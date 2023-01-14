STNYBRK
NCAT
|Time
|Team
|Play
|Score
|20:00
|(Aggies gains possession)
|19:46
|+3
|Kam Woods makes three point jump shot
|0-3
|19:19
|Frankie Policelli misses three point jump shot
|19:17
|Austin Johnson defensive rebound
|18:57
|Jeremy Robinson misses three point jump shot
|18:55
|Kaine Roberts defensive rebound
|18:11
|Marcus Watson misses three point jump shot
|18:09
|Kenan Sarvan defensive rebound
|17:53
|+3
|Frankie Policelli makes three point jump shot (Kenan Sarvan assists)
|3-3
|17:37
|Marcus Watson misses three point jump shot
|17:35
|Kenan Sarvan defensive rebound
|17:19
|Frankie Policelli misses two point jump shot
|17:17
|Keenan Fitzmorris offensive rebound
|17:05
|+3
|Kaine Roberts makes three point jump shot (Tyler Stephenson-Moore assists)
|6-3
|16:47
|Jeremy Robinson misses three point jump shot
|16:45
|Frankie Policelli defensive rebound
|16:24
|+2
|Keenan Fitzmorris makes two point jump shot
|8-3
|16:03
|Kaine Roberts personal foul
|15:52
|+2
|Austin Johnson makes two point jump shot (Jeremy Robinson assists)
|8-5
|15:32
|Keenan Fitzmorris turnover (lost ball) (Austin Johnson steals)
|15:24
|TV timeout
|15:19
|Demetric Horton misses three point jump shot
|15:17
|Keenan Fitzmorris defensive rebound
|14:52
|Frankie Policelli misses three point jump shot
|14:50
|Demetric Horton defensive rebound
|14:39
|+2
|Kam Woods makes two point jump shot
|8-7
|14:22
|Toby Onyekonwu turnover (traveling)
|14:10
|+3
|Kam Woods makes three point jump shot
|8-10
|13:53
|+3
|Kenan Sarvan makes three point jump shot (Toby Onyekonwu assists)
|11-10
|13:29
|Austin Johnson misses two point jump shot
|13:27
|Kenan Sarvan defensive rebound
|13:09
|Tyler Stephenson-Moore misses three point jump shot
|13:07
|Austin Johnson defensive rebound
|12:56
|Austin Johnson misses two point layup
|12:54
|Kenan Sarvan defensive rebound
|12:38
|Frankie Policelli misses two point jump shot
|12:36
|Demetric Horton defensive rebound
|12:31
|Tyler Stephenson-Moore shooting foul (Duncan Powell draws the foul)
|12:31
|Duncan Powell misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|12:31
|+1
|Duncan Powell makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|11-11
|12:13
|+3
|Tyler Stephenson-Moore makes three point jump shot (Frankie Policelli assists)
|14-11
|11:52
|Duncan Powell misses three point jump shot
|11:50
|Kenan Sarvan defensive rebound
|11:39
|Tyler Stephenson-Moore misses three point jump shot
|11:37
|Duncan Powell defensive rebound
|11:24
|Tyler Stephenson-Moore blocks Austin Johnson's two point layup
|11:22
|Tyler Stephenson-Moore defensive rebound
|11:03
|+3
|Frankie Policelli makes three point jump shot (Tanahj Pettway assists)
|17-11
|10:35
|Kaine Roberts personal foul
|10:35
|TV timeout
|10:16
|+2
|Kam Woods makes two point jump shot
|17-13
|9:53
|Frankie Policelli misses three point jump shot
|9:51
|Love Bettis defensive rebound
|9:41
|Love Bettis misses two point jump shot
|9:39
|Toby Onyekonwu defensive rebound
|9:21
|Tanahj Pettway turnover (bad pass)
|9:10
|Kam Woods misses three point jump shot
|9:08
|Frankie Policelli defensive rebound
|9:06
|Duncan Powell personal foul
|8:44
|Webster Filmore shooting foul (Tyler Stephenson-Moore draws the foul)
|8:44
|+1
|Tyler Stephenson-Moore makes regular free throw 1 of 3
|18-13
|8:44
|+1
|Tyler Stephenson-Moore makes regular free throw 2 of 3
|19-13
|8:44
|+1
|Tyler Stephenson-Moore makes regular free throw 3 of 3
|20-13
|8:26
|+2
|Webster Filmore makes two point jump shot (Kam Woods assists)
