TULSA
WICHST
Preview not available
Preview not available
2nd Half
2nd Half
|Time
|Team
|Play
|Score
|12:20
|Golden Hurricane offensive rebound
|12:35
|+2
|Craig Porter Jr. makes two point layup
|50-46
|12:49
|Golden Hurricane turnover (shot clock violation)
|12:48
|Golden Hurricane offensive rebound
|12:51
|Anthony Pritchard misses three point jump shot
|13:23
|+2
|Xavier Bell makes two point layup (Craig Porter Jr. assists)
|50-44
|13:28
|Anthony Pritchard turnover (bad pass) (Kenny Pohto steals)
|13:54
|+1
|James Rojas makes regular free throw 1 of 1
|50-42
|13:54
|Tim Dalger shooting foul (James Rojas draws the foul)
|13:54
|+2
|James Rojas makes two point layup (Kenny Pohto assists)
|50-41
|14:09
|+1
|Keyshawn Embery-Simpson makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|50-39
|14:09
|Keyshawn Embery-Simpson misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|14:09
|Xavier Bell shooting foul (Keyshawn Embery-Simpson draws the foul)
|14:28
|TV timeout
|14:28
|Jaron Pierre Jr. turnover (bad pass)
|14:26
|Jaron Pierre Jr. offensive rebound
|14:28
|Jaron Pierre Jr. misses two point jump shot
|14:35
|Craig Porter Jr. defensive rebound
|14:37
|Tim Dalger misses three point jump shot
|14:57
|+2
|Kenny Pohto makes two point layup (Craig Porter Jr. assists)
|49-39
|15:03
|Craig Porter Jr. defensive rebound
|15:05
|Tim Dalger misses two point layup
|15:11
|Tim Dalger offensive rebound
|15:13
|Brandon Betson misses two point jump shot
|15:22
|Tim Dalger defensive rebound
|15:24
|Kenny Pohto misses two point layup
|15:41
|+2
|Brandon Betson makes two point jump shot
|49-37
|16:06
|+2
|Craig Porter Jr. makes two point layup
|47-37
|16:10
|James Rojas defensive rebound
|16:12
|Brandon Betson misses three point jump shot
|16:14
|Golden Hurricane offensive rebound
|16:16
|Kenny Pohto blocks Sam Griffin's two point layup
|16:41
|Golden Hurricane 30 second timeout
|16:43
|+2
|Jaykwon Walton makes two point layup (Craig Porter Jr. assists)
|47-35
|16:49
|Kenny Pohto defensive rebound
|16:51
|Sam Griffin misses three point jump shot
|16:59
|Sterling Gaston-Chapman defensive rebound
|17:01
|Sterling Gaston-Chapman blocks Kenny Pohto's two point layup
|17:17
|James Rojas defensive rebound
|17:19
|Anthony Pritchard misses two point jump shot
|17:49
|+2
|Jaron Pierre Jr. makes two point layup (James Rojas assists)
|47-33
|17:55
|Sam Griffin turnover (lost ball) (James Rojas steals)
|18:05
|Sam Griffin defensive rebound
|18:07
|Jaron Pierre Jr. misses three point jump shot
|18:18
|TV timeout
|18:18
|Shockers 30 second timeout
|18:26
|+2
|Anthony Pritchard makes two point layup
|47-31
|18:36
|James Rojas turnover (bad pass) (Sterling Gaston-Chapman steals)
|18:44
|+2
|Anthony Pritchard makes two point layup
|45-31
|19:07
|+2
|Jaykwon Walton makes two point dunk (James Rojas assists)
|43-31
|19:22
|+1
|Sterling Gaston-Chapman makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|43-29
|19:22
|+1
|Sterling Gaston-Chapman makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|42-29
|19:22
|Craig Porter Jr. shooting foul (Sterling Gaston-Chapman draws the foul)
|19:46
|+2
|James Rojas makes two point layup
|41-29
1st Half
1st Half
|Time
|Team
|Play
|Score
|0:00
|End of period
|0:03
|+3
|Tim Dalger makes three point jump shot (Anthony Pritchard assists)
|41-27
|0:27
