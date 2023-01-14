STNYBRK
NCAT

1st Half
STON
Seawolves
30
NCAT
Aggies
26

Time Team Play Score
20:00   (Aggies gains possession)  
19:46 +3 Kam Woods makes three point jump shot 0-3
19:19   Frankie Policelli misses three point jump shot  
19:17   Austin Johnson defensive rebound  
18:57   Jeremy Robinson misses three point jump shot  
18:55   Kaine Roberts defensive rebound  
18:11   Marcus Watson misses three point jump shot  
18:09   Kenan Sarvan defensive rebound  
17:53 +3 Frankie Policelli makes three point jump shot (Kenan Sarvan assists) 3-3
17:37   Marcus Watson misses three point jump shot  
17:35   Kenan Sarvan defensive rebound  
17:19   Frankie Policelli misses two point jump shot  
17:17   Keenan Fitzmorris offensive rebound  
17:05 +3 Kaine Roberts makes three point jump shot (Tyler Stephenson-Moore assists) 6-3
16:47   Jeremy Robinson misses three point jump shot  
16:45   Frankie Policelli defensive rebound  
16:24 +2 Keenan Fitzmorris makes two point jump shot 8-3
16:03   Kaine Roberts personal foul  
15:52 +2 Austin Johnson makes two point jump shot (Jeremy Robinson assists) 8-5
15:32   Keenan Fitzmorris turnover (lost ball) (Austin Johnson steals)  
15:24   TV timeout  
15:19   Demetric Horton misses three point jump shot  
15:17   Keenan Fitzmorris defensive rebound  
14:52   Frankie Policelli misses three point jump shot  
14:50   Demetric Horton defensive rebound  
14:39 +2 Kam Woods makes two point jump shot 8-7
14:22   Toby Onyekonwu turnover (traveling)  
14:10 +3 Kam Woods makes three point jump shot 8-10
13:53 +3 Kenan Sarvan makes three point jump shot (Toby Onyekonwu assists) 11-10
13:29   Austin Johnson misses two point jump shot  
13:27   Kenan Sarvan defensive rebound  
13:09   Tyler Stephenson-Moore misses three point jump shot  
13:07   Austin Johnson defensive rebound  
12:56   Austin Johnson misses two point layup  
12:54   Kenan Sarvan defensive rebound  
12:38   Frankie Policelli misses two point jump shot  
12:36   Demetric Horton defensive rebound  
12:31   Tyler Stephenson-Moore shooting foul (Duncan Powell draws the foul)  
12:31   Duncan Powell misses regular free throw 1 of 2  
12:31 +1 Duncan Powell makes regular free throw 2 of 2 11-11
12:13 +3 Tyler Stephenson-Moore makes three point jump shot (Frankie Policelli assists) 14-11
11:52   Duncan Powell misses three point jump shot  
11:50   Kenan Sarvan defensive rebound  
11:39   Tyler Stephenson-Moore misses three point jump shot  
11:37   Duncan Powell defensive rebound  
11:24   Tyler Stephenson-Moore blocks Austin Johnson's two point layup  
11:22   Tyler Stephenson-Moore defensive rebound  
11:03 +3 Frankie Policelli makes three point jump shot (Tanahj Pettway assists) 17-11
10:35   Kaine Roberts personal foul  
10:35   TV timeout  
10:16 +2 Kam Woods makes two point jump shot 17-13
9:53   Frankie Policelli misses three point jump shot  
9:51   Love Bettis defensive rebound  
9:41   Love Bettis misses two point jump shot  
9:39   Toby Onyekonwu defensive rebound  
9:21   Tanahj Pettway turnover (bad pass)  
9:10   Kam Woods misses three point jump shot  
9:08   Frankie Policelli defensive rebound  
9:06   Duncan Powell personal foul  
8:44   Webster Filmore shooting foul (Tyler Stephenson-Moore draws the foul)  
8:44 +1 Tyler Stephenson-Moore makes regular free throw 1 of 3 18-13