|20-15
|7:55
|Duncan Powell blocks Tanahj Pettway's two point layup
|7:53
|Webster Filmore defensive rebound
|7:48
|Kyle Duke misses two point layup
|7:46
|Leon Nahar defensive rebound
|7:45
|Love Bettis personal foul
|7:45
|TV timeout
|7:26
|Tyler Stephenson-Moore turnover (bad pass) (Love Bettis steals)
|7:25
|Leon Nahar personal foul
|7:15
|Kam Woods misses three point jump shot
|7:13
|Tanahj Pettway defensive rebound
|6:46
|+2
|Tanahj Pettway makes two point layup (Tyler Stephenson-Moore assists)
|22-15
|6:21
|Tanahj Pettway shooting foul (Love Bettis draws the foul)
|6:21
|+1
|Love Bettis makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|22-16
|6:21
|Love Bettis misses regular free throw 2 of 2
|6:21
|Tyler Stephenson-Moore defensive rebound
|5:57
|+3
|Frankie Policelli makes three point jump shot (Tyler Stephenson-Moore assists)
|25-16
|5:38
|+3
|Marcus Watson makes three point jump shot (Austin Johnson assists)
|25-19
|5:22
|Love Bettis personal foul
|5:12
|Kenan Sarvan misses three point jump shot
|5:10
|Seawolves offensive rebound
|5:10
|Duncan Powell personal foul
|5:03
|+3
|Tyler Stephenson-Moore makes three point jump shot (Toby Onyekonwu assists)
|28-19
|4:46
|Austin Johnson misses two point jump shot
|4:44
|Austin Johnson offensive rebound
|4:43
|Frankie Policelli shooting foul (Austin Johnson draws the foul)
|4:43
|Austin Johnson misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|4:43
|+1
|Austin Johnson makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|28-20
|4:28
|Frankie Policelli misses three point jump shot
|4:26
|Aggies defensive rebound
|4:25
|Kenan Sarvan personal foul (Austin Johnson draws the foul)
|4:25
|Austin Johnson misses regular free throw 1 of 1
|4:25
|Frankie Policelli defensive rebound
|4:03
|Kenan Sarvan misses three point jump shot
|4:01
|Austin Johnson defensive rebound
|3:53
|Kam Woods misses two point layup
|3:51
|Seawolves defensive rebound
|3:53
|TV timeout
|3:35
|+2
|Kenan Sarvan makes two point layup (Toby Onyekonwu assists)
|30-20
|3:12
|Demetric Horton misses two point jump shot
|3:10
|Keenan Fitzmorris defensive rebound
|2:54
|Keenan Fitzmorris turnover (bad pass) (Kam Woods steals)
|2:49
|Kam Woods misses two point layup
|2:47
|Frankie Policelli defensive rebound
|2:47
|Official timeout
|2:28
|Frankie Policelli misses two point jump shot
|2:26
|Seawolves offensive rebound
|2:27
|Austin Johnson personal foul
|2:06
|Seawolves turnover (shot clock violation)
|1:53
|Austin Johnson misses two point jump shot
|1:51
|Kenan Sarvan defensive rebound
|1:31
|Kenan Sarvan misses two point jump shot
|1:29
|Marcus Watson defensive rebound
|1:22
|Marcus Watson misses three point jump shot
|1:20
|Austin Johnson offensive rebound
|1:19
|Keenan Fitzmorris shooting foul (Austin Johnson draws the foul)
|1:19
|+1
|Austin Johnson makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|30-21
|1:19
|+1
|Austin Johnson makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|30-22
|1:07
|Kenan Sarvan misses three point jump shot
|1:05
|Marcus Watson defensive rebound
|0:56
|+2
|Austin Johnson makes two point jump shot (Marcus Watson assists)
|30-24
|0:47
|Seawolves 30 second timeout
|0:41
|Tyler Stephenson-Moore misses three point jump shot
|0:39
|Kenan Sarvan offensive rebound
|0:29
|Jump ball. (Seawolves gains possession)
|0:28
|Toby Onyekonwu turnover (bad pass) (Marcus Watson steals)
|0:23
|Jeremy Robinson misses two point dunk
|0:21
|Kam Woods offensive rebound
|0:17
|+2
|Jeremy Robinson makes two point layup
|30-26
|0:01
|Tanahj Pettway misses three point jump shot