|Bryant Selebangue defensive rebound
|0:29
|Melvion Flanagan misses two point jump shot
|0:54
|+3
|Sam Griffin makes three point jump shot (Tim Dalger assists)
|38-27
|0:54
|Golden Hurricane 30 second timeout
|1:24
|+2
|Craig Porter Jr. makes two point jump shot (James Rojas assists)
|35-27
|1:30
|Tim Dalger personal foul
|1:30
|Shockers offensive rebound
|1:32
|Melvion Flanagan misses three point jump shot
|1:53
|+2
|Sam Griffin makes two point layup
|35-25
|2:00
|Bryant Selebangue defensive rebound
|2:02
|Jaykwon Walton misses three point jump shot
|2:11
|+2
|Sam Griffin makes two point jump shot (Jesaiah McWright assists)
|33-25
|2:22
|+2
|Jaykwon Walton makes two point dunk (James Rojas assists)
|31-25
|2:28
|Brandon Betson turnover (bad pass) (Melvion Flanagan steals)
|2:50
|Jesaiah McWright defensive rebound
|2:52
|James Rojas misses two point jump shot
|3:07
|TV timeout
|3:07
|Brandon Betson turnover (bad pass)
|3:13
|Tim Dalger defensive rebound
|3:15
|Melvion Flanagan misses three point jump shot
|3:24
|+2
|Brandon Betson makes two point layup
|31-23
|3:54
|+2
|Jaykwon Walton makes two point layup
|29-23
|4:05
|+3
|Jesaiah McWright makes three point jump shot (Brandon Betson assists)
|29-21
|4:31
|+1
|Craig Porter Jr. makes regular free throw 1 of 1
|26-21
|4:31
|Keyshawn Embery-Simpson shooting foul (Craig Porter Jr. draws the foul)
|4:31
|+2
|Craig Porter Jr. makes two point layup (Melvion Flanagan assists)
|26-20
|4:34
|Melvion Flanagan defensive rebound
|4:36
|Sam Griffin misses three point jump shot
|5:06
|James Rojas turnover (offensive foul)
|5:06
|James Rojas offensive foul (Sterling Gaston-Chapman draws the foul)
|5:24
|+2
|Sam Griffin makes two point jump shot
|26-18
|5:52
|+1
|Jaykwon Walton makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|24-18
|5:52
|+1
|Jaykwon Walton makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|24-17
|5:52
|Sam Griffin shooting foul (Jaykwon Walton draws the foul)
|5:57
|Anthony Pritchard turnover (bad pass) (Jaykwon Walton steals)
|6:03
|Jaykwon Walton personal foul
|6:13
|Kenny Pohto personal foul
|6:20
|Bryant Selebangue defensive rebound
|6:22
|Craig Porter Jr. misses three point jump shot
|6:33
|Craig Porter Jr. defensive rebound
|6:35
|Sterling Gaston-Chapman misses two point layup
|6:45
|Anthony Pritchard defensive rebound
|6:47
|Anthony Pritchard blocks Jaron Pierre Jr.'s two point layup
|6:58
|Kenny Pohto defensive rebound
|7:00
|Sam Griffin misses three point jump shot
|7:14
|Bryant Selebangue offensive rebound
|7:16
|Anthony Pritchard misses two point jump shot
|7:31
|TV timeout
|7:31
|Jaron Pierre Jr. personal foul
|7:56
|+3
|Isaac Abidde makes three point jump shot (Melvion Flanagan assists)
|24-16
|8:15
|+3
|Brandon Betson makes three point jump shot
|24-13
|8:23
|Anthony Pritchard defensive rebound
|8:25
|Jaron Pierre Jr. misses three point jump shot
|8:31
|Kenny Pohto defensive rebound
|8:33
|Sterling Gaston-Chapman misses two point layup
|8:58
|+2
|Kenny Pohto makes two point layup
|21-13
|9:03
|Kenny Pohto offensive rebound
|9:05
|Kenny Pohto misses two point layup
|9:17
|Golden Hurricane turnover (shot clock violation)
|9:50
|+2
|Kenny Pohto makes two point layup
|21-11
|10:05
|Shockers 30 second timeout
|10:07
|+2
|Anthony Pritchard makes two point layup
|21-9
|10:20
|Jaykwon Walton turnover (lost ball)
