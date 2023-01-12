Struggling Texas Tech in 'urgency mode' in game at No. 10 Texas
No. 10 Texas and struggling-but-dangerous Texas Tech will have different things to prove but the same goal in mind when they square off Saturday in Austin, Texas.
The Longhorns (14-2, 3-1 Big 12) will be trying to show they can expand on the momentum gleaned from back-to-back-gritty wins, the latest of which was a stunning 79-75 come-from-behind home victory over No. 17 TCU on Wednesday.
Texas trailed by as many as 18 points with 2:57 left in the first half and overcame a 12-point deficit with 9:36 remaining by producing a sterling final four minutes.
Marcus Carr hit a 3-pointer with 1:01 to play to give the Longhorns their first lead, 76-73, since the opening minutes of the game. Sir'Jabari Rice grabbed three crucial rebounds down the stretch and converted three of four free throws in the final six seconds to seal the comeback win.
"The game is never over," said Texas interim coach Rodney Terry, who is 7-1 since taking the helm from the fired Chris Beard. "In the Big 12, we are going to be in games like this all season long. You keep working it and put yourself back in position again. I thought our guys gave themselves a chance to do that."
It was the largest comeback for Texas since it overcame a 22-point deficit with 7:54 remaining during a 92-86 overtime home win over Oklahoma on Feb. 27, 2013.
Timmy Allen led the Longhorns with 17 points in the win while Rice added 15, all in the second half, Dylan Disu hit for 14 points on 7-of-7 shooting and Carr tallied 11.
That win means nothing for Texas unless it builds on it, but Texas Tech will have a lot to say about that.
The Red Raiders (10-6, 0-4) head to Austin after a head-shaking 84-50 loss at No. 14 Iowa State on Tuesday. Texas Tech has dropped four straight games after never having lost back-to-back contests since the 2020-21 season. Tech sits, uncharacteristically, at the bottom of the conference standings.
"Patience is gone -- we are in urgency mode," Red Raiders coach Mark Adams said after the blowout loss. "We're going to have to make some major changes -- mainly in effort, attitude and toughness. This is a wake-up call."
De'Vion Harmon led the Red Raiders with 14 points in the setback, with Pop Isaacs adding 10 as Texas Tech shot just 36.5 percent from the floor and made only five of its 26 3-point attempts.
