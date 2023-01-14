TULSA
WICHST

Preview not available

Preview not available

2nd Half
TLSA
Golden Hurricane
9
WICH
Shockers
19

Time Team Play Score
12:20   Golden Hurricane offensive rebound  
12:35 +2 Craig Porter Jr. makes two point layup 50-46
12:49   Golden Hurricane turnover (shot clock violation)  
12:48   Golden Hurricane offensive rebound  
12:51   Anthony Pritchard misses three point jump shot  
13:23 +2 Xavier Bell makes two point layup (Craig Porter Jr. assists) 50-44
13:28   Anthony Pritchard turnover (bad pass) (Kenny Pohto steals)  
13:54 +1 James Rojas makes regular free throw 1 of 1 50-42
13:54   Tim Dalger shooting foul (James Rojas draws the foul)  
13:54 +2 James Rojas makes two point layup (Kenny Pohto assists) 50-41
14:09 +1 Keyshawn Embery-Simpson makes regular free throw 2 of 2 50-39
14:09   Keyshawn Embery-Simpson misses regular free throw 1 of 2  
14:09   Xavier Bell shooting foul (Keyshawn Embery-Simpson draws the foul)  
14:28   TV timeout  
14:28   Jaron Pierre Jr. turnover (bad pass)  
14:26   Jaron Pierre Jr. offensive rebound  
14:28   Jaron Pierre Jr. misses two point jump shot  
14:35   Craig Porter Jr. defensive rebound  
14:37   Tim Dalger misses three point jump shot  
14:57 +2 Kenny Pohto makes two point layup (Craig Porter Jr. assists) 49-39
15:03   Craig Porter Jr. defensive rebound  
15:05   Tim Dalger misses two point layup  
15:11   Tim Dalger offensive rebound  
15:13   Brandon Betson misses two point jump shot  
15:22   Tim Dalger defensive rebound  
15:24   Kenny Pohto misses two point layup  
15:41 +2 Brandon Betson makes two point jump shot 49-37
16:06 +2 Craig Porter Jr. makes two point layup 47-37
16:10   James Rojas defensive rebound  
16:12   Brandon Betson misses three point jump shot  
16:14   Golden Hurricane offensive rebound  
16:16   Kenny Pohto blocks Sam Griffin's two point layup  
16:41   Golden Hurricane 30 second timeout  
16:43 +2 Jaykwon Walton makes two point layup (Craig Porter Jr. assists) 47-35
16:49   Kenny Pohto defensive rebound  
16:51   Sam Griffin misses three point jump shot  
16:59   Sterling Gaston-Chapman defensive rebound  
17:01   Sterling Gaston-Chapman blocks Kenny Pohto's two point layup  
17:17   James Rojas defensive rebound  
17:19   Anthony Pritchard misses two point jump shot  
17:49 +2 Jaron Pierre Jr. makes two point layup (James Rojas assists) 47-33
17:55   Sam Griffin turnover (lost ball) (James Rojas steals)  
18:05   Sam Griffin defensive rebound  
18:07   Jaron Pierre Jr. misses three point jump shot  
18:18   TV timeout  
18:18   Shockers 30 second timeout  
18:26 +2 Anthony Pritchard makes two point layup 47-31
18:36   James Rojas turnover (bad pass) (Sterling Gaston-Chapman steals)  
18:44 +2 Anthony Pritchard makes two point layup 45-31
19:07 +2 Jaykwon Walton makes two point dunk (James Rojas assists) 43-31
19:22 +1 Sterling Gaston-Chapman makes regular free throw 2 of 2 43-29
19:22 +1 Sterling Gaston-Chapman makes regular free throw 1 of 2 42-29
19:22   Craig Porter Jr. shooting foul (Sterling Gaston-Chapman draws the foul)  
19:46 +2 James Rojas makes two point layup 41-29

1st Half
TLSA
Golden Hurricane
41
WICH
Shockers
27

Time Team Play Score
0:00   End of period  
0:03 +3 Tim Dalger makes three point jump shot (Anthony Pritchard assists) 41-27
0:27   Bryant Selebangue defensive rebound  
0:29   Melvion Flanagan misses two point jump shot  
0:54 +3 Sam Griffin makes three point jump shot (Tim Dalger assists) 38-27