|10:32
|Jaykwon Walton defensive rebound
|10:34
|Anthony Pritchard misses two point jump shot
|10:54
|Bryant Selebangue defensive rebound
|10:54
|James Rojas misses regular free throw 2 of 2
|10:54
|+1
|James Rojas makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|19-9
|10:54
|Bryant Selebangue shooting foul (James Rojas draws the foul)
|10:52
|James Rojas offensive rebound
|10:54
|Melvion Flanagan misses three point jump shot
|11:19
|+3
|Brandon Betson makes three point jump shot (Keyshawn Embery-Simpson assists)
|19-8
|11:33
|TV timeout
|11:33
|Isaac Abidde turnover (offensive foul)
|11:33
|Isaac Abidde offensive foul (Tim Dalger draws the foul)
|11:56
|+2
|Bryant Selebangue makes two point layup (Keyshawn Embery-Simpson assists)
|16-8
|12:13
|Jaron Pierre Jr. turnover (offensive foul)
|12:13
|Jaron Pierre Jr. offensive foul (Brandon Betson draws the foul)
|12:44
|+3
|Tim Dalger makes three point jump shot (Keyshawn Embery-Simpson assists)
|14-8
|12:52
|Tim Dalger defensive rebound
|12:54
|James Rojas misses two point layup
|13:00
|James Rojas offensive rebound
|13:02
|Jaron Pierre Jr. misses two point jump shot
|13:19
|+3
|Keyshawn Embery-Simpson makes three point jump shot (Brandon Betson assists)
|11-8
|13:47
|Charles Chukwu defensive rebound
|13:49
|Kenny Pohto misses two point jump shot
|14:03
|Anthony Pritchard turnover (lost ball) (Jaykwon Walton steals)
|14:07
|+1
|Craig Porter Jr. makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|8-8
|14:07
|+1
|Craig Porter Jr. makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|8-7
|14:07
|Keyshawn Embery-Simpson shooting foul (Craig Porter Jr. draws the foul)
|14:25
|TV timeout
|14:25
|Golden Hurricane turnover (shot clock violation)
|14:56
|Bryant Selebangue defensive rebound
|14:58
|Jaykwon Walton misses three point jump shot
|15:05
|Sam Griffin turnover (bad pass) (Kenny Pohto steals)
|15:13
|Bryant Selebangue defensive rebound
|15:15
|Jaron Pierre Jr. misses three point jump shot
|15:20
|James Rojas defensive rebound
|15:22
|Keyshawn Embery-Simpson misses three point jump shot
|15:27
|Kenny Pohto turnover (lost ball) (Bryant Selebangue steals)
|15:41
|Sam Griffin turnover (lost ball) (Jaron Pierre Jr. steals)
|16:09
|+1
|Jaron Pierre Jr. makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|8-6
|16:09
|+1
|Jaron Pierre Jr. makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|8-5
|16:09
|Anthony Pritchard shooting foul (Jaron Pierre Jr. draws the foul)
|16:24
|+3
|Anthony Pritchard makes three point jump shot (BB Knight assists)
|8-4
|16:45
|+2
|Kenny Pohto makes two point layup
|5-4
|16:47
|Kenny Pohto offensive rebound
|16:49
|Jaron Pierre Jr. misses two point layup
|16:57
|Sam Griffin turnover (bad pass) (Jaron Pierre Jr. steals)
|17:15
|Jaron Pierre Jr. turnover
|17:31
|James Rojas defensive rebound
|17:33
|Anthony Pritchard misses two point jump shot
|18:01
|+2
|James Rojas makes two point layup (Kenny Pohto assists)
|5-2
|18:29
|+3
|Sam Griffin makes three point jump shot
|5-0
|18:40
|Bryant Selebangue defensive rebound
|18:42
|Craig Porter Jr. misses two point jump shot
|18:50
|Craig Porter Jr. defensive rebound
|18:52
|Sterling Gaston-Chapman misses two point layup
|18:55
|Sterling Gaston-Chapman offensive rebound
|18:57
|Bryant Selebangue misses two point layup
|19:04