8:44 +1 Tyler Stephenson-Moore makes regular free throw 2 of 3 19-13
8:44 +1 Tyler Stephenson-Moore makes regular free throw 3 of 3 20-13
8:26 +2 Webster Filmore makes two point jump shot (Kam Woods assists) 20-15
7:55   Duncan Powell blocks Tanahj Pettway's two point layup  
7:53   Webster Filmore defensive rebound  
7:48   Kyle Duke misses two point layup  
7:46   Leon Nahar defensive rebound  
7:45   Love Bettis personal foul  
7:45   TV timeout  
7:26   Tyler Stephenson-Moore turnover (bad pass) (Love Bettis steals)  
7:25   Leon Nahar personal foul  
7:15   Kam Woods misses three point jump shot  
7:13   Tanahj Pettway defensive rebound  
6:46 +2 Tanahj Pettway makes two point layup (Tyler Stephenson-Moore assists) 22-15
6:21   Tanahj Pettway shooting foul (Love Bettis draws the foul)  
6:21 +1 Love Bettis makes regular free throw 1 of 2 22-16
6:21   Love Bettis misses regular free throw 2 of 2  
6:21   Tyler Stephenson-Moore defensive rebound  
5:57 +3 Frankie Policelli makes three point jump shot (Tyler Stephenson-Moore assists) 25-16
5:38 +3 Marcus Watson makes three point jump shot (Austin Johnson assists) 25-19
5:22   Love Bettis personal foul  
5:12   Kenan Sarvan misses three point jump shot  
5:10   Seawolves offensive rebound  
5:10   Duncan Powell personal foul  
5:03 +3 Tyler Stephenson-Moore makes three point jump shot (Toby Onyekonwu assists) 28-19
4:46   Austin Johnson misses two point jump shot  
4:44   Austin Johnson offensive rebound  
4:43   Frankie Policelli shooting foul (Austin Johnson draws the foul)  
4:43   Austin Johnson misses regular free throw 1 of 2  
4:43 +1 Austin Johnson makes regular free throw 2 of 2 28-20
4:28   Frankie Policelli misses three point jump shot  
4:26   Aggies defensive rebound  
4:25   Kenan Sarvan personal foul (Austin Johnson draws the foul)  
4:25   Austin Johnson misses regular free throw 1 of 1  
4:25   Frankie Policelli defensive rebound  
4:03   Kenan Sarvan misses three point jump shot  
4:01   Austin Johnson defensive rebound  
3:53   Kam Woods misses two point layup  
3:51   Seawolves defensive rebound  
3:53   TV timeout  
3:35 +2 Kenan Sarvan makes two point layup (Toby Onyekonwu assists) 30-20
3:12   Demetric Horton misses two point jump shot  
3:10   Keenan Fitzmorris defensive rebound  
2:54   Keenan Fitzmorris turnover (bad pass) (Kam Woods steals)  
2:49   Kam Woods misses two point layup  
2:47   Frankie Policelli defensive rebound  
2:47   Official timeout  
2:28   Frankie Policelli misses two point jump shot  
2:26   Seawolves offensive rebound  
2:27   Austin Johnson personal foul  
2:06   Seawolves turnover (shot clock violation)  
1:53   Austin Johnson misses two point jump shot  
1:51   Kenan Sarvan defensive rebound  
1:31   Kenan Sarvan misses two point jump shot  
1:29   Marcus Watson defensive rebound  
1:22   Marcus Watson misses three point jump shot  
1:20   Austin Johnson offensive rebound  
1:19   Keenan Fitzmorris shooting foul (Austin Johnson draws the foul)  
1:19 +1 Austin Johnson makes regular free throw 1 of 2 30-21
1:19 +1 Austin Johnson makes regular free throw 2 of 2 30-22
1:07   Kenan Sarvan misses three point jump shot  
1:05   Marcus Watson defensive rebound  
0:56 +2 Austin Johnson makes two point jump shot (Marcus Watson assists) 30-24
0:47   Seawolves 30 second timeout  
0:41   Tyler Stephenson-Moore misses three point jump shot  
0:39   Kenan Sarvan offensive rebound  
0:29   Jump ball. (Seawolves gains possession)  