|0:00
|Demetric Horton defensive rebound
|0:00
|End of period
|Time
|Team
|Play
|Score
|19:45
|Jeremy Robinson misses three point jump shot
|19:43
|Frankie Policelli defensive rebound
|19:16
|Kaine Roberts misses three point jump shot
|19:14
|Demetric Horton defensive rebound
|19:13
|Kaine Roberts technical foul
|19:13
|+1
|Demetric Horton makes technical free throw 1 of 1
|30-27
|19:01
|+3
|Kam Woods makes three point jump shot
|30-30
|18:45
|Frankie Policelli misses three point jump shot
|18:43
|Demetric Horton defensive rebound
|18:37
|Kam Woods turnover (traveling)
|18:14
|+2
|Keenan Fitzmorris makes two point dunk (Tyler Stephenson-Moore assists)
|32-30
|17:50
|+2
|Jeremy Robinson makes two point jump shot (Marcus Watson assists)
|32-32
|17:36
|Marcus Watson personal foul
|17:24
|Tyler Stephenson-Moore misses two point jump shot
|17:22
|Marcus Watson defensive rebound
|17:05
|Austin Johnson misses three point jump shot
|17:03
|Frankie Policelli defensive rebound
|16:44
|+2
|Frankie Policelli makes two point jump shot
|34-32
|16:18
|Marcus Watson misses three point jump shot
|16:16
|Kaine Roberts defensive rebound
|15:58
|Kenan Sarvan misses two point jump shot
|15:56
|Demetric Horton defensive rebound
|15:48
|Austin Johnson offensive foul
|15:48
|Austin Johnson turnover (offensive foul)
|15:48
|TV timeout
|15:37
|Tyler Stephenson-Moore turnover (bad pass) (Marcus Watson steals)
|15:21
|Demetric Horton misses three point jump shot
|15:19
|Kenan Sarvan defensive rebound
|14:58
|+3
|Tyler Stephenson-Moore makes three point jump shot
|37-32
|14:39
|Kam Woods misses three point jump shot
|14:37
|Frankie Policelli defensive rebound
|14:16
|Austin Johnson shooting foul (Frankie Policelli draws the foul)
|14:16
|+1
|Frankie Policelli makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|38-32
|14:16
|+1
|Frankie Policelli makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|39-32
|14:04
|+2
|Marcus Watson makes two point jump shot (Demetric Horton assists)
|39-34
|13:43
|Tyler Stephenson-Moore misses three point jump shot
|13:41
|Kam Woods defensive rebound
|13:35
|Kam Woods offensive foul
|13:35
|Kam Woods turnover (offensive foul)
|13:21
|Tyler Stephenson-Moore misses three point jump shot
|13:19
|Demetric Horton defensive rebound
|13:11
|Marcus Watson misses three point jump shot
|13:09
|Frankie Policelli defensive rebound
|12:53
|Keenan Fitzmorris misses two point jump shot
|12:51
|Demetric Horton defensive rebound
|12:45
|+2
|Marcus Watson makes two point layup
|39-36
|12:24
|Tanahj Pettway misses three point jump shot
|12:22
|Marcus Watson defensive rebound
|12:22
|Tyler Stephenson-Moore personal foul
|12:08
|+2
|Marcus Watson makes two point layup
|39-38
|11:44
|+2
|Tyler Stephenson-Moore makes two point layup
|41-38
|11:23
|Marcus Watson misses two point jump shot
|11:21
|Frankie Policelli defensive rebound
|11:05
|Tyler Stephenson-Moore misses three point jump shot
|11:03
|Demetric Horton defensive rebound
|10:59
|+2
|Marcus Watson makes two point layup (Demetric Horton assists)
|41-40
|10:43
|+2
|Toby Onyekonwu makes two point layup
|43-40
|10:40
|Aggies 30 second timeout
|10:40
|TV timeout
|10:25
|+2
|Kam Woods makes two point jump shot
|43-42
|10:04
|+2
|Tanahj Pettway makes two point layup
|45-42
|9:34
|+2
|Marcus Watson makes two point layup
|45-44
|9:16
|+2
|Tanahj Pettway makes two point layup
|47-44
|9:03
|+2
|Duncan Powell makes two point dunk (Kam Woods assists)
|47-46
|8:38
|Kenan Sarvan misses three point jump shot
|8:36
|Aggies defensive rebound
|8:35
|TV timeout
|8:17
|+2
|Marcus Watson makes two point layup