The Red Raiders will look to avoid a 0-5 start to their conference schedule for the first time since 2015 when that team started 0-6.
"We have to match our opponent's intensity," Adams said. "We have to go as hard, if not harder, than them. We've been inconsistent in conference games with our effort. It starts with effort and playing together as a team."
Texas Tech has won the past four meetings against the Longhorns in Austin and has captured nine of the past 11 overall games with its longtime rival.
--Field Level Media
Copyright 2023 STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.
|Min. Per Game
|Pts. Per Game
|Ast. Per Game
|Reb. Per Game
|Field Goal %
|Three Point %
|Free Throw %
|Team Stats
|Texas Tech 10-6
|76.6 PPG
|37.9 RPG
|14.5 APG
|10 Texas 14-2
|82.1 PPG
|39.3 RPG
|17.1 APG
|
|0
|FG%
|0
|
|
|0
|3PT FG%
|0
|
|
|0
|FT%
|0
|
|Roster
|GP
|MPG
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|SPG
|BPG
|TOG
|FG%
|3PT%
|FT%
|ORPG
|DRPG
|K. Obanor
|16
|29.4
|15.8
|6.1
|1.1
|1.10
|0.20
|2.3
|50.6
|34.4
|87.1
|1.6
|4.4
|D. Harmon
|16
|30.8
|12.5
|2.9
|3.7
|2.20
|0.20
|1.6
|46.8
|23.1
|69.4
|0.1
|2.8
|D. Batcho
|13
|27.4
|11.2
|7.8
|1.4
|0.70
|2.10
|1.9
|66.7
|60.0
|55.6
|2.2
|5.6
|P. Isaacs
|15
|28.3
|11.2
|2.0
|2.7
|1.40
|0.00
|2.5
|38.8
|39.1
|85.7
|0.1
|1.9
|J. Tyson
|15
|25.1
|9.3
|4.9
|1.5
|1.40
|0.40
|1.9
|47.3
|42.2
|76.2
|1.1
|3.8
|D. Williams
|13
|11.8
|4.3
|1.8
|0.8
|0.60
|0.10
|1.0
|40.0
|34.6
|78.9
|0.2
|1.6
|L. Washington
|16
|17.3
|3.9
|2.3
|2.3
|0.90
|0.30
|1.3
|51.3
|18.2
|70.0
|0.3
|2
|K. Allen
|14
|12.9
|3.7
|2.9
|0.6
|0.30
|0.30
|0.7
|62.9
|0.0
|57.1
|1.4
|1.5
|R. Jennings
|16
|9.6
|3.3
|2.3
|0.1
|0.40
|0.10
|0.4
|50.0
|40.0
|64.0
|0.9
|1.3
|K. Walton
|15
|11.2
|3.1
|1.1
|0.5
|0.10
|0.30
|0.5
|44.4
|37.0
|83.3
|0.3
|0.7
|E. Fisher
|15
|10.3
|3.0
|1.3
|0.5
|0.10
|0.10
|0.5
|47.4
|27.3
|42.9
|0.3
|1.1
|C. Williams
|6
|2.7
|1.0
|0.5
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|0.2
|14.3
|0.0
|100.0
|0.2
|0.3
|Total
|16
|0.0
|76.6
|37.9
|14.5
|8.90
|3.60
|14.8
|48.5
|34.6
|71.8
|9.5
|25.8
|Roster
|GP
|MPG
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|SPG
|BPG
|TOG
|FG%
|3PT%
|FT%
|ORPG
|DRPG
|M. Carr
|16
|31.4
|17.3
|2.6
|4.3
|1.80
|0.00
|1.5
|45.6
|42.4
|81.0
|0.1
|2.5
|T. Hunter
|16
|28.6
|11.3
|3.8
|2.9
|0.90
|0.00
|1.9
|40.8
|33.3
|80.0
|0.5
|3.3
|T. Allen
|16
|26.1
|10.6
|5.7
|3.6
|0.90
|0.60
|2.3
|48.6
|16.7
|59.2
|1.8
|3.9
|S. Rice
|16
|23.7
|9.9
|3.8
|2.4
|0.80
|0.40
|1.4
|46.5
|30.6
|88.4
|0.9
|2.9
|D. Mitchell
|16
|22.1
|7.6
|5.3
|0.4
|0.90