0:28   Toby Onyekonwu turnover (bad pass) (Marcus Watson steals)  
0:23   Jeremy Robinson misses two point dunk  
0:21   Kam Woods offensive rebound  
0:17 +2 Jeremy Robinson makes two point layup 30-26
0:01   Tanahj Pettway misses three point jump shot  
0:00   Demetric Horton defensive rebound  
0:00   End of period  

2nd Half
STON
Seawolves
29
NCAT
Aggies
35

Time Team Play Score
19:45   Jeremy Robinson misses three point jump shot  
19:43   Frankie Policelli defensive rebound  
19:16   Kaine Roberts misses three point jump shot  
19:14   Demetric Horton defensive rebound  
19:13   Kaine Roberts technical foul  
19:13 +1 Demetric Horton makes technical free throw 1 of 1 30-27
19:01 +3 Kam Woods makes three point jump shot 30-30
18:45   Frankie Policelli misses three point jump shot  
18:43   Demetric Horton defensive rebound  
18:37   Kam Woods turnover (traveling)  
18:14 +2 Keenan Fitzmorris makes two point dunk (Tyler Stephenson-Moore assists) 32-30
17:50 +2 Jeremy Robinson makes two point jump shot (Marcus Watson assists) 32-32
17:36   Marcus Watson personal foul  
17:24   Tyler Stephenson-Moore misses two point jump shot  
17:22   Marcus Watson defensive rebound  
17:05   Austin Johnson misses three point jump shot  
17:03   Frankie Policelli defensive rebound  
16:44 +2 Frankie Policelli makes two point jump shot 34-32
16:18   Marcus Watson misses three point jump shot  
16:16   Kaine Roberts defensive rebound  
15:58   Kenan Sarvan misses two point jump shot  
15:56   Demetric Horton defensive rebound  
15:48   Austin Johnson offensive foul  
15:48   Austin Johnson turnover (offensive foul)  
15:48   TV timeout  
15:37   Tyler Stephenson-Moore turnover (bad pass) (Marcus Watson steals)  
15:21   Demetric Horton misses three point jump shot  
15:19   Kenan Sarvan defensive rebound  
14:58 +3 Tyler Stephenson-Moore makes three point jump shot 37-32
14:39   Kam Woods misses three point jump shot  
14:37   Frankie Policelli defensive rebound  
14:16   Austin Johnson shooting foul (Frankie Policelli draws the foul)  
14:16 +1 Frankie Policelli makes regular free throw 1 of 2 38-32
14:16 +1 Frankie Policelli makes regular free throw 2 of 2 39-32
14:04 +2 Marcus Watson makes two point jump shot (Demetric Horton assists) 39-34
13:43   Tyler Stephenson-Moore misses three point jump shot  
13:41   Kam Woods defensive rebound  
13:35   Kam Woods offensive foul  
13:35   Kam Woods turnover (offensive foul)  
13:21   Tyler Stephenson-Moore misses three point jump shot  
13:19   Demetric Horton defensive rebound  
13:11   Marcus Watson misses three point jump shot  
13:09   Frankie Policelli defensive rebound  
12:53   Keenan Fitzmorris misses two point jump shot  
12:51   Demetric Horton defensive rebound  
12:45 +2 Marcus Watson makes two point layup 39-36
12:24   Tanahj Pettway misses three point jump shot  
12:22   Marcus Watson defensive rebound  
12:22   Tyler Stephenson-Moore personal foul  
12:08 +2 Marcus Watson makes two point layup 39-38
11:44 +2 Tyler Stephenson-Moore makes two point layup 41-38
11:23   Marcus Watson misses two point jump shot  
11:21   Frankie Policelli defensive rebound  
11:05   Tyler Stephenson-Moore misses three point jump shot  
11:03   Demetric Horton defensive rebound  
10:59 +2 Marcus Watson makes two point layup (Demetric Horton assists) 41-40
10:43 +2 Toby Onyekonwu makes two point layup 43-40
10:40   Aggies 30 second timeout  
10:40   TV timeout  
