebound  
10:21   Maximus Edwards misses three point jump shot  
10:35 +2 Javon Pickett makes two point jump shot 58-41
10:58 +2 Maximus Edwards makes two point layup 56-41
11:07 +1 Javon Pickett makes regular free throw 2 of 2 56-39
11:07 +1 Javon Pickett makes regular free throw 1 of 2 55-39
11:07   Maximus Edwards shooting foul (Javon Pickett draws the foul)  
11:12   Brendan Adams turnover (lost ball) (Javonte Perkins steals)  
11:24   TV timeout  
11:24   Colonials 30 second timeout  
11:37 +3 Javonte Perkins makes three point jump shot 54-39
11:50   Jake Forrester offensive rebound  
11:52   Gibson Jimerson misses two point jump shot  
11:52   Jump ball. Noel Brown vs. Javon Pickett (Javon Pickett gains possession)  
12:07   Javon Pickett defensive rebound  
12:09   James Bishop IV misses two point layup  
12:16   Javon Pickett turnover (lost ball) (Ricky Lindo Jr. steals)  
12:26   Javonte Perkins defensive rebound  
12:28   James Bishop IV misses three point jump shot  
12:51 +2 Javon Pickett makes two point layup 51-39
13:01   Gibson Jimerson defensive rebound  
13:03   Ricky Lindo Jr. misses three point jump shot  
13:15   TV timeout  
13:15   Billikens turnover (shot clock violation)  
13:16   Billikens offensive rebound  
13:18   Javon Pickett misses three point jump shot  
13:47   Javonte Perkins defensive rebound  
13:49   James Bishop IV misses three point jump shot  
14:22 +2 Javon Pickett makes two point hook shot 49-39
14:46   Terrence Hargrove Jr. defensive rebound  
14:48   Maximus Edwards misses two point jump shot  
15:07   TV timeout  
15:07   Colonials 30 second timeout  
15:08 +2 Javonte Perkins makes two point layup 47-39
15:17   Brendan Adams turnover (bad pass) (Gibson Jimerson steals)  
15:24   Brendan Adams defensive rebound  
15:26   Gibson Jimerson misses three point jump shot  
15:48   Gibson Jimerson defensive rebound  
15:50   James Bishop IV misses two point jump shot  
16:09 +2 Jake Forrester makes two point dunk 45-39
16:09   Jake Forrester offensive rebound  
16:11   Javonte Perkins misses two point layup  
16:29   Gibson Jimerson defensive rebound  
16:31   James Bishop IV misses two point jump shot  
16:57 +2 Javonte Perkins makes two point driving bank jump shot (Terrence Hargrove Jr. assists) 43-39
17:16   Brendan Adams turnover (traveling)  
17:27   Brendan Adams defensive rebound  
17:29   Terrence Hargrove Jr. misses three point jump shot  
17:42   Jake Forrester defensive rebound  
17:44   James Bishop IV misses three point jump shot  
18:05 +2 Terrence Hargrove Jr. makes two point dunk 41-39
18:09   Terrence Hargrove Jr. offensive rebound  
18:11   Javonte Perkins misses three point jump shot  
18:26   Jake Forrester defensive rebound  
18:28   Brendan Adams misses three point jump shot  
18:34   Ricky Lindo Jr. offensive rebound  
18:36   Brendan Adams misses two point jump shot  
18:42   Ricky Lindo Jr. offensive rebound  
18:44   James Bishop IV misses three point jump shot  
18:55   Larry Hughes Jr. turnover (out of bounds)  
19:00   Brendan Adams turnover (bad pass) (Terrence Hargrove Jr. steals)  
19:19 +3 Javonte Perkins makes three point jump shot (Jake Forrester assists) 39-39
19:32   Jake Forrester defensive rebound  
19:34   Ricky Lindo Jr. misses three point jump shot  
19:40   Larry Hughes Jr. personal foul (Brendan Adams draws the foul)  
19:45   Francis Okoro personal foul (Hunter Dean draws the foul)  

1st Half
STL
Billikens
36
GW
Colonials
39

Time Team Play Score
0:00   End of period  
0:00   Ricky Lindo Jr. defensive rebound  
0:01   Javon Pickett misses three point jump shot  
0:03   Brendan Adams turnover (offensive foul)  
0:03   Brendan Adams offensive foul (Javon Pickett draws the foul)  
