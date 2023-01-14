STLOU
GWASH
|Time
|Team
|Play
|Score
|10:19
|Jake Forrester defensive rebound
|10:21
|Maximus Edwards misses three point jump shot
|10:35
|+2
|Javon Pickett makes two point jump shot
|58-41
|10:58
|+2
|Maximus Edwards makes two point layup
|56-41
|11:07
|+1
|Javon Pickett makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|56-39
|11:07
|+1
|Javon Pickett makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|55-39
|11:07
|Maximus Edwards shooting foul (Javon Pickett draws the foul)
|11:12
|Brendan Adams turnover (lost ball) (Javonte Perkins steals)
|11:24
|TV timeout
|11:24
|Colonials 30 second timeout
|11:37
|+3
|Javonte Perkins makes three point jump shot
|54-39
|11:50
|Jake Forrester offensive rebound
|11:52
|Gibson Jimerson misses two point jump shot
|11:52
|Jump ball. Noel Brown vs. Javon Pickett (Javon Pickett gains possession)
|12:07
|Javon Pickett defensive rebound
|12:09
|James Bishop IV misses two point layup
|12:16
|Javon Pickett turnover (lost ball) (Ricky Lindo Jr. steals)
|12:26
|Javonte Perkins defensive rebound
|12:28
|James Bishop IV misses three point jump shot
|12:51
|+2
|Javon Pickett makes two point layup
|51-39
|13:01
|Gibson Jimerson defensive rebound
|13:03
|Ricky Lindo Jr. misses three point jump shot
|13:15
|TV timeout
|13:15
|Billikens turnover (shot clock violation)
|13:16
|Billikens offensive rebound
|13:18
|Javon Pickett misses three point jump shot
|13:47
|Javonte Perkins defensive rebound
|13:49
|James Bishop IV misses three point jump shot
|14:22
|+2
|Javon Pickett makes two point hook shot
|49-39
|14:46
|Terrence Hargrove Jr. defensive rebound
|14:48
|Maximus Edwards misses two point jump shot
|15:07
|TV timeout
|15:07
|Colonials 30 second timeout
|15:08
|+2
|Javonte Perkins makes two point layup
|47-39
|15:17
|Brendan Adams turnover (bad pass) (Gibson Jimerson steals)
|15:24
|Brendan Adams defensive rebound
|15:26
|Gibson Jimerson misses three point jump shot
|15:48
|Gibson Jimerson defensive rebound
|15:50
|James Bishop IV misses two point jump shot
|16:09
|+2
|Jake Forrester makes two point dunk
|45-39
|16:09
|Jake Forrester offensive rebound
|16:11
|Javonte Perkins misses two point layup
|16:29
|Gibson Jimerson defensive rebound
|16:31
|James Bishop IV misses two point jump shot
|16:57
|+2
|Javonte Perkins makes two point driving bank jump shot (Terrence Hargrove Jr. assists)
|43-39
|17:16
|Brendan Adams turnover (traveling)
|17:27
|Brendan Adams defensive rebound
|17:29
|Terrence Hargrove Jr. misses three point jump shot
|17:42
|Jake Forrester defensive rebound
|17:44
|James Bishop IV misses three point jump shot
|18:05
|+2
|Terrence Hargrove Jr. makes two point dunk
|41-39
|18:09
|Terrence Hargrove Jr. offensive rebound
|18:11
|Javonte Perkins misses three point jump shot
|18:26
|Jake Forrester defensive rebound
|18:28
|Brendan Adams misses three point jump shot
|18:34
|Ricky Lindo Jr. offensive rebound
|18:36
|Brendan Adams misses two point jump shot
|18:42
|Ricky Lindo Jr. offensive rebound
|18:44
|James Bishop IV misses three point jump shot
|18:55
|Larry Hughes Jr. turnover (out of bounds)
|19:00
|Brendan Adams turnover (bad pass) (Terrence Hargrove Jr. steals)
|19:19
|+3
|Javonte Perkins makes three point jump shot (Jake Forrester assists)
|39-39
|19:32
|Jake Forrester defensive rebound
|19:34
|Ricky Lindo Jr. misses three point jump shot
|19:40
|Larry Hughes Jr. personal foul (Brendan Adams draws the foul)
|19:45
|Francis Okoro personal foul (Hunter Dean draws the foul)