10:25 +2 Kam Woods makes two point jump shot 43-42
10:04 +2 Tanahj Pettway makes two point layup 45-42
9:34 +2 Marcus Watson makes two point layup 45-44
9:16 +2 Tanahj Pettway makes two point layup 47-44
9:03 +2 Duncan Powell makes two point dunk (Kam Woods assists) 47-46
8:38   Kenan Sarvan misses three point jump shot  
8:36   Aggies defensive rebound  
8:35   TV timeout  
8:17 +2 Marcus Watson makes two point layup 47-48
7:51   Tanahj Pettway misses three point jump shot  
7:49   Seawolves offensive rebound  
7:48   TV timeout  
7:44 +2 Tyler Stephenson-Moore makes two point layup 49-48
7:28   Marcus Watson misses two point jump shot  
7:26   Duncan Powell offensive rebound  
7:21   Kenan Sarvan blocks Duncan Powell's two point layup  
7:19   Kenan Sarvan defensive rebound  
7:02   Frankie Policelli misses two point jump shot  
7:00   Marcus Watson defensive rebound  
6:54   Marcus Watson misses three point jump shot  
6:52   Kenan Sarvan defensive rebound  
6:40   Kenan Sarvan offensive foul  
6:40   Kenan Sarvan turnover (offensive foul)  
6:33   Kam Woods misses three point jump shot  
6:31   Demetric Horton offensive rebound  
6:26   Demetric Horton misses two point jump shot  
6:24   Kenan Sarvan defensive rebound  
6:09 +3 Kenan Sarvan makes three point jump shot (Tanahj Pettway assists) 52-48
5:49   Kenan Sarvan shooting foul (Duncan Powell draws the foul)  
5:49   Duncan Powell misses regular free throw 1 of 2  
5:49 +1 Duncan Powell makes regular free throw 2 of 2 52-49
5:24   Tanahj Pettway misses three point jump shot  
5:22   Demetric Horton defensive rebound  
5:17 +2 Kam Woods makes two point layup 52-51
5:17   Kaine Roberts shooting foul (Kam Woods draws the foul)  
5:17   Kam Woods misses regular free throw 1 of 1  
5:17   Kenan Sarvan defensive rebound  
5:05 +2 Tanahj Pettway makes two point layup (Kenan Sarvan assists) 54-51
4:46 +2 Duncan Powell makes two point jump shot 54-53
4:24   Kaine Roberts misses three point jump shot  
4:22   Frankie Policelli offensive rebound  
4:19 +2 Frankie Policelli makes two point layup 56-53
4:19   Marcus Watson shooting foul (Frankie Policelli draws the foul)  
4:19 +1 Frankie Policelli makes regular free throw 1 of 1 57-53
4:04   Kam Woods misses three point jump shot  
4:02   Love Bettis offensive rebound  
3:58   Love Bettis misses three point jump shot  
3:56   Seawolves defensive rebound  
3:56   TV timeout  
3:32   Kenan Sarvan misses three point jump shot  
3:30   Marcus Watson defensive rebound  
3:23 +3 Marcus Watson makes three point jump shot 57-56
2:45   Frankie Policelli misses two point jump shot  
2:43   Duncan Powell defensive rebound  
2:31   Kam Woods misses three point jump shot  
2:29   Kenan Sarvan defensive rebound  
2:18   Seawolves 30 second timeout  
2:03   Frankie Policelli misses three point jump shot  
2:01   Marcus Watson defensive rebound  
1:54   Marcus Watson misses three point jump shot  
1:52   Austin Johnson offensive rebound  
1:50 +2 Austin Johnson makes two point layup 57-58
1:50   Frankie Policelli shooting foul (Austin Johnson draws the foul)  
1:50 +1 Austin Johnson makes regular free throw 1 of 1 57-59
1:23   Kam Woods personal foul  
1:16   Tyler Stephenson-Moore misses three point jump shot  
1:14   Duncan Powell defensive rebound  
1:06   Aggies 30 second timeout  
0:55   Marcus Watson misses two point jump shot  
0:53   Duncan Powell offensive rebound  
0:47   Duncan Powell misses two point layup  