0:29 +2 Javon Pickett makes two point layup 36-39
0:44   Terrence Hargrove Jr. defensive rebound  
0:46   Francis Okoro blocks James Bishop IV's two point layup  
0:54   Francis Okoro turnover (lost ball) (Brendan Adams steals)  
1:07   Javonte Perkins defensive rebound  
1:09   James Bishop IV misses three point jump shot  
1:38 +3 Gibson Jimerson makes three point jump shot (Javon Pickett assists) 34-39
1:51 +1 Maximus Edwards makes regular free throw 1 of 1 31-39
1:51   Billikens 30 second timeout  
1:51   Jake Forrester shooting foul (Maximus Edwards draws the foul)  
1:51 +2 Maximus Edwards makes two point layup (Brendan Adams assists) 31-38
1:56   Brendan Adams defensive rebound  
1:58   Jake Forrester misses two point jump shot  
2:17 +2 Noel Brown makes two point jump shot (Brendan Adams assists) 31-36
2:27   Noel Brown defensive rebound  
2:29   Javon Pickett misses two point layup  
2:52   Javonte Perkins defensive rebound  
2:54   James Bishop IV misses two point layup  
3:02   James Bishop IV offensive rebound  
3:04   James Bishop IV misses three point jump shot  
3:20   Francis Okoro personal foul (Noel Brown draws the foul)  
3:20   Noel Brown defensive rebound  
3:22   Javonte Perkins misses two point jump shot  
3:43 +1 James Bishop IV makes regular free throw 1 of 1 31-34
3:43   TV timeout  
3:43   Terrence Hargrove Jr. shooting foul (James Bishop IV draws the foul)  
3:43 +3 James Bishop IV makes three point jump shot 31-33
3:51   Ricky Lindo Jr. defensive rebound  
3:53   Gibson Jimerson misses two point jump shot  
4:10 +2 Noel Brown makes two point dunk (James Bishop IV assists) 31-30
4:20   Ricky Lindo Jr. defensive rebound  
4:22   Gibson Jimerson misses two point jump shot  
4:41 +3 James Bishop IV makes three point jump shot (Noel Brown assists) 31-28
5:02 +2 Javonte Perkins makes two point jump shot (Terrence Hargrove Jr. assists) 31-25
5:26 +2 James Bishop IV makes two point jump shot 29-25
5:52 +2 Javonte Perkins makes two point jump shot 29-23
6:12   Noel Brown personal foul (Javonte Perkins draws the foul)  
6:12   Javonte Perkins defensive rebound  
6:14   Maximus Edwards misses three point jump shot  
6:22   Ricky Lindo Jr. offensive rebound  
6:24   Brendan Adams misses three point jump shot  
6:34   Brendan Adams defensive rebound  
6:36   Larry Hughes Jr. misses two point jump shot  
6:57   Gibson Jimerson defensive rebound  
6:59   James Bishop IV misses three point jump shot  
7:09   Maximus Edwards defensive rebound  
7:11   Terrence Hargrove Jr. misses three point jump shot  
7:20   TV timeout  
7:20   Jump ball. Francis Okoro vs. Qwanzi Samuels (Francis Okoro gains possession)  
7:36   Francis Okoro defensive rebound  
7:38   Brendan Adams misses three point jump shot  
8:02 +2 Terrence Hargrove Jr. makes two point layup 27-23
8:09   Ricky Lindo Jr. turnover (bad pass) (Terrence Hargrove Jr. steals)  
8:17   Javon Pickett personal foul (Brendan Adams draws the foul)  
8:36   Jake Forrester turnover (traveling)  
8:50   Gibson Jimerson defensive rebound  
8:52   Qwanzi Samuels misses three point jump shot  
9:11   Sincere Parker personal foul (Maximus Edwards draws the foul)  
9:33   Maximus Edwards defensive rebound  
9:33   Javon Pickett misses regular free throw 1 of 1  
9:33   Qwanzi Samuels shooting foul (Javon Pickett draws the foul)  
9:33 +2 Javon Pickett makes two point jump shot 25-23
9:43 +2 Brendan Adams makes two point jump shot 23-23
9:57   Sincere Parker personal foul (Brendan Adams draws the foul)  
10:09 +2 Javonte Perkins makes two point layup (Javon Pickett assists) 23-21
10:24 +2 Noel Brown makes two point dunk 21-21
10:37   Amir Harris defensive rebound  