|James Rojas turnover (Anthony Pritchard steals)
|19:05
|James Rojas offensive rebound
|19:07
|Jaron Pierre Jr. misses three point jump shot
|19:13
|James Rojas defensive rebound
|19:15
|BB Knight misses two point layup
|19:24
|Melvion Flanagan turnover (bad pass) (Sterling Gaston-Chapman steals)
|19:33
|+2
|Sam Griffin makes two point jump shot
|2-0
|19:40
|Sterling Gaston-Chapman offensive rebound
|19:42
|BB Knight misses three point jump shot
|20:00
|(Golden Hurricane gains possession)
Key Players
|Min. Per Game
|Pts. Per Game
|Ast. Per Game
|Reb. Per Game
|Field Goal %
|Three Point %
|Free Throw %
|Golden Hurricane offensive rebound
|12:20
|+ 2
|Craig Porter Jr. makes two point layup
|12:35
|Golden Hurricane turnover (shot clock violation)
|12:49
|Golden Hurricane offensive rebound
|12:48
|Anthony Pritchard misses three point jump shot
|12:51
|+ 2
|Xavier Bell makes two point layup (Craig Porter Jr. assists)
|13:23
|Anthony Pritchard turnover (bad pass) (Kenny Pohto steals)
|13:28
|+ 1
|James Rojas makes regular free throw 1 of 1
|13:54
|Tim Dalger shooting foul (James Rojas draws the foul)
|13:54
|+ 2
|James Rojas makes two point layup (Kenny Pohto assists)
|13:54
|+ 1
|Keyshawn Embery-Simpson makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|14:09
|Team Stats
|Points
|50
|46
|Field Goals
|19-40 (47.5%)
|18-40 (45.0%)
|3-Pointers
|9-17 (52.9%)
|1-11 (9.1%)
|Free Throws
|3-4 (75.0%)
|9-10 (90.0%)
|Total Rebounds
|23
|21
|Offensive
|4
|6
|Defensive
|16
|14
|Team
|3
|1
|Assists
|9
|11
|Steals
|4
|8
|Blocks
|2
|2
|Turnovers
|9
|10
|Fouls
|7
|8
|Technicals
|0
|0
Video Carousel
14 PTS, 1 REB
11 PTS, 4 REB, 3 AST
|Team Stats
|Tulsa 4-11
|68.3 PPG
|36.3 RPG
|12.3 APG
|Wichita State 8-8
|64.9 PPG
|38.6 RPG
|10.3 APG
|Top Scorers
|S. Griffin G
|14 PTS
|1 REB
|0 AST
|J. Walton G
|10 PTS
|1 REB
|0 AST
|
|47.5
|FG%
|45.0
|
|
|52.9
|3PT FG%
|9.1
|
|
|75.0
|FT%
|90.0
|
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|S. Griffin
|14
|1
|0
|6/10
|2/5
|0/0
|1
|-
|0
|0
|4
|0
|1
|A. Pritchard
|9
|2
|1
|4/10
|1/2
|0/0
|1
|-
|1
|1
|3
|0
|2
|S. Gaston-Chapman
|2
|3
|0
|0/3
|0/0
|2/2
|0
|-
|2
|1
|0
|2
|1
|B. Selebangue
|2
|8
|0
|1/2
|0/0
|0/0
|1
|-
|1
|0
|0
|1
|7
|B. Knight
|0
|0
|1
|0/2
|0/1
|0/0
|0
|-
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|S. Griffin
|14
|1
|0
|6/10
|2/5
|0/0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|4
|0
|1
|A. Pritchard
|9
|2
|1
|4/10
|1/2
|0/0
|1
|0
|1
|1
|3
|0
|2
|S. Gaston-Chapman
|2
|3
|0
|0/3
|0/0
|2/2
|0
|0
|2
|1
|0
|2
|1
|B. Selebangue
|2
|8
|0
|1/2
|0/0
|0/0
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|7
|B. Knight
|0
|0
|1
|0/2
|0/1
|0/0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|B. Betson
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|T. Dalger
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|K. Embery-Simpson
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. McWright
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|C. Chukwu
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|N. Konstantynovskyi
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|P. Urbancic
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|A. Seals
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|50
|20
|9
|19/40
|9/17
|3/4
|7
|0
|4
|2
|9
|4
|16
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|C. Porter Jr.