0:45   Frankie Policelli defensive rebound  
0:26   Marcus Watson blocks Frankie Policelli's two point jump shot  
0:24   Duncan Powell defensive rebound  
0:22   Kaine Roberts personal foul  
0:22   Kaine Roberts personal foul (Kam Woods draws the foul)  
0:22 +1 Kam Woods makes regular free throw 1 of 2 57-60
0:22 +1 Kam Woods makes regular free throw 2 of 2 57-61
0:16   Seawolves 60 second timeout  
0:15   Love Bettis personal foul (Tyler Stephenson-Moore draws the foul)  
0:15 +1 Tyler Stephenson-Moore makes regular free throw 1 of 2 58-61
0:15 +1 Tyler Stephenson-Moore makes regular free throw 2 of 2 59-61
0:15   Aggies 30 second timeout  
0:14   Tyler Stephenson-Moore personal foul (Duncan Powell draws the foul)  
0:14   Duncan Powell misses regular free throw 1 of 1  
0:14   Frankie Policelli defensive rebound  
0:06   Love Bettis shooting foul (Tanahj Pettway draws the foul)  
0:06   Tanahj Pettway misses regular free throw 1 of 2  
0:06   Seawolves 30 second timeout  
0:06   Tanahj Pettway misses regular free throw 2 of 2  
0:06   Frankie Policelli offensive rebound  
0:00   Frankie Policelli misses two point layup  
0:00   Tyler Stephenson-Moore offensive rebound  
0:00   End of period  
Key Players
Min. Per Game
Pts. Per Game
Ast. Per Game
Reb. Per Game
Field Goal %
Three Point %
Free Throw %
Team Stats
Points 59 61
Field Goals 21-58 (36.2%) 23-61 (37.7%)
3-Pointers 9-34 (26.5%) 5-26 (19.2%)
Free Throws 8-10 (80.0%) 10-17 (58.8%)
Total Rebounds 43 37
Offensive 6 8
Defensive 32 27
Team 5 2
Assists 12 8
Steals 0 5
Blocks 2 2
Turnovers 8 3
Fouls 16 14
Technicals 1 0
14
T. Stephenson-Moore G
18 PTS, 3 REB, 4 AST
3
K. Woods G
19 PTS, 2 REB, 2 AST
12T
Stony Brook
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
T. Stephenson-Moore 18 3 4 5/14 3/11 5/5 3 39 0 1 2 1 2
F. Policelli 16 14 1 5/18 3/9 3/3 2 36 0 0 0 3 11
K. Sarvan 8 13 2 3/10 2/7 0/0 3 35 0 1 1 1 12
K. Fitzmorris 4 3 0 2/3 0/0 0/0 1 25 0 0 2 1 2
K. Roberts 3 2 0 1/3 1/3 0/0 5 25 0 0 0 0 2
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
T. Pettway 8 1 2 4/9 0/4 0/2 1 22 0 0 1 0 1
T. Onyekonwu 2 1 3 1/1 0/0 0/0 0 15 0 0 2 0 1
L. Nahar 0 1 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 1 3 0 0 0 0 1
R. Muratori - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Frey - - - - - - - - - - - - -
A. Heiden - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Noll - - - - - - - - - - - - -
A. Clarke - - - - - - - - - - - - -
S. Philip - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 59 38 12 21/58 9/34 8/10 16 200 0 2 8 6 32
NC A&T
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
K. Woods 19 2 2 7/15 3/9 2/3 2 39 1 0 2 1 1
M. Watson 18 7 2 8/18 2/9 0/0 2 35 2 1 0 0 7
A. Johnson 10 6 1 3/9 0/1 4/6 3 27 1 0 1 3 3
J. Robinson 4 0 1 2/6 0/3 0/0 0 16 0 0 0 0 0
D. Horton 1 11 2 0/4 0/2 1/1 0 32 0 0 0 1 10
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
D. Powell 6 6 0 2/5 0/1 2/5 2 24 0 1 0 2 4
W. Filmore 2 1 0 1/1 0/0 0/0 1 12 0 0 0 0 1
L. Bettis 1 2 0 0/2 0/1 1/2 4 13 1 0 0 1 1
K. Duke 0 0 0 0/1 0/0 0/0 0 2 0 0 0 0 0
W. Felton - - - - - - - - - - - - -
C. McDuffie - - - - - - - - - - - - -
G. Powell - - - - - - - - - - - - -
T. Elliott - - - - - - - - - - - - -
H. Morrice - - - - - - - - - - - - -
T. Crews - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Brooks - - - - - - - - - - - - -
A. Hamilton - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 61 35 8 23/61 5/26 10/17 14 200 5 2 3 8 27