10:39   Javon Pickett misses three point jump shot  
10:47   Sincere Parker defensive rebound  
10:49   Maximus Edwards misses three point jump shot  
11:08 +3 Javon Pickett makes three point jump shot (Gibson Jimerson assists) 21-19
11:27   Javon Pickett defensive rebound  
11:29   Maximus Edwards misses two point layup  
11:32   Maximus Edwards offensive rebound  
11:34   James Bishop IV misses three point jump shot  
11:44   TV timeout  
11:44   Colonials offensive rebound  
11:47   Brendan Adams misses two point jump shot  
11:56   Amir Harris defensive rebound  
11:58   Sincere Parker misses three point jump shot  
12:06   Sincere Parker defensive rebound  
12:08   Ricky Lindo Jr. misses three point jump shot  
12:32 +3 Sincere Parker makes three point jump shot 18-19
12:52   James Bishop IV turnover (bad pass) (Jake Forrester steals)  
13:02   Brendan Adams defensive rebound  
13:04   Sincere Parker misses two point jump shot  
13:19 +3 Brendan Adams makes three point jump shot 15-19
13:40 +2 Larry Hughes Jr. makes two point jump shot 15-16
13:47 +2 Brendan Adams makes two point dunk 13-16
13:52   Gibson Jimerson turnover (bad pass) (Brendan Adams steals)  
14:11   Brendan Adams turnover (bad pass)  
14:37 +3 Gibson Jimerson makes three point jump shot (Larry Hughes Jr. assists) 13-14
14:49 +2 Amir Harris makes two point layup 10-14
14:59   Noel Brown defensive rebound  
15:01   Larry Hughes Jr. misses two point jump shot  
15:13 +2 Noel Brown makes two point layup (Brendan Adams assists) 10-12
15:32 +2 Javonte Perkins makes two point jump shot 10-10
16:00 +1 Maximus Edwards makes regular free throw 1 of 1 8-10
16:00   TV timeout  
16:00   Francis Okoro shooting foul (Maximus Edwards draws the foul)  
16:00 +2 Maximus Edwards makes two point layup (Brendan Adams assists) 8-9
16:08   Ricky Lindo Jr. defensive rebound  
16:10   Gibson Jimerson misses two point layup  
16:26 +3 Maximus Edwards makes three point jump shot (James Bishop IV assists) 8-7
16:46   Maximus Edwards defensive rebound  
16:46   Terrence Hargrove Jr. misses regular free throw 2 of 2  
16:46   Terrence Hargrove Jr. misses regular free throw 1 of 2  
16:46   Hunter Dean shooting foul (Terrence Hargrove Jr. draws the foul)  
16:56   Maximus Edwards turnover (lost ball) (Larry Hughes Jr. steals)  
17:01   Maximus Edwards offensive rebound  
17:03   Francis Okoro blocks Maximus Edwards's two point jump shot  
17:22 +2 Gibson Jimerson makes two point jump shot 8-4
17:38 +2 Brendan Adams makes two point jump shot 6-4
17:50   Colonials defensive rebound  
17:52   Javonte Perkins misses three point jump shot  
18:07 +2 James Bishop IV makes two point jump shot 6-2
18:33 +1 Terrence Hargrove Jr. makes regular free throw 1 of 1 6-0
18:33   Hunter Dean shooting foul (Terrence Hargrove Jr. draws the foul)  
18:33 +2 Terrence Hargrove Jr. makes two point layup (Gibson Jimerson assists) 5-0
18:37   James Bishop IV turnover (lost ball) (Larry Hughes Jr. steals)  
18:43   Brendan Adams defensive rebound  
18:45   Larry Hughes Jr. misses two point jump shot  
18:58   Billikens defensive rebound  
19:00   Ricky Lindo Jr. misses two point layup  
19:18 +3 Javonte Perkins makes three point jump shot (Larry Hughes Jr. assists) 3-0
19:36   Javonte Perkins defensive rebound  
19:38   James Bishop IV misses three point jump shot  
20:00   Francis Okoro vs. Hunter Dean (James Bishop IV gains possession)  
Key Players
Min. Per Game
Pts. Per Game
Ast. Per Game
Reb. Per Game
Field Goal %
Three Point %
Free Throw %
  Jake Forrester defensive rebound 10:19
  Maximus Edwards misses three point jump shot 10:21
+ 2 Javon Pickett makes two point jump shot 10:35
+ 2 Maximus Edwards makes two point layup 10:58