|11
|4
|3
|4/6
|0/1
|3/3
|1
|-
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4
|J. Walton
|10
|1
|0
|4/6
|0/2
|2/2
|1
|-
|2
|0
|1
|0
|1
|K. Pohto
|8
|5
|2
|4/8
|0/0
|0/0
|1
|-
|2
|2
|1
|2
|3
|J. Rojas
|8
|8
|4
|3/5
|0/0
|2/3
|1
|-
|1
|0
|3
|3
|5
|J. Pierre Jr.
|4
|1
|0
|1/9
|0/4
|2/2
|2
|-
|2
|0
|3
|1
|0
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|C. Porter Jr.
|11
|4
|3
|4/6
|0/1
|3/3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4
|J. Walton
|10
|1
|0
|4/6
|0/2
|2/2
|1
|0
|2
|0
|1
|0
|1
|K. Pohto
|8
|5
|2
|4/8
|0/0
|0/0
|1
|0
|2
|2
|1
|2
|3
|J. Rojas
|8
|8
|4
|3/5
|0/0
|2/3
|1
|0
|1
|0
|3
|3
|5
|J. Pierre Jr.
|4
|1
|0
|1/9
|0/4
|2/2
|2
|0
|2
|0
|3
|1
|0
|Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|I. Abidde
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|X. Bell
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|M. Flanagan
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Ricks
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|H. Thengvall
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|S. Scott
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|T. McBride
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|G. Okafor
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|C. Rogers
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|I. Poor Bear-Chandler
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Q. Ballard
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|46
|20
|11
|18/40
|1/11
|9/10
|8
|0
|8
|2
|10
|6
|14
-
LOW
BING65
66
2nd 0.0
-
SEMO
MORE74
78
2nd 5:53
-
20MIZZ
FLA50
57
2nd 6:11 SECN
-
ASU
ORST49
49
2nd 14:29 PACN
-
UAPB
FAMU22
19
1st 6:25
-
CINCY
SMU37
32
2nd 15:52 ESPU
-
ELON
22COC36
44
2nd 16:09
-
FGCU
BELLAR24
40
2nd 17:24
-
GRAM
SOU31
38
2nd 19:25
-
HOW
NORF37
46
1st 0.0
-
UIC
MURR30
47
2nd 17:09
-
14ISU
2KAN35
36
2nd 15:38 ESP+
-
LIU
SFU41
56
2nd 11:56
-
LSU
4ALA24
59
2nd 18:04 ESPN
-
MER
ETSU31
30
2nd 18:54
-
MORG
COPP41
28
1st 2:08