|47-48
|7:51
|Tanahj Pettway misses three point jump shot
|7:49
|Seawolves offensive rebound
|7:48
|TV timeout
|7:44
|+2
|Tyler Stephenson-Moore makes two point layup
|49-48
|7:28
|Marcus Watson misses two point jump shot
|7:26
|Duncan Powell offensive rebound
|7:21
|Kenan Sarvan blocks Duncan Powell's two point layup
|7:19
|Kenan Sarvan defensive rebound
|7:02
|Frankie Policelli misses two point jump shot
|7:00
|Marcus Watson defensive rebound
|6:54
|Marcus Watson misses three point jump shot
|6:52
|Kenan Sarvan defensive rebound
|6:40
|Kenan Sarvan offensive foul
|6:40
|Kenan Sarvan turnover (offensive foul)
|6:33
|Kam Woods misses three point jump shot
|6:31
|Demetric Horton offensive rebound
|6:26
|Demetric Horton misses two point jump shot
|6:24
|Kenan Sarvan defensive rebound
|6:09
|+3
|Kenan Sarvan makes three point jump shot (Tanahj Pettway assists)
|52-48
|5:49
|Kenan Sarvan shooting foul (Duncan Powell draws the foul)
|5:49
|Duncan Powell misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|5:49
|+1
|Duncan Powell makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|52-49
|5:24
|Tanahj Pettway misses three point jump shot
|5:22
|Demetric Horton defensive rebound
|5:17
|+2
|Kam Woods makes two point layup
|52-51
|5:17
|Kaine Roberts shooting foul (Kam Woods draws the foul)
|5:17
|Kam Woods misses regular free throw 1 of 1
|5:17
|Kenan Sarvan defensive rebound
|5:05
|+2
|Tanahj Pettway makes two point layup (Kenan Sarvan assists)
|54-51
|4:46
|+2
|Duncan Powell makes two point jump shot
|54-53
|4:24
|Kaine Roberts misses three point jump shot
|4:22
|Frankie Policelli offensive rebound
|4:19
|+2
|Frankie Policelli makes two point layup
|56-53
|4:19
|Marcus Watson shooting foul (Frankie Policelli draws the foul)
|4:19
|+1
|Frankie Policelli makes regular free throw 1 of 1
|57-53
|4:04
|Kam Woods misses three point jump shot
|4:02
|Love Bettis offensive rebound
|3:58
|Love Bettis misses three point jump shot
|3:56
|Seawolves defensive rebound
|3:56
|TV timeout
|3:32
|Kenan Sarvan misses three point jump shot
|3:30
|Marcus Watson defensive rebound
|3:23
|+3
|Marcus Watson makes three point jump shot
|57-56
|2:45
|Frankie Policelli misses two point jump shot
|2:43
|Duncan Powell defensive rebound
|2:31
|Kam Woods misses three point jump shot
|2:29
|Kenan Sarvan defensive rebound
|2:18
|Seawolves 30 second timeout
|2:03
|Frankie Policelli misses three point jump shot
|2:01
|Marcus Watson defensive rebound
|1:54
|Marcus Watson misses three point jump shot
|1:52
|Austin Johnson offensive rebound
|1:50
|+2
|Austin Johnson makes two point layup
|57-58
|1:50
|Frankie Policelli shooting foul (Austin Johnson draws the foul)
|1:50
|+1
|Austin Johnson makes regular free throw 1 of 1
|57-59
|1:23
|Kam Woods personal foul
|1:16
|Tyler Stephenson-Moore misses three point jump shot
|1:14
|Duncan Powell defensive rebound
|1:06
|Aggies 30 second timeout
|0:55
|Marcus Watson misses two point jump shot
|0:53
|Duncan Powell offensive rebound
|0:47
|Duncan Powell misses two point layup
|0:45
|Frankie Policelli defensive rebound
|0:26
|Marcus Watson blocks Frankie Policelli's two point jump shot
|0:24
|Duncan Powell defensive rebound
|0:22
|Kaine Roberts personal foul
|0:22
|Kaine Roberts personal foul (Kam Woods draws the foul)
|0:22
|+1
|Kam Woods makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|57-60
|0:22
|+1
|Kam Woods makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|57-61
|0:16
|Seawolves 60 second timeout
|0:15
|Love Bettis personal foul (Tyler Stephenson-Moore draws the foul)
|0:15
|+1