0:54   Golden Hurricane 30 second timeout  
1:24 +2 Craig Porter Jr. makes two point jump shot (James Rojas assists) 35-27
1:30   Tim Dalger personal foul  
1:30   Shockers offensive rebound  
1:32   Melvion Flanagan misses three point jump shot  
1:53 +2 Sam Griffin makes two point layup 35-25
2:00   Bryant Selebangue defensive rebound  
2:02   Jaykwon Walton misses three point jump shot  
2:11 +2 Sam Griffin makes two point jump shot (Jesaiah McWright assists) 33-25
2:22 +2 Jaykwon Walton makes two point dunk (James Rojas assists) 31-25
2:28   Brandon Betson turnover (bad pass) (Melvion Flanagan steals)  
2:50   Jesaiah McWright defensive rebound  
2:52   James Rojas misses two point jump shot  
3:07   TV timeout  
3:07   Brandon Betson turnover (bad pass)  
3:13   Tim Dalger defensive rebound  
3:15   Melvion Flanagan misses three point jump shot  
3:24 +2 Brandon Betson makes two point layup 31-23
3:54 +2 Jaykwon Walton makes two point layup 29-23
4:05 +3 Jesaiah McWright makes three point jump shot (Brandon Betson assists) 29-21
4:31 +1 Craig Porter Jr. makes regular free throw 1 of 1 26-21
4:31   Keyshawn Embery-Simpson shooting foul (Craig Porter Jr. draws the foul)  
4:31 +2 Craig Porter Jr. makes two point layup (Melvion Flanagan assists) 26-20
4:34   Melvion Flanagan defensive rebound  
4:36   Sam Griffin misses three point jump shot  
5:06   James Rojas turnover (offensive foul)  
5:06   James Rojas offensive foul (Sterling Gaston-Chapman draws the foul)  
5:24 +2 Sam Griffin makes two point jump shot 26-18
5:52 +1 Jaykwon Walton makes regular free throw 2 of 2 24-18
5:52 +1 Jaykwon Walton makes regular free throw 1 of 2 24-17
5:52   Sam Griffin shooting foul (Jaykwon Walton draws the foul)  
5:57   Anthony Pritchard turnover (bad pass) (Jaykwon Walton steals)  
6:03   Jaykwon Walton personal foul  
6:13   Kenny Pohto personal foul  
6:20   Bryant Selebangue defensive rebound  
6:22   Craig Porter Jr. misses three point jump shot  
6:33   Craig Porter Jr. defensive rebound  
6:35   Sterling Gaston-Chapman misses two point layup  
6:45   Anthony Pritchard defensive rebound  
6:47   Anthony Pritchard blocks Jaron Pierre Jr.'s two point layup  
6:58   Kenny Pohto defensive rebound  
7:00   Sam Griffin misses three point jump shot  
7:14   Bryant Selebangue offensive rebound  
7:16   Anthony Pritchard misses two point jump shot  
7:31   TV timeout  
7:31   Jaron Pierre Jr. personal foul  
7:56 +3 Isaac Abidde makes three point jump shot (Melvion Flanagan assists) 24-16
8:15 +3 Brandon Betson makes three point jump shot 24-13
8:23   Anthony Pritchard defensive rebound  
8:25   Jaron Pierre Jr. misses three point jump shot  
8:31   Kenny Pohto defensive rebound  
8:33   Sterling Gaston-Chapman misses two point layup  
8:58 +2 Kenny Pohto makes two point layup 21-13
9:03   Kenny Pohto offensive rebound  
9:05   Kenny Pohto misses two point layup  
9:17   Golden Hurricane turnover (shot clock violation)  
9:50 +2 Kenny Pohto makes two point layup 21-11
10:05   Shockers 30 second timeout  
10:07 +2 Anthony Pritchard makes two point layup 21-9
10:20   Jaykwon Walton turnover (lost ball)  
10:32   Jaykwon Walton defensive rebound  
10:34   Anthony Pritchard misses two point jump shot  
10:54   Bryant Selebangue defensive rebound  
10:54   James Rojas misses regular free throw 2 of 2  
10:54 +1 James Rojas makes regular free throw 1 of 2 19-9
10:54   Bryant Selebangue shooting foul (James Rojas draws the foul)  
10:52   James Rojas offensive rebound  
10:54   Melvion Flanagan misses three point jump shot  