|Time
|Team
|Play
|Score
|0:00
|End of period
|0:00
|Ricky Lindo Jr. defensive rebound
|0:01
|Javon Pickett misses three point jump shot
|0:03
|Brendan Adams turnover (offensive foul)
|0:03
|Brendan Adams offensive foul (Javon Pickett draws the foul)
|0:29
|+2
|Javon Pickett makes two point layup
|36-39
|0:44
|Terrence Hargrove Jr. defensive rebound
|0:46
|Francis Okoro blocks James Bishop IV's two point layup
|0:54
|Francis Okoro turnover (lost ball) (Brendan Adams steals)
|1:07
|Javonte Perkins defensive rebound
|1:09
|James Bishop IV misses three point jump shot
|1:38
|+3
|Gibson Jimerson makes three point jump shot (Javon Pickett assists)
|34-39
|1:51
|+1
|Maximus Edwards makes regular free throw 1 of 1
|31-39
|1:51
|Billikens 30 second timeout
|1:51
|Jake Forrester shooting foul (Maximus Edwards draws the foul)
|1:51
|+2
|Maximus Edwards makes two point layup (Brendan Adams assists)
|31-38
|1:56
|Brendan Adams defensive rebound
|1:58
|Jake Forrester misses two point jump shot
|2:17
|+2
|Noel Brown makes two point jump shot (Brendan Adams assists)
|31-36
|2:27
|Noel Brown defensive rebound
|2:29
|Javon Pickett misses two point layup
|2:52
|Javonte Perkins defensive rebound
|2:54
|James Bishop IV misses two point layup
|3:02
|James Bishop IV offensive rebound
|3:04
|James Bishop IV misses three point jump shot
|3:20
|Francis Okoro personal foul (Noel Brown draws the foul)
|3:20
|Noel Brown defensive rebound
|3:22
|Javonte Perkins misses two point jump shot
|3:43
|+1
|James Bishop IV makes regular free throw 1 of 1
|31-34
|3:43
|TV timeout
|3:43
|Terrence Hargrove Jr. shooting foul (James Bishop IV draws the foul)
|3:43
|+3
|James Bishop IV makes three point jump shot
|31-33
|3:51
|Ricky Lindo Jr. defensive rebound
|3:53
|Gibson Jimerson misses two point jump shot
|4:10
|+2
|Noel Brown makes two point dunk (James Bishop IV assists)
|31-30
|4:20
|Ricky Lindo Jr. defensive rebound
|4:22
|Gibson Jimerson misses two point jump shot
|4:41
|+3
|James Bishop IV makes three point jump shot (Noel Brown assists)
|31-28
|5:02
|+2
|Javonte Perkins makes two point jump shot (Terrence Hargrove Jr. assists)
|31-25
|5:26
|+2
|James Bishop IV makes two point jump shot
|29-25
|5:52
|+2
|Javonte Perkins makes two point jump shot
|29-23
|6:12
|Noel Brown personal foul (Javonte Perkins draws the foul)
|6:12
|Javonte Perkins defensive rebound
|6:14
|Maximus Edwards misses three point jump shot
|6:22
|Ricky Lindo Jr. offensive rebound
|6:24
|Brendan Adams misses three point jump shot
|6:34
|Brendan Adams defensive rebound
|6:36
|Larry Hughes Jr. misses two point jump shot
|6:57
|Gibson Jimerson defensive rebound
|6:59
|James Bishop IV misses three point jump shot
|7:09
|Maximus Edwards defensive rebound
|7:11
|Terrence Hargrove Jr. misses three point jump shot
|7:20
|TV timeout
|7:20
|Jump ball. Francis Okoro vs. Qwanzi Samuels (Francis Okoro gains possession)
|7:36
|Francis Okoro defensive rebound
|7:38
|Brendan Adams misses three point jump shot
|8:02
|+2
|Terrence Hargrove Jr. makes two point layup
|27-23
|8:09
|Ricky Lindo Jr. turnover (bad pass) (Terrence Hargrove Jr. steals)
|8:17
|Javon Pickett personal foul (Brendan Adams draws the foul)
|8:36
|Jake Forrester turnover (traveling)
|8:50
|Gibson Jimerson defensive rebound
|8:52
|Qwanzi Samuels misses three point jump shot
|9:11
|Sincere Parker personal foul (Maximus Edwards draws the foul)
|9:33
|Maximus Edwards defensive rebound
|9:33
|Javon Pickett misses regular free throw 1 of 1
|9:33
|Qwanzi Samuels shooting foul (Javon Pickett draws the foul)
|9:33