+ 1 Javon Pickett makes regular free throw 2 of 2 11:07
+ 1 Javon Pickett makes regular free throw 1 of 2 11:07
  Maximus Edwards shooting foul (Javon Pickett draws the foul) 11:07
  Brendan Adams turnover (lost ball) (Javonte Perkins steals) 11:12
  Colonials 30 second timeout 11:24
+ 3 Javonte Perkins makes three point jump shot 11:37
  Jake Forrester offensive rebound 11:50
Team Stats
Points 58 41
Field Goals 24-45 (53.3%) 17-47 (36.2%)
3-Pointers 7-16 (43.8%) 4-23 (17.4%)
Free Throws 3-6 (50.0%) 3-3 (100.0%)
Total Rebounds 27 26
Offensive 3 6
Defensive 22 18
Team 2 2
Assists 9 7
Steals 7 3
Blocks 2 0
Turnovers 5 10
Fouls 9 6
Technicals 0 0
3
J. Perkins G
21 PTS, 6 REB
11
J. Bishop IV G
11 PTS, 1 REB, 2 AST
12T
Saint Louis 11-6 362258
George Wash. 8-8 39241
Charles E. Smith Center Washington, DC
Charles E. Smith Center Washington, DC
Team Stats
Saint Louis 11-6 76.3 PPG 43.3 RPG 16.9 APG
George Wash. 8-8 75.5 PPG 35.6 RPG 12.7 APG
Key Players
00
. Perkins G 9.8 PPG 1.9 RPG 0.4 APG 37.1 FG%
00
. Edwards G 9.4 PPG 5.8 RPG 1.3 APG 43.0 FG%
Top Scorers
3
J. Perkins G 21 PTS 6 REB 0 AST
2
M. Edwards G 11 PTS 5 REB 0 AST
53.3 FG% 36.2
43.8 3PT FG% 17.4
50.0 FT% 100.0
Saint Louis
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
J. Perkins 21 6 0 9/13 3/5 0/0 0 - 1 0 0 0 6
G. Jimerson 8 5 2 3/8 2/3 0/0 0 - 1 0 1 0 5
T. Hargrove Jr. 7 3 2 3/5 0/2 1/3 1 - 2 0 0 1 2
L. Hughes Jr. 2 0 2 1/4 0/0 0/0 1 - 2 0 1 0 0
F. Okoro 0 1 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 3 - 0 2 1 0 1
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
J. Perkins 21 6 0 9/13 3/5 0/0 0 0 1 0 0 0 6
G. Jimerson 8 5 2 3/8 2/3 0/0 0 0 1 0 1 0 5
T. Hargrove Jr. 7 3 2 3/5 0/2 1/3 1 0 2 0 0 1 2
L. Hughes Jr. 2 0 2 1/4 0/0 0/0 1 0 2 0 1 0 0
F. Okoro 0 1 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 3 0 0 2 1 0 1
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
J. Pickett - - - - - - - - - - - - -
S. Parker - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Forrester - - - - - - - - - - - - -
L. Evans IV - - - - - - - - - - - - -
K. Thames - - - - - - - - - - - - -
P. Jones - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Cisse - - - - - - - - - - - - -
N. Kramer - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Rivera - - - - - - - - - - - - -
F. Thatch Jr. - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Y. Collins - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 58 25 9 24/45 7/16 3/6 9 0 7 2 5 3 22
George Wash.
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
M. Edwards 11 5 0 4/10 1/4 2/2 1 - 0 0 1 2 3
J. Bishop IV 11 1 2 4/18 2/11 1/1 0 - 0 0 2 1 0
B. Adams 9 6 4 4/9 1/4 0/0 1 - 2 0 6 0 6
R. Lindo Jr. 0 7 0 0/4 0/3 0/0 0 - 1 0 1 3 4
H. Dean 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 2 - 0 0 0 0 0
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
M. Edwards 11 5 0 4/10 1/4 2/2 1 0 0 0 1 2 3
J. Bishop IV 11 1 2 4/18 2/11 1/1 0 0 0 0 2 1 0
B. Adams 9 6 4 4/9 1/4 0/0 1 0 2 0 6 0 6
R. Lindo Jr. 0 7 0 0/4 0/3 0/0 0 0 1 0 1 3 4
H. Dean 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 2 0 0 0 0 0 0
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
N. Brown - - - - - - - - - - - - -
A. Harris - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Q. Samuels - - - - - - - - - - - - -
T. Stamoulis - - - - - - - - - - - - -
L. Talipov - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Nixon - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. West Jr. - - - - - - - - - - - - -
K. Harvey - - - - - - - - - - - - -
E. Clark - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 41 24 7 17/47 4/23 3/3 6 0 3 0 10 6 18
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Hide View
NCAA BB Scores