|0.30
|0.6
|62.5
|0.0
|50.0
|2.2
|3.1
|D. Disu
|15
|16.8
|7.0
|3.3
|0.9
|0.40
|1.50
|1.0
|64.3
|29.4
|71.4
|0.8
|2.5
|C. Bishop
|16
|16.6
|6.5
|3.1
|0.8
|0.80
|0.70
|0.9
|56.6
|0.0
|64.3
|0.8
|2.3
|A. Morris
|16
|14.5
|6.4
|2.2
|0.8
|0.60
|0.30
|0.9
|41.7
|28.3
|77.3
|0.6
|1.6
|B. Cunningham
|16
|17.5
|4.4
|3.6
|0.9
|1.00
|0.30
|0.3
|50.0
|41.4
|84.6
|1.6
|1.9
|A. Anamekwe
|9
|5.9
|2.0
|0.8
|0.1
|0.20
|0.00
|0.4
|61.5
|66.7
|0.0
|0.3
|0.4
|C. Bott
|6
|3
|0.5
|0.7
|0.0
|0.00
|0.20
|0.0
|33.3
|33.3
|0.0
|0.3
|0.3
|G. Perryman
|8
|4.5
|0.4
|0.6
|0.3
|0.40
|0.00
|0.1
|12.5
|12.5
|0.0
|0.1
|0.5
|Total
|16
|0.0
|82.1
|39.3
|17.1
|8.20
|4.00
|11.6
|48.8
|33.6
|73.4
|10.9
|25.8
-
LOW
BING65
66
2nd 0.0
-
SEMO
MORE74
78
2nd 5:53
-
20MIZZ
FLA50
57
2nd 6:02 SECN
-
ASU
ORST49
49
2nd 13:31 PACN
-
UAPB
FAMU22
19
1st 6:25
-
CINCY
SMU37
32
2nd 15:52 ESPU
-
ELON
22COC36
46
2nd 15:17
-
FGCU
BELLAR25
44
2nd 15:40
-
GRAM
SOU38
40
2nd 16:18
-
HOW
NORF37
46
1st 0.0
-
UIC
MURR30
47
2nd 17:09
-
14ISU
2KAN35
36
2nd 15:38 ESP+
-
LIU
SFU45
63
2nd 10:53
-
LSU
4ALA24
59
2nd 17:51 ESPN
-
MER
ETSU31
30
2nd 18:54
-
MORG
COPP41
28
1st 2:08
-
MVSU
COOK39
31
1st 0.0
-
UNCG
FUR43
50
2nd 15:34
-
NWST
NICH31
39
1st 0.0
-
SCST
NCCU38
38
1st 0.0
-
STL
GW58
43
2nd 9:24
-
TNST
TNTC20
10
1st 8:08
-
TROY
APP31
34
2nd 13:10
-
TLSA
WICH50
46
2nd 12:20 ESP+
-
UAB
LT38
35
2nd 19:03
-
UCI
CSN40
35
2nd 14:07
-
UL
USA56
53
2nd 11:01
-
13UVA
FSU43
32
2nd 14:09 ESP2
-
VALP
EVAN45
33
2nd 15:34
-
DSU
UMES32
31
1st 0.0
-
UALR
EIU25
32
1st 1:28
-
BUF
CMU23
37
1st 2:12
-
HOUC
MCNS36
32
1st 3:21
-
UNO
TXCC31
47
1st 55.0
-
URI
MASS27
25
1st 1:28
-
TOL
NIU39
23
1st 37.0
-
UCSD
CSUB16
8
1st 9:47
-
CSUF
UCD6
8
1st 15:25
-
24DUKE
CLEM9
9
1st 11:31 ACCN
-
JU
JVST12
10
1st 13:06
-
NAU
SAC8
16
1st 11:47
-
NAVY
L-MD17
12
1st 11:10
-
UNI
BELM14
21
1st 11:57
-
PEAY
LIP9
17
1st 11:56
-
SELA
UIW4
2
1st 18:12
-
W&M
UNCW6
3
1st 15:10 CBSSN
-
ABIL
TRLST0
0138.5 O/U
-3.5
5:00pm
-
LAM
TXAMC0
0138 O/U
-10.5
5:30pm
-
ALCN
TXSO0
0140 O/U
-3
6:00pm
-
9ARIZ
ORE0
0153 O/U
+4
6:00pm ESPN
-
CAL
WASH0
0131.5 O/U
-10
6:00pm PACN
-
CHAT
SAM0
0145.5 O/U
-2.5
6:00pm ESPU
-
OKST
BAY0
0138.5 O/U
-7.5
6:00pm ESP2
-
TA&M
SC0
0133 O/U
+8
6:00pm SECN
-
WEB
MTST0
0131.5 O/U
-8
6:00pm
-
IDHO
EWU0
0148.5 O/U
-10
6:30pm
-
JAST
PVAM0
0137 O/U
-3.5
6:30pm
-
LIND
SIUE0
0137.5 O/U
-14
6:30pm
-
AF
FRES0
0123.5 O/U
-3.5
7:00pm
-
ALB
NJIT0
0135.5 O/U
-3.5
7:00pm
-
CARK
LIB0
0143.5 O/U
-20.5
7:00pm
-
COLST
UNLV0
0144.5 O/U
-5.5
7:00pm CBSSN
-
FIU
WKY0
0143 O/U
-8.5
7:00pm