|Tyler Stephenson-Moore makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|58-61
|0:15
|+1
|Tyler Stephenson-Moore makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|59-61
|0:15
|Aggies 30 second timeout
|0:14
|Tyler Stephenson-Moore personal foul (Duncan Powell draws the foul)
|0:14
|Duncan Powell misses regular free throw 1 of 1
|0:14
|Frankie Policelli defensive rebound
|0:06
|Love Bettis shooting foul (Tanahj Pettway draws the foul)
|0:06
|Tanahj Pettway misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|0:06
|Seawolves 30 second timeout
|0:06
|Tanahj Pettway misses regular free throw 2 of 2
|0:06
|Frankie Policelli offensive rebound
|0:00
|Frankie Policelli misses two point layup
|0:00
|Tyler Stephenson-Moore offensive rebound
|0:00
|End of period
|Min. Per Game
|Pts. Per Game
|Ast. Per Game
|Reb. Per Game
|Field Goal %
|Three Point %
|Free Throw %
|Team Stats
|Points
|59
|61
|Field Goals
|21-58 (36.2%)
|23-61 (37.7%)
|3-Pointers
|9-34 (26.5%)
|5-26 (19.2%)
|Free Throws
|8-10 (80.0%)
|10-17 (58.8%)
|Total Rebounds
|43
|37
|Offensive
|6
|8
|Defensive
|32
|27
|Team
|5
|2
|Assists
|12
|8
|Steals
|0
|5
|Blocks
|2
|2
|Turnovers
|8
|3
|Fouls
|16
|14
|Technicals
|1
|0
|Team Stats
|Stony Brook 7-12
|63.6 PPG
|37.2 RPG
|11.6 APG
|NC A&T 9-11
|72.0 PPG
|37.3 RPG
|11.8 APG
00
|. Stephenson-Moore G
|15.2 PPG
|5.0 RPG
|1.8 APG
|43.1 FG%
|. Woods G
|18.2 PPG
|4.0 RPG
|3.4 APG
|40.2 FG%
|Top Scorers
|T. Stephenson-Moore G
|18 PTS
|3 REB
|4 AST
|K. Woods G
|19 PTS
|2 REB
|2 AST
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|T. Stephenson-Moore
|18
|3
|4
|5/14
|3/11
|5/5
|3
|39
|0
|1
|2
|1
|2
|F. Policelli
|16
|14
|1
|5/18
|3/9
|3/3
|2
|36
|0
|0
|0
|3
|11
|K. Sarvan
|8
|13
|2
|3/10
|2/7
|0/0
|3
|35
|0
|1
|1
|1
|12
|K. Fitzmorris
|4
|3
|0
|2/3
|0/0
|0/0
|1
|25
|0
|0
|2
|1
|2
|K. Roberts
|3
|2
|0
|1/3
|1/3
|0/0
|5
|25
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|T. Pettway
|8
|1
|2
|4/9
|0/4
|0/2
|1
|22
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|T. Onyekonwu
|2
|1
|3
|1/1
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|15
|0
|0
|2
|0
|1
|L. Nahar
|0
|1
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|1
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|R. Muratori
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Frey
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|A. Heiden
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|D. Noll
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|A. Clarke
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|S. Philip
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|59
|38
|12
|21/58
|9/34
|8/10
|16
|200
|0
|2
|8
|6
|32
|Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|D. Powell
|6
|6
|0
|2/5
|0/1
|2/5
|2
|24
|0
|1
|0
|2
|4
|W. Filmore
|2
|1
|0
|1/1
|0/0
|0/0
|1
|12
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|L. Bettis
|1
|2
|0
|0/2
|0/1
|1/2
|4
|13
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|K. Duke
|0
|0
|0
|0/1
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|W. Felton
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|C. McDuffie
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|G. Powell
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|T. Elliott
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|H. Morrice
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|T. Crews
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Brooks
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|A. Hamilton
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|61
|35
|8
|23/61
|5/26
|10/17
|14
|200
|5
|2
|3
|8
|27