11:19 +3 Brandon Betson makes three point jump shot (Keyshawn Embery-Simpson assists) 19-8
11:33   TV timeout  
11:33   Isaac Abidde turnover (offensive foul)  
11:33   Isaac Abidde offensive foul (Tim Dalger draws the foul)  
11:56 +2 Bryant Selebangue makes two point layup (Keyshawn Embery-Simpson assists) 16-8
12:13   Jaron Pierre Jr. turnover (offensive foul)  
12:13   Jaron Pierre Jr. offensive foul (Brandon Betson draws the foul)  
12:44 +3 Tim Dalger makes three point jump shot (Keyshawn Embery-Simpson assists) 14-8
12:52   Tim Dalger defensive rebound  
12:54   James Rojas misses two point layup  
13:00   James Rojas offensive rebound  
13:02   Jaron Pierre Jr. misses two point jump shot  
13:19 +3 Keyshawn Embery-Simpson makes three point jump shot (Brandon Betson assists) 11-8
13:47   Charles Chukwu defensive rebound  
13:49   Kenny Pohto misses two point jump shot  
14:03   Anthony Pritchard turnover (lost ball) (Jaykwon Walton steals)  
14:07 +1 Craig Porter Jr. makes regular free throw 2 of 2 8-8
14:07 +1 Craig Porter Jr. makes regular free throw 1 of 2 8-7
14:07   Keyshawn Embery-Simpson shooting foul (Craig Porter Jr. draws the foul)  
14:25   TV timeout  
14:25   Golden Hurricane turnover (shot clock violation)  
14:56   Bryant Selebangue defensive rebound  
14:58   Jaykwon Walton misses three point jump shot  
15:05   Sam Griffin turnover (bad pass) (Kenny Pohto steals)  
15:13   Bryant Selebangue defensive rebound  
15:15   Jaron Pierre Jr. misses three point jump shot  
15:20   James Rojas defensive rebound  
15:22   Keyshawn Embery-Simpson misses three point jump shot  
15:27   Kenny Pohto turnover (lost ball) (Bryant Selebangue steals)  
15:41   Sam Griffin turnover (lost ball) (Jaron Pierre Jr. steals)  
16:09 +1 Jaron Pierre Jr. makes regular free throw 2 of 2 8-6
16:09 +1 Jaron Pierre Jr. makes regular free throw 1 of 2 8-5
16:09   Anthony Pritchard shooting foul (Jaron Pierre Jr. draws the foul)  
16:24 +3 Anthony Pritchard makes three point jump shot (BB Knight assists) 8-4
16:45 +2 Kenny Pohto makes two point layup 5-4
16:47   Kenny Pohto offensive rebound  
16:49   Jaron Pierre Jr. misses two point layup  
16:57   Sam Griffin turnover (bad pass) (Jaron Pierre Jr. steals)  
17:15   Jaron Pierre Jr. turnover  
17:31   James Rojas defensive rebound  
17:33   Anthony Pritchard misses two point jump shot  
18:01 +2 James Rojas makes two point layup (Kenny Pohto assists) 5-2
18:29 +3 Sam Griffin makes three point jump shot 5-0
18:40   Bryant Selebangue defensive rebound  
18:42   Craig Porter Jr. misses two point jump shot  
18:50   Craig Porter Jr. defensive rebound  
18:52   Sterling Gaston-Chapman misses two point layup  
18:55   Sterling Gaston-Chapman offensive rebound  
18:57   Bryant Selebangue misses two point layup  
19:04   James Rojas turnover (Anthony Pritchard steals)  
19:05   James Rojas offensive rebound  
19:07   Jaron Pierre Jr. misses three point jump shot  
19:13   James Rojas defensive rebound  
19:15   BB Knight misses two point layup  
19:24   Melvion Flanagan turnover (bad pass) (Sterling Gaston-Chapman steals)  
19:33 +2 Sam Griffin makes two point jump shot 2-0
19:40   Sterling Gaston-Chapman offensive rebound  
19:42   BB Knight misses three point jump shot  
20:00   (Golden Hurricane gains possession)  
Key Players
Min. Per Game
Pts. Per Game
Ast. Per Game
Reb. Per Game
Field Goal %
Three Point %
Free Throw %
  Golden Hurricane offensive rebound 12:20
+ 2 Craig Porter Jr. makes two point layup 12:35