|+2
|Javon Pickett makes two point jump shot
|25-23
|9:43
|+2
|Brendan Adams makes two point jump shot
|23-23
|9:57
|Sincere Parker personal foul (Brendan Adams draws the foul)
|10:09
|+2
|Javonte Perkins makes two point layup (Javon Pickett assists)
|23-21
|10:24
|+2
|Noel Brown makes two point dunk
|21-21
|10:37
|Amir Harris defensive rebound
|10:39
|Javon Pickett misses three point jump shot
|10:47
|Sincere Parker defensive rebound
|10:49
|Maximus Edwards misses three point jump shot
|11:08
|+3
|Javon Pickett makes three point jump shot (Gibson Jimerson assists)
|21-19
|11:27
|Javon Pickett defensive rebound
|11:29
|Maximus Edwards misses two point layup
|11:32
|Maximus Edwards offensive rebound
|11:34
|James Bishop IV misses three point jump shot
|11:44
|TV timeout
|11:44
|Colonials offensive rebound
|11:47
|Brendan Adams misses two point jump shot
|11:56
|Amir Harris defensive rebound
|11:58
|Sincere Parker misses three point jump shot
|12:06
|Sincere Parker defensive rebound
|12:08
|Ricky Lindo Jr. misses three point jump shot
|12:32
|+3
|Sincere Parker makes three point jump shot
|18-19
|12:52
|James Bishop IV turnover (bad pass) (Jake Forrester steals)
|13:02
|Brendan Adams defensive rebound
|13:04
|Sincere Parker misses two point jump shot
|13:19
|+3
|Brendan Adams makes three point jump shot
|15-19
|13:40
|+2
|Larry Hughes Jr. makes two point jump shot
|15-16
|13:47
|+2
|Brendan Adams makes two point dunk
|13-16
|13:52
|Gibson Jimerson turnover (bad pass) (Brendan Adams steals)
|14:11
|Brendan Adams turnover (bad pass)
|14:37
|+3
|Gibson Jimerson makes three point jump shot (Larry Hughes Jr. assists)
|13-14
|14:49
|+2
|Amir Harris makes two point layup
|10-14
|14:59
|Noel Brown defensive rebound
|15:01
|Larry Hughes Jr. misses two point jump shot
|15:13
|+2
|Noel Brown makes two point layup (Brendan Adams assists)
|10-12
|15:32
|+2
|Javonte Perkins makes two point jump shot
|10-10
|16:00
|+1
|Maximus Edwards makes regular free throw 1 of 1
|8-10
|16:00
|TV timeout
|16:00
|Francis Okoro shooting foul (Maximus Edwards draws the foul)
|16:00
|+2
|Maximus Edwards makes two point layup (Brendan Adams assists)
|8-9
|16:08
|Ricky Lindo Jr. defensive rebound
|16:10
|Gibson Jimerson misses two point layup
|16:26
|+3
|Maximus Edwards makes three point jump shot (James Bishop IV assists)
|8-7
|16:46
|Maximus Edwards defensive rebound
|16:46
|Terrence Hargrove Jr. misses regular free throw 2 of 2
|16:46
|Terrence Hargrove Jr. misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|16:46
|Hunter Dean shooting foul (Terrence Hargrove Jr. draws the foul)
|16:56
|Maximus Edwards turnover (lost ball) (Larry Hughes Jr. steals)
|17:01
|Maximus Edwards offensive rebound
|17:03
|Francis Okoro blocks Maximus Edwards's two point jump shot
|17:22
|+2
|Gibson Jimerson makes two point jump shot
|8-4
|17:38
|+2
|Brendan Adams makes two point jump shot
|6-4
|17:50
|Colonials defensive rebound
|17:52
|Javonte Perkins misses three point jump shot
|18:07
|+2
|James Bishop IV makes two point jump shot
|6-2
|18:33
|+1
|Terrence Hargrove Jr. makes regular free throw 1 of 1
|6-0
|18:33
|Hunter Dean shooting foul (Terrence Hargrove Jr. draws the foul)
|18:33
|+2
|Terrence Hargrove Jr. makes two point layup (Gibson Jimerson assists)
|5-0
|18:37
|James Bishop IV turnover (lost ball) (Larry Hughes Jr. steals)
|18:43
|Brendan Adams defensive rebound
|18:45
|Larry Hughes Jr. misses two point jump shot
|18:58
|Billikens defensive rebound
|19:00
|Ricky Lindo Jr. misses two point layup
|19:18
|+3
|Javonte Perkins makes three point jump shot (Larry Hughes Jr. assists)