-
GASO
JMAD0
0138 O/U
-8.5
7:00pm
-
ND
SYR0
0140.5 O/U
-5.5
7:00pm ACCN
-
NKY
GB0
0127.5 O/U
+10
7:00pm
-
ODU
MRSH0
0143.5 O/U
-10
7:00pm ESP+
-
PRES
HIPT0
0145.5 O/U
-5
7:00pm
-
SDST
SDAK0
0139.5 O/U
+2
7:00pm
-
SCUP
LON0
0138 O/U
-11.5
7:00pm
-
VMI
WOFF0
0141 O/U
-12.5
7:00pm
-
WRST
MIL0
0153 O/U
PK
7:00pm
-
CHST
UTRGV0
0151.5 O/U
-6
7:30pm
-
BRAD
DRKE0
0130 O/U
-2.5
8:00pm ESPU
-
COLO
7UCLA0
0136 O/U
-11.5
8:00pm FOX
-
ILST
SIU0
0124 O/U
-11
8:00pm
-
SEA
UTVA0
0143 O/U
-6
8:00pm
-
STAN
WSU0
0133.5 O/U
-6
8:00pm PACN
-
STTHMN
ORU0
0157 O/U
-12
8:00pm
-
TTU
10TEX0
0142.5 O/U
-8
8:00pm ESPN
-
WAKE
BC0
0138.5 O/U
+2.5
8:00pm ESP2
-
WIU
UMKC0
0135.5 O/U
-6
8:00pm
-
MSST
21AUB0
0128.5 O/U
-7
8:30pm SECN
-
UTM
SNIND0
0154.5 O/U
-3.5
8:30pm
-
IDST
MONT0
0134.5 O/U
-8
9:00pm
-
NMEX
23SDSU0
0147 O/U
-8
9:00pm CBSSN
-
PEP
BYU0
0150.5 O/U
-11
9:00pm
-
SHOU
UTU0
0138 O/U
+5
9:00pm
-
SACL
UOP0
0150.5 O/U
+6.5
9:00pm
-
UTA
NMST0
0134 O/U
-10.5
9:00pm
-
GRCN
CABP0
0128 O/U
+1
10:00pm
-
NCO
PRST0
0156.5 O/U
-5
10:00pm
-
PORT
8GONZ0
0159 O/U
-19
10:00pm ESP2
-
UCRV
UCSB0
0132 O/U
-10
10:00pm
-
USD
LMU0
0149.5 O/U
-7
10:00pm
-
UTAH
USC0
0135 O/U
-5
10:30pm PACN
-
BSU
WYO0
0133 O/U
+4
11:00pm FS1
-
SMC
SF0
0132.5 O/U
+7.5
11:00pm
-
CLST
IUPU89
54
Final
-
DAV
GMU65
67
Final ESPU
-
DREX
NE76
55
Final
-
16MIA
NCST81
83
Final/OT ESP+
-
HALL
DEP71
67
Final FS1
-
UK
5TENN63
56
Final ESPN
-
WVU
OKLA76
77
Final ESP2
-
LCHI
JOES55
86
Final USA
-
ARMY
BU83
74
Final
-
BGSU
WMU92
108
Final
-
BRY
NH87
81
Final
-
CLMB
HARV51
73
Final
-
FDU
CCSU88
80
Final
-
HC
LAF48
62
Final
-
ME
UMBC77
85
Final
-
NALAB
QUEEN78
107
Final
-
RMU
DET75
87
Final
-
SHU
STFR79
82
Final
-
UGA
MISS62
58
Final SECN
-
WCU
CIT61
65
Final
-
18WISC
IND45
63
Final CBS
-
NDST
NEOM78
65
Final
-
AMER
LEH62
78
Final
-
15ARK
VAN84
97
Final ESPU
-
BUCK
COLG65
71
Final
-
CHSO
RAD70
75
Final
-
CCAR
GAST66
100
Final
-
DEL
HOFS62
86
Final
-
11KSU
17TCU68
82
Final ESP2
-
MRMK
STONEH59
47
Final
-
M-OH
BALL61
75
Final
-
UNCA
GWEB72
67
Final/OT
-
NTEX
FAU62
66
Final ESP+
-
PENN
DART71
75
Final
-
PRIN
BRWN70
72
Final
-
19PROV
CREI67
73
Final FS1
-
STON
NCAT59
61
Final
-
UTSA
CHAR54
72
Final ESP+
-
UCF
TUL69
77
Final ESP+
-
UNC
LOU80
59
Final ESPN
-
UNF
KENN72
86
Final
-
WINT
CAMP78
74
Final
-
RICH
STBN63
71
Final USA
-
FOR
LAS66
64
Final
-
MONM
TOWS48
68
Final CBSSN
-
UND
DU71
78
Final
-
PITT
GT71
60
Final ACCN
-
SFA
SUU58
67
Final
-
STET
EKY70
85
Final
-
TXST
ULM58
61
Final
-
USM
ARST74
57
Final
-
UTEP
RICE82
83
Final
-
YSU
OAK85
69
Final