  Golden Hurricane turnover (shot clock violation) 12:49
  Golden Hurricane offensive rebound 12:48
  Anthony Pritchard misses three point jump shot 12:51
+ 2 Xavier Bell makes two point layup (Craig Porter Jr. assists) 13:23
  Anthony Pritchard turnover (bad pass) (Kenny Pohto steals) 13:28
+ 1 James Rojas makes regular free throw 1 of 1 13:54
  Tim Dalger shooting foul (James Rojas draws the foul) 13:54
+ 2 James Rojas makes two point layup (Kenny Pohto assists) 13:54
+ 1 Keyshawn Embery-Simpson makes regular free throw 2 of 2 14:09
Team Stats
Points 50 46
Field Goals 19-40 (47.5%) 18-40 (45.0%)
3-Pointers 9-17 (52.9%) 1-11 (9.1%)
Free Throws 3-4 (75.0%) 9-10 (90.0%)
Total Rebounds 23 21
Offensive 4 6
Defensive 16 14
Team 3 1
Assists 9 11
Steals 4 8
Blocks 2 2
Turnovers 9 10
Fouls 7 8
Technicals 0 0
1
S. Griffin G
14 PTS, 1 REB
3
C. Porter Jr. G
11 PTS, 4 REB, 3 AST
12T
Tulsa 4-11 41950
Wichita State 8-8 271744
Charles Koch Arena Wichita, KS
Charles Koch Arena Wichita, KS
Team Stats
Tulsa 4-11 68.3 PPG 36.3 RPG 12.3 APG
Wichita State 8-8 64.9 PPG 38.6 RPG 10.3 APG
Key Players
00
. Griffin G 15.1 PPG 2.8 RPG 2.3 APG 37.5 FG%
00
. Walton G 11.7 PPG 6.5 RPG 1.6 APG 48.0 FG%
Top Scorers
1
S. Griffin G 14 PTS 1 REB 0 AST
10
J. Walton G 10 PTS 1 REB 0 AST
47.5 FG% 45.0
52.9 3PT FG% 9.1
75.0 FT% 90.0
Tulsa
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
S. Griffin 14 1 0 6/10 2/5 0/0 1 - 0 0 4 0 1
A. Pritchard 9 2 1 4/10 1/2 0/0 1 - 1 1 3 0 2
S. Gaston-Chapman 2 3 0 0/3 0/0 2/2 0 - 2 1 0 2 1
B. Selebangue 2 8 0 1/2 0/0 0/0 1 - 1 0 0 1 7
B. Knight 0 0 1 0/2 0/1 0/0 0 - 0 0 0 0 0
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
S. Griffin 14 1 0 6/10 2/5 0/0 1 0 0 0 4 0 1
A. Pritchard 9 2 1 4/10 1/2 0/0 1 0 1 1 3 0 2
S. Gaston-Chapman 2 3 0 0/3 0/0 2/2 0 0 2 1 0 2 1
B. Selebangue 2 8 0 1/2 0/0 0/0 1 0 1 0 0 1 7
B. Knight 0 0 1 0/2 0/1 0/0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
B. Betson - - - - - - - - - - - - -
T. Dalger - - - - - - - - - - - - -
K. Embery-Simpson - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. McWright - - - - - - - - - - - - -
C. Chukwu - - - - - - - - - - - - -
N. Konstantynovskyi - - - - - - - - - - - - -
P. Urbancic - - - - - - - - - - - - -
A. Seals - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 50 20 9 19/40 9/17 3/4 7 0 4 2 9 4 16
Wichita State
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
C. Porter Jr. 11 4 3 4/6 0/1 3/3 1 - 0 0 0 0 4
J. Walton 10 1 0 4/6 0/2 2/2 1 - 2 0 1 0 1
K. Pohto 8 5 2 4/8 0/0 0/0 1 - 2 2 1 2 3
J. Rojas 8 8 4 3/5 0/0 2/3 1 - 1 0 3 3 5
J. Pierre Jr. 4 1 0 1/9 0/4 2/2 2 - 2 0 3 1 0
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
C. Porter Jr. 11 4 3 4/6 0/1 3/3 1 0 0 0 0 0 4
J. Walton 10 1 0 4/6 0/2 2/2 1 0 2 0 1 0 1
K. Pohto 8 5 2 4/8 0/0 0/0 1 0 2 2 1 2 3
J. Rojas 8 8 4 3/5 0/0 2/3 1 0 1 0 3 3 5
J. Pierre Jr. 4 1 0 1/9 0/4 2/2 2 0 2 0 3 1 0
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
I. Abidde - - - - - - - - - - - - -
X. Bell - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Flanagan - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Ricks - - - - - - - - - - - - -
H. Thengvall - - - - - - - - - - - - -
S. Scott - - - - - - - - - - - - -
T. McBride - - - - - - - - - - - - -
G. Okafor - - - - - - - - - - - - -
C. Rogers - - - - - - - - - - - - -
I. Poor Bear-Chandler - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Q. Ballard - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 46 20 11 18/40 1/11 9/10 8 0 8 2 10 6 14
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Hide View
NCAA BB Scores