-
MVSU
COOK39
31
1st 0.0
-
UNCG
FUR43
50
2nd 15:34
-
NWST
NICH31
39
1st 0.0
-
SCST
NCCU38
38
1st 0.0
-
STL
GW58
41
2nd 10:19
-
TNST
TNTC20
10
1st 8:08
-
TROY
APP31
34
2nd 13:10
-
TLSA
WICH50
44
2nd 12:48 ESP+
-
UAB
LT38
35
2nd 19:02
-
UCI
CSN40
35
2nd 14:07
-
UL
USA56
53
2nd 11:01
-
13UVA
FSU41
32
2nd 15:32 ESP2
-
VALP
EVAN45
33
2nd 15:52
-
DSU
UMES32
31
1st 0.0
-
UALR
EIU25
32
1st 1:28
-
BUF
CMU23
37
1st 2:12
-
HOUC
MCNS36
32
1st 3:21
-
UNO
TXCC31
47
1st 55.0
-
URI
MASS22
23
1st 2:50
-
TOL
NIU39
23
1st 37.0
-
UCSD
CSUB7
2
1st 14:14
-
CSUF
UCD6
8
1st 15:25
-
24DUKE
CLEM7
9
1st 12:43 ACCN
-
JU
JVST12
10
1st 13:06
-
NAVY
L-MD17
12
1st 11:10
-
UNI
BELM14
21
1st 11:57
-
PEAY
LIP9
17
1st 11:56
-
SELA
UIW4
2
1st 18:12
-
W&M
UNCW6
3
1st 15:10 CBSSN
-
ABIL
TRLST0
0138.5 O/U
-3.5
5:00pm
-
NAU
SAC0
0130.5 O/U
-8
5:00pm
-
LAM
TXAMC0
0138 O/U
-10.5
5:30pm
-
ALCN
TXSO0
0140 O/U
-3
6:00pm
-
9ARIZ
ORE0
0153 O/U
+4
6:00pm ESPN
-
CAL
WASH0
0131.5 O/U
-10
6:00pm PACN
-
CHAT
SAM0
0145.5 O/U
-2.5
6:00pm ESPU
-
OKST
BAY0
0138.5 O/U
-7.5
6:00pm ESP2
-
TA&M
SC0
0133 O/U
+8
6:00pm SECN
-
WEB
MTST0
0131.5 O/U
-8
6:00pm
-
IDHO
EWU0
0148.5 O/U
-10
6:30pm
-
JAST
PVAM0
0137 O/U
-3.5
6:30pm
-
LIND
SIUE0
0137.5 O/U
-14
6:30pm
-
AF
FRES0
0123.5 O/U
-3.5
7:00pm
-
ALB
NJIT0
0135.5 O/U
-3.5
7:00pm
-
CARK
LIB0
0143.5 O/U
-20.5
7:00pm
-
COLST
UNLV0
0144.5 O/U
-5.5
7:00pm CBSSN
-
FIU
WKY0
0143 O/U
-8.5
7:00pm
-
GASO
JMAD0
0138 O/U
-8.5
7:00pm
-
ND
SYR0
0140.5 O/U
-5.5
7:00pm ACCN
-
NKY
GB0
0127.5 O/U
+10
7:00pm
-
ODU
MRSH0
0143.5 O/U
-10
7:00pm ESP+
-
PRES
HIPT0
0145.5 O/U
-5
7:00pm
-
SDST
SDAK0
0139.5 O/U
+2
7:00pm
-
SCUP
LON0
0138 O/U
-11.5
7:00pm
-
VMI
WOFF0
0141 O/U
-12.5
7:00pm
-
WRST
MIL0
0153 O/U
PK
7:00pm
-
CHST
UTRGV0
0151.5 O/U
-6
7:30pm
-
BRAD
DRKE0
0130 O/U
-2.5
8:00pm ESPU
-
COLO
7UCLA0
0136 O/U
-11.5
8:00pm FOX
-
ILST
SIU0
0124 O/U
-11
8:00pm
-
SEA
UTVA0
0143 O/U
-6
8:00pm
-
STAN
WSU0
0133.5 O/U
-6
8:00pm PACN
-
STTHMN
ORU0
0157 O/U
-12
8:00pm