|3-0
|19:36
|Javonte Perkins defensive rebound
|19:38
|James Bishop IV misses three point jump shot
|20:00
|Francis Okoro vs. Hunter Dean (James Bishop IV gains possession)
Key Players
|Min. Per Game
|Pts. Per Game
|Ast. Per Game
|Reb. Per Game
|Field Goal %
|Three Point %
|Free Throw %
|Team Stats
|Points
|58
|41
|Field Goals
|24-45 (53.3%)
|17-47 (36.2%)
|3-Pointers
|7-16 (43.8%)
|4-23 (17.4%)
|Free Throws
|3-6 (50.0%)
|3-3 (100.0%)
|Total Rebounds
|27
|26
|Offensive
|3
|6
|Defensive
|22
|18
|Team
|2
|2
|Assists
|9
|7
|Steals
|7
|3
|Blocks
|2
|0
|Turnovers
|5
|10
|Fouls
|9
|6
|Technicals
|0
|0
21 PTS, 6 REB
11 PTS, 1 REB, 2 AST
|Team Stats
|Saint Louis 11-6
|76.3 PPG
|43.3 RPG
|16.9 APG
|George Wash. 8-8
|75.5 PPG
|35.6 RPG
|12.7 APG
|Top Scorers
|J. Perkins G
|21 PTS
|6 REB
|0 AST
|M. Edwards G
|11 PTS
|5 REB
|0 AST
|
|53.3
|FG%
|36.2
|
|
|43.8
|3PT FG%
|17.4
|
|
|50.0
|FT%
|100.0
|
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|J. Perkins
|21
|6
|0
|9/13
|3/5
|0/0
|0
|-
|1
|0
|0
|0
|6
|G. Jimerson
|8
|5
|2
|3/8
|2/3
|0/0
|0
|-
|1
|0
|1
|0
|5
|T. Hargrove Jr.
|7
|3
|2
|3/5
|0/2
|1/3
|1
|-
|2
|0
|0
|1
|2
|L. Hughes Jr.
|2
|0
|2
|1/4
|0/0
|0/0
|1
|-
|2
|0
|1
|0
|0
|F. Okoro
|0
|1
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|3
|-
|0
|2
|1
|0
|1
|Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|J. Pickett
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|S. Parker
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Forrester
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|L. Evans IV
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|K. Thames
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|P. Jones
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|M. Cisse
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|N. Kramer
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|D. Rivera
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|F. Thatch Jr.
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Y. Collins
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|58
|25
|9
|24/45
|7/16
|3/6
|9
|0
|7
|2
|5
|3
|22
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|M. Edwards
|11
|5
|0
|4/10
|1/4
|2/2
|1
|-
|0
|0
|1
|2
|3
|J. Bishop IV
|11
|1
|2
|4/18
|2/11
|1/1
|0
|-
|0
|0
|2
|1
|0
|B. Adams
|9
|6
|4
|4/9
|1/4
|0/0
|1
|-
|2
|0
|6
|0
|6
|R. Lindo Jr.
|0
|7
|0
|0/4
|0/3
|0/0
|0
|-
|1
|0
|1
|3
|4
|H. Dean
|0
|0
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|2
|-
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|M. Edwards
|11
|5
|0
|4/10
|1/4
|2/2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|3
|J. Bishop IV
|11
|1
|2
|4/18
|2/11
|1/1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|0
|B. Adams
|9
|6
|4
|4/9
|1/4
|0/0
|1
|0
|2
|0
|6
|0
|6
|R. Lindo Jr.
|0
|7
|0
|0/4
|0/3
|0/0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|3
|4
|H. Dean
|0
|0
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|N. Brown
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|A. Harris
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Q. Samuels
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|T. Stamoulis
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|L. Talipov
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|D. Nixon
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. West Jr.
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|K. Harvey
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|E. Clark
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|41
|24
|7
|17/47
|4/23
|3/3
|6
|0
|3
|0
|10
|6
|18