-
TTU
10TEX0
0142.5 O/U
-8
8:00pm ESPN
-
WAKE
BC0
0138.5 O/U
+2.5
8:00pm ESP2
-
WIU
UMKC0
0135.5 O/U
-6
8:00pm
-
MSST
21AUB0
0128.5 O/U
-7
8:30pm SECN
-
UTM
SNIND0
0154.5 O/U
-3.5
8:30pm
-
IDST
MONT0
0134.5 O/U
-8
9:00pm
-
NMEX
23SDSU0
0147 O/U
-8
9:00pm CBSSN
-
PEP
BYU0
0150.5 O/U
-11
9:00pm
-
SHOU
UTU0
0138 O/U
+5
9:00pm
-
SACL
UOP0
0150.5 O/U
+6.5
9:00pm
-
UTA
NMST0
0134 O/U
-10.5
9:00pm
-
GRCN
CABP0
0128 O/U
+1
10:00pm
-
NCO
PRST0
0156.5 O/U
-5
10:00pm
-
PORT
8GONZ0
0159 O/U
-19
10:00pm ESP2
-
UCRV
UCSB0
0132 O/U
-10
10:00pm
-
USD
LMU0
0149.5 O/U
-7
10:00pm
-
UTAH
USC0
0135 O/U
-5
10:30pm PACN
-
BSU
WYO0
0133 O/U
+4
11:00pm FS1
-
SMC
SF0
0132.5 O/U
+7.5
11:00pm
-
CLST
IUPU89
54
Final
-
DAV
GMU65
67
Final ESPU
-
DREX
NE76
55
Final
-
16MIA
NCST81
83
Final/OT ESP+
-
HALL
DEP71
67
Final FS1
-
UK
5TENN63
56
Final ESPN
-
WVU
OKLA76
77
Final ESP2
-
LCHI
JOES55
86
Final USA
-
ARMY
BU83
74
Final
-
BGSU
WMU92
108
Final
-
BRY
NH87
81
Final
-
CLMB
HARV51
73
Final
-
FDU
CCSU88
80
Final
-
HC
LAF48
62
Final
-
ME
UMBC77
85
Final
-
NALAB
QUEEN78
107
Final
-
RMU
DET75
87
Final
-
SHU
STFR79
82
Final
-
UGA
MISS62
58
Final SECN
-
WCU
CIT61
65
Final
-
18WISC
IND45
63
Final CBS
-
NDST
NEOM78
65
Final
-
AMER
LEH62
78
Final
-
15ARK
VAN84
97
Final ESPU
-
BUCK
COLG65
71
Final
-
CHSO
RAD70
75
Final
-
CCAR
GAST66
100
Final
-
DEL
HOFS62
86
Final
-
11KSU
17TCU68
82
Final ESP2
-
MRMK
STONEH59
47
Final
-
M-OH
BALL61
75
Final
-
UNCA
GWEB72
67
Final/OT
-
NTEX
FAU62
66
Final ESP+
-
PENN
DART71
75
Final
-
PRIN
BRWN70
72
Final
-
19PROV
CREI67
73
Final FS1
-
STON
NCAT59
61
Final
-
UTSA
CHAR54
72
Final ESP+
-
UCF
TUL69
77
Final ESP+
-
UNC
LOU80
59
Final ESPN
-
UNF
KENN72
86
Final
-
WINT
CAMP78
74
Final
-
RICH
STBN63
71
Final USA
-
FOR
LAS66
64
Final
-
MONM
TOWS48
68
Final CBSSN
-
UND
DU71
78
Final
-
PITT
GT71
60
Final ACCN
-
SFA
SUU58
67
Final
-
STET
EKY70
85
Final
-
TXST
ULM58
61
Final
-
USM
ARST74
57
Final
-
UTEP
RICE82
83
Final
-
YSU
OAK85
69
Final